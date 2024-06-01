Unbound Gravel 200 – Rosa Klöser sprints to victory at pro women's race
German wins sprint from lead group with Geerike Schreurs second and Paige Onweller third
Rosa Klöser has claimed the win at the Unbound Gravel 200 pro women's race, sprinting to victory at the gruelling pro women's race to take the most prestigious title in the gravel world.
The 203 mile (327 km) race with 11,850 feet (3,612m) of climbing ended with a lead group of nine heading into the final mile and while it broke up a little in the technical run in, it ended with a sprint battle for the podium placings.
Klöser got the gap on the dash to the finish line in Emporia, Kansas, crossing ahead of Geerike Schreurs (SD Worx-ProTime) who took out second place and in third it was Paige Onweller (Trek-Drftlss).
It was a fast edition of the race on the north course, as the roads dried out so there was little to be seen of the dreaded peanut butter mud that riders had been coming across in reconnaissance rides, with Klöser finishing with a time of 10:26:02.
Last year's solo winner Carolin Schiff (Canyon CLLCTV) came sixth in the sprint finish while 2022 winner and 2023 runner-up Sofia Gomez-Villafañe (Specialized) came over the line in 15th place, 12:28 back from the winner.
Villafañe said she didn’t get to enjoy the women’s race very much, which saw no men among the main contenders, because of two flat tyres and a mechanical, but simply stated, ‘that’s bike racing’.
More to come ...
|Position
|Rider
|Time
|1
|Rosa Klöser
|10:26:02
|2
|Geerike Schreurs
|10:26:03
|3
|Paige Onweller
|"
|4
|Haley Smith
|"
|5
|Heather Jackson
|"
Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).
