Trending

Froome wins Tour de France time trial in Chorges

Maillot jaune withstands wet roads to stand firm in race lead

Image 1 of 66

Christopher Froome (Sky) goes into the final TT still in the race lead

Christopher Froome (Sky) goes into the final TT still in the race lead
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 66

Pierre Rolland (Europcar)

Pierre Rolland (Europcar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 66

Christopher Froome heads to anti-doping control

Christopher Froome heads to anti-doping control
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 66

Mark Cavendish had a good time trial

Mark Cavendish had a good time trial
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 66

Andy Schleck (RadioShack) put in a strong effort in the time trial

Andy Schleck (RadioShack) put in a strong effort in the time trial
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 66

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 66

Chris Froome went like a motorbike on the final descent.

Chris Froome went like a motorbike on the final descent.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 66

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 66

Chris Froome (Sky) takes the descent quickly

Chris Froome (Sky) takes the descent quickly
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 66

Peter Sagan (Cannondale)

Peter Sagan (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 66

Cadel Evans (BMC) had a terrible time trial, and is feeling the effects of racing the Giro d'Italia

Cadel Evans (BMC) had a terrible time trial, and is feeling the effects of racing the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 66

A visit to doping controls for stage 17 runner-up Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff)

A visit to doping controls for stage 17 runner-up Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 66

Roman Kreuziger (Saxo-Tinkoff) races to a fourth place result in the stage 17 mountain time trial

Roman Kreuziger (Saxo-Tinkoff) races to a fourth place result in the stage 17 mountain time trial
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 66

Jose Serpa (Lampre-Merida) faced rainy conditions during his time trial

Jose Serpa (Lampre-Merida) faced rainy conditions during his time trial
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 66

Chris Froome (Sky) a picture of focus during the stage 17 mountain time trial

Chris Froome (Sky) a picture of focus during the stage 17 mountain time trial
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 66

Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff)

Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 66

Bauke Mollema (Belkin)

Bauke Mollema (Belkin)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 66

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) finished 8th in the stage 17 mountain time trial

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) finished 8th in the stage 17 mountain time trial
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 66

A battered Jean-Christophe Peraud (AG2R La Mondiale) in action during the stage 17 time trial. After crashing heavily during course recon, the Frenchman would crash again during his TT and withdrew from the Tour.

A battered Jean-Christophe Peraud (AG2R La Mondiale) in action during the stage 17 time trial. After crashing heavily during course recon, the Frenchman would crash again during his TT and withdrew from the Tour.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 66

Richie Porte (Sky) during the stage 17 mountain time trial

Richie Porte (Sky) during the stage 17 mountain time trial
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 66

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM)

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 66

Rein Taaramae (Cofidis)

Rein Taaramae (Cofidis)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 66

Laurens ten Dam (Belkin)

Laurens ten Dam (Belkin)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 66

Portuguese time trial champion Rui Costa (Movistar)

Portuguese time trial champion Rui Costa (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 66

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 66

Best young rider Nairo Quintana (Movistar) finished sixth on the stage and added to his white jersey lead over Michal Kwiatkowski

Best young rider Nairo Quintana (Movistar) finished sixth on the stage and added to his white jersey lead over Michal Kwiatkowski
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 66

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) surely wishes that every time trial he does would contain a pair of category two climbs as the Spaniard finished third on the day

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) surely wishes that every time trial he does would contain a pair of category two climbs as the Spaniard finished third on the day
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 66

Maillot jaune Chris Froome (Sky) en route to his third stage victory of the 2013 Tour de France

Maillot jaune Chris Froome (Sky) en route to his third stage victory of the 2013 Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 66

Tour de France leader Chris Froome (Sky) began the stage 17 time trial on his road bike

Tour de France leader Chris Froome (Sky) began the stage 17 time trial on his road bike
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 66

Bauke Mollema (Belkin) finished 11th in the stage 17 time trial and dropped from second to fourth overall

Bauke Mollema (Belkin) finished 11th in the stage 17 time trial and dropped from second to fourth overall
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 66

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) put in a respectable time trial to finish sixth

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) put in a respectable time trial to finish sixth
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 32 of 66

Alberto Contador pushed the fastest time until Froome came through

Alberto Contador pushed the fastest time until Froome came through
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 33 of 66

Roman Kreuziger rode himself into a podium position on GC

Roman Kreuziger rode himself into a podium position on GC
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 34 of 66

Chris Froome (Sky) in action during the stage 17 time trial from Embrun to Chorges

Chris Froome (Sky) in action during the stage 17 time trial from Embrun to Chorges
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 66

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) had one of the best time trials of his career to finish 3rd on the day in Chorges

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) had one of the best time trials of his career to finish 3rd on the day in Chorges
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 66

Chris Froome (Sky) swapped to his time trial bike for fast run-in to the finish line

Chris Froome (Sky) swapped to his time trial bike for fast run-in to the finish line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 66

Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) sprints to the finish in Chorges for the stage 17 mountain time trial

Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) sprints to the finish in Chorges for the stage 17 mountain time trial
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 66

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) found the Tour's second individual time trial much more to his liking

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) found the Tour's second individual time trial much more to his liking
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 66

Time trial world champion Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) would finish the stage 17 mountain time trial in 27th place, more than three minutes behind Chris Froome

Time trial world champion Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) would finish the stage 17 mountain time trial in 27th place, more than three minutes behind Chris Froome
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 66

The Tour de France stage 17 mountain time trial would test the riders' strength as well as bike handling skills.

The Tour de France stage 17 mountain time trial would test the riders' strength as well as bike handling skills.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 66

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) held the best time for a while, and ultimately finished fifth on the stage 17 mountain time trial

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) held the best time for a while, and ultimately finished fifth on the stage 17 mountain time trial
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 66

Roman Kreuziger (Saxo-Tinkoff) gives it full gas during the stage 17 mountain time trial

Roman Kreuziger (Saxo-Tinkoff) gives it full gas during the stage 17 mountain time trial
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 66

Chris Froome (Sky) in action during the stage 17 mountain time trial

Chris Froome (Sky) in action during the stage 17 mountain time trial
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 66

Chris Froome (Sky) would win his third stage of the Tour de France in the time trial from Embrun to Chorges

Chris Froome (Sky) would win his third stage of the Tour de France in the time trial from Embrun to Chorges
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 66

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) was 8th in the time trial

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) was 8th in the time trial
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 46 of 66

Jean-Christophe Peraud (Ag2r) rode the time trial with a fractured collarbone

Jean-Christophe Peraud (Ag2r) rode the time trial with a fractured collarbone
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 47 of 66

Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma) put in a strong ride to take seventh

Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma) put in a strong ride to take seventh
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 48 of 66

Dan Martin (Garmin Sharp)

Dan Martin (Garmin Sharp)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 49 of 66

Laurens ten Dam (Belkin)

Laurens ten Dam (Belkin)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 50 of 66

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 51 of 66

Roman Kreuziger (Saxo-Tinkoff)

Roman Kreuziger (Saxo-Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 52 of 66

Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff)

Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 53 of 66

Bauke Mollema (Belkin) struggled in the time trial and dropped out of the top 3 overall

Bauke Mollema (Belkin) struggled in the time trial and dropped out of the top 3 overall
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 54 of 66

Chris Froome extended his race lead to 4:34 over Contador

Chris Froome extended his race lead to 4:34 over Contador
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 55 of 66

Chris Froome (Sky) took an unexpected stage victory in the time trial to Chorges

Chris Froome (Sky) took an unexpected stage victory in the time trial to Chorges
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 56 of 66

Michal Kwiatkowski (OPQS)

Michal Kwiatkowski (OPQS)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 57 of 66

Peraud suffered through the time trial with a fractured clavicle, but crashed 2km from the line.

Peraud suffered through the time trial with a fractured clavicle, but crashed 2km from the line.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 58 of 66

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) had the ride of his life to take third on the stage.

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) had the ride of his life to take third on the stage.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 59 of 66

Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) set the fastest times through the three intermediate splits, but would have to settle for second place on the day to Chris Froome.

Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) set the fastest times through the three intermediate splits, but would have to settle for second place on the day to Chris Froome.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 60 of 66

Roman Kreuziger (Saxo-Tinkoff) finished fourth in the stage 17 TT and moved into third place overall

Roman Kreuziger (Saxo-Tinkoff) finished fourth in the stage 17 TT and moved into third place overall
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 61 of 66

Christopher Froome (Sky) on the climb on stage 17

Christopher Froome (Sky) on the climb on stage 17
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 62 of 66

Christopher Froome (Sky) before swapping to his aero bike

Christopher Froome (Sky) before swapping to his aero bike
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 63 of 66

Christopher Froome (Sky) rides to the victory in the stage 17 time trial

Christopher Froome (Sky) rides to the victory in the stage 17 time trial
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 64 of 66

World champion Tony Martin could not pull off a second stage win

World champion Tony Martin could not pull off a second stage win
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 65 of 66

Thomas de Gendt (Vacansoleil) was fastest time early in the day

Thomas de Gendt (Vacansoleil) was fastest time early in the day
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 66 of 66

Ion Izagirre (Euskaltel-Euskadi) was a surprise fastest time until Tejay van Garderen came through.

Ion Izagirre (Euskaltel-Euskadi) was a surprise fastest time until Tejay van Garderen came through.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)

Tour de France maillot jaune Chris Froome (Sky) won the 32km mountain time trial from Embrun to Chorges with a time of 51:33, his third stage victory of the 2013 Tour. Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) finished second at nine seconds, followed by Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) in third at 10 seconds.

Related Articles

Peraud crashes out of the Tour de France

Froome was surprised to have won the stage and extend his overall lead.

"I couldn't believe it when I got over the finish line and saw that I got the fastest time," Froome said. "I went into today to limit my losses and to think of the days to come. To go through the finish with the fastest time, I didn't see that coming…"

Froome admitted he was worried about the weather and the risks of riding in the rain on a stage with descents off a pair of category two climbs, but was pleased he had switched bikes at the summit to use a bigger gear on the fast descent to the finish.

"I didn't think the weather was going in my direction. I had rain on the second descent but lucky it had dried up and that made me happy," he said.

"Changing bikes could very well have made a difference. When I rode the route this morning I realised I needed a bigger gear for the run in and so put on bigger gears for the finale today."

Alberto Contador (Saxo-Bank) was in the hot seat with an effort of 51:42, but his decision to remain on his road bike with aero clip-ons while Froome swapped to a time trial bike in the latter section of the route may have cost the Spaniard the stage win. Froome trailed Contador by 11 seconds at the 20km time split on the day's second category two climb, but turned that deficit into a nine-second advantage on the fast run-in to the finish.

While Froome remains in the yellow jersey, Contador's effort against the clock moves the Spaniard into second overall at 4:34. Contador's teammate Roman Kreuziger moves up a position from fourth to third, trailing Froome by 4:51, while Bauke Mollema (Belkin) dropped from second to fourth overall at 6:23 after his 11th place time trial performance, 2:09 slower than Froome.

"It's always a bitter pill swallowing a second place when you're this close," said Saxo-Tinkoff directeur Fabrizio Guidi. "On the other hand, I'm very happy to see that both Roman Kreuziger and Alberto Contador are doing such a stunning time trial and we have now conquered the two lower spots of the podium."

A solid effort from the Tour's best young rider Nairo Quintana (Movistar) kept the young Colombian in both fifth overall and the white jersey, now at 6:58 to Froome, while Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) swapped GC positions with Laurens ten Dam (Belkin) with the Spaniard now in sixth and the Dutchman in seventh.

Disaster for Peraud

As if the Tour de France peloton needed a reminder to exercise caution on the challenging time trial parcours, Jean-Christophe Peraud (AG2R La Mondiale), the best-placed French rider on general classification at 9th place to start the day, crashed heavily during his morning course recon and reportedly cracked his collarbone. Nonetheless, the 36-year-old Frenchman took the start later in the day only to crash again and end his 2013 Tour de France campaign.

The early mark was set by Dutch time trial champion Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM), the 30th rider out of the start house, who stopped the clock in 54:02. Stage 11 winner, reigning time trial world champion Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), showed that his talents against the clock are better-suited to flatter routes as he notched a time 37 seconds down on Westra, a respectable time nonetheless for a route with a pair of category two ascents. At the stage conclusion Martin's effort would ultimately land him in 27th place.

Westra's stint in the hot seat would last for approximately two hours when Jon Izaguirre (Euskaltel-Euskadi) became the first rider to dip below 54 minutes with a new best time of 53:58.

Nearly one hour later, with rain threatening the later starters, Tejay van Garderen (BMC) managed to bank a new best time of 53:24, 34 seconds quicker than the Euskaltel-Euskadi rider. Van Garderen trailed Izaguirre by 10 seconds at the first split, atop the Puy-Sanières climb, reduced his deficit to just three seconds after the descent, and then set a new best split time at the Réallon KOM of 39:47, eight seconds faster. The 2012 Tour de France's best young rider continued to extend his margin over Izaguirre on the descent to the finish to notch the day's fastest time thus far.

Rain showers commenced soon after van Garderen finished, tempering the efforts of those out on the road, but the route was predominantly dry by the time the general classification contenders began to take to the start house.

Andy Schleck (RadioShack Leopard) showed signs of improving form as he crossed the finish line in 54:00, good for third place at the moment and ultimately 15th on the day.

While Alejandro Valverde's overall Tour de France ambitions were dashed after a mechanical on stage 13, the Movistar Spaniard re-set the best times through each of the three intermediate splits, powering through the Réallon KOM at 20km a massive 59 seconds up on van Garderen. Valverde would ultimately stop the clock in 52:03, 1:21 faster than van Garderen, but there was still plenty of heavyweights yet to come.

2011 Tour de France winner Cadel Evans (BMC) would not be one of those to challenge Valverde as the Australian completed the course in 59:37, more than seven minutes off the then best time set by Valverde.

Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) bettered the time of his compatriot Tejay van Garderen by 10 seconds to temporarily slot into second on the day, a fine outing for the 24-year-old American in his debut Tour de France.

Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) soon bumped fellow best young rider contender Talansky down a position as the Pole, a former junior world champion against the clock, went eight seconds quicker in 53:06.

While Jean-Christophe Peraud was struggling to compete having crashed in his morning recon, his Tour de France came to a disastrous conclusion as he crashed once more on the day, with two kilometres remaining on a right-hand bend, and was unable to continue.

To swap, or not swap for a TT bike

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha), the seventh to last rider to take the start, uncorked an impressive performance as he went faster than Valverde through each of the three intermediate splits. The Spaniard, like many riders, opted to swap from a road bike with aero clip-ons to his time trial bike on the climb to the third intermediate split, and reached the 20km mark on the Réallon KOM 18 seconds quicker than Valverde. The 34-year-old Spaniard continued on one of his best performances against the clock to set a new best time of 51:43, 20 seconds better than Valverde.

While Roman Kreuziger (Saxo-Tinkoff) threatened Rodriguez's time, finishing with 51:46 at 13 seconds, his teammate Alberto Contador had set the fastest times of the day at all three intermediate splits. Contador, like Kreuziger, opted not to swap out to a full time trial bike for the latter stint of the course and reached the 20km split six seconds faster than Rodriguez. The lack of a full-time trial bike may have cost Contador some time on the fast run-in to the finish, but the Spaniard still managed to top the time of Rodriguez by less than one second.

Only two riders remained on course - Bauke Mollema (Belkin) and Chris Froome (Sky) - but Contador still held the fastest split through the third checkpoint at 20km as Mollema and then Froome passed the mark. Mollema stopped the clock in 53:42, but his result could have been worse as he nearly crashed on a right-hand bend in the stage finale. The Dutchman over-cooked the corner and made contact with the crowd retention fence, but while he didn't go down he came to a complete stop losing plenty of momentum on the fast run-in to the finish.

That left only Froome on course as Contador occupied the hot seat. Froome trailed Contador by 11 seconds at the 20km split at the Réallon KOM, but the Briton's decision to swap to his full time trial bike on that climb likely made the difference over the final 12km of the course. Froome, tucked into his aero bars through to the finish, erased his 11-second deficit and went nine seconds faster than Contador to further stamp his authority on the 2013 Tour de France.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:51:33
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:09
3Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha0:00:10
4Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:23
5Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:30
6Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:01:11
7Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:33
8Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:01:34
9Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:01:41
10Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:51
11Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:02:09
12Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:02:17
13Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:02:25
14Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
15Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:02:27
16Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:02:29
17Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
18Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:40
19Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:41
20Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:42
21Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard0:02:46
22Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:49
23Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
24Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr0:02:53
25Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:54
26Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr0:02:57
27Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:03:06
28Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp0:03:07
29Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:03:12
30Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:15
31Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:03:20
32Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp0:03:22
33Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr0:03:27
34Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:28
35John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:31
36Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun0:03:43
37Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr0:03:44
38Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:45
39Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
40Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:47
41Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:03:51
42Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:53
43Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha0:04:00
44Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard0:04:15
45Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
46Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:04:17
47Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:04:18
48Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun0:04:23
49Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
50Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:04:30
51Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha0:04:32
52Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:04:35
53Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling0:04:39
54Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
55Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:04:44
56David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp0:04:45
57Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling0:04:49
58Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
59Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:04:52
60Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
61Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:04:54
62Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:04:55
63Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp0:05:07
64Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:05:09
65Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:05:10
66Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:05:12
67Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
68Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:17
69Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:05:18
70Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:19
71Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:05:21
72Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
73Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:05:24
74Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar0:05:25
75Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun0:05:30
76Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun0:05:33
77Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:05:34
78Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
79Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:05:39
80Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol0:05:40
81Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard0:05:41
82Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:43
83Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:05:44
84Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun0:05:47
85Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
86Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:05:50
87Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:05:51
88Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:05:52
89Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:05:53
90Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:05:56
91Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:05:58
92Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
93Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:05:59
94Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:06:02
95Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
96Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:06:05
97Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:06:06
98Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
99Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
100Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:06:07
101Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
102Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:06:08
103Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:06:09
104Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:06:10
105Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:06:13
106Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
107Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:15
108Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:06:16
109André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:06:17
110Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
111Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:06:19
112Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
113John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:06:20
114Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:06:21
115Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
116Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha0:06:23
117Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:06:24
118Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:06:26
119Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
120Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun0:06:27
121Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
122Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:06:30
123Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:06:32
124Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha0:06:33
125Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:35
126Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:06:37
127David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar0:06:38
128Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:06:40
129Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
130Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:06:41
131Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:06:43
132Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard0:06:47
133Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha0:06:49
134Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:06:50
135Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
136Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol0:06:51
137Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge0:06:53
138Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha0:06:55
139Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
140Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:06:57
141Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
142Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:59
143Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:07:01
144Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha0:07:03
145Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:07:04
146Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
147Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:07:05
148Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:07:06
149Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:07:10
150Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:07:13
151Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
152Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:07:17
153Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
154Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun0:07:18
155Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:07:25
156Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:07:26
157Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
158Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:07:31
159Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:07:33
160Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:07:35
161Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:07:44
162Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:07:46
163Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:07:54
164Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:59
165Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge0:08:01
166Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:08:03
167Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:08:04
168Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team0:08:05
169Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha0:08:15
170David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling0:08:20
171Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:08:25
172Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:08:48
173Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:09:03
174Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:09:32
175Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp0:09:55
176Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:10:27
177William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr0:10:39
DNSGorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
DNFJean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling20pts
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff17
3Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha15
4Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff13
5Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team11
6Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team10
7Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step9
8Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team8
9Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp7
10Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team6
11Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team5
12Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard4
13Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff3
14Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
15Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard1

Mountain 1 - Côte de Puy-Sanières (Cat. 2) km. 6.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff5pts
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling3
3Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha2
4Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team1

Mountain 2 - Côte de Réallon (Cat. 2) km. 20.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha5pts
2Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team3
3Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling2
4Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:52:44
2Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:22
3Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:00:30
4Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:40
5Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:14
6Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:46
7Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:09
8Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:17
9Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:36
10Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:42
11Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun0:03:04
12Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:03:06
13Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:03:41
14Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:14
15Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun0:04:22
16Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard0:04:30
17Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:04:47
18Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
19Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:04:51
20Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
21Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:04:54
22John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:05:09
23Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:05:10
24Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:05:26
25Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:05:53
26Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:05:59
27Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:06:22
28Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:07:14
29Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:08:21
30Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp0:08:44

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Saxo-Tinkoff2:37:36
2Movistar Team0:01:59
3Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:04:31
4Radioshack Leopard0:04:33
5Garmin - Sharp0:05:13
6Katusha0:05:45
7Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:17
8FDJ0:06:20
9Sky Procycling0:06:31
10Belkin Pro Cycling0:06:36
11Euskaltel-Euskadi0:06:41
12Ag2R La Mondiale0:07:21
13Vacansoleil-DCM0:07:25
14Cannondale Pro Cycling0:07:57
15BMC Racing Team0:08:18
16Sojasun0:09:24
17Team Argos-Shimano0:10:47
18Astana Pro Team0:11:00
19Orica Greenedge0:12:12
20Lampre-Merida0:12:47
21Lotto-Belisol0:13:32
22Team Europcar0:14:21

General classification after stage 17
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling66:07:09
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:04:34
3Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:04:51
4Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:06:23
5Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:06:58
6Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha0:07:21
7Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:08:23
8Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:08:56
9Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:11:10
10Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp0:12:50
11Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:13:19
12Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:15:12
13Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:15:13
14Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:16:43
15Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:17:04
16Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:23:34
17Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:23:36
18Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:24:44
19Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha0:27:35
20Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:28:43
21Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:29:24
22Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:34:39
23Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:35:17
24Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:37:01
25Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:37:09
26Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard0:37:15
27Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling0:37:42
28Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:39:25
29Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:40:07
30Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:41:13
31John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:42:20
32Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:43:00
33Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:47:24
34Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:47:25
35Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr0:48:38
36Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun0:49:35
37Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:50:25
38Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:51:01
39Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha0:54:23
40Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard0:59:51
41Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:00:55
42Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:02:44
43Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:02:47
44Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr1:05:09
45Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha1:05:36
46Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:06:28
47Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano1:06:55
48Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard1:08:44
49Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun1:09:55
50Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team1:10:01
51Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar1:11:03
52Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard1:12:08
53Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team1:13:13
54Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
55Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida1:13:45
56Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team1:16:38
57Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:21:11
58Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:22:02
59Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1:23:43
60Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge1:24:29
61Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:24:57
62Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol1:28:44
63Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr1:29:01
64Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:30:30
65Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp1:32:01
66Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1:32:18
67Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp1:32:23
68Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge1:32:36
69Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:33:28
70Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:34:08
71Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:34:29
72Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar1:35:00
73Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:36:04
74Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:36:43
75Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:38:02
76Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr1:38:54
77Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:39:39
78Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:41:24
79Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard1:41:43
80Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun1:42:03
81Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling1:44:14
82Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1:44:52
83Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
84Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:45:57
85Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1:47:09
86Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team1:47:40
87Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:49:05
88Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:49:12
89Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha1:50:22
90Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:50:24
91Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team1:50:58
92Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling1:51:24
93Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1:51:33
94Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team1:51:49
95Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:53:17
96Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:53:54
97Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:54:07
98Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar1:55:45
99David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp1:56:47
100Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:56:48
101Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha1:59:24
102Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun1:59:59
103Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun2:00:31
104Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp2:00:45
105Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun2:01:16
106Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
107Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling2:02:28
108Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:02:42
109Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling2:05:04
110Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard2:06:18
111Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team2:06:31
112Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling2:07:13
113Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun2:07:30
114Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol2:07:31
115John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano2:08:48
116Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun2:10:01
117Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:14:17
118Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2:16:20
119Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2:17:40
120Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling2:17:41
121Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling2:17:43
122Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida2:18:36
123Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha2:20:39
124André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol2:20:59
125Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr2:23:48
126Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2:24:21
127Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team2:25:06
128Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff2:27:47
129Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge2:28:01
130Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano2:28:17
131Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida2:28:55
132David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar2:30:22
133Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol2:30:34
134Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:31:01
135Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:31:09
136Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:31:25
137Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha2:31:35
138Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2:31:59
139Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha2:32:09
140Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:32:59
141Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2:33:49
142Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi2:35:58
143Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:36:14
144Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano2:37:12
145Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr2:37:40
146Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp2:37:56
147David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling2:39:50
148Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling2:40:32
149Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2:40:49
150Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar2:41:03
151Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2:41:31
152Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:41:56
153Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2:42:46
154Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida2:43:01
155Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2:43:20
156Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano2:43:36
157Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge2:44:52
158Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling2:45:17
159Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol2:46:01
160Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2:46:15
161Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2:47:10
162William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr2:47:37
163Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling2:47:56
164Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge2:48:38
165Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol2:49:18
166Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar2:50:10
167Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano2:51:15
168Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge2:51:23
169Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano2:51:53
170Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol2:54:09
171Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun2:59:35
172Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar3:00:46
173Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3:01:29
174Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3:03:34
175Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano3:05:16
176Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge3:05:31
177Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3:05:43

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling377pts
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step278
3André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol223
4Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano177
5Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha157
6Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team145
7Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step110
8Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team110
9Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge91
10Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team84
11Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling83
12Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale72
13Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step70
14Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team69
15Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team66
16Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi65
17Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff62
18Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun61
19Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team60
20Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard59
21Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida58
22Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff56
23Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff56
24Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling53
25Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step52
26Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge52
27Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale48
28Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge47
29Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha44
30David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp43
31Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun43
32John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano43
33Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team40
34Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team40
35Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol39
36Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team38
37Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team38
38Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team37
39Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team36
40Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr36
41Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp35
42Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team34
43Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling33
44Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step33
45Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff32
46Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano31
47Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale31
48Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr30
49Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp30
50Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step30
51Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida29
52Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol29
53Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team28
54Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar28
55Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun28
56Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team28
57Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step26
58Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits26
59Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar26
60Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar26
61Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi25
62Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge25
63Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge24
64Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun24
65Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp23
66Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team22
67Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi22
68William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr22
69Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar22
70Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol21
71Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits20
72Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale20
73Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol20
74Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr19
75Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida19
76Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale18
77Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard18
78Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar18
79Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge18
80Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano17
81Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun17
82David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar17
83Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team17
84Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team16
85Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling16
86Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step15
87Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits15
88Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team15
89Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard14
90Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team14
91Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff14
92Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff14
93Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha13
94Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp13
95Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits13
96Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi13
97Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge13
98Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard12
99Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar12
100Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team11
101Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi11
102Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard10
103Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha10
104Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi9
105Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha9
106Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha9
107Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling9
108Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard9
109Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr8
110Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team8
111Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida8
112Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team8
113Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano8
114Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
115Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff7
116Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling7
117Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard6
118Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling6
119Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team6
120Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard5
121Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling5
122Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling4
123Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team4
124David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling4
125Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3
126Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3
127Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling3
128Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
129Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff2
130Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1
131Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team1
132Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1
133Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling1
134Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano1
135Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1
136Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun1
137Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol-4
138Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida-5
139Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team-5
140Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar-5
141Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp-5

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling88pts
2Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team69
3Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi53
4Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar51
5Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha35
6Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff28
7Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling28
8Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff25
9Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team24
10Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team22
11Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team20
12Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale16
13Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge15
14Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team15
15Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp14
16Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team14
17Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling14
18Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp13
19Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp12
20Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team11
21Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
22Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol10
23Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard7
24Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr6
25Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
26Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha6
27Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
28Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard5
29Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5
30Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff4
31Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi4
32Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard4
33Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar3
34Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
35Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2
36Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr2
37Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun2
38Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2
39Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun2
40Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge1
41Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
42Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun1
43Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano1
44Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling1
45Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar1
46Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun1
47Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
48Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1
49Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp1
50Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard1
51Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard1
52Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team1
53Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida1
54Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun1
55Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team1
56David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar1
57Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team66:14:07
2Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:04:12
3Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:08:15
4Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:21:45
5Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:58:11
6Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:59:57
7Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun1:02:57
8Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team1:03:03
9Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard1:05:10
10Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr1:22:03
11Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:26:30
12Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:31:04
13Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:32:41
14Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling1:37:16
15Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp1:53:47
16Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun1:54:18
17John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano2:01:50
18Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling2:10:45
19Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida2:11:38
20Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2:17:23
21Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge2:21:03
22Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida2:21:57
23Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:26:01
24Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi2:29:00
25Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar2:34:05
26Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2:34:33
27Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:34:58
28Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2:40:12
29Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano2:44:55
30Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar2:53:48

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Saxo-Tinkoff197:41:19
2Radioshack Leopard0:01:22
3Ag2R La Mondiale0:08:14
4Movistar Team0:12:48
5Belkin Pro Cycling0:22:33
6Katusha0:30:58
7BMC Racing Team0:42:40
8Garmin - Sharp0:51:53
9Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:59:32
10Euskaltel-Euskadi1:09:21
11Sky Procycling1:16:39
12Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:28:41
13Team Europcar1:45:11
14FDJ2:09:18
15Sojasun2:20:52
16Lampre-Merida2:37:48
17Astana Pro Team2:39:10
18Vacansoleil-DCM2:45:31
19Orica Greenedge3:07:13
20Lotto-Belisol3:59:48
21Team Argos-Shimano4:07:11
22Cannondale Pro Cycling4:33:45

 

Latest on Cyclingnews