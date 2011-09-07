Trending

Froome outduels Cobo on Peña Cabarga

Spaniard defends leader's jersey, but Froome narrows gap

In taking the stage win atop Peña Cabarga this afternoon Team Sky's Chris Froome very nearly decided the fate of this year's Vuelta a España, forcing Juan José Cobo (Geox-TMC) to defend his red jersey in a stunning battle mano-a-mano on the tough slopes of the day's final climb.

The Brit won the day and undoubtedly the hearts of many fans with his stunning attack within the final two kilometres but the Spaniard held onto his overall advantage, narrowly finishing second to Froome on the stage, with Rabobank rider Bauke Mollema taking third, 21 seconds behind the duo. Daniel Martin finished fourth, three seconds behind Mollema.

While only 565m in altitude, the finishing climb of stage 17 provided a launch pad for plenty of attacks and some intriguing racing, as man after man tried his luck with forays off the front of the peloton, only to be dragged back. Froome bided his time and kicked hard when it mattered, turning himself inside out in the final 1,500 metres to take the spoils.

Despite not snatching the jersey off Cobo's shoulders, the Kenyan-born rider was pleased with his efforts. "That was indescribable," said Froome after the finish. "It was one of the hardest days on the bicycle of my life."

"It was the last mountain top finish and both Bradley and myself came into the stage trying to do as much as we could. But as you could see, Cobo was so strong and he holds the jersey by 13 seconds."

While Wiggins went into the Vuelta as Team Sky's leader, Froome's finishing move was an obvious sign that he's currently the stronger of the squad's two men who sit high on general classification and he explained the rationale of team leadership after the stage: "Some days Bradley is stronger [than me] and other days I'm stronger; the team has been fantastic – it's been a real team effort.

"The worst is now over – we still have to go out and make the most of it but the hardest is over," he added.

Sting in the tail

The Vuelta's 17th stage didn't appear too complicated or difficult on paper but at 211km and with climbing most of the day, it would prove to be taxing for most, even those who finished the day high on the standings.

Consequently, the peloton kept matters in check for over half of the parcours, despite an aggressive start to proceedings. A 20-man group containing the likes of Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step), Greg van Avermaet (BMC Racing), Oliver Kaisen (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Guillaume Bonnaford (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Evgeni Petrov (Astana) and Johannes Frohlinger (Skil-Shimano) got away with 116km raced.

With 80km until the finish, the group had 2:50, which was cut to 1:17 at the summit of the day's first climb, the third category Portillo de Bustos, where Christophe Le Mevel picked up the intermediate points.

On the slopes of the day's second climb, the Portillo de Lunada, Kaisen tried his luck with an attack but was reeled in by his breakaway companions with 57km remaining in the stage. Five kilometres later that leading group was caught by Marzio Bruseghin (Movistar), Mathias Frank (BMC Racing) and king of the mountains David Moncoutié (Cofidis) to form a potent combination at the head of the race.

While the leaders played around with mountains points, the peloton was getting stuck into the task of making progress ahead of the day's finishing climb. At the base of the descent the break's number was up, the cue for Andrey Kashechkin (Astana) and Pablo Lastras (Movistar) to counter-attack, albeit in a short-lived endeavour.

Let the attacks begin!

Despite some one-off attacks it wasn't until five kilometres remaining that the quality moves started in earnest as stage nine winner Dan Martin (Garmin-Cervélo) jumped clear, followed by Amets Txurruka (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Chris Anker Sorensen (Saxo Bank-Sungard) and Bruseghin in pursuit.

Four kilometres from home, Martin had eight seconds over Bruseghin but that would only last for another 600 metres, as the Italian caught his Irish rival and pushed the pace even higher. With three clicks until the finish they were joined in their advance and held 14 seconds over the peloton, with Sorensen somewhere in the middle.

Unwavering in his pursuit of the leading duo, Sorensen caught Martin and Bruseghin just as Omega Pharma-Lotto's Jurgen Van Den Broeck launched the attack he'd been threatening to unleash for some time. The Belgian pinned his ears back and within 500 metres had caught and passed the front three, his sights set on the finish.

The final 1.5km averaged 13 percent and boasted a maximum gradient of 19 percent and it hurt Van Den Broeck – he was caught ahead of the flamme rouge, with Nieve keeping pace ahead of Cobo, Wiggins and Froome.

Undeterred, he attacked again, putting Wiggins in difficulty while Froome went with the Belgian's move and impressively countered in an attempt to take the overall lead; belting out the final metres of the stage, his face wracked in agony, Team Sky's second in charge signaled his status as the squad's main man during the final week of racing.

He carried on his run to the line as attention turned to Cobo, whose red jersey was at stake. He was briefly distanced and looked to be losing time to Froome, but he defended valiantly to battle back to the Sky rider's wheel and very nearly took the stage win. Froome dug deep and dove into the last corner to take the stage with Cobo only just falling short. Both riders were completely spent and sitting on the ground in agony after the finish.

Behind the exhausted duo at the front, Bruseghin, Igor Anton and his Euskaltel-Euskadi teammate Mikel Nieve, Van Den Broeck and Denis Menchov (Geox-TMC) rolled in over the next 30 seconds. Wiggins would finish 39 seconds behind but remains in third overall and now looks destined to take his first Grand Tour podium, although it could have been so much more.

 

Full Results
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling4:52:38
2Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC0:00:01
3Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:21
4Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:24
5Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:27
6Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
7Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team0:00:29
8Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:31
9Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
10Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:35
11Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
12Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:39
13Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:42
14David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:49
15Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:51
16Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:54
17Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:02
18Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:14
19Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek0:01:22
20Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:34
21Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack0:01:40
22Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana0:01:55
23Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team0:02:14
24Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
25Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:19
26David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC0:02:23
27Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:30
28Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:02:32
29Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
30Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
31Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek0:02:35
32Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
33Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
34Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
35Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:45
36Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:54
37Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:56
38Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team0:03:21
39Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:33
40Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:03:35
41Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:00
42Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
43Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC0:04:55
44Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
45Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
46Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
47Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:05:15
48Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:05:19
49Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:05:21
50Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:05:31
51Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:06:06
52Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
53Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:06:29
54David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC0:06:48
55Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling0:06:52
56Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:07:22
57Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:07:27
58Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:08:35
59Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:08:49
60Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
61Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
62Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
63Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
64Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
65Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
66Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
67Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
68Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
69Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:09:03
70Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack0:09:27
71Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:09:29
72Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:09:40
73Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
74Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:10:47
75Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:10:59
76Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:11:27
77Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:11:46
78Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:12:39
79Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:22
80Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack0:15:01
81Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:15:09
82Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
83José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:15:15
84Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
85Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
86Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana0:15:18
87Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana0:15:27
88Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:15:49
89Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano0:17:53
90Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
91Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
92Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
93Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
94Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
95Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
96Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
97Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
98Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
99David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
100Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
101Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
102Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
103Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
104Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
105Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
106Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
107Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
108Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
109Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
110Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
111Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
112Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
113Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
114Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
115Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack
116Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
117Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
118Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
119Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
120Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
121Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
122Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
123Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
124Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
125Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:18:35
126Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek0:18:38
127Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:19:57
128Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
129Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
130Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:20:05
131Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:20:42
132Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling0:22:57
133Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
134Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
135Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
136Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
137Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
138Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
139Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:23:05
140Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:23:07
141Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
142Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
143Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team0:23:19
144Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC0:26:18
145Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
146Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
147Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
148Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
149Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
150Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
151Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
152Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
153Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
154Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
155Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
156Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
157Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
158Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
159Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
160Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:26:24
161Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
162Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:26:37
163Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:26:50
164Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek0:27:03
165Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
166John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:27:27
167Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
168Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:27:58
169Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
170Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
DNSFabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
DNSRafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
DNFRein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNFIgnatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
DNFDavid Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFSergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team

Points
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling25pts
2Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC20
3Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team16
4Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo14
5Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi12
6Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi10
7Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team9
8Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto8
9Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC7
10Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team6
11Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team5
12Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling4
13Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard3
14David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2

Sprint 1 - Espinosa de Los Monteros, 145.7km
1Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto4pts
2Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team2
3Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano1

Sprint 2 - Solares, 200.2km
1Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team4pts
2Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team2
3David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC1

Mountain 1 - Portillo de Bustos (Cat. 3) 82km
1Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale3pts
2Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
3Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team1

Mountain 2 - Portillo de Lunada (Cat. 2) 162km
1Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5pts
2David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3
3Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team1

Mountain 3 - Peña Cabarga (HC) 211km
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling15pts
2Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC10
3Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team6
4Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo4
5Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2

Most combative rider
1Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano

Teams
1Geox-TMC14:40:49
2Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:18
3Movistar Team0:02:09
4Sky Procycling0:02:59
5Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:13
6Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:20
7Leopard Trek0:03:37
8AG2R La Mondiale0:03:38
9Omega Pharma-Lotto0:03:56
10Team Garmin-Cervelo0:04:22
11Quickstep Cycling Team0:04:41
12Pro Team Astana0:07:20
13Katusha Team0:08:43
14Rabobank Cycling Team0:09:48
15Team RadioShack0:10:47
16Skil - Shimano0:19:20
17Lampre - ISD0:20:28
18BMC Racing Team0:24:09
19Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:30:56
20Andalucia Caja Granada0:32:30
21Saxo Bank Sungard0:33:33
22HTC-Highroad0:50:44

General classification after stage 17
1Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC69:31:41
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:13
3Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling0:01:41
4Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:05
5Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC0:03:48
6Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek0:04:13
7Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:04:31
8Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:04:45
9Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team0:05:20
10Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:05:33
11Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:05:43
12Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek0:05:50
13Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:07:06
14Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:07:22
15Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:08:57
16Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team0:09:58
17Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:31
18Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:10:50
19Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC0:16:00
20Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack0:17:15
21Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana0:17:16
22Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team0:18:41
23Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:20:22
24Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:26:34
25Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team0:29:39
26Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:33:11
27Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack0:33:17
28Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek0:40:19
29David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:40:30
30Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana0:41:24
31Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:42:39
32Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack0:44:13
33Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:44:15
34Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:47:23
35Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek0:48:03
36Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:50:42
37Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:54:39
38Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC0:55:37
39David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC1:00:07
40Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo1:03:03
41Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team1:12:06
42Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:13:15
43Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale1:13:18
44David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC1:13:35
45Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team1:16:45
46Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team1:18:06
47Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team1:21:16
48Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team1:21:17
49Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team1:26:31
50Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD1:29:48
51Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:35:26
52Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano1:36:59
53Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling1:38:25
54Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana1:38:29
55Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:40:18
56Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:41:31
57David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:41:48
58Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:45:15
59Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:45:52
60Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team1:46:23
61Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana1:53:27
62Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:58:41
63Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:58:48
64Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling1:58:59
65Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo1:59:24
66Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling2:00:03
67Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana2:00:08
68Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD2:00:39
69Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team2:01:12
70Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team2:03:17
71Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana2:03:25
72Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team2:06:30
73Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2:07:47
74Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team2:08:13
75Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo2:08:29
76Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano2:08:36
77Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2:08:44
78Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada2:09:14
79Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2:10:44
80Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2:11:15
81Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto2:12:13
82Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team2:14:30
83Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana2:17:44
84Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard2:18:20
85Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2:21:28
86Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada2:23:05
87Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2:25:23
88Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:25:35
89Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:25:36
90Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto2:27:13
91Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2:27:50
92Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team2:30:17
93Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team2:30:55
94Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2:32:04
95Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team2:34:55
96Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo2:40:03
97Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack2:41:43
98Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack2:42:38
99Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD2:43:10
100Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:43:34
101José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada2:43:59
102Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team2:44:22
103Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada2:44:27
104Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana2:44:53
105Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD2:45:16
106Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana2:46:50
107Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack2:46:52
108Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada2:49:49
109Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2:50:21
110Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek2:52:48
111Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano2:54:02
112Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team2:54:29
113Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack2:57:37
114Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC2:58:17
115Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:58:44
116Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team3:00:11
117Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad3:00:36
118Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD3:02:58
119Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad3:03:52
120Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team3:04:58
121Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team3:06:15
122Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3:06:59
123Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team3:08:07
124Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack3:08:09
125Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale3:08:20
126Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek3:11:58
127Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team3:12:11
128Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada3:17:42
129Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:17:55
130Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad3:18:07
131Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team3:18:53
132Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard3:19:46
133Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling3:21:29
134Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3:23:05
135Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad3:25:17
136Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team3:25:56
137Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3:28:15
138Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto3:28:28
139Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard3:29:20
140Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD3:29:27
141Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team3:30:31
142Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3:31:07
143Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada3:35:33
144Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3:37:43
145Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek3:43:51
146Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team3:43:58
147Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling3:45:13
148John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad3:46:29
149Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3:49:56
150Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3:52:34
151Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad3:53:29
152Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard3:56:27
153Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi3:57:24
154Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo3:57:27
155Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC3:58:16
156Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano4:01:49
157Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4:02:55
158Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano4:02:57
159Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard4:04:43
160Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team4:08:19
161Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard4:09:17
162Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling4:15:49
163Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo4:16:29
164Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek4:24:16
165Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada4:25:44
166Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano4:26:55
167Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard4:28:53
168Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano4:30:49
169Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne4:33:25
170Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano4:39:55

Points classification
1Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team101pts
2Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC92
3Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team90
4Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling88
5Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale75
6Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team71
7Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team70
8Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo67
9Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling64
10Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek56
11Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto54
12Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC52
13Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team48
14Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard47
15Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale47
16Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek45
17Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD45
18Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale42
19Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale40
20Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi40
21David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne39
22David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC39
23Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto35
24Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale33
25Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling32
26Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team32
27Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi32
28Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad30
29Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad30
30Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana28
31Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team26
32John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad26
33Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard25
34Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team25
35Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale25
36Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team24
37Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team24
38Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek22
39Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team20
40Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada18
41Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack18
42Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana18
43Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad18
44Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack16
45Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team15
46Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team14
47Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack14
48Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale13
49Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD12
50Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team12
51Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team12
52Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team11
53Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD11
54Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto10
55Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada10
56Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
57Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team10
58Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack10
59Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek10
60Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano10
61Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team10
62Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack9
63Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi9
64Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano9
65Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek8
66Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo8
67Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada8
68David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC8
69Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD8
70Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto7
71Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto7
72Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
73Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto6
74Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada6
75Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team6
76Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
77Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne5
78Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team4
79Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne4
80Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC4
81Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
82Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling4
83Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team3
84Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
85Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo3
86Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano3
87Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada3
88Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
89Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano2
90Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team2
91Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek2
92Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2
93Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano2
94Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana1
95Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
96Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack1
97Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC1

Mountains classification
1David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne63pts
2Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC42
3Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale41
4Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo33
5Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team32
6David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC24
7Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling21
8Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard19
9Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team16
10Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano14
11Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team14
12Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team13
13David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
14Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team10
15Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
16Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team9
17Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team9
18Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling8
19Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo7
20Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne7
21Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC6
22Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC6
23Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team6
24Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek6
25Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada6
26Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano5
27Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team5
28Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team5
29Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne5
30Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team4
31Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD4
32Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team4
33Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack3
34Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team3
35Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team3
36Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3
37Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3
38Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo3
39Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
40Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad3
41Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
42Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
43Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
44Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
45Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack2
46Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada2
47Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team1
48Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1
49Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana1
50Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1
51Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada1
52Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
53José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada1
54Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad1
55Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad1

Combination classification
1Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC5pts
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling13
3Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team14
4Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team21
5Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo26
6Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team28
7Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling30
8Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC38
9Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team48
10David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne51
11Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard54
12David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC67
13Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team78
14Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team87
15Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team90
16Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team91
17Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team102
18Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi106
19Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team112
20Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale115
21Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek117
22Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team122
23Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale128
24Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD130
25Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team143
26Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi145
27Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano146
28Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team170
29Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team171
30Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada173
31Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack174
32Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne175
33Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo179
34Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad186
35Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack190
36Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team195
37Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo200
38Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad201
39Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada204
40Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale205
41Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada211
42Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team222
43Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano223
44Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale224
45Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad249
46Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto252
47Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne254

Teams classification
1Geox-TMC208:08:58
2Leopard Trek0:10:19
3Euskaltel-Euskadi0:25:28
4Movistar Team0:30:53
5Katusha Team0:43:19
6AG2R La Mondiale0:45:00
7Rabobank Cycling Team0:49:36
8Pro Team Astana0:52:21
9Sky Procycling1:00:43
10Liquigas-Cannondale1:01:54
11Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:10:40
12Team RadioShack1:15:43
13Omega Pharma-Lotto1:16:18
14Quickstep Cycling Team1:38:55
15Team Garmin-Cervelo2:21:33
16Saxo Bank Sungard2:51:41
17Lampre - ISD2:54:24
18Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3:30:18
19Andalucia Caja Granada4:32:14
20BMC Racing Team5:00:00
21Skil - Shimano5:50:19
22HTC-Highroad6:57:15

 

