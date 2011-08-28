Trending

Martin triumphs atop La Covatilla

Mollema moves into red as Wiggins shows his hand

Image 1 of 20

Daniel Martin (Garmin-Cervelo) moved up on GC with a third place finish

Daniel Martin (Garmin-Cervelo) moved up on GC with a third place finish
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 2 of 20

Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Omega Pharma-Lotto) felt the strain under Bradly Wiggins' pressing.

Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Omega Pharma-Lotto) felt the strain under Bradly Wiggins' pressing.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 3 of 20

Fredrik Kessiakoff (Astana) is having a fine Vuelta.

Fredrik Kessiakoff (Astana) is having a fine Vuelta.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 4 of 20

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) leads his stricken leader Joaquim Rodriguez.

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) leads his stricken leader Joaquim Rodriguez.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 5 of 20

The exposed slopes of La Covatilla took their toll.

The exposed slopes of La Covatilla took their toll.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 6 of 20

Daniel Martin (Team Garmin-Cervelo) wins the stage

Daniel Martin (Team Garmin-Cervelo) wins the stage
(Image credit: Lavuelta.com)
Image 7 of 20

Daniel Martin (Team Garmin-Cervelo) and his cousin Nicolas Roche (AG2R La Mondiale)

Daniel Martin (Team Garmin-Cervelo) and his cousin Nicolas Roche (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Lavuelta.com)
Image 8 of 20

Bauke Mollema (Rabobank Cycling Team) is the new race leader

Bauke Mollema (Rabobank Cycling Team) is the new race leader
(Image credit: Lavuelta.com)
Image 9 of 20

Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Katusha Team)

Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Katusha Team)
(Image credit: Lavuelta.com)
Image 10 of 20

Bauke Mollema (Rabobank) in the red jersey.

Bauke Mollema (Rabobank) in the red jersey.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 20

Dan Martin (Garmin-Cervelo) takes a fine victory.

Dan Martin (Garmin-Cervelo) takes a fine victory.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 20

Dan Martin (Garmin-Cervelo) took stage victory for Ireland.

Dan Martin (Garmin-Cervelo) took stage victory for Ireland.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 13 of 20

Bauke Mollema (Rabobank) moves into the overall lead.

Bauke Mollema (Rabobank) moves into the overall lead.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 14 of 20

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) sets the pace on La Covatilla.

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) sets the pace on La Covatilla.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 15 of 20

Dan Martin (Garmin-Cervelo) grabs the win.

Dan Martin (Garmin-Cervelo) grabs the win.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 20

Dan Martin (Garmin-Cervelo) was rewarded for his aggression and his nous.

Dan Martin (Garmin-Cervelo) was rewarded for his aggression and his nous.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 20

(Image credit: Lavuelta.com)
Image 18 of 20

Dan Martin (Garmin-Cervelo) wins stage 9 of the Vuelta a Espana.

Dan Martin (Garmin-Cervelo) wins stage 9 of the Vuelta a Espana.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 19 of 20

Dan Martin (Garmin-Cervelo) celebrates his stage win at La Covatilla.

Dan Martin (Garmin-Cervelo) celebrates his stage win at La Covatilla.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 20 of 20

Dan Martin (Garmin-Cervelo) wins ahead of Bauke Mollema.

Dan Martin (Garmin-Cervelo) wins ahead of Bauke Mollema.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

The first ‘real’ summit finish of this year’s Vuelta a España produced the desired effect and sparked fireworks as Garmin-Cervélo’s Daniel Martin took his first Grand Tour stage win at the end of a tough opening week.

The Irishman claimed the spoils for his toil over the final seven kilometres of the stage – when the finishing climb to La Covatilla hit its hardest slopes – beating Rabobank’s Bauke Mollema and Geox-TMC’s Juan Jose Cobo, who finished second and third respectively.

Overnight general classification leader Joaquin Rodriguez lost his red jersey after finishing 49 seconds behind the front group as Mollema gained the overall ascendancy by a single second over the Spaniard.

Defending champion Vincenzo Nibali now sits in third overall and featured in the finale as did Team Sky leader Bradley Wiggins, who now occupies 13th overall and goes into tomorrow’s 40km time trial well poised to make a massive jump on the general classification thanks to his sterling performance on today’s final climb and his prowess against the clock.

Martin sits one place above Wiggins, and the 25-year-old Irishman was ecstatic with his first Grand Tour stage win as he benefited from a gutsy and uncompromising performance in the finale to reap the rewards of persistence in the face of such a tough proposition.

Getting to the main course

After the day’s opening climb, the Puerto de la Cruz di Hierro, Omega Pharma-Lotto man Sebastian Lang instigated the move of the day – the German was joined by local boy Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea of Andalucia Caja Granada and later Vacansoleil-DCM duo Pim Ligthart and Martijn Keizer to form the leading quartet with 45km traveled.

After 80km of racing the leaders had themselves an advantage in excess of nine minutes, with the peloton content to leave them plenty of leash. 14km later that had dropped to 7:50 and a further 25km down the road, the leading quartet had become a brace of duos, with Ligthart and Lang leaving Toribio and Keizer behind.

With 30km remaining, the gap between the ‘Two Ls’ and their chasers stood at 2:40, with the peloton – unsurprisingly led by the Katusha team of Rodriguez and Dani Moreno – over six minutes behind the leading duo. But as the climb to La Covatilla loomed, that main bunch would soon be split.

And just as those splits occurred, a blast from the past in the form of Andrey Kashechkin found his way to the front, the Astana man revisiting the scene of a success in 2007, when he finished third on the stage to La Covatilla – the last time the Vuelta visited the town.

Ready for the sparks to fly

As the peloton began the climb in earnest, the gap between it and the leading two had decreased to five minutes; with a little over 20km before the finish and neither man a particular mountain goat of note, they would surely be reeled in – it was merely a question of when.

Heading through the town of Bejar, the leaders had themselves four minutes, although it was game over for their chasers, Toribio and Keizer, who were swallowed up and spat out by a peloton blazing in its pursuit of the plucky characters holding court at the front of the race.

When the peloton hit Bejar that gap had been lowered to 3:29 as Katusha continued to lead the field with Moreno and Rodriguez in tow. With the Russian squad’s pursuit of the leaders, that mark continued to fall and dropped to 1:13 when the peloton passed under the 10km-to-go banner.

By that stage Lang had dropped his Dutch companion and continued on his march to the finish, the hardest slopes of the climb still to ride and the big teams – Katusha, Liquigas-Cannondale, Lampre-ISD and Team Sky – charging their batteries for a manic dash to the line. And they needed to; as the bunch passed eight kilometres remaining, the road noticeably tilted skywards and instantly claimed victims on the 12 percent gradient.

Lang himself became a victim a kilometre later when the man who had kicked off the day’s break became the last card to be drawn back into the pack, which was being controlled by Lampre’s fearless troops who continued to set a blistering pace.

It takes one to start the fight

Active in yesterday’s finale, Rein Taaramae was at it again within the final six kilometres, slicing past Jurgen Van Den Broeck and Michele Scarponi at the front of the bunch and chancing his hand at breaking up the group of overall favourites. But the Italian wasn’t going to let the plucky Estonian steal his thunder, and he countered, forcing the remaining big names to follow his lead.

One man not present was Igor Anton, the Euskaltel-Euskadi captain’s poor showing at this Vuelta continuing as he slipped further back. His life wasn’t made any easier when Kevin Seeldrayers (Quick Step) and Sergio Pardilla (Movistar) hit out hard and defending champion Vincenzo Nibali immediately chased with Van Den Broeck on his wheel.

When they were reeled in, Garmin-Cervélo’s Daniel Martin and his cousin Nicolas Roche (Ag2r-La Mondiale) were the next riders to go off the front, with the two working as a good family should and swapping off to try and stay clear.

While Roche dropped back to Scarponi and co, Martin continued his march alone with just four kilometres – but so much suffering – left until the finish. The Irishman was joined shortly afterwards by Vincenzo Nibali, and he worked with the Italian into a stiff headwind to keep the charging peloton behind at bay.

When seven is better than two…

With Christopher Froome dragging his Team Sky captain Bradley Wiggins back to the two leaders, Martin and Nibali’s time at the head of the race seemed limited and 2km from the line, the elite selection at the front that also boasted Van Den Broeck, Cobo and Mollema caught and began working with the hitherto leading duo.

Behind them, Rodriguez was slipping out of contention for the stage win and the overall lead, falling over 40 seconds in arrears while Wiggins forced the pace hard at the front of the race. With 250 metres to go, Martin opened the sprint to the line, kicking hard over the final crest and winning his first grand tour stage and reaping the rewards of his persistence at the front of affairs.

A whopping 49 seconds later Rodriguez rolled over the line, his red jersey just slipping away and with a flat time trial facing the Katusha captain, a place in the podium spots could be gone after tomorrow’s test against the clock. Another man to lose plenty of time was Scarponi, who eventually finished over a minute in arrears.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo4:52:14
2Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
3Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC0:00:03
4Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:04
5Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:07
6Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:11
7Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:12
8Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
9Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
10Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
11Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:15
12Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:19
13Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
14Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:38
15Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:41
16Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
17Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
18Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
19Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:47
20Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:50
21Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
22Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
23Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
24Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
25Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
26Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek0:00:56
27Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard0:01:08
28David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
29Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack0:01:27
30Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
31Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
32Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:50
33Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
34Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:58
35Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana0:02:03
36Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
37Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
38Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
39Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:10
40Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek0:02:14
41Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
42Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:32
43Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:02:39
44Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:47
45David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC0:03:08
46David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:12
47Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:26
48Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
49Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
50Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:35
51Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:37
52Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:02
53Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
54Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
55Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
56Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
57David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
58Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
59Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
60Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:04:37
61Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
62Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:05:07
63Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:05:20
64Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:05:57
65Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
66Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
67Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
68Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:07:34
69Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
70Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
71Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack0:09:22
72Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
73Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
74José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
75Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
76Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
77Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
78Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
79Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
80Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
81Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
82Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
83Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
84Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
85Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
86Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling0:10:02
87Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana0:10:15
88Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:12:38
89Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
90Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
91Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
92Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
93Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
94Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
95Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
96Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
97Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
98Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
99Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:13:23
100Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack0:14:01
101Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:16:14
102Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
103Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
104Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
105Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
106Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
107Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
108Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
109Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
110Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
111Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
112Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
113Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
114Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
115Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
116Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
117Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
118Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:17:13
119Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:18:46
120Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
121Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
122Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
123Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
124Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
125Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
126Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
127Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
128Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
129Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
130Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
131Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
132Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
133Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
134Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
135Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack
136Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
137Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
138Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
139Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
140Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
141Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
142Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
143Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
144Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
145Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
146Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
147Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
148Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
149Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
150Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
151Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
152Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
153Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
154Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
155Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
156Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
157Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek0:19:47
158Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek0:20:16
159Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
160Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:22:16
161Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
162Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
163Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
164Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
165Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
166Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
167Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
168Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
169Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
170Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
171Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC
172Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
173Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
174Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
175Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
176Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
177Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
178Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
179John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
180Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
181Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
182David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
183Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
184Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
185Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo

Sprint 1 - Guijuelo, 136km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto4pts
2Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
3Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada1

Sprint 2 - Béjar, 164,8km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto4pts
2Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
3Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team1

Sprint 3 - Sierra de Béjar. La Covatilla, 183km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo25pts
2Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team20
3Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC16
4Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling14
5Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling12
6Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale10
7Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne9
8Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC8
9Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack7
10Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana6
11Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
12Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team4
13Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
14Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team2

Mountain 1 - Puerto de La Cruz de Hierro (Cat. 3), 9km.
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale3pts
2Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team2
3David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1

Mountain 2 - Sierra de Béjar. La Covatilla - Llegada en alto, 183km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo15pts
2Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team10
3Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC6
4Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling4
5Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling2

Most combative
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geox-TMC14:37:47
2Leopard Trek0:01:22
3Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:50
4Sky Procycling0:02:32
5Team RadioShack0:02:37
6AG2R La Mondiale0:03:07
7Pro Team Astana0:03:13
8Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:37
9Movistar Team0:03:49
10Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:58
11Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:59
12Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:04:17
13Katusha Team0:04:37
14Omega Pharma-Lotto0:05:26
15Team Garmin-Cervelo0:09:29
16Saxo Bank Sungard0:10:06
17Quickstep Cycling Team0:13:13
18Lampre - ISD0:14:16
19Andalucia Caja Granada0:27:01
20BMC Racing Team0:31:11
21Skil - Shimano0:36:43
22HTC-Highroad0:41:44

General classification after stage 9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team37:11:17
2Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team0:00:01
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:09
4Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana0:00:18
5Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:27
6Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team0:00:35
7Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek0:00:37
8Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:42
9Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
10Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC0:00:46
11Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek0:00:55
12Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
13Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling0:01:00
14Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:01:03
15Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:08
16Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team0:01:12
17Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:17
18Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:54
19Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:05
20Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack0:02:10
21Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC0:02:18
22Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:29
23Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:02:34
24Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:57
25David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:03:20
26Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
27Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack0:03:36
28Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC0:03:39
29Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:40
30Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:31
31Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC0:04:43
32Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana0:04:53
33Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:05:09
34Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:49
35Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:41
36Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:08:44
37Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team0:09:35
38Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:10:17
39Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad0:10:21
40Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team0:10:58
41Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:12:42
42Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard0:12:55
43Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team0:13:46
44Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek0:13:48
45Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team0:18:43
46Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:19:23
47Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:19:58
48Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:21:56
49Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:21:57
50Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:21:59
51Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:22:37
52Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:22:48
53Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:24:39
54Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling0:25:24
55Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:25:30
56Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD0:25:38
57Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:26:13
58Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:26:30
59Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:26:35
60Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek0:26:40
61Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:34:18
62David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC0:34:52
63Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling0:35:24
64Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:37:05
65Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:39:31
66Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:39:56
67Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana0:40:12
68Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:40:16
69Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team0:42:14
70Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:43:22
71David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:44:04
72Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:45:34
73Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard0:48:11
74Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:48:16
75David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC0:48:28
76Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:50:07
77Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana0:51:49
78Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:53:45
79Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:54:47
80Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:55:17
81Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:55:45
82Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:55:54
83Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:56:31
84Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:57:55
85Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:58:30
86José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:59:01
87Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack0:59:22
88Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:59:49
89Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:00:43
90Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC1:01:03
91Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:01:20
92Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana1:02:31
93David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team1:03:27
94Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:03:41
95Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo1:03:54
96Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team1:04:31
97Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:04:33
98Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:04:50
99Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack1:05:14
100Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:05:38
101Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:06:11
102Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:07:05
103Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:07:08
104Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:07:15
105Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano1:07:52
106Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team1:07:57
107Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:08:25
108Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:09:49
109Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team1:10:38
110Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek1:10:57
111Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana1:11:06
112Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale1:12:41
113Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team1:15:21
114Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad1:15:54
115Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD1:16:00
116Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team1:16:14
117Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack1:18:03
118Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:18:04
119Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:18:22
120Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:18:32
121Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team1:18:59
122Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:19:29
123Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack1:20:29
124Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek1:20:42
125Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1:21:12
126Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:21:24
127Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:23:00
128Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team1:23:37
129Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team1:23:52
130Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad1:24:34
131Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:25:59
132Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack1:26:59
133Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:27:08
134Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team1:27:29
135Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad1:27:54
136Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano1:27:56
137Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack1:29:09
138Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:29:25
139Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team1:29:42
140Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:29:48
141Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:30:13
142Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team1:31:48
143Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:32:16
144Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team1:34:18
145John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad1:34:46
146Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard1:35:04
147Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek1:35:33
148Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling1:36:02
149Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:36:21
150Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:37:14
151Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad1:38:03
152Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek1:39:08
153Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada1:39:40
154Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada1:40:42
155Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team1:42:03
156Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada1:42:46
157Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team1:44:04
158Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team1:44:06
159Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard1:44:36
160Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad1:47:56
161Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard1:48:27
162Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling1:48:38
163Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:53:29
164Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano1:56:23
165Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:56:50
166Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:57:00
167Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:59:49
168Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team2:00:58
169Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada2:01:27
170Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano2:03:01
171Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC2:03:23
172Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard2:04:28
173Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling2:05:15
174Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard2:05:57
175Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano2:06:28
176Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada2:07:33
177Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano2:10:02
178Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo2:10:17
179Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek2:11:11
180Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo2:13:15
181Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano2:13:23
182Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano2:15:13
183Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team2:17:36
184Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2:20:49
185Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard2:26:52

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team74pts
2Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team62
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale50
4Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo48
5Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team48
6Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team42
7Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano41
8Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD40
9Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto38
10Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale33
11Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team33
12Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team32
13Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek31
14Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale29
15Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling25
16Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale25
17Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek24
18Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack23
19Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana23
20Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard21
21Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale20
22Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto20
23Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team19
24Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC19
25Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana18
26Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC18
27Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling17
28Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling16
29Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack16
30Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team15
31Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi13
32Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale13
33Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD12
34Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD11
35Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD11
36Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada10
37Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
38Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10
39Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi10
40Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard10
41Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne9
42Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano9
43Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek8
44Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada8
45Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto8
46David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne7
47Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto7
48Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team7
49Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
50Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team6
51Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team6
52John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad6
53Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad6
54Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad5
55Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad5
56Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team4
57Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad4
58Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada4
59Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne4
60Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek4
61Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
62Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling4
63Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
64Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3
65Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo3
66Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team3
67Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale3
68Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada3
69Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack2
70Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
71Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team2
72Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
73Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team2
74Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano2
75Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada2
76Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team1
77Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano1
78Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo25pts
2Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale23
3Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team20
4Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard15
5Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano14
6David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne11
7Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team10
8Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo7
9Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne7
10Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team6
11Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC6
12Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team6
13Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek6
14Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada6
15Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne5
16Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team5
17Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling4
18Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD4
19Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team3
20Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack3
21Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team3
22Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team3
23Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
24Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad3
25Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3

Combination classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team10pts
2Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team13
3Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team15
4Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo17
5Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC45
6Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard47
7Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling57
8Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team65
9Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling68
10David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne77
11Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team81
12Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team89
13Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team94
14Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD107
15Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek116
16Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale125
17Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team133
18Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack148
19Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne150
20Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada154
21Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo168
22Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team168
23Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad193
24Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale194
25Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada203

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geox-TMC111:04:53
2Team RadioShack
3Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:01
4Leopard Trek0:00:52
5Katusha Team0:05:19
6Pro Team Astana0:05:48
7Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:06:24
8Euskaltel-Euskadi0:06:50
9AG2R La Mondiale0:09:03
10Movistar Team0:10:12
11Sky Procycling0:14:09
12Liquigas-Cannondale0:14:53
13Omega Pharma-Lotto0:20:30
14Lampre - ISD0:24:12
15Quickstep Cycling Team0:26:03
16Team Garmin-Cervelo0:29:29
17Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:53:04
18Saxo Bank Sungard0:58:22
19Andalucia Caja Granada1:37:36
20BMC Racing Team1:38:34
21Skil - Shimano2:20:13
22HTC-Highroad2:32:31

Latest on Cyclingnews