Froome wins Tour de France time trial in Chorges
Maillot jaune withstands wet roads to stand firm in race lead
Stage 17: Embrun - Chorges (ITT)
Tour de France maillot jaune Chris Froome (Sky) won the 32km mountain time trial from Embrun to Chorges with a time of 51:33, his third stage victory of the 2013 Tour. Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) finished second at nine seconds, followed by Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) in third at 10 seconds.
Froome was surprised to have won the stage and extend his overall lead.
"I couldn't believe it when I got over the finish line and saw that I got the fastest time," Froome said. "I went into today to limit my losses and to think of the days to come. To go through the finish with the fastest time, I didn't see that coming…"
Froome admitted he was worried about the weather and the risks of riding in the rain on a stage with descents off a pair of category two climbs, but was pleased he had switched bikes at the summit to use a bigger gear on the fast descent to the finish.
"I didn't think the weather was going in my direction. I had rain on the second descent but lucky it had dried up and that made me happy," he said.
"Changing bikes could very well have made a difference. When I rode the route this morning I realised I needed a bigger gear for the run in and so put on bigger gears for the finale today."
Alberto Contador (Saxo-Bank) was in the hot seat with an effort of 51:42, but his decision to remain on his road bike with aero clip-ons while Froome swapped to a time trial bike in the latter section of the route may have cost the Spaniard the stage win. Froome trailed Contador by 11 seconds at the 20km time split on the day's second category two climb, but turned that deficit into a nine-second advantage on the fast run-in to the finish.
While Froome remains in the yellow jersey, Contador's effort against the clock moves the Spaniard into second overall at 4:34. Contador's teammate Roman Kreuziger moves up a position from fourth to third, trailing Froome by 4:51, while Bauke Mollema (Belkin) dropped from second to fourth overall at 6:23 after his 11th place time trial performance, 2:09 slower than Froome.
"It's always a bitter pill swallowing a second place when you're this close," said Saxo-Tinkoff directeur Fabrizio Guidi. "On the other hand, I'm very happy to see that both Roman Kreuziger and Alberto Contador are doing such a stunning time trial and we have now conquered the two lower spots of the podium."
A solid effort from the Tour's best young rider Nairo Quintana (Movistar) kept the young Colombian in both fifth overall and the white jersey, now at 6:58 to Froome, while Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) swapped GC positions with Laurens ten Dam (Belkin) with the Spaniard now in sixth and the Dutchman in seventh.
Disaster for Peraud
As if the Tour de France peloton needed a reminder to exercise caution on the challenging time trial parcours, Jean-Christophe Peraud (AG2R La Mondiale), the best-placed French rider on general classification at 9th place to start the day, crashed heavily during his morning course recon and reportedly cracked his collarbone. Nonetheless, the 36-year-old Frenchman took the start later in the day only to crash again and end his 2013 Tour de France campaign.
The early mark was set by Dutch time trial champion Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM), the 30th rider out of the start house, who stopped the clock in 54:02. Stage 11 winner, reigning time trial world champion Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), showed that his talents against the clock are better-suited to flatter routes as he notched a time 37 seconds down on Westra, a respectable time nonetheless for a route with a pair of category two ascents. At the stage conclusion Martin's effort would ultimately land him in 27th place.
Westra's stint in the hot seat would last for approximately two hours when Jon Izaguirre (Euskaltel-Euskadi) became the first rider to dip below 54 minutes with a new best time of 53:58.
Nearly one hour later, with rain threatening the later starters, Tejay van Garderen (BMC) managed to bank a new best time of 53:24, 34 seconds quicker than the Euskaltel-Euskadi rider. Van Garderen trailed Izaguirre by 10 seconds at the first split, atop the Puy-Sanières climb, reduced his deficit to just three seconds after the descent, and then set a new best split time at the Réallon KOM of 39:47, eight seconds faster. The 2012 Tour de France's best young rider continued to extend his margin over Izaguirre on the descent to the finish to notch the day's fastest time thus far.
Rain showers commenced soon after van Garderen finished, tempering the efforts of those out on the road, but the route was predominantly dry by the time the general classification contenders began to take to the start house.
Andy Schleck (RadioShack Leopard) showed signs of improving form as he crossed the finish line in 54:00, good for third place at the moment and ultimately 15th on the day.
While Alejandro Valverde's overall Tour de France ambitions were dashed after a mechanical on stage 13, the Movistar Spaniard re-set the best times through each of the three intermediate splits, powering through the Réallon KOM at 20km a massive 59 seconds up on van Garderen. Valverde would ultimately stop the clock in 52:03, 1:21 faster than van Garderen, but there was still plenty of heavyweights yet to come.
2011 Tour de France winner Cadel Evans (BMC) would not be one of those to challenge Valverde as the Australian completed the course in 59:37, more than seven minutes off the then best time set by Valverde.
Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) bettered the time of his compatriot Tejay van Garderen by 10 seconds to temporarily slot into second on the day, a fine outing for the 24-year-old American in his debut Tour de France.
Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) soon bumped fellow best young rider contender Talansky down a position as the Pole, a former junior world champion against the clock, went eight seconds quicker in 53:06.
While Jean-Christophe Peraud was struggling to compete having crashed in his morning recon, his Tour de France came to a disastrous conclusion as he crashed once more on the day, with two kilometres remaining on a right-hand bend, and was unable to continue.
To swap, or not swap for a TT bike
Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha), the seventh to last rider to take the start, uncorked an impressive performance as he went faster than Valverde through each of the three intermediate splits. The Spaniard, like many riders, opted to swap from a road bike with aero clip-ons to his time trial bike on the climb to the third intermediate split, and reached the 20km mark on the Réallon KOM 18 seconds quicker than Valverde. The 34-year-old Spaniard continued on one of his best performances against the clock to set a new best time of 51:43, 20 seconds better than Valverde.
While Roman Kreuziger (Saxo-Tinkoff) threatened Rodriguez's time, finishing with 51:46 at 13 seconds, his teammate Alberto Contador had set the fastest times of the day at all three intermediate splits. Contador, like Kreuziger, opted not to swap out to a full time trial bike for the latter stint of the course and reached the 20km split six seconds faster than Rodriguez. The lack of a full-time trial bike may have cost Contador some time on the fast run-in to the finish, but the Spaniard still managed to top the time of Rodriguez by less than one second.
Only two riders remained on course - Bauke Mollema (Belkin) and Chris Froome (Sky) - but Contador still held the fastest split through the third checkpoint at 20km as Mollema and then Froome passed the mark. Mollema stopped the clock in 53:42, but his result could have been worse as he nearly crashed on a right-hand bend in the stage finale. The Dutchman over-cooked the corner and made contact with the crowd retention fence, but while he didn't go down he came to a complete stop losing plenty of momentum on the fast run-in to the finish.
That left only Froome on course as Contador occupied the hot seat. Froome trailed Contador by 11 seconds at the 20km split at the Réallon KOM, but the Briton's decision to swap to his full time trial bike on that climb likely made the difference over the final 12km of the course. Froome, tucked into his aero bars through to the finish, erased his 11-second deficit and went nine seconds faster than Contador to further stamp his authority on the 2013 Tour de France.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:51:33
|2
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:09
|3
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|0:00:10
|4
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:23
|5
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:30
|6
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:11
|7
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:01:33
|8
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:34
|9
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:01:41
|10
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:51
|11
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:09
|12
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:02:17
|13
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:02:25
|14
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|15
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|0:02:27
|16
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:29
|17
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:40
|19
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:41
|20
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:02:42
|21
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|0:02:46
|22
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:49
|23
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|24
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:02:53
|25
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:54
|26
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:02:57
|27
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:03:06
|28
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|0:03:07
|29
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:03:12
|30
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:15
|31
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:03:20
|32
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|0:03:22
|33
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:03:27
|34
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:28
|35
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:31
|36
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun
|0:03:43
|37
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:03:44
|38
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:45
|39
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|40
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:47
|41
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:03:51
|42
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:53
|43
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|0:04:00
|44
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|0:04:15
|45
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
|46
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:04:17
|47
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:04:18
|48
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
|0:04:23
|49
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|50
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:30
|51
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha
|0:04:32
|52
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:04:35
|53
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|0:04:39
|54
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|55
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:04:44
|56
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
|0:04:45
|57
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:04:49
|58
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|59
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:04:52
|60
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|61
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:54
|62
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:55
|63
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|0:05:07
|64
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:05:09
|65
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:05:10
|66
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:12
|67
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|68
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:17
|69
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:05:18
|70
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:19
|71
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:21
|72
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|73
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:05:24
|74
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:05:25
|75
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
|0:05:30
|76
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|0:05:33
|77
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:05:34
|78
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|79
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:05:39
|80
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|0:05:40
|81
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|0:05:41
|82
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:43
|83
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:05:44
|84
|Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
|0:05:47
|85
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|86
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:05:50
|87
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:05:51
|88
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:05:52
|89
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:05:53
|90
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:05:56
|91
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:05:58
|92
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|93
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:59
|94
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:06:02
|95
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|96
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:06:05
|97
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:06
|98
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|99
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|100
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:07
|101
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|102
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:08
|103
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:06:09
|104
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:06:10
|105
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:06:13
|106
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|107
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:15
|108
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:16
|109
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|0:06:17
|110
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|111
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:06:19
|112
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|113
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:06:20
|114
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:06:21
|115
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|116
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha
|0:06:23
|117
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:24
|118
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:06:26
|119
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
|120
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
|0:06:27
|121
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|122
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:06:30
|123
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:06:32
|124
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
|0:06:33
|125
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:35
|126
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:37
|127
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|0:06:38
|128
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|0:06:40
|129
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|130
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:06:41
|131
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:06:43
|132
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|0:06:47
|133
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
|0:06:49
|134
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|0:06:50
|135
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|136
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|0:06:51
|137
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:06:53
|138
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
|0:06:55
|139
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|140
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|0:06:57
|141
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|142
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:59
|143
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|0:07:01
|144
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|0:07:03
|145
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:07:04
|146
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|147
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:05
|148
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:07:06
|149
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:07:10
|150
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:07:13
|151
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|152
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:17
|153
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|154
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
|0:07:18
|155
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:07:25
|156
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:07:26
|157
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|158
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:07:31
|159
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:33
|160
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:07:35
|161
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:07:44
|162
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:46
|163
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:07:54
|164
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:59
|165
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:08:01
|166
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:08:03
|167
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:04
|168
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:05
|169
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|0:08:15
|170
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:08:20
|171
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:08:25
|172
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:08:48
|173
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:03
|174
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:32
|175
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
|0:09:55
|176
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:10:27
|177
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:10:39
|DNS
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|DNF
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|20
|pts
|2
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|17
|3
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|15
|4
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|13
|5
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|6
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|10
|7
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|9
|8
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|8
|9
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|7
|10
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|6
|11
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|5
|12
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|4
|13
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|3
|14
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|15
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|5
|pts
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3
|3
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|2
|4
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|5
|pts
|2
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|3
|3
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2
|4
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:52:44
|2
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:22
|3
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:30
|4
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:40
|5
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:14
|6
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:46
|7
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:02:09
|8
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:17
|9
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:36
|10
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:42
|11
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
|0:03:04
|12
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:03:06
|13
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:03:41
|14
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:14
|15
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|0:04:22
|16
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|0:04:30
|17
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:04:47
|18
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|19
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:04:51
|20
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|21
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:04:54
|22
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:05:09
|23
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:05:10
|24
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:26
|25
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:05:53
|26
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:05:59
|27
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:22
|28
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:07:14
|29
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:21
|30
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
|0:08:44
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|2:37:36
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:01:59
|3
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:04:31
|4
|Radioshack Leopard
|0:04:33
|5
|Garmin - Sharp
|0:05:13
|6
|Katusha
|0:05:45
|7
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:17
|8
|FDJ
|0:06:20
|9
|Sky Procycling
|0:06:31
|10
|Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:06:36
|11
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:06:41
|12
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:07:21
|13
|Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:07:25
|14
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:07:57
|15
|BMC Racing Team
|0:08:18
|16
|Sojasun
|0:09:24
|17
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:10:47
|18
|Astana Pro Team
|0:11:00
|19
|Orica Greenedge
|0:12:12
|20
|Lampre-Merida
|0:12:47
|21
|Lotto-Belisol
|0:13:32
|22
|Team Europcar
|0:14:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|66:07:09
|2
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:04:34
|3
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:04:51
|4
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:23
|5
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:06:58
|6
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|0:07:21
|7
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:23
|8
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:56
|9
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:11:10
|10
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|0:12:50
|11
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:13:19
|12
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:15:12
|13
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:15:13
|14
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:16:43
|15
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:17:04
|16
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|0:23:34
|17
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:23:36
|18
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:24:44
|19
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|0:27:35
|20
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:28:43
|21
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|0:29:24
|22
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:34:39
|23
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:35:17
|24
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:37:01
|25
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:37:09
|26
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|0:37:15
|27
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:37:42
|28
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:39:25
|29
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:40:07
|30
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:41:13
|31
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:42:20
|32
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:43:00
|33
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:47:24
|34
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:47:25
|35
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:48:38
|36
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
|0:49:35
|37
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:50:25
|38
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:51:01
|39
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
|0:54:23
|40
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|0:59:51
|41
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:00:55
|42
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:02:44
|43
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:02:47
|44
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:05:09
|45
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha
|1:05:36
|46
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1:06:28
|47
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:06:55
|48
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|1:08:44
|49
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
|1:09:55
|50
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:10:01
|51
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|1:11:03
|52
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|1:12:08
|53
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:13:13
|54
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|55
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|1:13:45
|56
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|1:16:38
|57
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:21:11
|58
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:22:02
|59
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1:23:43
|60
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:24:29
|61
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:24:57
|62
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|1:28:44
|63
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:29:01
|64
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:30:30
|65
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|1:32:01
|66
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:32:18
|67
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|1:32:23
|68
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:32:36
|69
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:33:28
|70
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:34:08
|71
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:34:29
|72
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:35:00
|73
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:36:04
|74
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:36:43
|75
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:38:02
|76
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:38:54
|77
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:39:39
|78
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:41:24
|79
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|1:41:43
|80
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun
|1:42:03
|81
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1:44:14
|82
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:44:52
|83
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|84
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:45:57
|85
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1:47:09
|86
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:47:40
|87
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:49:05
|88
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:49:12
|89
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
|1:50:22
|90
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:50:24
|91
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|1:50:58
|92
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|1:51:24
|93
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1:51:33
|94
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:51:49
|95
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:53:17
|96
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:53:54
|97
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:54:07
|98
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|1:55:45
|99
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
|1:56:47
|100
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:56:48
|101
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha
|1:59:24
|102
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
|1:59:59
|103
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
|2:00:31
|104
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
|2:00:45
|105
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|2:01:16
|106
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|107
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2:02:28
|108
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:02:42
|109
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2:05:04
|110
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|2:06:18
|111
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:06:31
|112
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2:07:13
|113
|Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
|2:07:30
|114
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|2:07:31
|115
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|2:08:48
|116
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
|2:10:01
|117
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:14:17
|118
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2:16:20
|119
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2:17:40
|120
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2:17:41
|121
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2:17:43
|122
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2:18:36
|123
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|2:20:39
|124
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|2:20:59
|125
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:23:48
|126
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2:24:21
|127
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:25:06
|128
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|2:27:47
|129
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|2:28:01
|130
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|2:28:17
|131
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2:28:55
|132
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|2:30:22
|133
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|2:30:34
|134
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:31:01
|135
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:31:09
|136
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:31:25
|137
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|2:31:35
|138
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2:31:59
|139
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
|2:32:09
|140
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2:32:59
|141
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2:33:49
|142
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2:35:58
|143
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:36:14
|144
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|2:37:12
|145
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|2:37:40
|146
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|2:37:56
|147
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|2:39:50
|148
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2:40:32
|149
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2:40:49
|150
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|2:41:03
|151
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2:41:31
|152
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:41:56
|153
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2:42:46
|154
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2:43:01
|155
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2:43:20
|156
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|2:43:36
|157
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|2:44:52
|158
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2:45:17
|159
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|2:46:01
|160
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2:46:15
|161
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2:47:10
|162
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:47:37
|163
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2:47:56
|164
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|2:48:38
|165
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2:49:18
|166
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|2:50:10
|167
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|2:51:15
|168
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|2:51:23
|169
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|2:51:53
|170
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2:54:09
|171
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
|2:59:35
|172
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|3:00:46
|173
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3:01:29
|174
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3:03:34
|175
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|3:05:16
|176
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|3:05:31
|177
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3:05:43
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|377
|pts
|2
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|278
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|223
|4
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|177
|5
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|157
|6
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|145
|7
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|110
|8
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|110
|9
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|91
|10
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|84
|11
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|83
|12
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|72
|13
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|70
|14
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|69
|15
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|66
|16
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|65
|17
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|62
|18
|Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
|61
|19
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|60
|20
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|59
|21
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|58
|22
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|56
|23
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|56
|24
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|53
|25
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|52
|26
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|52
|27
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|48
|28
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|47
|29
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|44
|30
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
|43
|31
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
|43
|32
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|43
|33
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|40
|34
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|40
|35
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|39
|36
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|38
|37
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|38
|38
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|37
|39
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|36
|40
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|36
|41
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|35
|42
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|34
|43
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|33
|44
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|33
|45
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|32
|46
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|31
|47
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|48
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|30
|49
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
|30
|50
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|30
|51
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|29
|52
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|29
|53
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|28
|54
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|28
|55
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|28
|56
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|28
|57
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|26
|58
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|26
|59
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|26
|60
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|26
|61
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|25
|62
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|25
|63
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|24
|64
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
|24
|65
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|23
|66
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|22
|67
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|22
|68
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|22
|69
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|22
|70
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|21
|71
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|72
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|73
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|20
|74
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|19
|75
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|19
|76
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|77
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|18
|78
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|18
|79
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|18
|80
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|17
|81
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
|17
|82
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|17
|83
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|17
|84
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|16
|85
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|16
|86
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|15
|87
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|88
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|15
|89
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|14
|90
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|14
|91
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|14
|92
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|14
|93
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|13
|94
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|13
|95
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13
|96
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|13
|97
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|13
|98
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|12
|99
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|12
|100
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|11
|101
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|11
|102
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|10
|103
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
|10
|104
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|9
|105
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha
|9
|106
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha
|9
|107
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|9
|108
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|9
|109
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|8
|110
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|111
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|8
|112
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|8
|113
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|8
|114
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|115
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|7
|116
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|7
|117
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|6
|118
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|6
|119
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|120
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|5
|121
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|5
|122
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4
|123
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|124
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|4
|125
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|126
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|127
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|3
|128
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|129
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|2
|130
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|131
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|1
|132
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|133
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1
|134
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|1
|135
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1
|136
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
|1
|137
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|-4
|138
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|-5
|139
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|-5
|140
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|-5
|141
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|88
|pts
|2
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|69
|3
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|53
|4
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|51
|5
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|35
|6
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|28
|7
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|28
|8
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|25
|9
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|24
|10
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|22
|11
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|20
|12
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|13
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|15
|14
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|15
|15
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|14
|16
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|14
|17
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|14
|18
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|13
|19
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|12
|20
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|11
|21
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|22
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|10
|23
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|7
|24
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|6
|25
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|26
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha
|6
|27
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|28
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|5
|29
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|30
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|4
|31
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|32
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|4
|33
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|34
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|35
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|36
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2
|37
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
|2
|38
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|39
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
|2
|40
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|1
|41
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|42
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun
|1
|43
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|1
|44
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|1
|45
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|1
|46
|Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
|1
|47
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|48
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|49
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|1
|50
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|1
|51
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|1
|52
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|53
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|1
|54
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|1
|55
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|56
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|1
|57
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|66:14:07
|2
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:04:12
|3
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:08:15
|4
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:21:45
|5
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:58:11
|6
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:59:57
|7
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
|1:02:57
|8
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:03:03
|9
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|1:05:10
|10
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:22:03
|11
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:26:30
|12
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:31:04
|13
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:32:41
|14
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1:37:16
|15
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
|1:53:47
|16
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|1:54:18
|17
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|2:01:50
|18
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2:10:45
|19
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2:11:38
|20
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2:17:23
|21
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|2:21:03
|22
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2:21:57
|23
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2:26:01
|24
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2:29:00
|25
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|2:34:05
|26
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2:34:33
|27
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:34:58
|28
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2:40:12
|29
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|2:44:55
|30
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|2:53:48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|197:41:19
|2
|Radioshack Leopard
|0:01:22
|3
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:08:14
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:12:48
|5
|Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:22:33
|6
|Katusha
|0:30:58
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|0:42:40
|8
|Garmin - Sharp
|0:51:53
|9
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:59:32
|10
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:09:21
|11
|Sky Procycling
|1:16:39
|12
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:28:41
|13
|Team Europcar
|1:45:11
|14
|FDJ
|2:09:18
|15
|Sojasun
|2:20:52
|16
|Lampre-Merida
|2:37:48
|17
|Astana Pro Team
|2:39:10
|18
|Vacansoleil-DCM
|2:45:31
|19
|Orica Greenedge
|3:07:13
|20
|Lotto-Belisol
|3:59:48
|21
|Team Argos-Shimano
|4:07:11
|22
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|4:33:45
