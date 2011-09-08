Gavazzi wins big in Noja
Breakaway stays clear, Cobo remains in race lead
Stage 18: Solares - Noja
Francesco Gavazzi (Lampre) won the sprint of a two-man group to take the eighteenth stage of the Vuelta a Espana in Noja, easily out-sprinting Quickstep's Kristoff Vandewalle. The two had broken out of a large escape group to fight for the win. Skil-Shimano's Alexandre Geniez took third.
It was the third win of the season for the 27-year-old Gavazzi, who also won stages at the Tour of the Basque Country and the Tour of Portugal.
"I dedicate this victory to my team-mate Alessandro Spezialetti who had to quit the Vuelta because of a broken collarbone. We're friends and we've had fun together until he crashed," Gavazzi said.
He and Vandewalle nullified a dangerous attack by RadioShack's Sergio Paulinho in the final few kilometers, and with Vandewalle leading most of the final kilometer, it was Gavazzi who had the advantage in the sprint to the line.
"Paulinho went away strongly but luckily, he was alone and the finale was difficult for a lone rider because of the head wind. With 2km to go, when I saw Vandewalle attacking, I followed as the other guys were looking at each other.
"Maybe I'm lucky in this part of the world. I've won here in Cantabria and nearby in the Basque Country, possibly because the courses are adapted to my characteristics. For sure, I like to race in this area."
Vandewalle was disappointed not to win, but encouraged by his ride in today's finale. "I haven't been lucky today but I think that I rode well when Paulinho was brought back. Unfortunately, Gavazzi, who was the fastest rider of our front group, came across.
"Straight away, I understood that I couldn't win but I still tried. To finish second means nothing. Only the winners are remembered. But today's result puts a smile back on my face. I've had a very hard Vuelta so far. I suffered the heat. I've had stomach bugs. It feels good to ride at the front again."
The peloton had given up trying a serious chase early on, and enjoyed the view of the coast in the closing kilometers. Simon Geschke of Skil-Shimano led them across the finish line 7:42 after Gavazzi.
Juan Jose Cobo (Geox-TMC) didn't have to fear for his jersey or his 13 second lead over Sky's Christopher Froome. Apart form the stage win, the real battles of the day were for the points and mountains jerseys.
"The breakaway went early. It helped me enjoy my day with the red jersey on home soil," Cobo said. "Today it was just a question of being vigilant and lucky. There was no danger. Everything went well. We’ve controlled the first part of the stage with two riders from Geox-TMC at the front of the bunch. With the help of other teams whose spots on GC were threatened, we've reached the finish the way we wanted."
Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) rebounded from his injuries and crash from two days ago to reclaim the points jersey. The Spaniard had dropped to third place in the ranking, but made sure that he was in the day's escape group. 'Purito' won both of the intermediate sprints and finished eighth, giving him enough of a boost to move back into green.
"After the bad day I had at La Covatilla and the two crashes I had before the stage finishes at Talavera and Haro, the remaining goal I have is to win the points classification," Rodriguez said. "I wasn't able to go for the stage win today but I went in the breakaway for the green jersey. It would be so nice to go on the final podium in Madrid!"
David Moncoutie held on to his polka dot mountain jersey thanks to his Cofidis teammate Nico Sijmens, who was in the escape group along with Matteo Montaguti (AG2R), second in the ranking. The Italian did all he could to claim the jersey, but Sijmens managed to foil his plans by finishing ahead of him at four of the day's five climbs.
"It was the worse case scenario but thanks to Nico Sijmens who did a great job marking Montaguti," Moncoutie said. "I've kept the polka dot jersey with an advantage of seven points. It's going to be tight until Saturday. In the second or third category climbs, Montaguti might be faster than me but I'm probably superior in the first category climbs. The crucial stage is on Saturday but if I have to force myself at the beginning of tomorrow's stage, I'll go for it. Ag2r-La Mondiale and Cofidis are fighting hard for the polka dot jersey. I want to win it badly!"
Battles for the jerseys
It took all of 10 kilometers for today's break group to form and get away. Joaquin Rodriguez, who has suffered since a crash two days ago, seemed to want to prove he wasn't done for yet and joined 16 others in flight.
Matteo Montaguti (AG2R), Martin Kohler (BMC), Nico Sijmens (Cofidis), Juan Jose Oroz (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha), Francesco Gavazzi (Lampre-ISD), Francis De Greef (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Robert Kiverlovski and Josep Jufre (Astana), Davide Malacarne and Kristof Vandewalle (Quickstep), Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank), Volodymir Gustov (Saxo Bank), Alexandre Geniez and Albert Timmer (Skil-Shimano), Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervelo) and Sergio Paulinho (RadioShack) made up the group.
After a strenuous few days in the mountains and with so many teams represented up front, the peloton seemed delighted to let this group do what it wanted. The gap got up to 10:50 and then stayed within the nine-to-ten minute range.
Rodriguez showed himself eager to gain back as much time and pride as he could. The Spaniard was wearing the green points jersey when he crashed on the 16th stage, and despite his time losses had dropped to only third in that ranking, 11 points behind Rabobank's Bauke Mollema. He helped himself by winning both of the day's intermediate sprints.
There were a total of five ranked climbs on the day's stage, and they were the reason that Montaguti was in the escape. He had dropped to third in the mountain ranking, one point behind race leader Juan Jose Cobo (Geox) and 22 points behind David Moncoutie of Cofidis.
The Italian won the first climb, the category 3 Puerto de Bragula, gaining three points, but was only second at the second climb, the Alto del Caracol (category 2), for another three points and at the category 1 Puerto de Alisas. The latter two were won by Sijmens, who sprinted for the points to protect the lead of his Cofidis teammate.
The day's only category 1 climb, which came with about 50km to go, and the fight for the mountain points was enough to start breaking up the lead group. Behind them, individual riders tried to break from the peloton, including Nicolas Roche (AG2R) and Wouter Pouls (Vacansoleil), riders who could potentially pose a threat to the red jersey if they were allowed to get too far away. But they were caught again.
After that climb, a ten-man lead group formed: Montaguti, Sijmens, Oroz, Rodriguez, Gavazzi, De Greef, Kiserlovski, Vandewalle, Gustov and Paulinho. They casually stretched the lead out to over 12 minutes.
Sijmens also took the mountain points on the category 3 Puerto de la Cruz Ursano, with Montaguti having given up hope and not sprinting for the summit, although he still finished second.
A disorganized group
With 30km to go, Paulinho took off out of the lead group. The Portugese rider just kept on going and built up his gap. Sijmens didn't have to worry about snapping up the points at the final climb, the Puerto de Fuente las Varas (category 3) as Paulinho took the top points, followed by, who else, Sijmens and Montaguti.
Paulinho had a lead of up to 50 seconds and looked clearly on his way to a solo win, but with 12km to go, it had dropped to 35 seconds. The chasers were eager to get their chance at the stage win, and turned up the speed on the chase. The disorganized group came closer and closer and if they hand managed to work together and co-ordinate their efforts, they could easily have caught him with eight or nine kilometers to go.
But with each riding for himself, they couldn't get things together – much to Kiserlovski's disgust, who was thinking he was doing far too much of the lead work. Whether it was the sheer power of their number, or whether Paulinho was slowing down, they came closer and closer.
Paulinho doggedly hung on, helped by the fact that the group continued to work against itself with constant attacks. Despite themselves, they caught the RadioShack rider with 2.5km to go.
That was the cue for Vandewalle to attack, soon followed by Gavazzi, who hung on to the Belgian's wheel. They went under the one kilometer marker seven seconds ahead of the nearest chaser, and Vandewalle led out the sprint and looked nervously over his shoulder. His fears were justified, as the Italian moved around him to easily take the sprint.
The remainder of the escape group dribbled over he finish line for the next four minutes. Behind them, the field was finally coming closer. A Leopard Trek rider tried to get away, but was caught again. Geschke won the sprint of honour of the large group.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|4:24:42
|2
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|3
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:10
|4
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|5
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|7
|Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|8
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|9
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|10
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:15
|11
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:01:08
|12
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:03
|13
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
|14
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|15
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:07:42
|16
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|17
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|18
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|19
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|21
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|22
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|24
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|25
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|26
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|27
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|28
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|29
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|30
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|31
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|32
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|33
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|34
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|35
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
|36
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|37
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|38
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|39
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|40
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|41
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|42
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|43
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|44
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|45
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|46
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|47
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|48
|Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
|49
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|50
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|51
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
|52
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|53
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|54
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|55
|Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|56
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|57
|David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|58
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|59
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|60
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|61
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|62
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|63
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|64
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|65
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|66
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|67
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) ProTeam Astana
|68
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|69
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|70
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|71
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|72
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|73
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|74
|Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|75
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|76
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
|77
|Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack
|78
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|79
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|80
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|81
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|82
|José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|83
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|84
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|85
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|86
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|87
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|88
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|89
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|90
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|91
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|92
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|93
|Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|94
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|95
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|96
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|97
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|98
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|99
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|100
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|101
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|102
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|103
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|104
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|105
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|106
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|107
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|108
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|109
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|110
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
|111
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|112
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
|113
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|114
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|115
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
|116
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:07:57
|117
|Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:08:34
|118
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:46
|119
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|120
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|121
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|122
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|123
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|124
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|125
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|126
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|127
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|128
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|129
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|130
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|0:09:25
|131
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
|132
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:38
|133
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
|134
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:09:44
|135
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|136
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|137
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|138
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|139
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|140
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|141
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|142
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|143
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|144
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|145
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|146
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|147
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|148
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:12:01
|149
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:18:36
|150
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|151
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|152
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|153
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|154
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|155
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|156
|Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:19:12
|157
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|158
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|159
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|160
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|161
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
|162
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|163
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|164
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|165
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|166
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|167
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|168
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC
|DNS
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
|DNF
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|25
|pts
|2
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|20
|3
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|16
|4
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|14
|5
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|6
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|10
|7
|Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|9
|8
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|8
|9
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|7
|10
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|11
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|5
|12
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|4
|13
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
|3
|14
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|2
|3
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|2
|3
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|pts
|2
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|3
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|5
|pts
|2
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|3
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|10
|pts
|2
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|3
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|4
|4
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|2
|5
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3
|pts
|2
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|3
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|3
|pts
|2
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|3
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|13:25:51
|2
|Pro Team Astana
|0:00:10
|3
|Lampre - ISD
|0:03:39
|4
|Skil - Shimano
|0:03:49
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|Katusha Team
|7
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|8
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|9
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|10
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:03:54
|11
|Team RadioShack
|0:04:47
|12
|BMC Racing Team
|0:07:42
|13
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:21
|14
|Geox-TMC
|15
|Leopard Trek
|16
|Sky Procycling
|17
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|18
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|19
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|20
|HTC-Highroad
|21
|Andalucia Caja Granada
|22
|Movistar Team
|0:22:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|74:04:05
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:13
|3
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:01:41
|4
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:05
|5
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|0:03:48
|6
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|0:04:13
|7
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:04:31
|8
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:04:45
|9
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:05:20
|10
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:05:33
|11
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:43
|12
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:05:50
|13
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:07:06
|14
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:07:22
|15
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:57
|16
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|0:09:36
|17
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:09:58
|18
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:31
|19
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:10:50
|20
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:10:57
|21
|Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:16:00
|22
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|0:17:15
|23
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:20:22
|24
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:26:34
|25
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:29:39
|26
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:33:11
|27
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:33:17
|28
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:35:12
|29
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|0:40:19
|30
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|0:41:24
|31
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:42:32
|32
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:44:13
|33
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:44:15
|34
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:47:23
|35
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:52:44
|36
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:54:39
|37
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
|0:55:37
|38
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
|1:00:07
|39
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1:03:03
|40
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|1:13:10
|41
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:13:15
|42
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:13:18
|43
|David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|1:13:35
|44
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
|1:16:45
|45
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|1:18:06
|46
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:21:16
|47
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:26:31
|48
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|1:29:48
|49
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:32:11
|50
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:33:29
|51
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
|1:34:50
|52
|Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:35:26
|53
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|1:36:59
|54
|Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:37:43
|55
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|1:38:25
|56
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:40:18
|57
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:41:48
|58
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:42:44
|59
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:45:52
|60
|Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|1:53:27
|61
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:58:41
|62
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:58:48
|63
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|1:58:59
|64
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|2:00:08
|65
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2:00:28
|66
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2:00:39
|67
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:01:12
|68
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|2:02:05
|69
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|2:03:25
|70
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|2:04:21
|71
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:07:47
|72
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2:08:13
|73
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2:08:29
|74
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|2:08:36
|75
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|2:09:14
|76
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2:10:44
|77
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|2:10:48
|78
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2:11:30
|79
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2:12:13
|80
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:12:42
|81
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2:13:56
|82
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2:16:32
|83
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|2:17:44
|84
|Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|2:23:57
|85
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:25:36
|86
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:26:39
|87
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2:27:13
|88
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2:29:42
|89
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2:30:17
|90
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2:30:55
|91
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2:33:08
|92
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2:34:55
|93
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|2:36:02
|94
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:38:44
|95
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2:41:07
|96
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|2:41:43
|97
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2:43:10
|98
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:43:34
|99
|José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|2:43:59
|100
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2:44:22
|101
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|2:44:27
|102
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) ProTeam Astana
|2:44:53
|103
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
|2:45:16
|104
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|2:46:52
|105
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|2:47:54
|106
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:50:21
|107
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2:50:50
|108
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|2:51:51
|109
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|2:52:48
|110
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|2:54:02
|111
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2:58:21
|112
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
|2:59:20
|113
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3:00:46
|114
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3:02:13
|115
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|3:02:58
|116
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|3:05:35
|117
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|3:06:02
|118
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|3:08:07
|119
|Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack
|3:08:09
|120
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3:08:20
|121
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3:09:01
|122
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
|3:09:47
|123
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|3:11:58
|124
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|3:12:06
|125
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3:12:11
|126
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|3:17:42
|127
|Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|3:18:07
|128
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|3:19:46
|129
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:19:51
|130
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3:21:29
|131
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3:25:07
|132
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|3:25:17
|133
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3:27:00
|134
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3:29:32
|135
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|3:30:23
|136
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|3:30:31
|137
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3:31:07
|138
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|3:37:35
|139
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3:39:09
|140
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|3:40:14
|141
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|3:40:21
|142
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
|3:43:51
|143
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|3:45:02
|144
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|3:46:17
|145
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|3:46:29
|146
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3:48:37
|147
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3:51:58
|148
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3:57:27
|149
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3:59:26
|150
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|4:01:49
|151
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4:04:04
|152
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|4:04:43
|153
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4:04:57
|154
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|4:04:59
|155
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|4:07:57
|156
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|4:08:19
|157
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC
|4:09:46
|158
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|4:13:51
|159
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|4:16:29
|160
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|4:19:15
|161
|Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|4:20:47
|162
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
|4:26:12
|163
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|4:27:19
|164
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
|4:28:53
|165
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|4:32:49
|166
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|4:37:14
|167
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|4:44:55
|168
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|4:51:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|106
|pts
|2
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|101
|3
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|92
|4
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|88
|5
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|75
|6
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|71
|7
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|70
|8
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|67
|9
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|64
|10
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|56
|11
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|54
|12
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|52
|13
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|48
|14
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|47
|15
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|47
|16
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|45
|17
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|45
|18
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|42
|19
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|40
|20
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|40
|21
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|39
|22
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
|39
|23
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|36
|24
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|35
|25
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|33
|26
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|32
|27
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|32
|28
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|32
|29
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|30
|30
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|30
|31
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|28
|32
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|26
|33
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|26
|34
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|25
|35
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|25
|36
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|25
|37
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|38
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|24
|39
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|24
|40
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|22
|41
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|20
|42
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|20
|43
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|20
|44
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|18
|45
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|18
|46
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|18
|47
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|18
|48
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|16
|49
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|16
|50
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|15
|51
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|14
|52
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|14
|53
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|12
|54
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|12
|55
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|11
|56
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|11
|57
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|10
|58
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|10
|59
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|60
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|10
|61
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|10
|62
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|10
|63
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|10
|64
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|10
|65
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|10
|66
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|9
|67
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|9
|68
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|9
|69
|Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|9
|70
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|8
|71
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|8
|72
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|8
|73
|David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|8
|74
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
|8
|75
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|7
|76
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|7
|77
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|6
|78
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|79
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|80
|Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|6
|81
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|6
|82
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|83
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|5
|84
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|4
|85
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
|4
|86
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|87
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|4
|88
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4
|89
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|3
|90
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|3
|91
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
|3
|92
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|93
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3
|94
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|95
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|96
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|2
|97
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|2
|98
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|2
|99
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|2
|100
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC
|1
|101
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|1
|102
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|1
|103
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|104
|Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|63
|pts
|2
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|56
|3
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|42
|4
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|33
|5
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|32
|6
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
|24
|7
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|22
|8
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|21
|9
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|19
|10
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|16
|11
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|14
|12
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|14
|13
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|14
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|15
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|10
|16
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|17
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|18
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|9
|19
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|9
|20
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|8
|21
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|8
|22
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|7
|23
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|7
|24
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|6
|25
|Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
|6
|26
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|6
|27
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|6
|28
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|5
|29
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|5
|30
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|5
|31
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|5
|32
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|33
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|4
|34
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|4
|35
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|3
|36
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|37
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|3
|38
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|39
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3
|40
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|41
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3
|42
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|43
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|44
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|3
|45
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|46
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|47
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|2
|48
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|49
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|50
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|51
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|1
|52
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|53
|Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|1
|54
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|55
|José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|1
|56
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|57
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|1
|58
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|7
|pts
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|14
|3
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|16
|4
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|21
|5
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|26
|6
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|29
|7
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|32
|8
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|41
|9
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|42
|10
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|57
|11
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
|64
|12
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|81
|13
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|88
|14
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|93
|15
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|96
|16
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|101
|17
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|122
|18
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|126
|19
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|129
|20
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|130
|21
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|132
|22
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|142
|23
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|144
|24
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|145
|25
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|147
|26
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|151
|27
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|167
|28
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|169
|29
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|178
|30
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|180
|31
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|191
|32
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|196
|33
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|199
|34
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|200
|35
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|208
|36
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|208
|37
|Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|209
|38
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|214
|39
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|224
|40
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|235
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geox-TMC
|221:46:10
|2
|Leopard Trek
|0:10:19
|3
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:17:56
|4
|Katusha Team
|0:35:47
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:37:28
|6
|Pro Team Astana
|0:41:10
|7
|Movistar Team
|0:42:23
|8
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:49:36
|9
|Sky Procycling
|1:00:43
|10
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:01:54
|11
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:08:51
|12
|Team RadioShack
|1:09:09
|13
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:10:40
|14
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:27:34
|15
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2:21:33
|16
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|2:44:09
|17
|Lampre - ISD
|2:46:42
|18
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3:22:46
|19
|Andalucia Caja Granada
|4:32:14
|20
|BMC Racing Team
|4:56:21
|21
|Skil - Shimano
|5:42:47
|22
|HTC-Highroad
|6:57:15
