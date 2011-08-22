Trending

Lastras solos to Vuelta stage win

Spaniard takes over as race leader

Lastras won the stage and took the race lead

(Image credit: AFP)
Ruslan Pidgornyy (Vacansoleil)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Pablo Lastras (Movistar) on the podium

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Oscar Freire (Rabobank) gets out of the saddle

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre ISD) climbs

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Daniele Bennati (Leopard Trek) started the stage as race leader,

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Tom Boonen (Quick Step)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
The peloton

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Sylvain Chavenel (Quick Step) on a climb.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Markel Irizar climbs the Alto de la Santa

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Pablo Lastras (Movistar) is the new race leader

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Pablo Lastras (Movistar) wins the stage

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Lastras crosses the finish line

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Lastras is congratulated on taking the overall race lead

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Lastras opens the champagne

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Lastras dominated the podium celebrations

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Lastras movingly points to the sky

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Pablo Lastras (Movistar) in the Vuelta's red leader's jersey.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Lastras savoured his moment

(Image credit: Jean-FranÃ§ois QuÃ©net in Grenoble)
Lastras pointed to the sky to remember Xavier Tondo and Wouter Weylandt

(Image credit: AFP)
Pablo Lastras (Movistar) made an emotional winning salute

(Image credit: AFP)

Movistar veteran Pablo Lastras took a well-judged solo win and with it the red jersey of race leader at the stage three finish in Totana. The 35-year-old Spaniard, who has won stages in all three Grand Tours during a career that goes back to 1998, finished 15 seconds clear of Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step), Mikel Irizar (RadioShack) and Ruslan Pydgornyy (Vacansoleil-DCM) after attacking them on the final climb of the day, 12km from the finish.

The Spaniard made his winning attack 500 metres from the top of the Alto de la Santa. His advantage was just a handful of seconds heading over the summit, but he gave it everything on the descent into Totana and pushed out his lead out to almost 30 seconds.

The chasing trio did start to cooperate and eat into Lastras’s advantage, reducing his lead to 10 seconds with 3km remaining. But, having done most of the chasing, Chavanel then eased up and the three riders started toying with each other, leaving Lastras to enjoy a celebratory final kilometre as he claimed his first Vuelta stage win since 2002.

Lastras dedicated the victory to his former teammate Xavier Tondo and Leopard Trek’s Wouter Weylandt, who both died earlier this season, as well as to Movistar’s Mauricio Soler, who is still recovering from serious injuries sustained at the Tour of Switzerland in June.

"I think that I won today because of the expertise that I've built up as a veteran rider, I think it was a good win. I really wanted to raise my arms at the finish today and I dedicate the win to Xavi Tondo and to my teammate Soler who is very ill, as well as to all the friends who have been lost this year," said Lastras, who also went on to thank the media "for making this sport great" and his team manager Eusebio Unzué "who gave me the confidence I needed".

Chavanel, who would have taken the race lead if he had finished ahead of Lastras, was pleased with his performance. "We collaborated really well until the last climb. At 600 metres from the top of Alto de la Santa, Lastras took off. I couldn't follow him because I was starting to get cramps," said the Frenchman.

"On the slight rise towards the finish I gave it everything I had to catch up to Lastras. However there wasn't much collaboration from Pydgornyy and Irizar. When we got to within nine seconds from Lastras with only 3 kilometres to go to the finish line we started sizing each other up and Lastras gained a few seconds' advantage. It wasn't up to me to do all the work to catch up.

"I wanted to win the stage and often in order to win you have to risk losing. I gave it everything I had, I couldn't have done more. Anyway, I'm happy with my form, I feel good and I'm going to try again. Congratulations to Pablo. He was the strongest today and he's a great rider."

Most of the race favourites finished safely in the bunch that was led in by Nicolas Roche 1:43 after Lastras had taken the stage. However, two-time winner Denis Menchov (Geox-TMC) failed to stay with the bunch’s pace on the final climb, coming in 3:06 down along with Rabobank’s Steven Kruijswijk, who had been marked as another rider to watch after his impressive performance at the Giro d’Italia.

The winning break takes shape

After a number of escape attempts had been thwarted in the opening five kilometres, Pydgornyy, Chavanel and Cofidis’s Nicolas Edet jumped away after 6km and were soon joined by Spaniards Lastras and Irizar. These five quickly got a good lead, which stretched to almost eight minutes with 68km covered as Liquigas-Cannondale and Leopard Trek set a steady pace on the front of bunch.

Edet asked for medical assistance having being stung on the forehead by an insect with 90km covered. Soon after the young Frenchman started to slip back from the break. Vacansoleil-DCM’s Pydgornyy claimed the sprint not long after this. The pace did increase in the bunch from this point on, although none of the teams were keen to take on too much work so early in the race and in such sapping conditions.

As Irizar led the four escapees over the 3rd-category Alto del Berro with 117km covered, back in the bunch a lot of riders were starting to struggle. HTC’s Mark Cavendish fell back, together with fellow sprinter Marcel Kittel (Skil-Shimano). Leopard Trek was doing most of the work, cutting the break’s lead back to 4:28 at the summit of the Berro, then trimming it down to 3:46 as the race passed through Totana for the first time with 22km remaining.

Sky prominent on final climb

The final 22km loop took the riders out of Totana and up and over the Alto de la Santa, a regular feature in the Tour of Murcia, before dropping back into the finish again. The four breakaway riders were content to cooperate all the way up the climb, until Lastras made his winning move towards the summit.

Back in the rapidly thinning bunch, Team Sky was clearly determined to keep team leader Bradley Wiggins out of trouble. Thomas Lövkvist set the pace for a good way up the climb, with Wiggins on his wheel.

However, suggestions that some of the leading contenders might attempt an attack on the climb with the aim of gaining a few seconds in Totana were unfounded. Geox-TMC’s David De La Fuente did make a dig that came to nothing. But the GC contenders were clearly happy to save themselves until the much bigger test that faces them on stage four, which brings the first summit finish at Sierra Nevada.

That stage will offer an early insight into the likely contenders for the Vuelta title and should bring an immediate end to Lastras’s hold on the red jersey.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team3:58:00
2Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:15
3Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
4Ruslan Podgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
5Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:43
6Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
7Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
8Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
9Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
10Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
11Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
12Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
13Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
14Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
15Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
16Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
17Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
18Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
19Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
20Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
21Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) HTC-Highroad
22Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
23Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
24David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
25Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
26Joan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
27Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
28Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
29Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
30Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
31Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
32Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
33Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
34Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
35Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
36David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
37Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
38Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
39Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
40Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team
41Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
42Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
43Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
44Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
45Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
46Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
47Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
48Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
49Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:03:06
50Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
51Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
52David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
53Marc de Maar (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
54Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
55Koen de Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
56Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
57Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
58Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
59Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
60Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
61Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
62Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
63Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
64Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
65Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
66Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
67Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
68Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
69Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
70Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
71Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
72Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
73Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
74Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
75Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
76Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
77Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
78Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
79Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
80Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
81Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
82Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
83Jose Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
84Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
85Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
86Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
87Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
88Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
89Davide Viganò (Ita) Leopard Trek
90Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
91Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
92Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
93Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
94Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
95Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
96Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
97Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
98Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
99Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
100Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
101Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
102Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
103Dominique Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
104Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
105Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
106Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
107Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Geox-TMC
108Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:06:26
109Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad0:07:28
110Tom Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
111Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
112Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
113Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
114John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
115Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
116Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
117Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
118Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
119Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
120Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
121Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
122Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
123Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
124Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
125Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
126Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
127Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
128Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling0:08:57
129Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
130Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
131David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
132Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
133Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
134Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
135Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
136Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
137Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
138Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
139Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
140Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
141Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
142Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
143Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling0:10:25
144Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
145Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
146Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
147Matthias Brändle (Aut) Geox-TMC
148Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
149Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
150Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
151Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
152Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
153Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
154Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
155Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:12:19
156Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
157Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
158Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
159Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
160Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
161Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
162Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
163Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
164Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
165Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
166Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
167Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
168Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
169Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad0:12:50
170Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
171Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
172Juan Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
173Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
174Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
175Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
176Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
177Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
178Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack
179Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
180Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
181Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
182Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
183Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
184Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
185Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
186Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
187Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Por) Andalucia Caja Granada
188Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
189Mauricio Alberto Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC
190David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
191José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team
192Jonas Aaen Jørgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
193Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
194Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
195Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
196Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
197Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:23:16

Sprint 1 - Pliego, 97.8km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruslan Podgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4pts
2Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team2
3Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team1

Sprint 2 - Totana, 141km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team4pts
2Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team2
3Ruslan Podgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

Sprint 3 - Totana, 163km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team25pts
2Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team20
3Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack16
4Ruslan Podgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team14
5Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale12
6Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team10
7Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale9
8Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD8
9Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana7
10Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto6
11Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team5
12Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling4
13Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling3
14Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2

Mountain 1 - Alto del Berro, 117km (Cat. 3)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack3pts
2Ruslan Podgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
3Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team1

Mountain 2 - Alto de La Santa, 151km (Cat. 3)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team3pts
2Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team2
3Ruslan Podgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

Most combative rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team11:57:26
2Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:15
3Team Radioshack
4Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:43
5Liquigas - Cannondale
6Katusha Team
7Pro Team Astana
8Euskaltel - Euskadi
9Lampre - ISD
10Vacansoleil - DCM0:03:01
11Omega Pharma - Lotto0:03:06
12Leopard Trek
13Sky Procycling
14Geox - TMC
15Team Garmin - Cervelo
16Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
17Ag2R - La Mondiale0:04:29
18BMC Racing Team
19Andalucia - Caja Granada0:05:52
20Saxo Bank Sungard0:10:14
21Skil - Shimano0:11:43
22HTC - Highroad0:13:13

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team8:25:59
2Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:20
3Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack0:01:08
4Ruslan Podgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:24
5Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek0:01:55
6Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
7Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:59
8Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
9Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
10Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) HTC-Highroad0:02:04
11Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:02:05
12Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
13Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:09
14Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
15David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
16Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
17Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:02:10
18Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
19Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:13
20Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
21Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:02:20
22Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
23Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
24Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
25Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
26Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:23
27Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
28Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
29Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack0:02:24
30Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
31Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
32Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:25
33Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
34Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
35Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:02:27
36Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:02:28
37David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
38Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:30
39Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana0:02:31
40Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:37
41Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
42Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
43Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC0:02:38
44Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:48
45Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC0:02:58
46Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek0:03:18
47Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
48Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:22
49Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana0:03:28
50Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
51Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:32
52Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:03:33
53Marc de Maar (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
54Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:03:36
55Koen de Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
56Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
57Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:03:45
58Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
59Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
60Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:46
61Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
62Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
63Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:48
64Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
65Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
66Joan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
67Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:03:50
68Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:03:51
69Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:03:52
70Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:57
71Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:00
72Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
73Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC0:04:01
74David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
75Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
76Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:04:02
77Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:04:05
78Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:04:09
79Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:04:10
80Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:04:11
81Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
82Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard0:04:12
83Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD0:04:16
84Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:20
85Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:04:21
86Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
87Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:23
88Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:04:27
89Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:04:39
90Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Geox-TMC
91Jose Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:04:41
92Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:42
93Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:04:44
94Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:04:45
95Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team0:04:50
96Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:04:51
97Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
98Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
99Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:05:07
100Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:32
101Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:05:36
102Dominique Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:05:56
103Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:06:01
104Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:06:17
105Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:55
106Davide Viganò (Ita) Leopard Trek0:07:05
107Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:07:39
108Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:07:44
109John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:07:49
110Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack0:08:09
111Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:08:19
112Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:08:28
113Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:08:29
114Tom Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:08:30
115Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard0:08:34
116Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:08:36
117Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:08:45
118Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek0:08:48
119Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad0:08:50
120Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:08:59
121Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:09:11
122Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:09:23
123Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
124Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:09:37
125Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD0:09:45
126Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling0:09:46
127David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC0:09:52
128Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:09:55
129Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:10:02
130Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:10:19
131Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:10:23
132Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack0:10:39
133Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:10:45
134Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
135Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:10:57
136Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling0:11:00
137Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:11:06
138Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:11:16
139Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:11:19
140Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:11:46
141Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:11:56
142Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:12:00
143Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team0:12:03
144Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek0:12:29
145Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:12:31
146Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:12:56
147Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:13:05
148Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:13:09
149Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:13:12
150Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:13:13
151Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:13:23
152Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:13:24
153Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:13:47
154Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:13:53
155Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
156Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
157Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard0:13:54
158Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
159Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack0:13:57
160Mauricio Alberto Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC0:14:11
161Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
162Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
163Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad0:14:12
164Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack0:14:15
165Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team0:14:17
166Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack0:14:18
167Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Por) Andalucia Caja Granada0:14:25
168Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:28
169Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
170Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
171Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:14:45
172Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:15:09
173Matthias Brändle (Aut) Geox-TMC0:15:16
174David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:24
175Juan Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:15:25
176Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:15:30
177Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:15:44
178Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:15:45
179Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:15:51
180Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek0:15:55
181Jonas Aaen Jørgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:16:00
182Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:16:23
183Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
184Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad0:16:48
185Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:16:54
186Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:17:07
187Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:17:16
188Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:17:26
189Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:18:01
190Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
191Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:18:17
192Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano0:18:29
193Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:18:33
194José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team0:19:41
195Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:20:52
196Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard0:22:16
197Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:30:30

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team28pts
2Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team26
3Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling25
4Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team22
5Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto20
6Ruslan Podgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team19
7Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack16
8Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana16
9Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano16
10Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo14
11Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale12
12Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek10
13Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale9
14Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada8
15Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
16Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD8
17Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team7
18Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto6
19Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team6
20John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad6
21Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto5
22Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale5
23Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling4
24Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling3
25Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD3
26Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
27Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team2
28Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team2
29Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
30Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team3pts
2Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack3
3Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team3
4Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team3
5Ruslan Podgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
6Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada2
7Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto1

Combination classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team3pts
2Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team8
3Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack12
4Ruslan Podgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team15
5Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team125
6Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto164
7Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada189

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team24:49:13
2Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:16
3Team Radioshack0:00:30
4Liquigas - Cannondale0:01:33
5Pro Team Astana0:01:39
6Katusha Team0:01:54
7Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:57
8Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:59
9Lampre - ISD0:02:21
10Leopard Trek0:02:52
11Omega Pharma - Lotto0:03:10
12Team Garmin - Cervelo0:03:17
13Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:03:25
14Vacansoleil - DCM0:03:26
15Sky Procycling0:03:34
16Geox - TMC0:03:35
17BMC Racing Team0:04:42
18Ag2R - La Mondiale0:04:57
19Andalucia - Caja Granada0:07:01
20Saxo Bank Sungard0:10:48
21Skil - Shimano0:11:47
22HTC - Highroad0:13:50

 

