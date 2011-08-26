Trending

Kittel confirms as top sprinter in Talavera de la Reina

Crash claims Farrar in finale

Image 1 of 18

Marcel Kittel (Skil-Shimano)

Marcel Kittel (Skil-Shimano)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 2 of 18

The carnage of the highspeed crash

The carnage of the highspeed crash
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 18

Marcel Kittel on the podium

Marcel Kittel on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 18

Farrar and Golas crash at speed

Farrar and Golas crash at speed
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 18

It was a classic stack-up

It was a classic stack-up
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 18

Riders went over the top of other riders because they had no where to go

Riders went over the top of other riders because they had no where to go
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 18

Kittel begins to celebrate

Kittel begins to celebrate
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Here they come!

Here they come!

Here they come!
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 18

Kittle beat Sagan, Freire and Bennati

Kittle beat Sagan, Freire and Bennati
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 18

Kittel lead from the front

Kittel lead from the front
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 18

Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) kept the red jersey

Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) kept the red jersey
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 12 of 18

The crash happened in sight of the line

The crash happened in sight of the line
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 13 of 18

Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) was in pain after the crash

Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) was in pain after the crash
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 14 of 18

Like many, Vincenzo Nibali walked to the line after being caught up in the crash

Like many, Vincenzo Nibali walked to the line after being caught up in the crash
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 15 of 18

The Lampre team help leader Michele Scarponi

The Lampre team help leader Michele Scarponi
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 16 of 18

Scarponi checks out his injuries

Scarponi checks out his injuries
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 17 of 18

Marcel Kittel (Skil-Shimano) wins

Marcel Kittel (Skil-Shimano) wins
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 18 of 18

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) struggles to make it to the finish

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) struggles to make it to the finish
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Opportunities for the sprinters have been limited at this year’s Vuelta but Friday afternoon’s  finish  in Talavera de la Reina ended with thrills and spills as in-form German sprinter Marcel Kittel took out the seventh stage with a powerful kick.

Stage six winner Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) and experienced Spaniard Oscar Freire (Rabobank) took second and third respectively but Skil-Shimano were the only ones celebrating. Garmin-Cervélo sprinter Tyler Farrar and many other riders were left licking their wounds when they tumbled at speed, within sight of the line.

“It’s like a dream today,” said Kittel, who has enjoyed a stellar run over the past two months, with four stage victories in the Tour of Poland and another quartet in the Four Days of Dunkerque. He now has a Grand Tour win in that palmares and he paid tribute to his Skil-Shimano squad.

“We’re so proud of each other today,” continued Kittel. “We did really good teamwork and I’m so happy.”

Whilst Kittel was cashing in on his great form, the crash in the final metres spoiled the day for everyone else, bringing down not only fast men but general classification hopeful Michele Scarponi, who had to pick himself up off the pavement along with several others including Vacansoleil-DCM’s Michal Golas, who suffered some serious-looking facial and dental injuries.

The high drama came at the end of another rather unspectacular stage that saw Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) remain in the red leader’s jersey at day’s end despite the carnage in the final metres. The Frenchman still sits 15 seconds ahead of Katusha’s Dani Moreno, with the defending champion Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) looming large a further second behind in third overall.

Reining them in before Talavera de la Reina

The last time Talavera de la Reina hosted a stage finish of the Vuelta, two years ago, a break prevailed in the city as Anthony Roux braved the late storm and won ahead of a thundering peloton.

Today the winner came from the big bunch that belted into town, after the four-man breakaway was unable to repeat the heroics of two years ago. Cofidis pair Luis Angel Mate and Julien Fouchard, plus Antonio Cabello Baena (Andalucia Caja Granada) and Steve Houanard (AG2R La Mondiale) were the men making headway early in the stage to form the escape group.

The quartet touched eight minutes at one point and they still enjoyed a lead of 2:43 with 50km remaining. But a further 20km down the road that had dropped by a minute. The sprinters’ teams had matters in control and it was clear that they weren’t going to let this plucky group keep the spoils when pickings have been limited thus far in the Vuelta.

Soon after a minor crash with 27km remaining that delayed BMC Racing’s Greg Van Avermaet, it was Team Sky which opened the throttle and made life difficult for those caught in the accident and subsequently chasing the peloton.

The pace meant that the rear of the bunch had also split significantly, and following the savage acceleration, the break’s advantage was slashed to just 40 seconds. Soon after Mate tried to make his mark on the stage by heading off the front of the escapees’ group solo. It was in vain as Mate’s companions soon regained contact and countered the Spaniard, with Fouchard also trying his luck but becoming the final domino to fall with eight kilometres remaining.

Four kilometres later, with the finish not far away, it was time for HTC-Highroad to come to the front, battling Rabobank to position John Degenkolb and Leigh Howard at the head of the peloton as Team Sky’s riders positioned themselves to help another Australian, Chris Sutton, in his quest for another stage win. With the man who has tasted success in the finish city in 2007– Daniele Bennati – under their wing, Leopard-Trek’s riders pushed themselves into place with two kilometres from the finish but Kittel’s Skil-Shimano teammates took over from them in the final left-hand corner.

The Dutch squad’s train was impressive in the closing kilometre, with Kittel able to come out of his final teammate’s slipstream with just 200 metres remaining. Just as he hit the front, Farrar tangled with Golas and others, hit the ground hard, falling in front of his fellow sprinters and much of the peloton.

Upfront and out of danger, Kittel had the speed and power to hold off Sagan, Freire and Bennati for a deserved win despite the confusion behind him. His sprinting prowess confirmed that his recent run of success was no fluke and he could transfer that form to the Grand Tour stage.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano4:47:59
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
3Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
4Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
5Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
6Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
7Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
8Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
9Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
10Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
11Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
12Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
13Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
14Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
15Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
16Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
17Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
18Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
19Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
20Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
21Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
22Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
23Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
24Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
25Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
26Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
27Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
28Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
29Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
30Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
31Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
32Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
33Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
34Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
35Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
36Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
37Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
38Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
39Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
40Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
41Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
42Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
43Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
44Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
45Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
46Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
47Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
48Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
49Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
50Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
51Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
52Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
53Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
54Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
55Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
56Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
57Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
58Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
59Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
60Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
61Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
62Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
63Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
64Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
65Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
66Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
67Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
68Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
69Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
70Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
71Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
72Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
73Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
74David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
75Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
76Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
77Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
78Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
79David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
80Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
81Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
82Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
83David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
84Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
85Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
86Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
87Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
88Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
89Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
90Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
91Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
92Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
93Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
94Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
95David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
96Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
97Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
98Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
99Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC
100Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
101Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
102Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
103Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
104Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
105Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
106Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
107Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
108Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
109Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
110Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
111Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
112Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
113Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
114John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
115Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
116Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
117Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
118Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
119Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
120Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
121Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
122Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
123Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
124Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
125Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
126Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
127Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
128Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
129Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
130Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
131Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
132Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
133Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
134Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
135Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
136Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
137Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
138Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
139Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
140Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
141Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
142Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
143Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
144Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
145Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
146Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
147Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
148Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
149Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
150Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
151Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
152Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
153Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
154Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
155Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack
156Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
157Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
158Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
159Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
160Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
161Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
162Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
163Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
164Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
165Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
166Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
167Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
168Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
169Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
170Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
171Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
172Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
173Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
174Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:06:51
175Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
176Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
177Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
178David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
179Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
180Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
181Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
182José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
183Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
184Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
185Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
186Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
187Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
188Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
189Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
190Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne

Sprint 1 - La Nava de Ricomalillo, 135km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada4pts
2Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
3Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1

Sprint 2 - Alcaudete de la Jara, 160km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4pts
2Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2
3Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1

Sprint 3 - Talavera de la Reina, 182.9km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano25pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale20
3Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team16
4Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek14
5Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12
6Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard10
7Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano9
8Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD8
9Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana7
10Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad6
11Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team5
12Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling4
13Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD3
14Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada2

Most combative rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Skil - Shimano14:23:57
2Liquigas-Cannondale
3AG2R La Mondiale
4Quickstep Cycling Team
5Pro Team Astana
6Leopard Trek
7Movistar Team
8Saxo Bank Sungard
9Sky Procycling
10Rabobank Cycling Team
11Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
12Lampre - ISD
13Geox-TMC
14HTC-Highroad
15Team RadioShack
16BMC Racing Team
17Andalucia Caja Granada
18Euskaltel-Euskadi
19Katusha Team
20Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
21Team Garmin-Cervelo
22Omega Pharma-Lotto

General classification after stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team27:29:12
2Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team0:00:15
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:16
4Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team0:00:23
5Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek0:00:25
6Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana0:00:41
7Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek0:00:44
8Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:49
9Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
10Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team0:00:52
11Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:53
12Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:57
13Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
14Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack0:01:00
15Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:01
16Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad0:01:04
17Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:05
18Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack0:01:13
19Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC0:01:21
20Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:25
21Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:01:26
22Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
23Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack0:01:43
24Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:50
25Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:53
26Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC0:01:58
27Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:13
28Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:02:15
29David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:02:22
30Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:34
31Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC0:02:41
32Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:44
33Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana0:02:52
34Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:55
35Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC0:02:59
36Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:03:00
37Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:16
38Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:52
39Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team0:05:49
40Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:30
41Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team0:06:42
42Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:09:50
43Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard0:11:29
44Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:11:35
45Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:12:43
46Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek0:13:10
47Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team0:13:34
48Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:13:42
49Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
50Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team0:14:25
51Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:14:33
52Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:14:38
53Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:15:29
54Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:16:11
55Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:16:31
56Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:16:35
57Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:16:39
58Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD0:16:57
59Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling0:18:20
60Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:18:38
61Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:20:16
62Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling0:20:52
63Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:21:11
64Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana0:21:30
65Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:21:50
66Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:21:51
67Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:22:38
68Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:22:48
69Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:23:11
70Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek0:23:58
71Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:27:48
72David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC0:28:19
73Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:28:25
74Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:29:47
75Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:31:07
76Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek0:32:42
77Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:34:00
78Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC0:34:03
79Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack0:34:38
80Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana0:34:39
81José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:34:59
82David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:35:42
83Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:35:44
84Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:35:47
85Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard0:36:43
86Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:36:47
87Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:36:56
88Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:37:15
89Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:37:22
90David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:38:01
91Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:38:32
92Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:38:36
93Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:38:56
94Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:39:16
95Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:39:24
96Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:39:28
97Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:41:14
98Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:41:19
99Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:41:47
100Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:42:20
101David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC0:42:37
102Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:43:13
103Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack0:43:22
104Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:43:52
105Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:44:34
106Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:44:42
107Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:45:21
108Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:45:38
109Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:45:44
110Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:45:48
111Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:46:03
112Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:46:04
113Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:46:11
114Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana0:46:21
115Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:46:40
116Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:47:27
117Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:47:35
118Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:49:16
119Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:49:20
120Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad0:50:21
121Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack0:50:27
122Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack0:50:42
123Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:51:09
124John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:52:34
125Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:53:16
126Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek0:53:24
127Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack0:53:33
128Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:53:59
129Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team0:54:42
130Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:55:21
131Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team0:56:19
132Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:56:30
133Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:57:05
134Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek0:57:18
135Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD0:57:28
136Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:57:37
137Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team0:57:40
138Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:58:17
139Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:58:26
140Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:58:52
141Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek0:58:53
142Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:59:04
143Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:59:17
144Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack0:59:29
145Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:59:36
146Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:59:59
147Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:00:08
148Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team1:00:10
149Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team1:00:54
150Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:01:02
151Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad1:01:18
152Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:01:38
153Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team1:01:48
154Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:03:01
155Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team1:03:10
156Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team1:04:29
157Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:06:20
158Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada1:07:16
159Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano1:08:07
160Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad1:09:14
161Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard1:11:42
162Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling1:11:53
163Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada1:12:20
164Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano1:13:07
165Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard1:13:59
166Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:16:35
167Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:16:44
168Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano1:17:41
169Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada1:17:49
170Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada1:19:09
171Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:21:07
172Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC1:21:11
173Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team1:22:16
174Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:23:34
175Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano1:23:49
176Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard1:25:46
177Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling1:26:33
178Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada1:27:18
179Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo1:28:29
180Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team1:28:46
181Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano1:29:09
182Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard1:29:19
183Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano1:30:18
184Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo1:31:03
185Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek1:31:28
186Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano1:33:06
187Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:36:55
188Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo1:37:09
189Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team1:37:21
190Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard1:44:40

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale50pts
2Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team48
3Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team48
4Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team41
5Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano41
6Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team32
7Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team28
8Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team26
9Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling25
10Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale25
11Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek24
12Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale23
13Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana23
14Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto21
15Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD20
16Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale20
17Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard20
18Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale20
19Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto20
20Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek19
21Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team19
22Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo16
23Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack16
24Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team16
25Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo14
26Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team13
27Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale13
28Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD12
29Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack11
30Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD11
31Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD11
32Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
33Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi10
34Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10
35Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard10
36Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano9
37Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek8
38Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada8
39Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto7
40David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne7
41Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team7
42Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
43Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana6
44John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad6
45Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad6
46Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad5
47Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad5
48Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team4
49Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad4
50Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada4
51Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne4
52Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team4
53Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling4
54Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling4
55Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC3
56Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling3
57Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
58Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3
59Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team3
60Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team2
61Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack2
62Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC2
63Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
64Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team2
65Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
66Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team2
67Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada2
68Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada2
69Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada2
70Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano2
71Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team1
72Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano1
73Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team20pts
2Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard15
3Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano13
4David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne10
5Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo10
6Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team6
7Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team6
8Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek6
9Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne5
10Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD4
11Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team3
12Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack3
13Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team3
14Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team3
15Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team3
16Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
17Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad3
18Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
19Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
20Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
21Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada2
22Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2
23Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team1
24Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
25Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto1
26Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad1

Combination classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team7pts
2Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team12
3Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team21
4Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard47
5Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo51
6Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team70
7David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne73
8Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team87
9Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team94
10Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD96
11Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack114
12Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale115
13Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek115
14Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team125
15Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team136
16Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada163
17Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad169
18Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team204
19Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto206
20Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad226

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team RadioShack81:56:06
2Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:47
3Katusha Team0:02:22
4Leopard Trek0:02:23
5Geox-TMC0:02:42
6Pro Team Astana0:04:17
7Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:27
8Euskaltel-Euskadi0:05:02
9Liquigas-Cannondale0:06:38
10AG2R La Mondiale0:07:55
11Lampre - ISD0:08:39
12Movistar Team0:08:40
13Quickstep Cycling Team0:10:56
14Sky Procycling0:12:32
15Omega Pharma-Lotto0:15:08
16Team Garmin-Cervelo0:17:09
17Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:46:12
18Saxo Bank Sungard0:47:41
19Andalucia Caja Granada1:01:32
20BMC Racing Team1:03:04
21HTC-Highroad1:20:13
22Skil - Shimano1:25:35

