Tour de France stage 7 highlights - Video

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) is in the lead group (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Steve Cummings (Dimension Data) says his stage 7 victory at the Tour de France was the best victory of his career to date. The Briton soloed away from the day's breakaway before the Col d'Aspin and then survived the climb to take the second Tour stage of his career.

Daryl Impey (Orica-BikeExchange) out-sprinted Daniel Navarro (Cofidis) for second on the stage. Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) kept his race lead by going into the day's breakaway and coming in three minutes behind Cummings.