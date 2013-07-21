Kittel wins on the Champs-Elysees
Froome enjoys his first Tour de France victory
Stage 21: Versailles - Paris - Champs-Elysées
Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) sprinted to victory in the final stage of this year's Tour de France, ending Mark Cavendish's four-year winning streak on the Champs-Élysées. Kittel lead from the front inside the final 200 meters, with Andre Greipel and Cavendish unable to close the gap.
Under the Parisian dusk, and with the Arc de Triomphe providing a spectacular backdrop, Kittel was delivered to the line perfectly, his Argos-Shimano team forging their path to the front of the peloton with immaculate timing.
With Greipel and Cavendish struggling to draw level in the closing meters Kittel was able to claim his fourth stage of this year's race, marking a complete turnaround from last year when he abandoned his debut Tour through illness and injury.
"The best thing a sprinter can do is win on the Champs-Élysées. The sprint was tough but it went perfectly. My legs felt good and so I'm really happy," he said after being first on the final Tour de France podium.
"It's difficult to say after such a great Tour de France. I've won four stages. I'm proud of myself and my team. We had some hard days in the mountains but we give it everything together that what's made the difference."
Team Sky's Chris Froome finished the final stage safely, rolling across the finish line with his six teammates 53 seconds after Kittel, and winning his first Tour de France, while Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) rounded out the final podium of the 100th Tour de France. For the second year in a row Sky toasted their Tour de France champion as race organisers ASO pulled out all the stops to celebrate the Tour's 100 edition.
Froome savoured every moment on the podium as the winner of the Tour de France.
"It's absolutely incredible! I could actually feel myself welling up with tears it was really quite an emotional feeling riding across the line with my teammates who have just killed themselves to keep the yellow jersey on my back for these past two weeks," he said.
"It has been an absolutely incredible journey. It's been a tough journey – a bloody tough journey – but to be here, standing on the top step of the podium on the Champs-Elysées is all worth it, 100 percent worth it."
Froome read a message on the podium.
"I'd like to thank my teammates who buried themselves day-in, day-out to keep this yellow jersey on my shoulders and the Team Sky management for believing in me and building this team around me. Thank you to all the people who have taken the time to teach me over the years. Finally, I'd like to thank my close friends and family for being there for me every step of the way," he said.
"This is a beautiful country and it hosts the biggest annual sporting event on the planet. To win the 100th edition is an honour. This is one yellow jersey that will stand the test of time."
Historic evening finale to 100th Tour de France edition
The stage from Versailles set off in the early evening, with the peloton reaching Paris just as dusk began to fall. By then the customary roll call of photos had been ceremoniously concluded, the champagne flute discarded and Peter Sagan green wig to celebrate his second straight green jersey, discarded.
As the race wound through the streets of Paris and around the Arc de Triomphe for the first time there was even time for Miguel Indurain, Greg LeMond and Bernard Hinault to enjoy an open top parade.
Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) was watching from the sidelines, however, having pulled out with 38 kilometres remaining due to illness, a reminder of how cruel luck can be in cycling.
Cavendish, looking for an unprecedented fifth straight stage in win Paris, had to chase back after an early puncture. It was left to another British rider to open the attacking proceedings with David Millar (Garmin-Sharp) the first rider to escape the clutches of the Sky-led field. Millar, who has struggled at times in this year's race, was joined by fellow veteran Juan Antonio Flecha (Vacansoleil-DCM).
The pair kicked out an advantage that stretched to 25 seconds but with 23 kilometres remaining the Spaniard was forced to yield, allowing Millar to soak up the atmosphere as he raced around Norwegian corner, bouncing his way through the gutters that line the edges of the Champs-Élysées and across the line.
As the sky dimmed and the lights from the race motorbikes flickered into life Millar's energies began to fade.
Jeremy Roy was the next rider to launch a move but he was unable to match Millar's attempt and was quickly passed by the trio of Manuel Quinziato (BMC), Bram Tankink (Belkin) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar). Although a more dangerous proposition than Roy, they, too were reeled in, the sprinters not to be denied after a week in the Alps and the Champs-Élysées finishing line in sight.
Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) summoned his teammates into action, Cavendish neatly tucked into the final slot as the peloton flew into the final three kilometres. Lotto Belisol and Cannondale muscled their way to the front as Argos-Shimano drifted in, their lead-out now arguably the best in the world.
Kittel still needed to finish the job off and despite Cavendish and Greipel breathing down his neck, the 25-year-old German was able to hold his line and his strength.
As night fell the attention turned to Froome, the British rider completing a staggering journey that has culminated in a dominant win in this year's race. He dedicated the win to his late mother, and flanked by Quintana and Rodriguez, becomes the second British winner of the world's biggest race.
Quintana, second overall, pulled on the white jersey, with Sagan ruling green and Alberto Contador's Saxo-Tinkoff winning the team classification.
Full Results
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|3:06:14
|2
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|3
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|4
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|5
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|6
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|7
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|8
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|9
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|10
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|11
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|12
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|13
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|14
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:04
|15
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|16
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|17
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|21
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun
|22
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|25
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:10
|26
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
|27
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|28
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|29
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|30
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|31
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|32
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|34
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|35
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|36
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|37
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|38
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
|39
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|40
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|41
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|42
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|43
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|44
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|45
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|46
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|47
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|48
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|49
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|50
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|51
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|52
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|53
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|54
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|55
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|56
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|57
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha
|58
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|59
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|60
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|61
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|62
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|63
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
|64
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|65
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|66
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|67
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|68
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|69
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|70
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|71
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|72
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|73
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|74
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|75
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|76
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|77
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|78
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|79
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|80
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|81
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|82
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|83
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|84
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|85
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|86
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|87
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|88
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|89
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|90
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|91
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|92
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|93
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|94
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|95
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
|0:00:26
|96
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:28
|97
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:29
|98
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:34
|99
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|100
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|101
|Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
|102
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|103
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|104
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|105
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
|106
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|107
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|108
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|109
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|110
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|111
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|112
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|113
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|114
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|115
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|116
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|117
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|118
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha
|119
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|120
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|121
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:41
|122
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|123
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|124
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:43
|125
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:00:53
|126
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|127
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|128
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|129
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|130
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|131
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|132
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:56
|133
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|134
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|135
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|0:00:58
|136
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|137
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|138
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|139
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|140
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|141
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:05
|142
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:01:14
|143
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:15
|144
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:18
|145
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|146
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|147
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
|148
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
|149
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|150
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
|0:01:34
|151
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:01:36
|152
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|153
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:01:51
|154
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:02:01
|155
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:02:21
|156
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|157
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|158
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|159
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:02:30
|160
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|161
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:52
|162
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
|0:03:13
|163
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
|0:04:09
|164
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
|165
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|166
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|167
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|168
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|169
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:24
|DNF
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|45
|pts
|2
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|35
|3
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|30
|4
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|26
|5
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|22
|6
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|20
|7
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|18
|8
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|16
|9
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|14
|10
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|12
|11
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|10
|12
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|8
|13
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|6
|14
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|4
|15
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|1
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|20
|pts
|2
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
|17
|3
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun
|15
|4
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|13
|5
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|11
|6
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|10
|7
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|9
|8
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|8
|9
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|7
|10
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|6
|11
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|5
|12
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|4
|13
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|3
|14
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2
|15
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1
|1
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1
|1
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|3:06:14
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:04
|5
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:10
|8
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|10
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|11
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|12
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|13
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|14
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|15
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|16
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
|17
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|18
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|19
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|21
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:29
|22
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:34
|23
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|24
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|25
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|26
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:53
|27
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:18
|28
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|29
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:02:21
|1
|Orica GreenEdge
|9:18:52
|2
|Team Europcar
|3
|Lotto-Belisol
|0:00:04
|4
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|5
|Team Argos-Shimano
|6
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:00:08
|7
|Katusha Team
|0:00:10
|8
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|9
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|10
|Cannondale
|11
|FDJ.fr
|12
|Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:00:14
|13
|Movistar Team
|14
|Sojasun
|15
|BMC Racing Team
|16
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|17
|RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:20
|18
|Lampre - Merida
|0:00:29
|19
|Garmin - Sharp
|0:00:38
|20
|Vacansoleil-DCM
|21
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:44
|22
|Sky Procycling
|0:02:29
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|83:56:40
|2
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:04:20
|3
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|0:05:04
|4
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:06:27
|5
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:07:27
|6
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:42
|7
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:17
|8
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:15:26
|9
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:15:52
|10
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:17:39
|11
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:18:59
|12
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:20:01
|13
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:39
|14
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:23:38
|15
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:26:42
|16
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:26:51
|17
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|0:32:34
|18
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:35:51
|19
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:39:41
|20
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|0:41:46
|21
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:45:08
|22
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:46:00
|23
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:48:07
|24
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:52:15
|25
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:54:00
|26
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:54:25
|27
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|0:54:34
|28
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:56:33
|29
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:57:06
|30
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|1:02:43
|31
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1:03:41
|32
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:12:42
|33
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|1:13:08
|34
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:14:59
|35
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:20:39
|36
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|1:24:22
|37
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:27:57
|38
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:28:06
|39
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|1:30:14
|40
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1:34:17
|41
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:34:30
|42
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:36:27
|43
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1:36:40
|44
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:38:06
|45
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:38:57
|46
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
|1:40:05
|47
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:40:35
|48
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
|1:42:41
|49
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|1:44:50
|50
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:49:42
|51
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha
|1:49:54
|52
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
|1:53:01
|53
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|1:58:53
|54
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|1:58:59
|55
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:59:38
|56
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|2:00:03
|57
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|2:00:28
|58
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|2:02:59
|59
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:04:19
|60
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|2:05:28
|61
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:07:01
|62
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2:07:11
|63
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:09:13
|64
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2:10:12
|65
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|2:12:48
|66
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:15:06
|67
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|2:15:09
|68
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|2:20:14
|69
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2:21:32
|70
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|2:21:41
|71
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2:23:11
|72
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|2:23:15
|73
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:25:25
|74
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|2:26:37
|75
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|2:27:42
|76
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2:28:19
|77
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2:33:46
|78
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2:33:55
|79
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:34:05
|80
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|2:34:36
|81
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun
|2:36:28
|82
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2:38:51
|83
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:38:55
|84
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2:39:08
|85
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2:39:34
|86
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|2:40:22
|87
|Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
|2:41:24
|88
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:43:28
|89
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|2:44:13
|90
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|2:44:43
|91
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2:45:05
|92
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|2:47:39
|93
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:48:03
|94
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2:53:27
|95
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2:53:36
|96
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:53:41
|97
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|98
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|2:54:01
|99
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|2:54:53
|100
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2:57:03
|101
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:57:59
|102
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:59:09
|103
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|2:59:39
|104
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
|2:59:45
|105
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3:02:52
|106
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3:05:25
|107
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|3:05:55
|108
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|3:07:12
|109
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
|3:07:26
|110
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha
|3:09:47
|111
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3:10:01
|112
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
|3:11:38
|113
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
|3:14:25
|114
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3:15:15
|115
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:16:28
|116
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
|3:16:30
|117
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3:18:40
|118
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|3:19:12
|119
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|3:21:06
|120
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
|3:21:29
|121
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|3:23:23
|122
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3:23:54
|123
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|3:24:16
|124
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:24:28
|125
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:27:17
|126
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3:28:39
|127
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|3:28:47
|128
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3:31:19
|129
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|3:32:07
|130
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|3:32:14
|131
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3:34:33
|132
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3:37:06
|133
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|3:37:48
|134
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|3:38:31
|135
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3:38:49
|136
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|3:38:58
|137
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3:40:31
|138
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|3:40:55
|139
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3:43:15
|140
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3:43:34
|141
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
|3:45:02
|142
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3:45:30
|143
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:47:11
|144
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3:48:15
|145
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|3:48:30
|146
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|3:49:02
|147
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|3:49:50
|148
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3:52:04
|149
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3:52:05
|150
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3:53:55
|151
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
|3:57:09
|152
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|3:57:24
|153
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3:59:14
|154
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|4:00:19
|155
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|4:00:21
|156
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|4:01:10
|157
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4:02:09
|158
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|4:03:06
|159
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|4:03:11
|160
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4:03:18
|161
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|4:03:27
|162
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|4:04:26
|163
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4:05:18
|164
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|4:07:19
|165
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4:07:59
|166
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|4:10:08
|167
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|4:21:46
|168
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|4:24:52
|169
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|4:27:55
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|409
|pts
|2
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|312
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|267
|4
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|222
|5
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|177
|6
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|163
|7
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|156
|8
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|110
|9
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|107
|10
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|104
|11
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|101
|12
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|89
|13
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|84
|14
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|84
|15
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|80
|16
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|76
|17
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|72
|18
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|72
|19
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|70
|20
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|69
|21
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|69
|22
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|67
|23
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|66
|24
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|66
|25
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|66
|26
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|61
|27
|Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
|61
|28
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|60
|29
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
|60
|30
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|57
|31
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|54
|32
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|52
|33
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|52
|34
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|52
|35
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|47
|36
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|47
|37
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|44
|38
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|43
|39
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
|43
|40
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|43
|41
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|42
|42
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|39
|43
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|39
|44
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|38
|45
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|37
|46
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|37
|47
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|36
|48
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|36
|49
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|35
|50
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|35
|51
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|35
|52
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|34
|53
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|34
|54
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|33
|55
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|33
|56
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|33
|57
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|33
|58
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|33
|59
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|33
|60
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|32
|61
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|62
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|31
|63
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|30
|64
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|30
|65
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|30
|66
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
|30
|67
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|30
|68
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|30
|69
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|29
|70
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|29
|71
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|29
|72
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|28
|73
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|27
|74
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|26
|75
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
|24
|76
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|23
|77
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|22
|78
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|22
|79
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|21
|80
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|21
|81
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|82
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|20
|83
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|19
|84
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|19
|85
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|19
|86
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|19
|87
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|19
|88
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|18
|89
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|18
|90
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|18
|91
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|17
|92
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
|17
|93
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|17
|94
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|17
|95
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|17
|96
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha
|16
|97
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|98
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|15
|99
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|100
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun
|15
|101
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|15
|102
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|14
|103
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|14
|104
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14
|105
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|14
|106
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|13
|107
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|13
|108
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|12
|109
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|11
|110
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|10
|111
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|10
|112
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
|10
|113
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha
|9
|114
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|9
|115
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|9
|116
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|117
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|118
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|8
|119
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|8
|120
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|8
|121
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|8
|122
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|7
|123
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|7
|124
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|7
|125
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|7
|126
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|7
|127
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|128
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|5
|129
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|5
|130
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|5
|131
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4
|132
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|133
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|134
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|3
|135
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|136
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|137
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|138
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|1
|139
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
|1
|140
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1
|141
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|-4
|142
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|-4
|143
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|-4
|144
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|-5
|145
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|-5
|146
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|-5
|1
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|147
|pts
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|136
|3
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|117
|4
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|99
|5
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|98
|6
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|98
|7
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|72
|8
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|72
|9
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|64
|10
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|63
|11
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|62
|12
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|41
|13
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|35
|14
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|33
|15
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|32
|16
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|31
|17
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|28
|18
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|27
|19
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|24
|20
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|21
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|21
|22
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|20
|23
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|20
|24
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|16
|25
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|15
|26
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|15
|27
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|14
|28
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|14
|29
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|14
|30
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|13
|31
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|13
|32
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|33
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|13
|34
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|13
|35
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|36
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|37
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|38
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|39
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|9
|40
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|8
|41
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|7
|42
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|43
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha
|6
|44
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|6
|45
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|6
|46
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|47
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|48
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|4
|49
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|50
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2
|51
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|2
|52
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|2
|53
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
|2
|54
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|55
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|56
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2
|57
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|58
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
|2
|59
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|60
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|61
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun
|1
|62
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|1
|63
|Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
|1
|64
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|1
|65
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|1
|66
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1
|67
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|68
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|1
|69
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|1
|70
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|1
|71
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|72
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|1
|73
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|1
|74
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|1
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|84:01:00
|2
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:13:19
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:14:39
|4
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:22:22
|5
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:30:10
|6
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:33:46
|7
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:34:37
|8
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
|1:35:45
|9
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|1:58:39
|10
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:10:46
|11
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2:17:12
|12
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:21:05
|13
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2:29:26
|14
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2:34:31
|15
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|2:39:53
|16
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2:49:07
|17
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
|3:17:09
|18
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|3:19:03
|19
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3:19:34
|20
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3:26:59
|21
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|3:27:54
|22
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3:30:13
|23
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|3:34:11
|24
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3:36:11
|25
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3:41:10
|26
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3:43:55
|27
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|3:56:50
|28
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4:03:39
|29
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|4:05:48
|1
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|251:11:07
|2
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:08:28
|3
|RadioShack Leopard
|0:09:02
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:22:49
|5
|Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:38:30
|6
|Katusha Team
|1:03:48
|7
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:30:34
|8
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|1:50:25
|9
|Sky Procycling
|1:56:42
|10
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:07:11
|11
|Garmin - Sharp
|2:13:32
|12
|BMC Racing Team
|2:26:23
|13
|Team Europcar
|2:32:29
|14
|FDJ.fr
|2:50:51
|15
|Sojasun
|3:47:22
|16
|Lampre - Merida
|4:06:47
|17
|Vacansoleil-DCM
|4:26:40
|18
|Astana Pro Team
|4:58:00
|19
|Orica GreenEdge
|5:36:44
|20
|Lotto-Belisol
|5:58:39
|21
|Team Argos-Shimano
|6:09:36
|22
|Cannondale
|6:21:09
