Christopher Froome (Sky) won the showdown on Mont Ventoux, taking the win on the 15th stage of the Tour de France and extending his overall lead. He beat Nairo Quintana (Movistar), the only one remotely able to keep up with him, with Euskaltel's Mikel Nieve taking the spirited battle for third on the stage from Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha).

It was another incredible display of strength by Froome, who one by one dropped all of his rivals until he was alone with teammate Richie Porte and Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff). With 7.5km to go, Froome jumped and Contador could not respond, and the maillot jaune holder set off in pursuit of Quintana, who had attacked on the lower slopes.

The other pretenders to the throne had earlier been dropped and could only hope to retain their top rankings. Contador was for a long time in the closest group behind Froome in the finale. But surprisingly he too fell back, losing 1:40 on Froome.

Quintana looked to be well on his way to a stage victory until Froome joined him. He held on to the Sky rider most of the way up, refusing to pull through as Froome revved the accelerator. The young Movistar rider finally succumbed just outside the one kilometer to go banner.

With the stage win, Froome once again built up his lead over his challengers. He ended the day 4:14 ahead of Bauke Mollema (Belkin) in second and 4:25 over Contador in third in the general classification.

Froome was surprised but pleased to win the stage.

“I didn’t imagine I’d win on this climb, it’s so historic and means so much to this race, especially in the 100th edition of the race,” he said.

“My objective was to get as much of a buffer in GC as I could. I didn’t seem myself winning. I can’t believe it.”

Froome praised Quintana for his performance.

“He’s a really strong climber. I expected him to go but I wasn’t expecting it’d be that hard to catch him. Even when I did, I thought he’d win the stage and I’d have to settle for whatever gap I could get. Fortunately he faded in last two kilometres and I had a bit left. We talked a bit and I was motivating him by saying 'Come on, come on'. But then he faded, I don’t think I really attacked.”

Bauke Mollema of Belkin lost 1:46 to Froome on the stage, but retained his second place overall, now 4:14 down. "It wasn’t easy. I had to give everything I had, but I guess you can take a lot of pain when you're second overall!” he said. “I'm not sure if I've ever had to go so deep. In the last ten kilometres I was really suffering."

He also praised teammate Laurens ten Dam, who stayed in fifth place overall, saying he “was very strong and did a lot of work. That was great.”

How it unfolded

All 181 remaining riders took to the early start, with much nervousness and tension. The attacks started almost immediately, but no one was able to get away. There were two category 4 climbs within the first 30km, and as expected, they served as the springboard for the day's break group.

A group of 10 formed around the ever dangerous Peter Sagan (Cannondale) and Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-QuickStep). The other eight were Wout Poels (Vacansoleil-DCM), Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge), Christophe Riblon (AG2R), Julien El Fares (Sojasun), Alberto Losado (Katusha), Pierrick Fedrigo (FDJ.FR), Markel Irizar (RadioShack-Leopard), and Jeremy Roy (FDJ.FR).

By 50km, they had built up a lead of 1:50, and it just increased from there, hitting 7 minutes only 25km later. King of the Mountains Pierre Rolland (Europcar) and Marcus Burghardt (BMC) fought hard to catch up, but had trouble making the final connection. Christophe Le Mevel (Cofidis) and Mikel Astarloza (Euskaltel) tried too, but finally had to sit up and wait for the field.

Burghardt and Rolland had been at one point within 15 seconds of the group, but were unable to close the gap. When it grew to one minute, Rolland realized the futility of his efforts and gave up the chase. Eventually they too were caught by the field.

After reaching a high of 7 minutes, the gap started to fall by the halfway mark. The break group went through the feed zone with a lead of only 4:35. Europcar led the chase, and it began to look as if the break wouldn't make it to the foot of Mont Ventoux alone.

The race had gotten off to an exceptionally fast start, over 48km covered in the first hour. The second hour was even faster at 50.5kph, but the third hour settled down to a more reasonable 41.3.

With 93km to go, Movistar had moved in to lead the chase, with the gap between the 3:30 and 4:00 minute marks. The peloton seemed happy to keep the group at that distance.

The day's intermediate sprint came 34km before the end, and there was little doubt as to how it will go. No one dared to challenge the green jersey, but Sagan kept a wary eye on the others as he rolled over the line as first.

As the start of the climb loomed, Euskaltel moved to the front of the field and picked up the pace. With 29km to go the gap had dropped to three minutes. Sky moved back to the front, with the gap now plummeting with every meter.

That was too much for Chavanel, who attacked the breakaway with visions of Bastille Day glory in mind. With still one kilometer to go before the climb started, the gap was under two minutes. At the other end of the action, riders were falling off the back, including last year's best young rider Tejay van Garderen (BMC).

Chavanel had built up 28 seconds with 20km to go, and the chase group too started falling apart, with Sagan noticeably lagging back. Surprisingly, Rolland was dropped from the main group, and it seemed unlikely he would be able to play a role in the stage.

Sagan was one of the first to re-join the field, which he celebrated with a wave and wheelie. Soon Irizar and Riblon were the only chasers, 28 seconds behind Chavanel with 16 km to go, with the field a bit more than a minute behind them.

Rui Costa (Movistar) and Jan Bakelants (RadioShack-Leopard) were the first to jump from the field. Costa couldn't hang on, but Bakelants soon moved up to Irizar and Riblon.

Andy Schleck got dropped along the way, and had the further handicap of a “helpful” fan, who no doubt only wanted to give him a push, but nearly shoved him off his bike.

Irizar sooon fell back, but Bakelants was joined by Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel). Quintana jumped as next, as Nieve passed Chavanel. With 12.4 km the Colombian caught Chavanel, and Sky moved into the lead of the chase, with Froome having two helpers with him.

Chavanel was soon caught again, and the gap from the field to Nieve was only 39 seconds. Quintana moved up slowly and smoothly in pursuit of the Basque rider. It took a while but he caught Nivel with 10.5 km to go.

Cadel Evans (BMC), who won the Tour in 2011, had never been top in this year's race, and fell back from the Froome group with a bit more than 10 km to go. Bakelants was caught about the same time, leaving only Quintana and Nieve in the lead by 41 seconds.

With a little over 9 kilometers to go, Peter Kennaugh dropped out of the lead work, leaving Froome with only Richie Porte to lead him. Contador, right behind, had two helpers. Belkin's Bauke Mollema and Laurens ten Dam were also still in the group.

The long grinding climb took its expected toll, and the favourites' group became smaller and smaller, with truly only favourites in it. Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Jakob Fuglsang were victims, as well. With 8 kilometers to go, there was only a trio: Froome, Porte and Contador.

Porte put in an incredible performance, pulling the group up the dreaded climb, but he too could finally had to drop back. With 7.5m to go, Nieve could no longer stay with Quintana.

Shortly thereafter, Froome attacked, quickly passing the fading Nieve. Contador could not or did not respond. The duo fought the motorcycles and crazed fans and Froome easily moved past Quintana, never once getting out of the saddle. The Colombian fought his way back though, and took Froome's rear wheel, eventually taking his turn in the lead.

As their gap over Contador increased, Quintana moved back into the lead work after a few words with Froome. The Briton tried repeatedly to dump him, and with 1.3 km to go he was finally successful.

Joaquim Rodriguez jumped from his group as they passed under the flamme rouge, hoping to make up a few seconds. But ahead of him, Froome rolled over the line, with a large smile on his face and still enough energy to celebrate. Quintana came in 29 seconds down.

The surprise came as the next riders came into view: Nieve and Rodriguez – no Contador to be seen! The Spaniard finished 1:40 down, as sixth, another bitter blow.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 5:48:45 2 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:29 3 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:23 4 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 5 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:40 6 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 7 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:01:43 8 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:46 9 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:53 10 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:08 11 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:02:12 12 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:02:26 13 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:32 14 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 0:02:36 15 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:02:49 16 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 0:03:06 17 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:03:11 18 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:03:14 19 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:15 20 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:03:31 21 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:04:07 22 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:56 23 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:05:04 24 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:06:13 25 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:06:38 26 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:06:44 27 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun 28 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:08:39 29 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:08:46 30 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 31 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 32 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 33 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 34 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 35 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 36 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha 0:10:07 37 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 0:10:29 38 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 0:10:42 39 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 40 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha 0:11:16 41 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:12:01 42 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:12:02 43 Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun 0:12:23 44 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 0:12:34 45 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:12:38 46 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:13:06 47 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:13:16 48 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 49 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 50 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:13:28 51 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:14:08 52 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 0:14:51 53 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:15:29 54 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:16:39 55 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:16:47 56 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 0:16:56 57 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 58 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:17:14 59 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 60 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 61 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 62 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 63 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:17:50 64 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:17:57 65 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 0:18:19 66 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:18:25 67 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 68 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:19:20 69 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 70 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 71 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 72 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 73 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 74 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 75 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 76 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 77 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 78 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun 79 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:19:52 80 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:19:56 81 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 82 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:20:06 83 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 84 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:20:30 85 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:23:07 86 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 87 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 88 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 89 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp 90 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 91 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:24:49 92 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:24:54 93 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:25:26 94 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:26:59 95 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 96 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 97 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:27:13 98 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:27:36 99 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 100 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 101 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 102 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 103 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 104 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 105 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 106 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 107 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 108 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 109 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 110 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 111 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol 112 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 113 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 114 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 115 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 116 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 117 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 118 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 119 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 120 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 121 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 122 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 123 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 124 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 125 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 126 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:27:46 127 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:27:56 128 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:28:05 129 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 0:28:16 130 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:28:28 131 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 132 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 133 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 134 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:28:39 135 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 136 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:28:56 137 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:29:08 138 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:29:48 139 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 140 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 141 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha 142 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:30:23 143 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp 0:31:26 144 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 0:32:09 145 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:32:36 146 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 147 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 148 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 149 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 150 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 151 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 152 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 153 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 154 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 155 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 156 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 157 Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun 158 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 159 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 160 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 161 Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 162 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 163 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 164 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 165 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 166 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 167 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 168 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha 169 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 170 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 171 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 172 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 173 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 174 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 175 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 176 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun 177 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 178 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 179 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 180 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:32:50 181 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun 0:50:21

Intermediate Sprint - Malaucène, km. 208.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 20 pts 2 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 17 3 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 15 4 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 13 5 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 11 6 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha 10 7 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 9 8 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr 8 9 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 10 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 6 11 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 5 12 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 4 13 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 3 14 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 2 15 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 1

Mountain 1 - Côte d'Eyzin-Pinet km. 20.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountain 2 - Côte de Primarette km. 26.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Mountain 3 - Côte de Lens-Lestang km. 44.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun 1

Mountain 4 - Côte de Bourdeaux km. 143.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 2 pts 2 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 5:49:14 2 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:02:45 3 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:46 4 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:06:09 5 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:08:17 6 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:12:09 7 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 0:14:22 8 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 0:16:27 9 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:16:45 10 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:17:28 11 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 0:17:50 12 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:19:27 13 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:20:01 14 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:22:38 15 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:27:07 16 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 17 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 18 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 19 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 20 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:27:17 21 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:27:59

Most combative rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Saxo-Tinkoff 17:32:01 2 Belkin Pro Cycling 0:01:04 3 Ag2R La Mondiale 0:04:33 4 Katusha 0:08:50 5 Sky Procycling 0:09:41 6 Movistar Team 0:09:49 7 Radioshack Leopard 0:11:35 8 Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:13:00 9 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:19:41 10 BMC Racing Team 0:20:32 11 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 12 Garmin - Sharp 0:22:48 13 Sojasun 0:28:12 14 Lotto-Belisol 0:31:44 15 Team Europcar 0:32:45 16 Astana Pro Team 0:34:37 17 Vacansoleil-DCM 0:48:18 18 FDJ 0:52:13 19 Orica Greenedge 0:53:44 20 Team Argos-Shimano 0:54:27 21 Lampre-Merida 1:01:27 22 Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:17:54

General classification after stage 15 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 61:11:43 2 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:04:14 3 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:04:25 4 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:04:28 5 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:04:54 6 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:05:47 7 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:06:22 8 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 0:07:11 9 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:47 10 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:07:58 11 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 0:08:28 12 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:09:54 13 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:12:32 14 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:13:47 15 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:14:42 16 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:15:40 17 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:18:12 18 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:19:14 19 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 0:21:42 20 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:23:36 21 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:23:50 22 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 23 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:28:45 24 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:29:16 25 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:30:26 26 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:32:53 27 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:33:02 28 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:33:28 29 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:33:42 30 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:34:12 31 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:37:10 32 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:40:19 33 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun 0:40:24 34 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha 0:42:55 35 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:44:24 36 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 0:44:55 37 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 0:47:28 38 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:49:54 39 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:53:57 40 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:54:18 41 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:54:20 42 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:54:52 43 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:55:02 44 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:55:05 45 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:56:11 46 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 0:59:43 47 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:00:02 48 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 1:00:09 49 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 1:01:19 50 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 1:02:03 51 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 1:03:47 52 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:05:25 53 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:06:12 54 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 1:07:45 55 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1:07:58 56 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:09:01 57 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:10:03 58 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:10:19 59 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha 1:11:08 60 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 1:11:47 61 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:12:02 62 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 1:12:11 63 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 1:15:09 64 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1:15:39 65 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 1:18:16 66 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 1:19:05 67 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:19:36 68 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:21:26 69 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:22:02 70 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:22:44 71 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 1:24:18 72 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 1:26:32 73 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:27:50 74 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:28:02 75 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1:28:40 76 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:29:06 77 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:30:25 78 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 1:30:30 79 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:30:38 80 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1:30:40 81 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:31:52 82 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:32:04 83 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 1:32:09 84 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 1:33:03 85 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 1:33:09 86 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha 1:33:44 87 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1:34:36 88 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:34:56 89 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:35:09 90 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:35:11 91 Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun 1:36:27 92 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 1:38:23 93 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 1:38:32 94 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 1:38:39 95 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:40:38 96 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:40:46 97 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:40:54 98 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 1:40:59 99 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp 1:42:13 100 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:42:45 101 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha 1:43:12 102 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:47:29 103 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 1:47:35 104 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun 1:48:10 105 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:48:13 106 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:48:21 107 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 1:48:37 108 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 1:49:25 109 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:49:57 110 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:50:03 111 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 1:51:05 112 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 1:51:25 113 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 1:51:50 114 Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun 1:52:56 115 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:57:42 116 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:58:37 117 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:59:38 118 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:59:57 119 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 2:00:44 120 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2:01:53 121 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2:02:07 122 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 2:02:35 123 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun 2:03:15 124 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2:03:45 125 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 2:04:04 126 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:06:08 127 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2:07:22 128 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:09:43 129 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 2:09:59 130 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 2:12:06 131 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2:12:19 132 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:12:49 133 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 2:12:59 134 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 2:13:09 135 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2:13:27 136 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 2:13:54 137 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 2:13:55 138 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:14:54 139 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:15:04 140 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2:15:36 141 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 2:15:47 142 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:16:31 143 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:16:46 144 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 2:19:51 145 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:20:39 146 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 2:20:41 147 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 2:21:06 148 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2:22:41 149 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp 2:23:00 150 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2:23:20 151 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2:23:30 152 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:25:30 153 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 2:25:32 154 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 2:25:44 155 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 2:25:49 156 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:26:20 157 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2:26:33 158 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2:27:24 159 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2:27:48 160 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2:28:07 161 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2:28:40 162 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 2:29:05 163 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:29:12 164 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 2:29:21 165 Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2:30:48 166 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 2:30:55 167 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 2:31:12 168 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 2:32:16 169 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2:33:19 170 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 2:33:41 171 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 2:34:52 172 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 2:35:13 173 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2:36:06 174 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 2:36:58 175 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:44:00 176 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 2:44:11 177 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun 2:44:34 178 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 2:44:55 179 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:45:10 180 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:46:02 181 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 2:46:52

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 377 pts 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 278 3 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 223 4 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 177 5 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 157 6 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 145 7 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 110 8 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 101 9 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 91 10 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 87 11 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 72 12 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 70 13 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 66 14 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 65 15 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 64 16 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 63 17 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 63 18 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 61 19 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 59 20 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 58 21 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 56 22 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 53 23 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 52 24 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 52 25 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 47 26 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 45 27 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 43 28 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun 43 29 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 43 30 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp 43 31 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 42 32 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 40 33 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 39 34 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 38 35 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 36 36 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 34 37 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 33 38 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 33 39 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 31 40 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 30 41 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 29 42 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 29 43 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 29 44 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 29 45 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 29 46 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 28 47 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 28 48 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 28 49 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 26 50 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 26 51 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 26 52 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 26 53 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 26 54 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 26 55 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 25 56 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 25 57 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 24 58 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 23 59 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 23 60 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 22 61 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 22 62 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 22 63 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 22 64 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 22 65 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 22 66 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 21 67 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 20 68 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 20 69 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 70 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 20 71 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 19 72 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 19 73 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 18 74 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 18 75 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 76 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 17 77 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 17 78 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun 17 79 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 17 80 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 17 81 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 16 82 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 16 83 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 84 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 15 85 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 14 86 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 14 87 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 14 88 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 13 89 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 13 90 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 13 91 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 13 92 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 12 93 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 11 94 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 10 95 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 10 96 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha 10 97 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 98 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 9 99 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 9 100 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha 9 101 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 8 102 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 8 103 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 8 104 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 8 105 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 8 106 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr 8 107 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 7 108 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 7 109 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 7 110 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 7 111 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 112 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 6 113 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 6 114 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 5 115 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 116 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 5 117 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 4 118 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 119 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 4 120 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 4 121 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 122 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 123 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 3 124 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 2 125 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1 126 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun 1 127 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 1 128 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 1 129 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1 130 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1 131 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 1 132 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol -4 133 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team -5 134 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar -5 135 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida -5 136 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp -5

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 83 pts 2 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 66 3 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 53 4 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 51 5 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 28 6 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 28 7 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 28 8 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 24 9 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 20 10 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 20 11 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 20 12 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 13 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 15 14 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 15 15 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 14 16 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 14 17 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 13 18 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 12 19 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 12 20 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 21 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 10 22 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 7 23 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha 6 24 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 6 25 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 26 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 5 27 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 5 28 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 29 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 4 30 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 31 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 3 32 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2 33 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 2 34 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2 35 Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun 2 36 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 2 37 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1 38 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 39 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 1 40 Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun 1 41 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 1 42 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 1 43 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 1 44 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1 45 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 1 46 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 1 47 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 1 48 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 1 49 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 1 50 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 1 51 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 52 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 1 53 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1 54 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 61:17:30 2 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:02:11 3 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:06:45 4 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:18:03 5 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:49:18 6 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:54:15 7 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 0:58:00 8 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:59:38 9 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 1:06:24 10 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 1:09:22 11 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:15:39 12 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:16:15 13 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 1:20:45 14 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:22:15 15 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 1:41:48 16 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 1:46:03 17 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:14:52 18 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2:16:54 19 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2:17:33 20 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 2:25:08 21 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 2:39:08