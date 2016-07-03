Tour de France: Contador caught up in stage 2 crash
Spaniard in trouble for second day in a row
For the second day in a row Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) was affected by a crash in the Tour de France. Luckily the Spaniard did not hit the ground on stage 2 and was instead only tangled up in a fall with roughly 120 kilometres remaining in the rainy stage to Cherbourg-Octeville.
Related Articles
Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) and several other riders were also caught up the fall.
Contador had several teammates drop back and help pace him to the peloton, with an initial gap standing at two minutes. For live updates on Contador’s pursuit of the peloton, click here.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy