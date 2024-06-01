Unbound Gravel 200 – Rosa Klöser sprints to victory at pro women's race

Rosa Klöser crosses the line in Emporia to claim victory in the pro women's Unbound Gravel 200, 2024

Rosa Klöser has claimed the win at the Unbound Gravel 200 pro women's race, sprinting to victory at the gruelling pro women's race to take the most prestigious title in the gravel world.

The 203 mile (327 km) race with 11,850 feet (3,612m) of climbing ended with a lead group of nine heading into the final mile and while it broke up a little in the technical run in, it ended with a sprint battle for the podium placings.

Klöser got the gap on the dash to the finish line in Emporia, Kansas, crossing ahead of Geerike Schreurs (SD Worx-ProTime) who took out second place and in third it was Paige Onweller (Trek-Drftlss).

It was a fast edition of the race on the north course, as the roads dried out so there was little to be seen of the dreaded peanut butter mud that riders had been coming across in reconnaissance rides, with Klöser finishing with a time of 10:26:02.

Last year's solo winner Carolin Schiff (Canyon CLLCTV) came sixth in the sprint finish while 2022 winner and 2023 runner-up Sofia Gomez-Villafañe (Specialized) came over the line in 15th place, 12:28 back from the winner.

Villafañe said she didn’t get to enjoy the women’s race very much, which saw no men among the main contenders, because of two flat tyres and a mechanical, but simply stated, ‘that’s bike racing’.

