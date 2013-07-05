Image 1 of 60 Tour de France leader Daryl Impey (Orica GreenEdge) looks relaxed in the early kilometres of stage 7 (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 60 Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge) in yellow. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 60 Peter Sagan with the flowers for his stage win in Albi (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 60 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) on the podium after winning stage 7 of the 2013 Tour de France (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 60 The first stage podium of the 2013 Tour de France for Peter Sagan (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 6 of 60 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 7 of 60 Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) in Montpellier. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 60 Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Merida) hsa kept a low profile at the Tour de France. Peter Sagan (Cannondale) broke his run of second places to win stage 7 of the Tour de France into Albi. There was no elaborate victory celebration, as the Slovak was just relieved to finally get off the mark at this Tour.

Sagan has had to settle for three second places to date, but he repaid his team’s efforts to beat John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) in the sprint with Daniele Bennati (Saxo-Tinkoff) in third. He has extended his lead in the green jersey competition over André Greipel (Lotto Belisol) to 94 points.

The Cannondale rider was clearly overjoyed with his victory. “I feel very good,” he said at the finish. “I’m very happy and I have to thank my team because I couldn’t do what I did without my team. This victory is for all of the team. I’m very happy because I didn’t feel very good after the crash on the first stage but day by day I’m feeling better and now I’m really happy to have my first stage win of this Tour de France.”

While it was, as anticipated, a sprint finish, many of the marquee names were missing in the finale in Albi. Cannondale took to the front on the second climb of the day, the Col de la Croix de Mounis, and blew most of the fast men out of the back of the peloton. Despite the best efforts of their teams, they sat up after the final climb of the day, and Greipel and Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) crossed the line more than 14 minutes behind Sagan.

Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge) finished safely inside the peloton to keep his yellow jersey for another day. All of the big favourites finished in the front group and there was no change in the top 10.

As it happened

The temperature was once again high as the riders rolled out, and so was the pace. The peloton exceeded the 60kph barrier on a number of occasions. There was an early break of six riders, including Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Leopard), but they only managed to get 10 seconds up the road before being caught. Not to be deterred, Voigt was once again on the attack shortly afterwards. This time he only had one companion in Blel Kadri (Ag2r-La Mondiale), who was also in the initial break attempt, and theirs would prove to be the big break of the day.

As the pair began to build a lead, there was a crash back in the peloton involving Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Sharp), and a number of other riders. Vande Velde was already suffering injuries from his crash on the road to Marseille two days ago, and this second knock proved too much and the American abandoned the race. Surely not the way he wanted to end his final Tour de France.

With 10 points available in the mountains classification, Kadri had a chance to steal the lead in the competition, as he started the day in third in the fight for the polka-dot jersey with five points, after his break on the second day. Voigt seemed happy to let his fellow escapee take the points on the top of the climbs. Aware of the danger, Pierre Rolland (Europcar) went on the attack on the second climb of the day. His challenge was usurped by Kadri’s team-mate Romain Bardet. The Ag2r rider beat Rolland into third spot, allowing Kadri to lead the mountain’s classification by a single point and take the polka-dot jersey for the following day.

As the terrain got tougher, Cannondale took to the front and began to close the gap on the two leaders. Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) was one of several to fall foul of the increase in pace on the Croix de Mounis and was dropped. Greipel, Marcel Kittel and Matt Goss were also dropped. With 94km to go the leading pair were caught, but the sprinters and their teams were still off the back.

Despite the combined efforts of Lotto-Belisol, Omega Pharma-QuickStep and Argos-Shimano struggled to close the gap on the ridge that followed the climb, as Cannondale continued to force the pace up front. After giving chase for more than an hour, they sat up inside the final 40 kilometres. With most of the fast men dispatched, Sagan was easily able to take the intermediate sprint points after 135km.

Former yellow jersey holder and stage 2 winner Jan Bakelants (RadioShack-Leopard) decided that this was his time to attack. He was followed by Cyril Gautier (Europcar) and Juan José Oroz (Euskaltel-Euskadi). The trio built a maximum lead of 1:04 minutes, with Bakelants becoming the virtual leader at one stage, as he trailed Impey by just 33 seconds on GC. With the yellow jersey at risk, Orica-GreenEDGE gradually began to commit more riders to Cannondale’s chase and the three escapees were finally caught inside the final three kilometres.

All of Cannondale’s work nearly came undone as Sagan misjudged a corner heading through a roundabout in the finale. The error was soon forgotten, however, as Sagan powered to the finish. The Slovak hid in the slipstream of Degenkolb, before popping out at the last moment and taking victory.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 4:54:12 2 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 3 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 4 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 5 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 6 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 7 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 8 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 9 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 10 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 11 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 12 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 13 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 14 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 15 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 16 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 17 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 18 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 19 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 20 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 21 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 22 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 23 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 24 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 25 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 26 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 27 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 28 Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun 29 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 30 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 31 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 32 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 33 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 34 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 35 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 36 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 37 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 38 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 39 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 40 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 41 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 42 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 43 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 44 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 45 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 46 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 47 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 48 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 49 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 50 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 51 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha 52 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 53 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 54 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 55 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 56 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 57 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 58 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 59 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 60 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 61 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 62 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun 63 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 64 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 65 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 66 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 67 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 68 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 69 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 70 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 71 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 72 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 73 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 74 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 75 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 76 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 77 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 78 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 79 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 80 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 81 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha 82 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 83 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 84 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 85 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 86 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 87 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr 88 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 89 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 90 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 91 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha 92 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 93 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 94 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 95 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:19 96 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:24 97 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:29 98 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:30 99 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:33 100 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp 0:01:24 101 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 102 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:35 103 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 104 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:03:47 105 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:14:53 106 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 107 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 108 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 109 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 110 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 111 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 112 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 113 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 114 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 115 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 116 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 117 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 118 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 119 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 120 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 121 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 122 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 123 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol 124 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 125 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 126 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 127 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 128 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 129 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 130 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 131 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 132 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 133 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 134 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 135 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 136 Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 137 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 138 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 139 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 140 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 141 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 142 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 143 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 144 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 145 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 146 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 147 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 148 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 149 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 150 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 151 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun 152 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 153 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 154 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun 155 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha 156 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 157 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 158 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 159 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 160 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 161 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 162 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 163 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 164 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun 165 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 166 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 167 Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun 168 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 169 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 170 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 171 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp 172 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 173 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 174 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 175 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 176 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 177 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 178 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 179 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 180 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 181 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 182 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 183 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 184 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 185 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 186 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 187 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 188 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida DNS Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team DNF Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp DNF Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida

Intermediate sprint - Viane, km. 135.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 20 pts 2 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 17 3 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 15 4 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 13 5 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 11 6 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 10 7 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 9 8 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 8 9 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 7 10 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 6 11 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 5 12 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 4 13 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 3 14 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 2 15 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 45 pts 2 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 35 3 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 30 4 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 26 5 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 22 6 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 20 7 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 18 8 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 16 9 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 14 10 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 12 11 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 10 12 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 8 13 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 14 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 4 15 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 2

Mountain 1 - Col des 13 Vents (Cat. 3) km. 80.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 pts 2 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 1

Mountain 2 - Col de la Croix de Mounis (Cat. 2) km. 94.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 pts 2 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 3 3 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 4 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Mountain 3 - Côte de la Quintaine (Cat. 3) km. 149.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 2 pts 2 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Mountain 4 - Côte de Teillet (Cat. 4) km. 171.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 4:54:12 2 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 4 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 5 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 6 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 7 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 8 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 9 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 11 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 12 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 13 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 14 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 15 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 16 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 17 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 18 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:01:24 19 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:35 20 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:03:47 21 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:14:53 22 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 23 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 24 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 25 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 26 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 27 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 28 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 29 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 30 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 31 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 32 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 33 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida

Most combative # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 14:42:36 2 Radioshack Leopard 3 Sky Procycling 4 BMC Racing Team 5 Orica Greenedge 6 Team Saxo-Tinkoff 7 Garmin - Sharp 8 Ag2R La Mondiale 9 Lampre-Merida 10 Cannondale Pro Cycling 11 Sojasun 12 Belkin Pro Cycling 13 Astana Pro Team 14 Team Europcar 15 Movistar Team 16 Euskaltel-Euskadi 17 FDJ 18 Katusha 19 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 20 Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:24 21 Vacansoleil-Dcm 0:14:53 22 Lotto-Belisol 0:44:39

General classification after stage 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 27:12:29 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:00:03 3 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:05 4 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 5 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:06 6 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 7 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:08 8 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 9 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:14 10 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 11 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 12 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 13 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:22 14 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 15 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 16 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 17 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:25 18 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 19 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 20 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 21 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:00:30 22 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:31 23 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 24 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 25 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 26 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha 0:00:33 27 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 28 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 29 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 30 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 31 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:34 32 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 33 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 34 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 35 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 36 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:38 37 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:42 38 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 39 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 40 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 41 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:47 42 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 43 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:01:01 44 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:09 45 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 46 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 47 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun 0:01:15 48 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:01:18 49 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 50 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:21 51 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:24 52 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:25 53 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:29 54 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 55 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 56 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:01:34 57 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:02:35 58 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 0:03:44 59 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:03:47 60 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:04:37 61 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:49 62 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:05:06 63 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha 0:05:35 64 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 0:05:36 65 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:06:17 66 Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun 0:06:53 67 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:07:02 68 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:07:52 69 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:08:30 70 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 71 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:08:59 72 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:09:08 73 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:09:32 74 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:10:02 75 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:10:22 76 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:10:57 77 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 0:14:38 78 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:14:52 79 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 0:15:15 80 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:15:27 81 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:15:40 82 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:15:45 83 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:16:00 84 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 0:16:08 85 Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun 86 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:16:13 87 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:16:18 88 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:16:22 89 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha 0:16:42 90 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 91 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp 0:17:07 92 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:17:40 93 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:17:41 94 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:18:06 95 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:18:47 96 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:18:54 97 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:19:33 98 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:20:17 99 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun 0:20:22 100 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:20:24 101 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:20:49 102 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun 0:21:41 103 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:22:49 104 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:23:07 105 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 0:23:55 106 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:24:07 107 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:24:28 108 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha 0:24:44 109 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:25:24 110 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:25:49 111 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:26:39 112 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 0:27:25 113 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:27:58 114 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:28:06 115 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 0:28:48 116 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:28:58 117 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:29:01 118 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 0:29:05 119 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:29:39 120 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 0:30:19 121 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 0:31:07 122 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:32:04 123 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:32:06 124 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:32:09 125 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun 0:32:32 126 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:32:33 127 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 0:33:10 128 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:33:21 129 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:35:30 130 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 0:36:27 131 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:36:49 132 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:37:15 133 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:38:04 134 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:38:06 135 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:38:57 136 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 0:39:08 137 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:39:15 138 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:39:24 139 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 0:40:26 140 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:40:36 141 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:41:43 142 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:42:00 143 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:42:08 144 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 0:42:23 145 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 0:42:36 146 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:42:40 147 Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:42:43 148 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:42:45 149 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 150 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:42:58 151 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 152 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:43:07 153 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:43:53 154 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:44:11 155 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:44:59 156 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:45:37 157 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:45:41 158 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 0:47:55 159 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:48:06 160 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:48:35 161 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:49:27 162 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:49:47 163 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:49:54 164 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:50:15 165 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:51:01 166 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:51:09 167 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:51:17 168 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:51:37 169 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:52:07 170 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:52:25 171 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp 0:52:55 172 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:53:36 173 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:53:37 174 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 0:53:38 175 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:54:23 176 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:54:24 177 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:54:40 178 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 0:55:26 179 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:56:33 180 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:57:12 181 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 0:57:32 182 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:57:41 183 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:57:56 184 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:59:04 185 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:59:30 186 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:59:45 187 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:00:34 188 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 1:01:11

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 224 pts 2 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 130 3 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 119 4 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 111 5 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 88 6 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 87 7 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 75 8 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 69 9 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 66 10 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 65 11 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 51 12 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 51 13 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 47 14 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 46 15 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 43 16 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 42 17 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 40 18 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 39 19 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun 39 20 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 36 21 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 34 22 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 30 23 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 30 24 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp 30 25 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 26 26 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 26 27 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 24 28 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 24 29 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 22 30 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 22 31 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 20 32 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 33 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 19 34 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 19 35 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 18 36 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 18 37 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 17 38 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 17 39 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 17 40 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 17 41 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 17 42 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 16 43 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 16 44 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 15 45 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 15 46 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 47 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 15 48 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 14 49 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 13 50 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 13 51 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 11 52 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 10 53 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 9 54 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 8 55 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 8 56 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 8 57 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 8 58 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 7 59 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 7 60 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 6 61 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 62 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 5 63 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 5 64 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 5 65 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 66 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 4 67 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 4 68 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 69 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 70 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 3 71 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 3 72 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 2 73 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 74 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 2 75 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 1 76 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun 1 77 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 1 78 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1 79 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida -5 80 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol -5

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 pts 2 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 11 3 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 5 4 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 5 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 4 6 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 3 7 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 3 8 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 9 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2 10 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2 11 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 12 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 2 13 Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun 2 14 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 1 15 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 1 16 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1 17 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 1 18 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 1 19 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 1 20 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 1 21 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 27:12:35 2 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:16 3 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:19 4 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:25 5 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:28 6 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:41 7 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:03 8 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 0:03:38 9 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 0:05:30 10 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:09:56 11 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:10:16 12 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:10:51 13 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:14:46 14 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:15:34 15 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:15:54 16 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:16:36 17 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:18:00 18 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:24:22 19 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:25:18 20 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 0:27:19 21 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 0:31:01 22 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:38:51 23 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:39:18 24 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:40:30 25 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:42:52 26 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:43:01 27 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:43:47 28 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 0:47:49 29 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:48:29 30 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:51:11 31 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:53:31 32 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:56:27 33 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:58:58