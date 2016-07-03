Tour de France: Contador caught up in stage 2 crash

Image 1 of 3 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Alberto Contador finishes stage 1 heavily bandaged after his fall (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 3 A bandaged and bruised Alberto Contador finishes stage 1 of the Tour de France after a crash earlier in the day. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

For the second day in a row Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) was affected by a crash in the Tour de France. Luckily the Spaniard did not hit the ground on stage 2 and was instead only tangled up in a fall with roughly 120 kilometres remaining in the rainy stage to Cherbourg-Octeville.

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) and several other riders were also caught up the fall.

Contador had several teammates drop back and help pace him to the peloton, with an initial gap standing at two minutes. For live updates on Contador’s pursuit of the peloton, click here.

