Tour de France stage 13 - Finish line quotes

Tom Dumoulin en route during the stage 13 time trial at the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin):

On the attack in Nice - "This morning I woke up with the terrible news from Nice, and it was a big question if the team would start. I think it was a good decision [to start], in general, these terrorists cannot decide our lives. I think it's good that we showed that we are the modern world and we don't say yes to these attacks.

"It was a just question whether we should race or not today. In the end, it was a just decision to race because we can't let terrorists rule our lives in our society. It's terrible what happened and overshadows the day a lot. So you're speaking to a man with two sides to his face today. Of course I'm happy with the win, but at the same time my thoughts are with everyone involved in the horrific attacks in Nice."

On using a disc wheel in strong winds - "If you want to win you have to take risks. The wind was difficult and hard to cope with, I could have ridden with a three-spoke, one moment was tricky and I almost went off the road, but in general it was a smooth ride."





"I think it was good that we stand together. Things have been put into perspective here for us. Of course, I'm happy with how the time trial went, but really the atmosphere here is sad and everyone's hearts are with those affected down in Nice. It's a special place for me also, close to my home base, and I can't image what those people are going through down there."

Richie Porte (BMC):

"I couldn't hear anything on the radio. It was so windy out there and I didn't know what the times were out there. It hurt like hell, to be honest, and yesterday, with the motor bike doesn't help either. I'm a little bit sore, it's disappointing. I'm sure the race is not over yet."

Fabian Cancellara (Trek Segafredo)

"It was like the other days, it was hard. I worked a lot in the last few days for the team for Bauke in the wind, but I did the maximum I could all the same today. I'll try to recover for tomorrow, there'll be a lot of wind again. It's a very special time trial because you start with climb straightaway. You don't usually have a 7k climb in a TT. Then with the wind after the climb it's tough. There are technical parts too but the wind is the more difficult aspect. The most important thing is to have the legs."

Tejay van Garderen (BMC Racing)

"My time trial was about average. It wasn't one of the best ones I've ever had but the Tour de France is about consistency so I'll just keep chipping away. Hopefully throughout the third week if I can move up a couple of more places then we'll be sitting in a good place in Paris."