Unbound Gravel 200 – Rosa Klöser sprints to victory at pro women's race

German wins sprint from lead group with Geerike Schreurs second and Paige Onweller third

Rosa Klöser crosses the line in Emporia to claim victory in the pro women's Unbound Gravel 200, 2024
Rosa Klöser crosses the line in Emporia to claim victory in the pro women's Unbound Gravel 200, 2024 (Image credit: SnowyMountain Photography)

Rosa Klöser has claimed the win at the Unbound Gravel 200 pro women's race,  sprinting to victory at the gruelling pro women's race to take the most prestigious title in the gravel world.

The 203 mile (327 km) race with 11,850 feet (3,612m) of climbing ended with a lead group of nine heading into the final mile and while it broke up a little in the technical run in, it ended with a sprint battle for the podium placings.

Unbound 200 pro women top 5
PositionRiderTime
1Rosa Klöser10:26:02
2Geerike Schreurs10:26:03
3Paige Onweller"
4Haley Smith"
5Heather Jackson"

Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

