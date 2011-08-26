Kittel confirms as top sprinter in Talavera de la Reina
Crash claims Farrar in finale
Stage 7: Almadén - Talavera de la Reina
Opportunities for the sprinters have been limited at this year’s Vuelta but Friday afternoon’s finish in Talavera de la Reina ended with thrills and spills as in-form German sprinter Marcel Kittel took out the seventh stage with a powerful kick.
Stage six winner Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) and experienced Spaniard Oscar Freire (Rabobank) took second and third respectively but Skil-Shimano were the only ones celebrating. Garmin-Cervélo sprinter Tyler Farrar and many other riders were left licking their wounds when they tumbled at speed, within sight of the line.
“It’s like a dream today,” said Kittel, who has enjoyed a stellar run over the past two months, with four stage victories in the Tour of Poland and another quartet in the Four Days of Dunkerque. He now has a Grand Tour win in that palmares and he paid tribute to his Skil-Shimano squad.
“We’re so proud of each other today,” continued Kittel. “We did really good teamwork and I’m so happy.”
Whilst Kittel was cashing in on his great form, the crash in the final metres spoiled the day for everyone else, bringing down not only fast men but general classification hopeful Michele Scarponi, who had to pick himself up off the pavement along with several others including Vacansoleil-DCM’s Michal Golas, who suffered some serious-looking facial and dental injuries.
The high drama came at the end of another rather unspectacular stage that saw Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) remain in the red leader’s jersey at day’s end despite the carnage in the final metres. The Frenchman still sits 15 seconds ahead of Katusha’s Dani Moreno, with the defending champion Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) looming large a further second behind in third overall.
Reining them in before Talavera de la Reina
The last time Talavera de la Reina hosted a stage finish of the Vuelta, two years ago, a break prevailed in the city as Anthony Roux braved the late storm and won ahead of a thundering peloton.
Today the winner came from the big bunch that belted into town, after the four-man breakaway was unable to repeat the heroics of two years ago. Cofidis pair Luis Angel Mate and Julien Fouchard, plus Antonio Cabello Baena (Andalucia Caja Granada) and Steve Houanard (AG2R La Mondiale) were the men making headway early in the stage to form the escape group.
The quartet touched eight minutes at one point and they still enjoyed a lead of 2:43 with 50km remaining. But a further 20km down the road that had dropped by a minute. The sprinters’ teams had matters in control and it was clear that they weren’t going to let this plucky group keep the spoils when pickings have been limited thus far in the Vuelta.
Soon after a minor crash with 27km remaining that delayed BMC Racing’s Greg Van Avermaet, it was Team Sky which opened the throttle and made life difficult for those caught in the accident and subsequently chasing the peloton.
The pace meant that the rear of the bunch had also split significantly, and following the savage acceleration, the break’s advantage was slashed to just 40 seconds. Soon after Mate tried to make his mark on the stage by heading off the front of the escapees’ group solo. It was in vain as Mate’s companions soon regained contact and countered the Spaniard, with Fouchard also trying his luck but becoming the final domino to fall with eight kilometres remaining.
Four kilometres later, with the finish not far away, it was time for HTC-Highroad to come to the front, battling Rabobank to position John Degenkolb and Leigh Howard at the head of the peloton as Team Sky’s riders positioned themselves to help another Australian, Chris Sutton, in his quest for another stage win. With the man who has tasted success in the finish city in 2007– Daniele Bennati – under their wing, Leopard-Trek’s riders pushed themselves into place with two kilometres from the finish but Kittel’s Skil-Shimano teammates took over from them in the final left-hand corner.
The Dutch squad’s train was impressive in the closing kilometre, with Kittel able to come out of his final teammate’s slipstream with just 200 metres remaining. Just as he hit the front, Farrar tangled with Golas and others, hit the ground hard, falling in front of his fellow sprinters and much of the peloton.
Upfront and out of danger, Kittel had the speed and power to hold off Sagan, Freire and Bennati for a deserved win despite the confusion behind him. His sprinting prowess confirmed that his recent run of success was no fluke and he could transfer that form to the Grand Tour stage.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|4:47:59
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|5
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|7
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|8
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|9
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|10
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|11
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|12
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|13
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|14
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|15
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|16
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|17
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|18
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|19
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|20
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|22
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|24
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|25
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|26
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|27
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|28
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|29
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|30
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|31
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|32
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
|33
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|34
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|35
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|36
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|37
|Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
|38
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|39
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|40
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|41
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|42
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|43
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|44
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|45
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|46
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
|47
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|48
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|49
|Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|50
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|51
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|52
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|53
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|54
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|55
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|56
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|57
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|58
|Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
|59
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|60
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|61
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|62
|Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|63
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|64
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|65
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|66
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|67
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|68
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
|69
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|70
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|71
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
|72
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|73
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|74
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|75
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|76
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|77
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|78
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|79
|David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|80
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|81
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|82
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|83
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|84
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|85
|Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|86
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|87
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|88
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|89
|Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|90
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|91
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|92
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|93
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|94
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|95
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
|96
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
|97
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|98
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|99
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC
|100
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|101
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|102
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|103
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|104
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|105
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|106
|Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|107
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|108
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|109
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|110
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|111
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|112
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|113
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|114
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|115
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|116
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|117
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|118
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|119
|Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|120
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
|121
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|122
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|123
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|124
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|125
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|126
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|127
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|128
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|129
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|130
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|131
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|132
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|133
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|134
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|135
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|136
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|137
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|138
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|139
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|140
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|141
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|142
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|143
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|144
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|145
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|146
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|147
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|148
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|149
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|150
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|151
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|152
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|153
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|154
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|155
|Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack
|156
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|157
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|158
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|159
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
|160
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|161
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|162
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|163
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
|164
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|165
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|166
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|167
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|168
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|169
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|170
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|171
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|172
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|173
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|174
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:51
|175
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|176
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|177
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|178
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|179
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|180
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|181
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
|182
|José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|183
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|184
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
|185
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|186
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|187
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|188
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|189
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|190
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|4
|pts
|2
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|3
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|pts
|2
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|3
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|25
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|20
|3
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|16
|4
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|14
|5
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|6
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|10
|7
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|9
|8
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|8
|9
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|7
|10
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|6
|11
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|5
|12
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4
|13
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|3
|14
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Skil - Shimano
|14:23:57
|2
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|5
|Pro Team Astana
|6
|Leopard Trek
|7
|Movistar Team
|8
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|9
|Sky Procycling
|10
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|11
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Lampre - ISD
|13
|Geox-TMC
|14
|HTC-Highroad
|15
|Team RadioShack
|16
|BMC Racing Team
|17
|Andalucia Caja Granada
|18
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|19
|Katusha Team
|20
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|21
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|22
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|27:29:12
|2
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:00:15
|3
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:16
|4
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:00:23
|5
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:00:25
|6
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:41
|7
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|0:00:44
|8
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:49
|9
|Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:00:52
|11
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:53
|12
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:57
|13
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|14
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:01:00
|15
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:01
|16
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|0:01:04
|17
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:05
|18
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|0:01:13
|19
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:01:21
|20
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:25
|21
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:01:26
|22
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|23
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:01:43
|24
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:50
|25
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:53
|26
|Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:01:58
|27
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:13
|28
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:02:15
|29
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:02:22
|30
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:34
|31
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|0:02:41
|32
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:44
|33
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|0:02:52
|34
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:55
|35
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
|0:02:59
|36
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:03:00
|37
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:16
|38
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:52
|39
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:05:49
|40
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:30
|41
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:06:42
|42
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:50
|43
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:11:29
|44
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:11:35
|45
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:12:43
|46
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
|0:13:10
|47
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:13:34
|48
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:13:42
|49
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|50
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:14:25
|51
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:14:33
|52
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:14:38
|53
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:15:29
|54
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:16:11
|55
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:16:31
|56
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:16:35
|57
|Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:16:39
|58
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|0:16:57
|59
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:18:20
|60
|Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:38
|61
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:20:16
|62
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|0:20:52
|63
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:21:11
|64
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|0:21:30
|65
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:21:50
|66
|Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:21:51
|67
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:22:38
|68
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:22:48
|69
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:23:11
|70
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|0:23:58
|71
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:27:48
|72
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:28:19
|73
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:28:25
|74
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:29:47
|75
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:31:07
|76
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|0:32:42
|77
|Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:34:00
|78
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
|0:34:03
|79
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:34:38
|80
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|0:34:39
|81
|José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:34:59
|82
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:35:42
|83
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:35:44
|84
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:35:47
|85
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:36:43
|86
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:36:47
|87
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:36:56
|88
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:37:15
|89
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:37:22
|90
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:38:01
|91
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:38:32
|92
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:38:36
|93
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:38:56
|94
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:39:16
|95
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:39:24
|96
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:39:28
|97
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:41:14
|98
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:41:19
|99
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:41:47
|100
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:42:20
|101
|David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:42:37
|102
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:43:13
|103
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:43:22
|104
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:43:52
|105
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:44:34
|106
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:44:42
|107
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:45:21
|108
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:45:38
|109
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:45:44
|110
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:45:48
|111
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:46:03
|112
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:46:04
|113
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:46:11
|114
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
|0:46:21
|115
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:46:40
|116
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:47:27
|117
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:47:35
|118
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:49:16
|119
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:49:20
|120
|Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|0:50:21
|121
|Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:50:27
|122
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|0:50:42
|123
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:51:09
|124
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:52:34
|125
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:53:16
|126
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|0:53:24
|127
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:53:33
|128
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:53:59
|129
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:54:42
|130
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:55:21
|131
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|0:56:19
|132
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:56:30
|133
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:57:05
|134
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
|0:57:18
|135
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
|0:57:28
|136
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:57:37
|137
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:57:40
|138
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:58:17
|139
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:58:26
|140
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:58:52
|141
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|0:58:53
|142
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:59:04
|143
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:59:17
|144
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|0:59:29
|145
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:59:36
|146
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:59:59
|147
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:00:08
|148
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|1:00:10
|149
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|1:00:54
|150
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:01:02
|151
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|1:01:18
|152
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:01:38
|153
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|1:01:48
|154
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:03:01
|155
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:03:10
|156
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:04:29
|157
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:06:20
|158
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|1:07:16
|159
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|1:08:07
|160
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|1:09:14
|161
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:11:42
|162
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|1:11:53
|163
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|1:12:20
|164
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|1:13:07
|165
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:13:59
|166
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:16:35
|167
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:16:44
|168
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|1:17:41
|169
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|1:17:49
|170
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|1:19:09
|171
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:21:07
|172
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC
|1:21:11
|173
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:22:16
|174
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:23:34
|175
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|1:23:49
|176
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:25:46
|177
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|1:26:33
|178
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|1:27:18
|179
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1:28:29
|180
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:28:46
|181
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|1:29:09
|182
|Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:29:19
|183
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|1:30:18
|184
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1:31:03
|185
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
|1:31:28
|186
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|1:33:06
|187
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:36:55
|188
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1:37:09
|189
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:37:21
|190
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:44:40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|50
|pts
|2
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|48
|3
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|48
|4
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|41
|5
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|41
|6
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|32
|7
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|28
|8
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|26
|9
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|25
|10
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|25
|11
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|24
|12
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|23
|13
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|23
|14
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|21
|15
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|20
|16
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|17
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|20
|18
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|19
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|20
|20
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|19
|21
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|19
|22
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|16
|23
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|16
|24
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|16
|25
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|14
|26
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|13
|27
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|13
|28
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|12
|29
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|11
|30
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|11
|31
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|11
|32
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|33
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|10
|34
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|35
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|10
|36
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|9
|37
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|8
|38
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|8
|39
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|7
|40
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|7
|41
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|7
|42
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|43
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|6
|44
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|6
|45
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|6
|46
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|5
|47
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|5
|48
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|4
|49
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|4
|50
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|4
|51
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|4
|52
|Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|53
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4
|54
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4
|55
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|3
|56
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3
|57
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|58
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3
|59
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|60
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2
|61
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|2
|62
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|2
|63
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|64
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2
|65
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|66
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|67
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|2
|68
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|2
|69
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|2
|70
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|2
|71
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|1
|72
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|1
|73
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|20
|pts
|2
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|15
|3
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|13
|4
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|10
|5
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|10
|6
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|6
|7
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|6
|8
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|6
|9
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|5
|10
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|4
|11
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|12
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|3
|13
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|14
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|3
|15
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|16
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|17
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|3
|18
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|19
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|20
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|21
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|2
|22
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|23
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|24
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|25
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|26
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|7
|pts
|2
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|12
|3
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|21
|4
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|47
|5
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|51
|6
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|70
|7
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|73
|8
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|87
|9
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|94
|10
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|96
|11
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|114
|12
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|115
|13
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|115
|14
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|125
|15
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|136
|16
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|163
|17
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|169
|18
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|204
|19
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|206
|20
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|226
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team RadioShack
|81:56:06
|2
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:47
|3
|Katusha Team
|0:02:22
|4
|Leopard Trek
|0:02:23
|5
|Geox-TMC
|0:02:42
|6
|Pro Team Astana
|0:04:17
|7
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:27
|8
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:05:02
|9
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:06:38
|10
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:55
|11
|Lampre - ISD
|0:08:39
|12
|Movistar Team
|0:08:40
|13
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:10:56
|14
|Sky Procycling
|0:12:32
|15
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:15:08
|16
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:17:09
|17
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:46:12
|18
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:47:41
|19
|Andalucia Caja Granada
|1:01:32
|20
|BMC Racing Team
|1:03:04
|21
|HTC-Highroad
|1:20:13
|22
|Skil - Shimano
|1:25:35
