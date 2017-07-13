Tour de France: Stage 12 highlights - Video

Romain Bardet on the podium after winning stage 12 at the Tour de France

Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) delivered a third French stage win of the 2017 Tour de France on Thursday's stage 12 as Team Sky's Chris Froome relinquished the yellow jersey to Astana's Fabio Aru.

The long, challenging day in the Pyrenees saw a sizable early break get clear, but a high tempo in the pack gradually reeled in the escapees, with Stephen Cummings (Dimension Data) the last man caught on the day on the slopes of the Peyresourde.

Movistar's Nairo Quintana was dropped from the yellow jersey group before the top of the penultimate climb. After a short descent, the select group of GC hopefuls hit the steep final ascent and then it was the turn of Trek-Segafredo's Alberto Contador to come unglued. LottoNL-Jumbo's George Bennett kicked off hostilities with a short-lived attack. Then Aru put in a strong dig. Froome tried to follow but couldn't close down the move, with Bardet and Rigoberto Urán (Cannondale-Drapac) surging past him to get onto Aru's wheel.

Bardet pulled away in the closing metres to take the win with Urán claiming second and Aru third. Froome finished 22 seconds later, losing his yellow jersey to Aru, who now leads him by six seconds in the general classification.