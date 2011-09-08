Trending

Image 1 of 31

The peloton en route to Noja in the Vuelta's 18th stage.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 31

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 31

While Sergio Paulinho (RadioShack)'s solo attack in the endgame of stage 18 did not garner him a stage win, he was awarded most aggressive rider for his efforts.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 4 of 31

Juan Jose Cobo (Geox-TMC) also leads the combination classification.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 5 of 31

Simon Geschke (Skil - Shimano) leads in the peloton nearly eight minutes after Gavazzi.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 6 of 31

Francesco Gavazzi (Lampre-ISD) celebrates his victory in stage 18 of the Vuelta.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 7 of 31

Sergio Paulinho (RadioShack) crosses the finish line alone in 11th place after his solo bid for victory was dashed with 2.5km to go.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 8 of 31

Robert Kiserlovski (Astana) was part of the early break and finished 9th on the day.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 9 of 31

Alexandre Geniez (Skil - Shimano) takes the sprint for third place in Noja.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 10 of 31

Nico Sijmens (Cofidis) and Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) were part of stage 18's winning break.

(Image credit: Vuelta a Espana)
(Image credit: Vuelta a Espana)
Image 11 of 31

Sergio Paulinho (RadioShack) attacked the break in search of a solo victory, but was caught 2.5km from the finish.

(Image credit: Vuelta a Espana)
(Image credit: Vuelta a Espana)
Image 12 of 31

Points classification leader Bauke Mollema (Rabobank) would surrender the jersey to Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) at the end of the stage.

(Image credit: Vuelta a Espana)
(Image credit: Vuelta a Espana)
Image 13 of 31

Francesco Gavazzi (Lampre-ISD) wins stage 18 from a two-man sprint.

(Image credit: Vuelta a Espana)
(Image credit: Vuelta a Espana)
Image 14 of 31

Race leader Juan Jose Cobo (Geox-TMC) shadows second-placed Chris Froome (Sky).

(Image credit: Vuelta a Espana)
(Image credit: Vuelta a Espana)
Image 15 of 31

Juan Jose Cobo (Geox-TMC) continues his reign as Vuelta leader.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 16 of 31

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 17 of 31

Jakob Fuglsang (Leopard Trek) attacked the peloton in the closing kilometres but was caught prior to the finish.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 18 of 31

Francis De Greef (Omega Pharma-Lotto) leads the charge as the remains of the break pursues Gavazzi and Vandewalle in the stage finale.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 19 of 31

Juan Jose Cobo (Geox-TMC) arrives on stage to receive the leader's jersey.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 20 of 31

Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Katusha) regained the points classification lead.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 21 of 31

Francesco Gavazzi (Lampre-ISD) celebrates his first-ever Grand Tour stage win.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 22 of 31

Time to uncork the bubby...

(Image credit: Sirotti)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 23 of 31

Stage 18 winner Francesco Gavazzi (Lampre-ISD) on the podium in Noja.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 24 of 31

Vuelta leader Juan Jose Cobo (Geox-TMC) crosses the finish line in Noja and remains atop general classification with three stages remaining.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 31

Gavazzi outsprinted Vandewalle for the stage win in Noja after the duo escaped from their breakaway companions in the closing kilometres.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 31

Francesco Gavazzi delivers Lampre-ISD its first stage win of the 2011 Vuelta.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 31

Stage winner Francesco Gavazzi (Lampre-ISD) had too much finishing speed for Kristof Vandewalle (Quick Step).

(Image credit: Sirotti)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 28 of 31

Vuelta leader Juan Jose Cobo (Geox-TMC) pays close attention to the Sky trio on the front to prevent any gaps from forming in the stage finale..

(Image credit: Sirotti)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 29 of 31

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 30 of 31

Francesco Gavazzi (Lampre-ISD) and Kristof Vandewalle (Quick Step) escaped from the break and will contest the stage victory in Noja.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 31 of 31

Francesco Gavazzi (Lampre-ISD) outsprints Kristof Vandewalle (Quick Step) to win stage 18 in Noja.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Francesco Gavazzi (Lampre) won the sprint of a two-man group to take the eighteenth stage of the Vuelta a Espana in Noja, easily out-sprinting Quickstep's Kristoff Vandewalle. The two had broken out of a large escape group to fight for the win. Skil-Shimano's Alexandre Geniez took third.

It was the third win of the season for the 27-year-old Gavazzi, who also won stages at the Tour of the Basque Country and the Tour of Portugal.

"I dedicate this victory to my team-mate Alessandro Spezialetti who had to quit the Vuelta because of a broken collarbone. We're friends and we've had fun together until he crashed," Gavazzi said.

He and Vandewalle nullified a dangerous attack by RadioShack's Sergio Paulinho in the final few kilometers, and with Vandewalle leading most of the final kilometer, it was Gavazzi who had the advantage in the sprint to the line.

"Paulinho went away strongly but luckily, he was alone and the finale was difficult for a lone rider because of the head wind. With 2km to go, when I saw Vandewalle attacking, I followed as the other guys were looking at each other.

"Maybe I'm lucky in this part of the world. I've won here in Cantabria and nearby in the Basque Country, possibly because the courses are adapted to my characteristics. For sure, I like to race in this area."

Vandewalle was disappointed not to win, but encouraged by his ride in today's finale. "I haven't been lucky today but I think that I rode well when Paulinho was brought back. Unfortunately, Gavazzi, who was the fastest rider of our front group, came across.

"Straight away, I understood that I couldn't win but I still tried. To finish second means nothing. Only the winners are remembered. But today's result puts a smile back on my face. I've had a very hard Vuelta so far. I suffered the heat. I've had stomach bugs. It feels good to ride at the front again."

The peloton had given up trying a serious chase early on, and enjoyed the view of the coast in the closing kilometers. Simon Geschke of Skil-Shimano led them across the finish line 7:42 after Gavazzi.

Juan Jose Cobo (Geox-TMC) didn't have to fear for his jersey or his 13 second lead over Sky's Christopher Froome. Apart form the stage win, the real battles of the day were for the points and mountains jerseys.

"The breakaway went early. It helped me enjoy my day with the red jersey on home soil," Cobo said. "Today it was just a question of being vigilant and lucky. There was no danger. Everything went well. We’ve controlled the first part of the stage with two riders from Geox-TMC at the front of the bunch. With the help of other teams whose spots on GC were threatened, we've reached the finish the way we wanted."

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) rebounded from his injuries and crash from two days ago to reclaim the points jersey. The Spaniard had dropped to third place in the ranking, but made sure that he was in the day's escape group. 'Purito' won both of the intermediate sprints and finished eighth, giving him enough of a boost to move back into green.

"After the bad day I had at La Covatilla and the two crashes I had before the stage finishes at Talavera and Haro, the remaining goal I have is to win the points classification," Rodriguez said. "I wasn't able to go for the stage win today but I went in the breakaway for the green jersey. It would be so nice to go on the final podium in Madrid!"

David Moncoutie held on to his polka dot mountain jersey thanks to his Cofidis teammate Nico Sijmens, who was in the escape group along with Matteo Montaguti (AG2R), second in the ranking. The Italian did all he could to claim the jersey, but Sijmens managed to foil his plans by finishing ahead of him at four of the day's five climbs.

"It was the worse case scenario but thanks to Nico Sijmens who did a great job marking Montaguti," Moncoutie said. "I've kept the polka dot jersey with an advantage of seven points. It's going to be tight until Saturday. In the second or third category climbs, Montaguti might be faster than me but I'm probably superior in the first category climbs. The crucial stage is on Saturday but if I have to force myself at the beginning of tomorrow's stage, I'll go for it. Ag2r-La Mondiale and Cofidis are fighting hard for the polka dot jersey. I want to win it badly!"

Battles for the jerseys

It took all of 10 kilometers for today's break group to form and get away. Joaquin Rodriguez, who has suffered since a crash two days ago, seemed to want to prove he wasn't done for yet and joined 16 others in flight.

Matteo Montaguti (AG2R), Martin Kohler (BMC), Nico Sijmens (Cofidis), Juan Jose Oroz (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha), Francesco Gavazzi (Lampre-ISD), Francis De Greef (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Robert Kiverlovski and Josep Jufre (Astana), Davide Malacarne and Kristof Vandewalle (Quickstep), Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank), Volodymir Gustov (Saxo Bank), Alexandre Geniez and Albert Timmer (Skil-Shimano), Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervelo) and Sergio Paulinho (RadioShack) made up the group.

After a strenuous few days in the mountains and with so many teams represented up front, the peloton seemed delighted to let this group do what it wanted. The gap got up to 10:50 and then stayed within the nine-to-ten minute range.

Rodriguez showed himself eager to gain back as much time and pride as he could. The Spaniard was wearing the green points jersey when he crashed on the 16th stage, and despite his time losses had dropped to only third in that ranking, 11 points behind Rabobank's Bauke Mollema. He helped himself by winning both of the day's intermediate sprints.

There were a total of five ranked climbs on the day's stage, and they were the reason that Montaguti was in the escape. He had dropped to third in the mountain ranking, one point behind race leader Juan Jose Cobo (Geox) and 22 points behind David Moncoutie of Cofidis.

The Italian won the first climb, the category 3 Puerto de Bragula, gaining three points, but was only second at the second climb, the Alto del Caracol (category 2), for another three points and at the category 1 Puerto de Alisas. The latter two were won by Sijmens, who sprinted for the points to protect the lead of his Cofidis teammate.

The day's only category 1 climb, which came with about 50km to go, and the fight for the mountain points was enough to start breaking up the lead group. Behind them, individual riders tried to break from the peloton, including Nicolas Roche (AG2R) and Wouter Pouls (Vacansoleil), riders who could potentially pose a threat to the red jersey if they were allowed to get too far away. But they were caught again.

After that climb, a ten-man lead group formed: Montaguti, Sijmens, Oroz, Rodriguez, Gavazzi, De Greef, Kiserlovski, Vandewalle, Gustov and Paulinho. They casually stretched the lead out to over 12 minutes.

Sijmens also took the mountain points on the category 3 Puerto de la Cruz Ursano, with Montaguti having given up hope and not sprinting for the summit, although he still finished second.

A disorganized group

With 30km to go, Paulinho took off out of the lead group. The Portugese rider just kept on going and built up his gap. Sijmens didn't have to worry about snapping up the points at the final climb, the Puerto de Fuente las Varas (category 3) as Paulinho took the top points, followed by, who else, Sijmens and Montaguti.

Paulinho had a lead of up to 50 seconds and looked clearly on his way to a solo win, but with 12km to go, it had dropped to 35 seconds. The chasers were eager to get their chance at the stage win, and turned up the speed on the chase. The disorganized group came closer and closer and if they hand managed to work together and co-ordinate their efforts, they could easily have caught him with eight or nine kilometers to go.

But with each riding for himself, they couldn't get things together – much to Kiserlovski's disgust, who was thinking he was doing far too much of the lead work. Whether it was the sheer power of their number, or whether Paulinho was slowing down, they came closer and closer.

Paulinho doggedly hung on, helped by the fact that the group continued to work against itself with constant attacks. Despite themselves, they caught the RadioShack rider with 2.5km to go.

That was the cue for Vandewalle to attack, soon followed by Gavazzi, who hung on to the Belgian's wheel. They went under the one kilometer marker seven seconds ahead of the nearest chaser, and Vandewalle led out the sprint and looked nervously over his shoulder. His fears were justified, as the Italian moved around him to easily take the sprint.

The remainder of the escape group dribbled over he finish line for the next four minutes. Behind them, the field was finally coming closer. A Leopard Trek rider tried to get away, but was caught again. Geschke won the sprint of honour of the large group.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD4:24:42
2Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
3Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:00:10
4Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
5Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
6Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
7Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
8Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
9Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
10Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:15
11Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack0:01:08
12Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:04:03
13Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
14Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
15Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:07:42
16Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
17Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
18Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
19Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
20Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
21Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
22Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
23Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
24Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
25Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
26Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
27Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
28Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
29Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
30Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
31Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
32Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
33Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
34Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
35David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
36Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
37Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
38Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
39Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
40Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
41Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
42Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
43Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
44Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
45Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
46Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
47Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
48Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
49Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
50Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
51Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
52David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
53Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
54Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
55Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
56Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
57David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
58Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
59Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
60Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
61Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
62Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
63Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
64Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
65Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
66Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
67Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) ProTeam Astana
68Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
69Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
70Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
71Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
72Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
73Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
74Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
75Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
76Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
77Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack
78Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
79Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
80Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
81Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
82José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
83Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
84Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
85Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
86Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
87Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
88Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
89Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
90Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
91Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
92Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
93Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
94Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
95John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
96Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
97Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
98Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
99Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
100Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
101Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
102Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
103Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
104Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
105Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
106Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
107Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
108Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
109Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
110Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
111Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
112Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
113Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
114Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
115Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
116Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:07:57
117Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:08:34
118Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:46
119Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
120Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
121Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
122Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
123Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
124Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
125Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
126Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
127Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
128Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
129Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
130Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad0:09:25
131Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
132Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:38
133Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
134Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:09:44
135Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
136David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
137Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
138Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
139Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
140Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
141Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
142Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
143Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
144Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
145Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
146Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
147Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
148Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:12:01
149Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:18:36
150Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
151Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
152Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
153Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
154Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
155Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
156Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:19:12
157Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
158Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
159Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
160Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
161Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
162Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
163Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
164Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
165Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
166Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
167Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
168Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC
DNSOliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
DNFAngel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD25pts
2Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team20
3Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano16
4Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne14
5Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale12
6Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard10
7Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi9
8Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team8
9Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana7
10Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto6
11Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack5
12Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team4
13Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana3
14Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team2

Sprint 1 - Hermosa, km. 101
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team4pts
2Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana2
3Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano1

Sprint 2 - Riba, km. 134,3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team4pts
2Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana2
3Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack1

Mountain 1 - Puerto de Braguia (Cat. 3) km. 56
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale3pts
2Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2
3Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1

Mountain 2 - Alto del Caracol (Cat. 2) km. 75
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne5pts
2Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale3
3Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1

Mountain 3 - Puerto de Alisas (Cat. 1) km. 121
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne10pts
2Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale6
3Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack4
4Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team2
5Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1

Mountain 4 - Puerto de La Cruz Usaño (Cat. 3) km. 138
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3pts
2Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
3Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team1

Mountain 5 - Puerto de Fuente Las Varas (Cat. 3) km. 148
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack3pts
2Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2
3Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1

Most aggressive rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Quickstep Cycling Team13:25:51
2Pro Team Astana0:00:10
3Lampre - ISD0:03:39
4Skil - Shimano0:03:49
5AG2R La Mondiale
6Katusha Team
7Saxo Bank Sungard
8Euskaltel-Euskadi
9Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
10Omega Pharma-Lotto0:03:54
11Team RadioShack0:04:47
12BMC Racing Team0:07:42
13Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:11:21
14Geox-TMC
15Leopard Trek
16Sky Procycling
17Liquigas-Cannondale
18Rabobank Cycling Team
19Team Garmin-Cervelo
20HTC-Highroad
21Andalucia Caja Granada
22Movistar Team0:22:51

General classification after stage 18
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC74:04:05
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:13
3Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling0:01:41
4Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:05
5Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC0:03:48
6Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek0:04:13
7Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:04:31
8Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:04:45
9Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team0:05:20
10Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:05:33
11Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:05:43
12Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek0:05:50
13Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:07:06
14Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:07:22
15Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:08:57
16Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana0:09:36
17Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team0:09:58
18Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:31
19Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:10:50
20Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team0:10:57
21Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC0:16:00
22Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack0:17:15
23Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:20:22
24Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:26:34
25Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team0:29:39
26Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:33:11
27Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack0:33:17
28Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:35:12
29Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek0:40:19
30Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana0:41:24
31David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:42:32
32Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack0:44:13
33Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:44:15
34Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:47:23
35Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:52:44
36Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:54:39
37Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC0:55:37
38David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC1:00:07
39Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo1:03:03
40Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team1:13:10
41Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:13:15
42Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale1:13:18
43David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC1:13:35
44Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team1:16:45
45Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team1:18:06
46Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team1:21:16
47Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team1:26:31
48Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD1:29:48
49Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team1:32:11
50Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:33:29
51Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana1:34:50
52Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:35:26
53Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano1:36:59
54Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:37:43
55Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling1:38:25
56Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:40:18
57David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:41:48
58Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team1:42:44
59Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:45:52
60Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana1:53:27
61Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:58:41
62Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:58:48
63Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling1:58:59
64Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana2:00:08
65Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo2:00:28
66Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD2:00:39
67Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2:01:12
68Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling2:02:05
69Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana2:03:25
70Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team2:04:21
71Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2:07:47
72Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team2:08:13
73Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo2:08:29
74Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano2:08:36
75Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada2:09:14
76Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2:10:44
77Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard2:10:48
78Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2:11:30
79Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto2:12:13
80Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team2:12:42
81Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2:13:56
82Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team2:16:32
83Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana2:17:44
84Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada2:23:57
85Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:25:36
86Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:26:39
87Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto2:27:13
88Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2:29:42
89Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team2:30:17
90Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team2:30:55
91Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2:33:08
92Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team2:34:55
93Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack2:36:02
94Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2:38:44
95Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo2:41:07
96Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack2:41:43
97Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD2:43:10
98Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:43:34
99José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada2:43:59
100Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team2:44:22
101Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada2:44:27
102Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) ProTeam Astana2:44:53
103Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD2:45:16
104Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack2:46:52
105Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana2:47:54
106Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2:50:21
107Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team2:50:50
108Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada2:51:51
109Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek2:52:48
110Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano2:54:02
111Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team2:58:21
112Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack2:59:20
113Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3:00:46
114Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team3:02:13
115Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD3:02:58
116Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad3:05:35
117Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team3:06:02
118Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team3:08:07
119Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack3:08:09
120Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale3:08:20
121Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3:09:01
122Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC3:09:47
123Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek3:11:58
124Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad3:12:06
125Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team3:12:11
126Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada3:17:42
127Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad3:18:07
128Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard3:19:46
129Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:19:51
130Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling3:21:29
131Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3:25:07
132Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad3:25:17
133Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team3:27:00
134Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto3:29:32
135Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team3:30:23
136Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team3:30:31
137Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3:31:07
138Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada3:37:35
139Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3:39:09
140Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard3:40:14
141Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD3:40:21
142Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek3:43:51
143Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team3:45:02
144Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling3:46:17
145John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad3:46:29
146Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3:48:37
147Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3:51:58
148Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo3:57:27
149Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi3:59:26
150Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano4:01:49
151Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4:04:04
152Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard4:04:43
153Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4:04:57
154Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad4:04:59
155Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard4:07:57
156Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team4:08:19
157Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC4:09:46
158Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano4:13:51
159Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo4:16:29
160Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano4:19:15
161Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard4:20:47
162Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek4:26:12
163Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling4:27:19
164Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard4:28:53
165Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano4:32:49
166Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada4:37:14
167Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne4:44:55
168Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano4:51:25

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team106pts
2Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team101
3Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC92
4Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling88
5Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale75
6Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team71
7Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team70
8Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo67
9Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling64
10Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek56
11Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto54
12Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC52
13Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team48
14Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard47
15Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale47
16Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek45
17Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD45
18Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale42
19Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale40
20Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi40
21David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne39
22David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC39
23Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD36
24Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto35
25Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale33
26Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling32
27Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team32
28Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi32
29Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad30
30Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad30
31Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana28
32Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team26
33John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad26
34Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale25
35Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard25
36Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team25
37Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale25
38Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team24
39Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team24
40Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek22
41Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team20
42Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack20
43Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team20
44Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada18
45Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad18
46Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack18
47Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana18
48Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack16
49Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano16
50Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team15
51Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne14
52Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team14
53Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD12
54Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team12
55Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team11
56Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana11
57Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto10
58Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada10
59Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
60Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team10
61Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team10
62Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack10
63Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano10
64Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard10
65Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team10
66Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano9
67Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack9
68Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi9
69Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi9
70Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada8
71Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek8
72Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo8
73David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC8
74Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD8
75Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto7
76Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto7
77Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team6
78Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto6
79Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto6
80Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada6
81Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team6
82Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
83Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne5
84Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne4
85Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC4
86Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
87Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano4
88Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling4
89Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada3
90Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team3
91Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana3
92Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
93Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo3
94Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2
95Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
96Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano2
97Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team2
98Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek2
99Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano2
100Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC1
101Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano1
102Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana1
103Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
104Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne63pts
2Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale56
3Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC42
4Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo33
5Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team32
6David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC24
7Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne22
8Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling21
9Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard19
10Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team16
11Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano14
12Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team14
13Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team13
14David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
15Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team10
16Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
17Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team9
18Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack9
19Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team9
20Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling8
21Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team8
22Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo7
23Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne7
24Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC6
25Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC6
26Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek6
27Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada6
28Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano5
29Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team5
30Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team5
31Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne5
32Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team4
33Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD4
34Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team4
35Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack3
36Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team3
37Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team3
38Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
39Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3
40Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3
41Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo3
42Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
43Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
44Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad3
45Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
46Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
47Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada2
48Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
49Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team1
50Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1
51Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana1
52Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1
53Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada1
54Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
55José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada1
56Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team1
57Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad1
58Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad1

Combination classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC7pts
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling14
3Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team16
4Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team21
5Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo26
6Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team29
7Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling32
8Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC41
9Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team42
10Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard57
11David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC64
12Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team81
13Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team88
14Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team93
15Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team96
16Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale101
17Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale122
18Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek126
19Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team129
20Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD130
21Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne132
22Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano142
23Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack144
24Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto145
25Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team147
26Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi151
27Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team167
28Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack169
29Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne178
30Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo180
31Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team191
32Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada196
33Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team199
34Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo200
35Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale208
36Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team208
37Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada209
38Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano214
39Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale224
40Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto235

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geox-TMC221:46:10
2Leopard Trek0:10:19
3Euskaltel-Euskadi0:17:56
4Katusha Team0:35:47
5AG2R La Mondiale0:37:28
6Pro Team Astana0:41:10
7Movistar Team0:42:23
8Rabobank Cycling Team0:49:36
9Sky Procycling1:00:43
10Liquigas-Cannondale1:01:54
11Omega Pharma-Lotto1:08:51
12Team RadioShack1:09:09
13Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:10:40
14Quickstep Cycling Team1:27:34
15Team Garmin-Cervelo2:21:33
16Saxo Bank Sungard2:44:09
17Lampre - ISD2:46:42
18Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3:22:46
19Andalucia Caja Granada4:32:14
20BMC Racing Team4:56:21
21Skil - Shimano5:42:47
22HTC-Highroad6:57:15

 

