Cavendish takes 24th Tour de France stage win in Marseille

Yellow jersey stays with Orica-GreenEdge's Gerrans

Image 1 of 116

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 116

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma Quick Step) wins stage 5 of the Tour de France

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma Quick Step) wins stage 5 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 3 of 116

French champion Thibaut Pinot checks on his teammate

French champion Thibaut Pinot checks on his teammate
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 116

Orica-GreenEdge works to control the breakaway

Orica-GreenEdge works to control the breakaway
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 116

Cavendish on his way to the win, while in the distance a crash unfolds

Cavendish on his way to the win, while in the distance a crash unfolds
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 116

Nacer Bouhanni gets medical attention after crashing in Marseille

Nacer Bouhanni gets medical attention after crashing in Marseille
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 116

Matteo Trentin celebrates after delivering Mark Cavendish to the stage win in Marseille

Matteo Trentin celebrates after delivering Mark Cavendish to the stage win in Marseille
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 116

Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) leads Kevin Reza (Europcar) in a last ditch attempt to stay away

Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) leads Kevin Reza (Europcar) in a last ditch attempt to stay away
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 116

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil) was awarded the most aggressive rider prize

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil) was awarded the most aggressive rider prize
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 116

Cadel Evans (BMC) made it through the stage unscathed

Cadel Evans (BMC) made it through the stage unscathed
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 116

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma Quickstep) celebrates Tour de France stage win #24

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma Quickstep) celebrates Tour de France stage win #24
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 116

Riders try to get to the finish behind the crash-blocked road

Riders try to get to the finish behind the crash-blocked road
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 116

A momentary loss of concentration and the inevitable crash.

A momentary loss of concentration and the inevitable crash.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 116

Jurgen Van den Broeck collects himself after the crash

Jurgen Van den Broeck collects himself after the crash
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 116

The peloton came to a stop behind the final kilometer crash

The peloton came to a stop behind the final kilometer crash
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 116

The crash stopped most of the peloton in the final 200m

The crash stopped most of the peloton in the final 200m
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 116

Christian Vande Velde can't believe he's crashed in the Tour de France... again.

Christian Vande Velde can't believe he's crashed in the Tour de France... again.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 116

Riders get going again after the Tour de France stage 5 crash

Riders get going again after the Tour de France stage 5 crash
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 116

Jurgen van den Broeck (Lotto Belisol) a little worse for wear after his crash on stage 5

Jurgen van den Broeck (Lotto Belisol) a little worse for wear after his crash on stage 5
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 116

Pierre Rolland's lead in the mountains classification was unchallenged on stage 5

Pierre Rolland's lead in the mountains classification was unchallenged on stage 5
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 116

Shayne Bannan (Orica-GreenEdge)

Shayne Bannan (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 22 of 116

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin Sharp) at the start of stage 5

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin Sharp) at the start of stage 5
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 23 of 116

Matteo Trentin was pleased with his work

Matteo Trentin was pleased with his work
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 24 of 116

Michal Kwiatkowski celebrates for his teammate Cavendish

Michal Kwiatkowski celebrates for his teammate Cavendish
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 25 of 116

Mark Cavendish won ahead of Boasson Hagen and Sagan

Mark Cavendish won ahead of Boasson Hagen and Sagan
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 26 of 116

Mark Cavendish won by a clear set of wheels in Marseille

Mark Cavendish won by a clear set of wheels in Marseille
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 27 of 116

The sprint barrels into Marseille

The sprint barrels into Marseille
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 28 of 116

Simon Gerrans in the yellow jersey before stage 5

Simon Gerrans in the yellow jersey before stage 5
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 29 of 116

Michal Kwiatkowski stayed in the best young rider's lead

Michal Kwiatkowski stayed in the best young rider's lead
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 30 of 116

The day's breakaway headed up by Alexey Lutsenko and Yukiya Arashiro

The day's breakaway headed up by Alexey Lutsenko and Yukiya Arashiro
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 116

RadioShack's Haimar Zubeldia gets his wounds tended to during stage 5 of the Tour de France

RadioShack's Haimar Zubeldia gets his wounds tended to during stage 5 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 116

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) on the ground after a high-speed crash in the stage 5 finale

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) on the ground after a high-speed crash in the stage 5 finale
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 116

Jean-Francois Pescheaux, the Tour de France sport director

Jean-Francois Pescheaux, the Tour de France sport director
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 34 of 116

Mark Cavendish celebrates Tour stage win #24

Mark Cavendish celebrates Tour stage win #24
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 35 of 116

Simon Gerrans gets to enjoy another day in the maillot jaune

Simon Gerrans gets to enjoy another day in the maillot jaune
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 36 of 116

Pierre Rolland kept the polka dot jersey

Pierre Rolland kept the polka dot jersey
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 37 of 116

Stuart O'Grady (Orica - GreenEdge)

Stuart O'Grady (Orica - GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 116

Simon Gerrans (Orica - GreenEdge)

Simon Gerrans (Orica - GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 116

Alberto Contador (Team Saxo - Tinkoff)

Alberto Contador (Team Saxo - Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 116

Team Cannondale ready to race

Team Cannondale ready to race
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 116

Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Chris Froome (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 116

Cadel Evans (BMC)

Cadel Evans (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 116

Christopher Froome (Sky)

Christopher Froome (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 116

Imanol Erviti (Movistar)

Imanol Erviti (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 116

Rein Taaramae (Cofidis)

Rein Taaramae (Cofidis)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 116

Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Movistar)

Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 116

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) sprints to a win in stage 5

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) sprints to a win in stage 5
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 116

Matthew Goss (Orica - GreenEdge)

Matthew Goss (Orica - GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 116

Matthew Goss (Orica - GreenEdge)

Matthew Goss (Orica - GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 116

Matthew Goss (Orica - GreenEdge)

Matthew Goss (Orica - GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 51 of 116

Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)

Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 52 of 116

Ted King (Cannondale) talks to the media

Ted King (Cannondale) talks to the media
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 53 of 116

Simon Gerrans (Orica - GreenEdge)

Simon Gerrans (Orica - GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 54 of 116

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 55 of 116

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) celebrates winning stage 5

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) celebrates winning stage 5
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 56 of 116

Davide Cimolai (Lampre - Merida)

Davide Cimolai (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 57 of 116

Daryl Impey (Orica - GreenEdge)

Daryl Impey (Orica - GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 58 of 116

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 59 of 116

Christian Vande Velde (Garmin - Sharp) after a crash

Christian Vande Velde (Garmin - Sharp) after a crash
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 60 of 116

Jerome Cousin (Europcar)

Jerome Cousin (Europcar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 61 of 116

Richie Porte (Sky) gets a push

Richie Porte (Sky) gets a push
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 62 of 116

Simon Gerrans (Orica - GreenEdge)

Simon Gerrans (Orica - GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 63 of 116

Dimitry Muravyev (Astana)

Dimitry Muravyev (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 64 of 116

Jack Bauer (Garmin - Sharp)

Jack Bauer (Garmin - Sharp)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 65 of 116

Janez Brajkovic (Astana)

Janez Brajkovic (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 66 of 116

Alberto Contador (Team Saxo - Tinkoff)

Alberto Contador (Team Saxo - Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 67 of 116

Philippe Gilbert (BMC)

Philippe Gilbert (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 68 of 116

Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)

Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 69 of 116

Peter Sagan (Cannondale)

Peter Sagan (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 70 of 116

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 71 of 116

Simon Gerrans (Orica - GreenEdge)

Simon Gerrans (Orica - GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 72 of 116

Simon Gerrans (Orica - GreenEdge) in yellow again

Simon Gerrans (Orica - GreenEdge) in yellow again
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 73 of 116

Simon Gerrans (Orica - GreenEdge)

Simon Gerrans (Orica - GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 74 of 116

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) on the podium

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 75 of 116

Yukiya Arashiro (Europcar)

Yukiya Arashiro (Europcar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 76 of 116

Simon Gerrans (Orica - GreenEdge)

Simon Gerrans (Orica - GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 77 of 116

Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha)

Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 78 of 116

Matteo Bono (Lampre - Merida) makes an adjustment

Matteo Bono (Lampre - Merida) makes an adjustment
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 79 of 116

Adriano Malori (Lampre - Merida)

Adriano Malori (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 80 of 116

Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)

Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 81 of 116

Christophe Le Mevel (Cofidis)

Christophe Le Mevel (Cofidis)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 82 of 116

Enrico Gasparotto (Astana)

Enrico Gasparotto (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 83 of 116

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 84 of 116

Alessandro De Marchi (Cannondale)

Alessandro De Marchi (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 85 of 116

Romain Sicard (Euskaltel - Euskadi)

Romain Sicard (Euskaltel - Euskadi)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 86 of 116

Daniele Bennati (Team Saxo - Tinkoff)

Daniele Bennati (Team Saxo - Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 87 of 116

Peter Sagan (Cannondale)

Peter Sagan (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 88 of 116

Matteo Tosatto and Alberto Contador (Team Saxo - Tinkoff)

Matteo Tosatto and Alberto Contador (Team Saxo - Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 89 of 116

Alberto Contador (Team Saxo - Tinkoff)

Alberto Contador (Team Saxo - Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 90 of 116

Alberto Contador (Team Saxo - Tinkoff)

Alberto Contador (Team Saxo - Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 91 of 116

Moreno Moser (Cannondale)

Moreno Moser (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 92 of 116

Philippe Gilbert (BMC)

Philippe Gilbert (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 93 of 116

Manuele Mori (Lampre - Merida)

Manuele Mori (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 94 of 116

Yellow jersey wearer Simon Gerrans (Orica - GreenEdge)

Yellow jersey wearer Simon Gerrans (Orica - GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 95 of 116

Brian Vandborg (Cannondale)

Brian Vandborg (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 96 of 116

Damiano Cunego (Lampre - Merida)

Damiano Cunego (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 97 of 116

Elia Favilli (Lampre - Merida)

Elia Favilli (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 98 of 116

Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar)

Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 99 of 116

Damiano Cunego (Lampre - Merida) signs autographs

Damiano Cunego (Lampre - Merida) signs autographs
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 100 of 116

Christopher Froome (Sky)

Christopher Froome (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 101 of 116

Andre Greipel, Marcel Sieberg (Lotto Belisol), Andreas Kloden (RadioShack - Leopard) and Tony Martin (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)

Andre Greipel, Marcel Sieberg (Lotto Belisol), Andreas Kloden (RadioShack - Leopard) and Tony Martin (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 102 of 116

Francesco Gavazzi (Astana)

Francesco Gavazzi (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 103 of 116

Daniele Bennati (Team Saxo - Tinkoff)

Daniele Bennati (Team Saxo - Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 104 of 116

Alberto Contador (Team Saxo - Tinkoff)

Alberto Contador (Team Saxo - Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 105 of 116

Brian Vandborg (Cannondale)

Brian Vandborg (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 106 of 116

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar)

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 107 of 116

Yukiya Arashiro (Europcar)

Yukiya Arashiro (Europcar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 108 of 116

The jersey wearers at the start of stage 5

The jersey wearers at the start of stage 5
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 109 of 116

Peter Sagan (Cannondale)

Peter Sagan (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 110 of 116

Moreno Moser (Cannondale)

Moreno Moser (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 111 of 116

Alan Marangoni (Cannondale)

Alan Marangoni (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 112 of 116

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma Quick Step) sprints toward victory

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma Quick Step) sprints toward victory
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 113 of 116

Christian Vande Velde (Garmin Sharp) on the ground after a crash.

Christian Vande Velde (Garmin Sharp) on the ground after a crash.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 114 of 116

The devil cheers on the riders

The devil cheers on the riders
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 115 of 116

Yellow jersey Simon Gerrans (Orica GreenEdge)

Yellow jersey Simon Gerrans (Orica GreenEdge)
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 116 of 116

Alberto Contador (Saxo Tinkoff)

Alberto Contador (Saxo Tinkoff)
(Image credit: AFP)

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) took the 24th Tour de France stage victory of his career, on stage 5 of the 2013 Tour in Marseille. The Briton, who is recovering from bronchitis, beat Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) and Peter Sagan (Cannondale), with Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) fourth. A crash with several hundred meters to go stopped much of the field from continuing to the finish line, but the riders lost no time in the GC.

Cavendish was thrilled to take his first stage of the 2013 Tour, bringing his career tally to two dozen victories here, although he had to wait through four stages to take it.

"I usually don't start winning until about the 5th stage of the Tour anyway," Cavendish said. "This has been pretty on the norm, but we were really motivated today. Orica-GreenEdge did the chasing today which was nice, for once we could sit behind and save it for the end. Jerome Pineau told me about the final climb. I knew it was always going to be difficult.

"When I turned left I immediately recognized it from one of my first races as a professional. I knew exactly what climb it was as soon as I hit it heading into Marseille, and luckily I held on and I had the whole team around me to take me to the last kilometer."

The arrow-straight final 4km turned into a drag race between lead-out squads, with Cannondale's Peter Sagan surfing trains after expending his men, and Omega Pharma going head to head with Andre Greipel's Lotto Belisol train.

"You could see how committed everybody was today for the sprint and the win," Cavendish said. "Matteo Trentin went in the final and he went really, really well. He held off two guys going on the right and took a massive turn into the last corner with Gert Steegmans on his wheel. Steegmans stayed patient and he went so fast, I have to say I didn't even really have to accelerate off his wheel. I just carried on the speed he took me to and only for the last 250 meters and that was it. We won. I'm super, super happy with the win today."

"When I saw the guy of Lotto-Belisol go, Niki Terpstra already pulled longer than he had on the schedule of the leadout," Trentin said. "So, I decided to go, because the important part was to stay in front on the last corner. It was a little bit longer than what was on the map because the map said at 500m, but it was at 570m almost. So when I arrived I was like 'Oh no, I'm too long,' but I stayed. Another guy of Lotto-Belisol went, Gert went, and then I finally stopped. I did all I could to set up Cavendish for the victory and I'm so happy with this result."

Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) retained his overall lead ahead of teammates Daryl Impey and Michael Albasini, which according to directeur sportif Matt White was the team's goal. "A main objective today was to keep the yellow jersey," White said. “Whether it stayed on Simon’s back or went to Daryl didn’t come into consideration at all. Our normal plan was to lead out Gossy [Matt Goss] for the sprint. With Impey as last lead-out, there was a good chance he would take over the yellow jersey from Simon if the sprint played out as we hoped.”

But Goss didn't make the front group. "Gossy had a bad moment on a climb and was dropped 20km from the finish,” White said. “When we lost him for the sprint, we put all our energy into looking after Gerro position-wise in the finale. A lot can go wrong at the end of the stage. The boys helped keep him out of trouble.”

The team's finale wasn't without incident, however, as Impey was involved in a crash in the last 20km.“He banged his knee a little bit but was totally fine other than that,” said White. “Before we even got to him, he was back on his bike and chasing hard.”

How it unfolded

A six rider group broke away early on in the stage and built up a lead of over 13 minutes. The peloton reacted late to the threat and it was touch and go as to whether they would be caught, with the last of them, Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) being swept up by the field with only 4 km to go.

Arashiro was the best placed of the group, only 3:42 down on Gerrans. He was in the virtual yellow jersey for much of the day, with many hoping he would become the first Japanese to claim the leader's jersey.

It was a rolling stage, with four ranked climbs, one category 3 and the rest category 4. De Gendt had come into the race with his eye on the GC and proclaiming his aim of winning on Alpe d'Huez, but illness threw him back earlier in the race. The Vacansoleil rider must have been feeling better though, as he started slowly gathering mountain points on the first two climbs.

Eventually Lotto Belisol and Argos Shimano moved in to help with the lead work, and the gap started coming down. With 75km to go it was just over seven and a half minutes. That also saw the third climb of the day, the category four Cote de la Roquebrussanne. This time it was Arashiro who sprinted out to grab the one available point.

The group finally broke with some 54 kms to go as Delaplace and Sicard could no longer keep up.

The gap was still over five minutes with 40km to go, and the sprinters saw their chance slipping away from them, and Omega Pharma-QuickStep moved up to help with the chase. The seconds ticked away until Arashiro was out of the virtual lead.

The gap dropped dramatically as the finish line approached. The four still in front continued to work together and fought hard to stay away, while behind them Orica-GreenEdge gave furious chase.

The last climb of the day was the Cote des Bastides, with about 20 km to go, not very steep but a long ascent. Although ranked category 4, it was enough to start dropping riders off the back of the field.

Arashiro attacked on the climb, as the gap dropped to 1:45. He and Reza worked together to drop their rivals, but unsuccessfully, and it looked more and more as if they would eventually be caught.

A large crash in the middle of the field took down, amongst others, Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) and Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Sharp). Both got back on their bikes, but it eliminated Kittel from a possible mass sprint finish.

The gap dropped to below a minute with just over 13 km to go. It was too much for Lutsenko, who took off, followed only by Reza. Despite their brave efforts, they too were caught.

Omega Pharma-QuickStep moved up to the front with 2km to go, hoping that Mark Cavendish could pull out his first win of this year’s race. Lotto Belisol had other plans though, riding hard for Greipel. Peter Sagan chose Greipel's rear wheel. A crash took down may riders with about 200 meters to go, totally blocking the rest of the peloton. It came down to a handful of riders, with Cavendish turning on his legendary acceleration to take an easy win. Boasson Hagen put in a strong sprint for second place ahead of Sagan, while Greipel eased off near the end, seeing he was beaten.

 

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step5:31:51
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
4André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
5Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
6Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
7Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
8Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
9Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
10Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
11Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
12John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
13Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
14Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
15Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
16Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
17Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
18Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
19Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
20Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun
21Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
22Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
23Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
24Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
25Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
26Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
27Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
28Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
29Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
30Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
31Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
32Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
33Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
34Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
35Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
36Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
37Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
38Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
39Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
40Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
41Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
42Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
43Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
44Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
45Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
46Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
47Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
48Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
49Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
50Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
51Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
52Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
53Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
54Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
55Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
56Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
57Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
58John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
59Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
60Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
61Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
62Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
63Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
64Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
65Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
66Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
67Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
68Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
69Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
70Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
71Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
72Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
73Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
74Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
75Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
76Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
77José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
78Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
79Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
80Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
81Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
82Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
83Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
84Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
85Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
86Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
87Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
88Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
89Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
90Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
91Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
92Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
93David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
94Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
95Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
96Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
97Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
98Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
99Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
100Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
101Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
102Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
103Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
104Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
105Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
106Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr
107Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
108Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
109Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
110Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
111Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
112Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
113Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha
114Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
115Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
116Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
117Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
118Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
119Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
120Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
121Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
122Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
123Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
124Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
125Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
126Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
127Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
128Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
129Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
130Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
131Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
132Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
133Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha
134Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
135Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
136Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
137Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
138Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
139Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
140Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
141Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
142Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
143Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
144Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
145Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
146Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
147Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
148Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
149Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
150Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
151Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
152Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
153Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
154Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
155Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:52
156Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
157Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge0:07:23
158Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:07:43
159Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
160Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:57
161Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
162Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr0:10:08
163Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
164Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
165Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
166Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
167Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
168Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
169Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
170Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
171William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
172Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
173Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
174Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
175Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
176Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
177Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
178Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
179Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
180Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
181Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
182Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
183David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
184Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp
185Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
186Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
187Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
188Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
189Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
190Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
191Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
192Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
193Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
194David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
195Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:13:00

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step45pts
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling35
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling30
4André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol26
5Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida22
6Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha20
7Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi18
8Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp16
9Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun14
10Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team12
11Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
12John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano8
13Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge6
14Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
15Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge2

Intermediate Sprint - Lorgues, km.102.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team20pts
2Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team17
3Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun15
4Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar13
5Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi11
6Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar10
7André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol9
8Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha8
9Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling7
10Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step6
11Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team5
12Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol4
13Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling3
14Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
15Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol1

Mountain 1 - Côte de Châteauneuf-Grasse (Cat.3) km. 22.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2pts
2Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun1

Mountain 2 - Col de l'Ange (Cat. 4) km. 93.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

Mountain 3 - Côte de la Roquebrussanne (Cat. 4) km. 154.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar1

Mountain 4 - Côte des Bastides (Cat. 4) km. 198.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling5:31:51
2Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
3Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
4John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
5Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
6Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
7Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
8Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
9Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
10Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
11Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
12Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
13Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
14Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
15Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
16Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
17Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
18Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
19Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
20Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
21Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
22Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
23Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
24Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
25Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
26Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
27Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun0:10:08
28Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
29Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
30Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
31Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
32Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
33Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
34Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
35Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:13:00

Most combative rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omega Pharma-Quick Step16:35:33
2Orica Greenedge
3Vacansoleil-Dcm
4Cannondale Pro Cycling
5Team Argos-Shimano
6Sky Procycling
7Ag2R La Mondiale
8Sojasun
9Lotto-Belisol
10Euskaltel-Euskadi
11Katusha
12Team Saxo-Tinkoff
13Movistar Team
14Lampre-Merida
15Cofidis, Solutions Credits
16Radioshack Leopard
17Garmin - Sharp
18BMC Racing Team
19Team Europcar
20Belkin Pro Cycling
21Astana Pro Team
22FDJ

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge18:19:15
2Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
3Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
4Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:01
5Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
6Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:00:03
7Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
8Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
9Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:09
10Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
11Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
12Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
13Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:17
14Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
15Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
16Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
17Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
18Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
19Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:20
20Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
21Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
22Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
23Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:25
24Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
25Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
26Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:26
27Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
28Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
29Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
30Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:00:28
31Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
32Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
33Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
34Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:00:29
35Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
36Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
37Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
38Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:33
39Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
40Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:34
41Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:37
42Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
43Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
44Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
45Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:42
46Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
47Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
48Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:00:56
49Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
50Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
51Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:04
52Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
53John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
54Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
55Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun0:01:10
56Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
57Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
58Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:13
59Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
60Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:15
61Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:16
62Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:20
63Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
64Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:24
65Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
66Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
67Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
68Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:44
69Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:57
70Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun0:03:39
71Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:03:42
72Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:04:32
73Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:04:36
74Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:44
75Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:00
76Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr0:05:01
77Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:05:04
78Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun0:05:24
79Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha0:05:30
80Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard0:05:31
81Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:05:51
82Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:06:12
83Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun0:06:48
84Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun
85Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:07:47
86Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team0:08:06
87Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:08:35
88Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:08:52
89Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:09:03
90Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:09:18
91Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:09:40
92Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha0:09:46
93Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:09:49
94Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:09:57
95David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp0:10:25
96Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp
97Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun0:10:29
98Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:10:51
99Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:10:56
100Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha0:11:24
101Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:13:00
102Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:13:03
103Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:13:29
104Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:13:36
105Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team0:13:41
106Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:13:47
107Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard0:13:50
108Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:14:03
109Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling0:14:07
110Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:14:15
111Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:14:30
112Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard0:14:33
113Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:14:46
114Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:14:47
115Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha0:15:21
116Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun0:16:09
117Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
118Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:17:35
119Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
120Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:17:36
121Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol0:18:02
122Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:18:25
123Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:18:49
124Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:18:54
125Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:19:13
126Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:19:21
127Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:20:32
128David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling0:21:17
129José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team0:21:29
130Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:21:51
131André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:22:22
132Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:22:29
133Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:22:32
134Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:22:33
135Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:22:54
136John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:22:56
137Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:23:13
138Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling0:23:50
139Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:23:53
140Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha0:24:15
141Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:24:21
142Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:24:48
143David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar0:25:28
144Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:26:01
145Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:26:34
146Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:26:50
147Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
148Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
149Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:27:02
150Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:27:15
151Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr0:27:19
152Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp0:27:20
153Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:27:24
154Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol0:27:30
155Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:27:35
156Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar0:27:44
157Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:27:47
158Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
159Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:28:00
160Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:28:05
161Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:28:12
162Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:28:14
163Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:29:13
164Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:29:14
165Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:29:52
166Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:31:26
167Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:31:56
168Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr0:32:04
169Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge0:33:23
170Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:34:30
171Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:34:49
172Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:34:56
173Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr0:35:00
174Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:35:17
175Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:36:08
176Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:36:11
177Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:36:41
178Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:37:14
179Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:37:21
180Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:37:22
181William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr0:37:27
182Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:37:30
183Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:37:45
184Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:37:52
185Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp0:37:57
186Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:38:05
187Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha0:38:16
188Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:38:44
189Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
190Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
191Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:38:53
192Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:39:06
193Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:40:31
194Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:40:39
195Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:46:13

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling111pts
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step76
3Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha76
4André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol65
5Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling58
6Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano57
7Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team53
8Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team43
9Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step41
10Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team40
11Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge34
12Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team32
13Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard30
14Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun30
15David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp30
16Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale30
17Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun29
18Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi29
19Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge27
20Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team26
21Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team26
22Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol24
23Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step22
24Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida22
25Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team20
26Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale20
27Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida19
28Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar18
29Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team17
30Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team17
31David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar17
32Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team17
33Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp16
34Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol16
35Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar15
36Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun15
37Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15
38Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun13
39Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi13
40Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge13
41Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar13
42Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale11
43Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge11
44Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi11
45Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling10
46Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar10
47Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff9
48Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida8
49John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano8
50Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step8
51Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team8
52Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr8
53Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano8
54Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi7
55Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
56Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
57Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff4
58Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team4
59Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3
60Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3
61Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
62Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun1
63Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling1
64Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar10pts
2Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge5
3Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
4Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
5Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3
6Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar2
7Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2
8Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2
9Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun2
10Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun2
11Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar1
12Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1
13Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling1
14Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol1
15Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling1
16Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun1
17David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar1
18Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step18:19:16
2Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:00:16
3Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:00:19
4Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:25
5Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:33
6Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:41
7Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
8Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:03
9Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun0:03:38
10Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:59
11Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:05:03
12Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard0:05:30
13Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:09:17
14Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:09:39
15Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:09:48
16Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:09:56
17Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:10:55
18Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:14:46
19Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun0:16:08
20Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:19:12
21Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:22:53
22John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:22:55
23Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:26:00
24Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp0:27:19
25Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar0:27:43
26Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:28:04
27Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:28:13
28Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:29:13
29Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:29:51
30Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:34:29
31Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr0:34:59
32Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:37:21
33Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:38:43
34Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:38:52
35Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:40:30

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Orica Greenedge54:05:53
2Sky Procycling0:00:03
3Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:09
4Garmin - Sharp0:00:17
5Movistar Team0:00:20
6Lampre-Merida0:00:25
7BMC Racing Team0:00:26
8Radioshack Leopard0:00:28
9Katusha
10Vacansoleil-Dcm0:00:33
11Belkin Pro Cycling0:00:37
12FDJ0:00:42
13Astana Pro Team0:00:56
14Ag2R La Mondiale0:01:04
15Sojasun0:01:10
16Team Europcar0:01:13
17Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:20
18Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:24
19Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:57
20Lotto-Belisol0:13:00
21Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:17:35
22Team Argos-Shimano0:53:30

 

