The Traka Adventure – Victor Bosoni and Svejna Betz win first running of 560km gravel challenge

By published

At second attempt, The Traka Adventure opens competition at event that's draws the cream of the gravel world from around the globe

The start of The Traka Adventure in 2025
The start of The Traka Adventure in 2025 (Image credit: ©Gravel Earth Series | ©The Traka | ©Roger Salanova)

The gravel racing is flowing at the seventh edition of The Traka in Spain, with the first finishers of The Traka Adventure crossing the line in Girona on Friday morning. Victor Bosoni claimed the men's win by covering the challenging 560km course in 24 hours, 9 minutes and 42 seconds while Svenja Betz was the women's victor with a time of 28 hours, 52 minutes and 9 seconds.

The race, which was set to be introduced in 2024 but was cancelled due to the conditions, got underway at 6:00 a.m. local time on Thursday, May 1 in dry weather, though rain did threaten for those who were still out on course after the top riders came through. The long-distance of 560 kilometres included a 56% unpaved course with 10,000 metres of climbing.

The first arrivals in the gruelling challenge had been expected to roll over the line around 28 hours after the start, but Bosoni – who last year finished 15th in The Traka 360 – set a scorching pace and came in hours earlier. The French rider beat his nearest rival Sebastien Breuer by more than an hour in a tight finish with third-placed Benjamin Koch.

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.