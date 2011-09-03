Image 1 of 27 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) remains in the Vuelta's leader's jersey after a superb ride to the La Farrapona summit finish. (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 27 Daniel Martin (Garmin-Cervelo) climbs to the finish. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 27 Jakob Fuglsang (Leopard Trek) on the finishing climb. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 27 Daniel Moreno (Katusha), leader of the combination classification, on the attack. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 27 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) would falter on the final climb. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 27 Vuelta leader Bradley Wiggins (Sky) rode superbly in defense of his red jersey. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 27 Juan Jose Cobo (Geox-TMC) finshed second on the stage and moved up to fourth on general classification (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 27 IMG_4412 -TT1 Sanofi rider,Julien Antomarchi wearing the rain jacket (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 27 IMG_4412 -TT1 Sanofi rider,Julien Antomarchi wearing the rain jacket (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 27 Sky teammates Bradley Wiggins and Chris Froome finish 5th and 6th on stage 14 and put time into their GC rivals. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 27 Juan Jose Cobo (Geox-TMC) crosses the finish line in second place, 25 seconds down on Rein Taaramae. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 27 IMG_4412 -TT1 Sanofi rider,Julien Antomarchi wearing the rain jacket (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 27 David De La Fuente (Geox-TMC) was in the early break and finished third on the stage. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 27 Estonia's Rein Taaramae (Cofids) solos to victory on the Vuelta's stage 14 mountain finish. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 27 Rein Taaramae wins stage 14 of the Vuelta (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 16 of 27 Wiggins and Froome rode the perfect race (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 17 of 27 Geox-TMC went all out to dislodge Wiggins on stage 14 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 18 of 27 Wiggins (Sky) moves a step closer to overall victory in the Vuelta (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 19 of 27 Estonia's Rein Taaramae uncorks the champagne following his first-ever Grand Tour stage win. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 27 Brad Wiggins (Sky) remains in the Vuelta's leader's jersey. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 27 Stage 14 winner Rein Taaramae (Cofidis) on the podium. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 27 Rein Taaramae (Cofidis) on his way to the biggest win of his career (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 23 of 27 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) finish together after getting dropped from the Wiggins group on the final climb. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 24 of 27 Geox-TMC's Juan Jose Cobo and David De La Fuente pursue Taaramae in the final kilometres. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 25 of 27 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Astana) tries to limit his losses to Wiggins on the final climb. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 26 of 27 Rein Taaramae (Cofidis) dropped his breakaway companions and soloed to victory in stage 14 of the Vuelta. (Image credit: AFP) Image 27 of 27 Rein Taaramae (Cofidis) celebrates his first-ever Grand Tour stage win. (Image credit: AFP)

Rein Taaramae’s (Cofidis) mantra may well be, ‘If at first you don’t succeed, try and try again’, which paid dividends for the talented Estonian on Saturday afternoon as he won the Vuelta’s 14th stage on another summit finish in La Farrapona Lagos de Somiedo.

The 24-year-old Cofidis rider has been very active in this year’s Vuelta and finally took the reward for his efforts after what was an intense 173km in the saddle. He took his place in the breakaway early in the stage and managed to hold on to take his first Grand Tour stage win, something many pundits have been predicting for several years.

Showing dogged determination throughout the entire stage, he beat Geox-TMC duo Juan Jose Cobo and David De La Fuente, who finished second and third respectively.

It was a good day for overall leader Bradley Wiggins, the Brit finishing 45 seconds behind Taaramae and most importantly putting time into his rivals on general classification – he now leads Sky teammate Chris Froome by seven seconds, with Rabobank’s Bauke Mollema in third at 36 seconds.

Froome pointed to Wiggins as he crossed the line one place behind in sixth, an indication of the unity amongst Team Sky’s two best climbers and a sign of the pair’s confidence heading into the Vuelta’s final week – could today and tomorrow define who will be this year’s champion?

One man losing his grip on a chance at the title is defending champion Vincenzo Nibali, who now sits 1:25 behind Wiggins on the general classification and slipped from second to seventh overall on today's stage. The Liquigas-Cannondale leader finished more than a minute behind his main rival and suffered the consequences, giving himself plenty of work to do in the final week of racing if he’s to take another crown.

A weighty half needs a solid breakaway

The second half of today’s stage featured plenty of climbing, with the category two Puerto de la Ventana, the first category Puerto de San Lorenzo and a mountaintop finish at La Farrapona, Lagos de Somiedo in store for riders.

With limited opportunities in the sprints at this year’s Vuelta, HTC-Highroad youngster Leigh Howard decided to make the day’s move, taking off about a half a km into the stage. He was soon joined by the others, and after giving chase for nearly 30 km, the peloton finally decided to let them go.

He was joined by De La Fuente and Taaramae, Guilluame Bonnafond and Lloyd Mondory (AG2R-La Mondiale), Rabobank’s Luis Leon Sanchez, Jonas Aaen Jörgensen of Saxo Bank-Sungard, Sep Vanmarcke (Garmin-Cervélo), Alberto Benitez (Andalucia-Caja Granada), BMC Racing’s Karsten Kroon, Cofidis man Yohan Bagot, Jorge Azanza and Inaki Isasi of Euskaltel-Euskadi, Katusha couple Aliaksandr Kuschynski and Eduard Vorganov, Francesco Bellotti (Liquigas-Cannondale), and Daniele Righi (Lampre-ISD).

Nearing the top of the day’s first climb and with 77km remaining, the big break had 7:38, which would prove to be its maximum advantage as 27km later that mark had been cut to 4:55.

On the descent of the Ventana, Vanmarcke and Kroon found themselves being hoisted out of the forest, the pair crashing and forcing the Dutch veteran to abandon the race. Soon after the man who started the day’s break exited it, dropped on the way up the San Lorenzo; the Australian shut up shop and made his way back to the pack.

It all heats up…

With 40km to go and only 2:50 separating break from peloton, it was time for Katusha’s Alberto Losado to make a move of his own, dragging Sylvain Chavanel and several other riders with him; the bunch shut down the dangerous group that threatened to form but a kilometre later there was another attack that saw Movistar duo Beñat Intxausti and Marzio Bruseghin fly the safety of the peloton in pursuit of the leaders.

Just as this pair was gaining seconds on the field, the ever-aggressive Taaramae made what would be the race-winning move and was on his way off the front of the leading group, taking De La Fuente with him to form an attacking duo that quickly created a sizeable gap.

While these front groups continued to toil, Katusha’s Dani Moreno was another to flee the peloton with 35km remaining, followed by teammate Joaquin Rodriguez; meanwhile Leopard Trek strongman Fabian Cancellara continued to set tempo for Jakob Fuglsang and Maxime Monfort, who both sat in the top 10 of general classification and overall leader Wiggins maintained a comfortable rhythm next to them.

A kilometre after attacking, Moreno was soon within 25 seconds of Intxausti and Bruseghin, with the remnants of the break a further 2:20 up the road and rapidly splitting under the pressure of the mountain and the movement of Taaramae and De La Fuente ahead of it.

This latter duo crested the San Lorenzo together, 2:21 ahead of Moreno as the peloton topped the climb a further 13 seconds afterwards. On the descent the Spaniard caught the duo from Movistar to form a chasing trio that soon made contact with Moreno’s teammate Vorganov.

This new quartet set about building on the slender lead it enjoyed over the main field and slicing the two minutes that separated them from Taaramae, De La Fuente and what little was left of the break with the final 20km and the climb to Lagos de Somiedo approaching.

Heading to the finale

Soon Moreno and co had caught the remnants of the break – Righi, Mondory, and Bonnafond (sans Taaramae and De La Fuente) and set to work on the climb proper with the peloton still keeping the gap between itself and the Katusha rider to less than a minute. And with 15km left in the stage it continued to do that, as the leading duo still had over 60 seconds on the pursuers.

The peloton, led by Liquigas-Cannondale, Rabobank and Leopard Trek, tapped out its rapid rhythm while Movistar’s Italian stager Bruseghin carried out the workhorse duties – appropriate given that the 37-year-old famously owns a farm with donkeys.

As the leading duo crossed the 10km remaining banner, the gap stood at 57 seconds and a kilometre later that had only been cut by three seconds, with the peloton continuing its vigilance and keeping Moreno’s lead under a minute.

The Estonian-Iberian alliance at the front of affairs had 59 seconds, as Moreno’s men passed the banner indicating six kilometres remaining and were soon after caught by the peloton, providing the spark for Euskaltel-Euskadi’s Amets Txurruka to light the powder keg and explode from the main field.

The threat of Moreno negated, the peloton eased off the gas and with five kilometres remaining had allowed the leading duo a lead of 1:12, while Txurruka’s toil had only put him 10 seconds up on the main field. A kilometre later and it was time for Moreno to go again, taking Cobo with him and quickly overrunning the Euskaltel-Euskadi rider.

Behind them it was panic stations for Rodriguez and Nibali, the two overall contenders dropped from the group containing Wiggins and his faithful lieutenant Froome, plus Omega Pharma-Lotto’s Jurgen Van Den Broeck, Vacansoleil-DCM man Wout Poels and Denis Menchov (Geox-TMC).

And with Menchov’s teammate Cobo going alone it was time for Taaramae to do the same at the front of the race, dropping De La Fuente (who soon joined his pursuing companion) and heading for home with two kilometres left to ride.

Despite Cobo’s best efforts, he and De La Fuente remained 21 seconds off the Estonian with 1,000 metres remaining as Wiggins, Froome, Van Den Broeck and co continued their march away from the defending champion that could well have helped crown a new Vuelta king.

The man wearing the crown of the day was Taaramae however, kissing his jersey and raising his arm in the air to celebrate what was a well-deserved and popular win, crossing the line 25 seconds ahead of Cobo, with De La Fuente a further four seconds back on what was a good day for the Spanish squad.

Full Results 1 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 4:39:01 2 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:00:25 3 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:00:29 4 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:40 5 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:45 6 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 7 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 8 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 9 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:55 10 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:00 11 Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:12 12 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:15 13 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 0:01:17 14 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 0:01:18 15 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 0:01:24 16 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:37 17 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek 0:01:40 18 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 19 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:01:42 20 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:01:48 21 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 0:01:59 22 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:02 23 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 24 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 25 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:02:04 26 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 0:02:06 27 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 28 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 0:02:15 29 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:02:31 30 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:48 31 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 0:03:03 32 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 0:04:04 33 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:04:21 34 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:05:03 35 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:07 36 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:37 37 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:06:45 38 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 39 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:42 40 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:08:12 41 Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 42 David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:08:44 43 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC 0:08:59 44 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 45 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:09:31 46 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:10:43 47 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:11:42 48 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:12:43 49 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:14:00 50 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 0:18:45 51 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 52 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 53 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 54 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:18:50 55 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:20:23 56 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 57 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 58 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 59 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 60 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 61 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 62 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano 63 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling 64 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 65 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 66 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 67 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 68 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 69 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 70 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 0:20:49 71 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 0:21:00 72 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 73 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 74 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team 75 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 76 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 77 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 78 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 79 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 80 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 81 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 82 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano 83 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 84 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:21:11 85 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:21:12 86 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:21:22 87 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:21:57 88 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:23:43 89 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 90 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 91 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 92 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 93 Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:23:45 94 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 95 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 96 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 97 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 98 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 99 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 100 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana 101 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 102 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 103 Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 104 Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 105 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard 106 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 107 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 0:23:52 108 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 109 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 110 Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 111 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:23:55 112 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana 0:23:57 113 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 114 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD 115 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC 116 José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 117 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 118 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 119 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:24:03 120 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 121 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 122 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC 123 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:24:06 124 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 125 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 126 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 127 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:24:15 128 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:24:34 129 Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek 130 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 131 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:25:18 132 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 133 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:25:32 134 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 135 Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:26:47 136 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 137 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:27:09 138 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:27:12 139 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 0:28:39 140 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 0:28:40 141 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:30:20 142 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 143 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard 144 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 145 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 146 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 147 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 148 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 149 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 150 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 151 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 152 Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 153 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 154 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 155 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 156 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 157 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 158 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 159 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 160 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 161 Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack 162 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 163 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 164 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 165 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 166 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 167 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 168 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 169 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 170 Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 171 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 172 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 173 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 174 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 175 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 176 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 177 Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo 178 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling DNF Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team DNF Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD

Points 1 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 25 pts 2 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 20 3 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC 16 4 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 14 5 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 12 6 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 10 7 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 9 8 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 8 9 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 7 10 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 6 11 Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team 5 12 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 13 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 3 14 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 2

Sprint 1 - Pobladura de Luna, 87km 1 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 pts 2 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 3 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 1

Sprint 2 - Castro, 155km 1 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC 4 pts 2 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2 3 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Mountain 1 - Puerto de La Ventana (Cat. 2) 111km 1 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC 5 pts 2 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3 3 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 1

Mountain 2 - Puerto de San Lorenzo (Cat. 1) 142km 1 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 10 pts 2 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC 6 3 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 4 4 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 5 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1

Mountain 3 - La Farrapona. Lagos de Somiedo (HC) 176km 1 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 15 pts 2 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 10 3 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC 6 4 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 5 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 2

Most combative 1 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC

Teams 1 Geox-TMC 13:58:42 2 Leopard Trek 0:02:43 3 Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:05:39 4 Movistar Team 0:08:13 5 AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:18 6 Pro Team Astana 0:10:47 7 Katusha Team 0:11:15 8 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:16:13 9 Sky Procycling 0:20:14 10 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:21:16 11 Quickstep Cycling Team 0:22:55 12 Saxo Bank Sungard 0:23:48 13 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:24:36 14 Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:27:56 15 Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:37:29 16 Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:41:43 17 Team RadioShack 0:43:11 18 Lampre - ISD 0:55:10 19 Andalucia Caja Granada 0:59:58 20 Skil - Shimano 1:00:55 21 BMC Racing Team 1:07:24 22 HTC-Highroad 1:10:42

General classification after stage 14 1 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 55:54:45 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:07 3 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:36 4 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:00:55 5 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 0:00:58 6 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 0:01:23 7 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:25 8 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 0:01:37 9 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:02:16 10 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 0:02:24 11 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 0:02:56 12 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:03:11 13 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:23 14 Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:30 15 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:32 16 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:03:43 17 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:04:12 18 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 0:04:17 19 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 0:04:40 20 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 0:05:19 21 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:05:36 22 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:06:50 23 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 24 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 0:10:02 25 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:10:24 26 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:43 27 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek 0:16:14 28 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:16:49 29 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:17:35 30 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:21:31 31 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:22:29 32 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 0:23:44 33 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:28:14 34 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 0:31:02 35 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:34:08 36 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:34:47 37 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC 0:35:10 38 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:39:36 39 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:40:34 40 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:43:10 41 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:45:56 42 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 0:46:12 43 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:47:46 44 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:52:15 45 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:55:27 46 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team 0:56:34 47 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:57:22 48 David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:57:26 49 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 1:00:30 50 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 1:01:37 51 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 1:03:05 52 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:06:00 53 Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:09:13 54 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:09:48 55 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:11:13 56 Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 1:13:26 57 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano 1:14:21 58 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 1:16:23 59 Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:16:27 60 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:19:00 61 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 1:21:46 62 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:25:26 63 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling 1:25:39 64 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:25:46 65 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 1:26:45 66 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:26:50 67 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:27:30 68 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 1:28:37 69 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1:29:23 70 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:30:26 71 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana 1:30:56 72 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana 1:32:05 73 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:32:07 74 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:32:20 75 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:34:00 76 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1:37:45 77 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:39:09 78 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 1:39:17 79 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 1:41:10 80 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:41:20 81 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 1:42:13 82 Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 1:42:44 83 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:42:58 84 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard 1:46:13 85 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1:47:18 86 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 1:47:34 87 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:49:02 88 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:50:11 89 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:51:05 90 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:51:13 91 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:53:39 92 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 1:53:50 93 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:55:21 94 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 1:55:56 95 Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:59:32 96 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:59:34 97 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 1:59:58 98 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2:01:21 99 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:02:00 100 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 2:03:34 101 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD 2:03:44 102 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2:04:50 103 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2:05:30 104 José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 2:05:35 105 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:07:41 106 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 2:09:23 107 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 2:09:38 108 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 2:09:44 109 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 2:11:25 110 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2:12:58 111 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 2:13:46 112 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:14:18 113 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 2:14:21 114 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2:14:41 115 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2:16:33 116 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 2:17:01 117 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 2:18:54 118 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC 2:19:01 119 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2:19:25 120 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 2:19:53 121 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 2:21:16 122 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 2:21:22 123 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 2:25:08 124 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 2:25:31 125 Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack 2:27:17 126 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 2:27:26 127 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2:28:34 128 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 2:30:55 129 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:30:56 130 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 2:32:00 131 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 2:32:17 132 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 2:34:57 133 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2:36:07 134 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2:36:09 135 Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 2:36:46 136 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:37:07 137 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2:38:56 138 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 2:40:19 139 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 2:41:11 140 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 2:42:22 141 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2:43:00 142 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:43:06 143 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 2:45:16 144 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 2:46:27 145 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2:47:45 146 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 2:47:48 147 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 2:48:26 148 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 2:49:03 149 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2:50:54 150 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:51:48 151 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 2:53:10 152 Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek 2:53:50 153 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 2:54:28 154 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 2:54:43 155 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 3:01:18 156 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3:01:49 157 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling 3:03:43 158 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 3:05:30 159 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3:09:30 160 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 3:13:34 161 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3:16:31 162 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC 3:18:30 163 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3:18:37 164 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 3:19:34 165 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 3:22:22 166 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 3:23:18 167 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3:23:53 168 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano 3:24:30 169 Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 3:28:34 170 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 3:30:14 171 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 3:31:11 172 Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek 3:34:39 173 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 3:35:10 174 Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3:40:35 175 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 3:41:29 176 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3:43:48 177 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 3:48:41 178 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard 3:49:14

Points classification 1 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 81 pts 2 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 78 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 75 4 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 65 5 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 51 6 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 48 7 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 48 8 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 48 9 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 46 10 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 44 11 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 42 12 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 42 13 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 41 14 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 40 15 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 38 16 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 37 17 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 36 18 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC 34 19 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 33 20 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 32 21 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 31 22 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 30 23 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 30 24 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 29 25 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 28 26 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 27 27 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 26 28 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 26 29 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 25 30 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 25 31 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 25 32 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 24 33 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 23 34 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 23 35 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 22 36 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 22 37 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 20 38 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 20 39 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 19 40 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 18 41 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 16 42 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 15 43 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 14 44 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 14 45 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 14 46 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 13 47 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 13 48 Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team 12 49 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 12 50 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 12 51 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 11 52 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 11 53 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 10 54 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 55 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 10 56 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 10 57 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek 10 58 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 10 59 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 10 60 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 10 61 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 9 62 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 9 63 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 9 64 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 8 65 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 8 66 David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC 8 67 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD 8 68 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 7 69 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 7 70 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 7 71 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 72 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 6 73 Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 6 74 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 6 75 Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack 6 76 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 6 77 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 78 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 5 79 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 4 80 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 4 81 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 4 82 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 83 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 4 84 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 4 85 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 86 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3 87 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 3 88 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 89 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 2 90 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 2 91 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano 2 92 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 1 93 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano 1 94 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 95 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana 1 96 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1 97 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC 1

Mountains classification 1 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 50 pts 2 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 38 3 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 32 4 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 30 5 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 25 6 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC 24 7 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 19 8 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 16 9 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 14 10 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 13 11 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 12 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 10 13 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 10 14 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 15 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 9 16 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 7 17 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 7 18 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 6 19 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 6 20 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 6 21 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 6 22 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 5 23 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 5 24 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 5 25 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 26 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 27 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 4 28 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 4 29 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 3 30 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 3 31 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 32 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3 33 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 34 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 3 35 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 36 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 2 37 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 38 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 39 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 2 40 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 2 41 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 1 42 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1 43 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 1 44 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 45 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1 46 Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 1 47 José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 1 48 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 1 49 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 1

Combination classification 1 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 17 pts 2 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 17 3 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 25 4 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 27 5 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 32 6 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 38 7 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 47 8 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 47 9 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 50 10 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 54 11 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC 68 12 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 70 13 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 86 14 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 88 15 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 99 16 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 112 17 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 117 18 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 118 19 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 127 20 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 129 21 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 134 22 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 140 23 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 143 24 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 154 25 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 163 26 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 172 27 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 175 28 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 177 29 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 178 30 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 180 31 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 180 32 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 196 33 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 198 34 Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 201 35 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 208 36 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 210 37 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 212 38 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 218 39 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 252 40 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 254 41 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 283