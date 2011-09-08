Image 1 of 31 The peloton en route to Noja in the Vuelta's 18th stage. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 31 IMG_4498 - The shepherd with his son at Xiangpi (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 31 While Sergio Paulinho (RadioShack)'s solo attack in the endgame of stage 18 did not garner him a stage win, he was awarded most aggressive rider for his efforts. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 31 Juan Jose Cobo (Geox-TMC) also leads the combination classification. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 5 of 31 Simon Geschke (Skil - Shimano) leads in the peloton nearly eight minutes after Gavazzi. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 6 of 31 Francesco Gavazzi (Lampre-ISD) celebrates his victory in stage 18 of the Vuelta. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 7 of 31 Sergio Paulinho (RadioShack) crosses the finish line alone in 11th place after his solo bid for victory was dashed with 2.5km to go. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 8 of 31 Robert Kiserlovski (Astana) was part of the early break and finished 9th on the day. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 9 of 31 Alexandre Geniez (Skil - Shimano) takes the sprint for third place in Noja. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 10 of 31 Nico Sijmens (Cofidis) and Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) were part of stage 18's winning break. (Image credit: Vuelta a Espana) Image 11 of 31 Sergio Paulinho (RadioShack) attacked the break in search of a solo victory, but was caught 2.5km from the finish. (Image credit: Vuelta a Espana) Image 12 of 31 Points classification leader Bauke Mollema (Rabobank) would surrender the jersey to Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) at the end of the stage. (Image credit: Vuelta a Espana) Image 13 of 31 Francesco Gavazzi (Lampre-ISD) wins stage 18 from a two-man sprint. (Image credit: Vuelta a Espana) Image 14 of 31 Race leader Juan Jose Cobo (Geox-TMC) shadows second-placed Chris Froome (Sky). (Image credit: Vuelta a Espana) Image 15 of 31 Juan Jose Cobo (Geox-TMC) continues his reign as Vuelta leader. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 16 of 31 IMG_4498 - The shepherd with his son at Xiangpi (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 17 of 31 Jakob Fuglsang (Leopard Trek) attacked the peloton in the closing kilometres but was caught prior to the finish. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 18 of 31 Francis De Greef (Omega Pharma-Lotto) leads the charge as the remains of the break pursues Gavazzi and Vandewalle in the stage finale. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 19 of 31 Juan Jose Cobo (Geox-TMC) arrives on stage to receive the leader's jersey. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 20 of 31 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Katusha) regained the points classification lead. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 21 of 31 Francesco Gavazzi (Lampre-ISD) celebrates his first-ever Grand Tour stage win. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 22 of 31 Time to uncork the bubby... (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 23 of 31 Stage 18 winner Francesco Gavazzi (Lampre-ISD) on the podium in Noja. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 24 of 31 Vuelta leader Juan Jose Cobo (Geox-TMC) crosses the finish line in Noja and remains atop general classification with three stages remaining. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 31 Gavazzi outsprinted Vandewalle for the stage win in Noja after the duo escaped from their breakaway companions in the closing kilometres. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 31 Francesco Gavazzi delivers Lampre-ISD its first stage win of the 2011 Vuelta. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 31 Stage winner Francesco Gavazzi (Lampre-ISD) had too much finishing speed for Kristof Vandewalle (Quick Step). (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 28 of 31 Vuelta leader Juan Jose Cobo (Geox-TMC) pays close attention to the Sky trio on the front to prevent any gaps from forming in the stage finale.. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 29 of 31 IMG_4498 - The shepherd with his son at Xiangpi (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 30 of 31 Francesco Gavazzi (Lampre-ISD) and Kristof Vandewalle (Quick Step) escaped from the break and will contest the stage victory in Noja. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 31 of 31 Francesco Gavazzi (Lampre-ISD) outsprints Kristof Vandewalle (Quick Step) to win stage 18 in Noja. (Image credit: Sirotti)

Francesco Gavazzi (Lampre) won the sprint of a two-man group to take the eighteenth stage of the Vuelta a Espana in Noja, easily out-sprinting Quickstep's Kristoff Vandewalle. The two had broken out of a large escape group to fight for the win. Skil-Shimano's Alexandre Geniez took third.

It was the third win of the season for the 27-year-old Gavazzi, who also won stages at the Tour of the Basque Country and the Tour of Portugal.

"I dedicate this victory to my team-mate Alessandro Spezialetti who had to quit the Vuelta because of a broken collarbone. We're friends and we've had fun together until he crashed," Gavazzi said.

He and Vandewalle nullified a dangerous attack by RadioShack's Sergio Paulinho in the final few kilometers, and with Vandewalle leading most of the final kilometer, it was Gavazzi who had the advantage in the sprint to the line.

"Paulinho went away strongly but luckily, he was alone and the finale was difficult for a lone rider because of the head wind. With 2km to go, when I saw Vandewalle attacking, I followed as the other guys were looking at each other.

"Maybe I'm lucky in this part of the world. I've won here in Cantabria and nearby in the Basque Country, possibly because the courses are adapted to my characteristics. For sure, I like to race in this area."

Vandewalle was disappointed not to win, but encouraged by his ride in today's finale. "I haven't been lucky today but I think that I rode well when Paulinho was brought back. Unfortunately, Gavazzi, who was the fastest rider of our front group, came across.

"Straight away, I understood that I couldn't win but I still tried. To finish second means nothing. Only the winners are remembered. But today's result puts a smile back on my face. I've had a very hard Vuelta so far. I suffered the heat. I've had stomach bugs. It feels good to ride at the front again."

The peloton had given up trying a serious chase early on, and enjoyed the view of the coast in the closing kilometers. Simon Geschke of Skil-Shimano led them across the finish line 7:42 after Gavazzi.

Juan Jose Cobo (Geox-TMC) didn't have to fear for his jersey or his 13 second lead over Sky's Christopher Froome. Apart form the stage win, the real battles of the day were for the points and mountains jerseys.

"The breakaway went early. It helped me enjoy my day with the red jersey on home soil," Cobo said. "Today it was just a question of being vigilant and lucky. There was no danger. Everything went well. We’ve controlled the first part of the stage with two riders from Geox-TMC at the front of the bunch. With the help of other teams whose spots on GC were threatened, we've reached the finish the way we wanted."

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) rebounded from his injuries and crash from two days ago to reclaim the points jersey. The Spaniard had dropped to third place in the ranking, but made sure that he was in the day's escape group. 'Purito' won both of the intermediate sprints and finished eighth, giving him enough of a boost to move back into green.

"After the bad day I had at La Covatilla and the two crashes I had before the stage finishes at Talavera and Haro, the remaining goal I have is to win the points classification," Rodriguez said. "I wasn't able to go for the stage win today but I went in the breakaway for the green jersey. It would be so nice to go on the final podium in Madrid!"

David Moncoutie held on to his polka dot mountain jersey thanks to his Cofidis teammate Nico Sijmens, who was in the escape group along with Matteo Montaguti (AG2R), second in the ranking. The Italian did all he could to claim the jersey, but Sijmens managed to foil his plans by finishing ahead of him at four of the day's five climbs.

"It was the worse case scenario but thanks to Nico Sijmens who did a great job marking Montaguti," Moncoutie said. "I've kept the polka dot jersey with an advantage of seven points. It's going to be tight until Saturday. In the second or third category climbs, Montaguti might be faster than me but I'm probably superior in the first category climbs. The crucial stage is on Saturday but if I have to force myself at the beginning of tomorrow's stage, I'll go for it. Ag2r-La Mondiale and Cofidis are fighting hard for the polka dot jersey. I want to win it badly!"

Battles for the jerseys

It took all of 10 kilometers for today's break group to form and get away. Joaquin Rodriguez, who has suffered since a crash two days ago, seemed to want to prove he wasn't done for yet and joined 16 others in flight.

Matteo Montaguti (AG2R), Martin Kohler (BMC), Nico Sijmens (Cofidis), Juan Jose Oroz (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha), Francesco Gavazzi (Lampre-ISD), Francis De Greef (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Robert Kiverlovski and Josep Jufre (Astana), Davide Malacarne and Kristof Vandewalle (Quickstep), Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank), Volodymir Gustov (Saxo Bank), Alexandre Geniez and Albert Timmer (Skil-Shimano), Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervelo) and Sergio Paulinho (RadioShack) made up the group.

After a strenuous few days in the mountains and with so many teams represented up front, the peloton seemed delighted to let this group do what it wanted. The gap got up to 10:50 and then stayed within the nine-to-ten minute range.

Rodriguez showed himself eager to gain back as much time and pride as he could. The Spaniard was wearing the green points jersey when he crashed on the 16th stage, and despite his time losses had dropped to only third in that ranking, 11 points behind Rabobank's Bauke Mollema. He helped himself by winning both of the day's intermediate sprints.

There were a total of five ranked climbs on the day's stage, and they were the reason that Montaguti was in the escape. He had dropped to third in the mountain ranking, one point behind race leader Juan Jose Cobo (Geox) and 22 points behind David Moncoutie of Cofidis.

The Italian won the first climb, the category 3 Puerto de Bragula, gaining three points, but was only second at the second climb, the Alto del Caracol (category 2), for another three points and at the category 1 Puerto de Alisas. The latter two were won by Sijmens, who sprinted for the points to protect the lead of his Cofidis teammate.

The day's only category 1 climb, which came with about 50km to go, and the fight for the mountain points was enough to start breaking up the lead group. Behind them, individual riders tried to break from the peloton, including Nicolas Roche (AG2R) and Wouter Pouls (Vacansoleil), riders who could potentially pose a threat to the red jersey if they were allowed to get too far away. But they were caught again.

After that climb, a ten-man lead group formed: Montaguti, Sijmens, Oroz, Rodriguez, Gavazzi, De Greef, Kiserlovski, Vandewalle, Gustov and Paulinho. They casually stretched the lead out to over 12 minutes.

Sijmens also took the mountain points on the category 3 Puerto de la Cruz Ursano, with Montaguti having given up hope and not sprinting for the summit, although he still finished second.

A disorganized group

With 30km to go, Paulinho took off out of the lead group. The Portugese rider just kept on going and built up his gap. Sijmens didn't have to worry about snapping up the points at the final climb, the Puerto de Fuente las Varas (category 3) as Paulinho took the top points, followed by, who else, Sijmens and Montaguti.

Paulinho had a lead of up to 50 seconds and looked clearly on his way to a solo win, but with 12km to go, it had dropped to 35 seconds. The chasers were eager to get their chance at the stage win, and turned up the speed on the chase. The disorganized group came closer and closer and if they hand managed to work together and co-ordinate their efforts, they could easily have caught him with eight or nine kilometers to go.

But with each riding for himself, they couldn't get things together – much to Kiserlovski's disgust, who was thinking he was doing far too much of the lead work. Whether it was the sheer power of their number, or whether Paulinho was slowing down, they came closer and closer.

Paulinho doggedly hung on, helped by the fact that the group continued to work against itself with constant attacks. Despite themselves, they caught the RadioShack rider with 2.5km to go.

That was the cue for Vandewalle to attack, soon followed by Gavazzi, who hung on to the Belgian's wheel. They went under the one kilometer marker seven seconds ahead of the nearest chaser, and Vandewalle led out the sprint and looked nervously over his shoulder. His fears were justified, as the Italian moved around him to easily take the sprint.

The remainder of the escape group dribbled over he finish line for the next four minutes. Behind them, the field was finally coming closer. A Leopard Trek rider tried to get away, but was caught again. Geschke won the sprint of honour of the large group.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 4:24:42 2 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 3 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:00:10 4 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 5 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 6 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard 7 Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 8 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 9 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 10 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:15 11 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 0:01:08 12 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:04:03 13 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana 14 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 15 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:07:42 16 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 17 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 18 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 19 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 21 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 22 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 23 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 24 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 25 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 26 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 27 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 28 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 29 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 30 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 31 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 32 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 33 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 34 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 35 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC 36 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 37 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 38 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 39 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 40 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 41 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 42 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 43 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 44 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 45 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 46 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 47 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 48 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC 49 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 50 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 51 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard 52 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 53 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 54 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 55 Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 56 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 57 David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC 58 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano 59 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 60 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 61 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 62 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 63 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 64 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 65 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 66 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 67 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) ProTeam Astana 68 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 69 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 70 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 71 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 72 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 73 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 74 Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 75 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 76 Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek 77 Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack 78 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 79 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 80 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 81 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 82 José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 83 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 84 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 85 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 86 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 87 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 88 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 89 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 90 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 91 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 92 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 93 Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 94 Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo 95 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 96 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 97 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 98 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 99 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 100 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 101 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 102 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 103 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 104 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 105 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano 106 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana 107 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 108 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 109 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 110 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team 111 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 112 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC 113 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 114 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 115 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD 116 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:07:57 117 Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:08:34 118 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:46 119 Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 120 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 121 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 122 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 123 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 124 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 125 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 126 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 127 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 128 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 129 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling 130 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 0:09:25 131 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 132 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:38 133 Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek 134 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:09:44 135 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 136 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 137 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 138 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 139 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 140 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling 141 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 142 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 143 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 144 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 145 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 146 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 147 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 148 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:12:01 149 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:18:36 150 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 151 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 152 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 153 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 154 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 155 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 156 Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:19:12 157 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 158 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 159 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 160 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 161 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC 162 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 163 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 164 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 165 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 166 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 167 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 168 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC DNS Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek DNF Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 25 pts 2 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 20 3 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 16 4 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 14 5 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 12 6 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard 10 7 Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 9 8 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 8 9 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 7 10 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 6 11 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 5 12 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 4 13 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana 3 14 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 2

Sprint 1 - Hermosa, km. 101 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 4 pts 2 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 2 3 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 1

Sprint 2 - Riba, km. 134,3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 4 pts 2 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 2 3 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 1

Mountain 1 - Puerto de Braguia (Cat. 3) km. 56 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 3 pts 2 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2 3 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1

Mountain 2 - Alto del Caracol (Cat. 2) km. 75 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 5 pts 2 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 3 3 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1

Mountain 3 - Puerto de Alisas (Cat. 1) km. 121 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 10 pts 2 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 6 3 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 4 4 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 2 5 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1

Mountain 4 - Puerto de La Cruz Usaño (Cat. 3) km. 138 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3 pts 2 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 3 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 1

Mountain 5 - Puerto de Fuente Las Varas (Cat. 3) km. 148 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 3 pts 2 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2 3 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Most aggressive rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Quickstep Cycling Team 13:25:51 2 Pro Team Astana 0:00:10 3 Lampre - ISD 0:03:39 4 Skil - Shimano 0:03:49 5 AG2R La Mondiale 6 Katusha Team 7 Saxo Bank Sungard 8 Euskaltel-Euskadi 9 Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 10 Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:03:54 11 Team RadioShack 0:04:47 12 BMC Racing Team 0:07:42 13 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:11:21 14 Geox-TMC 15 Leopard Trek 16 Sky Procycling 17 Liquigas-Cannondale 18 Rabobank Cycling Team 19 Team Garmin-Cervelo 20 HTC-Highroad 21 Andalucia Caja Granada 22 Movistar Team 0:22:51

General classification after stage 18 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 74:04:05 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:13 3 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:01:41 4 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:05 5 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 0:03:48 6 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 0:04:13 7 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:04:31 8 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:04:45 9 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 0:05:20 10 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:05:33 11 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:05:43 12 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 0:05:50 13 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:07:06 14 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:07:22 15 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:08:57 16 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 0:09:36 17 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 0:09:58 18 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:31 19 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:10:50 20 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 0:10:57 21 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:16:00 22 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 0:17:15 23 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:20:22 24 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:26:34 25 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:29:39 26 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:33:11 27 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:33:17 28 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:35:12 29 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 0:40:19 30 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 0:41:24 31 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:42:32 32 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 0:44:13 33 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:44:15 34 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:47:23 35 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:52:44 36 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:54:39 37 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC 0:55:37 38 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC 1:00:07 39 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1:03:03 40 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 1:13:10 41 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:13:15 42 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:13:18 43 David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC 1:13:35 44 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team 1:16:45 45 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 1:18:06 46 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 1:21:16 47 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:26:31 48 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 1:29:48 49 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:32:11 50 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:33:29 51 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana 1:34:50 52 Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:35:26 53 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano 1:36:59 54 Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:37:43 55 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 1:38:25 56 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:40:18 57 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:41:48 58 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:42:44 59 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:45:52 60 Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 1:53:27 61 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:58:41 62 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:58:48 63 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 1:58:59 64 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 2:00:08 65 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2:00:28 66 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2:00:39 67 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2:01:12 68 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling 2:02:05 69 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana 2:03:25 70 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 2:04:21 71 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:07:47 72 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 2:08:13 73 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2:08:29 74 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 2:08:36 75 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 2:09:14 76 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2:10:44 77 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard 2:10:48 78 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2:11:30 79 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2:12:13 80 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 2:12:42 81 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2:13:56 82 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2:16:32 83 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 2:17:44 84 Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 2:23:57 85 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:25:36 86 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:26:39 87 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2:27:13 88 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2:29:42 89 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 2:30:17 90 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2:30:55 91 Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2:33:08 92 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2:34:55 93 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 2:36:02 94 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:38:44 95 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2:41:07 96 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 2:41:43 97 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2:43:10 98 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:43:34 99 José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 2:43:59 100 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 2:44:22 101 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 2:44:27 102 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) ProTeam Astana 2:44:53 103 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD 2:45:16 104 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 2:46:52 105 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 2:47:54 106 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:50:21 107 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2:50:50 108 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 2:51:51 109 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 2:52:48 110 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 2:54:02 111 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 2:58:21 112 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 2:59:20 113 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3:00:46 114 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3:02:13 115 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 3:02:58 116 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 3:05:35 117 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 3:06:02 118 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 3:08:07 119 Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack 3:08:09 120 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 3:08:20 121 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3:09:01 122 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC 3:09:47 123 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 3:11:58 124 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 3:12:06 125 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 3:12:11 126 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 3:17:42 127 Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 3:18:07 128 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 3:19:46 129 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:19:51 130 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 3:21:29 131 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3:25:07 132 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 3:25:17 133 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3:27:00 134 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3:29:32 135 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 3:30:23 136 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 3:30:31 137 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3:31:07 138 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 3:37:35 139 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3:39:09 140 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 3:40:14 141 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 3:40:21 142 Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek 3:43:51 143 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 3:45:02 144 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling 3:46:17 145 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 3:46:29 146 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3:48:37 147 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3:51:58 148 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3:57:27 149 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3:59:26 150 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano 4:01:49 151 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4:04:04 152 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 4:04:43 153 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4:04:57 154 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 4:04:59 155 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 4:07:57 156 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 4:08:19 157 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC 4:09:46 158 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 4:13:51 159 Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo 4:16:29 160 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 4:19:15 161 Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 4:20:47 162 Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek 4:26:12 163 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 4:27:19 164 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard 4:28:53 165 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 4:32:49 166 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 4:37:14 167 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 4:44:55 168 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 4:51:25

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 106 pts 2 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 101 3 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 92 4 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 88 5 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 75 6 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 71 7 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 70 8 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 67 9 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 64 10 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 56 11 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 54 12 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 52 13 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 48 14 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 47 15 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 47 16 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 45 17 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 45 18 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 42 19 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 40 20 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 40 21 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 39 22 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC 39 23 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 36 24 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 35 25 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 33 26 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 32 27 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 32 28 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 32 29 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 30 30 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 30 31 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 28 32 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 26 33 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 26 34 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 25 35 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 25 36 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 25 37 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 25 38 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 24 39 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 24 40 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 22 41 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 20 42 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 20 43 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 20 44 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 18 45 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 18 46 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 18 47 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 18 48 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 16 49 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 16 50 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 15 51 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 14 52 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 14 53 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 12 54 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 12 55 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 11 56 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 11 57 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 10 58 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 10 59 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 60 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 10 61 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 10 62 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 10 63 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 10 64 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard 10 65 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 10 66 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 9 67 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 9 68 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 9 69 Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 9 70 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 8 71 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 8 72 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 8 73 David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC 8 74 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD 8 75 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 7 76 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 7 77 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 6 78 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 6 79 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 6 80 Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 6 81 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 6 82 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 83 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 5 84 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 4 85 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC 4 86 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 87 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 4 88 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 4 89 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 3 90 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 3 91 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana 3 92 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 93 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3 94 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2 95 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 96 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano 2 97 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 2 98 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 2 99 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano 2 100 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC 1 101 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 1 102 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana 1 103 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 104 Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 63 pts 2 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 56 3 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 42 4 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 33 5 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 32 6 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC 24 7 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 22 8 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 21 9 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 19 10 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 16 11 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 14 12 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 14 13 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 13 14 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 15 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 10 16 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 17 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 18 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 9 19 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 9 20 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 8 21 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 8 22 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 7 23 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 7 24 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 6 25 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC 6 26 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 6 27 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 6 28 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 5 29 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 5 30 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 5 31 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 5 32 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 4 33 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 4 34 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 4 35 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 3 36 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 37 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 3 38 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 39 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3 40 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 41 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3 42 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 43 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 44 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 3 45 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 46 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 47 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 2 48 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 49 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 1 50 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1 51 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 1 52 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1 53 Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 1 54 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 55 José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 1 56 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 1 57 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 1 58 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 1

Combination classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 7 pts 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 14 3 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 16 4 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 21 5 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 26 6 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 29 7 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 32 8 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 41 9 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 42 10 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 57 11 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC 64 12 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 81 13 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 88 14 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 93 15 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 96 16 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 101 17 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 122 18 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 126 19 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 129 20 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 130 21 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 132 22 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 142 23 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 144 24 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 145 25 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 147 26 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 151 27 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 167 28 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 169 29 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 178 30 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 180 31 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 191 32 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 196 33 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 199 34 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 200 35 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 208 36 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 208 37 Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 209 38 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 214 39 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 224 40 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 235