Tour de France stage 13 highlights - Video

Tom Dumoulin is focused during the stage 13 time trial at the Tour de France.

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) established his time trial supremacy ahead of the upcoming Rio Olympics with a convincing win Friday during stage 13 at the Tour de France. Meanwhile, Chris Froome (Team Sky) continued to stake his claim as strongest among the GC contenders, coming in second to the Dutch time trial specialist and increasing his lead over his rivals. Movistar's Nelson Oliveira rounded out the podium over the 37km test that started in Bourg-Saint-Andéol and finished in Pont-d'Arc.

The top of the general classification shuffled a bit, with Bauke Mollema, who finished sixth on the day, moving into second overall ahead of Adam Yates (orcia-GreenEdge) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar). Fabio Aru (Astana) also took a tumble down the GC ladder.