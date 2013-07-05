Trending

Tour de France: Sagan finally takes a stage win in Albi

Impey finishes of first day in maillot jaune

Image 1 of 60

Tour de France leader Daryl Impey (Orica GreenEdge) looks relaxed in the early kilometres of stage 7

Tour de France leader Daryl Impey (Orica GreenEdge) looks relaxed in the early kilometres of stage 7
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 60

Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge) in yellow.

Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge) in yellow.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 60

Peter Sagan with the flowers for his stage win in Albi

Peter Sagan with the flowers for his stage win in Albi
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 4 of 60

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) on the podium after winning stage 7 of the 2013 Tour de France

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) on the podium after winning stage 7 of the 2013 Tour de France
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 5 of 60

The first stage podium of the 2013 Tour de France for Peter Sagan

The first stage podium of the 2013 Tour de France for Peter Sagan
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 6 of 60

Peter Sagan (Cannondale)

Peter Sagan (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 7 of 60

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) in Montpellier.

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) in Montpellier.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 60

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Merida) hsa kept a low profile at the Tour de France.

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Merida) hsa kept a low profile at the Tour de France.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 60

Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge) enjoys his first day in yellow.

Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge) enjoys his first day in yellow.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 60

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana).

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 60

Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) waits for the off.

Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) waits for the off.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 60

Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge) in yellow.

Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge) in yellow.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 60

Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM).

Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 60

Alan Marangoni (Cannondale).

Alan Marangoni (Cannondale).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 60

Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge) celebrates another day in yellow

Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge) celebrates another day in yellow
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 16 of 60

Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge) continues in the maillot jaune

Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge) continues in the maillot jaune
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 17 of 60

Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge) in yellow in Albi.

Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge) in yellow in Albi.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 60

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) beats John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) in Albi.

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) beats John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) in Albi.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 60

Peter Sagan had good reason to point to the Cannondale logo after his team's work throughout the stage.

Peter Sagan had good reason to point to the Cannondale logo after his team's work throughout the stage.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 60

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) is off the mark for the 2013 Tour de France.

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) is off the mark for the 2013 Tour de France.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 60

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) salutes the crowds in Albi.

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) salutes the crowds in Albi.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 60

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) celebrates victory on stage 7 of the Tour de France.

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) celebrates victory on stage 7 of the Tour de France.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 60

Michal Kwiatowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) is best young rider.

Michal Kwiatowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) is best young rider.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 60

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) sprints to victory in Albi.

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) sprints to victory in Albi.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 60

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) rolls in well down in Albi.

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) rolls in well down in Albi.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 60

Blel Kadri (AG2R) took over the mountains classification lead on stage 7 of the 2013 Tour de France

Blel Kadri (AG2R) took over the mountains classification lead on stage 7 of the 2013 Tour de France
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 27 of 60

Blel Kadri in the polka dot jersey after his breakaway

Blel Kadri in the polka dot jersey after his breakaway
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 28 of 60

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) has a commanding lead in the points classification

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) has a commanding lead in the points classification
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 29 of 60

Another green jersey for Peter Sagan

Another green jersey for Peter Sagan
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 30 of 60

Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge) signs on in the yellow jersey.

Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge) signs on in the yellow jersey.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 60

Matteo Bono (Lampre-Merida).

Matteo Bono (Lampre-Merida).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 60

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) has a huge lead in the points classification.

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) has a huge lead in the points classification.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 60

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) gave an understated victory salute for his first stage win of the 2013 Tour de France

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) gave an understated victory salute for his first stage win of the 2013 Tour de France
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 34 of 60

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) wins in Albi

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) wins in Albi
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 35 of 60

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) wins stage 7 of the 2013 Tour de France

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) wins stage 7 of the 2013 Tour de France
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 36 of 60

Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep).

Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 60

Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge).

Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 60

Boy Van Poppel (Vacansoleil-DCM) rides to sign on.

Boy Van Poppel (Vacansoleil-DCM) rides to sign on.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 60

Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge) is the first South African to wear the yellow jersey.

Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge) is the first South African to wear the yellow jersey.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 60

Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge) salutes from the sign on stage.

Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge) salutes from the sign on stage.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 60

Manuel Quinziato (BMC).

Manuel Quinziato (BMC).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 60

Tejay van Garderen (BMC).

Tejay van Garderen (BMC).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 60

Points leader Peter Sagan (Cannondale) celebrates victory in stage 7 of the Tour de France.

Points leader Peter Sagan (Cannondale) celebrates victory in stage 7 of the Tour de France.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 44 of 60

Tour de France leader Daryl Impey (Orica GreenEdge) signs on for stage 7 in Montpellier

Tour de France leader Daryl Impey (Orica GreenEdge) signs on for stage 7 in Montpellier
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 60

Blel Kadri (AG2R La Mondiale) and Jens Voigt (RadioShack Leopard) on the attack in stage 7

Blel Kadri (AG2R La Mondiale) and Jens Voigt (RadioShack Leopard) on the attack in stage 7
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 46 of 60

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) holds his bike aloft as he tries to get around a crash blocking the road.

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) holds his bike aloft as he tries to get around a crash blocking the road.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 47 of 60

British champion Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) awaits the start of stage 7

British champion Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) awaits the start of stage 7
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 60

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Merida) has had a quiet Tour de France thus far

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Merida) has had a quiet Tour de France thus far
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 60

The Tour's yellow jersey holder Daryl Impey (Orica GreenEdge) prior to the start of stage 7

The Tour's yellow jersey holder Daryl Impey (Orica GreenEdge) prior to the start of stage 7
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 60

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) in Montpellier for the start of stage 7

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) in Montpellier for the start of stage 7
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 51 of 60

Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)

Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 52 of 60

Tour de France leader Daryl Impey (Orica GreenEdge)

Tour de France leader Daryl Impey (Orica GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 53 of 60

Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) rolls to the sign-on stage in Montpellier amidst big crowds

Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) rolls to the sign-on stage in Montpellier amidst big crowds
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 54 of 60

Daryl Impey (Orica GreenEdge) in the yellow jersey at the start of stage 7

Daryl Impey (Orica GreenEdge) in the yellow jersey at the start of stage 7
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 55 of 60

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) awaits the start of the Tour's seventh stage in Montpellier

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) awaits the start of the Tour's seventh stage in Montpellier
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 56 of 60

Assan Bazeyev (Astana)

Assan Bazeyev (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 57 of 60

Tour de France leader Daryl Impey (Orica GreenEdge) is all smiles as he signs on for the start of stage 7

Tour de France leader Daryl Impey (Orica GreenEdge) is all smiles as he signs on for the start of stage 7
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 58 of 60

Boy van Poppel (Vacansoleil-DCM) in Montpellier for the start of stage 7

Boy van Poppel (Vacansoleil-DCM) in Montpellier for the start of stage 7
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 59 of 60

Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) awaits the start of stage 7 in Montpellier

Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) awaits the start of stage 7 in Montpellier
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 60 of 60

The Tour's three Canadian riders will be pleased to see this Mountie-clad spectator along the route of stage 7

The Tour's three Canadian riders will be pleased to see this Mountie-clad spectator along the route of stage 7
(Image credit: AFP)

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) broke his run of second places to win stage 7 of the Tour de France into Albi. There was no elaborate victory celebration, as the Slovak was just relieved to finally get off the mark at this Tour.

Sagan has had to settle for three second places to date, but he repaid his team’s efforts to beat John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) in the sprint with Daniele Bennati (Saxo-Tinkoff) in third. He has extended his lead in the green jersey competition over André Greipel (Lotto Belisol) to 94 points.

The Cannondale rider was clearly overjoyed with his victory. “I feel very good,” he said at the finish. “I’m very happy and I have to thank my team because I couldn’t do what I did without my team. This victory is for all of the team. I’m very happy because I didn’t feel very good after the crash on the first stage but day by day I’m feeling better and now I’m really happy to have my first stage win of this Tour de France.”

While it was, as anticipated, a sprint finish, many of the marquee names were missing in the finale in Albi. Cannondale took to the front on the second climb of the day, the Col de la Croix de Mounis, and blew most of the fast men out of the back of the peloton. Despite the best efforts of their teams, they sat up after the final climb of the day, and Greipel and Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) crossed the line more than 14 minutes behind Sagan.

Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge) finished safely inside the peloton to keep his yellow jersey for another day. All of the big favourites finished in the front group and there was no change in the top 10.

As it happened

The temperature was once again high as the riders rolled out, and so was the pace. The peloton exceeded the 60kph barrier on a number of occasions. There was an early break of six riders, including Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Leopard), but they only managed to get 10 seconds up the road before being caught. Not to be deterred, Voigt was once again on the attack shortly afterwards. This time he only had one companion in Blel Kadri (Ag2r-La Mondiale), who was also in the initial break attempt, and theirs would prove to be the big break of the day.

As the pair began to build a lead, there was a crash back in the peloton involving Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Sharp), and a number of other riders. Vande Velde was already suffering injuries from his crash on the road to Marseille two days ago, and this second knock proved too much and the American abandoned the race. Surely not the way he wanted to end his final Tour de France.

With 10 points available in the mountains classification, Kadri had a chance to steal the lead in the competition, as he started the day in third in the fight for the polka-dot jersey with five points, after his break on the second day. Voigt seemed happy to let his fellow escapee take the points on the top of the climbs. Aware of the danger, Pierre Rolland (Europcar) went on the attack on the second climb of the day. His challenge was usurped by Kadri’s team-mate Romain Bardet. The Ag2r rider beat Rolland into third spot, allowing Kadri to lead the mountain’s classification by a single point and take the polka-dot jersey for the following day.

As the terrain got tougher, Cannondale took to the front and began to close the gap on the two leaders. Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) was one of several to fall foul of the increase in pace on the Croix de Mounis and was dropped. Greipel, Marcel Kittel and Matt Goss were also dropped. With 94km to go the leading pair were caught, but the sprinters and their teams were still off the back.

Despite the combined efforts of Lotto-Belisol, Omega Pharma-QuickStep and Argos-Shimano struggled to close the gap on the ridge that followed the climb, as Cannondale continued to force the pace up front. After giving chase for more than an hour, they sat up inside the final 40 kilometres. With most of the fast men dispatched, Sagan was easily able to take the intermediate sprint points after 135km.

Former yellow jersey holder and stage 2 winner Jan Bakelants (RadioShack-Leopard) decided that this was his time to attack. He was followed by Cyril Gautier (Europcar) and Juan José Oroz (Euskaltel-Euskadi). The trio built a maximum lead of 1:04 minutes, with Bakelants becoming the virtual leader at one stage, as he trailed Impey by just 33 seconds on GC. With the yellow jersey at risk, Orica-GreenEDGE gradually began to commit more riders to Cannondale’s chase and the three escapees were finally caught inside the final three kilometres.

All of Cannondale’s work nearly came undone as Sagan misjudged a corner heading through a roundabout in the finale. The error was soon forgotten, however, as Sagan powered to the finish. The Slovak hid in the slipstream of Degenkolb, before popping out at the last moment and taking victory.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling4:54:12
2John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
3Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
4Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
5Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
6Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
7Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
8Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
9Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
10Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
11Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
12Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
13Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
14Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
15Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
16Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
17Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
18Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
19Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
20Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
21Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
22Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
23Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
24Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
25Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
26Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
27Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
28Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun
29Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
30Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
31Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
32Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
33Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
34Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
35Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
36Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
37Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
38Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
39Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
40Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
41Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
42Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
43Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
44Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
45Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
46Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
47Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
48Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
49Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
50Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
51Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
52Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
53Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
54Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
55Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
56Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
57Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
58John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
59Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
60Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
61Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
62Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
63Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
64Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
65Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
66Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
67Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
68Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
69Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
70Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
71Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
72Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
73Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
74Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
75Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
76Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
77Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
78Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
79Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
80Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
81Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
82Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
83Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
84Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
85Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
86Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
87Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr
88Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
89Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
90Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
91Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha
92Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
93Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
94Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
95Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:19
96Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:24
97Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:29
98Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:30
99Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:33
100David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp0:01:24
101Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
102Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:35
103Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
104Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:03:47
105Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:14:53
106Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
107Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
108Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
109Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
110Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
111André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
112Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
113Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
114José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
115Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
116Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
117Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
118Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
119Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
120Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
121Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
122Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
123Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
124Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
125Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
126Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
127Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
128Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
129Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
130Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
131David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
132Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
133Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
134Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
135Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
136Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
137Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
138Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
139Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
140Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
141David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
142William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
143Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
144Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
145Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
146Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
147Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
148Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
149Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
150Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
151Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
152Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
153Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
154Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
155Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha
156Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
157Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
158Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
159Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
160Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
161Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
162Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
163Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
164Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
165Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
166Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
167Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
168Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
169Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
170Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
171Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
172Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
173Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
174Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
175Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
176Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
177Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
178Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
179Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
180Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
181Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
182Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
183Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
184Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
185Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
186Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
187Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
188Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNSJanez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
DNFChristian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp
DNFAdriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida

Intermediate sprint - Viane, km. 135.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling20pts
2Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team17
3Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling15
4Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge13
5Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge11
6Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge10
7Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling9
8Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge8
9Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling7
10Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling6
11Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling5
12Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling4
13Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling3
14Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling2
15Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling45pts
2John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano35
3Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff30
4Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step26
5Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling22
6Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team20
7Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard18
8Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr16
9Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida14
10Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step12
11Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp10
12Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge8
13Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
14Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun4
15Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge2

Mountain 1 - Col des 13 Vents (Cat. 3) km. 80.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2pts
2Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard1

Mountain 2 - Col de la Croix de Mounis (Cat. 2) km. 94.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5pts
2Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard3
3Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
4Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar1

Mountain 3 - Côte de la Quintaine (Cat. 3) km. 149.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard2pts
2Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar1

Mountain 4 - Côte de Teillet (Cat. 4) km. 171.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling4:54:12
2John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
4Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
5Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
6Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
7Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
8Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
9Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
10Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
11Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
12Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
13Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
14Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
15Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
16Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
17Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
18Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:01:24
19Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:35
20Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:03:47
21Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:14:53
22Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
23Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
24Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
25Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
26Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
27Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
28Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
29Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
30Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
31Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
32Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
33Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida

Most combative
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omega Pharma-Quick Step14:42:36
2Radioshack Leopard
3Sky Procycling
4BMC Racing Team
5Orica Greenedge
6Team Saxo-Tinkoff
7Garmin - Sharp
8Ag2R La Mondiale
9Lampre-Merida
10Cannondale Pro Cycling
11Sojasun
12Belkin Pro Cycling
13Astana Pro Team
14Team Europcar
15Movistar Team
16Euskaltel-Euskadi
17FDJ
18Katusha
19Cofidis, Solutions Credits
20Team Argos-Shimano0:00:24
21Vacansoleil-Dcm0:14:53
22Lotto-Belisol0:44:39

General classification after stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge27:12:29
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:00:03
3Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:05
4Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
5Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:06
6Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
7Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:08
8Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
9Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:14
10Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
11Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
12Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
13Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:00:22
14Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
15Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
16Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
17Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:25
18Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
19Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
20Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
21Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:00:30
22Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:31
23Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
24Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
25Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
26Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha0:00:33
27Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
28Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
29Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
30Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
31Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:34
32Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
33Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
34Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
35Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
36Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:38
37Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:42
38Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
39Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
40Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
41Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:47
42Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
43Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:01:01
44Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:09
45Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
46John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
47Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun0:01:15
48Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:01:18
49Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
50Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:21
51Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:24
52Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:25
53Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:29
54Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
55Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
56Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:01:34
57Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:35
58Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun0:03:44
59Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:03:47
60Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:04:37
61Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:49
62Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr0:05:06
63Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha0:05:35
64Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard0:05:36
65Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:06:17
66Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun0:06:53
67Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:07:02
68Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:07:52
69Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:08:30
70Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
71Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:08:59
72Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:09:08
73Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:09:32
74Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:10:02
75Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:10:22
76Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:10:57
77Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard0:14:38
78Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:14:52
79Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol0:15:15
80Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:15:27
81Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr0:15:40
82Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:15:45
83Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:16:00
84Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun0:16:08
85Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
86Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:16:13
87Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:16:18
88Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:16:22
89Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha0:16:42
90Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
91David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp0:17:07
92Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:17:40
93Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:17:41
94Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:18:06
95Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:18:47
96Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:18:54
97Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:19:33
98Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:20:17
99Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun0:20:22
100Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:20:24
101Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:20:49
102Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun0:21:41
103Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:22:49
104Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:23:07
105Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling0:23:55
106Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:24:07
107John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:24:28
108Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha0:24:44
109Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:25:24
110Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:25:49
111Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:26:39
112Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp0:27:25
113Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:27:58
114Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:28:06
115Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard0:28:48
116Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team0:28:58
117Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:29:01
118Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling0:29:05
119Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:29:39
120Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha0:30:19
121Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun0:31:07
122Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:32:04
123Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:32:06
124Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr0:32:09
125Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun0:32:32
126Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:32:33
127Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol0:33:10
128Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:33:21
129Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:35:30
130José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team0:36:27
131Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:36:49
132André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:37:15
133David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling0:38:04
134Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:38:06
135Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:38:57
136Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha0:39:08
137Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:39:15
138Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:39:24
139David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar0:40:26
140Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:40:36
141Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:41:43
142Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:42:00
143Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:42:08
144Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol0:42:23
145Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr0:42:36
146Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:42:40
147Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:42:43
148Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:42:45
149Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
150Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:42:58
151Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
152Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:43:07
153Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:43:53
154Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:44:11
155Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:44:59
156Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:45:37
157Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:45:41
158Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar0:47:55
159Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:48:06
160Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:48:35
161Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:49:27
162Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:49:47
163Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:49:54
164Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:50:15
165Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:51:01
166Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:51:09
167Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:51:17
168Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:51:37
169Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:52:07
170William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr0:52:25
171Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp0:52:55
172Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:53:36
173Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:53:37
174Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha0:53:38
175Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:54:23
176Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:54:24
177Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:54:40
178Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge0:55:26
179Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:56:33
180Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:57:12
181Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:57:32
182Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:57:41
183Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:57:56
184Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:59:04
185Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:59:30
186Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:59:45
187Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:00:34
188Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano1:01:11

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling224pts
2André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol130
3Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step119
4Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha111
5Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling88
6Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano87
7Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step75
8Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team69
9Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team66
10Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team65
11Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge51
12Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi51
13Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge47
14Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team46
15John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano43
16Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale42
17Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team40
18Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff39
19Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun39
20Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida36
21Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling34
22Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard30
23Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun30
24David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp30
25Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp26
26Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team26
27Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge24
28Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol24
29Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step22
30Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step22
31Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team20
32Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale20
33Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida19
34Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step19
35Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar18
36Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard18
37Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team17
38Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun17
39David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar17
40Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team17
41Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team17
42Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr16
43Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol16
44Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar15
45Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun15
46Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15
47Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge15
48Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida14
49Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi13
50Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar13
51Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi11
52Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar10
53Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling9
54Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge8
55Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida8
56Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team8
57Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano8
58Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi7
59Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling7
60Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling6
61Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
62Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling5
63Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step5
64Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling5
65Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
66Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff4
67Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team4
68Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team4
69Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3
70Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling3
71Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge3
72Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling2
73Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
74Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team2
75Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling1
76Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun1
77Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol1
78Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1
79Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida-5
80Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol-5

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12pts
2Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar11
3Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge5
4Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
5Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard4
6Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard3
7Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar3
8Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3
9Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2
10Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2
11Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
12Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun2
13Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun2
14Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar1
15Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling1
16Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1
17Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling1
18Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling1
19Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun1
20David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar1
21Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step27:12:35
2Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:00:16
3Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:00:19
4Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:25
5Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:28
6Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:41
7Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:03
8Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun0:03:38
9Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard0:05:30
10Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:09:56
11Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:10:16
12Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:10:51
13Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:14:46
14Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr0:15:34
15Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:15:54
16Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:16:36
17Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:18:00
18John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:24:22
19Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:25:18
20Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp0:27:19
21Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun0:31:01
22Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:38:51
23Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:39:18
24Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:40:30
25Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:42:52
26Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:43:01
27Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:43:47
28Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar0:47:49
29Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:48:29
30Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:51:11
31Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:53:31
32Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:56:27
33Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:58:58

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Orica Greenedge80:45:40
2Sky Procycling0:00:08
3Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:19
4Movistar Team0:00:25
5Garmin - Sharp0:00:27
6Lampre-Merida0:00:30
7Katusha0:00:33
8BMC Racing Team0:00:36
9Radioshack Leopard0:00:38
10Belkin Pro Cycling0:00:47
11FDJ0:00:52
12Ag2R La Mondiale0:01:09
13Sojasun0:01:15
14Team Europcar0:01:23
15Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:29
16Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:30
17Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:02
18Astana Pro Team0:10:08
19Vacansoleil-Dcm0:15:26
20Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:17:40
21Team Argos-Shimano0:53:59
22Lotto-Belisol0:57:39

