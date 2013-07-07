Trending

Tour de France: Martin victorious in Bagnères-de-Bigorre

Porte drops out of podium contention as Froome continues in yellow

Image 1 of 89

Daniel Martin (Garmin-Sharp) outsprinted Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) to win stage 9 in Bagnères-de-Bigorre

Daniel Martin (Garmin-Sharp) outsprinted Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) to win stage 9 in Bagnères-de-Bigorre
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 89

Stage 9 winner Daniel Martin (Garmin-Sharp) on the podium

Stage 9 winner Daniel Martin (Garmin-Sharp) on the podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 3 of 89

Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel-Euskadi)

Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel-Euskadi)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 4 of 89

Rui Costa (Movistar)

Rui Costa (Movistar)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 5 of 89

Jean-Christophe Peraud (AG2R La Mondiale)

Jean-Christophe Peraud (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 6 of 89

Cadel Evans and Michal Kwiatkowski in the yellow jersey group

Cadel Evans and Michal Kwiatkowski in the yellow jersey group
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 7 of 89

Jon Izaguirre (Euskaltel-Euskadi) gets encouragement from Basque fans

Jon Izaguirre (Euskaltel-Euskadi) gets encouragement from Basque fans
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 8 of 89

Pierre Rolland (Europcar)

Pierre Rolland (Europcar)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 9 of 89

French champion Arthur Vichot (FDJ)

French champion Arthur Vichot (FDJ)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 10 of 89

Ryder Hesjedal and Richie Porte make their way to the finish of stage 9

Ryder Hesjedal and Richie Porte make their way to the finish of stage 9
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 11 of 89

Daniel Moreno (Katusha)

Daniel Moreno (Katusha)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 12 of 89

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 13 of 89

Daniel Martin (Garmin-Sharp) and Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) on the attack

Daniel Martin (Garmin-Sharp) and Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) on the attack
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 14 of 89

Daniel Martin leads Jakob Fuglsang up the final climb of stage 9

Daniel Martin leads Jakob Fuglsang up the final climb of stage 9
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 15 of 89

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) bridged up to Daniel Martin on the final climb of stage 9

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) bridged up to Daniel Martin on the final climb of stage 9
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 16 of 89

Maillot jaune Chris Froome between two former Tour de France champions Andy Schleck and Alberto Contador

Maillot jaune Chris Froome between two former Tour de France champions Andy Schleck and Alberto Contador
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 17 of 89

Chris Froome (Sky) on the final climb of stage 9

Chris Froome (Sky) on the final climb of stage 9
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 18 of 89

Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) in action during stage 9

Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) in action during stage 9
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 19 of 89

Movistar teammates Nairo Quintana and Alejandro Valverde

Movistar teammates Nairo Quintana and Alejandro Valverde
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 20 of 89

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) moved up to second overall after Richie Porte cracked during stage 9

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) moved up to second overall after Richie Porte cracked during stage 9
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 21 of 89

Belkin teammates Laurens ten Dam and Bauke Mollema

Belkin teammates Laurens ten Dam and Bauke Mollema
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 22 of 89

Richie Porte (Sky) dropped from 2nd to 33rd on general classification on stage 9

Richie Porte (Sky) dropped from 2nd to 33rd on general classification on stage 9
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 23 of 89

Stage 3 winner Simon Gerrans (Orica GreenEdge) in action in the Pyrenees

Stage 3 winner Simon Gerrans (Orica GreenEdge) in action in the Pyrenees
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 24 of 89

Daniel Martin (Garmin-Sharp) on the attack with Jakob Fuglsang

Daniel Martin (Garmin-Sharp) on the attack with Jakob Fuglsang
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 25 of 89

Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin-Sharp)

Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin-Sharp)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 89

Roman Kreuziger (Saxo-Tinkoff)

Roman Kreuziger (Saxo-Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 89

Tour de France leader Chris Froome (Sky) had no teammates with him for much of stage 9

Tour de France leader Chris Froome (Sky) had no teammates with him for much of stage 9
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 89

Daniel Martin (Garmin-Sharp)

Daniel Martin (Garmin-Sharp)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 89

Movistar's Alejandro Valverde and Nairo Quintana at the head of the yellow jersey group

Movistar's Alejandro Valverde and Nairo Quintana at the head of the yellow jersey group
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 89

Movistar massed at the front, driving the yellow jersey group

Movistar massed at the front, driving the yellow jersey group
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 89

Richie Porte (Sky)

Richie Porte (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 89

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp_

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp_
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 89

Sky was put under pressure from the start in stage 9

Sky was put under pressure from the start in stage 9
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 89

Garmin-Sharp's Tom Danielson and Daniel Martin

Garmin-Sharp's Tom Danielson and Daniel Martin
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 89

Chris Froome (Sky) and former Tour champion Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff)

Chris Froome (Sky) and former Tour champion Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 89

Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp)

Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 37 of 89

Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) climbs amidst a sea of Basque fans

Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) climbs amidst a sea of Basque fans
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 38 of 89

Mountains leader Pierre Rolland is congratulated by legendary Spanish climber Federico Bahamontes

Mountains leader Pierre Rolland is congratulated by legendary Spanish climber Federico Bahamontes
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 39 of 89

Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) was awarded the most combative rider prize for stage 9

Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) was awarded the most combative rider prize for stage 9
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 40 of 89

Polish champion Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)

Polish champion Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 89

Movistar drives the pace during the second stage in the Pyrenees

Movistar drives the pace during the second stage in the Pyrenees
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 89

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) attacked repeatedly to put pressure on yellow jersey Chris Froome (Sky)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) attacked repeatedly to put pressure on yellow jersey Chris Froome (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 89

Roadside zaniness in stage 9 at the Tour de France

Roadside zaniness in stage 9 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 89

Wouter Poels (Vacansoleil-DCM) tried to bridge across to Daniel Martin and Jakob Fuglsang

Wouter Poels (Vacansoleil-DCM) tried to bridge across to Daniel Martin and Jakob Fuglsang
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 89

Daniel Martin (Garmin-Sharp) outsprinted Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) to win stage 9 at the Tour de France

Daniel Martin (Garmin-Sharp) outsprinted Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) to win stage 9 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 46 of 89

Daniel Martin won stage 9 of the Tour de France from a two-man break with Jakob Fuglsang

Daniel Martin won stage 9 of the Tour de France from a two-man break with Jakob Fuglsang
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 47 of 89

Cadel Evans (BMC) in action during stage 9

Cadel Evans (BMC) in action during stage 9
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 89

Victory for Daniel Martin (Garmin-Sharp) in stage 9 of the Tour de France

Victory for Daniel Martin (Garmin-Sharp) in stage 9 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 89

Best young rider Nairo Quintana (Movistar) in the white jersey after stage 9

Best young rider Nairo Quintana (Movistar) in the white jersey after stage 9
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 89

Stage 9 runner-up Jakob Fuglsang (Astana)

Stage 9 runner-up Jakob Fuglsang (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 51 of 89

Tour de France leader Chris Froome (Sky) with French president François Hollande

Tour de France leader Chris Froome (Sky) with French president François Hollande
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 52 of 89

Chris Froome (Sky) remains in yellow after the final day in the Pyrenees

Chris Froome (Sky) remains in yellow after the final day in the Pyrenees
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 53 of 89

Stage 9 winner Daniel Martin (Garmin-Sharp) has a word with French president François Hollande on the podium

Stage 9 winner Daniel Martin (Garmin-Sharp) has a word with French president François Hollande on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 54 of 89

Dan Martin's stellar 2013 season continues with a stage victory at the Tour de France

Dan Martin's stellar 2013 season continues with a stage victory at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 55 of 89

Daniel Martin (Garmin-Sharp) and Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) out on the attack in the stage 9 finale

Daniel Martin (Garmin-Sharp) and Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) out on the attack in the stage 9 finale
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 56 of 89

Bauke Mollema (Belkin)

Bauke Mollema (Belkin)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 57 of 89

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) on the attack

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) on the attack
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 58 of 89

Best young rider Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Best young rider Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 59 of 89

Chris Froome (Sky) in action during the second day of racing in the Pyrenees

Chris Froome (Sky) in action during the second day of racing in the Pyrenees
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 60 of 89

Garmin-Sharp attacked early on stage 9, setting the stage for a dramatic day of racing

Garmin-Sharp attacked early on stage 9, setting the stage for a dramatic day of racing
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 61 of 89

Chris Froome (Sky) had a hard day in yellow as he spent much of stage 9 without any support of teammates.

Chris Froome (Sky) had a hard day in yellow as he spent much of stage 9 without any support of teammates.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 62 of 89

A show of force from Movistar on stage 9 at the Tour de France

A show of force from Movistar on stage 9 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 63 of 89

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) attacks to put pressure on Tour leader Chris Froome (Sky)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) attacks to put pressure on Tour leader Chris Froome (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 64 of 89

British champion Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) during stage 9

British champion Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) during stage 9
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 65 of 89

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana)

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 66 of 89

Richie Porte (Sky) dropped out of the Tour's general classification picture after losing nearly 18 minutes on stage 9

Richie Porte (Sky) dropped out of the Tour's general classification picture after losing nearly 18 minutes on stage 9
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 67 of 89

Chris Froome (Sky) remains in yellow after a taxing day in the Pyrenees

Chris Froome (Sky) remains in yellow after a taxing day in the Pyrenees
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 68 of 89

Chris Froome (Sky) was without teammates for much of stage 9 but was able to remain with his GC rivals and retain the yellow jersey

Chris Froome (Sky) was without teammates for much of stage 9 but was able to remain with his GC rivals and retain the yellow jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 69 of 89

Pierre Rolland (Europcar) is back in the polka dot jersey

Pierre Rolland (Europcar) is back in the polka dot jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 70 of 89

Daniel Martin (Garmin-Sharp) was first through the final corner and held his lead through to the finish line for a hard-fought Tour de France stage victory

Daniel Martin (Garmin-Sharp) was first through the final corner and held his lead through to the finish line for a hard-fought Tour de France stage victory
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 71 of 89

Points leader Peter Sagan shakes hands with French president François Hollande

Points leader Peter Sagan shakes hands with French president François Hollande
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 72 of 89

Daniel Martin (Garmin-Sharp) won stage 9 into Bagnères-de-Bigorre

Daniel Martin (Garmin-Sharp) won stage 9 into Bagnères-de-Bigorre
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 73 of 89

Chris Froome (Sky) keeps the yellow jersey after a very tough stage to Bagnères-de-Bigorre

Chris Froome (Sky) keeps the yellow jersey after a very tough stage to Bagnères-de-Bigorre
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 74 of 89

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) remains in the points classification lead

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) remains in the points classification lead
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 75 of 89

Stage 9 winner Daniel Martin (Garmin-Sharp)

Stage 9 winner Daniel Martin (Garmin-Sharp)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 76 of 89

French president François Hollande was in attendance during stage 9 of the Tour de France and congratulated the riders who made the podium

French president François Hollande was in attendance during stage 9 of the Tour de France and congratulated the riders who made the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 77 of 89

Chris Froome (Sky) awaits his first day in the yellow jersey at the Tour de France

Chris Froome (Sky) awaits his first day in the yellow jersey at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 78 of 89

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 79 of 89

Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) prior to the start of stage 9, a day to remember for the Irishman

Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) prior to the start of stage 9, a day to remember for the Irishman
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 80 of 89

Rui Costa (Movistar) prior to the start of stage 9

Rui Costa (Movistar) prior to the start of stage 9
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 81 of 89

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) in Saint-Girons for the start of stage 9

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) in Saint-Girons for the start of stage 9
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 82 of 89

Tour de France leader Chris Froome signs on for stage 9, the Sky rider's first stage in the yellow jersey

Tour de France leader Chris Froome signs on for stage 9, the Sky rider's first stage in the yellow jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 83 of 89

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) awaits the start of stage 9 in Saint-Girons

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) awaits the start of stage 9 in Saint-Girons
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 84 of 89

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) starts stage nine in the white jersey for leading the young rider's classification

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) starts stage nine in the white jersey for leading the young rider's classification
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 85 of 89

Points leader Peter Sagan (Cannondale) signs on for stage 9

Points leader Peter Sagan (Cannondale) signs on for stage 9
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 86 of 89

Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) outsprints Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) to win stage 9 of the Tour de France

Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) outsprints Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) to win stage 9 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 87 of 89

Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) on cloud nine having won the first Tour de France stage of his career

Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) on cloud nine having won the first Tour de France stage of his career
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 88 of 89

Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) celebrates his victory in stage 9 of the Tour de France

Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) celebrates his victory in stage 9 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 89 of 89

Andy Schleck talks to Cyclingnews prior to the start of stage 9

Andy Schleck talks to Cyclingnews prior to the start of stage 9
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) out-sprinted Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) to win stage 9 of the Tour de France at the end of a gripping day in the Pyrenees that saw serious weaknesses exposed in Sky’s armoury for the first time in the race. Although Chris Froome successfully repelled a concerted Movistar offensive to defend his yellow jersey, he did so in isolation as Richie Porte slid dramatically out of the overall picture by conceding over 18 minutes.

Related Articles

Porte: The peloton kicked our arses

Martin’s Garmin-Sharp squad had vowed to create chaos before the Tour began and they were as good as their word a day after many had feared the race already over as a contest. They set the tone for the stage by launching a volley of attacks on the first climb, the Col de Portet d’Aspet, which scattered the Sky team to the four winds and left Froome with just Porte for company with 140 kilometres still to race.

Worse was to follow for Froome on the second climb, the Col de Menté, where Porte was dropped after he had helped the maillot jaune try and restore some semblance of order to the early anarchy. Froome himself tracked a cheeky attack from Alejandro Valverde on the way down the Menté, showing none of the jitters that contributed to Luis Ocaña's downfall in 1971, but when the dust settled in the valley before the Peyresourde, he was the only Sky rider in a 30-strong yellow jersey group that was now under the control of Movistar.

“It was one of the hardest days I’ve ever had on a bike but I’m happy to still be in the yellow jersey,” Froome said afterwards. “Credit is due to the Movistar team who really did a good race and put me under pressure. It was hard to be alone there.”

Movistar’s pace-making ensured that Porte’s flickering revival – he chased at two minutes for more than 50 kilometres – was ultimately snuffed out, and after setting tempo over the Peyresourde and the Col de Val Louron, the scene was set for a twin offensive from Valverde and Nairo Quintana on the final climb, the Hourquette d’Ancizan.

The anticipated Movistar pincer movement never materialised, however, for while the white jersey Quintana launched no fewer than four fierce accelerations on the col, a seemingly untroubled Froome responded smoothly each time, dragging the rest of the overall contenders across with him, including Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) and Bauke Mollema (Belkin), while Valverde didn’t dare risk an attack of his own.

Indeed, for all his team’s numerical supremacy in the front group, Valverde ultimately failed to make any inroads into the numbers that truly count – while the Spaniard moved up to second overall, he remains 1:25 behind Froome’s yellow jersey. The Belkin duo of Mollema and Ten Dam lie third and fourth, at 1:44 and 1:50 respectively, while Contador stays 1:51 back in sixth place.

The day’s tactical master class was instead delivered by Dan Martin, who cleverly jumped away immediately after Quintana’s first acceleration a little over four kilometres from the summit. When Fuglsang bridged across shortly afterwards, Martin had a willing accomplice and the pair opened up a 50-second lead over the yellow jersey group by the top of the climb.

Martin and Fuglsang collaborated smoothly on the 30-kilometre drop to Bagnères-de-Bigorre and it soon became apparent that they would fight out the stage honours between them. The Irishman successfully marshalled Fuglsang to the front underneath the red kite, refused to bite too soon in the game of cat and mouse that ensued, and then swooped to lead into the final left-hand bend and comfortably take the sprint for stage victory.

“I knew the last 30 kilometres quite well,” said Martin, whose first major professional success came at the Route du Sud five years ago. “I was lucky Jakob came with me because I don’t think one guy would have survived out there alone. But it was a great team effort all day, the guys went on the attack from the start and I had to finish it off in the end.”

Martin closed a twenty-one year gap to become the fifth Irishman to win a stage of the Tour de France and his triumph comes fifty years after the late Shay Elliott took a pioneering stage victory in Roubaix in 1963. Monday morning’s headlines will doubtless make copious reference to his uncle, Stephen Roche, but in truth, Martin should be applauded on his own merits. A consistent peformer on the international stage right back to his amateur days at VC La Pomme, the 26-year-old has come into his own this year as the winner of the Volta a Catalunya and Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

“I was quite confident that I would be quicker than Jakob in the sprint and I think that confidence has come from the wins earlier this year,” Martin said.

Garmin chaos causes Porte problems

While it might be facetious to say that there was more drama in Sunday’s stage than in the entirety of last year’s Tour, there was certainly a commitment to attacking the yellow jersey that was wholly absent twelve months ago. Garmin-Sharp’s tactics were clear from the outset, with David Millar, Tom Danielson, Ryder Hesjedal and Martin all hurling themselves on the offensive on the first climb of the Portet d’Aspet, where Arnaud Jeannesson (FDJ) led over the summit.

Danielson continued his effort on the Col de Menté (44km), where he led Hesjedal, Yuri Trofimov (Katusha) and Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) over the top while the composition of the yellow jersey group ebbed and flowed 25 seconds down the road. When the dust settled ahead of the Peyresourde, however, early strugglers such as Andy Schleck (RadioShack-Leopard) and Cadel Evans (BMC) had ridden themselves back into the action, with only Porte left floundering in the no-man’s land behind.

Initially, Porte had some teammates to help in the pursuit, but by the Peyresourde, he was left with only Peter Kennaugh – himself an early crash victim – for company, while the remnants of the Sky team were scattered across the mountainside. Indeed, Vasil Kiryienka’s collapse was such that he would ultimately finish outside the time limit. Twenty-four hours after Sky’s manhandling of the first Pyrenean stage, it was a curious turnaround in fortunes for the British team.

“My teammates worked hard yesterday to get me into the yellow jersey and they paid a bit for that,” Froome said “We didn’t have a great start to the day either because of Pete Kennaugh’s fall, and of course the race was going too quickly at that point for him to come back.”

Up ahead, meanwhile, Pierre Rolland (Europcar) had danced clear with Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM), Hesjedal, Bart De Clerq (Lotto Belisol) and Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale), although they were caught and passed by a determined Simon Clarke (Orica-GreenEdge) on the way down. The Australian would lead over the Col de Val Louron-Azet but Movistar’s brisk tempo behind meant that the escapees were never out of sight and they were swept up on the lower slopes of La Hourquette d'Ancizan.

Ruben Plaza and Rui Costa beat the drum for Movistar on the lower slopes of the climb as Kennaugh and Porte had done for Sky the previous day, while Froome sat attentively in fourth wheel between Valverde and Quintana, with Contador, Mollema, Schleck et al happy to keep a watching brief. And Quintana’s probing notwithstanding, that’s how it remained into Bagnères-de-Bigorres, as the main overall contenders came home together 20 seconds down on Martin.

Valverde, Contador et al will be frustrated, of course, that they failed to peg back time on such an isolated Froome, but they will also be encouraged by the day's events. The air of invincibility surrounding Froome’s Sky team has been dispelled and that is a thought that will revive many spirits in the peloton as the Tour heads into its first rest day.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp4:43:03
2Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:20
4Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
5Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
6Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
7Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
8Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
9Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
10Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
11Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
12Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
13Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
14Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
15Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
16Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
17Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
18Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
19Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
20Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
21Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
22Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:25
23Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
24Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:54
25Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
26Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
27Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
28Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
29Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
30Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:07:07
31Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
32Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
33Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
34Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
35Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
36Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
37Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:07:57
38Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
39Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
40Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
41Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
42Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:11:38
43Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
44Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
45Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
46Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
47Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
48Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
49Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
50Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
51Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
52Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
53Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
54Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
55Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
56John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
57Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
58Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:17:59
59Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
60Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
61Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha
62Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:18:59
63Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
64Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
65Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
66Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
67Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
68Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha0:20:26
69Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
70Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
71David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
72Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
73Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
74Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
75Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
76Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr
77Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
78Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
79Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
80Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
81Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:22:43
82Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
83Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
84Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
85Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
86Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
87Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
88Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
89Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
90Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
91Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
92Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
93Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
94Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
95Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
96Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
97Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
98Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
99Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
100John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
101Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
102Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
103Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
104Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
105Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
106Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
107Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
108Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
109Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
110Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:25:12
111Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
112Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
113Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
114Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
115Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
116Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun
117Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
118Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
119Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
120Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
121Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
122Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
123Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
124Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
125Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
126Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
127Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
128Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
129Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
130Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
131Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
132Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
133Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
134Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
135Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
136Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
137Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:26:20
138Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
139Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
140Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
141Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
142Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
143André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
144Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
145Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
146Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
147Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
148Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
149Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
150Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
151Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
152Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
153Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
154Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
155Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
156Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
157Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
158Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
159William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
160Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
161Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
162Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
163David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
164Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
165Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
166David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
167Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
168Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
169Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
170Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
171Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
172Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
173Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
174Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
175Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
176Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
177Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
178Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
179Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
180Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
181Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
182Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
OTLVasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
DNSRohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
DNFJosé Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFBenjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
DNSMichael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team

Intermediate Sprint - Bagnères-De-Luchon, km. 73.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team20pts
2Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar17
3Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol15
4Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp13
5Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale11
6Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano10
7Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard9
8Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr8
9Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff7
10Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff6
11Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge5
12Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team4
13Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team3
14Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team2
15Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp20pts
2Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team17
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step15
4Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha13
5Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha11
6Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team10
7Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team9
8Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team8
9Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
10Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard6
11Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team5
12Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard4
13Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff3
14Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling2
15Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1

Mountain 1 - Col de Portet d'Aspet (Cat. 2) km. 28.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr5pts
2Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp3
3Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp2
4Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida1

Mountain 2 - Col de Menté (Cat. 1) km. 44.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp10pts
2Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp8
3Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha6
4Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi4
5Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar2
6Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team1

Mountain 3 - Col de Peyresourde (Cat. 1) km. 90.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10pts
2Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar8
3Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol6
4Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp4
5Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
6Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard1

Mountain 4 - Col de Val Louron-Azet (Cat. 1) km. 110.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge10pts
2Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar8
3Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
4Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
5Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard2
6Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team1

Mountain 5 - La Hourquette d'Ancizan (Cat. 1) km. 138.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp10pts
2Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team8
3Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
4Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff4
5Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling2
6Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard1

Most combative rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step4:43:23
2Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
3Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:34
4Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
5Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:06:47
6Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:07:37
7Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:11:18
8Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
9Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:17:39
10Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun0:18:39
11Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar0:20:06
12Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
13Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:22:23
14John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
15Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
16Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
17Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
18Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:24:52
19Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
20Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
21Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
22Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
23Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
24Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
25Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:26:00
26Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
27Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
28Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
29Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
30Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
31Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
32Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team14:10:09
2Belkin Pro Cycling0:00:05
3Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:03:34
4Ag2R La Mondiale
5Euskaltel-Euskadi0:07:08
6Radioshack Leopard0:07:37
7BMC Racing Team0:07:42
8Katusha0:11:18
9Team Europcar0:17:58
10Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:18:05
11Astana Pro Team0:18:35
12Lampre-Merida0:21:39
13Garmin - Sharp0:24:06
14Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:33:41
15Vacansoleil-DCM0:37:18
16Sky Procycling0:40:02
17Orica Greenedge0:47:49
18Lotto-Belisol0:49:16
19FDJ0:51:30
20Sojasun0:52:20
21Team Argos-Shimano
22Cannondale Pro Cycling1:07:09

General classification after stage 9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling36:59:18
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:25
3Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:44
4Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:50
5Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:51
6Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
7Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:02:02
8Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp0:02:28
9Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha0:02:31
10Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:02:45
11Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:55
12Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:03:07
13Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:03:25
14Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:29
15Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:04:00
16Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:04:36
17Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
18Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:06:14
19Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:06:40
20Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:09
21Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:07:55
22Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:09:35
23Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:09:45
24Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:09:54
25Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:10:30
26Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:12:34
27Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:14:27
28Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:14:35
29Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:15:52
30John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:16:27
31Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:16:46
32Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:16:55
33Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling0:18:30
34Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha0:19:58
35Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:20:37
36Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun0:20:57
37Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:21:11
38Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:22:30
39Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team0:24:22
40Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard0:25:53
41Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp0:26:08
42Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:28:55
43Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge0:30:05
44Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:30:10
45Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard0:30:18
46Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:30:29
47Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:31:31
48Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr0:31:34
49Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:31:41
50Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun0:34:27
51Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:35:01
52Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:35:04
53Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:35:20
54Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:37:00
55Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:39:49
56Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:40:24
57Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:41:00
58Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:41:02
59Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard0:43:21
60Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:44:39
61Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:45:00
62Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:45:03
63Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard0:45:19
64Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha0:45:22
65Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:45:49
66Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:45:52
67Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:47:38
68Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:48:42
69Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun0:49:24
70Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
71Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr0:49:55
72Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:50:40
73Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge0:51:22
74Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:51:48
75Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:51:50
76Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:52:01
77Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:52:29
78Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:52:58
79Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:53:14
80Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:53:22
81Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:54:02
82Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr0:54:06
83Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:54:57
84Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:55:14
85Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:55:29
86Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:58:42
87Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha0:58:56
88Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:00:13
89Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano1:01:09
90Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team1:01:54
91Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:02:07
92Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1:02:29
93Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:03:19
94Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar1:03:53
95Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:04:55
96Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:06:01
97David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp1:06:11
98Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol1:06:32
99Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:07:29
100Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun1:09:54
101Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team1:09:56
102Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun1:10:00
103Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:10:38
104Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:11:26
105Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:11:52
106Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:12:40
107Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team1:13:33
108Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha1:13:44
109Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling1:14:11
110Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:14:20
111Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun1:15:16
112Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha1:15:46
113Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun1:16:45
114Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard1:17:52
115John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano1:17:58
116Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:18:06
117Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:18:56
118Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1:18:58
119Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:20:29
120Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:21:17
121Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:22:31
122Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:23:46
123Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr1:23:52
124Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol1:24:23
125Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp1:24:32
126Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:25:16
127Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun1:26:21
128Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun1:26:28
129Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:26:57
130David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling1:27:08
131Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:28:05
132David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar1:29:26
133Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano1:30:18
134Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:30:35
135Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team1:30:37
136Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:31:58
137Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr1:32:49
138Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:33:10
139André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol1:34:22
140Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
141Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha1:36:15
142Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:36:31
143Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano1:36:41
144Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:37:04
145Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar1:37:05
146Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:37:23
147Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:37:44
148Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:38:50
149Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:39:05
150Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol1:39:30
151Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:39:37
152Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:40:05
153Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
154Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:40:10
155Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:40:14
156Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha1:42:38
157Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:42:44
158Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:42:48
159Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:43:10
160Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:43:16
161Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:43:24
162Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1:45:53
163Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:46:54
164Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1:47:00
165Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1:47:16
166Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling1:48:16
167Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp1:48:19
168William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr1:48:32
169Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano1:48:36
170Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:49:35
171Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano1:49:36
172Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1:50:23
173Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge1:51:25
174Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling1:51:26
175Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar1:51:28
176Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano1:51:30
177Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:52:06
178Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar1:54:08
179Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:54:48
180Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:54:49
181Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:57:41
182Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano1:58:18

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling234pts
2André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol141
3Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step128
4Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha111
5Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step90
6Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling88
7Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano87
8Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team76
9Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team73
10Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team66
11Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge56
12Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi51
13Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge47
14Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team46
15Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team45
16John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano43
17Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale42
18Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team40
19Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard39
20Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff39
21Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun39
22Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling37
23Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida36
24David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp30
25Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun30
26Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step28
27Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team28
28Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp26
29Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr24
30Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge24
31Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol24
32Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team23
33Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling22
34Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step22
35Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp21
36Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team21
37Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team21
38Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team20
39Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale20
40Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling19
41Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida19
42Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step19
43Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale18
44Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard18
45Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar18
46Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team17
47Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar17
48Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun17
49Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team17
50Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun17
51Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team17
52David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar17
53Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha16
54Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale16
55Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol16
56Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar15
57Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15
58Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol15
59Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits15
60Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun15
61Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge15
62Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team14
63Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida14
64Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha13
65Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp13
66Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi13
67Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar13
68Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team11
69Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff11
70Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi11
71Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff10
72Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi10
73Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano10
74Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar10
75Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team9
76Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team9
77Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling9
78Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team8
79Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge8
80Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida8
81Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team8
82Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano8
83Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
84Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff7
85Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi7
86Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling7
87Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff6
88Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi6
89Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard6
90Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling6
91Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling6
92Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step5
93Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling5
94Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
95Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard4
96Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff4
97Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team4
98Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
99Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3
100Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling3
101Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge3
102Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team2
103Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling1
104Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun1
105Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol1
106Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1
107Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida-5
108Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team-5
109Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar-5
110Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol-5
111Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team-5

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar49pts
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling33
3Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling28
4Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team26
5Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi21
6Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team20
7Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge15
8Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team14
9Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling14
10Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp13
11Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp12
12Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12
13Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp12
14Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
15Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol10
16Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team8
17Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team8
18Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard6
19Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team6
20Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team6
21Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
22Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha6
23Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr5
24Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff4
25Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff4
26Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi4
27Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard4
28Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar3
29Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2
30Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun2
31Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2
32Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun2
33Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar1
34Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
35Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling1
36Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1
37Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard1
38Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida1
39Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team1
40Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun1
41David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar1
42Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1
43Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team37:01:20
2Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:23
3Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:07
4Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:07:33
5Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:29:29
6Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun0:32:25
7Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:32:59
8Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:37:47
9Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard0:41:19
10Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:42:37
11Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:43:01
12Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:47:22
13Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr0:47:53
14Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:49:59
15Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:03:59
16Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:08:36
17Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:09:50
18John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano1:15:56
19Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:20:29
20Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp1:22:30
21Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:23:14
22Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun1:23:59
23Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:32:20
24Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:34:29
25Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar1:35:03
26Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:35:21
27Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:38:03
28Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:38:12
29Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:41:14
30Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1:45:14
31Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano1:47:34
32Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar1:52:06

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team110:11:29
2Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:04:11
3Belkin Pro Cycling0:05:22
4Ag2R La Mondiale0:08:07
5Radioshack Leopard0:14:07
6Euskaltel-Euskadi0:14:42
7Katusha0:20:37
8BMC Racing Team0:31:12
9Garmin - Sharp0:32:10
10Team Europcar0:44:15
11Lampre-Merida0:44:41
12Sky Procycling0:46:24
13Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:47:46
14Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:57:52
15FDJ1:10:39
16Astana Pro Team1:17:45
17Sojasun1:26:20
18Vacansoleil-DCM1:31:47
19Orica Greenedge1:47:57
20Cannondale Pro Cycling2:31:01
21Team Argos-Shimano2:46:49
22Lotto-Belisol3:00:03

 

Latest on Cyclingnews