Image 1 of 21 Lastras won the stage and took the race lead (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 21 Ruslan Pidgornyy (Vacansoleil) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 21 Pablo Lastras (Movistar) on the podium (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 21 Oscar Freire (Rabobank) gets out of the saddle (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 5 of 21 Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre ISD) climbs (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 6 of 21 Daniele Bennati (Leopard Trek) started the stage as race leader, (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 7 of 21 Tom Boonen (Quick Step) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 8 of 21 The peloton (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 9 of 21 Sylvain Chavenel (Quick Step) on a climb. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 10 of 21 Markel Irizar climbs the Alto de la Santa (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 11 of 21 Pablo Lastras (Movistar) is the new race leader (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 12 of 21 Pablo Lastras (Movistar) wins the stage (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 13 of 21 Lastras crosses the finish line (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 21 Lastras is congratulated on taking the overall race lead (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 21 Lastras opens the champagne (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 21 Lastras dominated the podium celebrations (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 21 Lastras movingly points to the sky (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 21 Pablo Lastras (Movistar) in the Vuelta's red leader's jersey. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 21 Lastras savoured his moment (Image credit: Jean-FranÃ§ois QuÃ©net in Grenoble) Image 20 of 21 Lastras pointed to the sky to remember Xavier Tondo and Wouter Weylandt (Image credit: AFP) Image 21 of 21 Pablo Lastras (Movistar) made an emotional winning salute (Image credit: AFP)

Movistar veteran Pablo Lastras took a well-judged solo win and with it the red jersey of race leader at the stage three finish in Totana. The 35-year-old Spaniard, who has won stages in all three Grand Tours during a career that goes back to 1998, finished 15 seconds clear of Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step), Mikel Irizar (RadioShack) and Ruslan Pydgornyy (Vacansoleil-DCM) after attacking them on the final climb of the day, 12km from the finish.

Related Articles Vuelta to remember Xavi Tondo at Sierra Nevada

The Spaniard made his winning attack 500 metres from the top of the Alto de la Santa. His advantage was just a handful of seconds heading over the summit, but he gave it everything on the descent into Totana and pushed out his lead out to almost 30 seconds.

The chasing trio did start to cooperate and eat into Lastras’s advantage, reducing his lead to 10 seconds with 3km remaining. But, having done most of the chasing, Chavanel then eased up and the three riders started toying with each other, leaving Lastras to enjoy a celebratory final kilometre as he claimed his first Vuelta stage win since 2002.

Lastras dedicated the victory to his former teammate Xavier Tondo and Leopard Trek’s Wouter Weylandt, who both died earlier this season, as well as to Movistar’s Mauricio Soler, who is still recovering from serious injuries sustained at the Tour of Switzerland in June.

"I think that I won today because of the expertise that I've built up as a veteran rider, I think it was a good win. I really wanted to raise my arms at the finish today and I dedicate the win to Xavi Tondo and to my teammate Soler who is very ill, as well as to all the friends who have been lost this year," said Lastras, who also went on to thank the media "for making this sport great" and his team manager Eusebio Unzué "who gave me the confidence I needed".

Chavanel, who would have taken the race lead if he had finished ahead of Lastras, was pleased with his performance. "We collaborated really well until the last climb. At 600 metres from the top of Alto de la Santa, Lastras took off. I couldn't follow him because I was starting to get cramps," said the Frenchman.

"On the slight rise towards the finish I gave it everything I had to catch up to Lastras. However there wasn't much collaboration from Pydgornyy and Irizar. When we got to within nine seconds from Lastras with only 3 kilometres to go to the finish line we started sizing each other up and Lastras gained a few seconds' advantage. It wasn't up to me to do all the work to catch up.

"I wanted to win the stage and often in order to win you have to risk losing. I gave it everything I had, I couldn't have done more. Anyway, I'm happy with my form, I feel good and I'm going to try again. Congratulations to Pablo. He was the strongest today and he's a great rider."

Most of the race favourites finished safely in the bunch that was led in by Nicolas Roche 1:43 after Lastras had taken the stage. However, two-time winner Denis Menchov (Geox-TMC) failed to stay with the bunch’s pace on the final climb, coming in 3:06 down along with Rabobank’s Steven Kruijswijk, who had been marked as another rider to watch after his impressive performance at the Giro d’Italia.

The winning break takes shape

After a number of escape attempts had been thwarted in the opening five kilometres, Pydgornyy, Chavanel and Cofidis’s Nicolas Edet jumped away after 6km and were soon joined by Spaniards Lastras and Irizar. These five quickly got a good lead, which stretched to almost eight minutes with 68km covered as Liquigas-Cannondale and Leopard Trek set a steady pace on the front of bunch.

Edet asked for medical assistance having being stung on the forehead by an insect with 90km covered. Soon after the young Frenchman started to slip back from the break. Vacansoleil-DCM’s Pydgornyy claimed the sprint not long after this. The pace did increase in the bunch from this point on, although none of the teams were keen to take on too much work so early in the race and in such sapping conditions.

As Irizar led the four escapees over the 3rd-category Alto del Berro with 117km covered, back in the bunch a lot of riders were starting to struggle. HTC’s Mark Cavendish fell back, together with fellow sprinter Marcel Kittel (Skil-Shimano). Leopard Trek was doing most of the work, cutting the break’s lead back to 4:28 at the summit of the Berro, then trimming it down to 3:46 as the race passed through Totana for the first time with 22km remaining.

Sky prominent on final climb

The final 22km loop took the riders out of Totana and up and over the Alto de la Santa, a regular feature in the Tour of Murcia, before dropping back into the finish again. The four breakaway riders were content to cooperate all the way up the climb, until Lastras made his winning move towards the summit.

Back in the rapidly thinning bunch, Team Sky was clearly determined to keep team leader Bradley Wiggins out of trouble. Thomas Lövkvist set the pace for a good way up the climb, with Wiggins on his wheel.

However, suggestions that some of the leading contenders might attempt an attack on the climb with the aim of gaining a few seconds in Totana were unfounded. Geox-TMC’s David De La Fuente did make a dig that came to nothing. But the GC contenders were clearly happy to save themselves until the much bigger test that faces them on stage four, which brings the first summit finish at Sierra Nevada.

That stage will offer an early insight into the likely contenders for the Vuelta title and should bring an immediate end to Lastras’s hold on the red jersey.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 3:58:00 2 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:15 3 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 4 Ruslan Podgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:43 6 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 7 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 8 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 9 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 10 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 11 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 12 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 13 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 14 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 15 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 16 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 17 Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 18 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 19 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 20 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 21 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) HTC-Highroad 22 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 23 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 24 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 25 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 26 Joan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 27 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 28 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 29 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 30 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 31 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 32 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 33 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 34 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 35 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 36 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 37 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 38 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 39 Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 40 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team 41 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 42 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 43 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 44 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 45 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC 46 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 47 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 48 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 49 Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:03:06 50 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 51 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 52 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC 53 Marc de Maar (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 54 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 55 Koen de Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 56 Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 57 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 58 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC 59 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 60 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard 61 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 62 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 63 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 64 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 65 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 66 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 67 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 68 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano 69 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 70 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 71 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 72 Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo 73 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 74 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 75 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 76 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 77 Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 78 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 79 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 80 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 81 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 82 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 83 Jose Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 84 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 85 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 86 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 87 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 88 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 89 Davide Viganò (Ita) Leopard Trek 90 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 91 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 92 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 93 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 94 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana 95 Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 96 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 97 Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana 98 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 99 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team 100 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 101 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 102 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 103 Dominique Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 104 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 105 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 106 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 107 Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Geox-TMC 108 Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:06:26 109 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 0:07:28 110 Tom Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 111 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 112 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 113 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 114 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 115 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 116 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD 117 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek 118 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 119 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling 120 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 121 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 122 Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 123 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 124 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 125 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 126 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 127 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 128 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:08:57 129 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 130 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 131 David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC 132 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 133 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 134 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 135 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 136 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 137 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 138 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 139 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 140 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 141 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 142 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 143 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:10:25 144 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 145 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 146 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 147 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Geox-TMC 148 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 149 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 150 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 151 Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling 152 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 153 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 154 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano 155 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:12:19 156 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 157 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 158 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 159 Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo 160 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 161 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 162 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 163 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 164 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 165 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 166 Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek 167 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 168 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 169 Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 0:12:50 170 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 171 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 172 Juan Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 173 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 174 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 175 Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 176 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 177 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 178 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack 179 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano 180 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 181 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 182 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 183 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 184 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 185 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 186 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 187 Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Por) Andalucia Caja Granada 188 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 189 Mauricio Alberto Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC 190 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 191 José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team 192 Jonas Aaen Jørgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 193 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard 194 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 195 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 196 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 197 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:23:16

Sprint 1 - Pliego, 97.8km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruslan Podgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 pts 2 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 2 3 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Sprint 2 - Totana, 141km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 4 pts 2 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 2 3 Ruslan Podgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1

Sprint 3 - Totana, 163km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 25 pts 2 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 20 3 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 16 4 Ruslan Podgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 14 5 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 12 6 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 10 7 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 9 8 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 8 9 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 7 10 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 6 11 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 5 12 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 4 13 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 3 14 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2

Mountain 1 - Alto del Berro, 117km (Cat. 3) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 3 pts 2 Ruslan Podgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 3 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 1

Mountain 2 - Alto de La Santa, 151km (Cat. 3) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 3 pts 2 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 2 3 Ruslan Podgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1

Most combative rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 11:57:26 2 Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:15 3 Team Radioshack 4 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:43 5 Liquigas - Cannondale 6 Katusha Team 7 Pro Team Astana 8 Euskaltel - Euskadi 9 Lampre - ISD 10 Vacansoleil - DCM 0:03:01 11 Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:03:06 12 Leopard Trek 13 Sky Procycling 14 Geox - TMC 15 Team Garmin - Cervelo 16 Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 17 Ag2R - La Mondiale 0:04:29 18 BMC Racing Team 19 Andalucia - Caja Granada 0:05:52 20 Saxo Bank Sungard 0:10:14 21 Skil - Shimano 0:11:43 22 HTC - Highroad 0:13:13

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 8:25:59 2 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:20 3 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:01:08 4 Ruslan Podgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:24 5 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 0:01:55 6 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 7 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:59 8 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 9 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 10 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) HTC-Highroad 0:02:04 11 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:02:05 12 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 13 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:09 14 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 15 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 16 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 17 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:02:10 18 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 19 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:02:13 20 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 21 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:02:20 22 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 23 Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 24 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 25 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 26 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:23 27 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 28 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 29 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 0:02:24 30 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 31 Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 32 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:25 33 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 34 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 35 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:02:27 36 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:02:28 37 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 38 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:30 39 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 0:02:31 40 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:37 41 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 42 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 43 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:02:38 44 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:48 45 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:02:58 46 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 0:03:18 47 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 48 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:22 49 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 0:03:28 50 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 51 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:32 52 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:03:33 53 Marc de Maar (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 54 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:03:36 55 Koen de Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 56 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano 57 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:03:45 58 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 59 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 60 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:46 61 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 62 Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 63 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:48 64 Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana 65 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana 66 Joan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 67 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:03:50 68 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:03:51 69 Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:03:52 70 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:57 71 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:00 72 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 73 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC 0:04:01 74 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC 75 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 76 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:04:02 77 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:04:05 78 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:04:09 79 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:04:10 80 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:04:11 81 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 82 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:04:12 83 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 0:04:16 84 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:20 85 Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:04:21 86 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 87 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:04:23 88 Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:04:27 89 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:04:39 90 Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Geox-TMC 91 Jose Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:04:41 92 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:42 93 Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:04:44 94 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:04:45 95 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team 0:04:50 96 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:04:51 97 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 98 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 99 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:05:07 100 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:32 101 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:05:36 102 Dominique Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:05:56 103 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:06:01 104 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:06:17 105 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:55 106 Davide Viganò (Ita) Leopard Trek 0:07:05 107 Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:07:39 108 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:07:44 109 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:07:49 110 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 0:08:09 111 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:08:19 112 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:08:28 113 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:08:29 114 Tom Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:08:30 115 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:08:34 116 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:08:36 117 Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:08:45 118 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek 0:08:48 119 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 0:08:50 120 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:08:59 121 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:09:11 122 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:09:23 123 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 124 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:09:37 125 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD 0:09:45 126 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:09:46 127 David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:09:52 128 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:09:55 129 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:10:02 130 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:10:19 131 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:10:23 132 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 0:10:39 133 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:10:45 134 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 135 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:10:57 136 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:11:00 137 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:11:06 138 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:11:16 139 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:11:19 140 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:11:46 141 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:11:56 142 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:12:00 143 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 0:12:03 144 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 0:12:29 145 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:12:31 146 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:12:56 147 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:13:05 148 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:13:09 149 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:13:12 150 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:13:13 151 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:13:23 152 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:13:24 153 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:13:47 154 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:13:53 155 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 156 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 157 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:13:54 158 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling 159 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack 0:13:57 160 Mauricio Alberto Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC 0:14:11 161 Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling 162 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 163 Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 0:14:12 164 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 0:14:15 165 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 0:14:17 166 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 0:14:18 167 Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Por) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:14:25 168 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:28 169 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 170 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 171 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:14:45 172 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:15:09 173 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Geox-TMC 0:15:16 174 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:24 175 Juan Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:15:25 176 Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:15:30 177 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:15:44 178 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:15:45 179 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:15:51 180 Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:15:55 181 Jonas Aaen Jørgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:16:00 182 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:16:23 183 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 184 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 0:16:48 185 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 0:16:54 186 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:17:07 187 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:17:16 188 Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:17:26 189 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:18:01 190 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 191 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:18:17 192 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano 0:18:29 193 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:18:33 194 José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team 0:19:41 195 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:20:52 196 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:22:16 197 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:30:30

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 28 pts 2 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 26 3 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 25 4 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 22 5 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 20 6 Ruslan Podgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 19 7 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 16 8 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 16 9 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano 16 10 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 14 11 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 12 12 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 10 13 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 9 14 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 8 15 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 16 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 8 17 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 7 18 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 6 19 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 6 20 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 6 21 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 5 22 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 5 23 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 4 24 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 3 25 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 3 26 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 27 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2 28 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 29 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 30 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 3 pts 2 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 3 3 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 4 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 3 5 Ruslan Podgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 6 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 2 7 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1

Combination classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 3 pts 2 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 8 3 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 12 4 Ruslan Podgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 15 5 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 125 6 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 164 7 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 189