Tour de France: Stage 18 highlights - Video

Tour de France: Stage 18 highlights

Exuberant stage win for Demare in Pau

Groupama-FDJ's Arnaud Demare on the podium after winning stage 18 at the tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ) powered to an emphatic victory on stage 18 of the Tour de France, getting the better of Cofidis' Christophe Laporte and Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) in the bunch kick.

It was the first stage win of the race for a French team, although Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) claimed a pair of stage wins and leads the mountains classification.

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) had a relatively quiet day ahead of the final mountain stage, but the same could not be said for stage 17 winner Nairo Quintana (Movistar), who crashed midway through the day and suffered deep cuts and contusions.