Pre-race favourite Antonio Tiberi out of Tour of the Alps with sickness

Italian abandons key Giro d'Italia build-up race as crash also forces Salvatore Puccio out of race

Antonio Tiberi on the podium of Tirreno-Adriatico 2025
Tiberi will now only race again at the Giro (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pre-race favourite Antonio Tiberi (Bahrain Victorious) is out of the Tour of the Alps after abandoning in the middle of stage 2 with illness.

Tiberi started the stage from Mezzolombardo to Sterzing, but climbed off in the final 60 kilometres. The news of his abandon came shortly after a crash in a tunnel, but his exit was unrelated, with the team confirming it was due to stomach problems.

