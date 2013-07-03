Cavendish takes 24th Tour de France stage win in Marseille
Yellow jersey stays with Orica-GreenEdge's Gerrans
Stage 5: Cagnes-sur-mer - Marseille
Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) took the 24th Tour de France stage victory of his career, on stage 5 of the 2013 Tour in Marseille. The Briton, who is recovering from bronchitis, beat Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) and Peter Sagan (Cannondale), with Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) fourth. A crash with several hundred meters to go stopped much of the field from continuing to the finish line, but the riders lost no time in the GC.
Cavendish was thrilled to take his first stage of the 2013 Tour, bringing his career tally to two dozen victories here, although he had to wait through four stages to take it.
"I usually don't start winning until about the 5th stage of the Tour anyway," Cavendish said. "This has been pretty on the norm, but we were really motivated today. Orica-GreenEdge did the chasing today which was nice, for once we could sit behind and save it for the end. Jerome Pineau told me about the final climb. I knew it was always going to be difficult.
"When I turned left I immediately recognized it from one of my first races as a professional. I knew exactly what climb it was as soon as I hit it heading into Marseille, and luckily I held on and I had the whole team around me to take me to the last kilometer."
The arrow-straight final 4km turned into a drag race between lead-out squads, with Cannondale's Peter Sagan surfing trains after expending his men, and Omega Pharma going head to head with Andre Greipel's Lotto Belisol train.
"You could see how committed everybody was today for the sprint and the win," Cavendish said. "Matteo Trentin went in the final and he went really, really well. He held off two guys going on the right and took a massive turn into the last corner with Gert Steegmans on his wheel. Steegmans stayed patient and he went so fast, I have to say I didn't even really have to accelerate off his wheel. I just carried on the speed he took me to and only for the last 250 meters and that was it. We won. I'm super, super happy with the win today."
"When I saw the guy of Lotto-Belisol go, Niki Terpstra already pulled longer than he had on the schedule of the leadout," Trentin said. "So, I decided to go, because the important part was to stay in front on the last corner. It was a little bit longer than what was on the map because the map said at 500m, but it was at 570m almost. So when I arrived I was like 'Oh no, I'm too long,' but I stayed. Another guy of Lotto-Belisol went, Gert went, and then I finally stopped. I did all I could to set up Cavendish for the victory and I'm so happy with this result."
Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) retained his overall lead ahead of teammates Daryl Impey and Michael Albasini, which according to directeur sportif Matt White was the team's goal. "A main objective today was to keep the yellow jersey," White said. “Whether it stayed on Simon’s back or went to Daryl didn’t come into consideration at all. Our normal plan was to lead out Gossy [Matt Goss] for the sprint. With Impey as last lead-out, there was a good chance he would take over the yellow jersey from Simon if the sprint played out as we hoped.”
But Goss didn't make the front group. "Gossy had a bad moment on a climb and was dropped 20km from the finish,” White said. “When we lost him for the sprint, we put all our energy into looking after Gerro position-wise in the finale. A lot can go wrong at the end of the stage. The boys helped keep him out of trouble.”
The team's finale wasn't without incident, however, as Impey was involved in a crash in the last 20km.“He banged his knee a little bit but was totally fine other than that,” said White. “Before we even got to him, he was back on his bike and chasing hard.”
How it unfolded
A six rider group broke away early on in the stage and built up a lead of over 13 minutes. The peloton reacted late to the threat and it was touch and go as to whether they would be caught, with the last of them, Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) being swept up by the field with only 4 km to go.
Arashiro was the best placed of the group, only 3:42 down on Gerrans. He was in the virtual yellow jersey for much of the day, with many hoping he would become the first Japanese to claim the leader's jersey.
It was a rolling stage, with four ranked climbs, one category 3 and the rest category 4. De Gendt had come into the race with his eye on the GC and proclaiming his aim of winning on Alpe d'Huez, but illness threw him back earlier in the race. The Vacansoleil rider must have been feeling better though, as he started slowly gathering mountain points on the first two climbs.
Eventually Lotto Belisol and Argos Shimano moved in to help with the lead work, and the gap started coming down. With 75km to go it was just over seven and a half minutes. That also saw the third climb of the day, the category four Cote de la Roquebrussanne. This time it was Arashiro who sprinted out to grab the one available point.
The group finally broke with some 54 kms to go as Delaplace and Sicard could no longer keep up.
The gap was still over five minutes with 40km to go, and the sprinters saw their chance slipping away from them, and Omega Pharma-QuickStep moved up to help with the chase. The seconds ticked away until Arashiro was out of the virtual lead.
The gap dropped dramatically as the finish line approached. The four still in front continued to work together and fought hard to stay away, while behind them Orica-GreenEdge gave furious chase.
The last climb of the day was the Cote des Bastides, with about 20 km to go, not very steep but a long ascent. Although ranked category 4, it was enough to start dropping riders off the back of the field.
Arashiro attacked on the climb, as the gap dropped to 1:45. He and Reza worked together to drop their rivals, but unsuccessfully, and it looked more and more as if they would eventually be caught.
A large crash in the middle of the field took down, amongst others, Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) and Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Sharp). Both got back on their bikes, but it eliminated Kittel from a possible mass sprint finish.
The gap dropped to below a minute with just over 13 km to go. It was too much for Lutsenko, who took off, followed only by Reza. Despite their brave efforts, they too were caught.
Omega Pharma-QuickStep moved up to the front with 2km to go, hoping that Mark Cavendish could pull out his first win of this year’s race. Lotto Belisol had other plans though, riding hard for Greipel. Peter Sagan chose Greipel's rear wheel. A crash took down may riders with about 200 meters to go, totally blocking the rest of the peloton. It came down to a handful of riders, with Cavendish turning on his legendary acceleration to take an easy win. Boasson Hagen put in a strong sprint for second place ahead of Sagan, while Greipel eased off near the end, seeing he was beaten.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|5:31:51
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|4
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|5
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|6
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|7
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|8
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
|9
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
|10
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|13
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|14
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|16
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|17
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|18
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|19
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun
|21
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|22
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|23
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|24
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|26
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|27
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|28
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|29
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|30
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|31
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|32
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|33
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|34
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|35
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|36
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|37
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|38
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|39
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|40
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|41
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|42
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
|43
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|44
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|45
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|46
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|47
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|48
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|49
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|50
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|51
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|52
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|53
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|54
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|55
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|56
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|57
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|58
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|59
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
|60
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|61
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|62
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|63
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|64
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|65
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|66
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|67
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|68
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|69
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|70
|Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
|71
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|72
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|73
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|74
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|75
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|76
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|77
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|78
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|79
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|80
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|81
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|82
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|83
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|84
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|85
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|86
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|87
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|88
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|89
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|90
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|91
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|92
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|93
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|94
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|95
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|96
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|97
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|98
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|99
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|100
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|101
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|102
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|103
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|104
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|105
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|106
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|107
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|108
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|109
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|110
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|111
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|112
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|113
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha
|114
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|115
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|116
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|117
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|118
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|119
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|120
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|121
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|122
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|123
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|124
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|125
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|126
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
|127
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
|128
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|129
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|130
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|131
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|132
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|133
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha
|134
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|135
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|136
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|137
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|138
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|139
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|140
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|141
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
|142
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|143
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|144
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|145
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|146
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|147
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|148
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|149
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|150
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
|151
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
|152
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|153
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|154
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|155
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:52
|156
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|157
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:07:23
|158
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:07:43
|159
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|160
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:08:57
|161
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|162
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:10:08
|163
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|164
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|165
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|166
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|167
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|168
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|169
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|170
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|171
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|172
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|173
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|174
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
|175
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|176
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|177
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|178
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|179
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|180
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|181
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|182
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|183
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
|184
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|185
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|186
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|187
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|188
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|189
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|190
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|191
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|192
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|193
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|194
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|195
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:13:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|45
|pts
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|35
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|30
|4
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|26
|5
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|22
|6
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|20
|7
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|18
|8
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
|16
|9
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
|14
|10
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|11
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|12
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|8
|13
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|6
|14
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|15
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|20
|pts
|2
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|17
|3
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|15
|4
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|13
|5
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|11
|6
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|10
|7
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|9
|8
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|8
|9
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|7
|10
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|6
|11
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|12
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|4
|13
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|14
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|15
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|pts
|2
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|5:31:51
|2
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
|4
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|5
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|8
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|9
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|10
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|12
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|13
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|14
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|15
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|16
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|17
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|18
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|19
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|20
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|21
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|22
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
|23
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|24
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|25
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|26
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|27
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|0:10:08
|28
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|29
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|30
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|31
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|32
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|33
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|34
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|35
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:13:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|16:35:33
|2
|Orica Greenedge
|3
|Vacansoleil-Dcm
|4
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|5
|Team Argos-Shimano
|6
|Sky Procycling
|7
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|8
|Sojasun
|9
|Lotto-Belisol
|10
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|11
|Katusha
|12
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|13
|Movistar Team
|14
|Lampre-Merida
|15
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|16
|Radioshack Leopard
|17
|Garmin - Sharp
|18
|BMC Racing Team
|19
|Team Europcar
|20
|Belkin Pro Cycling
|21
|Astana Pro Team
|22
|FDJ
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|18:19:15
|2
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|4
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:01
|5
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|6
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:00:03
|7
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|8
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|9
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:09
|10
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|11
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|12
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|13
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:17
|14
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|15
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|16
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|17
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|18
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|19
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:20
|20
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|21
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|22
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|23
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:25
|24
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|25
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|26
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:26
|27
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|28
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|29
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|30
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:28
|31
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
|32
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|33
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|34
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:29
|35
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|36
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|37
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|38
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:33
|39
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|40
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:34
|41
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:37
|42
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|43
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|44
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|45
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:42
|46
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|47
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|48
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:56
|49
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|50
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|51
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:04
|52
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|53
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|54
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|55
|Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
|0:01:10
|56
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
|57
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
|58
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:13
|59
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|60
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:15
|61
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:16
|62
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:20
|63
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|64
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:24
|65
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|66
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|67
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|68
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:44
|69
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:57
|70
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
|0:03:39
|71
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:03:42
|72
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:32
|73
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:36
|74
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:44
|75
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:00
|76
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:05:01
|77
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:05:04
|78
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
|0:05:24
|79
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha
|0:05:30
|80
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|0:05:31
|81
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:51
|82
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:06:12
|83
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
|0:06:48
|84
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun
|85
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:07:47
|86
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:06
|87
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:08:35
|88
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:08:52
|89
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:03
|90
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:09:18
|91
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:09:40
|92
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha
|0:09:46
|93
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:09:49
|94
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:09:57
|95
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
|0:10:25
|96
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|97
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
|0:10:29
|98
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:51
|99
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:10:56
|100
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
|0:11:24
|101
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:13:00
|102
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:13:03
|103
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|0:13:29
|104
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:13:36
|105
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:13:41
|106
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:47
|107
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|0:13:50
|108
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:14:03
|109
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|0:14:07
|110
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:14:15
|111
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:14:30
|112
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|0:14:33
|113
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:46
|114
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:14:47
|115
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|0:15:21
|116
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|0:16:09
|117
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|118
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:17:35
|119
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|120
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:17:36
|121
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|0:18:02
|122
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:18:25
|123
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:18:49
|124
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:18:54
|125
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:13
|126
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:19:21
|127
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:32
|128
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:21:17
|129
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:21:29
|130
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:51
|131
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|0:22:22
|132
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:22:29
|133
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:22:32
|134
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:22:33
|135
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:22:54
|136
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:22:56
|137
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:23:13
|138
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|0:23:50
|139
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:23:53
|140
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|0:24:15
|141
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:24:21
|142
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:24:48
|143
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|0:25:28
|144
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:26:01
|145
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:26:34
|146
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:26:50
|147
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|148
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|149
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:27:02
|150
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:27:15
|151
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|0:27:19
|152
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
|0:27:20
|153
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:27:24
|154
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|0:27:30
|155
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:27:35
|156
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:27:44
|157
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:27:47
|158
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|159
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|0:28:00
|160
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:28:05
|161
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:28:12
|162
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:28:14
|163
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:29:13
|164
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:29:14
|165
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:29:52
|166
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:31:26
|167
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:31:56
|168
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:32:04
|169
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:33:23
|170
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:34:30
|171
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:34:49
|172
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:34:56
|173
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:35:00
|174
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:35:17
|175
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:36:08
|176
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:36:11
|177
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:36:41
|178
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:37:14
|179
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:37:21
|180
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:37:22
|181
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:37:27
|182
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:37:30
|183
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:37:45
|184
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:37:52
|185
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|0:37:57
|186
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:38:05
|187
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
|0:38:16
|188
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:38:44
|189
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|190
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|191
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:38:53
|192
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:39:06
|193
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:40:31
|194
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:40:39
|195
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:46:13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|111
|pts
|2
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|76
|3
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|76
|4
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|65
|5
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|58
|6
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|57
|7
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|53
|8
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|43
|9
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|41
|10
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|40
|11
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|34
|12
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|32
|13
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|30
|14
|Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
|30
|15
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
|30
|16
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|30
|17
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
|29
|18
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|29
|19
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|27
|20
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|26
|21
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|26
|22
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|24
|23
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|22
|24
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|22
|25
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|20
|26
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|27
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|19
|28
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|18
|29
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|17
|30
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|17
|31
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|17
|32
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|17
|33
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
|16
|34
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|16
|35
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|15
|36
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|15
|37
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|38
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
|13
|39
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|13
|40
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|13
|41
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|13
|42
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|43
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|11
|44
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|11
|45
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|10
|46
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|10
|47
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|9
|48
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|8
|49
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|8
|50
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|8
|51
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|8
|52
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|8
|53
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|8
|54
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|7
|55
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|56
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|57
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|4
|58
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|4
|59
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3
|60
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|61
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|62
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
|1
|63
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|64
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|10
|pts
|2
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|5
|3
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|4
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|5
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|6
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|7
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|8
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|9
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
|2
|10
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
|2
|11
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|1
|12
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|13
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1
|14
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1
|15
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|1
|16
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|1
|17
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|1
|18
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|18:19:16
|2
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:16
|3
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:19
|4
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:25
|5
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:33
|6
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:41
|7
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|8
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:03
|9
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
|0:03:38
|10
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:59
|11
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:05:03
|12
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|0:05:30
|13
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:09:17
|14
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:09:39
|15
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:09:48
|16
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:09:56
|17
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:10:55
|18
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:14:46
|19
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|0:16:08
|20
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:12
|21
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:22:53
|22
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:22:55
|23
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:26:00
|24
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
|0:27:19
|25
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:27:43
|26
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:28:04
|27
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:28:13
|28
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:29:13
|29
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:29:51
|30
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:34:29
|31
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:34:59
|32
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:37:21
|33
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:38:43
|34
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:38:52
|35
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:40:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Orica Greenedge
|54:05:53
|2
|Sky Procycling
|0:00:03
|3
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:09
|4
|Garmin - Sharp
|0:00:17
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:00:20
|6
|Lampre-Merida
|0:00:25
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:26
|8
|Radioshack Leopard
|0:00:28
|9
|Katusha
|10
|Vacansoleil-Dcm
|0:00:33
|11
|Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:00:37
|12
|FDJ
|0:00:42
|13
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:56
|14
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:01:04
|15
|Sojasun
|0:01:10
|16
|Team Europcar
|0:01:13
|17
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:20
|18
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:24
|19
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:57
|20
|Lotto-Belisol
|0:13:00
|21
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:17:35
|22
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:53:30
