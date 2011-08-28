Martin triumphs atop La Covatilla
Mollema moves into red as Wiggins shows his hand
Stage 9: Villacastín - Sierra de Bejar. La Covatilla
The first ‘real’ summit finish of this year’s Vuelta a España produced the desired effect and sparked fireworks as Garmin-Cervélo’s Daniel Martin took his first Grand Tour stage win at the end of a tough opening week.
The Irishman claimed the spoils for his toil over the final seven kilometres of the stage – when the finishing climb to La Covatilla hit its hardest slopes – beating Rabobank’s Bauke Mollema and Geox-TMC’s Juan Jose Cobo, who finished second and third respectively.
Overnight general classification leader Joaquin Rodriguez lost his red jersey after finishing 49 seconds behind the front group as Mollema gained the overall ascendancy by a single second over the Spaniard.
Defending champion Vincenzo Nibali now sits in third overall and featured in the finale as did Team Sky leader Bradley Wiggins, who now occupies 13th overall and goes into tomorrow’s 40km time trial well poised to make a massive jump on the general classification thanks to his sterling performance on today’s final climb and his prowess against the clock.
Martin sits one place above Wiggins, and the 25-year-old Irishman was ecstatic with his first Grand Tour stage win as he benefited from a gutsy and uncompromising performance in the finale to reap the rewards of persistence in the face of such a tough proposition.
Getting to the main course
After the day’s opening climb, the Puerto de la Cruz di Hierro, Omega Pharma-Lotto man Sebastian Lang instigated the move of the day – the German was joined by local boy Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea of Andalucia Caja Granada and later Vacansoleil-DCM duo Pim Ligthart and Martijn Keizer to form the leading quartet with 45km traveled.
After 80km of racing the leaders had themselves an advantage in excess of nine minutes, with the peloton content to leave them plenty of leash. 14km later that had dropped to 7:50 and a further 25km down the road, the leading quartet had become a brace of duos, with Ligthart and Lang leaving Toribio and Keizer behind.
With 30km remaining, the gap between the ‘Two Ls’ and their chasers stood at 2:40, with the peloton – unsurprisingly led by the Katusha team of Rodriguez and Dani Moreno – over six minutes behind the leading duo. But as the climb to La Covatilla loomed, that main bunch would soon be split.
And just as those splits occurred, a blast from the past in the form of Andrey Kashechkin found his way to the front, the Astana man revisiting the scene of a success in 2007, when he finished third on the stage to La Covatilla – the last time the Vuelta visited the town.
Ready for the sparks to fly
As the peloton began the climb in earnest, the gap between it and the leading two had decreased to five minutes; with a little over 20km before the finish and neither man a particular mountain goat of note, they would surely be reeled in – it was merely a question of when.
Heading through the town of Bejar, the leaders had themselves four minutes, although it was game over for their chasers, Toribio and Keizer, who were swallowed up and spat out by a peloton blazing in its pursuit of the plucky characters holding court at the front of the race.
When the peloton hit Bejar that gap had been lowered to 3:29 as Katusha continued to lead the field with Moreno and Rodriguez in tow. With the Russian squad’s pursuit of the leaders, that mark continued to fall and dropped to 1:13 when the peloton passed under the 10km-to-go banner.
By that stage Lang had dropped his Dutch companion and continued on his march to the finish, the hardest slopes of the climb still to ride and the big teams – Katusha, Liquigas-Cannondale, Lampre-ISD and Team Sky – charging their batteries for a manic dash to the line. And they needed to; as the bunch passed eight kilometres remaining, the road noticeably tilted skywards and instantly claimed victims on the 12 percent gradient.
Lang himself became a victim a kilometre later when the man who had kicked off the day’s break became the last card to be drawn back into the pack, which was being controlled by Lampre’s fearless troops who continued to set a blistering pace.
It takes one to start the fight
Active in yesterday’s finale, Rein Taaramae was at it again within the final six kilometres, slicing past Jurgen Van Den Broeck and Michele Scarponi at the front of the bunch and chancing his hand at breaking up the group of overall favourites. But the Italian wasn’t going to let the plucky Estonian steal his thunder, and he countered, forcing the remaining big names to follow his lead.
One man not present was Igor Anton, the Euskaltel-Euskadi captain’s poor showing at this Vuelta continuing as he slipped further back. His life wasn’t made any easier when Kevin Seeldrayers (Quick Step) and Sergio Pardilla (Movistar) hit out hard and defending champion Vincenzo Nibali immediately chased with Van Den Broeck on his wheel.
When they were reeled in, Garmin-Cervélo’s Daniel Martin and his cousin Nicolas Roche (Ag2r-La Mondiale) were the next riders to go off the front, with the two working as a good family should and swapping off to try and stay clear.
While Roche dropped back to Scarponi and co, Martin continued his march alone with just four kilometres – but so much suffering – left until the finish. The Irishman was joined shortly afterwards by Vincenzo Nibali, and he worked with the Italian into a stiff headwind to keep the charging peloton behind at bay.
When seven is better than two…
With Christopher Froome dragging his Team Sky captain Bradley Wiggins back to the two leaders, Martin and Nibali’s time at the head of the race seemed limited and 2km from the line, the elite selection at the front that also boasted Van Den Broeck, Cobo and Mollema caught and began working with the hitherto leading duo.
Behind them, Rodriguez was slipping out of contention for the stage win and the overall lead, falling over 40 seconds in arrears while Wiggins forced the pace hard at the front of the race. With 250 metres to go, Martin opened the sprint to the line, kicking hard over the final crest and winning his first grand tour stage and reaping the rewards of his persistence at the front of affairs.
A whopping 49 seconds later Rodriguez rolled over the line, his red jersey just slipping away and with a flat time trial facing the Katusha captain, a place in the podium spots could be gone after tomorrow’s test against the clock. Another man to lose plenty of time was Scarponi, who eventually finished over a minute in arrears.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|4:52:14
|2
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:00:03
|4
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:04
|5
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:07
|6
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:11
|7
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:12
|8
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|9
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|10
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|11
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:15
|12
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:19
|13
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|14
|Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:38
|15
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:41
|16
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|17
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|18
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|19
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:47
|20
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:50
|21
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
|22
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|23
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|24
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|25
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|26
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
|0:00:56
|27
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:01:08
|28
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|29
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|0:01:27
|30
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|31
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|32
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:50
|33
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|34
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:58
|35
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
|0:02:03
|36
|Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
|37
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|38
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|39
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:10
|40
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|0:02:14
|41
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|42
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:32
|43
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:39
|44
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:47
|45
|David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:03:08
|46
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:12
|47
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:26
|48
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|49
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|50
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:35
|51
|Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:37
|52
|Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:04:02
|53
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|54
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|55
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|56
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|57
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
|58
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|59
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|60
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:04:37
|61
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|62
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:05:07
|63
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:05:20
|64
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:05:57
|65
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
|66
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|67
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|68
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:07:34
|69
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|70
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|71
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|0:09:22
|72
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|73
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|74
|José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|75
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|76
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|77
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|78
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|79
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|80
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|81
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|82
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|83
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|84
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|85
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|86
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|0:10:02
|87
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|0:10:15
|88
|Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:12:38
|89
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|90
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|91
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|92
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
|93
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|94
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|95
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|96
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|97
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|98
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
|99
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:23
|100
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|0:14:01
|101
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:16:14
|102
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|103
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|104
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|105
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|106
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|107
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|108
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|109
|Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|110
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|111
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|112
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
|113
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|114
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|115
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|116
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|117
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|118
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:17:13
|119
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:18:46
|120
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|121
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|122
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|123
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|124
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|125
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|126
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|127
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|128
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|129
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|130
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|131
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|132
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|133
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|134
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|135
|Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack
|136
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|137
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|138
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|139
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|140
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|141
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|142
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|143
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|144
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|145
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|146
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|147
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|148
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|149
|Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|150
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|151
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|152
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|153
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|154
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|155
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|156
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|157
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:19:47
|158
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
|0:20:16
|159
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|160
|Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:22:16
|161
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|162
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|163
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|164
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|165
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|166
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|167
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
|168
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|169
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|170
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|171
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC
|172
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|173
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|174
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|175
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|176
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|177
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|178
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|179
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|180
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|181
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|182
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|183
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|184
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|185
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|pts
|2
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|pts
|2
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|25
|pts
|2
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|20
|3
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|16
|4
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|14
|5
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|12
|6
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|10
|7
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|9
|8
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|8
|9
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|7
|10
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|6
|11
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|12
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|4
|13
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|14
|Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|pts
|2
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2
|3
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|15
|pts
|2
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|10
|3
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|6
|4
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4
|5
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geox-TMC
|14:37:47
|2
|Leopard Trek
|0:01:22
|3
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:50
|4
|Sky Procycling
|0:02:32
|5
|Team RadioShack
|0:02:37
|6
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:07
|7
|Pro Team Astana
|0:03:13
|8
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:37
|9
|Movistar Team
|0:03:49
|10
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:58
|11
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:59
|12
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:04:17
|13
|Katusha Team
|0:04:37
|14
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:05:26
|15
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:09:29
|16
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:10:06
|17
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:13:13
|18
|Lampre - ISD
|0:14:16
|19
|Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:27:01
|20
|BMC Racing Team
|0:31:11
|21
|Skil - Shimano
|0:36:43
|22
|HTC-Highroad
|0:41:44
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|37:11:17
|2
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:00:01
|3
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:09
|4
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:18
|5
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:27
|6
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:00:35
|7
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:00:37
|8
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:42
|9
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|10
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:00:46
|11
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|0:00:55
|12
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|13
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:01:00
|14
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:01:03
|15
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:08
|16
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:01:12
|17
|Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:17
|18
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:54
|19
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:05
|20
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|0:02:10
|21
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|0:02:18
|22
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:29
|23
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:02:34
|24
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:57
|25
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:03:20
|26
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|27
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:03:36
|28
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
|0:03:39
|29
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:40
|30
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:04:31
|31
|Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:04:43
|32
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|0:04:53
|33
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:05:09
|34
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:49
|35
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:41
|36
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:08:44
|37
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:09:35
|38
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:10:17
|39
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|0:10:21
|40
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:10:58
|41
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:42
|42
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:12:55
|43
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:13:46
|44
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
|0:13:48
|45
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:18:43
|46
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:19:23
|47
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:19:58
|48
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:21:56
|49
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:21:57
|50
|Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:21:59
|51
|Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:37
|52
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:22:48
|53
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:24:39
|54
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:25:24
|55
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:25:30
|56
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|0:25:38
|57
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:26:13
|58
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:26:30
|59
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:26:35
|60
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|0:26:40
|61
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:34:18
|62
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:34:52
|63
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|0:35:24
|64
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:37:05
|65
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:39:31
|66
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:39:56
|67
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|0:40:12
|68
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:40:16
|69
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:42:14
|70
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:43:22
|71
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:44:04
|72
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:45:34
|73
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:48:11
|74
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:48:16
|75
|David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:48:28
|76
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:50:07
|77
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|0:51:49
|78
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:53:45
|79
|Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:54:47
|80
|Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:55:17
|81
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:55:45
|82
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:55:54
|83
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:56:31
|84
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:57:55
|85
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:58:30
|86
|José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:59:01
|87
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:59:22
|88
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:59:49
|89
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:00:43
|90
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
|1:01:03
|91
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:01:20
|92
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
|1:02:31
|93
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:03:27
|94
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:03:41
|95
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1:03:54
|96
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:04:31
|97
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:04:33
|98
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:04:50
|99
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|1:05:14
|100
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:05:38
|101
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:06:11
|102
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:07:05
|103
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:07:08
|104
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:07:15
|105
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|1:07:52
|106
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:07:57
|107
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:08:25
|108
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:09:49
|109
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:10:38
|110
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|1:10:57
|111
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|1:11:06
|112
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:12:41
|113
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:15:21
|114
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|1:15:54
|115
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
|1:16:00
|116
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:16:14
|117
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|1:18:03
|118
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:18:04
|119
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:18:22
|120
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:18:32
|121
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|1:18:59
|122
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:19:29
|123
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|1:20:29
|124
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|1:20:42
|125
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:21:12
|126
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:21:24
|127
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:23:00
|128
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|1:23:37
|129
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:23:52
|130
|Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|1:24:34
|131
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:25:59
|132
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|1:26:59
|133
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:27:08
|134
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:27:29
|135
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|1:27:54
|136
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|1:27:56
|137
|Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack
|1:29:09
|138
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:29:25
|139
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:29:42
|140
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:29:48
|141
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:30:13
|142
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|1:31:48
|143
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:32:16
|144
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:34:18
|145
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|1:34:46
|146
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:35:04
|147
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
|1:35:33
|148
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1:36:02
|149
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:36:21
|150
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:37:14
|151
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|1:38:03
|152
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|1:39:08
|153
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|1:39:40
|154
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|1:40:42
|155
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|1:42:03
|156
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|1:42:46
|157
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|1:44:04
|158
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:44:06
|159
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:44:36
|160
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|1:47:56
|161
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:48:27
|162
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|1:48:38
|163
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:53:29
|164
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|1:56:23
|165
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:56:50
|166
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:57:00
|167
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:59:49
|168
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2:00:58
|169
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|2:01:27
|170
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|2:03:01
|171
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC
|2:03:23
|172
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|2:04:28
|173
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|2:05:15
|174
|Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|2:05:57
|175
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|2:06:28
|176
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|2:07:33
|177
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|2:10:02
|178
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2:10:17
|179
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
|2:11:11
|180
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2:13:15
|181
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|2:13:23
|182
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|2:15:13
|183
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2:17:36
|184
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2:20:49
|185
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
|2:26:52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|74
|pts
|2
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|62
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|50
|4
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|48
|5
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|48
|6
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|42
|7
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|41
|8
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|40
|9
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|38
|10
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|33
|11
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|33
|12
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|32
|13
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|31
|14
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|29
|15
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|25
|16
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|25
|17
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|24
|18
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|23
|19
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|23
|20
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|21
|21
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|22
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|20
|23
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|19
|24
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|19
|25
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|18
|26
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|18
|27
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|17
|28
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|16
|29
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|16
|30
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|15
|31
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|13
|32
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|13
|33
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|12
|34
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|11
|35
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|11
|36
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|10
|37
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|38
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|39
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|10
|40
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|10
|41
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|9
|42
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|9
|43
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|8
|44
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|8
|45
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|8
|46
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|7
|47
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|7
|48
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|7
|49
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|50
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|6
|51
|Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|52
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|6
|53
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|6
|54
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|5
|55
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|5
|56
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|4
|57
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|4
|58
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|4
|59
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|4
|60
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|4
|61
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|62
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4
|63
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|64
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3
|65
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3
|66
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|67
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|68
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|3
|69
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|2
|70
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|71
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2
|72
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|73
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|74
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|2
|75
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|2
|76
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|1
|77
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|1
|78
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|25
|pts
|2
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|3
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|20
|4
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|15
|5
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|14
|6
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|11
|7
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|10
|8
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|7
|9
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|7
|10
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|6
|11
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|6
|12
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|6
|13
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|6
|14
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|6
|15
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|5
|16
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|5
|17
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4
|18
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|4
|19
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|20
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|3
|21
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|22
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|23
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|24
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|3
|25
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|13
|3
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|15
|4
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|17
|5
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|45
|6
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|47
|7
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|57
|8
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|65
|9
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|68
|10
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|77
|11
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|81
|12
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|89
|13
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|94
|14
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|107
|15
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|116
|16
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|125
|17
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|133
|18
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|148
|19
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|150
|20
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|154
|21
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|168
|22
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|168
|23
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|193
|24
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|194
|25
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|203
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geox-TMC
|111:04:53
|2
|Team RadioShack
|3
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:01
|4
|Leopard Trek
|0:00:52
|5
|Katusha Team
|0:05:19
|6
|Pro Team Astana
|0:05:48
|7
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:24
|8
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:06:50
|9
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:03
|10
|Movistar Team
|0:10:12
|11
|Sky Procycling
|0:14:09
|12
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:14:53
|13
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:20:30
|14
|Lampre - ISD
|0:24:12
|15
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:26:03
|16
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:29:29
|17
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:53:04
|18
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:58:22
|19
|Andalucia Caja Granada
|1:37:36
|20
|BMC Racing Team
|1:38:34
|21
|Skil - Shimano
|2:20:13
|22
|HTC-Highroad
|2:32:31
