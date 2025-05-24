Recommended reading

Giro d'Italia crash leaves Giulio Ciccone and Antonio Tiberi in pain and disappointment

'I feel lucky that I've nothing broken' says Tiberi after limiting time loss to 1:44

Giulio Ciccone crashed on stage 14 and lost more than 16 minutes at the Giro d&#039;Italia
Giulio Ciccone crashed on stage 14 and lost more than 16 minutes at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

All it took was a split second for a race-altering crash, perhaps on a metal manhole cover on the racing line of a tight cobbled corner of Gorizia, for the 2025 Giro d'Italia to turn dramatically.  

Isaac del Toro (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) and Simon Yates (Visma-Lease a Bike) got going quickly, and Wout Van Aert dragged them and a few other GC contenders to the finish, while Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers), Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) and others lost 48 seconds.

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

