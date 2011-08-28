Image 1 of 20 Daniel Martin (Garmin-Cervelo) moved up on GC with a third place finish (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 2 of 20 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Omega Pharma-Lotto) felt the strain under Bradly Wiggins' pressing. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 20 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Astana) is having a fine Vuelta. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 20 Daniel Moreno (Katusha) leads his stricken leader Joaquim Rodriguez. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 20 The exposed slopes of La Covatilla took their toll. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 6 of 20 Daniel Martin (Team Garmin-Cervelo) wins the stage (Image credit: Lavuelta.com) Image 7 of 20 Daniel Martin (Team Garmin-Cervelo) and his cousin Nicolas Roche (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Lavuelta.com) Image 8 of 20 Bauke Mollema (Rabobank Cycling Team) is the new race leader (Image credit: Lavuelta.com) Image 9 of 20 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Katusha Team) (Image credit: Lavuelta.com) Image 10 of 20 Bauke Mollema (Rabobank) in the red jersey. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 20 Dan Martin (Garmin-Cervelo) takes a fine victory. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 20 Dan Martin (Garmin-Cervelo) took stage victory for Ireland. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 13 of 20 Bauke Mollema (Rabobank) moves into the overall lead. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 14 of 20 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) sets the pace on La Covatilla. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 15 of 20 Dan Martin (Garmin-Cervelo) grabs the win. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 20 Dan Martin (Garmin-Cervelo) was rewarded for his aggression and his nous. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 20 (Image credit: Lavuelta.com) Image 18 of 20 Dan Martin (Garmin-Cervelo) wins stage 9 of the Vuelta a Espana. (Image credit: AFP) Image 19 of 20 Dan Martin (Garmin-Cervelo) celebrates his stage win at La Covatilla. (Image credit: AFP) Image 20 of 20 Dan Martin (Garmin-Cervelo) wins ahead of Bauke Mollema. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

The first ‘real’ summit finish of this year’s Vuelta a España produced the desired effect and sparked fireworks as Garmin-Cervélo’s Daniel Martin took his first Grand Tour stage win at the end of a tough opening week.

The Irishman claimed the spoils for his toil over the final seven kilometres of the stage – when the finishing climb to La Covatilla hit its hardest slopes – beating Rabobank’s Bauke Mollema and Geox-TMC’s Juan Jose Cobo, who finished second and third respectively.

Overnight general classification leader Joaquin Rodriguez lost his red jersey after finishing 49 seconds behind the front group as Mollema gained the overall ascendancy by a single second over the Spaniard.

Defending champion Vincenzo Nibali now sits in third overall and featured in the finale as did Team Sky leader Bradley Wiggins, who now occupies 13th overall and goes into tomorrow’s 40km time trial well poised to make a massive jump on the general classification thanks to his sterling performance on today’s final climb and his prowess against the clock.

Martin sits one place above Wiggins, and the 25-year-old Irishman was ecstatic with his first Grand Tour stage win as he benefited from a gutsy and uncompromising performance in the finale to reap the rewards of persistence in the face of such a tough proposition.

Getting to the main course

After the day’s opening climb, the Puerto de la Cruz di Hierro, Omega Pharma-Lotto man Sebastian Lang instigated the move of the day – the German was joined by local boy Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea of Andalucia Caja Granada and later Vacansoleil-DCM duo Pim Ligthart and Martijn Keizer to form the leading quartet with 45km traveled.

After 80km of racing the leaders had themselves an advantage in excess of nine minutes, with the peloton content to leave them plenty of leash. 14km later that had dropped to 7:50 and a further 25km down the road, the leading quartet had become a brace of duos, with Ligthart and Lang leaving Toribio and Keizer behind.

With 30km remaining, the gap between the ‘Two Ls’ and their chasers stood at 2:40, with the peloton – unsurprisingly led by the Katusha team of Rodriguez and Dani Moreno – over six minutes behind the leading duo. But as the climb to La Covatilla loomed, that main bunch would soon be split.

And just as those splits occurred, a blast from the past in the form of Andrey Kashechkin found his way to the front, the Astana man revisiting the scene of a success in 2007, when he finished third on the stage to La Covatilla – the last time the Vuelta visited the town.

Ready for the sparks to fly

As the peloton began the climb in earnest, the gap between it and the leading two had decreased to five minutes; with a little over 20km before the finish and neither man a particular mountain goat of note, they would surely be reeled in – it was merely a question of when.

Heading through the town of Bejar, the leaders had themselves four minutes, although it was game over for their chasers, Toribio and Keizer, who were swallowed up and spat out by a peloton blazing in its pursuit of the plucky characters holding court at the front of the race.

When the peloton hit Bejar that gap had been lowered to 3:29 as Katusha continued to lead the field with Moreno and Rodriguez in tow. With the Russian squad’s pursuit of the leaders, that mark continued to fall and dropped to 1:13 when the peloton passed under the 10km-to-go banner.

By that stage Lang had dropped his Dutch companion and continued on his march to the finish, the hardest slopes of the climb still to ride and the big teams – Katusha, Liquigas-Cannondale, Lampre-ISD and Team Sky – charging their batteries for a manic dash to the line. And they needed to; as the bunch passed eight kilometres remaining, the road noticeably tilted skywards and instantly claimed victims on the 12 percent gradient.

Lang himself became a victim a kilometre later when the man who had kicked off the day’s break became the last card to be drawn back into the pack, which was being controlled by Lampre’s fearless troops who continued to set a blistering pace.

It takes one to start the fight

Active in yesterday’s finale, Rein Taaramae was at it again within the final six kilometres, slicing past Jurgen Van Den Broeck and Michele Scarponi at the front of the bunch and chancing his hand at breaking up the group of overall favourites. But the Italian wasn’t going to let the plucky Estonian steal his thunder, and he countered, forcing the remaining big names to follow his lead.

One man not present was Igor Anton, the Euskaltel-Euskadi captain’s poor showing at this Vuelta continuing as he slipped further back. His life wasn’t made any easier when Kevin Seeldrayers (Quick Step) and Sergio Pardilla (Movistar) hit out hard and defending champion Vincenzo Nibali immediately chased with Van Den Broeck on his wheel.

When they were reeled in, Garmin-Cervélo’s Daniel Martin and his cousin Nicolas Roche (Ag2r-La Mondiale) were the next riders to go off the front, with the two working as a good family should and swapping off to try and stay clear.

While Roche dropped back to Scarponi and co, Martin continued his march alone with just four kilometres – but so much suffering – left until the finish. The Irishman was joined shortly afterwards by Vincenzo Nibali, and he worked with the Italian into a stiff headwind to keep the charging peloton behind at bay.

When seven is better than two…

With Christopher Froome dragging his Team Sky captain Bradley Wiggins back to the two leaders, Martin and Nibali’s time at the head of the race seemed limited and 2km from the line, the elite selection at the front that also boasted Van Den Broeck, Cobo and Mollema caught and began working with the hitherto leading duo.

Behind them, Rodriguez was slipping out of contention for the stage win and the overall lead, falling over 40 seconds in arrears while Wiggins forced the pace hard at the front of the race. With 250 metres to go, Martin opened the sprint to the line, kicking hard over the final crest and winning his first grand tour stage and reaping the rewards of his persistence at the front of affairs.

A whopping 49 seconds later Rodriguez rolled over the line, his red jersey just slipping away and with a flat time trial facing the Katusha captain, a place in the podium spots could be gone after tomorrow’s test against the clock. Another man to lose plenty of time was Scarponi, who eventually finished over a minute in arrears.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 4:52:14 2 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:00:03 4 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:04 5 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:07 6 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:11 7 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:12 8 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 9 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 10 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 11 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:15 12 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:19 13 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 14 Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:38 15 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:41 16 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 17 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 18 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 19 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:47 20 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:50 21 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC 22 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 23 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 24 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 25 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 26 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek 0:00:56 27 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:01:08 28 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 29 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 0:01:27 30 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 31 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 32 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:01:50 33 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 34 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:58 35 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana 0:02:03 36 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC 37 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 38 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 39 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:02:10 40 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 0:02:14 41 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 42 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:32 43 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:02:39 44 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:47 45 David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:03:08 46 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:12 47 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:26 48 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling 49 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 50 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:35 51 Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:37 52 Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:04:02 53 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 54 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana 55 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 56 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 57 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC 58 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 59 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 60 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:04:37 61 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 62 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:05:07 63 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:05:20 64 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:05:57 65 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team 66 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 67 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 68 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:07:34 69 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 70 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 71 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 0:09:22 72 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 73 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 74 José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 75 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 76 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 77 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 78 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 79 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 80 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard 81 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 82 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 83 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 84 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 85 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 86 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 0:10:02 87 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 0:10:15 88 Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:12:38 89 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 90 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 91 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 92 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 93 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 94 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 95 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 96 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 97 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 98 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC 99 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:13:23 100 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 0:14:01 101 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:16:14 102 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 103 Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 104 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 105 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 106 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 107 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 108 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano 109 Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 110 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 111 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 112 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD 113 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 114 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 115 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 116 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 117 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 118 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:17:13 119 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:18:46 120 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 121 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 122 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 123 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 124 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 125 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 126 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 127 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 128 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 129 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 130 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 131 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 132 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 133 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 134 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 135 Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack 136 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 137 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 138 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling 139 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 140 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 141 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 142 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 143 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 144 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 145 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 146 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 147 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 148 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 149 Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 150 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 151 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 152 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 153 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 154 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 155 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 156 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 157 Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:19:47 158 Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek 0:20:16 159 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 160 Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:22:16 161 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 162 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 163 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 164 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 165 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 166 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 167 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard 168 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 169 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 170 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 171 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC 172 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 173 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 174 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano 175 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 176 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 177 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 178 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 179 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 180 Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo 181 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 182 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 183 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 184 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 185 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo

Sprint 1 - Guijuelo, 136km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 pts 2 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 3 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 1

Sprint 2 - Béjar, 164,8km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 pts 2 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 3 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 1

Sprint 3 - Sierra de Béjar. La Covatilla, 183km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 25 pts 2 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 20 3 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 16 4 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 14 5 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 12 6 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 10 7 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 9 8 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 8 9 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 7 10 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 6 11 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 12 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 4 13 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 14 Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team 2

Mountain 1 - Puerto de La Cruz de Hierro (Cat. 3), 9km. # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 3 pts 2 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 2 3 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1

Mountain 2 - Sierra de Béjar. La Covatilla - Llegada en alto, 183km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 15 pts 2 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 10 3 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 6 4 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 4 5 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 2

Most combative # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geox-TMC 14:37:47 2 Leopard Trek 0:01:22 3 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:50 4 Sky Procycling 0:02:32 5 Team RadioShack 0:02:37 6 AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:07 7 Pro Team Astana 0:03:13 8 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:37 9 Movistar Team 0:03:49 10 Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:58 11 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:59 12 Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:04:17 13 Katusha Team 0:04:37 14 Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:05:26 15 Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:09:29 16 Saxo Bank Sungard 0:10:06 17 Quickstep Cycling Team 0:13:13 18 Lampre - ISD 0:14:16 19 Andalucia Caja Granada 0:27:01 20 BMC Racing Team 0:31:11 21 Skil - Shimano 0:36:43 22 HTC-Highroad 0:41:44

General classification after stage 9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 37:11:17 2 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 0:00:01 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:09 4 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 0:00:18 5 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:27 6 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 0:00:35 7 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 0:00:37 8 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:42 9 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 10 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:00:46 11 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 0:00:55 12 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 13 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:01:00 14 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:01:03 15 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:08 16 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 0:01:12 17 Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:17 18 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:01:54 19 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:05 20 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 0:02:10 21 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 0:02:18 22 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:29 23 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:02:34 24 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:57 25 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:03:20 26 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 27 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 0:03:36 28 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC 0:03:39 29 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:40 30 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:04:31 31 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:04:43 32 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 0:04:53 33 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:05:09 34 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:49 35 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:41 36 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:08:44 37 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:09:35 38 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:10:17 39 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 0:10:21 40 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 0:10:58 41 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:12:42 42 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:12:55 43 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team 0:13:46 44 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek 0:13:48 45 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:18:43 46 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:19:23 47 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:19:58 48 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:21:56 49 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:21:57 50 Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:21:59 51 Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:22:37 52 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:22:48 53 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:24:39 54 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:25:24 55 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:25:30 56 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 0:25:38 57 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:26:13 58 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:26:30 59 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:26:35 60 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 0:26:40 61 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:34:18 62 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:34:52 63 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 0:35:24 64 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:37:05 65 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:39:31 66 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:39:56 67 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana 0:40:12 68 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:40:16 69 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 0:42:14 70 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:43:22 71 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:44:04 72 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:45:34 73 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:48:11 74 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:48:16 75 David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:48:28 76 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:50:07 77 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 0:51:49 78 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:53:45 79 Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:54:47 80 Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:55:17 81 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:55:45 82 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:55:54 83 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:56:31 84 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:57:55 85 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:58:30 86 José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:59:01 87 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 0:59:22 88 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:59:49 89 Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:00:43 90 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC 1:01:03 91 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:01:20 92 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana 1:02:31 93 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 1:03:27 94 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:03:41 95 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1:03:54 96 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 1:04:31 97 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:04:33 98 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:04:50 99 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 1:05:14 100 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:05:38 101 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:06:11 102 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:07:05 103 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:07:08 104 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:07:15 105 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 1:07:52 106 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:07:57 107 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:08:25 108 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:09:49 109 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 1:10:38 110 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 1:10:57 111 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 1:11:06 112 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:12:41 113 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 1:15:21 114 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 1:15:54 115 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD 1:16:00 116 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:16:14 117 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 1:18:03 118 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:18:04 119 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:18:22 120 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:18:32 121 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 1:18:59 122 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:19:29 123 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 1:20:29 124 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 1:20:42 125 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1:21:12 126 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:21:24 127 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:23:00 128 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 1:23:37 129 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:23:52 130 Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 1:24:34 131 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:25:59 132 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 1:26:59 133 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:27:08 134 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:27:29 135 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 1:27:54 136 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 1:27:56 137 Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack 1:29:09 138 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:29:25 139 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:29:42 140 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:29:48 141 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:30:13 142 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 1:31:48 143 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:32:16 144 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:34:18 145 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 1:34:46 146 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 1:35:04 147 Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek 1:35:33 148 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 1:36:02 149 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:36:21 150 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:37:14 151 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 1:38:03 152 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 1:39:08 153 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 1:39:40 154 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 1:40:42 155 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 1:42:03 156 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 1:42:46 157 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 1:44:04 158 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:44:06 159 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 1:44:36 160 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 1:47:56 161 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 1:48:27 162 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling 1:48:38 163 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:53:29 164 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 1:56:23 165 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:56:50 166 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:57:00 167 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:59:49 168 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 2:00:58 169 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 2:01:27 170 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano 2:03:01 171 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC 2:03:23 172 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 2:04:28 173 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 2:05:15 174 Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 2:05:57 175 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano 2:06:28 176 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 2:07:33 177 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 2:10:02 178 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2:10:17 179 Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek 2:11:11 180 Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2:13:15 181 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 2:13:23 182 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 2:15:13 183 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 2:17:36 184 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2:20:49 185 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard 2:26:52

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 74 pts 2 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 62 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 50 4 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 48 5 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 48 6 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 42 7 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano 41 8 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 40 9 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 38 10 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 33 11 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 33 12 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 32 13 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 31 14 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 29 15 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 25 16 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 25 17 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 24 18 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 23 19 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 23 20 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 21 21 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 22 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 20 23 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 19 24 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 19 25 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 18 26 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 18 27 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 17 28 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 16 29 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 16 30 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 15 31 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 13 32 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 13 33 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 12 34 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 11 35 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 11 36 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 10 37 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 38 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 39 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 10 40 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 10 41 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 9 42 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 9 43 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 8 44 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 8 45 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 8 46 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 7 47 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 7 48 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 7 49 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 50 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 6 51 Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team 6 52 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 6 53 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 6 54 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 5 55 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 5 56 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 4 57 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 4 58 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 4 59 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 4 60 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 4 61 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 62 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 4 63 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 64 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3 65 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3 66 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 3 67 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 3 68 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 3 69 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 2 70 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 71 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2 72 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 73 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 74 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano 2 75 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 2 76 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 1 77 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano 1 78 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 25 pts 2 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 23 3 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 20 4 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 15 5 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 14 6 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 11 7 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 10 8 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 7 9 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 7 10 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 6 11 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 6 12 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 6 13 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 6 14 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 6 15 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 5 16 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 5 17 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 4 18 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 4 19 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 3 20 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 3 21 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 22 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 23 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 24 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 3 25 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3

Combination classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 10 pts 2 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 13 3 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 15 4 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 17 5 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 45 6 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 47 7 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 57 8 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 65 9 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 68 10 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 77 11 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 81 12 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 89 13 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 94 14 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 107 15 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 116 16 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 125 17 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 133 18 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 148 19 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 150 20 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 154 21 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 168 22 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 168 23 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 193 24 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 194 25 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 203