Image 1 of 89 Daniel Martin (Garmin-Sharp) outsprinted Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) to win stage 9 in Bagnères-de-Bigorre (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 89 Stage 9 winner Daniel Martin (Garmin-Sharp) on the podium (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 89 Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel-Euskadi) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 89 Rui Costa (Movistar) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 5 of 89 Jean-Christophe Peraud (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 6 of 89 Cadel Evans and Michal Kwiatkowski in the yellow jersey group (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 7 of 89 Jon Izaguirre (Euskaltel-Euskadi) gets encouragement from Basque fans (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 8 of 89 Pierre Rolland (Europcar) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 9 of 89 French champion Arthur Vichot (FDJ) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 10 of 89 Ryder Hesjedal and Richie Porte make their way to the finish of stage 9 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 11 of 89 Daniel Moreno (Katusha) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 12 of 89 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 13 of 89 Daniel Martin (Garmin-Sharp) and Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) on the attack (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 14 of 89 Daniel Martin leads Jakob Fuglsang up the final climb of stage 9 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 15 of 89 Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) bridged up to Daniel Martin on the final climb of stage 9 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 16 of 89 Maillot jaune Chris Froome between two former Tour de France champions Andy Schleck and Alberto Contador (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 17 of 89 Chris Froome (Sky) on the final climb of stage 9 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 18 of 89 Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) in action during stage 9 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 19 of 89 Movistar teammates Nairo Quintana and Alejandro Valverde (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 20 of 89 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) moved up to second overall after Richie Porte cracked during stage 9 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 21 of 89 Belkin teammates Laurens ten Dam and Bauke Mollema (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 22 of 89 Richie Porte (Sky) dropped from 2nd to 33rd on general classification on stage 9 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 23 of 89 Stage 3 winner Simon Gerrans (Orica GreenEdge) in action in the Pyrenees (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 24 of 89 Daniel Martin (Garmin-Sharp) on the attack with Jakob Fuglsang (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 25 of 89 Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin-Sharp) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 89 Roman Kreuziger (Saxo-Tinkoff) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 89 Tour de France leader Chris Froome (Sky) had no teammates with him for much of stage 9 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 89 Daniel Martin (Garmin-Sharp) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 89 Movistar's Alejandro Valverde and Nairo Quintana at the head of the yellow jersey group (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 89 Movistar massed at the front, driving the yellow jersey group (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 89 Richie Porte (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 89 Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp_ (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 89 Sky was put under pressure from the start in stage 9 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 89 Garmin-Sharp's Tom Danielson and Daniel Martin (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 89 Chris Froome (Sky) and former Tour champion Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 89 Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 37 of 89 Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) climbs amidst a sea of Basque fans (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 38 of 89 Mountains leader Pierre Rolland is congratulated by legendary Spanish climber Federico Bahamontes (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 39 of 89 Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) was awarded the most combative rider prize for stage 9 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 40 of 89 Polish champion Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 41 of 89 Movistar drives the pace during the second stage in the Pyrenees (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 42 of 89 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) attacked repeatedly to put pressure on yellow jersey Chris Froome (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 43 of 89 Roadside zaniness in stage 9 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 44 of 89 Wouter Poels (Vacansoleil-DCM) tried to bridge across to Daniel Martin and Jakob Fuglsang (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 45 of 89 Daniel Martin (Garmin-Sharp) outsprinted Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) to win stage 9 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 46 of 89 Daniel Martin won stage 9 of the Tour de France from a two-man break with Jakob Fuglsang (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 47 of 89 Cadel Evans (BMC) in action during stage 9 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 48 of 89 Victory for Daniel Martin (Garmin-Sharp) in stage 9 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 49 of 89 Best young rider Nairo Quintana (Movistar) in the white jersey after stage 9 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 50 of 89 Stage 9 runner-up Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 51 of 89 Tour de France leader Chris Froome (Sky) with French president François Hollande (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 52 of 89 Chris Froome (Sky) remains in yellow after the final day in the Pyrenees (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 53 of 89 Stage 9 winner Daniel Martin (Garmin-Sharp) has a word with French president François Hollande on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 54 of 89 Dan Martin's stellar 2013 season continues with a stage victory at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 55 of 89 Daniel Martin (Garmin-Sharp) and Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) out on the attack in the stage 9 finale (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 56 of 89 Bauke Mollema (Belkin) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 57 of 89 Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) on the attack (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 58 of 89 Best young rider Nairo Quintana (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 59 of 89 Chris Froome (Sky) in action during the second day of racing in the Pyrenees (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 60 of 89 Garmin-Sharp attacked early on stage 9, setting the stage for a dramatic day of racing (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 61 of 89 Chris Froome (Sky) had a hard day in yellow as he spent much of stage 9 without any support of teammates. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 62 of 89 A show of force from Movistar on stage 9 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 63 of 89 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) attacks to put pressure on Tour leader Chris Froome (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 64 of 89 British champion Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) during stage 9 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 65 of 89 Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 66 of 89 Richie Porte (Sky) dropped out of the Tour's general classification picture after losing nearly 18 minutes on stage 9 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 67 of 89 Chris Froome (Sky) remains in yellow after a taxing day in the Pyrenees (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 68 of 89 Chris Froome (Sky) was without teammates for much of stage 9 but was able to remain with his GC rivals and retain the yellow jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 69 of 89 Pierre Rolland (Europcar) is back in the polka dot jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 70 of 89 Daniel Martin (Garmin-Sharp) was first through the final corner and held his lead through to the finish line for a hard-fought Tour de France stage victory (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 71 of 89 Points leader Peter Sagan shakes hands with French president François Hollande (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 72 of 89 Daniel Martin (Garmin-Sharp) won stage 9 into Bagnères-de-Bigorre (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 73 of 89 Chris Froome (Sky) keeps the yellow jersey after a very tough stage to Bagnères-de-Bigorre (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 74 of 89 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) remains in the points classification lead (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 75 of 89 Stage 9 winner Daniel Martin (Garmin-Sharp) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 76 of 89 French president François Hollande was in attendance during stage 9 of the Tour de France and congratulated the riders who made the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 77 of 89 Chris Froome (Sky) awaits his first day in the yellow jersey at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 78 of 89 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 79 of 89 Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) prior to the start of stage 9, a day to remember for the Irishman (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 80 of 89 Rui Costa (Movistar) prior to the start of stage 9 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 81 of 89 Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) in Saint-Girons for the start of stage 9 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 82 of 89 Tour de France leader Chris Froome signs on for stage 9, the Sky rider's first stage in the yellow jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 83 of 89 Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) awaits the start of stage 9 in Saint-Girons (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 84 of 89 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) starts stage nine in the white jersey for leading the young rider's classification (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 85 of 89 Points leader Peter Sagan (Cannondale) signs on for stage 9 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 86 of 89 Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) outsprints Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) to win stage 9 of the Tour de France (Image credit: AFP) Image 87 of 89 Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) on cloud nine having won the first Tour de France stage of his career (Image credit: AFP) Image 88 of 89 Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) celebrates his victory in stage 9 of the Tour de France (Image credit: AFP) Image 89 of 89 Andy Schleck talks to Cyclingnews prior to the start of stage 9 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) out-sprinted Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) to win stage 9 of the Tour de France at the end of a gripping day in the Pyrenees that saw serious weaknesses exposed in Sky’s armoury for the first time in the race. Although Chris Froome successfully repelled a concerted Movistar offensive to defend his yellow jersey, he did so in isolation as Richie Porte slid dramatically out of the overall picture by conceding over 18 minutes.

Related Articles Porte: The peloton kicked our arses

Martin’s Garmin-Sharp squad had vowed to create chaos before the Tour began and they were as good as their word a day after many had feared the race already over as a contest. They set the tone for the stage by launching a volley of attacks on the first climb, the Col de Portet d’Aspet, which scattered the Sky team to the four winds and left Froome with just Porte for company with 140 kilometres still to race.

Worse was to follow for Froome on the second climb, the Col de Menté, where Porte was dropped after he had helped the maillot jaune try and restore some semblance of order to the early anarchy. Froome himself tracked a cheeky attack from Alejandro Valverde on the way down the Menté, showing none of the jitters that contributed to Luis Ocaña's downfall in 1971, but when the dust settled in the valley before the Peyresourde, he was the only Sky rider in a 30-strong yellow jersey group that was now under the control of Movistar.

“It was one of the hardest days I’ve ever had on a bike but I’m happy to still be in the yellow jersey,” Froome said afterwards. “Credit is due to the Movistar team who really did a good race and put me under pressure. It was hard to be alone there.”

Movistar’s pace-making ensured that Porte’s flickering revival – he chased at two minutes for more than 50 kilometres – was ultimately snuffed out, and after setting tempo over the Peyresourde and the Col de Val Louron, the scene was set for a twin offensive from Valverde and Nairo Quintana on the final climb, the Hourquette d’Ancizan.

The anticipated Movistar pincer movement never materialised, however, for while the white jersey Quintana launched no fewer than four fierce accelerations on the col, a seemingly untroubled Froome responded smoothly each time, dragging the rest of the overall contenders across with him, including Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) and Bauke Mollema (Belkin), while Valverde didn’t dare risk an attack of his own.

Indeed, for all his team’s numerical supremacy in the front group, Valverde ultimately failed to make any inroads into the numbers that truly count – while the Spaniard moved up to second overall, he remains 1:25 behind Froome’s yellow jersey. The Belkin duo of Mollema and Ten Dam lie third and fourth, at 1:44 and 1:50 respectively, while Contador stays 1:51 back in sixth place.

The day’s tactical master class was instead delivered by Dan Martin, who cleverly jumped away immediately after Quintana’s first acceleration a little over four kilometres from the summit. When Fuglsang bridged across shortly afterwards, Martin had a willing accomplice and the pair opened up a 50-second lead over the yellow jersey group by the top of the climb.

Martin and Fuglsang collaborated smoothly on the 30-kilometre drop to Bagnères-de-Bigorre and it soon became apparent that they would fight out the stage honours between them. The Irishman successfully marshalled Fuglsang to the front underneath the red kite, refused to bite too soon in the game of cat and mouse that ensued, and then swooped to lead into the final left-hand bend and comfortably take the sprint for stage victory.

“I knew the last 30 kilometres quite well,” said Martin, whose first major professional success came at the Route du Sud five years ago. “I was lucky Jakob came with me because I don’t think one guy would have survived out there alone. But it was a great team effort all day, the guys went on the attack from the start and I had to finish it off in the end.”

Martin closed a twenty-one year gap to become the fifth Irishman to win a stage of the Tour de France and his triumph comes fifty years after the late Shay Elliott took a pioneering stage victory in Roubaix in 1963. Monday morning’s headlines will doubtless make copious reference to his uncle, Stephen Roche, but in truth, Martin should be applauded on his own merits. A consistent peformer on the international stage right back to his amateur days at VC La Pomme, the 26-year-old has come into his own this year as the winner of the Volta a Catalunya and Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

“I was quite confident that I would be quicker than Jakob in the sprint and I think that confidence has come from the wins earlier this year,” Martin said.

Garmin chaos causes Porte problems



While it might be facetious to say that there was more drama in Sunday’s stage than in the entirety of last year’s Tour, there was certainly a commitment to attacking the yellow jersey that was wholly absent twelve months ago. Garmin-Sharp’s tactics were clear from the outset, with David Millar, Tom Danielson, Ryder Hesjedal and Martin all hurling themselves on the offensive on the first climb of the Portet d’Aspet, where Arnaud Jeannesson (FDJ) led over the summit.

Danielson continued his effort on the Col de Menté (44km), where he led Hesjedal, Yuri Trofimov (Katusha) and Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) over the top while the composition of the yellow jersey group ebbed and flowed 25 seconds down the road. When the dust settled ahead of the Peyresourde, however, early strugglers such as Andy Schleck (RadioShack-Leopard) and Cadel Evans (BMC) had ridden themselves back into the action, with only Porte left floundering in the no-man’s land behind.

Initially, Porte had some teammates to help in the pursuit, but by the Peyresourde, he was left with only Peter Kennaugh – himself an early crash victim – for company, while the remnants of the Sky team were scattered across the mountainside. Indeed, Vasil Kiryienka’s collapse was such that he would ultimately finish outside the time limit. Twenty-four hours after Sky’s manhandling of the first Pyrenean stage, it was a curious turnaround in fortunes for the British team.

“My teammates worked hard yesterday to get me into the yellow jersey and they paid a bit for that,” Froome said “We didn’t have a great start to the day either because of Pete Kennaugh’s fall, and of course the race was going too quickly at that point for him to come back.”

Up ahead, meanwhile, Pierre Rolland (Europcar) had danced clear with Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM), Hesjedal, Bart De Clerq (Lotto Belisol) and Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale), although they were caught and passed by a determined Simon Clarke (Orica-GreenEdge) on the way down. The Australian would lead over the Col de Val Louron-Azet but Movistar’s brisk tempo behind meant that the escapees were never out of sight and they were swept up on the lower slopes of La Hourquette d'Ancizan.

Ruben Plaza and Rui Costa beat the drum for Movistar on the lower slopes of the climb as Kennaugh and Porte had done for Sky the previous day, while Froome sat attentively in fourth wheel between Valverde and Quintana, with Contador, Mollema, Schleck et al happy to keep a watching brief. And Quintana’s probing notwithstanding, that’s how it remained into Bagnères-de-Bigorres, as the main overall contenders came home together 20 seconds down on Martin.

Valverde, Contador et al will be frustrated, of course, that they failed to peg back time on such an isolated Froome, but they will also be encouraged by the day's events. The air of invincibility surrounding Froome’s Sky team has been dispelled and that is a thought that will revive many spirits in the peloton as the Tour heads into its first rest day.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 4:43:03 2 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:20 4 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 5 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 6 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 7 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 9 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 11 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 12 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 13 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 14 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 15 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 16 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 17 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 18 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 19 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 20 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 21 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 22 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:25 23 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 24 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:54 25 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 26 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 27 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 28 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 29 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 30 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:07:07 31 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 32 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 33 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 34 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 35 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 36 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 37 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:07:57 38 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 39 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 40 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 41 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 42 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:11:38 43 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 44 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 45 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 46 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 47 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun 48 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 49 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 50 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 51 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 52 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 53 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 54 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 55 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 56 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 57 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha 58 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:17:59 59 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 60 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 61 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha 62 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:18:59 63 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 64 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 65 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 66 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 67 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 68 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha 0:20:26 69 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 70 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 71 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 72 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 73 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 74 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 75 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 76 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr 77 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 78 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 79 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha 80 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 81 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:22:43 82 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 83 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 84 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 85 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 86 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 87 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 88 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 89 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 90 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 91 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 92 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 93 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 94 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 95 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 96 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 97 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 98 Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun 99 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 100 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 101 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 102 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 103 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 104 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 105 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 106 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 107 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 108 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 109 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 110 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:25:12 111 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 112 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 113 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol 114 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 115 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 116 Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun 117 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 118 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 119 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 120 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 121 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 122 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 123 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 124 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 125 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 126 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 127 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 128 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 129 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 130 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 131 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 132 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 133 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 134 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 135 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun 136 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 137 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:26:20 138 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 139 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 140 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 141 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 142 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 143 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 144 Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 145 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 146 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 147 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 148 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 149 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 150 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 151 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 152 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 153 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 154 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 155 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp 156 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 157 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun 158 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 159 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 160 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 161 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 162 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 163 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp 164 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 165 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 166 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 167 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 168 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 169 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 170 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 171 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 172 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 173 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 174 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 175 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 176 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun 177 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 178 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 179 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 180 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 181 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 182 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team OTL Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling DNS Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp DNF José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team DNF Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff DNS Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team

Intermediate Sprint - Bagnères-De-Luchon, km. 73.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 20 pts 2 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 17 3 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 15 4 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 13 5 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 6 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 10 7 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 9 8 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 8 9 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 7 10 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 6 11 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 5 12 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 4 13 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 3 14 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 2 15 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 20 pts 2 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 17 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 15 4 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 13 5 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 11 6 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 10 7 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 8 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 8 9 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 10 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 6 11 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 5 12 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 4 13 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 3 14 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 2 15 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1

Mountain 1 - Col de Portet d'Aspet (Cat. 2) km. 28.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 5 pts 2 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 3 3 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 2 4 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 1

Mountain 2 - Col de Menté (Cat. 1) km. 44.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 10 pts 2 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 8 3 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha 6 4 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 5 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 2 6 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 1

Mountain 3 - Col de Peyresourde (Cat. 1) km. 90.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 pts 2 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 8 3 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 6 4 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 4 5 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 6 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 1

Mountain 4 - Col de Val Louron-Azet (Cat. 1) km. 110.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 10 pts 2 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 8 3 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 4 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 5 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 2 6 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Mountain 5 - La Hourquette d'Ancizan (Cat. 1) km. 138.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 10 pts 2 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 8 3 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 4 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 4 5 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 2 6 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 1

Most combative rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 4:43:23 2 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 3 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:34 4 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 5 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:06:47 6 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:07:37 7 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:11:18 8 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 9 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:17:39 10 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 0:18:39 11 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 0:20:06 12 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 13 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:22:23 14 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 15 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 16 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 17 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 18 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:24:52 19 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 20 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 21 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 22 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 23 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 24 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 25 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:26:00 26 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 27 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 28 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 29 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 30 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 31 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 32 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 14:10:09 2 Belkin Pro Cycling 0:00:05 3 Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:03:34 4 Ag2R La Mondiale 5 Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:07:08 6 Radioshack Leopard 0:07:37 7 BMC Racing Team 0:07:42 8 Katusha 0:11:18 9 Team Europcar 0:17:58 10 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:18:05 11 Astana Pro Team 0:18:35 12 Lampre-Merida 0:21:39 13 Garmin - Sharp 0:24:06 14 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:33:41 15 Vacansoleil-DCM 0:37:18 16 Sky Procycling 0:40:02 17 Orica Greenedge 0:47:49 18 Lotto-Belisol 0:49:16 19 FDJ 0:51:30 20 Sojasun 0:52:20 21 Team Argos-Shimano 22 Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:07:09

General classification after stage 9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 36:59:18 2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:25 3 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:44 4 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:50 5 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:51 6 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 7 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:02 8 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 0:02:28 9 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 0:02:31 10 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:02:45 11 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:55 12 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:03:07 13 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:03:25 14 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:29 15 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:04:00 16 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:04:36 17 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 18 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:06:14 19 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:06:40 20 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:09 21 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:07:55 22 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:09:35 23 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:09:45 24 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:09:54 25 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:10:30 26 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:12:34 27 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:14:27 28 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:14:35 29 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:15:52 30 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:16:27 31 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:16:46 32 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:16:55 33 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:18:30 34 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha 0:19:58 35 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:20:37 36 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun 0:20:57 37 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:21:11 38 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:22:30 39 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 0:24:22 40 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 0:25:53 41 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 0:26:08 42 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 0:28:55 43 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 0:30:05 44 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:30:10 45 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 0:30:18 46 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:30:29 47 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:31:31 48 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:31:34 49 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:31:41 50 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 0:34:27 51 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:35:01 52 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:35:04 53 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:35:20 54 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:37:00 55 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:39:49 56 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:40:24 57 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:41:00 58 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:41:02 59 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 0:43:21 60 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:44:39 61 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:45:00 62 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:45:03 63 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 0:45:19 64 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha 0:45:22 65 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:45:49 66 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:45:52 67 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:47:38 68 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:48:42 69 Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun 0:49:24 70 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 71 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:49:55 72 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:50:40 73 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 0:51:22 74 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:51:48 75 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:51:50 76 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:52:01 77 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:52:29 78 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:52:58 79 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:53:14 80 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:53:22 81 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:54:02 82 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:54:06 83 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:54:57 84 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:55:14 85 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:55:29 86 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:58:42 87 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha 0:58:56 88 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:00:13 89 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 1:01:09 90 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 1:01:54 91 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:02:07 92 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1:02:29 93 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:03:19 94 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 1:03:53 95 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:04:55 96 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:06:01 97 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp 1:06:11 98 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 1:06:32 99 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:07:29 100 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 1:09:54 101 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 1:09:56 102 Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun 1:10:00 103 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:10:38 104 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:11:26 105 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:11:52 106 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:12:40 107 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 1:13:33 108 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha 1:13:44 109 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 1:14:11 110 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:14:20 111 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun 1:15:16 112 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 1:15:46 113 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun 1:16:45 114 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 1:17:52 115 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 1:17:58 116 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:18:06 117 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:18:56 118 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1:18:58 119 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:20:29 120 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:21:17 121 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:22:31 122 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:23:46 123 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:23:52 124 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 1:24:23 125 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 1:24:32 126 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:25:16 127 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 1:26:21 128 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun 1:26:28 129 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:26:57 130 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 1:27:08 131 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:28:05 132 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 1:29:26 133 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 1:30:18 134 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:30:35 135 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 1:30:37 136 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:31:58 137 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 1:32:49 138 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:33:10 139 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 1:34:22 140 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 141 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 1:36:15 142 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:36:31 143 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 1:36:41 144 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:37:04 145 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 1:37:05 146 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:37:23 147 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:37:44 148 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:38:50 149 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:39:05 150 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 1:39:30 151 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:39:37 152 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:40:05 153 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 154 Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:40:10 155 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:40:14 156 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 1:42:38 157 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:42:44 158 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:42:48 159 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:43:10 160 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:43:16 161 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:43:24 162 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1:45:53 163 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:46:54 164 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1:47:00 165 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1:47:16 166 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 1:48:16 167 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp 1:48:19 168 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:48:32 169 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 1:48:36 170 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:49:35 171 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 1:49:36 172 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1:50:23 173 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 1:51:25 174 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 1:51:26 175 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 1:51:28 176 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 1:51:30 177 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:52:06 178 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 1:54:08 179 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:54:48 180 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:54:49 181 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:57:41 182 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 1:58:18

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 234 pts 2 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 141 3 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 128 4 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 111 5 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 90 6 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 88 7 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 87 8 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 76 9 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 73 10 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 66 11 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 56 12 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 51 13 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 47 14 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 46 15 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 45 16 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 43 17 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 42 18 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 40 19 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 39 20 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 39 21 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun 39 22 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 37 23 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 36 24 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp 30 25 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 30 26 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 28 27 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 28 28 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 26 29 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 24 30 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 24 31 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 24 32 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 23 33 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 22 34 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 22 35 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 21 36 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 21 37 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 21 38 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 20 39 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 40 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 19 41 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 19 42 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 19 43 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 44 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 18 45 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 18 46 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 17 47 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 17 48 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 17 49 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 17 50 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun 17 51 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 17 52 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 17 53 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 16 54 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 55 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 16 56 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 15 57 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 58 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 15 59 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 60 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 15 61 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 15 62 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 14 63 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 14 64 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 13 65 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 13 66 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 13 67 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 13 68 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 11 69 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 11 70 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 11 71 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 10 72 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 10 73 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 10 74 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 10 75 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 9 76 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 77 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 9 78 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 8 79 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 8 80 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 8 81 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 8 82 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 8 83 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 84 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 7 85 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 7 86 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 7 87 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 6 88 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 6 89 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 6 90 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 6 91 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 6 92 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 5 93 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 5 94 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 95 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 4 96 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 4 97 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 98 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 99 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 100 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 3 101 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 3 102 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 2 103 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 1 104 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun 1 105 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 1 106 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1 107 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida -5 108 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team -5 109 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar -5 110 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol -5 111 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team -5

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 49 pts 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 33 3 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 28 4 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 26 5 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 21 6 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 20 7 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 15 8 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 14 9 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 14 10 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 13 11 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 12 12 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 13 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 12 14 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 15 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 10 16 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 8 17 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 8 18 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 6 19 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 6 20 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 6 21 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 22 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha 6 23 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 5 24 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 4 25 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 4 26 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 27 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 4 28 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 3 29 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2 30 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 2 31 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2 32 Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun 2 33 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 1 34 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1 35 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 1 36 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1 37 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 1 38 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 1 39 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 1 40 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 1 41 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 1 42 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1 43 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 37:01:20 2 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:01:23 3 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:07 4 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:07:33 5 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:29:29 6 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 0:32:25 7 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:32:59 8 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:37:47 9 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 0:41:19 10 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:42:37 11 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:43:01 12 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:47:22 13 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:47:53 14 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:49:59 15 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:03:59 16 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:08:36 17 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:09:50 18 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 1:15:56 19 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:20:29 20 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 1:22:30 21 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:23:14 22 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 1:23:59 23 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:32:20 24 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:34:29 25 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 1:35:03 26 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:35:21 27 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:38:03 28 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:38:12 29 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:41:14 30 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1:45:14 31 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 1:47:34 32 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 1:52:06