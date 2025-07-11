'I just wish that he is OK' - Tadej Pogačar's lieutenant João Almeida injured in high-speed Tour de France crash, Jack Haig abandons as leader Santiago Buitrago also hurt

By published

Tour de France stage 7 winner and overall leader Pogačar dedicates victory to injured Almeida

The peloton on stage 7 at the Tour de France
The peloton on stage 7 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bahrain-Victorious teammates Jack Haig and Santiago Buitrago, and UAE Team Emirates-EXG's João Almeida and bore the worst of a crash in the lead group of overall contenders with 6.5km remaining of stage 7 won by his teammate Tadej Pogačar atop the Mûr-de-Bretagne, Guerlédan, on Friday at the Tour de France.

Buitrago and Haig were positioned in 14th and 20th overall classification at the start of the day, but Haig's injuries have forced him to abandon the stage, while Buitrago lost more than 13 minutes and is now out of contention for a top placing in the GC standings.

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.