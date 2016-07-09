Adam Yates' flamme rouge inflatable banner crash - Video
Orica-BikeExchange's Adam Yates was riding himself into the Tour de France's white jersey and second place overall on stage 7 when disaster struck and the inflatable flamme rouge banner collapsed on his front wheel.
The Briton had responded to an attack from Dan Martin (Etixx-Quick Step) near the top of the Col d'Aspin, dropping the Irishman and creating a seven second buffer over the chasing group of general classification riders on the fast run into to Lac de Payolle.
With the camera's following yellow jersey holder Greg Van Avermaet, they cut back to show the red and white Vittel sponsored arch wrapped around a Mavic neutral spares motobike, several riders and Yates standing to the side of the road with a bloody chin.
Yates remounted to cross the line in 73rd place but with his team successfully protesting the result, the 23-year-old will start stage 8 in the white jersey and in second place on the overall standings.
