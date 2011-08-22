Lastras solos to Vuelta stage win
Spaniard takes over as race leader
Stage 3: Petrer - Totana
Movistar veteran Pablo Lastras took a well-judged solo win and with it the red jersey of race leader at the stage three finish in Totana. The 35-year-old Spaniard, who has won stages in all three Grand Tours during a career that goes back to 1998, finished 15 seconds clear of Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step), Mikel Irizar (RadioShack) and Ruslan Pydgornyy (Vacansoleil-DCM) after attacking them on the final climb of the day, 12km from the finish.
Related Articles
The Spaniard made his winning attack 500 metres from the top of the Alto de la Santa. His advantage was just a handful of seconds heading over the summit, but he gave it everything on the descent into Totana and pushed out his lead out to almost 30 seconds.
The chasing trio did start to cooperate and eat into Lastras’s advantage, reducing his lead to 10 seconds with 3km remaining. But, having done most of the chasing, Chavanel then eased up and the three riders started toying with each other, leaving Lastras to enjoy a celebratory final kilometre as he claimed his first Vuelta stage win since 2002.
Lastras dedicated the victory to his former teammate Xavier Tondo and Leopard Trek’s Wouter Weylandt, who both died earlier this season, as well as to Movistar’s Mauricio Soler, who is still recovering from serious injuries sustained at the Tour of Switzerland in June.
"I think that I won today because of the expertise that I've built up as a veteran rider, I think it was a good win. I really wanted to raise my arms at the finish today and I dedicate the win to Xavi Tondo and to my teammate Soler who is very ill, as well as to all the friends who have been lost this year," said Lastras, who also went on to thank the media "for making this sport great" and his team manager Eusebio Unzué "who gave me the confidence I needed".
Chavanel, who would have taken the race lead if he had finished ahead of Lastras, was pleased with his performance. "We collaborated really well until the last climb. At 600 metres from the top of Alto de la Santa, Lastras took off. I couldn't follow him because I was starting to get cramps," said the Frenchman.
"On the slight rise towards the finish I gave it everything I had to catch up to Lastras. However there wasn't much collaboration from Pydgornyy and Irizar. When we got to within nine seconds from Lastras with only 3 kilometres to go to the finish line we started sizing each other up and Lastras gained a few seconds' advantage. It wasn't up to me to do all the work to catch up.
"I wanted to win the stage and often in order to win you have to risk losing. I gave it everything I had, I couldn't have done more. Anyway, I'm happy with my form, I feel good and I'm going to try again. Congratulations to Pablo. He was the strongest today and he's a great rider."
Most of the race favourites finished safely in the bunch that was led in by Nicolas Roche 1:43 after Lastras had taken the stage. However, two-time winner Denis Menchov (Geox-TMC) failed to stay with the bunch’s pace on the final climb, coming in 3:06 down along with Rabobank’s Steven Kruijswijk, who had been marked as another rider to watch after his impressive performance at the Giro d’Italia.
The winning break takes shape
After a number of escape attempts had been thwarted in the opening five kilometres, Pydgornyy, Chavanel and Cofidis’s Nicolas Edet jumped away after 6km and were soon joined by Spaniards Lastras and Irizar. These five quickly got a good lead, which stretched to almost eight minutes with 68km covered as Liquigas-Cannondale and Leopard Trek set a steady pace on the front of bunch.
Edet asked for medical assistance having being stung on the forehead by an insect with 90km covered. Soon after the young Frenchman started to slip back from the break. Vacansoleil-DCM’s Pydgornyy claimed the sprint not long after this. The pace did increase in the bunch from this point on, although none of the teams were keen to take on too much work so early in the race and in such sapping conditions.
As Irizar led the four escapees over the 3rd-category Alto del Berro with 117km covered, back in the bunch a lot of riders were starting to struggle. HTC’s Mark Cavendish fell back, together with fellow sprinter Marcel Kittel (Skil-Shimano). Leopard Trek was doing most of the work, cutting the break’s lead back to 4:28 at the summit of the Berro, then trimming it down to 3:46 as the race passed through Totana for the first time with 22km remaining.
Sky prominent on final climb
The final 22km loop took the riders out of Totana and up and over the Alto de la Santa, a regular feature in the Tour of Murcia, before dropping back into the finish again. The four breakaway riders were content to cooperate all the way up the climb, until Lastras made his winning move towards the summit.
Back in the rapidly thinning bunch, Team Sky was clearly determined to keep team leader Bradley Wiggins out of trouble. Thomas Lövkvist set the pace for a good way up the climb, with Wiggins on his wheel.
However, suggestions that some of the leading contenders might attempt an attack on the climb with the aim of gaining a few seconds in Totana were unfounded. Geox-TMC’s David De La Fuente did make a dig that came to nothing. But the GC contenders were clearly happy to save themselves until the much bigger test that faces them on stage four, which brings the first summit finish at Sierra Nevada.
That stage will offer an early insight into the likely contenders for the Vuelta title and should bring an immediate end to Lastras’s hold on the red jersey.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|3:58:00
|2
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:15
|3
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|4
|Ruslan Podgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:43
|6
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|7
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|8
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|9
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|10
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|11
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|12
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|13
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|14
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|15
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|16
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|17
|Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|18
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|19
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|20
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|21
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|22
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|23
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|24
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|25
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|26
|Joan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|27
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|28
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|29
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|30
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|31
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|32
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|33
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|34
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|35
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|36
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|37
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|38
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|39
|Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|40
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team
|41
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|42
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|43
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|44
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|45
|Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
|46
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|47
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|48
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|49
|Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:03:06
|50
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|51
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|52
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
|53
|Marc de Maar (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|54
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|55
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|56
|Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|57
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|58
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
|59
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|60
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|61
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|62
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|63
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|64
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|65
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|66
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|67
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|68
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|69
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|70
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|71
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|72
|Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|73
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|74
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|75
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|76
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|77
|Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|78
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|79
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|80
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|81
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|82
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|83
|Jose Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|84
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|85
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|86
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|87
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|88
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|89
|Davide Viganò (Ita) Leopard Trek
|90
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|91
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|92
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|93
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|94
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
|95
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|96
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|97
|Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|98
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|99
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
|100
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|101
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|102
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|103
|Dominique Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|104
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|105
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|106
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|107
|Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Geox-TMC
|108
|Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:06:26
|109
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|0:07:28
|110
|Tom Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|111
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|112
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|113
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|114
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|115
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|116
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
|117
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
|118
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|119
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|120
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|121
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|122
|Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|123
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|124
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|125
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|126
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|127
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|128
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:08:57
|129
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|130
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|131
|David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|132
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|133
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|134
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|135
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|136
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|137
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|138
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|139
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|140
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|141
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|142
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|143
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:10:25
|144
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|145
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|146
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|147
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Geox-TMC
|148
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|149
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|150
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|151
|Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|152
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|153
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|154
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|155
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:19
|156
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|157
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|158
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|159
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|160
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|161
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|162
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|163
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|164
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|165
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|166
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
|167
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|168
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|169
|Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|0:12:50
|170
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|171
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|172
|Juan Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|173
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|174
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
|175
|Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|176
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|177
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|178
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack
|179
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|180
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|181
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|182
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|183
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|184
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|185
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|186
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|187
|Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Por) Andalucia Caja Granada
|188
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|189
|Mauricio Alberto Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC
|190
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|191
|José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team
|192
|Jonas Aaen Jørgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|193
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
|194
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|195
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|196
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|197
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:23:16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruslan Podgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|3
|Ruslan Podgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|20
|3
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|16
|4
|Ruslan Podgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|14
|5
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|6
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|10
|7
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|9
|8
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|8
|9
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|7
|10
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|11
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|5
|12
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4
|13
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3
|14
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|3
|pts
|2
|Ruslan Podgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Ruslan Podgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|11:57:26
|2
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:15
|3
|Team Radioshack
|4
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:43
|5
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|6
|Katusha Team
|7
|Pro Team Astana
|8
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|9
|Lampre - ISD
|10
|Vacansoleil - DCM
|0:03:01
|11
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:03:06
|12
|Leopard Trek
|13
|Sky Procycling
|14
|Geox - TMC
|15
|Team Garmin - Cervelo
|16
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|17
|Ag2R - La Mondiale
|0:04:29
|18
|BMC Racing Team
|19
|Andalucia - Caja Granada
|0:05:52
|20
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:10:14
|21
|Skil - Shimano
|0:11:43
|22
|HTC - Highroad
|0:13:13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|8:25:59
|2
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:20
|3
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:01:08
|4
|Ruslan Podgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:24
|5
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:01:55
|6
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|7
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:59
|8
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|9
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|10
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|0:02:04
|11
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:02:05
|12
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|13
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:09
|14
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|15
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|17
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:02:10
|18
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|19
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:13
|20
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|21
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:02:20
|22
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|23
|Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|24
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|25
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|26
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:23
|27
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|28
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|29
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|0:02:24
|30
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|31
|Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|32
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:25
|33
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|34
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|35
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:02:27
|36
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:02:28
|37
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|38
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:30
|39
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|0:02:31
|40
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:37
|41
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|42
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|43
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:02:38
|44
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:48
|45
|Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:02:58
|46
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|0:03:18
|47
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|48
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:22
|49
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|0:03:28
|50
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|51
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:32
|52
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:03:33
|53
|Marc de Maar (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|54
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:03:36
|55
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|56
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|57
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:45
|58
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|59
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|60
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:46
|61
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|62
|Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|63
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:48
|64
|Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|65
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
|66
|Joan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|67
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:50
|68
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:03:51
|69
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:03:52
|70
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:57
|71
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:00
|72
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|73
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
|0:04:01
|74
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
|75
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|76
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:04:02
|77
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:05
|78
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:04:09
|79
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:04:10
|80
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:04:11
|81
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|82
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:04:12
|83
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|0:04:16
|84
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:20
|85
|Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:04:21
|86
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|87
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:23
|88
|Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:04:27
|89
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:04:39
|90
|Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Geox-TMC
|91
|Jose Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:04:41
|92
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:42
|93
|Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:04:44
|94
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:04:45
|95
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:04:50
|96
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:04:51
|97
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|98
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|99
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:05:07
|100
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:32
|101
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:05:36
|102
|Dominique Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:05:56
|103
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:06:01
|104
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:06:17
|105
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:55
|106
|Davide Viganò (Ita) Leopard Trek
|0:07:05
|107
|Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:07:39
|108
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:07:44
|109
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:07:49
|110
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|0:08:09
|111
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:19
|112
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:08:28
|113
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:08:29
|114
|Tom Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:08:30
|115
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:08:34
|116
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:08:36
|117
|Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:45
|118
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
|0:08:48
|119
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|0:08:50
|120
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:08:59
|121
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:09:11
|122
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:09:23
|123
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|124
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:09:37
|125
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
|0:09:45
|126
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:09:46
|127
|David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:09:52
|128
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:09:55
|129
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:10:02
|130
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:10:19
|131
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:10:23
|132
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:10:39
|133
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:45
|134
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|135
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:10:57
|136
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:11:00
|137
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:11:06
|138
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:16
|139
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:11:19
|140
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:11:46
|141
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:11:56
|142
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:12:00
|143
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|0:12:03
|144
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|0:12:29
|145
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:12:31
|146
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:12:56
|147
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:13:05
|148
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:13:09
|149
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:13:12
|150
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:13:13
|151
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:13:23
|152
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:24
|153
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:13:47
|154
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:13:53
|155
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|156
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|157
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:13:54
|158
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|159
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:13:57
|160
|Mauricio Alberto Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC
|0:14:11
|161
|Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|162
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|163
|Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|0:14:12
|164
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:14:15
|165
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|0:14:17
|166
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|0:14:18
|167
|Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Por) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:14:25
|168
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:28
|169
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|170
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|171
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:14:45
|172
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:09
|173
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Geox-TMC
|0:15:16
|174
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:24
|175
|Juan Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:15:25
|176
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:15:30
|177
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:15:44
|178
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:15:45
|179
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:15:51
|180
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:15:55
|181
|Jonas Aaen Jørgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:16:00
|182
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:23
|183
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|184
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|0:16:48
|185
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:54
|186
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:07
|187
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:17:16
|188
|Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:17:26
|189
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:18:01
|190
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|191
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:18:17
|192
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|0:18:29
|193
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:18:33
|194
|José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:19:41
|195
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:20:52
|196
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:22:16
|197
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:30:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|28
|pts
|2
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|26
|3
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|25
|4
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|22
|5
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|20
|6
|Ruslan Podgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|19
|7
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|16
|8
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|16
|9
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|16
|10
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|14
|11
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|12
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|10
|13
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|9
|14
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|8
|15
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|16
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|8
|17
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|7
|18
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|19
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|6
|20
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|6
|21
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|5
|22
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|5
|23
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4
|24
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3
|25
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|3
|26
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|27
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2
|28
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|29
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|30
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|3
|3
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|4
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|3
|5
|Ruslan Podgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|6
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|2
|7
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|8
|3
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|12
|4
|Ruslan Podgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|15
|5
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|125
|6
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|164
|7
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|189
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|24:49:13
|2
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:16
|3
|Team Radioshack
|0:00:30
|4
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|0:01:33
|5
|Pro Team Astana
|0:01:39
|6
|Katusha Team
|0:01:54
|7
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:57
|8
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:59
|9
|Lampre - ISD
|0:02:21
|10
|Leopard Trek
|0:02:52
|11
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:03:10
|12
|Team Garmin - Cervelo
|0:03:17
|13
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:03:25
|14
|Vacansoleil - DCM
|0:03:26
|15
|Sky Procycling
|0:03:34
|16
|Geox - TMC
|0:03:35
|17
|BMC Racing Team
|0:04:42
|18
|Ag2R - La Mondiale
|0:04:57
|19
|Andalucia - Caja Granada
|0:07:01
|20
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:10:48
|21
|Skil - Shimano
|0:11:47
|22
|HTC - Highroad
|0:13:50
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
-
Shane Sutton disputes bullying accusations in Freeman tribunal'Nothing evidence based' in Tuesday's hearing says Australian
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy