Kittel wins on the Champs-Elysees

Froome enjoys his first Tour de France victory

Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) won his fourth stage of the Tour on the Champs Elysees

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Just 133.5km to go. The jersey holders line up in Versailles

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Team Sky enjoy the moment on their way to a second Tour de France overall victory

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Chris Froome (Sky) in the shadows of the Arc de Triomphe

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The Tour de France peloton on another lap of the Champs-Élysées

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Colombia's Nairo Quintana (Movistar) won the youth classification in his very first Tour de France

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Chris Froome (Sky) celebrates his overall victory in the 100th Tour de France

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) claimed his fourth stage win of the 2013 Tour de France with victory on the Champs-Élysées

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Chris Froome (Sky) stays concentrated in Paris

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
A fly-over in Paris as the city celebrates the 100th Tour de France

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Omega Pharma-Quick-Step lead the peloton in Paris

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The winner of the 100th Tour de France, Sky's Chris Froome

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Here's cheers. Chris Froome (Sky) and team principal Dave Brailford enjoy a glass of champagne

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Team Sky celebrate their second consecutive victory in the Tour de France

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The classification leaders begin stage 21 at the very front of proceedings

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The sun sets over Paris as the peloton heads down the Champs-Élysées

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Team Sky on a victory lap in Paris having secured Chris Froome's win

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The final podium of the 2013 Tour de France - 2nd Nairo Quintana (Movistar), 1st Chris Froome (Sky), 3rd Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Peter Sagan (Cannondale) won his second consecutive points classification

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Saxo - Tinkoff stand victorious as winners of the team classification at the 2013 Tour de France

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Nairo Quintana (Movistar), second overall, Chris Froome (Sky) winner Tour de France 2013, Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) third overall

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
There is time to enjoy the moment for Chris Froome (Sky)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Winner of the 100th Tour de France, Sky's Chris Froome

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Thumbs up. Chris Froome (Sky) en route to Paris

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Nairo Quintana (Movistar) in his debut Tour de France was winner of the mountains and youth classification

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Nairo Quintana (Movistar), Chris Froome (Sky) and Peter Sagan (Cannondale) stand victorious on the podium in Paris

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Winner of the 21st stage of the 100th Tour de France, Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) leans into a corner in Paris

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Yellow. 100th Tour de France winner Chris Froome (Sky) soaks up the moment on the podium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Nairo Quintana (Movistar) in polka dots in Paris

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Chris Froome (Sky) in yellow rounds a bend on Stage 21 of the Tour de France

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Chris Froome (Sky) celebrates his first Tour de France victory

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Time for a celebratory drink. Chris Froome (Sky) has a traditional glass of champage en route to Paris

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The peloton passes the Arc de Triomphe as daylight falls over Paris

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The Tour de France peloton passes the Musée du Louvre

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The classification winners on the podium in Paris

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Nairo Quintana (Movistar), Chris Froome (Sky) and Peter Sagan (Cannondale) winners of the youth, mountains, general and points classification

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Chris Froome dwarfed by the enormity of the yellow jersey podium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Christophe Riblon celebrates his super-combativity award

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
For the first time the peloton circled the Arc du Triomphe

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alejandro Valverde, Manuel Quinziato and Bram Tankink in the late breakaway

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The sprint to the line went to Kittel on the Champs-Elysees.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Christopher Froome with the spoils of victory on the podium in Paris after the 100th Tour de France

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Chris Froome the winner of the 100th Tour de France

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) elated to take a win on the Champs-Elysees

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Chris Froome and his fiancee celebrate after the final stage in Paris

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Chris Froome (Sky) celebrates on the Champs Elysees with his teammates

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
The sprint was close but Kittel was too powerful for Greipel and Cavendish

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) wins the Champs Elysees stage

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Peter Sagan and all of Cannondale had bright green wigs for the start of the final Tour stage.

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
The sun sets on the 100th Tour de France.

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Joaquim 'purito' Rodriguez lights a cigar during the roll-out from Versailles

(Image credit: AFP Photo)

Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) sprinted to victory in the final stage of this year's Tour de France, ending Mark Cavendish's four-year winning streak on the Champs-Élysées. Kittel lead from the front inside the final 200 meters, with Andre Greipel and Cavendish unable to close the gap.

Under the Parisian dusk, and with the Arc de Triomphe providing a spectacular backdrop, Kittel was delivered to the line perfectly, his Argos-Shimano team forging their path to the front of the peloton with immaculate timing.

With Greipel and Cavendish struggling to draw level in the closing meters Kittel was able to claim his fourth stage of this year's race, marking a complete turnaround from last year when he abandoned his debut Tour through illness and injury.

"The best thing a sprinter can do is win on the Champs-Élysées. The sprint was tough but it went perfectly. My legs felt good and so I'm really happy," he said after being first on the final Tour de France podium.

"It's difficult to say after such a great Tour de France. I've won four stages. I'm proud of myself and my team. We had some hard days in the mountains but we give it everything together that what's made the difference."

Team Sky's Chris Froome finished the final stage safely, rolling across the finish line with his six teammates 53 seconds after Kittel, and winning his first Tour de France, while Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) rounded out the final podium of the 100th Tour de France. For the second year in a row Sky toasted their Tour de France champion as race organisers ASO pulled out all the stops to celebrate the Tour's 100 edition.

Froome savoured every moment on the podium as the winner of the Tour de France.

"It's absolutely incredible! I could actually feel myself welling up with tears it was really quite an emotional feeling riding across the line with my teammates who have just killed themselves to keep the yellow jersey on my back for these past two weeks," he said.

"It has been an absolutely incredible journey. It's been a tough journey – a bloody tough journey – but to be here, standing on the top step of the podium on the Champs-Elysées is all worth it, 100 percent worth it."

Froome read a message on the podium.

"I'd like to thank my teammates who buried themselves day-in, day-out to keep this yellow jersey on my shoulders and the Team Sky management for believing in me and building this team around me. Thank you to all the people who have taken the time to teach me over the years. Finally, I'd like to thank my close friends and family for being there for me every step of the way," he said.

"This is a beautiful country and it hosts the biggest annual sporting event on the planet. To win the 100th edition is an honour. This is one yellow jersey that will stand the test of time."

Historic evening finale to 100th Tour de France edition

The stage from Versailles set off in the early evening, with the peloton reaching Paris just as dusk began to fall. By then the customary roll call of photos had been ceremoniously concluded, the champagne flute discarded and Peter Sagan green wig to celebrate his second straight green jersey, discarded.

As the race wound through the streets of Paris and around the Arc de Triomphe for the first time there was even time for Miguel Indurain, Greg LeMond and Bernard Hinault to enjoy an open top parade.

Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) was watching from the sidelines, however, having pulled out with 38 kilometres remaining due to illness, a reminder of how cruel luck can be in cycling.

Cavendish, looking for an unprecedented fifth straight stage in win Paris, had to chase back after an early puncture. It was left to another British rider to open the attacking proceedings with David Millar (Garmin-Sharp) the first rider to escape the clutches of the Sky-led field. Millar, who has struggled at times in this year's race, was joined by fellow veteran Juan Antonio Flecha (Vacansoleil-DCM).

The pair kicked out an advantage that stretched to 25 seconds but with 23 kilometres remaining the Spaniard was forced to yield, allowing Millar to soak up the atmosphere as he raced around Norwegian corner, bouncing his way through the gutters that line the edges of the Champs-Élysées and across the line.

As the sky dimmed and the lights from the race motorbikes flickered into life Millar's energies began to fade.

Jeremy Roy was the next rider to launch a move but he was unable to match Millar's attempt and was quickly passed by the trio of Manuel Quinziato (BMC), Bram Tankink (Belkin) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar). Although a more dangerous proposition than Roy, they, too were reeled in, the sprinters not to be denied after a week in the Alps and the Champs-Élysées finishing line in sight.

Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) summoned his teammates into action, Cavendish neatly tucked into the final slot as the peloton flew into the final three kilometres. Lotto Belisol and Cannondale muscled their way to the front as Argos-Shimano drifted in, their lead-out now arguably the best in the world.

Kittel still needed to finish the job off and despite Cavendish and Greipel breathing down his neck, the 25-year-old German was able to hold his line and his strength.

As night fell the attention turned to Froome, the British rider completing a staggering journey that has culminated in a dominant win in this year's race. He dedicated the win to his late mother, and flanked by Quintana and Rodriguez, becomes the second British winner of the world's biggest race.

Quintana, second overall, pulled on the white jersey, with Sagan ruling green and Alberto Contador's Saxo-Tinkoff winning the team classification.

Full Results

1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano3:06:14
2André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
3Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
5Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
6Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
7Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
8Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
9Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
10Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
11Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
12Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
13Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
14Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol0:00:04
15Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
16Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
17Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
18Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
19Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
20Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
21Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun
22Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
23Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
24Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
25Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol0:00:10
26Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
27Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
28Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
29Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
30Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
31Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
32Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
33Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
34Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
35Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
36Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
37Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
38Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
39Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
40Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
41Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
42Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
43Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
44Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
45Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
46Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
47John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
48Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
49Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
50Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
51Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
52Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
53Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
54Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
55Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
56Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
57Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha
58Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
59Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
60Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
61Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
62Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
63Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
64Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
65Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
66Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
67Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
68Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
69Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
70Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
71Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
72Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
73Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
74Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
75Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
76Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
77Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
78Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
79Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
80Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr
81Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
82Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
83Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
84Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
85Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
86Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
87Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
88Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
89Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
90Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
91Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
92Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
93Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
94Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
95Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun0:00:26
96Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp0:00:28
97Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:29
98Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:34
99Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
100Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
101Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
102Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
103Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
104Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
105Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
106Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
107Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
108Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
109Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
110Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
111Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
112Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
113Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
114John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
115Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
116Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
117Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
118Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha
119Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
120Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
121Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:41
122Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
123Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
124Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:43
125Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling0:00:53
126Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
127David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
128Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
129Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
130Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
131Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
132Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:56
133Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
134Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
135David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar0:00:58
136Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
137Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
138Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
139Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
140Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
141Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:05
142Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:01:14
143Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:15
144Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:18
145Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
146Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
147Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
148Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
149Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
150Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha0:01:34
151Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:36
152Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
153Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:51
154Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:02:01
155Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:02:21
156Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
157Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
158Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
159Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:02:30
160Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
161Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:02:52
162David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp0:03:13
163Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun0:04:09
164Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
165Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
166Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
167Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
168Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
169Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:04:24
DNFLieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team

Points
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano45pts
2André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol35
3Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step30
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling26
5Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida22
6Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha20
7Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar18
8Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar16
9Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff14
10Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr12
11Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge10
12Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge8
13Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi6
14Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol4
15Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2

Intermediate sprint - Paris, 87km
1Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team20pts
2David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp17
3Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun15
4Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge13
5Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team11
6Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar10
7Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team9
8Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team8
9Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling7
10Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling6
11Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step5
12Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step4
13David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling3
14Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2
15Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1

Mountain 1 - Côte de Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse (Cat. 4) 29.5km
1Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1

Mountain 2 - Côte de Châteaufort (Stèle Jacques Anquetil) (Cat. 4) 33.5km
1Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team1

Young riders
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano3:06:14
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
3Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
4Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:04
5Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
6Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
7Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp0:00:10
8Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
9Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
10Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
11Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
12Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
13Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
14Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
15Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
16Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
17Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
18Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
19Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
20Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
21Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:29
22Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:34
23John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
24Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
25Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
26Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:53
27Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:18
28Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
29Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:02:21

Teams
1Orica GreenEdge9:18:52
2Team Europcar
3Lotto-Belisol0:00:04
4Euskaltel - Euskadi
5Team Argos-Shimano
6Ag2R La Mondiale0:00:08
7Katusha Team0:00:10
8Team Saxo-Tinkoff
9Omega Pharma-QuickStep
10Cannondale
11FDJ.fr
12Belkin Pro Cycling0:00:14
13Movistar Team
14Sojasun
15BMC Racing Team
16Cofidis, Solutions Credits
17RadioShack Leopard0:00:20
18Lampre - Merida0:00:29
19Garmin - Sharp0:00:38
20Vacansoleil-DCM
21Astana Pro Team0:00:44
22Sky Procycling0:02:29

Final general classification
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling83:56:40
2Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:04:20
3Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha0:05:04
4Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:06:27
5Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:07:27
6Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:11:42
7Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:12:17
8Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:15:26
9Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:15:52
10Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:17:39
11Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:18:59
12Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:20:01
13Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:21:39
14Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:23:38
15Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:26:42
16Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:26:51
17Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha0:32:34
18Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:35:51
19Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling0:39:41
20Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:41:46
21Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:45:08
22John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:46:00
23Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:48:07
24Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:52:15
25Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:54:00
26Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:54:25
27Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:54:34
28Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:56:33
29Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr0:57:06
30Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard1:02:43
31Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:03:41
32Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar1:12:42
33Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp1:13:08
34Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:14:59
35Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:20:39
36Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard1:24:22
37Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:27:57
38Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:28:06
39Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team1:30:14
40Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1:34:17
41Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano1:34:30
42Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:36:27
43Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1:36:40
44Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr1:38:06
45Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team1:38:57
46Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun1:40:05
47Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team1:40:35
48Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha1:42:41
49Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar1:44:50
50Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:49:42
51Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha1:49:54
52Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun1:53:01
53Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard1:58:53
54Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team1:58:59
55Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:59:38
56Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team2:00:03
57Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida2:00:28
58Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard2:02:59
59Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr2:04:19
60Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp2:05:28
61Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:07:01
62Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team2:07:11
63Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:09:13
64Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2:10:12
65Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar2:12:48
66Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr2:15:06
67Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard2:15:09
68Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge2:20:14
69Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2:21:32
70Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp2:21:41
71Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling2:23:11
72Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol2:23:15
73Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:25:25
74Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge2:26:37
75Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano2:27:42
76Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida2:28:19
77Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling2:33:46
78Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2:33:55
79Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team2:34:05
80Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge2:34:36
81Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun2:36:28
82Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling2:38:51
83Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:38:55
84Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team2:39:08
85Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team2:39:34
86Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge2:40:22
87Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun2:41:24
88Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:43:28
89Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun2:44:13
90Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling2:44:43
91Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team2:45:05
92Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff2:47:39
93Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:48:03
94Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling2:53:27
95Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team2:53:36
96Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:53:41
97Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
98Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team2:54:01
99Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar2:54:53
100Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling2:57:03
101Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:57:59
102Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:59:09
103Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard2:59:39
104Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun2:59:45
105Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3:02:52
106Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3:05:25
107Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff3:05:55
108Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol3:07:12
109Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha3:07:26
110Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha3:09:47
111Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling3:10:01
112Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun3:11:38
113David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp3:14:25
114Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling3:15:15
115Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:16:28
116Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun3:16:30
117Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling3:18:40
118Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team3:19:12
119Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha3:21:06
120Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp3:21:29
121John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano3:23:23
122Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi3:23:54
123David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar3:24:16
124Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:24:28
125Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:27:17
126Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr3:28:39
127David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling3:28:47
128Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida3:31:19
129André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol3:32:07
130Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge3:32:14
131Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3:34:33
132Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3:37:06
133Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr3:37:48
134Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar3:38:31
135Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling3:38:49
136Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff3:38:58
137Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida3:40:31
138Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano3:40:55
139Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3:43:15
140Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling3:43:34
141Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha3:45:02
142Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3:45:30
143Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:47:11
144Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3:48:15
145Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano3:48:30
146Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano3:49:02
147Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha3:49:50
148Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3:52:04
149Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3:52:05
150Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3:53:55
151Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun3:57:09
152Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge3:57:24
153Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3:59:14
154Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge4:00:19
155Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling4:00:21
156Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar4:01:10
157Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida4:02:09
158Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar4:03:06
159Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step4:03:11
160Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol4:03:18
161Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge4:03:27
162Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol4:04:26
163Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol4:05:18
164Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano4:07:19
165Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi4:07:59
166Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano4:10:08
167Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team4:21:46
168Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team4:24:52
169Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge4:27:55

Points classification
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling409pts
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step312
3André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol267
4Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano222
5Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha177
6Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team163
7Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team156
8Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step110
9Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling107
10Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale104
11Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge101
12Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step89
13Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard84
14Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team84
15Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida80
16Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff76
17Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha72
18Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale72
19Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff70
20Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team69
21Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team69
22Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi67
23Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team66
24Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff66
25Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team66
26Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team61
27Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun61
28Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team60
29David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp60
30Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling57
31Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling54
32Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team52
33Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step52
34Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge52
35Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge47
36Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp47
37Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar44
38Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar43
39Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun43
40John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano43
41Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi42
42Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team39
43Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol39
44Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar38
45Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team37
46Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr37
47Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr36
48Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar36
49Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff35
50Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar35
51Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge35
52Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team34
53Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling34
54Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp33
55Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team33
56Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano33
57Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol33
58Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge33
59Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step33
60Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi32
61Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale31
62Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge31
63Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale30
64Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard30
65Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol30
66Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp30
67Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi30
68Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step30
69Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard29
70Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida29
71Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team29
72Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun28
73Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step27
74Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits26
75Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun24
76Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp23
77Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team22
78Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team22
79Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team21
80Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol21
81Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits20
82Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano20
83Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step19
84Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff19
85Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff19
86Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr19
87Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida19
88Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits18
89Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard18
90Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar18
91Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi17
92Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun17
93Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling17
94Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling17
95David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar17
96Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha16
97Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15
98Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha15
99Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits15
100Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun15
101Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team15
102Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard14
103Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard14
104Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits14
105Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff14
106Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr13
107Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge13
108Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr12
109Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi11
110Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi10
111Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp10
112Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha10
113Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha9
114Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team9
115Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard9
116John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
117Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team8
118Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr8
119Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida8
120Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team8
121Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff8
122Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida7
123Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling7
124David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling7
125Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling7
126Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling7
127Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
128Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard5
129Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling5
130Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step5
131Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling4
132Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team4
133Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3
134Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling3
135Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team3
136Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
137Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team1
138Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano1
139Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun1
140Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1
141Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida-4
142Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team-4
143Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team-4
144Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team-5
145Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar-5
146Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge-5

Mountains classification
1Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team147pts
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling136
3Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar117
4Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha99
5Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale98
6Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi98
7Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling72
8Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling72
9Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp64
10Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team63
11Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team62
12Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff41
13Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard35
14Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard33
15Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff32
16Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team31
17Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team28
18Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp27
19Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr24
20Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale24
21Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp21
22Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team20
23Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi20
24Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi16
25Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge15
26Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team15
27Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team14
28Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard14
29Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling14
30Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp13
31Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano13
32John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale13
33Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard13
34Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol13
35Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team10
36Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
37Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team9
38Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits9
39Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi9
40Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff8
41Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step7
42Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
43Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha6
44Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team6
45Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step6
46Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5
47Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar4
48Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff4
49Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
50Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr2
51Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida2
52Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano2
53Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun2
54Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team2
55Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2
56Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team2
57Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar2
58Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun2
59Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
60Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team1
61Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun1
62Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge1
63Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun1
64Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling1
65Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar1
66Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1
67Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1
68Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard1
69Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida1
70Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun1
71Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team1
72Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team1
73David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar1
74Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1

Most combative rider classification
1Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale

Young riders classification
1Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team84:01:00
2Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:13:19
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:14:39
4Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:22:22
5Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano1:30:10
6Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr1:33:46
7Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team1:34:37
8Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun1:35:45
9Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard1:58:39
10Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr2:10:46
11Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2:17:12
12Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:21:05
13Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling2:29:26
14Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling2:34:31
15Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun2:39:53
16Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling2:49:07
17Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp3:17:09
18John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano3:19:03
19Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi3:19:34
20Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida3:26:59
21Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge3:27:54
22Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3:30:13
23Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar3:34:11
24Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida3:36:11
25Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3:41:10
26Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3:43:55
27Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar3:56:50
28Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi4:03:39
29Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano4:05:48

Teams classification
1Team Saxo-Tinkoff251:11:07
2Ag2R La Mondiale0:08:28
3RadioShack Leopard0:09:02
4Movistar Team0:22:49
5Belkin Pro Cycling0:38:30
6Katusha Team1:03:48
7Euskaltel - Euskadi1:30:34
8Omega Pharma-QuickStep1:50:25
9Sky Procycling1:56:42
10Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:07:11
11Garmin - Sharp2:13:32
12BMC Racing Team2:26:23
13Team Europcar2:32:29
14FDJ.fr2:50:51
15Sojasun3:47:22
16Lampre - Merida4:06:47
17Vacansoleil-DCM4:26:40
18Astana Pro Team4:58:00
19Orica GreenEdge5:36:44
20Lotto-Belisol5:58:39
21Team Argos-Shimano6:09:36
22Cannondale6:21:09

