Leopard Trek claims team time trial
Liquigas-Cannondale starts well in defense of Nibali's Vuelta
Stage 1: Benidorm - Benidorm
Jakob Fuglsang pulled on the leader’s jersey at a grand tour for the first time in his career on Saturday as Leopard Trek dominated the 13.5km team time trial along the Benidorm beachfront to open its Vuelta a España account in glorious style.
The Luxembourg outfit, led splendidly by a Fabian Cancellara resplendent in rainbow stripes, took the fastest intermediate time and maintained that sizzling pace under the baking Spanish sun to finish with a time of 16:30, which wasn’t to be bettered by any other team.
In second place was Liquigas-Cannondale, the Italian squad finishing in 16:34, five seconds ahead of HTC-Highroad, who managed a respectable 16:39. And with Cancellara and co setting their time early in proceedings, the stage became a shootout between them and the team of defending champion Vincenzo Nibali.
While it was Leopard Trek who won out on the day, Nibali will be buoyed in his title defence by the performance of his teammates. Sagan crossed the line first but with Nibali already within touching distance of the leader’s jersey, his quest for a second consecutive title could hardly have started better.
The man in that leader’s jersey, Fuglsang, was a surprised recipient after the finish, explaining that he hadn’t expected to be the man at the front of the team as it crossed the line. “We didn’t talk about it at the start; the goal today was to do a good team time trial,” he said. “We knew we could win if we rode at our maximum and we’d have a chance.
“I went as hard as I could and thought that someone would pass me at the end but they didn’t.”
The 13.5km test along the Benidorm beachfront saw several teams challenged by the technical nature of the course and the pace required to stay near the front of the fast finishers. The biggest name to topple was Team Sky, as Bradley Wiggins’ tilt at the Vuelta title got off to a horrible start. The British squad rode along the beach with only four riders until Xavier Zandio regained contact and the quintet went on to finish 42 seconds behind Leopard Trek.
Fuglsang himself acknowledged the perils of the short yet demanding day in the saddle. “The course today had everything – there was a hard start and it was technical,” he said. “You had to be careful not to blow up the whole team and not to crash – Davide Viganò crashed at the top of the course.”
Others who crashed included David Blanco and Nick Nuyens, the latter coming down hard as the course dropped towards the beachfront and he would finish behind his Saxo Bank-Sungard teammates.
Another team to suffer on the day was RadioShack, as overall hopeful Janez Brajkovic suffered a mechanical just metres off the start ramp and slowed the American squad’s progress, resulting in a time of 16:59 – enough for 14th place.
While Saxo Bank endured a bad day, two of its former riders, Fuglsang and Cancellara, will now feature in Leopard Trek’s ambitions for the remainder of this Vuelta, as the Dane explained after the finish: “I’m going for the overall and will see how far I can go – my goal is the general classification. We have [Daniele] Bennati for the sprints and Fabian for the [individual] time trial,” he said.
Other notable performances came from Astana, who sat in second on the standings until HTC-Highroad and then Liquigas-Cannondale knocked them down to fourth, while Movistar rode a fast first intermediate time to do enough for fifth place by day’s end.
Skil-Shimano, a surprise inclusion in this year’s Vuelta a España, did themselves proud with eighth place after leading off the 22 teams in the day’s starting order. The Dutch outfit bettered more illustrious squads despite a slow start and with German sprinter Marcel Kittel in their line-up, they will be hoping to do even better tomorrow.
Fuglsang will wear the red jersey in tomorrow’s 171.5km journey from La Nucía to Playas de Orihuela, where the fast men are expected to dominate. His teammate Bennati will be aiming to prevail in his match-up against the likes of Mark Cavendish, Tyler Farrar and Tom Boonen. The Italian has won stages and the points classification of the Vuelta a España in the past and will hope to resume his run of success with victory.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:16:30
|2
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|3
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|4
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|5
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|6
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:04
|7
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|8
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|9
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|10
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|11
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
|0:00:07
|12
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:09
|13
|Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|14
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|15
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|16
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|17
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|18
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) ProTeam Astana
|0:00:10
|19
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|20
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|21
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|22
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
|23
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|24
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|25
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:14
|26
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|27
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|28
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|29
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|30
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|31
|Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
|32
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|33
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:15
|34
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|35
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|36
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|37
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|38
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|39
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|40
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:18
|41
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|42
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|43
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|44
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|45
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|46
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|47
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|48
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|49
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|50
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|51
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|52
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|53
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:19
|54
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:20
|55
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:25
|56
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|57
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|58
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|59
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|60
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|61
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|62
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|63
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|64
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|65
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|66
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:27
|67
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|68
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|69
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|70
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|71
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|72
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|73
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|74
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:28
|75
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|76
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|77
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|78
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|79
|Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|80
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|81
|Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|82
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|83
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|84
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|85
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|86
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:00:29
|87
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|88
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|89
|Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack
|90
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|91
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|92
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|93
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
|94
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|95
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:30
|96
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|97
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|98
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|99
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|100
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|101
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:32
|102
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|103
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|104
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|105
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
|106
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|107
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:33
|108
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|109
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|110
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|111
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|112
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:34
|113
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:35
|114
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|115
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:38
|116
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:39
|117
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|118
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|119
|Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|120
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|121
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|122
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|123
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:41
|124
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:42
|125
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|126
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|127
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|128
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|129
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|130
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|131
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|132
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|133
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|134
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|135
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|136
|Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:00:43
|137
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
|138
|Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC
|139
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|140
|David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|141
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|142
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC
|143
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
|144
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
|145
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:44
|146
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|147
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|148
|Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:49
|149
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:52
|150
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:01:03
|151
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|152
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|153
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|154
|Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|155
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|156
|José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|157
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|158
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|159
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:05
|160
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|161
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:09
|162
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:11
|163
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:16
|164
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|165
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:19
|166
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:01:23
|167
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:24
|168
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:01:25
|169
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:01:32
|170
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:01:33
|171
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|172
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|173
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:35
|174
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|175
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|176
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:36
|177
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:54
|178
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:55
|179
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:04
|180
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|181
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:02:11
|182
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:02:12
|183
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|184
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:20
|185
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:21
|186
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:23
|187
|Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:02:33
|188
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|189
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:34
|190
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|0:02:45
|191
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
|0:02:46
|192
|Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:02:54
|193
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:55
|194
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:05
|195
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:21
|196
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|197
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:03:30
|198
|José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:54
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leopard Trek
|0:16:30
|2
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:04
|3
|HTC-Highroad
|0:00:09
|4
|Pro Team Astana
|0:00:10
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:00:14
|6
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:15
|7
|Skil - Shimano
|0:00:18
|8
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|9
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:25
|10
|Katusha Team
|11
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:27
|12
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:28
|13
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|14
|Team RadioShack
|0:00:29
|15
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:30
|16
|Lampre - ISD
|0:00:32
|17
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:33
|18
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:39
|19
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:42
|20
|Sky Procycling
|21
|Geox-TMC
|0:00:43
|22
|Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:01:03
