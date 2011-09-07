Image 1 of 24 Chris Froome (Team Sky) battled back to take the stage over race leader Juan Jose Cobo. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 2 of 24 The peloton heads to Puerto Lunada (Image credit: Vuelta a Espana) Image 3 of 24 Chris Froome (Sky) battled back in the final meters to snatch the stage win from Cobo (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 4 of 24 Stage winner Chris Froome (Sky) holds his trophy aloft. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 5 of 24 Juan Jose Cobo (Geox-TMC) looks set to win the overall Vuelta after holding the lead on the final summit finish. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 6 of 24 Juan Jose Cobo (Geox-TMC) had to fight hard to retain the red jersey (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 7 of 24 Froome took a gutsy stage victory over Cobo on stage 17 of the Vuelta (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 8 of 24 Cobo crossed the line utterly exhausted. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 9 of 24 Chris Froome (Sky) put in a stinging attack on the final climb (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 10 of 24 Juan Jose Cobo (Geox-TMC) was briefly distanced by Froome, but battled back (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 11 of 24 Chris Froome gets prime podium time at the Vuelta (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 12 of 24 Christopher Froome (Sky) celebrates his Vuelta stage victory (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 24 Marzio Bruseghin on the attack with Dan Martin. (Image credit: Vuelta a Espana) Image 14 of 24 Sylvain Chavanel in the day's breakaway (Image credit: Vuelta a Espana) Image 15 of 24 Cobo maintained the race lead on the final summit finish. (Image credit: Vuelta a Espana) Image 16 of 24 Cobo made it back up to Froome and challenged for the stage win (Image credit: Vuelta a Espana) Image 17 of 24 Froome put in a strong attack that nearly succeeded in dropping Cobo (Image credit: Vuelta a Espana) Image 18 of 24 Christopher Froome takes a big win (Image credit: Vuelta a Espana) Image 19 of 24 Katusha chases the attackers. (Image credit: Vuelta a Espana) Image 20 of 24 Lastras puts in a dig. (Image credit: Vuelta a Espana) Image 21 of 24 Denis Menchov leads the group for race leader Cobo (Image credit: Vuelta a Espana) Image 22 of 24 Mountains classification leader David Moncoutie (Image credit: Vuelta a Espana) Image 23 of 24 The Vacansoleil team leads the chase (Image credit: Vuelta a Espana) Image 24 of 24 Chris Froome (Team Sky) takes the win on stage 17 and is now 13 seconds off the race lead (Image credit: AFP Photo)

In taking the stage win atop Peña Cabarga this afternoon Team Sky's Chris Froome very nearly decided the fate of this year's Vuelta a España, forcing Juan José Cobo (Geox-TMC) to defend his red jersey in a stunning battle mano-a-mano on the tough slopes of the day's final climb.

The Brit won the day and undoubtedly the hearts of many fans with his stunning attack within the final two kilometres but the Spaniard held onto his overall advantage, narrowly finishing second to Froome on the stage, with Rabobank rider Bauke Mollema taking third, 21 seconds behind the duo. Daniel Martin finished fourth, three seconds behind Mollema.

While only 565m in altitude, the finishing climb of stage 17 provided a launch pad for plenty of attacks and some intriguing racing, as man after man tried his luck with forays off the front of the peloton, only to be dragged back. Froome bided his time and kicked hard when it mattered, turning himself inside out in the final 1,500 metres to take the spoils.

Despite not snatching the jersey off Cobo's shoulders, the Kenyan-born rider was pleased with his efforts. "That was indescribable," said Froome after the finish. "It was one of the hardest days on the bicycle of my life."

"It was the last mountain top finish and both Bradley and myself came into the stage trying to do as much as we could. But as you could see, Cobo was so strong and he holds the jersey by 13 seconds."

While Wiggins went into the Vuelta as Team Sky's leader, Froome's finishing move was an obvious sign that he's currently the stronger of the squad's two men who sit high on general classification and he explained the rationale of team leadership after the stage: "Some days Bradley is stronger [than me] and other days I'm stronger; the team has been fantastic – it's been a real team effort.

"The worst is now over – we still have to go out and make the most of it but the hardest is over," he added.

Sting in the tail

The Vuelta's 17th stage didn't appear too complicated or difficult on paper but at 211km and with climbing most of the day, it would prove to be taxing for most, even those who finished the day high on the standings.

Consequently, the peloton kept matters in check for over half of the parcours, despite an aggressive start to proceedings. A 20-man group containing the likes of Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step), Greg van Avermaet (BMC Racing), Oliver Kaisen (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Guillaume Bonnaford (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Evgeni Petrov (Astana) and Johannes Frohlinger (Skil-Shimano) got away with 116km raced.

With 80km until the finish, the group had 2:50, which was cut to 1:17 at the summit of the day's first climb, the third category Portillo de Bustos, where Christophe Le Mevel picked up the intermediate points.

On the slopes of the day's second climb, the Portillo de Lunada, Kaisen tried his luck with an attack but was reeled in by his breakaway companions with 57km remaining in the stage. Five kilometres later that leading group was caught by Marzio Bruseghin (Movistar), Mathias Frank (BMC Racing) and king of the mountains David Moncoutié (Cofidis) to form a potent combination at the head of the race.

While the leaders played around with mountains points, the peloton was getting stuck into the task of making progress ahead of the day's finishing climb. At the base of the descent the break's number was up, the cue for Andrey Kashechkin (Astana) and Pablo Lastras (Movistar) to counter-attack, albeit in a short-lived endeavour.

Let the attacks begin!

Despite some one-off attacks it wasn't until five kilometres remaining that the quality moves started in earnest as stage nine winner Dan Martin (Garmin-Cervélo) jumped clear, followed by Amets Txurruka (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Chris Anker Sorensen (Saxo Bank-Sungard) and Bruseghin in pursuit.

Four kilometres from home, Martin had eight seconds over Bruseghin but that would only last for another 600 metres, as the Italian caught his Irish rival and pushed the pace even higher. With three clicks until the finish they were joined in their advance and held 14 seconds over the peloton, with Sorensen somewhere in the middle.

Unwavering in his pursuit of the leading duo, Sorensen caught Martin and Bruseghin just as Omega Pharma-Lotto's Jurgen Van Den Broeck launched the attack he'd been threatening to unleash for some time. The Belgian pinned his ears back and within 500 metres had caught and passed the front three, his sights set on the finish.

The final 1.5km averaged 13 percent and boasted a maximum gradient of 19 percent and it hurt Van Den Broeck – he was caught ahead of the flamme rouge, with Nieve keeping pace ahead of Cobo, Wiggins and Froome.

Undeterred, he attacked again, putting Wiggins in difficulty while Froome went with the Belgian's move and impressively countered in an attempt to take the overall lead; belting out the final metres of the stage, his face wracked in agony, Team Sky's second in charge signaled his status as the squad's main man during the final week of racing.

He carried on his run to the line as attention turned to Cobo, whose red jersey was at stake. He was briefly distanced and looked to be losing time to Froome, but he defended valiantly to battle back to the Sky rider's wheel and very nearly took the stage win. Froome dug deep and dove into the last corner to take the stage with Cobo only just falling short. Both riders were completely spent and sitting on the ground in agony after the finish.

Behind the exhausted duo at the front, Bruseghin, Igor Anton and his Euskaltel-Euskadi teammate Mikel Nieve, Van Den Broeck and Denis Menchov (Geox-TMC) rolled in over the next 30 seconds. Wiggins would finish 39 seconds behind but remains in third overall and now looks destined to take his first Grand Tour podium, although it could have been so much more.

Full Results 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 4:52:38 2 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:00:01 3 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:21 4 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:24 5 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:27 6 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 7 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 0:00:29 8 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:31 9 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 10 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:35 11 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 12 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:39 13 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:42 14 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:49 15 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:51 16 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:54 17 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:02 18 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:14 19 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 0:01:22 20 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:34 21 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:01:40 22 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 0:01:55 23 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 0:02:14 24 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana 25 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:19 26 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:02:23 27 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:30 28 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:02:32 29 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 30 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 31 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 0:02:35 32 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 33 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 34 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 35 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:02:45 36 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:54 37 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:56 38 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:03:21 39 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:33 40 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:03:35 41 Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:04:00 42 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 43 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:04:55 44 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 45 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 46 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 47 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:05:15 48 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:05:19 49 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:05:21 50 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:05:31 51 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:06:06 52 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 53 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:06:29 54 David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:06:48 55 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 0:06:52 56 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:07:22 57 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:07:27 58 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:08:35 59 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:08:49 60 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 61 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 62 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 63 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 64 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 65 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 66 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team 67 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 68 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 69 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:09:03 70 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 0:09:27 71 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:09:29 72 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:09:40 73 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano 74 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:10:47 75 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:10:59 76 Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:11:27 77 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:11:46 78 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:12:39 79 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:22 80 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 0:15:01 81 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:15:09 82 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 83 José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:15:15 84 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 85 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 86 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 0:15:18 87 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana 0:15:27 88 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:15:49 89 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano 0:17:53 90 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 91 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 92 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 93 Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 94 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 95 Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 96 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 97 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 98 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 99 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 100 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 101 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard 102 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 103 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC 104 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 105 Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 106 Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 107 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard 108 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling 109 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 110 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 111 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 112 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 113 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 114 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 115 Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack 116 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC 117 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 118 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 119 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 120 Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 121 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 122 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 123 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 124 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD 125 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:18:35 126 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 0:18:38 127 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:19:57 128 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 129 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 130 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:20:05 131 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:20:42 132 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:22:57 133 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 134 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 135 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 136 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 137 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 138 Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 139 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:23:05 140 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:23:07 141 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 142 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 143 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:23:19 144 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC 0:26:18 145 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 146 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 147 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 148 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 149 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 150 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 151 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 152 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 153 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 154 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 155 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 156 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 157 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 158 Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek 159 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 160 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:26:24 161 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 162 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:26:37 163 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:26:50 164 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 0:27:03 165 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 166 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:27:27 167 Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek 168 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:27:58 169 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek 170 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano DNS Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek DNS Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard DNF Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne DNF Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team DNF David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team DNF Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team

Points 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 25 pts 2 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 20 3 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 16 4 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 14 5 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 12 6 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 10 7 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 9 8 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 8 9 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 7 10 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 6 11 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 5 12 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 4 13 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 3 14 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2

Sprint 1 - Espinosa de Los Monteros, 145.7km 1 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 pts 2 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2 3 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano 1

Sprint 2 - Solares, 200.2km 1 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 4 pts 2 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 2 3 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC 1

Mountain 1 - Portillo de Bustos (Cat. 3) 82km 1 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 3 pts 2 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 3 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Mountain 2 - Portillo de Lunada (Cat. 2) 162km 1 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 pts 2 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3 3 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 1

Mountain 3 - Peña Cabarga (HC) 211km 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 15 pts 2 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 10 3 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 6 4 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 4 5 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2

Most combative rider 1 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano

Teams 1 Geox-TMC 14:40:49 2 Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:18 3 Movistar Team 0:02:09 4 Sky Procycling 0:02:59 5 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:13 6 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:20 7 Leopard Trek 0:03:37 8 AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:38 9 Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:03:56 10 Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:04:22 11 Quickstep Cycling Team 0:04:41 12 Pro Team Astana 0:07:20 13 Katusha Team 0:08:43 14 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:09:48 15 Team RadioShack 0:10:47 16 Skil - Shimano 0:19:20 17 Lampre - ISD 0:20:28 18 BMC Racing Team 0:24:09 19 Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:30:56 20 Andalucia Caja Granada 0:32:30 21 Saxo Bank Sungard 0:33:33 22 HTC-Highroad 0:50:44

General classification after stage 17 1 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 69:31:41 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:13 3 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:01:41 4 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:05 5 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 0:03:48 6 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 0:04:13 7 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:04:31 8 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:04:45 9 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 0:05:20 10 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:05:33 11 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:05:43 12 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 0:05:50 13 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:07:06 14 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:07:22 15 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:08:57 16 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 0:09:58 17 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:31 18 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:10:50 19 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:16:00 20 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 0:17:15 21 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 0:17:16 22 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 0:18:41 23 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:20:22 24 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:26:34 25 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:29:39 26 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:33:11 27 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:33:17 28 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 0:40:19 29 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:40:30 30 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 0:41:24 31 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:42:39 32 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 0:44:13 33 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:44:15 34 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:47:23 35 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek 0:48:03 36 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:50:42 37 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:54:39 38 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC 0:55:37 39 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC 1:00:07 40 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1:03:03 41 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 1:12:06 42 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:13:15 43 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:13:18 44 David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC 1:13:35 45 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team 1:16:45 46 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 1:18:06 47 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 1:21:16 48 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:21:17 49 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:26:31 50 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 1:29:48 51 Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:35:26 52 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano 1:36:59 53 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 1:38:25 54 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana 1:38:29 55 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:40:18 56 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:41:31 57 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:41:48 58 Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:45:15 59 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:45:52 60 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:46:23 61 Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 1:53:27 62 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:58:41 63 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:58:48 64 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 1:58:59 65 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1:59:24 66 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling 2:00:03 67 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 2:00:08 68 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2:00:39 69 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 2:01:12 70 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 2:03:17 71 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana 2:03:25 72 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 2:06:30 73 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:07:47 74 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 2:08:13 75 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2:08:29 76 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 2:08:36 77 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2:08:44 78 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 2:09:14 79 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2:10:44 80 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2:11:15 81 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2:12:13 82 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2:14:30 83 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 2:17:44 84 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard 2:18:20 85 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2:21:28 86 Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 2:23:05 87 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2:25:23 88 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:25:35 89 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:25:36 90 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2:27:13 91 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:27:50 92 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 2:30:17 93 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2:30:55 94 Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2:32:04 95 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2:34:55 96 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2:40:03 97 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 2:41:43 98 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 2:42:38 99 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2:43:10 100 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:43:34 101 José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 2:43:59 102 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 2:44:22 103 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 2:44:27 104 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 2:44:53 105 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD 2:45:16 106 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 2:46:50 107 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 2:46:52 108 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 2:49:49 109 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:50:21 110 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 2:52:48 111 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 2:54:02 112 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2:54:29 113 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 2:57:37 114 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC 2:58:17 115 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:58:44 116 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3:00:11 117 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 3:00:36 118 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 3:02:58 119 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 3:03:52 120 Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 3:04:58 121 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 3:06:15 122 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3:06:59 123 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 3:08:07 124 Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack 3:08:09 125 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 3:08:20 126 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 3:11:58 127 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 3:12:11 128 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 3:17:42 129 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:17:55 130 Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 3:18:07 131 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 3:18:53 132 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 3:19:46 133 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 3:21:29 134 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3:23:05 135 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 3:25:17 136 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3:25:56 137 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3:28:15 138 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3:28:28 139 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 3:29:20 140 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 3:29:27 141 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 3:30:31 142 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3:31:07 143 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 3:35:33 144 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3:37:43 145 Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek 3:43:51 146 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 3:43:58 147 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling 3:45:13 148 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 3:46:29 149 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3:49:56 150 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3:52:34 151 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 3:53:29 152 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 3:56:27 153 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3:57:24 154 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3:57:27 155 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC 3:58:16 156 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano 4:01:49 157 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4:02:55 158 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 4:02:57 159 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 4:04:43 160 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 4:08:19 161 Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 4:09:17 162 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 4:15:49 163 Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo 4:16:29 164 Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek 4:24:16 165 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 4:25:44 166 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 4:26:55 167 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard 4:28:53 168 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 4:30:49 169 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 4:33:25 170 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 4:39:55

Points classification 1 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 101 pts 2 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 92 3 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 90 4 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 88 5 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 75 6 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 71 7 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 70 8 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 67 9 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 64 10 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 56 11 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 54 12 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 52 13 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 48 14 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 47 15 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 47 16 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 45 17 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 45 18 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 42 19 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 40 20 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 40 21 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 39 22 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC 39 23 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 35 24 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 33 25 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 32 26 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 32 27 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 32 28 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 30 29 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 30 30 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 28 31 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 26 32 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 26 33 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 25 34 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 25 35 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 25 36 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 24 37 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 24 38 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 22 39 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 20 40 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 18 41 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 18 42 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 18 43 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 18 44 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 16 45 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 15 46 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 14 47 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 14 48 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 13 49 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 12 50 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 12 51 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 12 52 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 11 53 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 11 54 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 10 55 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 10 56 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 57 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 10 58 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 10 59 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek 10 60 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 10 61 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 10 62 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 9 63 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 9 64 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 9 65 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 8 66 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 8 67 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 8 68 David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC 8 69 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD 8 70 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 7 71 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 7 72 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 73 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 6 74 Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 6 75 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 6 76 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 77 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 5 78 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 4 79 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 4 80 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC 4 81 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 82 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 4 83 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 3 84 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 85 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3 86 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 3 87 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 3 88 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 89 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano 2 90 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 2 91 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 2 92 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2 93 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano 2 94 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana 1 95 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 96 Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack 1 97 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC 1

Mountains classification 1 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 63 pts 2 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 42 3 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 41 4 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 33 5 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 32 6 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC 24 7 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 21 8 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 19 9 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 16 10 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 14 11 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 14 12 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 13 13 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 14 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 10 15 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 16 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 17 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 9 18 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 8 19 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 7 20 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 7 21 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 6 22 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC 6 23 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 6 24 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 6 25 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 6 26 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 5 27 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 5 28 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 5 29 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 5 30 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 4 31 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 4 32 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 4 33 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 3 34 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 35 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 3 36 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3 37 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 38 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3 39 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 40 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 3 41 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 42 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 43 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 44 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 45 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 2 46 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 2 47 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 1 48 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1 49 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 1 50 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1 51 Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 1 52 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 53 José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 1 54 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 1 55 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 1

Combination classification 1 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 5 pts 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 13 3 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 14 4 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 21 5 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 26 6 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 28 7 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 30 8 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 38 9 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 48 10 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 51 11 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 54 12 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC 67 13 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 78 14 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 87 15 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 90 16 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 91 17 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 102 18 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 106 19 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 112 20 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 115 21 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 117 22 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 122 23 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 128 24 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 130 25 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 143 26 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 145 27 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 146 28 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 170 29 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 171 30 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 173 31 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 174 32 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 175 33 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 179 34 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 186 35 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 190 36 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 195 37 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 200 38 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 201 39 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 204 40 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 205 41 Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 211 42 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 222 43 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 223 44 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 224 45 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 249 46 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 252 47 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 254