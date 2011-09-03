Trending

Taaramae tackles La Farrapona

Wiggins defends leader's red jersey on summit finish

Image 1 of 27

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) remains in the Vuelta's leader's jersey after a superb ride to the La Farrapona summit finish.

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) remains in the Vuelta's leader's jersey after a superb ride to the La Farrapona summit finish.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 27

Daniel Martin (Garmin-Cervelo) climbs to the finish.

Daniel Martin (Garmin-Cervelo) climbs to the finish.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 3 of 27

Jakob Fuglsang (Leopard Trek) on the finishing climb.

Jakob Fuglsang (Leopard Trek) on the finishing climb.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 4 of 27

Daniel Moreno (Katusha), leader of the combination classification, on the attack.

Daniel Moreno (Katusha), leader of the combination classification, on the attack.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 27

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) would falter on the final climb.

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) would falter on the final climb.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 27

Vuelta leader Bradley Wiggins (Sky) rode superbly in defense of his red jersey.

Vuelta leader Bradley Wiggins (Sky) rode superbly in defense of his red jersey.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 27

Juan Jose Cobo (Geox-TMC) finshed second on the stage and moved up to fourth on general classification

Juan Jose Cobo (Geox-TMC) finshed second on the stage and moved up to fourth on general classification
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 27

IMG_4412 -TT1 Sanofi rider,Julien Antomarchi wearing the rain jacket

IMG_4412 -TT1 Sanofi rider,Julien Antomarchi wearing the rain jacket
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 27

IMG_4412 -TT1 Sanofi rider,Julien Antomarchi wearing the rain jacket

IMG_4412 -TT1 Sanofi rider,Julien Antomarchi wearing the rain jacket
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 27

Sky teammates Bradley Wiggins and Chris Froome finish 5th and 6th on stage 14 and put time into their GC rivals.

Sky teammates Bradley Wiggins and Chris Froome finish 5th and 6th on stage 14 and put time into their GC rivals.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 27

Juan Jose Cobo (Geox-TMC) crosses the finish line in second place, 25 seconds down on Rein Taaramae.

Juan Jose Cobo (Geox-TMC) crosses the finish line in second place, 25 seconds down on Rein Taaramae.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 27

IMG_4412 -TT1 Sanofi rider,Julien Antomarchi wearing the rain jacket

IMG_4412 -TT1 Sanofi rider,Julien Antomarchi wearing the rain jacket
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 27

David De La Fuente (Geox-TMC) was in the early break and finished third on the stage.

David De La Fuente (Geox-TMC) was in the early break and finished third on the stage.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 27

Estonia's Rein Taaramae (Cofids) solos to victory on the Vuelta's stage 14 mountain finish.

Estonia's Rein Taaramae (Cofids) solos to victory on the Vuelta's stage 14 mountain finish.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 27

Rein Taaramae wins stage 14 of the Vuelta

Rein Taaramae wins stage 14 of the Vuelta
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 16 of 27

Wiggins and Froome rode the perfect race

Wiggins and Froome rode the perfect race
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 17 of 27

Geox-TMC went all out to dislodge Wiggins on stage 14

Geox-TMC went all out to dislodge Wiggins on stage 14
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 18 of 27

Wiggins (Sky) moves a step closer to overall victory in the Vuelta

Wiggins (Sky) moves a step closer to overall victory in the Vuelta
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 19 of 27

Estonia's Rein Taaramae uncorks the champagne following his first-ever Grand Tour stage win.

Estonia's Rein Taaramae uncorks the champagne following his first-ever Grand Tour stage win.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 27

Brad Wiggins (Sky) remains in the Vuelta's leader's jersey.

Brad Wiggins (Sky) remains in the Vuelta's leader's jersey.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 27

Stage 14 winner Rein Taaramae (Cofidis) on the podium.

Stage 14 winner Rein Taaramae (Cofidis) on the podium.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 27

Rein Taaramae (Cofidis) on his way to the biggest win of his career

Rein Taaramae (Cofidis) on his way to the biggest win of his career
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 23 of 27

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) finish together after getting dropped from the Wiggins group on the final climb.

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) finish together after getting dropped from the Wiggins group on the final climb.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 24 of 27

Geox-TMC's Juan Jose Cobo and David De La Fuente pursue Taaramae in the final kilometres.

Geox-TMC's Juan Jose Cobo and David De La Fuente pursue Taaramae in the final kilometres.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 25 of 27

Fredrik Kessiakoff (Astana) tries to limit his losses to Wiggins on the final climb.

Fredrik Kessiakoff (Astana) tries to limit his losses to Wiggins on the final climb.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 26 of 27

Rein Taaramae (Cofidis) dropped his breakaway companions and soloed to victory in stage 14 of the Vuelta.

Rein Taaramae (Cofidis) dropped his breakaway companions and soloed to victory in stage 14 of the Vuelta.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 27 of 27

Rein Taaramae (Cofidis) celebrates his first-ever Grand Tour stage win.

Rein Taaramae (Cofidis) celebrates his first-ever Grand Tour stage win.
(Image credit: AFP)

Rein Taaramae’s (Cofidis) mantra may well be, ‘If at first you don’t succeed, try and try again’, which paid dividends for the talented Estonian on Saturday afternoon as he won the Vuelta’s 14th stage on another summit finish in La Farrapona Lagos de Somiedo.

The 24-year-old Cofidis rider has been very active in this year’s Vuelta and finally took the reward for his efforts after what was an intense 173km in the saddle. He took his place in the breakaway early in the stage and managed to hold on to take his first Grand Tour stage win, something many pundits have been predicting for several years.

Showing dogged determination throughout the entire stage, he beat Geox-TMC duo Juan Jose Cobo and David De La Fuente, who finished second and third respectively.

It was a good day for overall leader Bradley Wiggins, the Brit finishing 45 seconds behind Taaramae and most importantly putting time into his rivals on general classification – he now leads Sky teammate Chris Froome by seven seconds, with Rabobank’s Bauke Mollema in third at 36 seconds.

Froome pointed to Wiggins as he crossed the line one place behind in sixth, an indication of the unity amongst Team Sky’s two best climbers and a sign of the pair’s confidence heading into the Vuelta’s final week – could today and tomorrow define who will be this year’s champion?

One man losing his grip on a chance at the title is defending champion Vincenzo Nibali, who now sits 1:25 behind Wiggins on the general classification and slipped from second to seventh overall on today's stage. The Liquigas-Cannondale leader finished more than a minute behind his main rival and suffered the consequences, giving himself plenty of work to do in the final week of racing if he’s to take another crown.

A weighty half needs a solid breakaway

The second half of today’s stage featured plenty of climbing, with the category two Puerto de la Ventana, the first category Puerto de San Lorenzo and a mountaintop finish at La Farrapona, Lagos de Somiedo in store for riders.

With limited opportunities in the sprints at this year’s Vuelta, HTC-Highroad youngster Leigh Howard decided to make the day’s move, taking off about a half a km into the stage. He was soon joined by the others, and after giving chase for nearly 30 km, the peloton finally decided to let them go.

He was joined by De La Fuente and Taaramae, Guilluame Bonnafond and Lloyd Mondory (AG2R-La Mondiale), Rabobank’s Luis Leon Sanchez, Jonas Aaen Jörgensen of Saxo Bank-Sungard, Sep Vanmarcke (Garmin-Cervélo), Alberto Benitez (Andalucia-Caja Granada), BMC Racing’s Karsten Kroon, Cofidis man Yohan Bagot, Jorge Azanza and Inaki Isasi of Euskaltel-Euskadi, Katusha couple Aliaksandr Kuschynski and Eduard Vorganov, Francesco Bellotti (Liquigas-Cannondale), and Daniele Righi (Lampre-ISD).

Nearing the top of the day’s first climb and with 77km remaining, the big break had 7:38, which would prove to be its maximum advantage as 27km later that mark had been cut to 4:55.

On the descent of the Ventana, Vanmarcke and Kroon found themselves being hoisted out of the forest, the pair crashing and forcing the Dutch veteran to abandon the race. Soon after the man who started the day’s break exited it, dropped on the way up the San Lorenzo; the Australian shut up shop and made his way back to the pack.

It all heats up…

With 40km to go and only 2:50 separating break from peloton, it was time for Katusha’s Alberto Losado to make a move of his own, dragging Sylvain Chavanel and several other riders with him; the bunch shut down the dangerous group that threatened to form but a kilometre later there was another attack that saw Movistar duo Beñat Intxausti and Marzio Bruseghin fly the safety of the peloton in pursuit of the leaders.

Just as this pair was gaining seconds on the field, the ever-aggressive Taaramae made what would be the race-winning move and was on his way off the front of the leading group, taking De La Fuente with him to form an attacking duo that quickly created a sizeable gap.

While these front groups continued to toil, Katusha’s Dani Moreno was another to flee the peloton with 35km remaining, followed by teammate Joaquin Rodriguez; meanwhile Leopard Trek strongman Fabian Cancellara continued to set tempo for Jakob Fuglsang and Maxime Monfort, who both sat in the top 10 of general classification and overall leader Wiggins maintained a comfortable rhythm next to them.

A kilometre after attacking, Moreno was soon within 25 seconds of Intxausti and Bruseghin, with the remnants of the break a further 2:20 up the road and rapidly splitting under the pressure of the mountain and the movement of Taaramae and De La Fuente ahead of it.

This latter duo crested the San Lorenzo together, 2:21 ahead of Moreno as the peloton topped the climb a further 13 seconds afterwards. On the descent the Spaniard caught the duo from Movistar to form a chasing trio that soon made contact with Moreno’s teammate Vorganov.

This new quartet set about building on the slender lead it enjoyed over the main field and slicing the two minutes that separated them from Taaramae, De La Fuente and what little was left of the break with the final 20km and the climb to Lagos de Somiedo approaching.

Heading to the finale

Soon Moreno and co had caught the remnants of the break – Righi, Mondory, and Bonnafond (sans Taaramae and De La Fuente) and set to work on the climb proper with the peloton still keeping the gap between itself and the Katusha rider to less than a minute. And with 15km left in the stage it continued to do that, as the leading duo still had over 60 seconds on the pursuers.

The peloton, led by Liquigas-Cannondale, Rabobank and Leopard Trek, tapped out its rapid rhythm while Movistar’s Italian stager Bruseghin carried out the workhorse duties – appropriate given that the 37-year-old famously owns a farm with donkeys.

As the leading duo crossed the 10km remaining banner, the gap stood at 57 seconds and a kilometre later that had only been cut by three seconds, with the peloton continuing its vigilance and keeping Moreno’s lead under a minute.

The Estonian-Iberian alliance at the front of affairs had 59 seconds, as Moreno’s men passed the banner indicating six kilometres remaining and were soon after caught by the peloton, providing the spark for Euskaltel-Euskadi’s Amets Txurruka to light the powder keg and explode from the main field.

The threat of Moreno negated, the peloton eased off the gas and with five kilometres remaining had allowed the leading duo a lead of 1:12, while Txurruka’s toil had only put him 10 seconds up on the main field. A kilometre later and it was time for Moreno to go again, taking Cobo with him and quickly overrunning the Euskaltel-Euskadi rider.

Behind them it was panic stations for Rodriguez and Nibali, the two overall contenders dropped from the group containing Wiggins and his faithful lieutenant Froome, plus Omega Pharma-Lotto’s Jurgen Van Den Broeck, Vacansoleil-DCM man Wout Poels and Denis Menchov (Geox-TMC).

And with Menchov’s teammate Cobo going alone it was time for Taaramae to do the same at the front of the race, dropping De La Fuente (who soon joined his pursuing companion) and heading for home with two kilometres left to ride.

Despite Cobo’s best efforts, he and De La Fuente remained 21 seconds off the Estonian with 1,000 metres remaining as Wiggins, Froome, Van Den Broeck and co continued their march away from the defending champion that could well have helped crown a new Vuelta king.

The man wearing the crown of the day was Taaramae however, kissing his jersey and raising his arm in the air to celebrate what was a well-deserved and popular win, crossing the line 25 seconds ahead of Cobo, with De La Fuente a further four seconds back on what was a good day for the Spanish squad.

Full Results
1Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne4:39:01
2Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC0:00:25
3David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC0:00:29
4Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:40
5Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:45
6Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
7Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
8Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
9Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:55
10Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:00
11Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:12
12Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:15
13Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team0:01:17
14Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek0:01:18
15Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek0:01:24
16Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:37
17Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek0:01:40
18Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
19Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:01:42
20Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard0:01:48
21Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana0:01:59
22Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:02
23Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
24Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
25Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC0:02:04
26Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team0:02:06
27Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
28Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana0:02:15
29Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team0:02:31
30Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:48
31Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team0:03:03
32Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack0:04:04
33Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:21
34Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:05:03
35Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:07
36Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:37
37Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:06:45
38Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
39Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:42
40Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:08:12
41Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
42David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC0:08:44
43Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC0:08:59
44Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
45Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team0:09:31
46Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:10:43
47Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:11:42
48Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:12:43
49Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:14:00
50Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek0:18:45
51Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
52Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
53Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
54David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:18:50
55Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack0:20:23
56Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
57Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
58Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
59Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
60Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
61Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
62Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
63Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
64Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
65Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
66Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
67Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
68Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
69Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
70Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team0:20:49
71Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling0:21:00
72Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
73Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
74Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
75Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
76Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
77Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
78Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
79Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
80Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
81Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
82Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
83Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
84Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:21:11
85Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:21:12
86Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:21:22
87Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:21:57
88Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:23:43
89David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
90Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
91David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
92Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
93Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:23:45
94Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
95Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
96Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
97Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
98Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
99Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
100Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
101Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
102Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
103Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
104Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
105Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
106Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
107Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack0:23:52
108Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
109Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
110Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
111Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team0:23:55
112Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana0:23:57
113Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
114Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
115Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
116José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
117Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
118Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
119Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:24:03
120Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
121Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
122Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC
123Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:24:06
124Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
125Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
126Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
127Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling0:24:15
128Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:24:34
129Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
130Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
131Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:25:18
132Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
133Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:25:32
134Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
135Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek0:26:47
136John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
137Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:27:09
138Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:27:12
139Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team0:28:39
140Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana0:28:40
141Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack0:30:20
142Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
143Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
144Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
145Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
146Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
147Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
148Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
149Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
150Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
151Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
152Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
153Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
154Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
155Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
156Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
157Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
158Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
159Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
160Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
161Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack
162Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
163Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
164Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
165Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
166Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
167Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
168Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
169Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
170Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
171Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
172Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
173Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
174Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
175Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
176Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
177Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
178Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
DNFKarsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
DNFMichele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD

Points
1Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne25pts
2Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC20
3David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC16
4Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team14
5Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling12
6Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling10
7Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team9
8Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC8
9Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi7
10Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto6
11Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team5
12Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
13Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team3
14Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek2

Sprint 1 - Pobladura de Luna, 87km
1Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4pts
2Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
3Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team1

Sprint 2 - Castro, 155km
1David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC4pts
2Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2
3Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Mountain 1 - Puerto de La Ventana (Cat. 2) 111km
1David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC5pts
2Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3
3Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad1

Mountain 2 - Puerto de San Lorenzo (Cat. 1) 142km
1Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne10pts
2David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC6
3Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team4
4Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
5Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1

Mountain 3 - La Farrapona. Lagos de Somiedo (HC) 176km
1Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne15pts
2Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC10
3David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC6
4Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
5Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling2

Most combative
1David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC

Teams
1Geox-TMC13:58:42
2Leopard Trek0:02:43
3Euskaltel-Euskadi0:05:39
4Movistar Team0:08:13
5AG2R La Mondiale0:08:18
6Pro Team Astana0:10:47
7Katusha Team0:11:15
8Liquigas-Cannondale0:16:13
9Sky Procycling0:20:14
10Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:21:16
11Quickstep Cycling Team0:22:55
12Saxo Bank Sungard0:23:48
13Rabobank Cycling Team0:24:36
14Omega Pharma-Lotto0:27:56
15Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:37:29
16Team Garmin-Cervelo0:41:43
17Team RadioShack0:43:11
18Lampre - ISD0:55:10
19Andalucia Caja Granada0:59:58
20Skil - Shimano1:00:55
21BMC Racing Team1:07:24
22HTC-Highroad1:10:42

General classification after stage 14
1Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling55:54:45
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:07
3Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:36
4Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC0:00:55
5Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek0:00:58
6Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana0:01:23
7Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:25
8Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek0:01:37
9Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:16
10Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team0:02:24
11Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC0:02:56
12Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:03:11
13Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:23
14Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:30
15Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:32
16Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:03:43
17Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:12
18Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team0:04:17
19Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team0:04:40
20Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack0:05:19
21Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:05:36
22Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC0:06:50
23Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
24Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana0:10:02
25Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:10:24
26Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:43
27Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek0:16:14
28Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team0:16:49
29Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard0:17:35
30Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack0:21:31
31Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:22:29
32Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack0:23:44
33David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:28:14
34Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek0:31:02
35Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:34:08
36Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:34:47
37Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC0:35:10
38Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:39:36
39Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:40:34
40Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:43:10
41Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:45:56
42Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team0:46:12
43Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:47:46
44David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC0:52:15
45Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:55:27
46Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team0:56:34
47Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:57:22
48David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC0:57:26
49Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team1:00:30
50Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team1:01:37
51Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD1:03:05
52Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team1:06:00
53Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:09:13
54David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:09:48
55Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team1:11:13
56Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana1:13:26
57Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano1:14:21
58Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling1:16:23
59Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:16:27
60Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:19:00
61Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana1:21:46
62Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:25:26
63Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling1:25:39
64Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:25:46
65Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team1:26:45
66Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:26:50
67Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:27:30
68Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team1:28:37
69Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo1:29:23
70Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:30:26
71Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana1:30:56
72Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana1:32:05
73Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:32:07
74Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:32:20
75Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:34:00
76Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo1:37:45
77Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:39:09
78Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling1:39:17
79Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada1:41:10
80Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:41:20
81Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana1:42:13
82Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada1:42:44
83Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:42:58
84Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard1:46:13
85Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1:47:18
86Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano1:47:34
87Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:49:02
88Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team1:50:11
89Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:51:05
90Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:51:13
91Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:53:39
92Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team1:53:50
93Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:55:21
94Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada1:55:56
95Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:59:32
96Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:59:34
97Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack1:59:58
98Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto2:01:21
99Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:02:00
100David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team2:03:34
101Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD2:03:44
102Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team2:04:50
103Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team2:05:30
104José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada2:05:35
105Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2:07:41
106Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack2:09:23
107Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek2:09:38
108Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana2:09:44
109Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team2:11:25
110Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo2:12:58
111Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack2:13:46
112Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:14:18
113Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team2:14:21
114Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team2:14:41
115Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD2:16:33
116Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana2:17:01
117Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada2:18:54
118Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC2:19:01
119Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2:19:25
120Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team2:19:53
121Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team2:21:16
122Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack2:21:22
123Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad2:25:08
124Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek2:25:31
125Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack2:27:17
126Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad2:27:26
127Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team2:28:34
128Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team2:30:55
129Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale2:30:56
130Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team2:32:00
131Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano2:32:17
132Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team2:34:57
133Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD2:36:07
134Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team2:36:09
135Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad2:36:46
136Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:37:07
137Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD2:38:56
138Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard2:40:19
139Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada2:41:11
140Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek2:42:22
141Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2:43:00
142Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2:43:06
143Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team2:45:16
144Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team2:46:27
145Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto2:47:45
146Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard2:47:48
147Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad2:48:26
148Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling2:49:03
149Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2:50:54
150Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2:51:48
151Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team2:53:10
152Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek2:53:50
153Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team2:54:28
154John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad2:54:43
155Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada3:01:18
156Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3:01:49
157Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling3:03:43
158Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad3:05:30
159Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3:09:30
160Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard3:13:34
161Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3:16:31
162Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC3:18:30
163Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo3:18:37
164Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard3:19:34
165Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team3:22:22
166Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano3:23:18
167Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi3:23:53
168Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano3:24:30
169Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard3:28:34
170Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada3:30:14
171Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling3:31:11
172Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek3:34:39
173Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano3:35:10
174Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo3:40:35
175Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano3:41:29
176Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3:43:48
177Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano3:48:41
178Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard3:49:14

Points classification
1Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team81pts
2Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team78
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale75
4Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team65
5Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team51
6Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo48
7Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team48
8Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling48
9Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling46
10Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto44
11Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek42
12Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale42
13Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC41
14Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek40
15Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale38
16David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne37
17Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne36
18David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC34
19Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale33
20Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team32
21Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale31
22Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad30
23Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad30
24Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC29
25Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana28
26Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi27
27Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto26
28John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad26
29Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling25
30Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale25
31Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD25
32Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team24
33Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack23
34Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana23
35Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard22
36Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard22
37Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team20
38Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team20
39Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team19
40Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada18
41Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack16
42Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team15
43Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack14
44Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team14
45Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek14
46Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek13
47Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale13
48Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team12
49Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD12
50Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team12
51Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD11
52Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team11
53Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto10
54Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
55Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team10
56Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack10
57Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek10
58Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi10
59Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team10
60Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team10
61Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack9
62Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi9
63Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano9
64Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek8
65Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada8
66David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC8
67Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD8
68Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto7
69Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team7
70Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team7
71Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
72Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto6
73Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada6
74Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team6
75Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack6
76Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad6
77Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
78Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne5
79Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team4
80Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada4
81Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne4
82Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
83David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team4
84Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling4
85Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
86Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo3
87Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada3
88Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
89Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team2
90Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek2
91Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano2
92Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team1
93Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano1
94Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
95Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana1
96Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1
97Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC1

Mountains classification
1David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne50pts
2Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale38
3Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team32
4Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne30
5Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo25
6David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC24
7Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard19
8Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC16
9Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano14
10Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team13
11David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
12Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team10
13Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team10
14Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team9
15Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team9
16Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo7
17Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne7
18Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling6
19Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team6
20Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek6
21Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada6
22Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team5
23Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team5
24Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne5
25Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
26Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
27Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD4
28Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team4
29Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team3
30Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack3
31Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team3
32Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3
33Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
34Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad3
35Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
36Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling2
37Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
38Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
39Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada2
40Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack2
41Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team1
42Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1
43Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana1
44Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
45Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1
46Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada1
47José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada1
48Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad1
49Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad1

Combination classification
1Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team17pts
2Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team17
3Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC25
4Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling27
5Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo32
6Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team38
7Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling47
8Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team47
9David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne50
10Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard54
11David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC68
12Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team70
13Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team86
14Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team88
15Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team99
16Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team112
17Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne117
18Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek118
19Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD127
20Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale129
21Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale134
22Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team140
23Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi143
24Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team154
25Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team163
26Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne172
27Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team175
28Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack177
29Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada178
30Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack180
31Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad180
32Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad196
33Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada198
34Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada201
35Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale208
36Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team210
37Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo212
38Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team218
39Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto252
40Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne254
41Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad283

Teams classification
1Geox-TMC167:13:37
2Leopard Trek0:02:26
3Movistar Team0:18:39
4Euskaltel-Euskadi0:21:00
5Pro Team Astana0:21:35
6AG2R La Mondiale0:21:52
7Katusha Team0:25:09
8Rabobank Cycling Team0:25:32
9Liquigas-Cannondale0:38:41
10Team RadioShack0:42:09
11Sky Procycling0:44:14
12Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:54:00
13Omega Pharma-Lotto1:00:30
14Quickstep Cycling Team1:09:56
15Saxo Bank Sungard1:50:31
16Team Garmin-Cervelo1:55:17
17Lampre - ISD1:58:30
18Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2:24:21
19Andalucia Caja Granada3:18:34
20BMC Racing Team3:49:37
21Skil - Shimano4:49:19
22HTC-Highroad5:17:42

