Geraint Thomas recovers from crash to complete 'gutsy ride' on stage 3 at Tour de Suisse

By published

Former winner of the Swiss stage race admits 'muscles a bit strained' from twisting his knee

Tour de Suisse - Stage 3, Heiden, Switzerland - 17 Jun 2025 Britiish rider Geraint Thomas of INEOS Grenadiers in action during the third stage of the Tour de Suisse cycling race over 195.6km from Aarau to Heiden, Switzerland, 17 June 2025.
Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) competes on stage 3 of Tour de Suisse 2025 (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Ineos Grenadiers called it a 'gutsy ride to the finish', as Geraint Thomas crashed in the final third of stage 3 of the Tour de Suisse and teammates helped him to reconnect to the peloton for the hilly finish of the 195.6km route.

It was a 'slow-motion' spill with just under 60km to ride when the peloton approached a narrow left-hand bend a few kilometres before the bonification seconds at the Tissot sprint at Magdalenau. Thomas was the only rider to go down, apparently a self-inflicted crash as he hit the edge of the pavement.

