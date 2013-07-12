Trending

Cavendish wins stage 13 of the Tour de France

Yellow jersey wearer Froome loses 1:09

A split-second decision by Michael Rogers led to Saxo-Tinkoff blowing the lead group apart in the final hour of stage 13

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alberto Contador (Saxo-tinkoff) would gain time on Tour de France leader Chris Froome during stage 13

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) wins stage 13 of the Tour de France from a select, 14-man front group

(Image credit: AFP)
Belkin and Omega Pharma-QuickStep split the peloton in the crosswinds

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The Movistar team fought a losing battle in trying to bring team captain Alejandro Valverde back to the yellow jersey group following a mechanical

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Przemyslaw Niemiec (Lampre-Merida) at the head of the early break

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Chris Froome (Sky) in action during stage 13

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Pierre Rolland (Europcar) remains in the polka dot jersey for another stage

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Michael Rogers leads the Saxo-Tinkoff phalanx that drove the 14-man lead group

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) with the victory in stage 13 of the Tour de France

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
An ecstatic Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) after winning stage 13 of the Tour de France

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Chris Froome (Sky) conceded some time to his GC rivals in stage 13 but remains in the yellow jersey

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) wins stage 13 ahead of Peter Sagan (Cannondale) and Bauke Mollema (Belkin)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) remains in the lead of the young rider classification

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Everyone wants a word with Alejandro Valverde after the Spaniard conceded nearly 10 minutes on stage 13

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) drives the pace as the Belgian team split the peloton in strong crosswinds

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The ever consistent Peter Sagan (Cannondale) remains in the green jersey after stage 13

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Mountains classification leader Pierre Rolland (Europcar)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Yohann Gene (Europcar) leads the early break in stage 13

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
David Millar (Garmin-Sharp)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
In a show of force Team Saxo-Tinkoff forced a separation in the latter portion of stage 13, enabling Alberto Contador to make up time on Tour leader Chris Froome

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) won a hard-fought stage 13

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
JJ Rojas leads Movistar teammate Alejandro Valverde across the finish line in a group that finished nearly 10 minutes off the pace

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) won stage 13 from a select 14 man group that emerged from crosswinds and echelons

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) won his second stage at the 2013 Tour de France on a day the peloton was ripped apart by crosswinds

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
British champion Mark Cavendish celebrates victory on stage 13, his 25th career Tour de France stage win.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Belkin's Bauke Mollema and Laurens ten Dam are pleased after they infiltrated the select lead group and gained time on Chris Froome.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Stage 13 winner Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) on the podium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Sylvain Chavanel, Peter Sagan and Mark Cavendish in the lead-up to the finish

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma Quick Step) wins stage 13

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma Quick Step) wins the stage

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) rolls in

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Stage winner Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma Quick Step)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Stage winner Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma Quick Step)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Chris Froome (Sky) lost time but keeps yellow

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Chris Froome (Sky) on the podium

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Tony Martin (Omega Pharma Quick Step)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Chris Froome (Sky) in a chase group

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma Quick Step)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Alberto Contador (Saxo Tinkoff)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Nicolas Roche (Saxo Tinkoff)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Michael Rogers (Saxo Tinkoff)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Daniele Bennati (Saxo Tinkoff)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Matteo Tosatto (Saxo Tinkoff)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Dan Martin (Garmin Sharp)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Daniel Martin, Andrew Talansky and Chris Froome

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Chris Froome (Sky) in yellow

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma Quick Step)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Chris Froome (Sky) remains in the yellow jersey after a hard day of racing on stage 13

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) awaits the start of stage 13 in Tours

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
A happy Cadel Evans (BMC) in Tours for the start of stage 13

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Astana riders await the start of stage 13 in Tours

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) would have a day to forget in stage 13 at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Cannondale's Peter Sagan and Alan Marangoni in Tours for the start of stage 13

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) is all smiles in Tours prior to stage 13

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
2011 Tour de France champion Cadel Evans (BMC)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
World champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) at the finish of stage 13, a day he lost nearly 10 minutes and likely any hope of a podium finish in Paris

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tour de France leader Chris Froome (Sky)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Moreno Moser (Cannondale)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
German sprinting sensation Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
French champion Arthur Vichot (FDJ)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) outsprints points leader Peter Sagan (Cannondale) for the win in the stage 13 finale

(Image credit: AFP)
Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) celebrates his victory in stage 13, the Manxman's second win at the 2013 Tour de France.

(Image credit: AFP)
Despite having nearly his entire Movistar team to assist him, Alejandro Valverde never caught back to the yellow jersey group after a wheel change and saw his overall podium hopes disappear.

(Image credit: AFP)

Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) and Bauke Mollema (Belkin) pulled back more than a minute on Chris Froome (Team Sky) during stage 13 of the Tour de France after crosswinds and echelons transformed a transfer stage into a battleground on the road to Saint-Amand-Montrond.

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) beat Peter Sagan (Cannondale) to win his 25th Tour de France stage after a master class of aggressive racing in the wind but his superb performance was matched by that of Saxo-Tinkoff who cracked Team Sky and Froome in the finale of the stage.

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) was distanced and lost second place overall after puncturing mid-stage, then Saxo-Tinkoff split the front group again with 30km to go, distancing Froome. Team Sky did not have the riders to close the gap and Froome finished more than a minute behind Contador and Mollema. A flat stage had done as much damage as a mountain finish.

Froome's overall lead fell to 2:28 ahead of Mollema. Contador is now third overall at 2:45.

Cavendish celebrates Tour win number 25

Cavendish slapped his sides as he beat Sagan and crossed the finish line, seemingly proud to indicate the name of his team, who had ridden so well to help him win.

"We talked about it a bit before the stage, we knew the wind was strong but we didn't know it was strong enough to break it. Then Gert (Steegmans) goes and kicked it off. We kept going and then Saxo went later. I'm so happy. The guys rode out of their skin today. It's incredible to be able to win that."

"I nearly missed the final split. Kwiatkowski got me half way across and then I shouted to him to move left. I sprinted and just managed to get in the echelon. When echelons form it’s similar to falling through ice... you've got five seconds to save yourself or it's all over. I sprinted across the gap, then we were gone. We're a Belgian team and we're used to racing in crosswinds. I knew I'd be able to get it if I stayed behind Sagan in the sprint and I did."

How it happened

The stage was expected to be another quiet day for most of the peloton, with the overall contenders saving their legs for Sunday's finish at Mont Ventoux and the sprinters determined to control the racing and then fight for the win.

An early break of six riders formed almost at kilometre zero, with Yohann Gene (Team Europcar), Ruben Perez (Euskaltel-Euskaltel), Luis Mate (Cofidis), Przemyslaw Niemiec (Lampre-Merida), Kris Boeckmans (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Cyril Lemoine (Sojasun) opening a four-minute lead.

They looked set to be off the front for much of the day but instead the race took a twist just before 100km mark. The hot canicule crosswinds of central France suddenly created waves in the cornfields and sparked echelons in the peloton.

Omega Pharma-Quick Step was the first to hit the front and work hard to force the split. Suddenly the race had come alive and other teams joined in, especially when the sprint teams up front realised that Kittel was not there.

The hard work of the front group meant the break was quickly caught and then the stage took another twist when Valverde punctured with 86km to go.

The Spaniard did not panic but perhaps underestimated the gravity of the situation and the risk he faced. He took a rear wheel from a teammate and got going again. However he lost 30 seconds and suddenly realised that with the front group riding hard and the side winds still blowing, he would have to fight to get back on.

Three teammates helped him chase and another dropped back from the front group but they did not have the speed to get back on. Belkin knew they had a chance to move up Mollema in the overall classification and so began to work even harder. It was a key moment in the stage but would not prove to be the biggest.

Valverde eventually drifted backwards and was caught by the Kittel group. Their teams led the chase, but they lost more and more time. Kittel lost out on the chance of another stage win, Valverde lost any hope of a good overall result. He finished 9:54 behind Cavendish and slipped to 16th overall.

Saxo-Tinkoff's audacious attack

With 31km to go, the tension seemed to ease upfront. Then suddenly the race exploded yet again thanks to the side winds. It was the most audacious attack of the day. Saxo-Tinkoff had been vigilant all day and suddenly hit the front hard causing yet another split. Contador was there and so too was Mollema but Froome was not with them and failed to get on the back of the echelon. He could only watch them surge away, while his teammates quickly tried to start a chase.

Cavendish and Sagan were in the front echelon of 14 riders, with several teammates and they also joined in the work. Greipel had missed it. The race for the stage and for the overall GC was on.

For 10 kilometres, Team Sky and other chasers managed to hold the gap to a handful of seconds but then suddenly the elastic snapped. Richie Porte had already been dropped from the front peloton and there were only three Team Sky riders to help Froome.

Up front, the Saxo-Tinkoff riders suddenly began to give absolutely everything, riding a team time trial to gain as much time as they could. Even Contador did some turns on the front. Behind Lotto Belisol tried to chase down the echelon, but the gap reached a minute.

In the final kilometre, the 14 riders in the echelon began to think about the stage win. Niki Terpstra tried a solo move for Omega Pharma-Quick Step, forcing Maciej Bodnar to chase him down instead of leading out Sagan.

Cavendish sat on the Slovakian's wheel and then jumped away in sight of the line to take his 25th Tour de France win. Sagan was second, with Mollema third.

Froome finished 1:09 behind and struggled to smile as he pulled on the yellow jersey. He has realised he will have to fight all the way to Paris if he wants to win the 100th edition of the Tour de France.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3:40:08
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
3Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
4Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
5Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
6Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
7Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
8Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
9Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:06
10Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:09
11Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:11
12Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:17
13Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:19
14Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:53
15André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:01:09
16Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
17William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
18Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
19Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
20John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
21Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
22Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
23Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
24Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
25Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
26Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
27Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
28Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
29Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
30Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
31Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
32Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
33Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
34Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
35Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
36Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
37Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
38Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
39Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
40Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
41Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
42Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
43Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
44Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
45Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
46Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
47Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
48Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
49Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
50Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
51Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
52Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
53Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
54Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
55Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
56Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
57Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
58Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:37
59Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:01:54
60Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha0:02:14
61Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha0:02:15
62Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:02:34
63Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:02:39
64Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:02:43
65Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:03:32
66Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling0:04:30
67Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:05:29
68Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
69Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:09:54
70Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
71Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
72Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
73Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
74David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
75Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr
76Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
77Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
78Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
79Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
80Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
81Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
82Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
83Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
84Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
85Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
86Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
87Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
88Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
89Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
90Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
91Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
92Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
93Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
94Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
95Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
96Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
97Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
98Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
99Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
100Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
101Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
102Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
103Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
104Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
105Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun
106Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
107Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
108Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
109David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
110Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
111Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
112Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
113Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
114Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
115Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
116Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
117Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
118Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
119Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
120Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:10:05
121Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:07
122Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
123Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
124Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
125Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
126Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
127Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:10:11
128Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
129Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
130Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
131David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
132Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha
133Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
134Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
135John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
136Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
137Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
138Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
139Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
140Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
141Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
142Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
143Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
144Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
145Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
146Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
147Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
148Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr0:10:19
149Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
150Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
151Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
152Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
153Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar0:10:23
154Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
155Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:11:47
156Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:13:36
157Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
158Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
159Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
160Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
161Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
162Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
163Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
164Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
165Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
166Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
167Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
168Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
169Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
170Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
171Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
172Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
173Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
174Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
175Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
176Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
177Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
178Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
179Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
180Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
181Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFEdvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling

Sprint - Saint-Aoustrille, 112.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol20pts
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step17
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling15
4Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team13
5Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling11
6Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff10
7Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff9
8Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step8
9Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff7
10Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step6
11Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff5
12Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard4
13Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3
14Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff2
15Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1

Mountain - Côte de Crotz, 77.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar1

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling3:40:08
2Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:09
3Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
4John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
5Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
6Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
7Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
8Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
9Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
10Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
11Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:02:43
12Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:09:54
13Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
14Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
15Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
16Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:07
17Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
18Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:10:11
19Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
20Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
21Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
22Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
23Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
24Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
25Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
26Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:10:19
27Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar0:10:23
28Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
29Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:13:36
30Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
31Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
32Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida

Most combative rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omega Pharma-Quick Step11:00:30
2Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:03
3Belkin Pro Cycling0:01:03
4Cannondale0:01:22
5Garmin - Sharp0:03:21
6BMC Racing Team
7Fdj.Fr
8Radioshack Leopard
9Katusha Team
10Lotto-Belisol
11Ag2R La Mondiale
12Sky Procycling0:05:36
13Team Argos-Shimano0:07:41
14Astana Pro Team0:10:57
15Movistar Team0:20:51
16Sojasun
17Orica Greenedge
18Cofidis, Solutions Credits
19Vacansoleil-DCM0:29:36
20Euskaltel - Euskadi
21Team Europcar
22Lampre - Merida0:29:49

General classification after stage 13
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling51:00:30
2Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:02:28
3Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:02:45
4Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:02:48
5Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:03:01
6Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:04:39
7Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:04:44
8Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:05:18
9Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:39
10Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha0:05:48
11Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp0:05:52
12Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:06:54
13Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:07:28
14Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:08:32
15Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:10:16
16Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:12:10
17Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:13:11
18Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:14:22
19Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:14:50
20Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:14:57
21Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:16:49
22Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha0:18:36
23Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:19:43
24Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:19:59
25Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:20:35
26Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:21:01
27Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:21:54
28Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:25:33
29Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:26:42
30Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling0:30:04
31Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:30:17
32Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:31:29
33John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:32:14
34Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha0:32:48
35Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:33:15
36Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun0:33:40
37Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:33:43
38Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard0:34:13
39Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr0:36:05
40Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:36:43
41Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:37:40
42Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:37:48
43Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:38:08
44Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:38:36
45Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard0:38:42
46Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team0:40:49
47Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:41:24
48Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:43:47
49Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:44:25
50Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge0:44:38
51Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:44:49
52Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:45:29
53Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:47:09
54Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp0:48:49
55Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun0:48:56
56Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:52:32
57Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:52:58
58Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:53:32
59Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:54:51
60Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:54:57
61Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:55:45
62Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:56:30
63Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard0:58:13
64Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:58:56
65Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard0:59:28
66Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha0:59:52
67Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:00:16
68Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr1:01:32
69Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1:01:45
70Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:03:02
71Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:03:16
72Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:03:24
73Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1:03:41
74Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun1:03:51
75Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha1:03:56
76Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:04:16
77Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:06:01
78Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1:07:37
79Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr1:07:44
80Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge1:07:50
81Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:07:51
82Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:08:02
83Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:08:12
84Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar1:08:16
85Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team1:12:08
86Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:13:18
87Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling1:13:54
88Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team1:14:44
89Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1:15:24
90Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:15:36
91Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team1:16:01
92Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:17:04
93Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:17:09
94Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha1:17:53
95Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:19:16
96Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano1:19:34
97Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:19:45
98Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol1:20:01
99Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:20:15
100Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:20:45
101Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling1:21:39
102David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp1:21:52
103John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano1:24:04
104Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun1:26:13
105Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar1:26:21
106Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team1:26:29
107Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:26:38
108Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:27:02
109Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp1:28:08
110Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun1:28:50
111Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun1:29:16
112Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:29:17
113Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:29:39
114Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha1:29:59
115Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard1:30:05
116Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun1:30:39
117Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:31:01
118Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol1:31:06
119Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:31:09
120Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:32:21
121Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:37:13
122Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:38:43
123André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol1:39:15
124Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:39:17
125Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:39:43
126Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:40:13
127Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun1:40:33
128Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha1:41:18
129Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:42:03
130Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr1:42:30
131Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:43:00
132Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:45:22
133Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol1:45:23
134Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1:45:33
135David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar1:46:19
136Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:47:18
137Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr1:48:05
138Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha1:48:11
139Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:48:18
140Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:48:54
141Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
142Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano1:48:59
143Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar1:50:08
144Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:50:54
145Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:51:02
146Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp1:51:34
147Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun1:51:46
148Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano1:52:15
149Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling1:52:27
150Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:52:39
151Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:52:54
152David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
153Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:53:03
154William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr1:53:44
155Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:53:57
156Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:54:45
157Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:54:48
158Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:55:05
159Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:55:12
160Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:55:17
161Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:55:47
162Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol1:56:45
163Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano1:57:56
164Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling1:58:04
165Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:58:12
166Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1:59:40
167Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol2:00:43
168Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge2:02:16
169Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano2:04:22
170Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol2:04:36
171Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar2:05:25
172Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano2:06:34
173Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge2:07:48
174Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge2:08:05
175Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano2:08:30
176Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:09:52
177Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:12:27
178Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:12:34
179Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar2:14:14
180Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge2:14:16
181Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:18:26

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling357pts
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step273
3André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol217
4Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano177
5Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha157
6Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team110
7Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team102
8Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step101
9Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team87
10Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge76
11Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale72
12Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team66
13Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi65
14Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team63
15Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida58
16Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team56
17Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff56
18Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step53
19Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling53
20Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun51
21Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge47
22Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling43
23Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team43
24John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano43
25Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun43
26Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team40
27Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard39
28Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol39
29Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team38
30Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff35
31Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step33
32Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff32
33Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling32
34David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp30
35Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step30
36Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida29
37Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun28
38Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team28
39Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team27
40Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step26
41Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team26
42Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp26
43Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar26
44Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar26
45Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff25
46Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge25
47Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr24
48Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge24
49Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step22
50William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr22
51Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi22
52Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar22
53Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp21
54Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol21
55Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits20
56Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale20
57Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team20
58Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida19
59Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale18
60Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard18
61Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar18
62Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun17
63Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team17
64Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun17
65Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team17
66David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar17
67Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha16
68Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling16
69Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale16
70Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar15
71Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15
72Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol15
73Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team15
74Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits15
75Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team14
76Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff14
77Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff14
78Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha13
79Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp13
80Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi13
81Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge13
82Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar12
83Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi11
84Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard10
85Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi10
86Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano10
87Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team9
88Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team9
89Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling9
90Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team8
91Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge8
92Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida8
93Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr8
94Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team8
95Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano8
96Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
97Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano7
98Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff7
99Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling7
100Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi7
101Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team6
102Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling6
103Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step5
104Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling5
105Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard4
106Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp4
107Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team4
108Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling4
109David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling4
110Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
111Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3
112Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3
113Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling3
114Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team2
115Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff2
116Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
117Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1
118Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1
119Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun1
120Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling1
121Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano1
122Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1
123Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol-3
124Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol-4
125Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida-5
126Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team-5
127Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar-5
128Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team-5
129Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp-5

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar50pts
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling33
3Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling28
4Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team26
5Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi21
6Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team20
7Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge15
8Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team14
9Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling14
10Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp13
11Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp12
12Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12
13Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp12
14Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
15Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol10
16Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team8
17Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team8
18Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard6
19Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team6
20Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team6
21Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
22Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha6
23Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr5
24Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff4
25Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff4
26Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi4
27Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard4
28Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar3
29Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2
30Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun2
31Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2
32Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun2
33Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar1
34Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
35Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling1
36Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1
37Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
38Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard1
39Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida1
40Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team1
41Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun1
42David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar1
43Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1

Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step51:05:14
2Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:00:34
3Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:08:27
4Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:51
5Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:33:24
6Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:39:41
7Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:40:45
8Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun0:44:12
9Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:48:14
10Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:50:13
11Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:51:46
12Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard0:53:29
13Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr0:56:48
14Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling1:09:10
15Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:14:32
16John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano1:19:20
17Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp1:23:24
18Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun1:24:32
19Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:24:33
20Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:26:25
21Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:34:59
22Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:35:29
23Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:37:19
24Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar1:45:24
25Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:47:55
26Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:48:10
27Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:48:19
28Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:50:21
29Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:50:33
30Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano1:59:38
31Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge2:03:04
32Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar2:09:30

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Saxo-Tinkoff152:22:21
2Belkin Pro Cycling0:02:32
3Ag2R La Mondiale0:10:37
4Radioshack Leopard0:14:47
5Movistar Team0:16:14
6Katusha Team0:22:09
7BMC Racing Team0:31:42
8Garmin - Sharp0:32:17
9Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:39:41
10Euskaltel - Euskadi0:44:24
11Sky Procycling0:44:59
12Fdj.Fr1:10:42
13Team Europcar1:13:33
14Lampre - Merida1:14:01
15Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:17:56
16Astana Pro Team1:28:57
17Sojasun1:46:47
18Vacansoleil-DCM1:56:59
19Orica Greenedge2:06:33
20Cannondale2:29:37
21Team Argos-Shimano2:53:24
22Lotto-Belisol3:02:24

 

