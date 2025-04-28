From last in Mountain Bike World Cup to first in all seven Belgian Waffle Ride starts – Villafañe finds her groove on gravel

Former Unbound Gravel champion heads to Girona for debut at The Traka 200

Two-time Life Time Grand Prix women&#039;s champion Sofia Gomez Villafañe finishes at 2025 Sea Otter Classic Gravel, but earns top points in the start of a new Grand Prix season
Two-time Life Time Grand Prix women's champion Sofia Gomez Villafañe finishes at 2025 Sea Otter Classic Gravel, but earns top points in the start of a new Grand Prix season (Image credit: Les Morales)

Sofia Gomez Villafañe (Specialized Off-road) has been a like a bolt of lightning at a string of events this spring, landing a trio of thunderous results in March at the Belgian Waffle Ride Arizona, Valley of Tears and a Cape Epic overall with teammate Annika Langvad. Moving into April, she hasn't shown any sign of deceleration in either her aggressive accumulation of top racing results or her assertiveness in planning out an agenda to capture yet more.

On Sunday the 31-year-old completed a trifecta of podiums at a three-race swing in California which included Sea Otter Classic Gravel, The Growler at Levi's Gran Fondo and then she decimated the competition at Sunday's Belgian Waffle Ride California. Time to relax? The short answer is 'No', as Villafañe heads to Girona, Spain on Monday for her debut at The Traka 200-kilometre gravel race.

