Tour de France stage 5 finish line quotes
Hear from Peter Sagan, Julian Alaphilippe, Dan Martin and Geraint Thomas
Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) - Stage 5 winner
"You just have to be patient and the victory will come. I have to say thanks to all my teammates. They did a very, very great job, and finally victory came at the Tour de France for us. It's very nice.
"We controlled the race all day, on the flat part until the finish. I did my best, and it just came. If I don't win, then everybody is going to ask me what is missing. But see, nothing is missing. It's just that everybody needs good luck and to have a good day for a win."
Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates)
"My gears just stopped working and I had to change bikes. The guys were great, they were right there. It was almost the worst moment of the race – two minutes later would have been the worst moment. Jasper [Philipsen] was incredibly strong, Vegard [Stake Laengen] was there and Sergio [Henao], too – we didn’t even need him but they brought me back to the front. It was a good team effort and hopefully that’s the end of my mechanicals.
"Today was about saving as much energy as possible. Hitting those climbs today was a good little taster for the legs. Tomorrow is a really big stage. It’s going to be a really hard day – possibly the hardest of the Tour – and everyone will be fresh and explosive.”
Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) - Overall leader
"In the finale I knew it was important to stay up front. My first goal was to protect the yellow jersey and to arrive safe. I tried to be in good position for the sprint, but in the end I just finished in the group. I’m really happy to have another day in yellow.
"For sure [Thursday's stage 6] will be an important day for the GC riders. Everyone wants to try something, and yeah, for me also I will try to do my best to keep yellow, but for sure it will be hard."
Geraint Thomas (Team Ineos)
"It was nice. It never went too hard. It was nice to get a bit of climbing in the legs and build up for tomorrow.
"[The climb of La Planche Des Belles Filles] is hard. I’ve done it before and did it just before Suisse. That sort of climb favours the punchy, pure climbers – say Egan, for one. Then on the other teams you have guys like Yates, Richie, Quintana – it suits those guys, but when you’ve got good form you’ve got good form, and it will just be interesting to see where everyone is."
