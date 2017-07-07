Tour de France: Stage 7 highlights - Video

Marcel Kittel in green after stage 7 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) claimed his third stage victory of this year's Tour de France and the 12th of his career on stage 7 to Nuits-Saint-Georges, but was given the strongest challenge yet by Norwegian Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) who came within six millimeters of the win, according to the photo finish.

The predicted crosswinds never became a problem for overall race leader Chris Froome, whose Team Sky left the bulk of the work chasing the day's four escapees to the sprinters' teams. He remains in the lead by 12 seconds over teammate Geraint Thomas and 14 on Fabio Aru (Astana).