Image 1 of 18 Marcel Kittel (Skil-Shimano) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 18 The carnage of the highspeed crash (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 18 Marcel Kittel on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 18 Farrar and Golas crash at speed (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 18 It was a classic stack-up (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 18 Riders went over the top of other riders because they had no where to go (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 18 Kittel begins to celebrate (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 18 Here they come! (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 18 Kittle beat Sagan, Freire and Bennati (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 18 Kittel lead from the front (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 18 Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) kept the red jersey (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 12 of 18 The crash happened in sight of the line (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 13 of 18 Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) was in pain after the crash (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 14 of 18 Like many, Vincenzo Nibali walked to the line after being caught up in the crash (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 15 of 18 The Lampre team help leader Michele Scarponi (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 16 of 18 Scarponi checks out his injuries (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 17 of 18 Marcel Kittel (Skil-Shimano) wins (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 18 of 18 Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) struggles to make it to the finish (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Opportunities for the sprinters have been limited at this year’s Vuelta but Friday afternoon’s finish in Talavera de la Reina ended with thrills and spills as in-form German sprinter Marcel Kittel took out the seventh stage with a powerful kick.

Stage six winner Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) and experienced Spaniard Oscar Freire (Rabobank) took second and third respectively but Skil-Shimano were the only ones celebrating. Garmin-Cervélo sprinter Tyler Farrar and many other riders were left licking their wounds when they tumbled at speed, within sight of the line.

“It’s like a dream today,” said Kittel, who has enjoyed a stellar run over the past two months, with four stage victories in the Tour of Poland and another quartet in the Four Days of Dunkerque. He now has a Grand Tour win in that palmares and he paid tribute to his Skil-Shimano squad.

“We’re so proud of each other today,” continued Kittel. “We did really good teamwork and I’m so happy.”

Whilst Kittel was cashing in on his great form, the crash in the final metres spoiled the day for everyone else, bringing down not only fast men but general classification hopeful Michele Scarponi, who had to pick himself up off the pavement along with several others including Vacansoleil-DCM’s Michal Golas, who suffered some serious-looking facial and dental injuries.

The high drama came at the end of another rather unspectacular stage that saw Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) remain in the red leader’s jersey at day’s end despite the carnage in the final metres. The Frenchman still sits 15 seconds ahead of Katusha’s Dani Moreno, with the defending champion Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) looming large a further second behind in third overall.

Reining them in before Talavera de la Reina

The last time Talavera de la Reina hosted a stage finish of the Vuelta, two years ago, a break prevailed in the city as Anthony Roux braved the late storm and won ahead of a thundering peloton.

Today the winner came from the big bunch that belted into town, after the four-man breakaway was unable to repeat the heroics of two years ago. Cofidis pair Luis Angel Mate and Julien Fouchard, plus Antonio Cabello Baena (Andalucia Caja Granada) and Steve Houanard (AG2R La Mondiale) were the men making headway early in the stage to form the escape group.

The quartet touched eight minutes at one point and they still enjoyed a lead of 2:43 with 50km remaining. But a further 20km down the road that had dropped by a minute. The sprinters’ teams had matters in control and it was clear that they weren’t going to let this plucky group keep the spoils when pickings have been limited thus far in the Vuelta.

Soon after a minor crash with 27km remaining that delayed BMC Racing’s Greg Van Avermaet, it was Team Sky which opened the throttle and made life difficult for those caught in the accident and subsequently chasing the peloton.

The pace meant that the rear of the bunch had also split significantly, and following the savage acceleration, the break’s advantage was slashed to just 40 seconds. Soon after Mate tried to make his mark on the stage by heading off the front of the escapees’ group solo. It was in vain as Mate’s companions soon regained contact and countered the Spaniard, with Fouchard also trying his luck but becoming the final domino to fall with eight kilometres remaining.

Four kilometres later, with the finish not far away, it was time for HTC-Highroad to come to the front, battling Rabobank to position John Degenkolb and Leigh Howard at the head of the peloton as Team Sky’s riders positioned themselves to help another Australian, Chris Sutton, in his quest for another stage win. With the man who has tasted success in the finish city in 2007– Daniele Bennati – under their wing, Leopard-Trek’s riders pushed themselves into place with two kilometres from the finish but Kittel’s Skil-Shimano teammates took over from them in the final left-hand corner.

The Dutch squad’s train was impressive in the closing kilometre, with Kittel able to come out of his final teammate’s slipstream with just 200 metres remaining. Just as he hit the front, Farrar tangled with Golas and others, hit the ground hard, falling in front of his fellow sprinters and much of the peloton.

Upfront and out of danger, Kittel had the speed and power to hold off Sagan, Freire and Bennati for a deserved win despite the confusion behind him. His sprinting prowess confirmed that his recent run of success was no fluke and he could transfer that form to the Grand Tour stage.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano 4:47:59 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 5 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 7 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 8 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 9 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 10 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 11 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 12 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 13 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 14 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 15 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 16 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 17 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 18 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 19 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 20 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 21 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 22 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 23 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 24 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 25 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 26 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano 27 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 28 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 29 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 30 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 31 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 32 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek 33 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 34 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 35 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 36 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 37 Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team 38 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 39 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 40 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 41 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 42 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 43 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 44 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 45 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 46 Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek 47 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 48 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 49 Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 50 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 51 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 52 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 53 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 54 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 55 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 56 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 57 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 58 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC 59 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 60 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 61 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 62 Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 63 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 64 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 65 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 66 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 67 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 68 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team 69 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana 70 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 71 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana 72 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 73 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 74 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 75 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 76 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 77 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 78 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 79 David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC 80 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 81 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 82 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard 83 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 84 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 85 Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 86 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 87 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 88 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 89 Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 90 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 91 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 92 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 93 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 94 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 95 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC 96 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC 97 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 98 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 99 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC 100 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 101 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 102 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 103 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 104 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 105 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 106 Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 107 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 108 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 109 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 110 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 111 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 112 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 113 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 114 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 115 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 116 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 117 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 118 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 119 Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 120 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC 121 Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 122 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 123 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 124 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 125 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 126 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 127 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 128 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 129 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 130 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling 131 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 132 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 133 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 134 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 135 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling 136 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 137 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 138 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 139 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 140 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 141 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 142 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 143 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 144 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 145 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 146 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 147 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 148 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 149 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano 150 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 151 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 152 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 153 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 154 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 155 Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack 156 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 157 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 158 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 159 Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek 160 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 161 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 162 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 163 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 164 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 165 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 166 Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo 167 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 168 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 169 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 170 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 171 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 172 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 173 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 174 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:06:51 175 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 176 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 177 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 178 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 179 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 180 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 181 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD 182 José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 183 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 184 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard 185 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 186 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 187 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 188 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 189 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 190 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne

Sprint 1 - La Nava de Ricomalillo, 135km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 4 pts 2 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 3 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1

Sprint 2 - Alcaudete de la Jara, 160km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 pts 2 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2 3 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1

Sprint 3 - Talavera de la Reina, 182.9km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano 25 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 20 3 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 16 4 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 14 5 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 6 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 10 7 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 9 8 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 8 9 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 7 10 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 6 11 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 5 12 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 4 13 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 3 14 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 2

Most combative rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Skil - Shimano 14:23:57 2 Liquigas-Cannondale 3 AG2R La Mondiale 4 Quickstep Cycling Team 5 Pro Team Astana 6 Leopard Trek 7 Movistar Team 8 Saxo Bank Sungard 9 Sky Procycling 10 Rabobank Cycling Team 11 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 Lampre - ISD 13 Geox-TMC 14 HTC-Highroad 15 Team RadioShack 16 BMC Racing Team 17 Andalucia Caja Granada 18 Euskaltel-Euskadi 19 Katusha Team 20 Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 21 Team Garmin-Cervelo 22 Omega Pharma-Lotto

General classification after stage 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 27:29:12 2 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 0:00:15 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:16 4 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 0:00:23 5 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 0:00:25 6 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 0:00:41 7 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 0:00:44 8 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:49 9 Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team 10 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 0:00:52 11 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:53 12 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:57 13 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 14 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:01:00 15 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:01 16 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 0:01:04 17 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:05 18 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 0:01:13 19 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:01:21 20 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:25 21 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:01:26 22 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 23 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 0:01:43 24 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:50 25 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:53 26 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:01:58 27 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:02:13 28 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:02:15 29 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:02:22 30 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:34 31 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 0:02:41 32 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:44 33 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 0:02:52 34 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:55 35 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC 0:02:59 36 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:03:00 37 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:16 38 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:52 39 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 0:05:49 40 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:30 41 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team 0:06:42 42 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:09:50 43 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:11:29 44 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:11:35 45 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:12:43 46 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek 0:13:10 47 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:13:34 48 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:13:42 49 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 50 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 0:14:25 51 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:14:33 52 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:14:38 53 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:15:29 54 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:16:11 55 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:16:31 56 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:16:35 57 Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:16:39 58 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 0:16:57 59 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:18:20 60 Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:18:38 61 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:20:16 62 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 0:20:52 63 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:21:11 64 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana 0:21:30 65 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:21:50 66 Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:21:51 67 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:22:38 68 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:22:48 69 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:23:11 70 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 0:23:58 71 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:27:48 72 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:28:19 73 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:28:25 74 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:29:47 75 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:31:07 76 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 0:32:42 77 Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:34:00 78 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC 0:34:03 79 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:34:38 80 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 0:34:39 81 José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:34:59 82 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:35:42 83 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:35:44 84 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:35:47 85 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:36:43 86 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:36:47 87 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:36:56 88 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:37:15 89 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:37:22 90 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:38:01 91 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:38:32 92 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:38:36 93 Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:38:56 94 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:39:16 95 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:39:24 96 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:39:28 97 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:41:14 98 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:41:19 99 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:41:47 100 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:42:20 101 David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:42:37 102 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:43:13 103 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 0:43:22 104 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:43:52 105 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:44:34 106 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:44:42 107 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:45:21 108 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:45:38 109 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:45:44 110 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:45:48 111 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:46:03 112 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:46:04 113 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:46:11 114 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana 0:46:21 115 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:46:40 116 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:47:27 117 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:47:35 118 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:49:16 119 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:49:20 120 Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 0:50:21 121 Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:50:27 122 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 0:50:42 123 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:51:09 124 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:52:34 125 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:53:16 126 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 0:53:24 127 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 0:53:33 128 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:53:59 129 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:54:42 130 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:55:21 131 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 0:56:19 132 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:56:30 133 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:57:05 134 Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek 0:57:18 135 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD 0:57:28 136 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:57:37 137 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:57:40 138 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:58:17 139 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:58:26 140 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:58:52 141 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 0:58:53 142 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:59:04 143 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:59:17 144 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 0:59:29 145 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:59:36 146 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:59:59 147 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:00:08 148 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 1:00:10 149 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 1:00:54 150 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:01:02 151 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 1:01:18 152 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:01:38 153 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 1:01:48 154 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:03:01 155 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:03:10 156 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 1:04:29 157 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:06:20 158 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 1:07:16 159 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 1:08:07 160 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 1:09:14 161 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 1:11:42 162 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling 1:11:53 163 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 1:12:20 164 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano 1:13:07 165 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 1:13:59 166 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:16:35 167 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:16:44 168 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 1:17:41 169 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 1:17:49 170 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 1:19:09 171 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:21:07 172 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC 1:21:11 173 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:22:16 174 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:23:34 175 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 1:23:49 176 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 1:25:46 177 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 1:26:33 178 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 1:27:18 179 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1:28:29 180 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:28:46 181 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 1:29:09 182 Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 1:29:19 183 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano 1:30:18 184 Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1:31:03 185 Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek 1:31:28 186 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 1:33:06 187 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:36:55 188 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1:37:09 189 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:37:21 190 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard 1:44:40

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 50 pts 2 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 48 3 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 48 4 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 41 5 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano 41 6 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 32 7 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 28 8 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 26 9 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 25 10 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 25 11 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 24 12 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 23 13 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 23 14 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 21 15 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 20 16 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 20 17 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 20 18 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 19 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 20 20 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 19 21 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 19 22 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 16 23 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 16 24 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 16 25 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 14 26 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 13 27 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 13 28 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 12 29 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 11 30 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 11 31 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 11 32 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 33 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 10 34 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 35 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 10 36 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 9 37 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 8 38 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 8 39 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 7 40 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 7 41 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 7 42 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 43 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 6 44 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 6 45 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 6 46 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 5 47 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 5 48 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 4 49 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 4 50 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 4 51 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 4 52 Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team 4 53 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 4 54 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 4 55 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 3 56 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 3 57 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 58 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3 59 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 3 60 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 2 61 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 2 62 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 2 63 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 64 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2 65 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 66 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 67 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 2 68 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 2 69 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 2 70 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano 2 71 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 1 72 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano 1 73 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 20 pts 2 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 15 3 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 13 4 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 10 5 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 10 6 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 6 7 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 6 8 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 6 9 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 5 10 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 4 11 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 3 12 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 3 13 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 14 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 3 15 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 16 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 17 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 3 18 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 19 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 20 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 21 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 2 22 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2 23 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 1 24 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 25 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1 26 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 1

Combination classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 7 pts 2 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 12 3 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 21 4 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 47 5 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 51 6 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 70 7 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 73 8 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 87 9 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 94 10 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 96 11 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 114 12 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 115 13 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 115 14 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 125 15 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 136 16 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 163 17 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 169 18 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 204 19 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 206 20 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 226