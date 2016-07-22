Tour de France stage 19 highlights - Video

Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) wins stage 19 at the Tour de France

A rainy afternoon played a role in stage 19 of the Tour de France, as the slippery descent off the day's penultimate climb wreaked havoc on the general classification contenders while Romain Bardet (AG2R) soloed away to the stage win on Mont Blanc

Bardet moved to second overall after Trek-Segafredo's Bauke Mollema slipped off the wet road and lost several minutes, dropping off the podium to 10th. Froome's day was saved by quick-thinking teammate Geraint Thomas, who loaned his team leader his bike wile Wout Poels paced Froome to the finish. Froome lost 36 seconds after the incident but still has an overall lead of more than four minutes over Bardet and Nairo Quintana (Movistar), who jumped past Adam Yates (Orica-BikeExchange) into third.

