Tour de France: Video captures spectator spitting on Froome

Image 1 of 5 Chris Froome approaches the finish of stage 19 Image 2 of 5 Chris Froome in yellow on the stage18 podium. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Chris Froome (Sky) in the yellow jersey. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 4 of 5 Chris Froome (Sky) Image 5 of 5 Chris Froome (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Chris Froome (Sky) had another eventful day at the Tour de France during stage 19, but attacks from Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar) weren't the only aggression he had to deal with on the road.

Danish TV2 Sport captured video of a spectator first flipping off the race leader and then spitting on him. The TV network posted a video of the assault on its Twitter feed, and reaction among the public has been swift in condemning the offending person's actions.

Froome previously reported that a spectator doused him with urine during stage 14, prompting the race to ask spectators to respect the riders.

So DISGUSTING! A hater SPITS at @chrisfroome -Sad for @letour and cycling in general! @TeamSky #TDF15 #RespectTheRace pic.twitter.com/8iPQTNUizS