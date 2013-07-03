Image 1 of 116 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 116 Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma Quick Step) wins stage 5 of the Tour de France (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 116 French champion Thibaut Pinot checks on his teammate (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 116 Orica-GreenEdge works to control the breakaway (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 116 Cavendish on his way to the win, while in the distance a crash unfolds (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 116 Nacer Bouhanni gets medical attention after crashing in Marseille (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 116 Matteo Trentin celebrates after delivering Mark Cavendish to the stage win in Marseille (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 116 Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) leads Kevin Reza (Europcar) in a last ditch attempt to stay away (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 116 Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil) was awarded the most aggressive rider prize (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 116 Cadel Evans (BMC) made it through the stage unscathed (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 116 Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma Quickstep) celebrates Tour de France stage win #24 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 116 Riders try to get to the finish behind the crash-blocked road (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 116 A momentary loss of concentration and the inevitable crash. Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) took the 24th Tour de France stage victory of his career, on stage 5 of the 2013 Tour in Marseille. The Briton, who is recovering from bronchitis, beat Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) and Peter Sagan (Cannondale), with Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) fourth. A crash with several hundred meters to go stopped much of the field from continuing to the finish line, but the riders lost no time in the GC.

Cavendish was thrilled to take his first stage of the 2013 Tour, bringing his career tally to two dozen victories here, although he had to wait through four stages to take it.

"I usually don't start winning until about the 5th stage of the Tour anyway," Cavendish said. "This has been pretty on the norm, but we were really motivated today. Orica-GreenEdge did the chasing today which was nice, for once we could sit behind and save it for the end. Jerome Pineau told me about the final climb. I knew it was always going to be difficult.

"When I turned left I immediately recognized it from one of my first races as a professional. I knew exactly what climb it was as soon as I hit it heading into Marseille, and luckily I held on and I had the whole team around me to take me to the last kilometer."

The arrow-straight final 4km turned into a drag race between lead-out squads, with Cannondale's Peter Sagan surfing trains after expending his men, and Omega Pharma going head to head with Andre Greipel's Lotto Belisol train.

"You could see how committed everybody was today for the sprint and the win," Cavendish said. "Matteo Trentin went in the final and he went really, really well. He held off two guys going on the right and took a massive turn into the last corner with Gert Steegmans on his wheel. Steegmans stayed patient and he went so fast, I have to say I didn't even really have to accelerate off his wheel. I just carried on the speed he took me to and only for the last 250 meters and that was it. We won. I'm super, super happy with the win today."

"When I saw the guy of Lotto-Belisol go, Niki Terpstra already pulled longer than he had on the schedule of the leadout," Trentin said. "So, I decided to go, because the important part was to stay in front on the last corner. It was a little bit longer than what was on the map because the map said at 500m, but it was at 570m almost. So when I arrived I was like 'Oh no, I'm too long,' but I stayed. Another guy of Lotto-Belisol went, Gert went, and then I finally stopped. I did all I could to set up Cavendish for the victory and I'm so happy with this result."

Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) retained his overall lead ahead of teammates Daryl Impey and Michael Albasini, which according to directeur sportif Matt White was the team's goal. "A main objective today was to keep the yellow jersey," White said. “Whether it stayed on Simon’s back or went to Daryl didn’t come into consideration at all. Our normal plan was to lead out Gossy [Matt Goss] for the sprint. With Impey as last lead-out, there was a good chance he would take over the yellow jersey from Simon if the sprint played out as we hoped.”

But Goss didn't make the front group. "Gossy had a bad moment on a climb and was dropped 20km from the finish,” White said. “When we lost him for the sprint, we put all our energy into looking after Gerro position-wise in the finale. A lot can go wrong at the end of the stage. The boys helped keep him out of trouble.”

The team's finale wasn't without incident, however, as Impey was involved in a crash in the last 20km.“He banged his knee a little bit but was totally fine other than that,” said White. “Before we even got to him, he was back on his bike and chasing hard.”

How it unfolded



A six rider group broke away early on in the stage and built up a lead of over 13 minutes. The peloton reacted late to the threat and it was touch and go as to whether they would be caught, with the last of them, Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) being swept up by the field with only 4 km to go.





Arashiro was the best placed of the group, only 3:42 down on Gerrans. He was in the virtual yellow jersey for much of the day, with many hoping he would become the first Japanese to claim the leader's jersey.

It was a rolling stage, with four ranked climbs, one category 3 and the rest category 4. De Gendt had come into the race with his eye on the GC and proclaiming his aim of winning on Alpe d'Huez, but illness threw him back earlier in the race. The Vacansoleil rider must have been feeling better though, as he started slowly gathering mountain points on the first two climbs.

Eventually Lotto Belisol and Argos Shimano moved in to help with the lead work, and the gap started coming down. With 75km to go it was just over seven and a half minutes. That also saw the third climb of the day, the category four Cote de la Roquebrussanne. This time it was Arashiro who sprinted out to grab the one available point.

The group finally broke with some 54 kms to go as Delaplace and Sicard could no longer keep up.

The gap was still over five minutes with 40km to go, and the sprinters saw their chance slipping away from them, and Omega Pharma-QuickStep moved up to help with the chase. The seconds ticked away until Arashiro was out of the virtual lead.

The gap dropped dramatically as the finish line approached. The four still in front continued to work together and fought hard to stay away, while behind them Orica-GreenEdge gave furious chase.

The last climb of the day was the Cote des Bastides, with about 20 km to go, not very steep but a long ascent. Although ranked category 4, it was enough to start dropping riders off the back of the field.

Arashiro attacked on the climb, as the gap dropped to 1:45. He and Reza worked together to drop their rivals, but unsuccessfully, and it looked more and more as if they would eventually be caught.

A large crash in the middle of the field took down, amongst others, Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) and Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Sharp). Both got back on their bikes, but it eliminated Kittel from a possible mass sprint finish.

The gap dropped to below a minute with just over 13 km to go. It was too much for Lutsenko, who took off, followed only by Reza. Despite their brave efforts, they too were caught.

Omega Pharma-QuickStep moved up to the front with 2km to go, hoping that Mark Cavendish could pull out his first win of this year’s race. Lotto Belisol had other plans though, riding hard for Greipel. Peter Sagan chose Greipel's rear wheel. A crash took down may riders with about 200 meters to go, totally blocking the rest of the peloton. It came down to a handful of riders, with Cavendish turning on his legendary acceleration to take an easy win. Boasson Hagen put in a strong sprint for second place ahead of Sagan, while Greipel eased off near the end, seeing he was beaten.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 5:31:51 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 4 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 5 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 6 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 7 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 8 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 9 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun 10 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 11 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 13 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 14 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 15 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 16 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 17 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 18 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 19 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 20 Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun 21 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 22 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 23 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 24 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 25 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 26 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 27 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 28 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 29 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 30 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 31 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 32 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 33 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 34 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 35 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 36 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 37 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 38 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 39 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 40 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 41 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 42 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun 43 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 44 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 45 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 46 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 47 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 48 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 49 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 50 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 51 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 52 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 53 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 54 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 55 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 56 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 57 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 58 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 59 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha 60 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 61 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 62 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 63 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 64 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 65 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 66 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 67 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 68 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 69 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 70 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 71 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 72 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 73 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 74 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 75 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 76 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 77 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 78 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 79 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 80 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 81 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 82 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 83 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 84 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 85 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 86 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 87 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 88 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 89 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 90 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 91 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 92 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 93 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 94 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 95 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 96 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 97 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 98 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 99 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 100 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 101 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 102 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 103 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 104 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 105 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 106 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr 107 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 108 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 109 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 110 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 111 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 112 Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 113 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha 114 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 115 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 116 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 117 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 118 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 119 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 120 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 121 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 122 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 123 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 124 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 125 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 126 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha 127 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 128 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 129 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 130 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 131 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 132 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 133 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha 134 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 135 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 136 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 137 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 138 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 139 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 140 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 141 Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun 142 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 143 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 144 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 145 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 146 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 147 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 148 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 149 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 150 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun 151 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun 152 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 153 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 154 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 155 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:52 156 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 157 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 0:07:23 158 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:07:43 159 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 160 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:08:57 161 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 162 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:10:08 163 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 164 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 165 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 166 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 167 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 168 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 169 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 170 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 171 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 172 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp 173 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 174 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 175 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 176 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 177 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 178 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 179 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 180 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 181 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 182 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 183 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp 184 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp 185 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 186 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 187 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 188 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 189 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 190 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 191 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol 192 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 193 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 194 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 195 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:13:00

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 45 pts 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 35 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 30 4 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 26 5 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 22 6 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 20 7 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 18 8 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 16 9 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun 14 10 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 12 11 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 12 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 8 13 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 6 14 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 15 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 2

Intermediate Sprint - Lorgues, km.102.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 20 pts 2 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 17 3 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 15 4 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 13 5 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 11 6 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 10 7 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 9 8 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 8 9 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 7 10 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 6 11 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 5 12 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 4 13 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3 14 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 15 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 1

Mountain 1 - Côte de Châteauneuf-Grasse (Cat.3) km. 22.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 pts 2 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 1

Mountain 2 - Col de l'Ange (Cat. 4) km. 93.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountain 3 - Côte de la Roquebrussanne (Cat. 4) km. 154.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 1

Mountain 4 - Côte des Bastides (Cat. 4) km. 198.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 5:31:51 2 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 4 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 5 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 7 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 8 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 9 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 10 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 12 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 13 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 14 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 15 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 16 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 17 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 18 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 19 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 20 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 21 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 22 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 23 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 24 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 25 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 26 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 27 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 0:10:08 28 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 29 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 30 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 31 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 32 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 33 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 34 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 35 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:13:00

Most combative rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 16:35:33 2 Orica Greenedge 3 Vacansoleil-Dcm 4 Cannondale Pro Cycling 5 Team Argos-Shimano 6 Sky Procycling 7 Ag2R La Mondiale 8 Sojasun 9 Lotto-Belisol 10 Euskaltel-Euskadi 11 Katusha 12 Team Saxo-Tinkoff 13 Movistar Team 14 Lampre-Merida 15 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 16 Radioshack Leopard 17 Garmin - Sharp 18 BMC Racing Team 19 Team Europcar 20 Belkin Pro Cycling 21 Astana Pro Team 22 FDJ

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 18:19:15 2 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 3 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 4 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:01 5 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 6 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:00:03 7 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 8 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 9 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:09 10 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 11 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 12 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 13 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:17 14 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 15 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 16 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 17 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 18 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 19 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:20 20 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 21 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 22 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 23 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:25 24 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 25 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 26 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:26 27 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 28 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 29 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 30 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:28 31 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha 32 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 33 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 34 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:29 35 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 36 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 37 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 38 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:33 39 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 40 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:34 41 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:37 42 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 43 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 44 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 45 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:42 46 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 47 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 48 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:00:56 49 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 50 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 51 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:04 52 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 53 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 54 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 55 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 0:01:10 56 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun 57 Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun 58 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:13 59 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 60 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:15 61 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:16 62 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:20 63 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 64 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:24 65 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 66 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 67 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 68 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:44 69 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:57 70 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 0:03:39 71 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:03:42 72 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:04:32 73 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:04:36 74 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:44 75 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:00 76 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:05:01 77 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:05:04 78 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun 0:05:24 79 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha 0:05:30 80 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 0:05:31 81 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:05:51 82 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:06:12 83 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun 0:06:48 84 Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun 85 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:07:47 86 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:06 87 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:08:35 88 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:08:52 89 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:09:03 90 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:09:18 91 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:09:40 92 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha 0:09:46 93 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:09:49 94 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:09:57 95 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp 0:10:25 96 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp 97 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun 0:10:29 98 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:10:51 99 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:10:56 100 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha 0:11:24 101 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:13:00 102 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:13:03 103 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:13:29 104 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:13:36 105 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:13:41 106 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:13:47 107 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 0:13:50 108 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:14:03 109 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 0:14:07 110 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:14:15 111 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:14:30 112 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 0:14:33 113 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:14:46 114 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:14:47 115 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 0:15:21 116 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 0:16:09 117 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 118 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:17:35 119 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 120 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:17:36 121 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 0:18:02 122 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:18:25 123 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:18:49 124 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:18:54 125 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:19:13 126 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:19:21 127 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:20:32 128 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:21:17 129 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 0:21:29 130 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:21:51 131 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:22:22 132 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:22:29 133 Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:22:32 134 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:22:33 135 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:22:54 136 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:22:56 137 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:23:13 138 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 0:23:50 139 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:23:53 140 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 0:24:15 141 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:24:21 142 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:24:48 143 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 0:25:28 144 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:26:01 145 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:26:34 146 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:26:50 147 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 148 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 149 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:27:02 150 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:27:15 151 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 0:27:19 152 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 0:27:20 153 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:27:24 154 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 0:27:30 155 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:27:35 156 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 0:27:44 157 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:27:47 158 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 159 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:28:00 160 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:28:05 161 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:28:12 162 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:28:14 163 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:29:13 164 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:29:14 165 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:29:52 166 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:31:26 167 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:31:56 168 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:32:04 169 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 0:33:23 170 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:34:30 171 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:34:49 172 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:34:56 173 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:35:00 174 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:35:17 175 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:36:08 176 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:36:11 177 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:36:41 178 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:37:14 179 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 0:37:21 180 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:37:22 181 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:37:27 182 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:37:30 183 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:37:45 184 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:37:52 185 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp 0:37:57 186 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:38:05 187 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 0:38:16 188 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:38:44 189 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 190 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 191 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:38:53 192 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:39:06 193 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:40:31 194 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:40:39 195 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:46:13

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 111 pts 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 76 3 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 76 4 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 65 5 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 58 6 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 57 7 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 53 8 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 43 9 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 41 10 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 40 11 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 34 12 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 32 13 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 30 14 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 30 15 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp 30 16 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 30 17 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun 29 18 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 29 19 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 27 20 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 26 21 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 26 22 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 24 23 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 22 24 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 22 25 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 20 26 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 27 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 19 28 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 18 29 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 17 30 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 17 31 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 17 32 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 17 33 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 16 34 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 16 35 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 15 36 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 15 37 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 38 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 13 39 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 13 40 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 13 41 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 13 42 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 43 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 11 44 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 11 45 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 10 46 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 10 47 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 9 48 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 8 49 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 8 50 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 8 51 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 8 52 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 8 53 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 8 54 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 7 55 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 56 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 57 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 4 58 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 4 59 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3 60 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 61 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 62 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun 1 63 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1 64 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 10 pts 2 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 5 3 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 4 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 5 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 6 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 2 7 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2 8 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2 9 Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun 2 10 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 2 11 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 1 12 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1 13 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 1 14 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1 15 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 1 16 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 1 17 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 1 18 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 18:19:16 2 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:16 3 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:19 4 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:25 5 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:33 6 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:41 7 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 8 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:03 9 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 0:03:38 10 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:59 11 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:05:03 12 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 0:05:30 13 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:09:17 14 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:09:39 15 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:09:48 16 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:09:56 17 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:10:55 18 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:14:46 19 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 0:16:08 20 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:19:12 21 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:22:53 22 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:22:55 23 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:26:00 24 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 0:27:19 25 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 0:27:43 26 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:28:04 27 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:28:13 28 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:29:13 29 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:29:51 30 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:34:29 31 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:34:59 32 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:37:21 33 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:38:43 34 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:38:52 35 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:40:30