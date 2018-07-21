Tour de France: Stage 14 highlights - Video

Omar Fraile (Astana) wins stage 14 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

Saturday's stage 14 at the Tour de France was a tale of two races, with Omar Fraile (Astana) taking the stage win from a breakaway and the peloton containing the GC contenders coming in more than 18 minutes later.

Fraile jumped away from the breakaway as it slowly whittled down on the final climb of the day, going in search of Trek-Segafredo's Jasper Stuyven, whose late solo move almost brought stage success. Stuyven's move came up just short, however, as first Fraile then mountains leader Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) were able to track him down and pass him before the finish. Stuyven got the 'most combative' rider for his efforts, while Alaphilippe added to his lead for the polka dot jersey.

Among the GC contenders, Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) lost time to his rivals, but overall leader Great Thomas and his Sky teammate, overall runner-up Chris Froome, finished beside Team Sunweb's Tom Dumoulin.