Tour de France: Stage 16 highlights - Video

Alaphilippe does the repeat in first Pyrenean stage
Julian Alaphilippe repeated his success from the first Tour de France stage in the Alps, riding away from his breakaway companions in the opening Pyrenean stage 16 to take the victory in Bagnères-de-Luchon.
The Quick-Step Floors rider's descending abilities are becoming the stuff of legend, and he hurtled down the Col du Portillon in hot pursuit of Mitchelton-Scott's Adam Yates, who led over the top. Yates slid out in a bend, however, leaving Alaphilippe to solo on to victory.
Yates, scraped up and his morale damaged, was out-sprinted by Gorka Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida) for second place on the stage.
The overall classification remained largely the same, with all of the top 10 finishing with race leader Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) ahead of Wednesday's short, punchy stage.
