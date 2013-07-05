Tour de France: Sagan finally takes a stage win in Albi
Impey finishes of first day in maillot jaune
Stage 7: Montpellier - Albi
Peter Sagan (Cannondale) broke his run of second places to win stage 7 of the Tour de France into Albi. There was no elaborate victory celebration, as the Slovak was just relieved to finally get off the mark at this Tour.
Sagan has had to settle for three second places to date, but he repaid his team’s efforts to beat John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) in the sprint with Daniele Bennati (Saxo-Tinkoff) in third. He has extended his lead in the green jersey competition over André Greipel (Lotto Belisol) to 94 points.
The Cannondale rider was clearly overjoyed with his victory. “I feel very good,” he said at the finish. “I’m very happy and I have to thank my team because I couldn’t do what I did without my team. This victory is for all of the team. I’m very happy because I didn’t feel very good after the crash on the first stage but day by day I’m feeling better and now I’m really happy to have my first stage win of this Tour de France.”
While it was, as anticipated, a sprint finish, many of the marquee names were missing in the finale in Albi. Cannondale took to the front on the second climb of the day, the Col de la Croix de Mounis, and blew most of the fast men out of the back of the peloton. Despite the best efforts of their teams, they sat up after the final climb of the day, and Greipel and Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) crossed the line more than 14 minutes behind Sagan.
Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge) finished safely inside the peloton to keep his yellow jersey for another day. All of the big favourites finished in the front group and there was no change in the top 10.
As it happened
The temperature was once again high as the riders rolled out, and so was the pace. The peloton exceeded the 60kph barrier on a number of occasions. There was an early break of six riders, including Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Leopard), but they only managed to get 10 seconds up the road before being caught. Not to be deterred, Voigt was once again on the attack shortly afterwards. This time he only had one companion in Blel Kadri (Ag2r-La Mondiale), who was also in the initial break attempt, and theirs would prove to be the big break of the day.
As the pair began to build a lead, there was a crash back in the peloton involving Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Sharp), and a number of other riders. Vande Velde was already suffering injuries from his crash on the road to Marseille two days ago, and this second knock proved too much and the American abandoned the race. Surely not the way he wanted to end his final Tour de France.
With 10 points available in the mountains classification, Kadri had a chance to steal the lead in the competition, as he started the day in third in the fight for the polka-dot jersey with five points, after his break on the second day. Voigt seemed happy to let his fellow escapee take the points on the top of the climbs. Aware of the danger, Pierre Rolland (Europcar) went on the attack on the second climb of the day. His challenge was usurped by Kadri’s team-mate Romain Bardet. The Ag2r rider beat Rolland into third spot, allowing Kadri to lead the mountain’s classification by a single point and take the polka-dot jersey for the following day.
As the terrain got tougher, Cannondale took to the front and began to close the gap on the two leaders. Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) was one of several to fall foul of the increase in pace on the Croix de Mounis and was dropped. Greipel, Marcel Kittel and Matt Goss were also dropped. With 94km to go the leading pair were caught, but the sprinters and their teams were still off the back.
Despite the combined efforts of Lotto-Belisol, Omega Pharma-QuickStep and Argos-Shimano struggled to close the gap on the ridge that followed the climb, as Cannondale continued to force the pace up front. After giving chase for more than an hour, they sat up inside the final 40 kilometres. With most of the fast men dispatched, Sagan was easily able to take the intermediate sprint points after 135km.
Former yellow jersey holder and stage 2 winner Jan Bakelants (RadioShack-Leopard) decided that this was his time to attack. He was followed by Cyril Gautier (Europcar) and Juan José Oroz (Euskaltel-Euskadi). The trio built a maximum lead of 1:04 minutes, with Bakelants becoming the virtual leader at one stage, as he trailed Impey by just 33 seconds on GC. With the yellow jersey at risk, Orica-GreenEDGE gradually began to commit more riders to Cannondale’s chase and the three escapees were finally caught inside the final three kilometres.
All of Cannondale’s work nearly came undone as Sagan misjudged a corner heading through a roundabout in the finale. The error was soon forgotten, however, as Sagan powered to the finish. The Slovak hid in the slipstream of Degenkolb, before popping out at the last moment and taking victory.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|4:54:12
|2
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|3
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|4
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|5
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|6
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|7
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|8
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|9
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|10
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|11
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
|12
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|13
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
|15
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|16
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|18
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|20
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|22
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|23
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|24
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|25
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|26
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|27
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun
|29
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|30
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|31
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|32
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|33
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|34
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|35
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|36
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|37
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|38
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|39
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|40
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|41
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|42
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|43
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|44
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|45
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|46
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|47
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|48
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|49
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|50
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|51
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
|52
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|53
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|54
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|55
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|56
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|57
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|58
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|59
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|60
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|61
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|62
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
|63
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|64
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|65
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|66
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|67
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|68
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|69
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|70
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|71
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|72
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|73
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|74
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|75
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|76
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|77
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|78
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|79
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|80
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|81
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
|82
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|83
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|84
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|85
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|86
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|87
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|88
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|89
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|90
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|91
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha
|92
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|93
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|94
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|95
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:19
|96
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:24
|97
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:29
|98
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:30
|99
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:33
|100
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
|0:01:24
|101
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|102
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:35
|103
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|104
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:03:47
|105
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:14:53
|106
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|107
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|108
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|109
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|110
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|111
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|112
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|113
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|114
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|115
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|116
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|117
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|118
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|119
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|120
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|121
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|122
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|123
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|124
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|125
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
|126
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|127
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|128
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|129
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|130
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|131
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|132
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|133
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|134
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|135
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|136
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|137
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|138
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|139
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|140
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|141
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|142
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|143
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|144
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|145
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|146
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|147
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|148
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|149
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|150
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|151
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
|152
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|153
|Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
|154
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
|155
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha
|156
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|157
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|158
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|159
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|160
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|161
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|162
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|163
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|164
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
|165
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|166
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|167
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
|168
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|169
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|170
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|171
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|172
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|173
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|174
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|175
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|176
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|177
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|178
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|179
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|180
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|181
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|182
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|183
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|184
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|185
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|186
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|187
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|188
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|DNS
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|DNF
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|20
|pts
|2
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|17
|3
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|15
|4
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|13
|5
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|11
|6
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|10
|7
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|9
|8
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|8
|9
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|7
|10
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|6
|11
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|5
|12
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|4
|13
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|3
|14
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|2
|15
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|45
|pts
|2
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|35
|3
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|30
|4
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|26
|5
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|22
|6
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|20
|7
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|18
|8
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|16
|9
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|14
|10
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|12
|11
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
|10
|12
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|8
|13
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|14
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
|4
|15
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|pts
|2
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|pts
|2
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|3
|3
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|4
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|2
|pts
|2
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|4:54:12
|2
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|4
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|5
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|6
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
|7
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
|8
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|9
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|11
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|12
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|13
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|14
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|15
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|16
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|17
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|18
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:01:24
|19
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:35
|20
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:03:47
|21
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:14:53
|22
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|24
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|25
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|26
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|27
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|29
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|30
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|31
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|32
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|33
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|14:42:36
|2
|Radioshack Leopard
|3
|Sky Procycling
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|5
|Orica Greenedge
|6
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|7
|Garmin - Sharp
|8
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|9
|Lampre-Merida
|10
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|11
|Sojasun
|12
|Belkin Pro Cycling
|13
|Astana Pro Team
|14
|Team Europcar
|15
|Movistar Team
|16
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|17
|FDJ
|18
|Katusha
|19
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:24
|21
|Vacansoleil-Dcm
|0:14:53
|22
|Lotto-Belisol
|0:44:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|27:12:29
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:00:03
|3
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:05
|4
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|5
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:06
|6
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|7
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:08
|8
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|9
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:14
|10
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|11
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|12
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|13
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:22
|14
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|15
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|16
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|17
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:25
|18
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|19
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|20
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|21
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:30
|22
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:31
|23
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|24
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|25
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|26
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
|0:00:33
|27
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|28
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|29
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|30
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|31
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:34
|32
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|33
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|34
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|35
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|36
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:38
|37
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:42
|38
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|39
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|40
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|41
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:47
|42
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|43
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:01
|44
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:09
|45
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|46
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|47
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
|0:01:15
|48
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:01:18
|49
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|50
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:21
|51
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:24
|52
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:25
|53
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:29
|54
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|55
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|56
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:34
|57
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:02:35
|58
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
|0:03:44
|59
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:03:47
|60
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:37
|61
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:49
|62
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:05:06
|63
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha
|0:05:35
|64
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|0:05:36
|65
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:06:17
|66
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun
|0:06:53
|67
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:02
|68
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:07:52
|69
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:30
|70
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|71
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:08:59
|72
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:08
|73
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:09:32
|74
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:10:02
|75
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:10:22
|76
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:10:57
|77
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|0:14:38
|78
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:14:52
|79
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|0:15:15
|80
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:27
|81
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:15:40
|82
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:45
|83
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:16:00
|84
|Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
|0:16:08
|85
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
|86
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:16:13
|87
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:16:18
|88
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:16:22
|89
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
|0:16:42
|90
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|91
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
|0:17:07
|92
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:17:40
|93
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:17:41
|94
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:18:06
|95
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|0:18:47
|96
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:18:54
|97
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:19:33
|98
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:20:17
|99
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
|0:20:22
|100
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:20:24
|101
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:20:49
|102
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
|0:21:41
|103
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:22:49
|104
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:23:07
|105
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|0:23:55
|106
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:24:07
|107
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:24:28
|108
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha
|0:24:44
|109
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:25:24
|110
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:25:49
|111
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:26:39
|112
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
|0:27:25
|113
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:27:58
|114
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:28:06
|115
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|0:28:48
|116
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:28:58
|117
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:29:01
|118
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|0:29:05
|119
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:29:39
|120
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|0:30:19
|121
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|0:31:07
|122
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:32:04
|123
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:32:06
|124
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:32:09
|125
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
|0:32:32
|126
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:32:33
|127
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|0:33:10
|128
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:33:21
|129
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:35:30
|130
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:36:27
|131
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:36:49
|132
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|0:37:15
|133
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:38:04
|134
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:38:06
|135
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:38:57
|136
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|0:39:08
|137
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:39:15
|138
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:39:24
|139
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|0:40:26
|140
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:40:36
|141
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:41:43
|142
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:42:00
|143
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:42:08
|144
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|0:42:23
|145
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|0:42:36
|146
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:42:40
|147
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:42:43
|148
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:42:45
|149
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|150
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:42:58
|151
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|152
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:43:07
|153
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:43:53
|154
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:44:11
|155
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:44:59
|156
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:45:37
|157
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:45:41
|158
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:47:55
|159
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:48:06
|160
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:48:35
|161
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:49:27
|162
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:49:47
|163
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:49:54
|164
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:50:15
|165
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:51:01
|166
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:51:09
|167
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:51:17
|168
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:51:37
|169
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:52:07
|170
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:52:25
|171
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|0:52:55
|172
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:53:36
|173
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:53:37
|174
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
|0:53:38
|175
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:54:23
|176
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:54:24
|177
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:54:40
|178
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:55:26
|179
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:56:33
|180
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:57:12
|181
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:57:32
|182
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:57:41
|183
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:57:56
|184
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:59:04
|185
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:59:30
|186
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:59:45
|187
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:00:34
|188
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:01:11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|224
|pts
|2
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|130
|3
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|119
|4
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|111
|5
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|88
|6
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|87
|7
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|75
|8
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|69
|9
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|66
|10
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|65
|11
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|51
|12
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|51
|13
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|47
|14
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|46
|15
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|43
|16
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|42
|17
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|40
|18
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|39
|19
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
|39
|20
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|36
|21
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|34
|22
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|30
|23
|Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
|30
|24
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
|30
|25
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
|26
|26
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|26
|27
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|24
|28
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|24
|29
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|22
|30
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|22
|31
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|20
|32
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|33
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|19
|34
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|19
|35
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|18
|36
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|18
|37
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|17
|38
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
|17
|39
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|17
|40
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|17
|41
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|17
|42
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|16
|43
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|16
|44
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|15
|45
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|15
|46
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|47
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|15
|48
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|14
|49
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|13
|50
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|13
|51
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|11
|52
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|10
|53
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|9
|54
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|8
|55
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|8
|56
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|8
|57
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|8
|58
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|7
|59
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|7
|60
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|6
|61
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|62
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|5
|63
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|5
|64
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|5
|65
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|66
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|4
|67
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|4
|68
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|69
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|70
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|3
|71
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|72
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|2
|73
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|74
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|2
|75
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1
|76
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
|1
|77
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|1
|78
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1
|79
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|-5
|80
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|pts
|2
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|11
|3
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|5
|4
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|5
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|4
|6
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|3
|7
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|8
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|9
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|10
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|11
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|12
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
|2
|13
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
|2
|14
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|1
|15
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|1
|16
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|17
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1
|18
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|1
|19
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|1
|20
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|1
|21
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|27:12:35
|2
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:16
|3
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:19
|4
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:25
|5
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:28
|6
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:41
|7
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:03
|8
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
|0:03:38
|9
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|0:05:30
|10
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:09:56
|11
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:10:16
|12
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:10:51
|13
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:14:46
|14
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:15:34
|15
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:15:54
|16
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:16:36
|17
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:18:00
|18
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:24:22
|19
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:25:18
|20
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
|0:27:19
|21
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|0:31:01
|22
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:38:51
|23
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:39:18
|24
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:40:30
|25
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:42:52
|26
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:43:01
|27
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:43:47
|28
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:47:49
|29
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:48:29
|30
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:51:11
|31
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:53:31
|32
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:56:27
|33
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:58:58
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Orica Greenedge
|80:45:40
|2
|Sky Procycling
|0:00:08
|3
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:19
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:00:25
|5
|Garmin - Sharp
|0:00:27
|6
|Lampre-Merida
|0:00:30
|7
|Katusha
|0:00:33
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:36
|9
|Radioshack Leopard
|0:00:38
|10
|Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:00:47
|11
|FDJ
|0:00:52
|12
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:01:09
|13
|Sojasun
|0:01:15
|14
|Team Europcar
|0:01:23
|15
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:29
|16
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:30
|17
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:02:02
|18
|Astana Pro Team
|0:10:08
|19
|Vacansoleil-Dcm
|0:15:26
|20
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:17:40
|21
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:53:59
|22
|Lotto-Belisol
|0:57:39
