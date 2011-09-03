Taaramae tackles La Farrapona
Wiggins defends leader's red jersey on summit finish
Stage 14: Astorga - La Farrapona. Lagos de Somiedo
Rein Taaramae’s (Cofidis) mantra may well be, ‘If at first you don’t succeed, try and try again’, which paid dividends for the talented Estonian on Saturday afternoon as he won the Vuelta’s 14th stage on another summit finish in La Farrapona Lagos de Somiedo.
The 24-year-old Cofidis rider has been very active in this year’s Vuelta and finally took the reward for his efforts after what was an intense 173km in the saddle. He took his place in the breakaway early in the stage and managed to hold on to take his first Grand Tour stage win, something many pundits have been predicting for several years.
Showing dogged determination throughout the entire stage, he beat Geox-TMC duo Juan Jose Cobo and David De La Fuente, who finished second and third respectively.
It was a good day for overall leader Bradley Wiggins, the Brit finishing 45 seconds behind Taaramae and most importantly putting time into his rivals on general classification – he now leads Sky teammate Chris Froome by seven seconds, with Rabobank’s Bauke Mollema in third at 36 seconds.
Froome pointed to Wiggins as he crossed the line one place behind in sixth, an indication of the unity amongst Team Sky’s two best climbers and a sign of the pair’s confidence heading into the Vuelta’s final week – could today and tomorrow define who will be this year’s champion?
One man losing his grip on a chance at the title is defending champion Vincenzo Nibali, who now sits 1:25 behind Wiggins on the general classification and slipped from second to seventh overall on today's stage. The Liquigas-Cannondale leader finished more than a minute behind his main rival and suffered the consequences, giving himself plenty of work to do in the final week of racing if he’s to take another crown.
A weighty half needs a solid breakaway
The second half of today’s stage featured plenty of climbing, with the category two Puerto de la Ventana, the first category Puerto de San Lorenzo and a mountaintop finish at La Farrapona, Lagos de Somiedo in store for riders.
With limited opportunities in the sprints at this year’s Vuelta, HTC-Highroad youngster Leigh Howard decided to make the day’s move, taking off about a half a km into the stage. He was soon joined by the others, and after giving chase for nearly 30 km, the peloton finally decided to let them go.
He was joined by De La Fuente and Taaramae, Guilluame Bonnafond and Lloyd Mondory (AG2R-La Mondiale), Rabobank’s Luis Leon Sanchez, Jonas Aaen Jörgensen of Saxo Bank-Sungard, Sep Vanmarcke (Garmin-Cervélo), Alberto Benitez (Andalucia-Caja Granada), BMC Racing’s Karsten Kroon, Cofidis man Yohan Bagot, Jorge Azanza and Inaki Isasi of Euskaltel-Euskadi, Katusha couple Aliaksandr Kuschynski and Eduard Vorganov, Francesco Bellotti (Liquigas-Cannondale), and Daniele Righi (Lampre-ISD).
Nearing the top of the day’s first climb and with 77km remaining, the big break had 7:38, which would prove to be its maximum advantage as 27km later that mark had been cut to 4:55.
On the descent of the Ventana, Vanmarcke and Kroon found themselves being hoisted out of the forest, the pair crashing and forcing the Dutch veteran to abandon the race. Soon after the man who started the day’s break exited it, dropped on the way up the San Lorenzo; the Australian shut up shop and made his way back to the pack.
It all heats up…
With 40km to go and only 2:50 separating break from peloton, it was time for Katusha’s Alberto Losado to make a move of his own, dragging Sylvain Chavanel and several other riders with him; the bunch shut down the dangerous group that threatened to form but a kilometre later there was another attack that saw Movistar duo Beñat Intxausti and Marzio Bruseghin fly the safety of the peloton in pursuit of the leaders.
Just as this pair was gaining seconds on the field, the ever-aggressive Taaramae made what would be the race-winning move and was on his way off the front of the leading group, taking De La Fuente with him to form an attacking duo that quickly created a sizeable gap.
While these front groups continued to toil, Katusha’s Dani Moreno was another to flee the peloton with 35km remaining, followed by teammate Joaquin Rodriguez; meanwhile Leopard Trek strongman Fabian Cancellara continued to set tempo for Jakob Fuglsang and Maxime Monfort, who both sat in the top 10 of general classification and overall leader Wiggins maintained a comfortable rhythm next to them.
A kilometre after attacking, Moreno was soon within 25 seconds of Intxausti and Bruseghin, with the remnants of the break a further 2:20 up the road and rapidly splitting under the pressure of the mountain and the movement of Taaramae and De La Fuente ahead of it.
This latter duo crested the San Lorenzo together, 2:21 ahead of Moreno as the peloton topped the climb a further 13 seconds afterwards. On the descent the Spaniard caught the duo from Movistar to form a chasing trio that soon made contact with Moreno’s teammate Vorganov.
This new quartet set about building on the slender lead it enjoyed over the main field and slicing the two minutes that separated them from Taaramae, De La Fuente and what little was left of the break with the final 20km and the climb to Lagos de Somiedo approaching.
Heading to the finale
Soon Moreno and co had caught the remnants of the break – Righi, Mondory, and Bonnafond (sans Taaramae and De La Fuente) and set to work on the climb proper with the peloton still keeping the gap between itself and the Katusha rider to less than a minute. And with 15km left in the stage it continued to do that, as the leading duo still had over 60 seconds on the pursuers.
The peloton, led by Liquigas-Cannondale, Rabobank and Leopard Trek, tapped out its rapid rhythm while Movistar’s Italian stager Bruseghin carried out the workhorse duties – appropriate given that the 37-year-old famously owns a farm with donkeys.
As the leading duo crossed the 10km remaining banner, the gap stood at 57 seconds and a kilometre later that had only been cut by three seconds, with the peloton continuing its vigilance and keeping Moreno’s lead under a minute.
The Estonian-Iberian alliance at the front of affairs had 59 seconds, as Moreno’s men passed the banner indicating six kilometres remaining and were soon after caught by the peloton, providing the spark for Euskaltel-Euskadi’s Amets Txurruka to light the powder keg and explode from the main field.
The threat of Moreno negated, the peloton eased off the gas and with five kilometres remaining had allowed the leading duo a lead of 1:12, while Txurruka’s toil had only put him 10 seconds up on the main field. A kilometre later and it was time for Moreno to go again, taking Cobo with him and quickly overrunning the Euskaltel-Euskadi rider.
Behind them it was panic stations for Rodriguez and Nibali, the two overall contenders dropped from the group containing Wiggins and his faithful lieutenant Froome, plus Omega Pharma-Lotto’s Jurgen Van Den Broeck, Vacansoleil-DCM man Wout Poels and Denis Menchov (Geox-TMC).
And with Menchov’s teammate Cobo going alone it was time for Taaramae to do the same at the front of the race, dropping De La Fuente (who soon joined his pursuing companion) and heading for home with two kilometres left to ride.
Despite Cobo’s best efforts, he and De La Fuente remained 21 seconds off the Estonian with 1,000 metres remaining as Wiggins, Froome, Van Den Broeck and co continued their march away from the defending champion that could well have helped crown a new Vuelta king.
The man wearing the crown of the day was Taaramae however, kissing his jersey and raising his arm in the air to celebrate what was a well-deserved and popular win, crossing the line 25 seconds ahead of Cobo, with De La Fuente a further four seconds back on what was a good day for the Spanish squad.
|1
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|4:39:01
|2
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:00:25
|3
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:00:29
|4
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:40
|5
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:45
|6
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|7
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|8
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|9
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:55
|10
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:00
|11
|Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:12
|12
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:15
|13
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:01:17
|14
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|0:01:18
|15
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:01:24
|16
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:37
|17
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
|0:01:40
|18
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|19
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:01:42
|20
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:01:48
|21
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|0:01:59
|22
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:02
|23
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|24
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|25
|Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:02:04
|26
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:02:06
|27
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|28
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|0:02:15
|29
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:02:31
|30
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:48
|31
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:03:03
|32
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|0:04:04
|33
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:04:21
|34
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:05:03
|35
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:07
|36
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:37
|37
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:06:45
|38
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|39
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:42
|40
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:08:12
|41
|Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|42
|David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:08:44
|43
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
|0:08:59
|44
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|45
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:09:31
|46
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:10:43
|47
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:11:42
|48
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:12:43
|49
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:14:00
|50
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|0:18:45
|51
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|52
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|53
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|54
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:18:50
|55
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:20:23
|56
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|57
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|58
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|59
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|60
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|61
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|62
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|63
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|64
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|65
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|66
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|67
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|68
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|69
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|70
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|0:20:49
|71
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|0:21:00
|72
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|73
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|74
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
|75
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|76
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|77
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|78
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|79
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|80
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|81
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|82
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|83
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|84
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:21:11
|85
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:21:12
|86
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:21:22
|87
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:21:57
|88
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:23:43
|89
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|90
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|91
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|92
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|93
|Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:23:45
|94
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|95
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|96
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|97
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|98
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|99
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|100
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
|101
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|102
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|103
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|104
|Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|105
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|106
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|107
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:23:52
|108
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|109
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|110
|Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|111
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:23:55
|112
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|0:23:57
|113
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|114
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
|115
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
|116
|José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|117
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|118
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|119
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:24:03
|120
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|121
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|122
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC
|123
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:24:06
|124
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|125
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|126
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|127
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:24:15
|128
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:24:34
|129
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
|130
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|131
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:25:18
|132
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|133
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:25:32
|134
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|135
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:26:47
|136
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|137
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:27:09
|138
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:27:12
|139
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|0:28:39
|140
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|0:28:40
|141
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:30:20
|142
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|143
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
|144
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|145
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|146
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|147
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|148
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|149
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|150
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|151
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|152
|Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|153
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|154
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|155
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|156
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|157
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|158
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|159
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|160
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|161
|Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack
|162
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|163
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|164
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|165
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|166
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|167
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|168
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|169
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|170
|Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|171
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|172
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|173
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|174
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|175
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|176
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|177
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|178
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|DNF
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|25
|pts
|2
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|20
|3
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
|16
|4
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|14
|5
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|12
|6
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|10
|7
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|9
|8
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|8
|9
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|7
|10
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|11
|Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|12
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|13
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|3
|14
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|2
|1
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|pts
|2
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|3
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|1
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
|4
|pts
|2
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|3
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|1
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
|5
|pts
|2
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3
|3
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|1
|1
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|10
|pts
|2
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
|6
|3
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|4
|4
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|5
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|1
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|15
|pts
|2
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|10
|3
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
|6
|4
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|5
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2
|1
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
|1
|Geox-TMC
|13:58:42
|2
|Leopard Trek
|0:02:43
|3
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:05:39
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:08:13
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:18
|6
|Pro Team Astana
|0:10:47
|7
|Katusha Team
|0:11:15
|8
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:16:13
|9
|Sky Procycling
|0:20:14
|10
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:16
|11
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:22:55
|12
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:23:48
|13
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:24:36
|14
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:27:56
|15
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:37:29
|16
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:41:43
|17
|Team RadioShack
|0:43:11
|18
|Lampre - ISD
|0:55:10
|19
|Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:59:58
|20
|Skil - Shimano
|1:00:55
|21
|BMC Racing Team
|1:07:24
|22
|HTC-Highroad
|1:10:42
|1
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|55:54:45
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:07
|3
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:36
|4
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:00:55
|5
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:00:58
|6
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|0:01:23
|7
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:25
|8
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|0:01:37
|9
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:16
|10
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:02:24
|11
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|0:02:56
|12
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:03:11
|13
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:23
|14
|Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:30
|15
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:32
|16
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:03:43
|17
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:12
|18
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:04:17
|19
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:04:40
|20
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|0:05:19
|21
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:05:36
|22
|Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:06:50
|23
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|24
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|0:10:02
|25
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:10:24
|26
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:43
|27
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
|0:16:14
|28
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:16:49
|29
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:17:35
|30
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:21:31
|31
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:22:29
|32
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:23:44
|33
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:28:14
|34
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|0:31:02
|35
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:34:08
|36
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:34:47
|37
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
|0:35:10
|38
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:39:36
|39
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:40:34
|40
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:43:10
|41
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:45:56
|42
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:46:12
|43
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:47:46
|44
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:52:15
|45
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:55:27
|46
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:56:34
|47
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:57:22
|48
|David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:57:26
|49
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|1:00:30
|50
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:01:37
|51
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|1:03:05
|52
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:06:00
|53
|Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:09:13
|54
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:09:48
|55
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:11:13
|56
|Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|1:13:26
|57
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|1:14:21
|58
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|1:16:23
|59
|Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:16:27
|60
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:19:00
|61
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|1:21:46
|62
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:25:26
|63
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|1:25:39
|64
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:25:46
|65
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:26:45
|66
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:26:50
|67
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:27:30
|68
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|1:28:37
|69
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1:29:23
|70
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:30:26
|71
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
|1:30:56
|72
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|1:32:05
|73
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:32:07
|74
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:32:20
|75
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:34:00
|76
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1:37:45
|77
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:39:09
|78
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|1:39:17
|79
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|1:41:10
|80
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:41:20
|81
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|1:42:13
|82
|Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|1:42:44
|83
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:42:58
|84
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:46:13
|85
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:47:18
|86
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|1:47:34
|87
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:49:02
|88
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:50:11
|89
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:51:05
|90
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:51:13
|91
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:53:39
|92
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:53:50
|93
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:55:21
|94
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|1:55:56
|95
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:59:32
|96
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:59:34
|97
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|1:59:58
|98
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2:01:21
|99
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:02:00
|100
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:03:34
|101
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
|2:03:44
|102
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2:04:50
|103
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2:05:30
|104
|José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|2:05:35
|105
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:07:41
|106
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|2:09:23
|107
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|2:09:38
|108
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|2:09:44
|109
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|2:11:25
|110
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2:12:58
|111
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
|2:13:46
|112
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:14:18
|113
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2:14:21
|114
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2:14:41
|115
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2:16:33
|116
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|2:17:01
|117
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|2:18:54
|118
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
|2:19:01
|119
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2:19:25
|120
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|2:19:53
|121
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2:21:16
|122
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|2:21:22
|123
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|2:25:08
|124
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|2:25:31
|125
|Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack
|2:27:17
|126
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|2:27:26
|127
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2:28:34
|128
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2:30:55
|129
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:30:56
|130
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2:32:00
|131
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|2:32:17
|132
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:34:57
|133
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2:36:07
|134
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2:36:09
|135
|Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|2:36:46
|136
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:37:07
|137
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2:38:56
|138
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|2:40:19
|139
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|2:41:11
|140
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|2:42:22
|141
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2:43:00
|142
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:43:06
|143
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2:45:16
|144
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|2:46:27
|145
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2:47:45
|146
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|2:47:48
|147
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|2:48:26
|148
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2:49:03
|149
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2:50:54
|150
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:51:48
|151
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2:53:10
|152
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
|2:53:50
|153
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|2:54:28
|154
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|2:54:43
|155
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|3:01:18
|156
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3:01:49
|157
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|3:03:43
|158
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|3:05:30
|159
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3:09:30
|160
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|3:13:34
|161
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3:16:31
|162
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC
|3:18:30
|163
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3:18:37
|164
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|3:19:34
|165
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|3:22:22
|166
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|3:23:18
|167
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3:23:53
|168
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|3:24:30
|169
|Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|3:28:34
|170
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|3:30:14
|171
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|3:31:11
|172
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
|3:34:39
|173
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|3:35:10
|174
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3:40:35
|175
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|3:41:29
|176
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3:43:48
|177
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|3:48:41
|178
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
|3:49:14
|1
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|81
|pts
|2
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|78
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|75
|4
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|65
|5
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|51
|6
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|48
|7
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|48
|8
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|48
|9
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|46
|10
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|44
|11
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|42
|12
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|42
|13
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|41
|14
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|40
|15
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|38
|16
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|37
|17
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|36
|18
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
|34
|19
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|33
|20
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|32
|21
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|22
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|30
|23
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|30
|24
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|29
|25
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|28
|26
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|27
|27
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|26
|28
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|26
|29
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|25
|30
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|25
|31
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|25
|32
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|24
|33
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|23
|34
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|23
|35
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|22
|36
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|22
|37
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|20
|38
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|39
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|19
|40
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|18
|41
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|16
|42
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|15
|43
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|14
|44
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|14
|45
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|14
|46
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|13
|47
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|48
|Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|49
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|12
|50
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|51
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|11
|52
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|11
|53
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|10
|54
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|55
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|10
|56
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|10
|57
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
|10
|58
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|10
|59
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|10
|60
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|10
|61
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|9
|62
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|9
|63
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|9
|64
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|8
|65
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|8
|66
|David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|8
|67
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
|8
|68
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|7
|69
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|7
|70
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|7
|71
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|72
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|73
|Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|6
|74
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|6
|75
|Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack
|6
|76
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|6
|77
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|78
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|5
|79
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|4
|80
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|4
|81
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|4
|82
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|83
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|84
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4
|85
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|86
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3
|87
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|3
|88
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|89
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|2
|90
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|2
|91
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|2
|92
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|1
|93
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|1
|94
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|95
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|1
|96
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1
|97
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC
|1
|1
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|50
|pts
|2
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|38
|3
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|32
|4
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|30
|5
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|25
|6
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
|24
|7
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|19
|8
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|16
|9
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|14
|10
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|11
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|12
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|10
|13
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|10
|14
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|15
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|9
|16
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|7
|17
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|7
|18
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|6
|19
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|6
|20
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|6
|21
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|6
|22
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|5
|23
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|5
|24
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|5
|25
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|26
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|27
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|4
|28
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|4
|29
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|30
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|3
|31
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|32
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3
|33
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|34
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|3
|35
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|36
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2
|37
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|38
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|39
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|2
|40
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|2
|41
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|42
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|43
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|1
|44
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|45
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|46
|Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|1
|47
|José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|1
|48
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|1
|49
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|1
|1
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|17
|pts
|2
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|17
|3
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|25
|4
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|27
|5
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|32
|6
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|38
|7
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|47
|8
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|47
|9
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|50
|10
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|54
|11
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
|68
|12
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|70
|13
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|86
|14
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|88
|15
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|99
|16
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|112
|17
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|117
|18
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|118
|19
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|127
|20
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|129
|21
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|134
|22
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|140
|23
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|143
|24
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|154
|25
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|163
|26
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|172
|27
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|175
|28
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|177
|29
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|178
|30
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|180
|31
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|180
|32
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|196
|33
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|198
|34
|Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|201
|35
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|208
|36
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|210
|37
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|212
|38
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|218
|39
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|252
|40
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|254
|41
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|283
|1
|Geox-TMC
|167:13:37
|2
|Leopard Trek
|0:02:26
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:18:39
|4
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:21:00
|5
|Pro Team Astana
|0:21:35
|6
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:21:52
|7
|Katusha Team
|0:25:09
|8
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:25:32
|9
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:38:41
|10
|Team RadioShack
|0:42:09
|11
|Sky Procycling
|0:44:14
|12
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:54:00
|13
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:00:30
|14
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:09:56
|15
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:50:31
|16
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1:55:17
|17
|Lampre - ISD
|1:58:30
|18
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2:24:21
|19
|Andalucia Caja Granada
|3:18:34
|20
|BMC Racing Team
|3:49:37
|21
|Skil - Shimano
|4:49:19
|22
|HTC-Highroad
|5:17:42
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Double Olympic champion Steven Burke announces retirement'I've achieved all I've wanted to' says 31-year-old
-
Ewan wins Shanghai CriteriumTrentin and Kruijswijk round out podium in exhibition event
-
Opportunity knocks for Pierre Latour at 2020 Tour de FranceFrenchman leads the line in Bardet's absence, but explains why he still prefers one-day racing
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy