Tour de France stage 2 highlights - Video

Peter Sagan swapping rainbow stripes for yellow (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) put on his first career yellow jersey at the Tour de France after winning stage 2 in Cherbourg. He timed his winning sprint to perfection, sliding in behind Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-QuickStep) on the uphill drag to the finish line and then pouncing to take the win ahead of the Frenchman. Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) was third.

Though the world champion took the overall race lead, his teammate Alberto Contador suffered another damaging day after crashing and losing more time in the overall. It was the second crash in two days for the Spaniard, who now sits 1:02 behind Sagan, but more importantly, 48 seconds behind GC rivals Chris Froome (Team Sky) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar).