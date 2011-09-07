Froome outduels Cobo on Peña Cabarga
Spaniard defends leader's jersey, but Froome narrows gap
Stage 17: Faustino V - Peña Cabarga
In taking the stage win atop Peña Cabarga this afternoon Team Sky's Chris Froome very nearly decided the fate of this year's Vuelta a España, forcing Juan José Cobo (Geox-TMC) to defend his red jersey in a stunning battle mano-a-mano on the tough slopes of the day's final climb.
The Brit won the day and undoubtedly the hearts of many fans with his stunning attack within the final two kilometres but the Spaniard held onto his overall advantage, narrowly finishing second to Froome on the stage, with Rabobank rider Bauke Mollema taking third, 21 seconds behind the duo. Daniel Martin finished fourth, three seconds behind Mollema.
While only 565m in altitude, the finishing climb of stage 17 provided a launch pad for plenty of attacks and some intriguing racing, as man after man tried his luck with forays off the front of the peloton, only to be dragged back. Froome bided his time and kicked hard when it mattered, turning himself inside out in the final 1,500 metres to take the spoils.
Despite not snatching the jersey off Cobo's shoulders, the Kenyan-born rider was pleased with his efforts. "That was indescribable," said Froome after the finish. "It was one of the hardest days on the bicycle of my life."
"It was the last mountain top finish and both Bradley and myself came into the stage trying to do as much as we could. But as you could see, Cobo was so strong and he holds the jersey by 13 seconds."
While Wiggins went into the Vuelta as Team Sky's leader, Froome's finishing move was an obvious sign that he's currently the stronger of the squad's two men who sit high on general classification and he explained the rationale of team leadership after the stage: "Some days Bradley is stronger [than me] and other days I'm stronger; the team has been fantastic – it's been a real team effort.
"The worst is now over – we still have to go out and make the most of it but the hardest is over," he added.
Sting in the tail
The Vuelta's 17th stage didn't appear too complicated or difficult on paper but at 211km and with climbing most of the day, it would prove to be taxing for most, even those who finished the day high on the standings.
Consequently, the peloton kept matters in check for over half of the parcours, despite an aggressive start to proceedings. A 20-man group containing the likes of Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step), Greg van Avermaet (BMC Racing), Oliver Kaisen (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Guillaume Bonnaford (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Evgeni Petrov (Astana) and Johannes Frohlinger (Skil-Shimano) got away with 116km raced.
With 80km until the finish, the group had 2:50, which was cut to 1:17 at the summit of the day's first climb, the third category Portillo de Bustos, where Christophe Le Mevel picked up the intermediate points.
On the slopes of the day's second climb, the Portillo de Lunada, Kaisen tried his luck with an attack but was reeled in by his breakaway companions with 57km remaining in the stage. Five kilometres later that leading group was caught by Marzio Bruseghin (Movistar), Mathias Frank (BMC Racing) and king of the mountains David Moncoutié (Cofidis) to form a potent combination at the head of the race.
While the leaders played around with mountains points, the peloton was getting stuck into the task of making progress ahead of the day's finishing climb. At the base of the descent the break's number was up, the cue for Andrey Kashechkin (Astana) and Pablo Lastras (Movistar) to counter-attack, albeit in a short-lived endeavour.
Let the attacks begin!
Despite some one-off attacks it wasn't until five kilometres remaining that the quality moves started in earnest as stage nine winner Dan Martin (Garmin-Cervélo) jumped clear, followed by Amets Txurruka (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Chris Anker Sorensen (Saxo Bank-Sungard) and Bruseghin in pursuit.
Four kilometres from home, Martin had eight seconds over Bruseghin but that would only last for another 600 metres, as the Italian caught his Irish rival and pushed the pace even higher. With three clicks until the finish they were joined in their advance and held 14 seconds over the peloton, with Sorensen somewhere in the middle.
Unwavering in his pursuit of the leading duo, Sorensen caught Martin and Bruseghin just as Omega Pharma-Lotto's Jurgen Van Den Broeck launched the attack he'd been threatening to unleash for some time. The Belgian pinned his ears back and within 500 metres had caught and passed the front three, his sights set on the finish.
The final 1.5km averaged 13 percent and boasted a maximum gradient of 19 percent and it hurt Van Den Broeck – he was caught ahead of the flamme rouge, with Nieve keeping pace ahead of Cobo, Wiggins and Froome.
Undeterred, he attacked again, putting Wiggins in difficulty while Froome went with the Belgian's move and impressively countered in an attempt to take the overall lead; belting out the final metres of the stage, his face wracked in agony, Team Sky's second in charge signaled his status as the squad's main man during the final week of racing.
He carried on his run to the line as attention turned to Cobo, whose red jersey was at stake. He was briefly distanced and looked to be losing time to Froome, but he defended valiantly to battle back to the Sky rider's wheel and very nearly took the stage win. Froome dug deep and dove into the last corner to take the stage with Cobo only just falling short. Both riders were completely spent and sitting on the ground in agony after the finish.
Behind the exhausted duo at the front, Bruseghin, Igor Anton and his Euskaltel-Euskadi teammate Mikel Nieve, Van Den Broeck and Denis Menchov (Geox-TMC) rolled in over the next 30 seconds. Wiggins would finish 39 seconds behind but remains in third overall and now looks destined to take his first Grand Tour podium, although it could have been so much more.
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4:52:38
|2
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:00:01
|3
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:21
|4
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:24
|5
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:27
|6
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|7
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:00:29
|8
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:31
|9
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|10
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:35
|11
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|12
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:39
|13
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:42
|14
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:49
|15
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:51
|16
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:54
|17
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:02
|18
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:14
|19
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|0:01:22
|20
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:34
|21
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:01:40
|22
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|0:01:55
|23
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:02:14
|24
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
|25
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:19
|26
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:02:23
|27
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:30
|28
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:02:32
|29
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|30
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|31
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:02:35
|32
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|34
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|35
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:45
|36
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:54
|37
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:56
|38
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:03:21
|39
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:33
|40
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:03:35
|41
|Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:00
|42
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|43
|Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:04:55
|44
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|45
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|46
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|47
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:05:15
|48
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:05:19
|49
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:05:21
|50
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:05:31
|51
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:06:06
|52
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|53
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:06:29
|54
|David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:06:48
|55
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|0:06:52
|56
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:07:22
|57
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:07:27
|58
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:35
|59
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:08:49
|60
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|61
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|62
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|63
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|64
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|65
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|66
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
|67
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|68
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|69
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:09:03
|70
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|0:09:27
|71
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:09:29
|72
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:40
|73
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|74
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:10:47
|75
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:10:59
|76
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:11:27
|77
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:11:46
|78
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:12:39
|79
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:22
|80
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:15:01
|81
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:15:09
|82
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|83
|José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:15:15
|84
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|85
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|86
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|0:15:18
|87
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|0:15:27
|88
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:15:49
|89
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|0:17:53
|90
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|91
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|92
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|93
|Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|94
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|95
|Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|96
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|97
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|98
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|99
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|100
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|101
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
|102
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|103
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
|104
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|105
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|106
|Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|107
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|108
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|109
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|110
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|111
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|112
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|113
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|114
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|115
|Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack
|116
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
|117
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|118
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|119
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
|120
|Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|121
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|122
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|123
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|124
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
|125
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:18:35
|126
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|0:18:38
|127
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:19:57
|128
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|129
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|130
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:05
|131
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:20:42
|132
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:22:57
|133
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|134
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|135
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|136
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|137
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|138
|Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|139
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:23:05
|140
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:23:07
|141
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|142
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|143
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:23:19
|144
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC
|0:26:18
|145
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|146
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|147
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|148
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|149
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|150
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|151
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|152
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|153
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|154
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|155
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|156
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|157
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|158
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
|159
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|160
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:26:24
|161
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|162
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:26:37
|163
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:26:50
|164
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|0:27:03
|165
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|166
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:27:27
|167
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
|168
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:27:58
|169
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
|170
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|DNS
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|DNS
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|DNF
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|DNF
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|DNF
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|25
|pts
|2
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|20
|3
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|16
|4
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|14
|5
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|12
|6
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|10
|7
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|9
|8
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|8
|9
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|7
|10
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|11
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|5
|12
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4
|13
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|3
|14
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|1
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|pts
|2
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2
|3
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|1
|1
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|2
|3
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
|1
|1
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|pts
|2
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|3
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|1
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|pts
|2
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3
|3
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|1
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|15
|pts
|2
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|10
|3
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|6
|4
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|4
|5
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|1
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|1
|Geox-TMC
|14:40:49
|2
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:18
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:02:09
|4
|Sky Procycling
|0:02:59
|5
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:13
|6
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:20
|7
|Leopard Trek
|0:03:37
|8
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:38
|9
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:03:56
|10
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:04:22
|11
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:04:41
|12
|Pro Team Astana
|0:07:20
|13
|Katusha Team
|0:08:43
|14
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:09:48
|15
|Team RadioShack
|0:10:47
|16
|Skil - Shimano
|0:19:20
|17
|Lampre - ISD
|0:20:28
|18
|BMC Racing Team
|0:24:09
|19
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:30:56
|20
|Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:32:30
|21
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:33:33
|22
|HTC-Highroad
|0:50:44
|1
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|69:31:41
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:13
|3
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:01:41
|4
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:05
|5
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|0:03:48
|6
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|0:04:13
|7
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:04:31
|8
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:04:45
|9
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:05:20
|10
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:05:33
|11
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:43
|12
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:05:50
|13
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:07:06
|14
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:07:22
|15
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:57
|16
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:09:58
|17
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:31
|18
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:10:50
|19
|Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:16:00
|20
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|0:17:15
|21
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|0:17:16
|22
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:18:41
|23
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:20:22
|24
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:26:34
|25
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:29:39
|26
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:33:11
|27
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:33:17
|28
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|0:40:19
|29
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:40:30
|30
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|0:41:24
|31
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:42:39
|32
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:44:13
|33
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:44:15
|34
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:47:23
|35
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
|0:48:03
|36
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:50:42
|37
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:54:39
|38
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
|0:55:37
|39
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
|1:00:07
|40
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1:03:03
|41
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|1:12:06
|42
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:13:15
|43
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:13:18
|44
|David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|1:13:35
|45
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
|1:16:45
|46
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|1:18:06
|47
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:21:16
|48
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:21:17
|49
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:26:31
|50
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|1:29:48
|51
|Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:35:26
|52
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|1:36:59
|53
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|1:38:25
|54
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
|1:38:29
|55
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:40:18
|56
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:41:31
|57
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:41:48
|58
|Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:45:15
|59
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:45:52
|60
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:46:23
|61
|Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|1:53:27
|62
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:58:41
|63
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:58:48
|64
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|1:58:59
|65
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1:59:24
|66
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|2:00:03
|67
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|2:00:08
|68
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2:00:39
|69
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:01:12
|70
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|2:03:17
|71
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|2:03:25
|72
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:06:30
|73
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:07:47
|74
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2:08:13
|75
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2:08:29
|76
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|2:08:36
|77
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:08:44
|78
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|2:09:14
|79
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2:10:44
|80
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2:11:15
|81
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2:12:13
|82
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2:14:30
|83
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|2:17:44
|84
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|2:18:20
|85
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2:21:28
|86
|Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|2:23:05
|87
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2:25:23
|88
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:25:35
|89
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:25:36
|90
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2:27:13
|91
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:27:50
|92
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2:30:17
|93
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2:30:55
|94
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2:32:04
|95
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2:34:55
|96
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2:40:03
|97
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|2:41:43
|98
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|2:42:38
|99
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2:43:10
|100
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:43:34
|101
|José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|2:43:59
|102
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2:44:22
|103
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|2:44:27
|104
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|2:44:53
|105
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
|2:45:16
|106
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|2:46:50
|107
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|2:46:52
|108
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|2:49:49
|109
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:50:21
|110
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|2:52:48
|111
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|2:54:02
|112
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2:54:29
|113
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
|2:57:37
|114
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
|2:58:17
|115
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:58:44
|116
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3:00:11
|117
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|3:00:36
|118
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|3:02:58
|119
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|3:03:52
|120
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|3:04:58
|121
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|3:06:15
|122
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3:06:59
|123
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|3:08:07
|124
|Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack
|3:08:09
|125
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3:08:20
|126
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|3:11:58
|127
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3:12:11
|128
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|3:17:42
|129
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:17:55
|130
|Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|3:18:07
|131
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|3:18:53
|132
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|3:19:46
|133
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3:21:29
|134
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3:23:05
|135
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|3:25:17
|136
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3:25:56
|137
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3:28:15
|138
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3:28:28
|139
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|3:29:20
|140
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|3:29:27
|141
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|3:30:31
|142
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3:31:07
|143
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|3:35:33
|144
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3:37:43
|145
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
|3:43:51
|146
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|3:43:58
|147
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|3:45:13
|148
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|3:46:29
|149
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3:49:56
|150
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3:52:34
|151
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|3:53:29
|152
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|3:56:27
|153
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3:57:24
|154
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3:57:27
|155
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC
|3:58:16
|156
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|4:01:49
|157
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4:02:55
|158
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|4:02:57
|159
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|4:04:43
|160
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|4:08:19
|161
|Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|4:09:17
|162
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|4:15:49
|163
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|4:16:29
|164
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
|4:24:16
|165
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|4:25:44
|166
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|4:26:55
|167
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
|4:28:53
|168
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|4:30:49
|169
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|4:33:25
|170
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|4:39:55
|1
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|101
|pts
|2
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|92
|3
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|90
|4
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|88
|5
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|75
|6
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|71
|7
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|70
|8
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|67
|9
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|64
|10
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|56
|11
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|54
|12
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|52
|13
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|48
|14
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|47
|15
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|47
|16
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|45
|17
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|45
|18
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|42
|19
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|40
|20
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|40
|21
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|39
|22
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
|39
|23
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|35
|24
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|33
|25
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|32
|26
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|32
|27
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|32
|28
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|30
|29
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|30
|30
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|28
|31
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|26
|32
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|26
|33
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|25
|34
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|25
|35
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|25
|36
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|24
|37
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|24
|38
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|22
|39
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|20
|40
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|18
|41
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|18
|42
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|18
|43
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|18
|44
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|16
|45
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|15
|46
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|14
|47
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|14
|48
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|49
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|12
|50
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|51
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|12
|52
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|11
|53
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|11
|54
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|10
|55
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|10
|56
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|57
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|10
|58
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|10
|59
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
|10
|60
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|10
|61
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|10
|62
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|9
|63
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|9
|64
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|9
|65
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|8
|66
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|8
|67
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|8
|68
|David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|8
|69
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
|8
|70
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|7
|71
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|7
|72
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|73
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|74
|Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|6
|75
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|6
|76
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|77
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|5
|78
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|4
|79
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|4
|80
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
|4
|81
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|82
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4
|83
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|3
|84
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|85
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3
|86
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|3
|87
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|3
|88
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|89
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|2
|90
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|2
|91
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|2
|92
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|93
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|2
|94
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|1
|95
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|96
|Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack
|1
|97
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC
|1
|1
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|63
|pts
|2
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|42
|3
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|41
|4
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|33
|5
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|32
|6
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
|24
|7
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|21
|8
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|19
|9
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|16
|10
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|14
|11
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|14
|12
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|13
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|14
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|10
|15
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|16
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|17
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|9
|18
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|8
|19
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|7
|20
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|7
|21
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|6
|22
|Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
|6
|23
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|6
|24
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|6
|25
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|6
|26
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|5
|27
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|5
|28
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|5
|29
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|5
|30
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|31
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|4
|32
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|4
|33
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|3
|34
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|35
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|3
|36
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3
|37
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|38
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3
|39
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|40
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|3
|41
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|42
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|43
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|44
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|45
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|2
|46
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|2
|47
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|48
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|49
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|1
|50
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|51
|Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|1
|52
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|53
|José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|1
|54
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|1
|55
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|1
|1
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|5
|pts
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|13
|3
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|14
|4
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|21
|5
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|26
|6
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|28
|7
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|30
|8
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|38
|9
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|48
|10
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|51
|11
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|54
|12
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
|67
|13
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|78
|14
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|87
|15
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|90
|16
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|91
|17
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|102
|18
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|106
|19
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|112
|20
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|115
|21
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|117
|22
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|122
|23
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|128
|24
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|130
|25
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|143
|26
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|145
|27
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|146
|28
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|170
|29
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|171
|30
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|173
|31
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|174
|32
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|175
|33
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|179
|34
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|186
|35
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|190
|36
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|195
|37
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|200
|38
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|201
|39
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|204
|40
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|205
|41
|Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|211
|42
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|222
|43
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|223
|44
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|224
|45
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|249
|46
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|252
|47
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|254
|1
|Geox-TMC
|208:08:58
|2
|Leopard Trek
|0:10:19
|3
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:25:28
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:30:53
|5
|Katusha Team
|0:43:19
|6
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:45:00
|7
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:49:36
|8
|Pro Team Astana
|0:52:21
|9
|Sky Procycling
|1:00:43
|10
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:01:54
|11
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:10:40
|12
|Team RadioShack
|1:15:43
|13
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:16:18
|14
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:38:55
|15
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2:21:33
|16
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|2:51:41
|17
|Lampre - ISD
|2:54:24
|18
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3:30:18
|19
|Andalucia Caja Granada
|4:32:14
|20
|BMC Racing Team
|5:00:00
|21
|Skil - Shimano
|5:50:19
|22
|HTC-Highroad
|6:57:15
