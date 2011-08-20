Trending

Image 1 of 42

Jakob Fuglsang (Leopard Trek)

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Image 2 of 42

The Leopard Trek team finished with Fuglsang first, so he gets to wear red.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 42

Jakob Fuglsang donned the red leader's jersey

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 42

Leopard Trek climbs in the team time trial

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 42

Katusha finished in a respectable 10th

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 42

Lampre was missing some firepower

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 42

The Movistar Team climbs in Benidorm

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 42

Leopard Trek claimed the victory in the team time trial

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 42

Lampre-ISD came in 16th

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 42

Leopard Trek was fastest in Benidorm

(Image credit: Vuelta a Espana)
Image 11 of 42

Jakob Fuglsang unexpectedly claimed the first leader's jersey

(Image credit: Vuelta a Espana)
Image 12 of 42

HTC-Highroad had some issues and came in third.

(Image credit: Vuelta a Espana)
Image 13 of 42

Liquigas-Cannondale rode well to finish second, five seconds behind Leopard Trek

(Image credit: Vuelta a Espana)
Image 14 of 42

Leopard Trek are feted on the podium in Benidorm.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 15 of 42

All smiles for Leopard Trek in Benidorm.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 16 of 42

Movistar powered around the course to finish in 5th.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 17 of 42

Michele Scarponi and Lampre-ISD conceded over half a minute.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 18 of 42

Bradley Wiggins and Sky had a torrid time of it, and could only finish 20th.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 19 of 42

Ag2r-La Mondiale got Nicolas Roche safely around the course.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 20 of 42

Saxo Bank-Sungard flat out during the Vuelta a Espana's opening team time trial.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 21 of 42

Andalucia Caja Granada were slowest on the day.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 22 of 42

Jakob Fuglsang (Leopard Trek) smiles on the podium in Benidorm.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 23 of 42

Omega Pharma-Lotto have put Jurgen Van Den Broeck in a decent starting position.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 24 of 42

Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 25 of 42

Radioshack power to the line after a distaterous start

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 26 of 42

Luis Leon Sanchez drags his Rabobank teammates along

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 27 of 42

BMC were never in contention for the win

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 28 of 42

Fabian Cancellara drags the Leopard Trek team around the course in Benidorm.

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 29 of 42

Leopard Trek took an unexpected victory in Benidorm.

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 30 of 42

Astana finished 4th on the stage

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 31 of 42

Leopard Trek were unbeatable

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 32 of 42

Nibali leads his Liquigas Cannondale teammates home

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 33 of 42

Nibali and his Liquigas team came out best of the GC contenders

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 34 of 42

Jakob Fuglsang (Leopard Trek) in red

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 35 of 42

Jakob Fuglsang (Leopard Trek) in red

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 36 of 42

Leopard Trek on the podium

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 37 of 42

Skil Shimano got the race underway

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 38 of 42

They won the TTT at the Tour de France but Garmin-Cervelo struggled today

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 39 of 42

Quick Step surprised a number of teams with a strong performance to finish 6th

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 40 of 42

Cofidis struggled to compete

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 41 of 42

Jakob Fuglsang (Leopard Trek) leads the Vuelta a Espana after the team time trial

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 42 of 42

Jakob Fuglsang heads onto the podium to get the Vuelta's leader jersey

(Image credit: AFP Photo)

Jakob Fuglsang pulled on the leader’s jersey at a grand tour for the first time in his career on Saturday as Leopard Trek dominated the 13.5km team time trial along the Benidorm beachfront to open its Vuelta a España account in glorious style.

The Luxembourg outfit, led splendidly by a Fabian Cancellara resplendent in rainbow stripes, took the fastest intermediate time and maintained that sizzling pace under the baking Spanish sun to finish with a time of 16:30, which wasn’t to be bettered by any other team.

In second place was Liquigas-Cannondale, the Italian squad finishing in 16:34, five seconds ahead of HTC-Highroad, who managed a respectable 16:39. And with Cancellara and co setting their time early in proceedings, the stage became a shootout between them and the team of defending champion Vincenzo Nibali.

While it was Leopard Trek who won out on the day, Nibali will be buoyed in his title defence by the performance of his teammates. Sagan crossed the line first but with Nibali already within touching distance of the leader’s jersey, his quest for a second consecutive title could hardly have started better.

The man in that leader’s jersey, Fuglsang, was a surprised recipient after the finish, explaining that he hadn’t expected to be the man at the front of the team as it crossed the line. “We didn’t talk about it at the start; the goal today was to do a good team time trial,” he said. “We knew we could win if we rode at our maximum and we’d have a chance.

“I went as hard as I could and thought that someone would pass me at the end but they didn’t.”

The 13.5km test along the Benidorm beachfront saw several teams challenged by the technical nature of the course and the pace required to stay near the front of the fast finishers. The biggest name to topple was Team Sky, as Bradley Wiggins’ tilt at the Vuelta title got off to a horrible start. The British squad rode along the beach with only four riders until Xavier Zandio regained contact and the quintet went on to finish 42 seconds behind Leopard Trek.

Fuglsang himself acknowledged the perils of the short yet demanding day in the saddle. “The course today had everything – there was a hard start and it was technical,” he said. “You had to be careful not to blow up the whole team and not to crash – Davide Viganò crashed at the top of the course.”

Others who crashed included David Blanco and Nick Nuyens, the latter coming down hard as the course dropped towards the beachfront and he would finish behind his Saxo Bank-Sungard teammates.

Another team to suffer on the day was RadioShack, as overall hopeful Janez Brajkovic suffered a mechanical just metres off the start ramp and slowed the American squad’s progress, resulting in a time of 16:59 – enough for 14th place.

While Saxo Bank endured a bad day, two of its former riders, Fuglsang and Cancellara, will now feature in Leopard Trek’s ambitions for the remainder of this Vuelta, as the Dane explained after the finish: “I’m going for the overall and will see how far I can go – my goal is the general classification. We have [Daniele] Bennati for the sprints and Fabian for the [individual] time trial,” he said.

Other notable performances came from Astana, who sat in second on the standings until HTC-Highroad and then Liquigas-Cannondale knocked them down to fourth, while Movistar rode a fast first intermediate time to do enough for fifth place by day’s end.

Skil-Shimano, a surprise inclusion in this year’s Vuelta a España, did themselves proud with eighth place after leading off the 22 teams in the day’s starting order. The Dutch outfit bettered more illustrious squads despite a slow start and with German sprinter Marcel Kittel in their line-up, they will be hoping to do even better tomorrow.

Fuglsang will wear the red jersey in tomorrow’s 171.5km journey from La Nucía to Playas de Orihuela, where the fast men are expected to dominate. His teammate Bennati will be aiming to prevail in his match-up against the likes of Mark Cavendish, Tyler Farrar and Tom Boonen. The Italian has won stages and the points classification of the Vuelta a España in the past and will hope to resume his run of success with victory.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek0:16:30
2Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
3Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
4Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
5Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
6Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:04
7Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
8Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
9Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
10Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
11Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek0:00:07
12Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:00:09
13Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
14Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
15John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
16Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
17Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
18Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) ProTeam Astana0:00:10
19Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
20Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
21Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
22Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
23Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
24Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
25Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:14
26David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
27Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
28Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
29Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
30Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
31Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
32Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
33Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:15
34Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
35Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
36Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
37Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
38Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
39Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
40Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:18
41Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
42Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
43Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
44Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
45Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
46Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
47Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
48Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
49Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
50Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
51Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
52Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
53Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:19
54Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:00:20
55Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:25
56Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
57Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
58Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
59Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
60Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
61Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
62Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
63Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
64Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
65Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
66Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:27
67Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
68Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
69Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
70Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
71Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
72Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
73Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
74Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:28
75Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
76Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
77Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
78Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
79Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
80Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
81Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
82Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
83Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
84Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
85Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
86Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack0:00:29
87Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
88Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
89Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack
90Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
91Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
92Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
93Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
94Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
95Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:30
96Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
97Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
98Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
99Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
100Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
101Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:32
102Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
103Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
104Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
105Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
106Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
107David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:33
108Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
109Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
110Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
111Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
112Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:34
113Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:35
114Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
115Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano0:00:38
116Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:39
117Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
118Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
119Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
120Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
121Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
122Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
123Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:41
124David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:42
125Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
126Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
127Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
128Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
129Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
130Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
131Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
132Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
133Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
134Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
135Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
136Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC0:00:43
137Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
138Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC
139Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
140David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
141Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
142Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC
143Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
144David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
145Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:44
146Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
147Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
148Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:00:49
149Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:52
150Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:01:03
151Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
152Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
153Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
154Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
155Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
156José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
157Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
158Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
159Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:05
160Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
161Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:01:09
162Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:11
163Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:16
164Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
165Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:19
166Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard0:01:23
167Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:24
168Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:01:25
169Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team0:01:32
170Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team0:01:33
171Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
172Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
173Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:35
174Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
175Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
176Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:36
177Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:54
178Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:55
179Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:04
180Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
181Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling0:02:11
182Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek0:02:12
183Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
184Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:20
185Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:21
186Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:23
187Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:02:33
188Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
189Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:02:34
190Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad0:02:45
191Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek0:02:46
192Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:02:54
193Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:55
194Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:05
195Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:03:21
196Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
197Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard0:03:30
198José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:54

Most combative
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leopard Trek0:16:30
2Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:04
3HTC-Highroad0:00:09
4Pro Team Astana0:00:10
5Movistar Team0:00:14
6Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:15
7Skil - Shimano0:00:18
8Omega Pharma-Lotto
9Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:25
10Katusha Team
11BMC Racing Team0:00:27
12Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:28
13Saxo Bank Sungard
14Team RadioShack0:00:29
15Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:30
16Lampre - ISD0:00:32
17Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:33
18Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:39
19AG2R La Mondiale0:00:42
20Sky Procycling
21Geox-TMC0:00:43
22Andalucia Caja Granada0:01:03

