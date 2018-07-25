Tour de France: Stage 17 highlights - Video

Geraint Thomas (Sky) finishes third on the Col du Portet (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

It has been a difficult Tour de France for Nairo Quintana (Movistar), whose GC ambitions took a hit on the first stage, the team time trial and in the Alps. But the Colombian found his wings on the 65km romp through the Pyrenees, soloing to the stage 17 victory on the Col du Portet.

Behind the Movistar man, Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) clawed back 21 seconds on race leader Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) who, after teammate and defending champion Chris Froome cracked in the final kilometre, extended his overall race lead.

Thomas gained a four-second bonus and five seconds over Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb), who climbed over Froome into second place overall, now at 1:59. Froome is in third at 2:31, just 16 seconds ahead of Primoz Roglic (LottoNl-Jumbo).