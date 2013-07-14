Trending

Tour de France: Froome crowned king of Mont Ventoux

Team Sky inflicts more damage on the Giant of Provence

Christopher Froome (Sky) wins on the Mont Ventoux
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Chris Froome (Sky) makes history, winning atop Mont Ventoux and extending his overall lead
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Chris Froome radios back for the gap
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) gutted out a fourth place on Mont Ventoux
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Richie Porte (Sky) satisfied with the team's work
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Chris Froome remained in the yellow jersey, extending his lead on Mont Ventoux
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Froome leaves the rest behind on Mont Ventoux
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Chris Froome puts the rev meter into red on Mont Ventoux
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Chris Froome (Sky Procycling) leads Nairo Quintana (Movistar) on the upper slopes of Mont Ventoux
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) struggles on the final kilometer
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Christopher Froome (Sky) makes history, winning on Mont Ventoux and extending his race lead
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The chasers head up the Mont Ventoux
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Chris Froome isn't the picture of grace and style on the bike, but it seems to work - he extended his lead in the overall classification
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) suffering on the Mont Ventoux
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Chris Froome (Sky) approaches the summit of the Mont Ventoux
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The final few hundred meters for Chris Froome (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Fans, no - riders do not want to breathe in smoke when climbing at max effort, like Chris Froome.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Andy Schleck (Radioshack) took a good beating on Mont Ventoux, finishing over 10 minutes down on Froome
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) went on a solo romp, but was caught
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Yukira Arashiro (Europcar) leads the chase
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Riche Porte starts to shred the peloton down to the maillot jaune and few others
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Jack Bauer celebrates the completion of the Mont Ventoux with a wheelie
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Enrico Gasparotto and Michael Albasini before stage 15
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Movistar launched a furious chase to help set up Quintana
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Nairo Quintana bridged to Miken Nieve on Mont Ventoux
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Christophe Riblon (Ag2r La Mondiale) climbs Mont Ventoux after being in the breakaway all day
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Nicolas Roche (Saxo-Tinkoff) on Mont Ventoux
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
The only show Thomas Voeckler put on during the Ventoux stage was a display of his chest.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Andreas Kloden leads Andy Schleck to the top
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) slipped down in the white jersey competition
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
The gruppetto climbs the Mont Ventoux
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Sylvain Chavanel is cheered along on Mont Ventoux
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Nairo Quintana (Movistar) took second on the stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alberto Contador leads Saxo Bank teammate Roman Kreuziger in the finale
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Riche Porte (Sky) comes across in 15th, but no matter as his work was well done
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Laurens ten Dam fights to keep Bauke Mollema in second overall
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Chris Froome on the stage podium
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
A big sigh of relief for Chris Froome, who passed another test, this time on Mont Ventoux
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Chris Froome (Sky) took another bouquet, and another lion after his Mont Ventoux win
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Christopher Froome (Sky) arrived to the top of Mont Ventoux alone
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Nairo Quintana (Movistar) was stoic in defeat
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Joaquim Rodriguez battled Mikel Nieve for third on the Mont Ventoux
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) seemed to give up in the final kilometer
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Alejandro Valverde rallied after being distanced, and took 13th on the stage
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Daniel Martin (Garmin Sharp) moved himself closer to the top 10 overall with a 14th place on Mont Ventoux
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Nairo Quintana (Movistar) was not able to win on the Ventoux, but took the white jersey
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Stage 15 passes through Provence
(Image credit: Presse Sports)
Peter Sagan (Cannondale) made the breakaway to pad his points classification lead
(Image credit: Presse Sports)
The breakaway on stage 15 led by Pierrick Fedrigo (FDJ) and Markel Irizar (Radioshack)
(Image credit: Presse Sports)
Christopher Froome (Sky) about to hit the line
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Christopher Froome (Sky) comes across the summit of the Mont Ventoux
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Christopher Froome (Sky) gives the number one victory salute
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Christopher Froome (Sky) made small work of the Giant of Provence
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Christopher Froome (Sky) makes history, winning on Mont Ventoux and extending his race lead
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Jeremy Roy (FDJ) leads the breakaway on stage 15
(Image credit: Presse Sports)
The breakaway works together on stage 15
(Image credit: Presse Sports)
(Image credit: Presse Sports)
World champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC) tries to make a move
(Image credit: Presse Sports)
Kevin Reza (Europcar) puts in a dig
(Image credit: Presse Sports)
The peloton switches sides of the road
(Image credit: Presse Sports)
The peloton snakes its way through Provence
(Image credit: Presse Sports)
Pierre Rolland and Markus Burghardt tried to bridge but failed
(Image credit: Presse Sports)
Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) in the breakaway
(Image credit: Presse Sports)
FDJ's Pierrick Fedrigo and Jeremy Roy are caught
(Image credit: Presse Sports)
Peter Sagan (Cannondale) racked up even more green jersey points by making the breakaway on the Ventoux stage
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Christophe Riblon (Ag2r La Mondiale) rides in the breakaway on stage 15
(Image credit: AFP Photo)

Christopher Froome (Sky) won the showdown on Mont Ventoux, taking the win on the 15th stage of the Tour de France and extending his overall lead. He beat Nairo Quintana (Movistar), the only one remotely able to keep up with him, with Euskaltel's Mikel Nieve taking the spirited battle for third on the stage from Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha).

It was another incredible display of strength by Froome, who one by one dropped all of his rivals until he was alone with teammate Richie Porte and Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff). With 7.5km to go, Froome jumped and Contador could not respond, and the maillot jaune holder set off in pursuit of Quintana, who had attacked on the lower slopes.

The other pretenders to the throne had earlier been dropped and could only hope to retain their top rankings. Contador was for a long time in the closest group behind Froome in the finale. But surprisingly he too fell back, losing 1:40 on Froome.

Quintana looked to be well on his way to a stage victory until Froome joined him. He held on to the Sky rider most of the way up, refusing to pull through as Froome revved the accelerator. The young Movistar rider finally succumbed just outside the one kilometer to go banner.

With the stage win, Froome once again built up his lead over his challengers. He ended the day 4:14 ahead of Bauke Mollema (Belkin) in second and 4:25 over Contador in third in the general classification.

Froome was surprised but pleased to win the stage.

“I didn’t imagine I’d win on this climb, it’s so historic and means so much to this race, especially in the 100th edition of the race,” he said.

“My objective was to get as much of a buffer in GC as I could. I didn’t seem myself winning. I can’t believe it.”

Froome praised Quintana for his performance.

“He’s a really strong climber. I expected him to go but I wasn’t expecting it’d be that hard to catch him. Even when I did, I thought he’d win the stage and I’d have to settle for whatever gap I could get. Fortunately he faded in last two kilometres and I had a bit left. We talked a bit and I was motivating him by saying 'Come on, come on'. But then he faded, I don’t think I really attacked.”

Bauke Mollema of Belkin lost 1:46 to Froome on the stage, but retained his second place overall, now 4:14 down. "It wasn’t easy. I had to give everything I had, but I guess you can take a lot of pain when you're second overall!” he said.  “I'm not sure if I've ever had to go so deep. In the last ten kilometres I was really suffering."

He also praised teammate Laurens ten Dam, who stayed in fifth place overall, saying he “was very strong and did a lot of work. That was great.”

How it unfolded 

All 181 remaining riders took to the early start, with much nervousness and tension. The attacks started almost immediately, but no one was able to get away. There were two category 4 climbs within the first 30km, and as expected, they served as the springboard for the day's break group.

A group of 10 formed around the ever dangerous Peter Sagan (Cannondale) and Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-QuickStep). The other eight were Wout Poels (Vacansoleil-DCM), Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge), Christophe Riblon (AG2R), Julien El Fares (Sojasun), Alberto Losado (Katusha), Pierrick Fedrigo (FDJ.FR), Markel Irizar (RadioShack-Leopard), and Jeremy Roy (FDJ.FR).

By 50km, they had built up a lead of 1:50, and it just increased from there, hitting 7 minutes only 25km later. King of the Mountains Pierre Rolland (Europcar) and Marcus Burghardt (BMC) fought hard to catch up, but had trouble making the final connection. Christophe Le Mevel (Cofidis) and Mikel Astarloza (Euskaltel) tried too, but finally had to sit up and wait for the field.

Burghardt and Rolland had been at one point within 15 seconds of the group, but were unable to close the gap. When it grew to one minute, Rolland realized the futility of his efforts and gave up the chase. Eventually they too were caught by the field.

After reaching a high of 7 minutes, the gap started to fall by the halfway mark. The break group went through the feed zone with a lead of only 4:35. Europcar led the chase, and it began to look as if the break wouldn't make it to the foot of Mont Ventoux alone.

The race had gotten off to an exceptionally fast start, over 48km covered in the first hour. The second hour was even faster at 50.5kph, but the third hour settled down to a more reasonable 41.3.

With 93km to go, Movistar had moved in to lead the chase, with the gap between the 3:30 and 4:00 minute marks. The peloton seemed happy to keep the group at that distance.

The day's intermediate sprint came 34km before the end, and there was little doubt as to how it will go. No one dared to challenge the green jersey, but Sagan kept a wary eye on the others as he rolled over the line as first.

As the start of the climb loomed, Euskaltel moved to the front of the field and picked up the pace. With 29km to go the gap had dropped to three minutes. Sky moved back to the front, with the gap now plummeting with every meter.

That was too much for Chavanel, who attacked the breakaway with visions of Bastille Day glory in mind. With still one kilometer to go before the climb started, the gap was under two minutes. At the other end of the action, riders were falling off the back, including last year's best young rider Tejay van Garderen (BMC).

Chavanel had built up 28 seconds with 20km to go, and the chase group too started falling apart, with Sagan noticeably lagging back. Surprisingly, Rolland was dropped from the main group, and it seemed unlikely he would be able to play a role in the stage.

Sagan was one of the first to re-join the field, which he celebrated with a wave and wheelie. Soon Irizar and Riblon were the only chasers, 28 seconds behind Chavanel with 16 km to go, with the field a bit more than a minute behind them.

Rui Costa (Movistar) and Jan Bakelants (RadioShack-Leopard) were the first to jump from the field. Costa couldn't hang on, but Bakelants soon moved up to Irizar and Riblon.

Andy Schleck got dropped along the way, and had the further handicap of a “helpful” fan, who no doubt only wanted to give him a push, but nearly shoved him off his bike.

Irizar sooon fell back, but Bakelants was joined by Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel). Quintana jumped as next, as Nieve passed Chavanel. With 12.4 km the Colombian caught Chavanel, and Sky moved into the lead of the chase, with Froome having two helpers with him.

Chavanel was soon caught again, and the gap from the field to Nieve was only 39 seconds. Quintana moved up slowly and smoothly in pursuit of the Basque rider. It took a while but he caught Nivel with 10.5 km to go.

Cadel Evans (BMC), who won the Tour in 2011, had never been top in this year's race, and fell back from the Froome group with a bit more than 10 km to go. Bakelants was caught about the same time, leaving only Quintana and Nieve in the lead by 41 seconds.

With a little over 9 kilometers to go, Peter Kennaugh dropped out of the lead work, leaving Froome with only Richie Porte to lead him. Contador, right behind, had two helpers. Belkin's Bauke Mollema and Laurens ten Dam were also still in the group.

The long grinding climb took its expected toll, and the favourites' group became smaller and smaller, with truly only favourites in it. Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Jakob Fuglsang were victims, as well. With 8 kilometers to go, there was only a trio: Froome, Porte and Contador.

Porte put in an incredible performance, pulling the group up the dreaded climb, but he too could finally had to drop back. With 7.5m to go, Nieve could no longer stay with Quintana.

Shortly thereafter, Froome attacked, quickly passing the fading Nieve. Contador could not or did not respond. The duo fought the motorcycles and crazed fans and Froome easily moved past Quintana, never once getting out of the saddle. The Colombian fought his way back though, and took Froome's rear wheel, eventually taking his turn in the lead.

As their gap over Contador increased, Quintana moved back into the lead work after a few words with Froome. The Briton tried repeatedly to dump him, and with 1.3 km to go he was finally successful.

Joaquim Rodriguez jumped from his group as they passed under the flamme rouge, hoping to make up a few seconds. But ahead of him, Froome rolled over the line, with a large smile on his face and still enough energy to celebrate. Quintana came in 29 seconds down.

The surprise came as the next riders came into view: Nieve and Rodriguez – no Contador to be seen! The Spaniard finished 1:40 down, as sixth, another bitter blow.

 

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling5:48:45
2Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:00:29
3Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:23
4Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
5Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:40
6Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
7Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:01:43
8Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:46
9Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:53
10Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:08
11Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:02:12
12Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:02:26
13Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:32
14Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp0:02:36
15Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling0:02:49
16Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha0:03:06
17Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:03:11
18Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:03:14
19Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:15
20Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:03:31
21Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:07
22John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:56
23Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:05:04
24Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:06:13
25Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:06:38
26Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:06:44
27Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
28Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:08:39
29Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:08:46
30Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
31Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
32Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
33Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
34Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
35Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
36Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha0:10:07
37Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol0:10:29
38Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard0:10:42
39Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
40Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha0:11:16
41Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:12:01
42Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:12:02
43Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun0:12:23
44Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:12:34
45Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:12:38
46Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:13:06
47Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:13:16
48Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
49Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
50Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:13:28
51Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:14:08
52Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun0:14:51
53Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:15:29
54Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:16:39
55Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:16:47
56Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard0:16:56
57Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
58Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:17:14
59Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
60Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
61Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
62Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
63Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:17:50
64Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:17:57
65Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun0:18:19
66Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:18:25
67Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
68Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:19:20
69Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
70Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
71Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
72Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
73Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
74Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
75Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
76Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
77Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
78Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
79Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:19:52
80Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:19:56
81Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
82Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr0:20:06
83Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
84Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr0:20:30
85Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:23:07
86Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
87Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
88Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
89David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
90Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
91André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:24:49
92Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:24:54
93Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:25:26
94Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:26:59
95Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
96Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
97Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr0:27:13
98Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:27:36
99Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
100Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
101Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
102Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
103Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
104Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
105Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
106Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
107Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
108Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
109Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
110Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
111Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
112Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
113Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
114Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
115David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
116Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
117Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
118Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
119Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
120Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
121Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
122Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
123Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
124Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
125Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
126John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:27:46
127Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:27:56
128Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:28:05
129Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:28:16
130Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:28:28
131Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
132Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
133Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
134Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:28:39
135Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
136David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling0:28:56
137Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:29:08
138Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:29:48
139Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
140Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
141Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
142Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:30:23
143Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp0:31:26
144Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun0:32:09
145Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:32:36
146Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
147Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
148Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
149Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
150Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
151Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
152Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
153Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
154Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
155Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
156Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
157Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun
158Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
159Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
160Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
161Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
162Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
163Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
164Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
165Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
166Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
167Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
168Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha
169Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
170Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
171Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
172Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
173Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
174Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
175Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
176Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
177Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
178William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
179Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
180Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:32:50
181Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun0:50:21

Intermediate Sprint - Malaucène, km. 208.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling20pts
2Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step17
3Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge15
4Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team13
5Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr11
6Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha10
7Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard9
8Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr8
9Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
10André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol6
11Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step5
12Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team4
13Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team3
14Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team2
15Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team1

Mountain 1 - Côte d'Eyzin-Pinet km. 20.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

Mountain 2 - Côte de Primarette km. 26.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar1

Mountain 3 - Côte de Lens-Lestang km. 44.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun1

Mountain 4 - Côte de Bourdeaux km. 143.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr2pts
2Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team5:49:14
2Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:02:45
3Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:46
4Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:06:09
5Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:17
6Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:12:09
7Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun0:14:22
8Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard0:16:27
9Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:16:45
10Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:17:28
11Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun0:17:50
12Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:19:27
13Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr0:20:01
14Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:22:38
15Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:27:07
16Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
17Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
18Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
19Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
20John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:27:17
21Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:27:59

Most combative rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Saxo-Tinkoff17:32:01
2Belkin Pro Cycling0:01:04
3Ag2R La Mondiale0:04:33
4Katusha0:08:50
5Sky Procycling0:09:41
6Movistar Team0:09:49
7Radioshack Leopard0:11:35
8Euskaltel-Euskadi0:13:00
9Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:19:41
10BMC Racing Team0:20:32
11Cofidis, Solutions Credits
12Garmin - Sharp0:22:48
13Sojasun0:28:12
14Lotto-Belisol0:31:44
15Team Europcar0:32:45
16Astana Pro Team0:34:37
17Vacansoleil-DCM0:48:18
18FDJ0:52:13
19Orica Greenedge0:53:44
20Team Argos-Shimano0:54:27
21Lampre-Merida1:01:27
22Cannondale Pro Cycling1:17:54

General classification after stage 15
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling61:11:43
2Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:04:14
3Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:04:25
4Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:04:28
5Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:04:54
6Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:05:47
7Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:06:22
8Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha0:07:11
9Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:47
10Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:07:58
11Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp0:08:28
12Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:09:54
13Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:12:32
14Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:13:47
15Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:14:42
16Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:15:40
17Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:18:12
18Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:19:14
19Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha0:21:42
20Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:23:36
21Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:23:50
22Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
23Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:28:45
24Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:29:16
25Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:30:26
26Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling0:32:53
27Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:33:02
28Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:33:28
29Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:33:42
30Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:34:12
31John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:37:10
32Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:40:19
33Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun0:40:24
34Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha0:42:55
35Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:44:24
36Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard0:44:55
37Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard0:47:28
38Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:49:54
39Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:53:57
40Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:54:18
41Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:54:20
42Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:54:52
43Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:55:02
44Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:55:05
45Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr0:56:11
46Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:59:43
47Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team1:00:02
48Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team1:00:09
49Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida1:01:19
50Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team1:02:03
51Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun1:03:47
52Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr1:05:25
53Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:06:12
54Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge1:07:45
55Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1:07:58
56Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:09:01
57Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:10:03
58Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:10:19
59Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha1:11:08
60Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard1:11:47
61Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:12:02
62Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano1:12:11
63Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard1:15:09
64Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1:15:39
65Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp1:18:16
66Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp1:19:05
67Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:19:36
68Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:21:26
69Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr1:22:02
70Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:22:44
71Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard1:24:18
72Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling1:26:32
73Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr1:27:50
74Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:28:02
75Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1:28:40
76Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:29:06
77Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:30:25
78Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol1:30:30
79Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:30:38
80Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1:30:40
81Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:31:52
82Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team1:32:04
83Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano1:32:09
84Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team1:33:03
85Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge1:33:09
86Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha1:33:44
87Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1:34:36
88Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:34:56
89Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:35:09
90Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:35:11
91Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun1:36:27
92Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar1:38:23
93Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team1:38:32
94Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar1:38:39
95Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:40:38
96Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:40:46
97Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:40:54
98Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling1:40:59
99David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp1:42:13
100Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:42:45
101Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha1:43:12
102Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:47:29
103Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun1:47:35
104Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun1:48:10
105Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:48:13
106Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:48:21
107Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team1:48:37
108Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard1:49:25
109Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:49:57
110Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:50:03
111Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun1:51:05
112Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol1:51:25
113John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano1:51:50
114Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun1:52:56
115Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:57:42
116Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:58:37
117Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:59:38
118Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:59:57
119Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp2:00:44
120Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida2:01:53
121Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2:02:07
122Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha2:02:35
123Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun2:03:15
124Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling2:03:45
125André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol2:04:04
126Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:06:08
127Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2:07:22
128Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr2:09:43
129Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team2:09:59
130Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano2:12:06
131Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida2:12:19
132Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:12:49
133Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol2:12:59
134Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff2:13:09
135Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2:13:27
136Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha2:13:54
137David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar2:13:55
138Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:14:54
139Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:15:04
140Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2:15:36
141Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha2:15:47
142Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:16:31
143Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:16:46
144Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano2:19:51
145Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:20:39
146Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr2:20:41
147Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling2:21:06
148Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi2:22:41
149Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp2:23:00
150Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2:23:20
151Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2:23:30
152Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:25:30
153Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano2:25:32
154David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling2:25:44
155Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar2:25:49
156William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr2:26:20
157Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida2:26:33
158Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2:27:24
159Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2:27:48
160Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2:28:07
161Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2:28:40
162Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling2:29:05
163Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:29:12
164Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol2:29:21
165Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling2:30:48
166Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge2:30:55
167Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge2:31:12
168Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge2:32:16
169Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol2:33:19
170Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar2:33:41
171Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge2:34:52
172Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano2:35:13
173Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol2:36:06
174Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano2:36:58
175Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:44:00
176Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano2:44:11
177Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun2:44:34
178Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar2:44:55
179Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:45:10
180Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:46:02
181Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge2:46:52

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling377pts
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step278
3André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol223
4Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano177
5Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha157
6Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team145
7Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team110
8Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step101
9Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge91
10Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team87
11Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale72
12Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step70
13Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team66
14Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi65
15Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team64
16Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling63
17Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team63
18Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun61
19Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard59
20Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida58
21Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff56
22Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling53
23Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step52
24Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team52
25Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge47
26Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff45
27Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff43
28Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun43
29John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano43
30David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp43
31Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge42
32Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team40
33Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol39
34Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team38
35Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr36
36Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team34
37Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling33
38Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step33
39Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano31
40Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step30
41Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol29
42Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha29
43Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff29
44Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team29
45Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida29
46Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun28
47Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp28
48Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team28
49Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step26
50Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team26
51Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits26
52Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar26
53Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar26
54Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp26
55Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi25
56Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge25
57Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge24
58Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp23
59Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale23
60Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar22
61Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale22
62Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi22
63William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr22
64Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team22
65Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar22
66Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol21
67Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team20
68Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits20
69Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale20
70Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol20
71Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida19
72Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr19
73Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar18
74Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard18
75Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale18
76Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team17
77David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar17
78Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun17
79Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun17
80Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team17
81Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling16
82Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team16
83Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits15
84Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team15
85Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff14
86Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team14
87Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff14
88Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha13
89Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi13
90Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge13
91Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp13
92Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar12
93Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi11
94Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard10
95Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard10
96Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha10
97Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
98Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard9
99Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling9
100Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha9
101Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano8
102Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team8
103Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team8
104Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida8
105Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team8
106Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr8
107Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling7
108Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff7
109Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi7
110Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano7
111Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
112Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team6
113Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling6
114Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step5
115Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team5
116Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling5
117David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling4
118Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team4
119Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard4
120Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling4
121Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3
122Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3
123Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling3
124Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff2
125Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1
126Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun1
127Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team1
128Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano1
129Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1
130Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1
131Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling1
132Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol-4
133Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team-5
134Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar-5
135Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida-5
136Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp-5

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling83pts
2Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team66
3Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi53
4Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar51
5Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff28
6Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha28
7Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling28
8Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team24
9Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team20
10Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff20
11Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team20
12Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale16
13Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge15
14Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team15
15Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team14
16Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling14
17Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp13
18Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp12
19Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp12
20Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
21Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol10
22Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard7
23Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha6
24Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team6
25Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
26Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr5
27Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard5
28Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
29Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff4
30Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi4
31Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar3
32Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2
33Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr2
34Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2
35Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun2
36Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun2
37Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
38Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
39Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun1
40Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun1
41Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge1
42Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar1
43Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano1
44Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1
45Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling1
46Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp1
47Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard1
48Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun1
49Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team1
50David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar1
51Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
52Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team1
53Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1
54Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team61:17:30
2Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:02:11
3Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:06:45
4Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:18:03
5Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:49:18
6Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:54:15
7Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun0:58:00
8Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:59:38
9Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano1:06:24
10Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard1:09:22
11Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:15:39
12Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr1:16:15
13Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling1:20:45
14Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:22:15
15Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun1:41:48
16John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano1:46:03
17Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:14:52
18Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi2:16:54
19Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2:17:33
20Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge2:25:08
21Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar2:39:08

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Saxo-Tinkoff183:01:46
2Belkin Pro Cycling0:03:36
3Ag2R La Mondiale0:08:03
4Movistar Team0:12:15
5Radioshack Leopard0:16:19
6Katusha0:23:42
7BMC Racing Team0:39:25
8Garmin - Sharp0:45:02
9Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:52:05
10Sky Procycling0:54:40
11Euskaltel-Euskadi0:57:24
12Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:31:11
13Team Europcar1:39:01
14FDJ1:55:38
15Astana Pro Team2:03:34
16Sojasun2:07:42
17Lampre-Merida2:15:28
18Vacansoleil-DCM2:45:17
19Orica Greenedge2:53:00
20Lotto-Belisol3:26:51
21Team Argos-Shimano3:40:34
22Cannondale Pro Cycling3:47:31

