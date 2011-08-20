Image 1 of 42 Jakob Fuglsang (Leopard Trek) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 2 of 42 The Leopard Trek team finished with Fuglsang first, so he gets to wear red. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 42 Jakob Fuglsang donned the red leader's jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 42 Leopard Trek climbs in the team time trial (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 42 Katusha finished in a respectable 10th (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 42 Lampre was missing some firepower (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 42 The Movistar Team climbs in Benidorm (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 42 Leopard Trek claimed the victory in the team time trial (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 42 Lampre-ISD came in 16th (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 42 Leopard Trek was fastest in Benidorm (Image credit: Vuelta a Espana) Image 11 of 42 Jakob Fuglsang unexpectedly claimed the first leader's jersey (Image credit: Vuelta a Espana) Image 12 of 42 HTC-Highroad had some issues and came in third. (Image credit: Vuelta a Espana) Image 13 of 42 Liquigas-Cannondale rode well to finish second, five seconds behind Leopard Trek (Image credit: Vuelta a Espana) Image 14 of 42 Leopard Trek are feted on the podium in Benidorm. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 15 of 42 All smiles for Leopard Trek in Benidorm. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 16 of 42 Movistar powered around the course to finish in 5th. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 17 of 42 Michele Scarponi and Lampre-ISD conceded over half a minute. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 18 of 42 Bradley Wiggins and Sky had a torrid time of it, and could only finish 20th. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 19 of 42 Ag2r-La Mondiale got Nicolas Roche safely around the course. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 20 of 42 Saxo Bank-Sungard flat out during the Vuelta a Espana's opening team time trial. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 21 of 42 Andalucia Caja Granada were slowest on the day. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 22 of 42 Jakob Fuglsang (Leopard Trek) smiles on the podium in Benidorm. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 23 of 42 Omega Pharma-Lotto have put Jurgen Van Den Broeck in a decent starting position. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 24 of 42 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 25 of 42 Radioshack power to the line after a distaterous start (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 26 of 42 Luis Leon Sanchez drags his Rabobank teammates along (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 27 of 42 BMC were never in contention for the win (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 28 of 42 Fabian Cancellara drags the Leopard Trek team around the course in Benidorm. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 29 of 42 Leopard Trek took an unexpected victory in Benidorm. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 30 of 42 Astana finished 4th on the stage (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 31 of 42 Leopard Trek were unbeatable (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 32 of 42 Nibali leads his Liquigas Cannondale teammates home (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 33 of 42 Nibali and his Liquigas team came out best of the GC contenders (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 34 of 42 Jakob Fuglsang (Leopard Trek) in red (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 35 of 42 Jakob Fuglsang (Leopard Trek) in red (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 36 of 42 Leopard Trek on the podium (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 37 of 42 Skil Shimano got the race underway (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 38 of 42 They won the TTT at the Tour de France but Garmin-Cervelo struggled today (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 39 of 42 Quick Step surprised a number of teams with a strong performance to finish 6th (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 40 of 42 Cofidis struggled to compete (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 41 of 42 Jakob Fuglsang (Leopard Trek) leads the Vuelta a Espana after the team time trial (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 42 of 42 Jakob Fuglsang heads onto the podium to get the Vuelta's leader jersey (Image credit: AFP Photo)

Jakob Fuglsang pulled on the leader’s jersey at a grand tour for the first time in his career on Saturday as Leopard Trek dominated the 13.5km team time trial along the Benidorm beachfront to open its Vuelta a España account in glorious style.

The Luxembourg outfit, led splendidly by a Fabian Cancellara resplendent in rainbow stripes, took the fastest intermediate time and maintained that sizzling pace under the baking Spanish sun to finish with a time of 16:30, which wasn’t to be bettered by any other team.

In second place was Liquigas-Cannondale, the Italian squad finishing in 16:34, five seconds ahead of HTC-Highroad, who managed a respectable 16:39. And with Cancellara and co setting their time early in proceedings, the stage became a shootout between them and the team of defending champion Vincenzo Nibali.

While it was Leopard Trek who won out on the day, Nibali will be buoyed in his title defence by the performance of his teammates. Sagan crossed the line first but with Nibali already within touching distance of the leader’s jersey, his quest for a second consecutive title could hardly have started better.

The man in that leader’s jersey, Fuglsang, was a surprised recipient after the finish, explaining that he hadn’t expected to be the man at the front of the team as it crossed the line. “We didn’t talk about it at the start; the goal today was to do a good team time trial,” he said. “We knew we could win if we rode at our maximum and we’d have a chance.

“I went as hard as I could and thought that someone would pass me at the end but they didn’t.”

The 13.5km test along the Benidorm beachfront saw several teams challenged by the technical nature of the course and the pace required to stay near the front of the fast finishers. The biggest name to topple was Team Sky, as Bradley Wiggins’ tilt at the Vuelta title got off to a horrible start. The British squad rode along the beach with only four riders until Xavier Zandio regained contact and the quintet went on to finish 42 seconds behind Leopard Trek.

Fuglsang himself acknowledged the perils of the short yet demanding day in the saddle. “The course today had everything – there was a hard start and it was technical,” he said. “You had to be careful not to blow up the whole team and not to crash – Davide Viganò crashed at the top of the course.”

Others who crashed included David Blanco and Nick Nuyens, the latter coming down hard as the course dropped towards the beachfront and he would finish behind his Saxo Bank-Sungard teammates.

Another team to suffer on the day was RadioShack, as overall hopeful Janez Brajkovic suffered a mechanical just metres off the start ramp and slowed the American squad’s progress, resulting in a time of 16:59 – enough for 14th place.

While Saxo Bank endured a bad day, two of its former riders, Fuglsang and Cancellara, will now feature in Leopard Trek’s ambitions for the remainder of this Vuelta, as the Dane explained after the finish: “I’m going for the overall and will see how far I can go – my goal is the general classification. We have [Daniele] Bennati for the sprints and Fabian for the [individual] time trial,” he said.

Other notable performances came from Astana, who sat in second on the standings until HTC-Highroad and then Liquigas-Cannondale knocked them down to fourth, while Movistar rode a fast first intermediate time to do enough for fifth place by day’s end.

Skil-Shimano, a surprise inclusion in this year’s Vuelta a España, did themselves proud with eighth place after leading off the 22 teams in the day’s starting order. The Dutch outfit bettered more illustrious squads despite a slow start and with German sprinter Marcel Kittel in their line-up, they will be hoping to do even better tomorrow.

Fuglsang will wear the red jersey in tomorrow’s 171.5km journey from La Nucía to Playas de Orihuela, where the fast men are expected to dominate. His teammate Bennati will be aiming to prevail in his match-up against the likes of Mark Cavendish, Tyler Farrar and Tom Boonen. The Italian has won stages and the points classification of the Vuelta a España in the past and will hope to resume his run of success with victory.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 0:16:30 2 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 3 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 4 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 5 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 6 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:04 7 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 8 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 9 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 10 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 11 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek 0:00:07 12 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:00:09 13 Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 14 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 15 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 16 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 17 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 18 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) ProTeam Astana 0:00:10 19 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 20 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana 21 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 22 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana 23 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 24 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 25 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:14 26 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 27 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 28 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 29 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 30 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 31 Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team 32 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 33 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:15 34 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 35 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 36 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 37 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 38 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 39 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 40 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:18 41 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 42 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 43 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano 44 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 45 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 46 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano 47 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 48 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 49 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 50 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 51 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 52 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 53 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:19 54 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:00:20 55 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:25 56 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 57 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 58 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 59 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 60 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 61 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 62 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 63 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 64 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 65 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 66 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:27 67 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 68 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 69 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 70 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 71 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 72 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 73 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 74 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:28 75 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 76 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 77 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 78 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 79 Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 80 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 81 Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 82 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 83 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 84 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 85 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard 86 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:00:29 87 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 88 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 89 Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack 90 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 91 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 92 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 93 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 94 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 95 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:30 96 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 97 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 98 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 99 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 100 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 101 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:32 102 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 103 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 104 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 105 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD 106 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 107 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:33 108 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 109 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 110 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 111 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 112 Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:34 113 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:35 114 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 115 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano 0:00:38 116 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:39 117 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 118 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 119 Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 120 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 121 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 122 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 123 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:41 124 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:42 125 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 126 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 127 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 128 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 129 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 130 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 131 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 132 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 133 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 134 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 135 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 136 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:00:43 137 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC 138 Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC 139 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 140 David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC 141 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 142 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC 143 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC 144 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC 145 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:44 146 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 147 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 148 Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:00:49 149 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:52 150 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:01:03 151 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 152 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 153 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 154 Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 155 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 156 José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 157 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 158 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 159 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:05 160 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling 161 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:01:09 162 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:11 163 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:16 164 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 165 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:19 166 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:01:23 167 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:24 168 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:01:25 169 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team 0:01:32 170 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 0:01:33 171 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 172 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 173 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:35 174 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 175 Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo 176 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:36 177 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:54 178 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:55 179 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:04 180 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 181 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:02:11 182 Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:02:12 183 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 184 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:02:20 185 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:21 186 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:23 187 Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:02:33 188 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling 189 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:02:34 190 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 0:02:45 191 Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek 0:02:46 192 Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:02:54 193 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:55 194 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:05 195 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:03:21 196 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 197 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:03:30 198 José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:54

Most combative # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leopard Trek 0:16:30 2 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:04 3 HTC-Highroad 0:00:09 4 Pro Team Astana 0:00:10 5 Movistar Team 0:00:14 6 Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:15 7 Skil - Shimano 0:00:18 8 Omega Pharma-Lotto 9 Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:25 10 Katusha Team 11 BMC Racing Team 0:00:27 12 Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:28 13 Saxo Bank Sungard 14 Team RadioShack 0:00:29 15 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:30 16 Lampre - ISD 0:00:32 17 Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:33 18 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:39 19 AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:42 20 Sky Procycling 21 Geox-TMC 0:00:43 22 Andalucia Caja Granada 0:01:03

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 0:16:30 2 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 3 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 4 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 5 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 6 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:04 7 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 8 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 9 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 10 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 11 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek 0:00:07 12 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:00:09 13 Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 14 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 15 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 16 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 17 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 18 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) ProTeam Astana 0:00:10 19 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 20 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana 21 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 22 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana 23 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 24 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 25 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:14 26 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 27 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 28 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 29 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 30 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 31 Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team 32 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 33 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:15 34 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 35 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 36 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 37 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 38 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 39 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 40 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:18 41 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 42 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 43 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano 44 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 45 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 46 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano 47 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 48 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 49 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 50 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 51 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 52 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 53 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:19 54 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:00:20 55 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:25 56 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 57 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 58 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 59 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 60 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 61 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 62 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 63 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 64 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 65 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 66 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:27 67 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 68 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 69 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 70 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 71 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 72 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 73 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 74 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:28 75 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 76 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 77 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 78 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 79 Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 80 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 81 Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 82 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 83 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 84 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 85 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard 86 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:00:29 87 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 88 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 89 Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack 90 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 91 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 92 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 93 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 94 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 95 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:30 96 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 97 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 98 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 99 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 100 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 101 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:32 102 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 103 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 104 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 105 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD 106 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 107 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:33 108 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 109 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 110 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 111 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 112 Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:34 113 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:35 114 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 115 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano 0:00:38 116 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:39 117 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 118 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 119 Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 120 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 121 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 122 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 123 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:41 124 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:42 125 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 126 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 127 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 128 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 129 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 130 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 131 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 132 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 133 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 134 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 135 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 136 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:00:43 137 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC 138 Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC 139 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 140 David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC 141 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 142 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC 143 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC 144 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC 145 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:44 146 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 147 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 148 Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:00:49 149 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:52 150 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:01:03 151 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 152 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 153 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 154 Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 155 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 156 José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 157 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 158 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 159 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:05 160 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling 161 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:01:09 162 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:11 163 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:16 164 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 165 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:19 166 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:01:23 167 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:24 168 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:01:25 169 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team 0:01:32 170 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 0:01:33 171 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 172 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 173 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:35 174 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 175 Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo 176 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:36 177 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:54 178 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:55 179 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:04 180 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 181 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:02:11 182 Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:02:12 183 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 184 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:02:20 185 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:21 186 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:23 187 Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:02:33 188 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling 189 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:02:34 190 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 0:02:45 191 Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek 0:02:46 192 Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:02:54 193 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:55 194 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:05 195 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:03:21 196 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 197 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:03:30 198 José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:54