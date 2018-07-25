Trending

Tour de France: Stage 17 highlights - Video

Quintana finds his wings, Thomas gains on Froome

Geraint Thomas (Sky) finishes third on the Col du Portet

Geraint Thomas (Sky) finishes third on the Col du Portet
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

It has been a difficult Tour de France for Nairo Quintana (Movistar), whose GC ambitions took a hit on the first stage, the team time trial and in the Alps. But the Colombian found his wings on the 65km romp through the Pyrenees, soloing to the stage 17 victory on the Col du Portet.

Related Articles

Tour de France: Quintana wins short stage 17 atop Col du Portet

Tour de France: Stage 17 finish line quotes

Tour de France: Quintana is the Zwift Rider of the Day

Tour de France: Peter Sagan certain he will continue after stage 17 crash

Geraint Thomas: I guess the team are working for me now

Chris Froome crashed by gendarme after Tour de France stage

Chris Froome forced to chase podium spot as Thomas tightens Tour de France control

Nairo Quintana will keep fighting at Tour de France after stage win

Roglic moves to within striking distance of Tour de France podium

Tour de France: Dan Martin goes all in with Col du Portet attack

Behind the Movistar man, Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) clawed back 21 seconds on race leader Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) who, after teammate and defending champion Chris Froome cracked in the final kilometre, extended his overall race lead.

Thomas gained a four-second bonus and five seconds over Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb), who climbed over Froome into second place overall, now at 1:59. Froome is in third at 2:31, just 16 seconds ahead of Primoz Roglic (LottoNl-Jumbo).