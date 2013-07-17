Image 1 of 66 Christopher Froome (Sky) goes into the final TT still in the race lead (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 66 Pierre Rolland (Europcar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 66 Christopher Froome heads to anti-doping control (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 66 Mark Cavendish had a good time trial (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 66 Andy Schleck (RadioShack) put in a strong effort in the time trial (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 66 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 66 Chris Froome went like a motorbike on the final descent. After crashing heavily during course recon, the Frenchman would crash again during his TT and withdrew from the Tour. Tour de France maillot jaune Chris Froome (Sky) won the 32km mountain time trial from Embrun to Chorges with a time of 51:33, his third stage victory of the 2013 Tour. Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) finished second at nine seconds, followed by Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) in third at 10 seconds.

Froome was surprised to have won the stage and extend his overall lead.

"I couldn't believe it when I got over the finish line and saw that I got the fastest time," Froome said. "I went into today to limit my losses and to think of the days to come. To go through the finish with the fastest time, I didn't see that coming…"

Froome admitted he was worried about the weather and the risks of riding in the rain on a stage with descents off a pair of category two climbs, but was pleased he had switched bikes at the summit to use a bigger gear on the fast descent to the finish.

"I didn't think the weather was going in my direction. I had rain on the second descent but lucky it had dried up and that made me happy," he said.

"Changing bikes could very well have made a difference. When I rode the route this morning I realised I needed a bigger gear for the run in and so put on bigger gears for the finale today."

Alberto Contador (Saxo-Bank) was in the hot seat with an effort of 51:42, but his decision to remain on his road bike with aero clip-ons while Froome swapped to a time trial bike in the latter section of the route may have cost the Spaniard the stage win. Froome trailed Contador by 11 seconds at the 20km time split on the day's second category two climb, but turned that deficit into a nine-second advantage on the fast run-in to the finish.

While Froome remains in the yellow jersey, Contador's effort against the clock moves the Spaniard into second overall at 4:34. Contador's teammate Roman Kreuziger moves up a position from fourth to third, trailing Froome by 4:51, while Bauke Mollema (Belkin) dropped from second to fourth overall at 6:23 after his 11th place time trial performance, 2:09 slower than Froome.

"It's always a bitter pill swallowing a second place when you're this close," said Saxo-Tinkoff directeur Fabrizio Guidi. "On the other hand, I'm very happy to see that both Roman Kreuziger and Alberto Contador are doing such a stunning time trial and we have now conquered the two lower spots of the podium."

A solid effort from the Tour's best young rider Nairo Quintana (Movistar) kept the young Colombian in both fifth overall and the white jersey, now at 6:58 to Froome, while Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) swapped GC positions with Laurens ten Dam (Belkin) with the Spaniard now in sixth and the Dutchman in seventh.

Disaster for Peraud

As if the Tour de France peloton needed a reminder to exercise caution on the challenging time trial parcours, Jean-Christophe Peraud (AG2R La Mondiale), the best-placed French rider on general classification at 9th place to start the day, crashed heavily during his morning course recon and reportedly cracked his collarbone. Nonetheless, the 36-year-old Frenchman took the start later in the day only to crash again and end his 2013 Tour de France campaign.

The early mark was set by Dutch time trial champion Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM), the 30th rider out of the start house, who stopped the clock in 54:02. Stage 11 winner, reigning time trial world champion Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), showed that his talents against the clock are better-suited to flatter routes as he notched a time 37 seconds down on Westra, a respectable time nonetheless for a route with a pair of category two ascents. At the stage conclusion Martin's effort would ultimately land him in 27th place.

Westra's stint in the hot seat would last for approximately two hours when Jon Izaguirre (Euskaltel-Euskadi) became the first rider to dip below 54 minutes with a new best time of 53:58.

Nearly one hour later, with rain threatening the later starters, Tejay van Garderen (BMC) managed to bank a new best time of 53:24, 34 seconds quicker than the Euskaltel-Euskadi rider. Van Garderen trailed Izaguirre by 10 seconds at the first split, atop the Puy-Sanières climb, reduced his deficit to just three seconds after the descent, and then set a new best split time at the Réallon KOM of 39:47, eight seconds faster. The 2012 Tour de France's best young rider continued to extend his margin over Izaguirre on the descent to the finish to notch the day's fastest time thus far.

Rain showers commenced soon after van Garderen finished, tempering the efforts of those out on the road, but the route was predominantly dry by the time the general classification contenders began to take to the start house.

Andy Schleck (RadioShack Leopard) showed signs of improving form as he crossed the finish line in 54:00, good for third place at the moment and ultimately 15th on the day.

While Alejandro Valverde's overall Tour de France ambitions were dashed after a mechanical on stage 13, the Movistar Spaniard re-set the best times through each of the three intermediate splits, powering through the Réallon KOM at 20km a massive 59 seconds up on van Garderen. Valverde would ultimately stop the clock in 52:03, 1:21 faster than van Garderen, but there was still plenty of heavyweights yet to come.

2011 Tour de France winner Cadel Evans (BMC) would not be one of those to challenge Valverde as the Australian completed the course in 59:37, more than seven minutes off the then best time set by Valverde.

Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) bettered the time of his compatriot Tejay van Garderen by 10 seconds to temporarily slot into second on the day, a fine outing for the 24-year-old American in his debut Tour de France.

Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) soon bumped fellow best young rider contender Talansky down a position as the Pole, a former junior world champion against the clock, went eight seconds quicker in 53:06.

While Jean-Christophe Peraud was struggling to compete having crashed in his morning recon, his Tour de France came to a disastrous conclusion as he crashed once more on the day, with two kilometres remaining on a right-hand bend, and was unable to continue.

To swap, or not swap for a TT bike

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha), the seventh to last rider to take the start, uncorked an impressive performance as he went faster than Valverde through each of the three intermediate splits. The Spaniard, like many riders, opted to swap from a road bike with aero clip-ons to his time trial bike on the climb to the third intermediate split, and reached the 20km mark on the Réallon KOM 18 seconds quicker than Valverde. The 34-year-old Spaniard continued on one of his best performances against the clock to set a new best time of 51:43, 20 seconds better than Valverde.

While Roman Kreuziger (Saxo-Tinkoff) threatened Rodriguez's time, finishing with 51:46 at 13 seconds, his teammate Alberto Contador had set the fastest times of the day at all three intermediate splits. Contador, like Kreuziger, opted not to swap out to a full time trial bike for the latter stint of the course and reached the 20km split six seconds faster than Rodriguez. The lack of a full-time trial bike may have cost Contador some time on the fast run-in to the finish, but the Spaniard still managed to top the time of Rodriguez by less than one second.

Only two riders remained on course - Bauke Mollema (Belkin) and Chris Froome (Sky) - but Contador still held the fastest split through the third checkpoint at 20km as Mollema and then Froome passed the mark. Mollema stopped the clock in 53:42, but his result could have been worse as he nearly crashed on a right-hand bend in the stage finale. The Dutchman over-cooked the corner and made contact with the crowd retention fence, but while he didn't go down he came to a complete stop losing plenty of momentum on the fast run-in to the finish.

That left only Froome on course as Contador occupied the hot seat. Froome trailed Contador by 11 seconds at the 20km split at the Réallon KOM, but the Briton's decision to swap to his full time trial bike on that climb likely made the difference over the final 12km of the course. Froome, tucked into his aero bars through to the finish, erased his 11-second deficit and went nine seconds faster than Contador to further stamp his authority on the 2013 Tour de France.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:51:33 2 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:09 3 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 0:00:10 4 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:23 5 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:30 6 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:11 7 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:01:33 8 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:01:34 9 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:01:41 10 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:51 11 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:09 12 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:02:17 13 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:02:25 14 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 15 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:02:27 16 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:29 17 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 18 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:40 19 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:41 20 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:02:42 21 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 0:02:46 22 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:49 23 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 24 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:02:53 25 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:54 26 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:02:57 27 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:03:06 28 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 0:03:07 29 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:03:12 30 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:15 31 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:03:20 32 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 0:03:22 33 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:03:27 34 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:28 35 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:31 36 Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun 0:03:43 37 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:03:44 38 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:45 39 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 40 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:47 41 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:03:51 42 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:53 43 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 0:04:00 44 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 0:04:15 45 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 46 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:04:17 47 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:04:18 48 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun 0:04:23 49 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 50 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:04:30 51 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha 0:04:32 52 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:04:35 53 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 0:04:39 54 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 55 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:04:44 56 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp 0:04:45 57 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:04:49 58 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 59 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:04:52 60 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 61 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:04:54 62 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:04:55 63 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp 0:05:07 64 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:05:09 65 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:05:10 66 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:05:12 67 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 68 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:17 69 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:05:18 70 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:19 71 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:05:21 72 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 73 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:05:24 74 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 0:05:25 75 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun 0:05:30 76 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 0:05:33 77 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:05:34 78 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 79 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:05:39 80 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 0:05:40 81 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 0:05:41 82 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:43 83 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:05:44 84 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 0:05:47 85 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 86 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:05:50 87 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 0:05:51 88 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:05:52 89 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:05:53 90 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:05:56 91 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:05:58 92 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 93 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:05:59 94 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:06:02 95 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 96 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:06:05 97 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:06:06 98 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 99 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 100 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:06:07 101 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 102 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:06:08 103 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:06:09 104 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:06:10 105 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:06:13 106 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 107 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:15 108 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:06:16 109 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:06:17 110 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 111 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:06:19 112 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 113 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:06:20 114 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:06:21 115 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 116 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha 0:06:23 117 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:06:24 118 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:06:26 119 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun 120 Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun 0:06:27 121 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 122 Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:06:30 123 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:06:32 124 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 0:06:33 125 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:35 126 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:06:37 127 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 0:06:38 128 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:06:40 129 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 130 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:06:41 131 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:06:43 132 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 0:06:47 133 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha 0:06:49 134 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:06:50 135 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 136 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 0:06:51 137 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 0:06:53 138 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha 0:06:55 139 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 140 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:06:57 141 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 142 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:59 143 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:07:01 144 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 0:07:03 145 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:07:04 146 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 147 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:07:05 148 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:07:06 149 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:07:10 150 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:07:13 151 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 152 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:07:17 153 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 154 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun 0:07:18 155 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:07:25 156 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:07:26 157 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 158 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:31 159 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:07:33 160 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:07:35 161 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 0:07:44 162 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:07:46 163 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:07:54 164 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:59 165 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 0:08:01 166 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:08:03 167 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:08:04 168 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:05 169 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 0:08:15 170 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:08:20 171 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:08:25 172 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:08:48 173 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:09:03 174 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:09:32 175 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 0:09:55 176 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:10:27 177 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:10:39 DNS Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi DNF Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 20 pts 2 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 17 3 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 15 4 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 13 5 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 11 6 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 10 7 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 9 8 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 8 9 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 7 10 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 11 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 5 12 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 4 13 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 3 14 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 15 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 1

Mountain 1 - Côte de Puy-Sanières (Cat. 2) km. 6.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 5 pts 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 3 3 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 2 4 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Mountain 2 - Côte de Réallon (Cat. 2) km. 20.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 5 pts 2 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 3 3 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 2 4 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:52:44 2 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:22 3 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:30 4 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:40 5 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:14 6 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:46 7 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:02:09 8 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:17 9 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:36 10 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:42 11 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 0:03:04 12 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:03:06 13 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:03:41 14 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:14 15 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 0:04:22 16 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 0:04:30 17 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:04:47 18 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 19 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:04:51 20 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 21 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:04:54 22 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:05:09 23 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:05:10 24 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:05:26 25 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:05:53 26 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:05:59 27 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:06:22 28 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:07:14 29 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:08:21 30 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 0:08:44

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Saxo-Tinkoff 2:37:36 2 Movistar Team 0:01:59 3 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:04:31 4 Radioshack Leopard 0:04:33 5 Garmin - Sharp 0:05:13 6 Katusha 0:05:45 7 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:17 8 FDJ 0:06:20 9 Sky Procycling 0:06:31 10 Belkin Pro Cycling 0:06:36 11 Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:06:41 12 Ag2R La Mondiale 0:07:21 13 Vacansoleil-DCM 0:07:25 14 Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:07:57 15 BMC Racing Team 0:08:18 16 Sojasun 0:09:24 17 Team Argos-Shimano 0:10:47 18 Astana Pro Team 0:11:00 19 Orica Greenedge 0:12:12 20 Lampre-Merida 0:12:47 21 Lotto-Belisol 0:13:32 22 Team Europcar 0:14:21

General classification after stage 17 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 66:07:09 2 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:04:34 3 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:04:51 4 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:06:23 5 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:06:58 6 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 0:07:21 7 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:08:23 8 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:08:56 9 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:11:10 10 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 0:12:50 11 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:13:19 12 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:15:12 13 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:15:13 14 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:16:43 15 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:17:04 16 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:23:34 17 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:23:36 18 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:24:44 19 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 0:27:35 20 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:28:43 21 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:29:24 22 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:34:39 23 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:35:17 24 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:37:01 25 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:37:09 26 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 0:37:15 27 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:37:42 28 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:39:25 29 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:40:07 30 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:41:13 31 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:42:20 32 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:43:00 33 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:47:24 34 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:47:25 35 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:48:38 36 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun 0:49:35 37 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:50:25 38 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:51:01 39 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha 0:54:23 40 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 0:59:51 41 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:00:55 42 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:02:44 43 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:02:47 44 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:05:09 45 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha 1:05:36 46 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:06:28 47 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 1:06:55 48 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 1:08:44 49 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 1:09:55 50 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:10:01 51 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 1:11:03 52 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 1:12:08 53 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 1:13:13 54 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 55 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 1:13:45 56 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 1:16:38 57 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:21:11 58 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:22:02 59 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1:23:43 60 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 1:24:29 61 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:24:57 62 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 1:28:44 63 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:29:01 64 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:30:30 65 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 1:32:01 66 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1:32:18 67 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 1:32:23 68 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 1:32:36 69 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:33:28 70 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:34:08 71 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:34:29 72 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 1:35:00 73 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:36:04 74 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:36:43 75 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:38:02 76 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:38:54 77 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:39:39 78 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:41:24 79 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 1:41:43 80 Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun 1:42:03 81 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 1:44:14 82 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1:44:52 83 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 84 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:45:57 85 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1:47:09 86 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:47:40 87 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:49:05 88 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:49:12 89 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha 1:50:22 90 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:50:24 91 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 1:50:58 92 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 1:51:24 93 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1:51:33 94 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 1:51:49 95 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:53:17 96 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:53:54 97 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:54:07 98 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 1:55:45 99 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp 1:56:47 100 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:56:48 101 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha 1:59:24 102 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun 1:59:59 103 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun 2:00:31 104 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 2:00:45 105 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 2:01:16 106 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 107 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2:02:28 108 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:02:42 109 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2:05:04 110 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 2:06:18 111 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 2:06:31 112 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2:07:13 113 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 2:07:30 114 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 2:07:31 115 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 2:08:48 116 Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun 2:10:01 117 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:14:17 118 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2:16:20 119 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2:17:40 120 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2:17:41 121 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2:17:43 122 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2:18:36 123 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 2:20:39 124 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 2:20:59 125 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:23:48 126 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2:24:21 127 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 2:25:06 128 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 2:27:47 129 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 2:28:01 130 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 2:28:17 131 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2:28:55 132 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 2:30:22 133 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 2:30:34 134 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:31:01 135 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:31:09 136 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:31:25 137 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 2:31:35 138 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2:31:59 139 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 2:32:09 140 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:32:59 141 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2:33:49 142 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2:35:58 143 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:36:14 144 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 2:37:12 145 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 2:37:40 146 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp 2:37:56 147 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 2:39:50 148 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 2:40:32 149 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2:40:49 150 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 2:41:03 151 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2:41:31 152 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:41:56 153 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2:42:46 154 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2:43:01 155 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2:43:20 156 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 2:43:36 157 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 2:44:52 158 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 2:45:17 159 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 2:46:01 160 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2:46:15 161 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2:47:10 162 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:47:37 163 Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2:47:56 164 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 2:48:38 165 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2:49:18 166 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 2:50:10 167 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 2:51:15 168 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 2:51:23 169 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 2:51:53 170 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2:54:09 171 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun 2:59:35 172 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 3:00:46 173 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3:01:29 174 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3:03:34 175 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 3:05:16 176 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 3:05:31 177 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3:05:43

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 377 pts 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 278 3 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 223 4 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 177 5 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 157 6 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 145 7 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 110 8 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 110 9 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 91 10 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 84 11 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 83 12 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 72 13 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 70 14 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 69 15 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 66 16 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 65 17 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 62 18 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 61 19 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 60 20 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 59 21 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 58 22 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 56 23 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 56 24 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 53 25 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 52 26 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 52 27 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 48 28 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 47 29 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 44 30 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp 43 31 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun 43 32 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 43 33 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 40 34 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 40 35 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 39 36 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 38 37 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 38 38 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 37 39 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 36 40 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 36 41 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 35 42 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 34 43 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 33 44 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 33 45 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 32 46 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 31 47 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 31 48 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 30 49 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 30 50 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 30 51 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 29 52 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 29 53 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 28 54 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 28 55 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 28 56 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 28 57 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 26 58 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 26 59 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 26 60 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 26 61 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 25 62 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 25 63 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 24 64 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun 24 65 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 23 66 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 22 67 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 22 68 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 22 69 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 22 70 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 21 71 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 20 72 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 73 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 20 74 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 19 75 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 19 76 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 77 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 18 78 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 18 79 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 18 80 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 17 81 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 17 82 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 17 83 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 17 84 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 16 85 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 16 86 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 15 87 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 88 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 15 89 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 14 90 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 14 91 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 14 92 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 14 93 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 13 94 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 13 95 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 13 96 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 13 97 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 13 98 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 12 99 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 12 100 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 11 101 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 11 102 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 10 103 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha 10 104 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 9 105 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha 9 106 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha 9 107 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 9 108 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 9 109 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr 8 110 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 8 111 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 8 112 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 8 113 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 8 114 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 115 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 7 116 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 7 117 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 6 118 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 6 119 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 6 120 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 5 121 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 5 122 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 4 123 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 124 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 4 125 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 126 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 127 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 3 128 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 129 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 2 130 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1 131 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 1 132 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1 133 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 1 134 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 1 135 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1 136 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun 1 137 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol -4 138 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida -5 139 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team -5 140 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar -5 141 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp -5

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 88 pts 2 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 69 3 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 53 4 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 51 5 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 35 6 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 28 7 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 28 8 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 25 9 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 24 10 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 22 11 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 20 12 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 13 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 15 14 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 15 15 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 14 16 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 14 17 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 14 18 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 13 19 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 12 20 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 11 21 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 22 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 10 23 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 7 24 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 6 25 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 26 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha 6 27 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 28 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 5 29 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 30 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 4 31 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 32 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 4 33 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 3 34 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 35 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2 36 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 2 37 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 2 38 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2 39 Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun 2 40 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 1 41 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1 42 Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun 1 43 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 1 44 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 1 45 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 1 46 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 1 47 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 48 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1 49 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 1 50 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 1 51 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 1 52 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 1 53 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 1 54 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 1 55 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 1 56 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 1 57 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 66:14:07 2 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:04:12 3 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:08:15 4 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:21:45 5 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:58:11 6 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:59:57 7 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 1:02:57 8 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:03:03 9 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 1:05:10 10 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:22:03 11 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:26:30 12 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:31:04 13 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:32:41 14 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 1:37:16 15 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 1:53:47 16 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 1:54:18 17 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 2:01:50 18 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2:10:45 19 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2:11:38 20 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2:17:23 21 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 2:21:03 22 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2:21:57 23 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:26:01 24 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2:29:00 25 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 2:34:05 26 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2:34:33 27 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:34:58 28 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2:40:12 29 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 2:44:55 30 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 2:53:48