'We take note of the decision even if we have difficulty understanding it' – Paul Penhoët relegated and given yellow card after Critérium du Dauphiné stage 2 sprint

By published

After crossing line fifth, Groupama FDJ rider relegated to 116th at back of bunch, also handed 500 CHF fine for 'irregular sprint'

Paul Penhoët (Groupama FDJ) at the start of stage 2 at the Critérium du Dauphiné 2025
Paul Penhoët (Groupama FDJ) at the start of stage 2 at the Critérium du Dauphiné 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Paul Penhoët (Groupama FDJ) walked away from a hard fought Critérium du Dauphiné stage 2 sprint with a 500 CHF fine, relegation to 116th and a yellow card for an "irregular sprint". 

The stage to Issoire was the first opportunity for the sprinters at the event and Lidl-Trek controlled the the run to the line, dropping off Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) with 400m to go before he neatly finished it off to claim victory. There was, however, a considerable battle going on behind to capture prime position on his wheel, 

