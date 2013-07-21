Image 1 of 52 Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) won his fourth stage of the Tour on the Champs Elysees (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 2 of 52 Just 133.5km to go. The jersey holders line up in Versailles (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 52 Team Sky enjoy the moment on their way to a second Tour de France overall victory (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 52 Chris Froome (Sky) in the shadows of the Arc de Triomphe (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 52 The Tour de France peloton on another lap of the Champs-Élysées (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 52 Colombia's Nairo Quintana (Movistar) won the youth classification in his very first Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 52 Chris Froome (Sky) celebrates his overall victory in the 100th Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 52 Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) claimed his fourth stage win of the 2013 Tour de France with victory on the Champs-Élysées (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 52 Chris Froome (Sky) stays concentrated in Paris (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 52 A fly-over in Paris as the city celebrates the 100th Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 52 Omega Pharma-Quick-Step lead the peloton in Paris (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 52 The winner of the 100th Tour de France, Sky's Chris Froome (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 52 Here's cheers. Chris Froome (Sky) and team principal Dave Brailford enjoy a glass of champagne (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 52 Team Sky celebrate their second consecutive victory in the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 52 The classification leaders begin stage 21 at the very front of proceedings (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 52 The sun sets over Paris as the peloton heads down the Champs-Élysées (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 52 Team Sky on a victory lap in Paris having secured Chris Froome's win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 52 The final podium of the 2013 Tour de France - 2nd Nairo Quintana (Movistar), 1st Chris Froome (Sky), 3rd Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 52 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) won his second consecutive points classification (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 52 Saxo - Tinkoff stand victorious as winners of the team classification at the 2013 Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 52 Nairo Quintana (Movistar), second overall, Chris Froome (Sky) winner Tour de France 2013, Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) third overall (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 52 There is time to enjoy the moment for Chris Froome (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 52 Winner of the 100th Tour de France, Sky's Chris Froome (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 52 Thumbs up. Chris Froome (Sky) en route to Paris (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 52 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) in his debut Tour de France was winner of the mountains and youth classification (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 52 Nairo Quintana (Movistar), Chris Froome (Sky) and Peter Sagan (Cannondale) stand victorious on the podium in Paris (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 52 Winner of the 21st stage of the 100th Tour de France, Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 52 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) leans into a corner in Paris (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 52 Yellow. 100th Tour de France winner Chris Froome (Sky) soaks up the moment on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 52 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) in polka dots in Paris (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 52 Chris Froome (Sky) in yellow rounds a bend on Stage 21 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 52 Chris Froome (Sky) celebrates his first Tour de France victory (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 52 Time for a celebratory drink. Chris Froome (Sky) has a traditional glass of champage en route to Paris (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 52 The peloton passes the Arc de Triomphe as daylight falls over Paris (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 52 The Tour de France peloton passes the Musée du Louvre (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 52 The classification winners on the podium in Paris (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 52 Nairo Quintana (Movistar), Chris Froome (Sky) and Peter Sagan (Cannondale) winners of the youth, mountains, general and points classification (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 52 Chris Froome dwarfed by the enormity of the yellow jersey podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 52 Christophe Riblon celebrates his super-combativity award (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 40 of 52 For the first time the peloton circled the Arc du Triomphe (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 41 of 52 Alejandro Valverde, Manuel Quinziato and Bram Tankink in the late breakaway (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 42 of 52 The sprint to the line went to Kittel on the Champs-Elysees. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 43 of 52 Christopher Froome with the spoils of victory on the podium in Paris after the 100th Tour de France (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 44 of 52 Chris Froome the winner of the 100th Tour de France (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 45 of 52 Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) elated to take a win on the Champs-Elysees (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 46 of 52 Chris Froome and his fiancee celebrate after the final stage in Paris (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 47 of 52 Chris Froome (Sky) celebrates on the Champs Elysees with his teammates (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 48 of 52 The sprint was close but Kittel was too powerful for Greipel and Cavendish (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 49 of 52 Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) wins the Champs Elysees stage (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 50 of 52 Peter Sagan and all of Cannondale had bright green wigs for the start of the final Tour stage. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 51 of 52 The sun sets on the 100th Tour de France. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 52 of 52 Joaquim 'purito' Rodriguez lights a cigar during the roll-out from Versailles (Image credit: AFP Photo)

Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) sprinted to victory in the final stage of this year's Tour de France, ending Mark Cavendish's four-year winning streak on the Champs-Élysées. Kittel lead from the front inside the final 200 meters, with Andre Greipel and Cavendish unable to close the gap.

Under the Parisian dusk, and with the Arc de Triomphe providing a spectacular backdrop, Kittel was delivered to the line perfectly, his Argos-Shimano team forging their path to the front of the peloton with immaculate timing.

With Greipel and Cavendish struggling to draw level in the closing meters Kittel was able to claim his fourth stage of this year's race, marking a complete turnaround from last year when he abandoned his debut Tour through illness and injury.

"The best thing a sprinter can do is win on the Champs-Élysées. The sprint was tough but it went perfectly. My legs felt good and so I'm really happy," he said after being first on the final Tour de France podium.

"It's difficult to say after such a great Tour de France. I've won four stages. I'm proud of myself and my team. We had some hard days in the mountains but we give it everything together that what's made the difference."

Team Sky's Chris Froome finished the final stage safely, rolling across the finish line with his six teammates 53 seconds after Kittel, and winning his first Tour de France, while Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) rounded out the final podium of the 100th Tour de France. For the second year in a row Sky toasted their Tour de France champion as race organisers ASO pulled out all the stops to celebrate the Tour's 100 edition.

Froome savoured every moment on the podium as the winner of the Tour de France.

"It's absolutely incredible! I could actually feel myself welling up with tears it was really quite an emotional feeling riding across the line with my teammates who have just killed themselves to keep the yellow jersey on my back for these past two weeks," he said.

"It has been an absolutely incredible journey. It's been a tough journey – a bloody tough journey – but to be here, standing on the top step of the podium on the Champs-Elysées is all worth it, 100 percent worth it."

Froome read a message on the podium.

"I'd like to thank my teammates who buried themselves day-in, day-out to keep this yellow jersey on my shoulders and the Team Sky management for believing in me and building this team around me. Thank you to all the people who have taken the time to teach me over the years. Finally, I'd like to thank my close friends and family for being there for me every step of the way," he said.

"This is a beautiful country and it hosts the biggest annual sporting event on the planet. To win the 100th edition is an honour. This is one yellow jersey that will stand the test of time."

Historic evening finale to 100th Tour de France edition

The stage from Versailles set off in the early evening, with the peloton reaching Paris just as dusk began to fall. By then the customary roll call of photos had been ceremoniously concluded, the champagne flute discarded and Peter Sagan green wig to celebrate his second straight green jersey, discarded.

As the race wound through the streets of Paris and around the Arc de Triomphe for the first time there was even time for Miguel Indurain, Greg LeMond and Bernard Hinault to enjoy an open top parade.

Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) was watching from the sidelines, however, having pulled out with 38 kilometres remaining due to illness, a reminder of how cruel luck can be in cycling.

Cavendish, looking for an unprecedented fifth straight stage in win Paris, had to chase back after an early puncture. It was left to another British rider to open the attacking proceedings with David Millar (Garmin-Sharp) the first rider to escape the clutches of the Sky-led field. Millar, who has struggled at times in this year's race, was joined by fellow veteran Juan Antonio Flecha (Vacansoleil-DCM).

The pair kicked out an advantage that stretched to 25 seconds but with 23 kilometres remaining the Spaniard was forced to yield, allowing Millar to soak up the atmosphere as he raced around Norwegian corner, bouncing his way through the gutters that line the edges of the Champs-Élysées and across the line.

As the sky dimmed and the lights from the race motorbikes flickered into life Millar's energies began to fade.

Jeremy Roy was the next rider to launch a move but he was unable to match Millar's attempt and was quickly passed by the trio of Manuel Quinziato (BMC), Bram Tankink (Belkin) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar). Although a more dangerous proposition than Roy, they, too were reeled in, the sprinters not to be denied after a week in the Alps and the Champs-Élysées finishing line in sight.

Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) summoned his teammates into action, Cavendish neatly tucked into the final slot as the peloton flew into the final three kilometres. Lotto Belisol and Cannondale muscled their way to the front as Argos-Shimano drifted in, their lead-out now arguably the best in the world.

Kittel still needed to finish the job off and despite Cavendish and Greipel breathing down his neck, the 25-year-old German was able to hold his line and his strength.

As night fell the attention turned to Froome, the British rider completing a staggering journey that has culminated in a dominant win in this year's race. He dedicated the win to his late mother, and flanked by Quintana and Rodriguez, becomes the second British winner of the world's biggest race.

Quintana, second overall, pulled on the white jersey, with Sagan ruling green and Alberto Contador's Saxo-Tinkoff winning the team classification.

Full Results

1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 3:06:14 2 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 3 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 4 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 5 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 6 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 7 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 8 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 9 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 10 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 11 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 12 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 13 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 14 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 0:00:04 15 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 16 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 17 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 18 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 19 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 20 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 21 Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun 22 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 23 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 24 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 25 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 0:00:10 26 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 27 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 28 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 29 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 30 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 31 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 32 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 33 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 34 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 35 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 36 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 37 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 38 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha 39 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 40 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 41 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 42 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 43 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 44 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 45 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 46 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 47 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 48 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 49 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 50 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 51 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 52 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 53 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 54 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 55 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 56 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 57 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha 58 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 59 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 60 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 61 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 62 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 63 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 64 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 65 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 66 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 67 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 68 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 69 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 70 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 71 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 72 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 73 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 74 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 75 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 76 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 77 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 78 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 79 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 80 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr 81 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 82 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 83 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 84 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 85 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 86 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 87 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 88 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 89 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 90 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 91 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 92 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 93 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 94 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 95 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun 0:00:26 96 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:28 97 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:29 98 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:34 99 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 100 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 101 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 102 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 103 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 104 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 105 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha 106 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 107 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 108 Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 109 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 110 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 111 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 112 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 113 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 114 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 115 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 116 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 117 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 118 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha 119 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 120 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 121 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:41 122 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 123 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 124 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:43 125 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:00:53 126 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 127 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 128 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 129 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 130 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 131 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 132 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:56 133 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 134 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 135 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 0:00:58 136 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 137 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 138 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 139 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 140 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol 141 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:05 142 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:01:14 143 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:15 144 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:18 145 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 146 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 147 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun 148 Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun 149 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 150 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 0:01:34 151 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:01:36 152 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 153 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:01:51 154 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:02:01 155 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:02:21 156 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 157 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 158 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 159 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:02:30 160 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 161 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:02:52 162 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp 0:03:13 163 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun 0:04:09 164 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun 165 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 166 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 167 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 168 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 169 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:04:24 DNF Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team

Points 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 45 pts 2 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 35 3 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 30 4 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 26 5 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 22 6 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 20 7 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 18 8 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 16 9 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 14 10 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 12 11 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 10 12 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 8 13 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 6 14 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 4 15 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2

Intermediate sprint - Paris, 87km 1 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 20 pts 2 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp 17 3 Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun 15 4 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 13 5 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 11 6 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 10 7 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 9 8 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 8 9 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 7 10 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 6 11 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 5 12 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 4 13 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 3 14 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2 15 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1

Mountain 1 - Côte de Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse (Cat. 4) 29.5km 1 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1

Mountain 2 - Côte de Châteaufort (Stèle Jacques Anquetil) (Cat. 4) 33.5km 1 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Young riders 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 3:06:14 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 4 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:04 5 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 7 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:10 8 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 10 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 11 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 12 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 13 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 14 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 15 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 16 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 17 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 18 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 19 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 20 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 21 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:29 22 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:34 23 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 24 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 25 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 26 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:53 27 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:18 28 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 29 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:02:21

Teams 1 Orica GreenEdge 9:18:52 2 Team Europcar 3 Lotto-Belisol 0:00:04 4 Euskaltel - Euskadi 5 Team Argos-Shimano 6 Ag2R La Mondiale 0:00:08 7 Katusha Team 0:00:10 8 Team Saxo-Tinkoff 9 Omega Pharma-QuickStep 10 Cannondale 11 FDJ.fr 12 Belkin Pro Cycling 0:00:14 13 Movistar Team 14 Sojasun 15 BMC Racing Team 16 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 17 RadioShack Leopard 0:00:20 18 Lampre - Merida 0:00:29 19 Garmin - Sharp 0:00:38 20 Vacansoleil-DCM 21 Astana Pro Team 0:00:44 22 Sky Procycling 0:02:29

Final general classification 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 83:56:40 2 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:04:20 3 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 0:05:04 4 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:06:27 5 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:07:27 6 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:11:42 7 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:12:17 8 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:15:26 9 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:15:52 10 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:17:39 11 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:18:59 12 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:20:01 13 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:21:39 14 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:23:38 15 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:26:42 16 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:26:51 17 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 0:32:34 18 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:35:51 19 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:39:41 20 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:41:46 21 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:45:08 22 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:46:00 23 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:48:07 24 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:52:15 25 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:54:00 26 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:54:25 27 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:54:34 28 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:56:33 29 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:57:06 30 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 1:02:43 31 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:03:41 32 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 1:12:42 33 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 1:13:08 34 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:14:59 35 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:20:39 36 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 1:24:22 37 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:27:57 38 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:28:06 39 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 1:30:14 40 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1:34:17 41 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 1:34:30 42 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:36:27 43 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1:36:40 44 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:38:06 45 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:38:57 46 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 1:40:05 47 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 1:40:35 48 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha 1:42:41 49 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 1:44:50 50 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:49:42 51 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha 1:49:54 52 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun 1:53:01 53 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 1:58:53 54 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 1:58:59 55 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:59:38 56 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 2:00:03 57 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 2:00:28 58 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 2:02:59 59 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:04:19 60 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 2:05:28 61 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:07:01 62 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2:07:11 63 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:09:13 64 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2:10:12 65 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 2:12:48 66 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:15:06 67 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 2:15:09 68 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 2:20:14 69 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2:21:32 70 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 2:21:41 71 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2:23:11 72 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 2:23:15 73 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:25:25 74 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 2:26:37 75 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 2:27:42 76 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2:28:19 77 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 2:33:46 78 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2:33:55 79 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 2:34:05 80 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 2:34:36 81 Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun 2:36:28 82 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2:38:51 83 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:38:55 84 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2:39:08 85 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2:39:34 86 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 2:40:22 87 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 2:41:24 88 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:43:28 89 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 2:44:13 90 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 2:44:43 91 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 2:45:05 92 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 2:47:39 93 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:48:03 94 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2:53:27 95 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2:53:36 96 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:53:41 97 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 98 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 2:54:01 99 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 2:54:53 100 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2:57:03 101 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:57:59 102 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:59:09 103 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 2:59:39 104 Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun 2:59:45 105 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3:02:52 106 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3:05:25 107 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 3:05:55 108 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 3:07:12 109 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha 3:07:26 110 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha 3:09:47 111 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3:10:01 112 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun 3:11:38 113 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp 3:14:25 114 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3:15:15 115 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:16:28 116 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun 3:16:30 117 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3:18:40 118 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 3:19:12 119 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 3:21:06 120 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 3:21:29 121 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 3:23:23 122 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3:23:54 123 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 3:24:16 124 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:24:28 125 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:27:17 126 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 3:28:39 127 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 3:28:47 128 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3:31:19 129 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 3:32:07 130 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 3:32:14 131 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3:34:33 132 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3:37:06 133 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 3:37:48 134 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 3:38:31 135 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 3:38:49 136 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 3:38:58 137 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3:40:31 138 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 3:40:55 139 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3:43:15 140 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 3:43:34 141 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 3:45:02 142 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3:45:30 143 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:47:11 144 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3:48:15 145 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 3:48:30 146 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 3:49:02 147 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 3:49:50 148 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3:52:04 149 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3:52:05 150 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3:53:55 151 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun 3:57:09 152 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 3:57:24 153 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3:59:14 154 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 4:00:19 155 Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 4:00:21 156 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 4:01:10 157 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4:02:09 158 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 4:03:06 159 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 4:03:11 160 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4:03:18 161 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 4:03:27 162 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 4:04:26 163 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4:05:18 164 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 4:07:19 165 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4:07:59 166 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 4:10:08 167 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 4:21:46 168 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 4:24:52 169 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 4:27:55

Points classification 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 409 pts 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 312 3 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 267 4 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 222 5 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 177 6 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 163 7 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 156 8 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 110 9 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 107 10 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 104 11 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 101 12 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 89 13 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 84 14 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 84 15 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 80 16 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 76 17 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 72 18 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 72 19 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 70 20 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 69 21 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 69 22 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 67 23 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 66 24 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 66 25 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 66 26 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 61 27 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 61 28 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 60 29 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp 60 30 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 57 31 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 54 32 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 52 33 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 52 34 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 52 35 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 47 36 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 47 37 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 44 38 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 43 39 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun 43 40 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 43 41 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 42 42 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 39 43 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 39 44 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 38 45 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 37 46 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 37 47 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 36 48 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 36 49 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 35 50 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 35 51 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 35 52 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 34 53 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 34 54 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 33 55 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 33 56 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 33 57 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 33 58 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 33 59 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 33 60 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 32 61 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 31 62 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 31 63 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 30 64 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 30 65 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 30 66 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 30 67 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 30 68 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 30 69 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 29 70 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 29 71 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 29 72 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 28 73 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 27 74 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 26 75 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun 24 76 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 23 77 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 22 78 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 22 79 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 21 80 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 21 81 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 20 82 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 20 83 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 19 84 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 19 85 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 19 86 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 19 87 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 19 88 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 18 89 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 18 90 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 18 91 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 17 92 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 17 93 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 17 94 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 17 95 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 17 96 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha 16 97 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 98 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 15 99 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 100 Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun 15 101 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 15 102 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 14 103 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 14 104 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 14 105 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 14 106 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 13 107 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 13 108 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 12 109 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 11 110 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 10 111 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 10 112 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha 10 113 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha 9 114 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 9 115 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 9 116 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 117 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 8 118 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr 8 119 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 8 120 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 8 121 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 8 122 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 7 123 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 7 124 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 7 125 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 7 126 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 7 127 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 128 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 5 129 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 5 130 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 5 131 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 4 132 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 133 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 134 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 3 135 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 3 136 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 137 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 1 138 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 1 139 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun 1 140 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1 141 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida -4 142 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team -4 143 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team -4 144 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team -5 145 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar -5 146 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge -5

Mountains classification 1 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 147 pts 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 136 3 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 117 4 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 99 5 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 98 6 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 98 7 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 72 8 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 72 9 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 64 10 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 63 11 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 62 12 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 41 13 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 35 14 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 33 15 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 32 16 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 31 17 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 28 18 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 27 19 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 24 20 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 24 21 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 21 22 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 20 23 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 20 24 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 16 25 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 15 26 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 15 27 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 14 28 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 14 29 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 14 30 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 13 31 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 13 32 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 33 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 13 34 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 13 35 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 10 36 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 37 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 38 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 39 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 9 40 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 8 41 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 7 42 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 43 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha 6 44 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 6 45 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 6 46 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 47 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 4 48 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 4 49 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 50 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 2 51 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 2 52 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 2 53 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 2 54 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 2 55 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2 56 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2 57 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 2 58 Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun 2 59 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1 60 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 1 61 Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun 1 62 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 1 63 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 1 64 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 1 65 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 1 66 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1 67 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1 68 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 1 69 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 1 70 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 1 71 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 1 72 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 1 73 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 1 74 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1

Most combative rider classification 1 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale

Young riders classification 1 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 84:01:00 2 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:13:19 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:14:39 4 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:22:22 5 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 1:30:10 6 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:33:46 7 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:34:37 8 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 1:35:45 9 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 1:58:39 10 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:10:46 11 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2:17:12 12 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:21:05 13 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 2:29:26 14 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2:34:31 15 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 2:39:53 16 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2:49:07 17 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 3:17:09 18 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 3:19:03 19 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3:19:34 20 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3:26:59 21 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 3:27:54 22 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3:30:13 23 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 3:34:11 24 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3:36:11 25 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3:41:10 26 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3:43:55 27 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 3:56:50 28 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4:03:39 29 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 4:05:48