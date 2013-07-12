Cavendish wins stage 13 of the Tour de France
Yellow jersey wearer Froome loses 1:09
Stage 13: Tours - Saint-Amand-Montrond
Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) and Bauke Mollema (Belkin) pulled back more than a minute on Chris Froome (Team Sky) during stage 13 of the Tour de France after crosswinds and echelons transformed a transfer stage into a battleground on the road to Saint-Amand-Montrond.
Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) beat Peter Sagan (Cannondale) to win his 25th Tour de France stage after a master class of aggressive racing in the wind but his superb performance was matched by that of Saxo-Tinkoff who cracked Team Sky and Froome in the finale of the stage.
Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) was distanced and lost second place overall after puncturing mid-stage, then Saxo-Tinkoff split the front group again with 30km to go, distancing Froome. Team Sky did not have the riders to close the gap and Froome finished more than a minute behind Contador and Mollema. A flat stage had done as much damage as a mountain finish.
Froome's overall lead fell to 2:28 ahead of Mollema. Contador is now third overall at 2:45.
Cavendish celebrates Tour win number 25
Cavendish slapped his sides as he beat Sagan and crossed the finish line, seemingly proud to indicate the name of his team, who had ridden so well to help him win.
"We talked about it a bit before the stage, we knew the wind was strong but we didn't know it was strong enough to break it. Then Gert (Steegmans) goes and kicked it off. We kept going and then Saxo went later. I'm so happy. The guys rode out of their skin today. It's incredible to be able to win that."
"I nearly missed the final split. Kwiatkowski got me half way across and then I shouted to him to move left. I sprinted and just managed to get in the echelon. When echelons form it’s similar to falling through ice... you've got five seconds to save yourself or it's all over. I sprinted across the gap, then we were gone. We're a Belgian team and we're used to racing in crosswinds. I knew I'd be able to get it if I stayed behind Sagan in the sprint and I did."
How it happened
The stage was expected to be another quiet day for most of the peloton, with the overall contenders saving their legs for Sunday's finish at Mont Ventoux and the sprinters determined to control the racing and then fight for the win.
An early break of six riders formed almost at kilometre zero, with Yohann Gene (Team Europcar), Ruben Perez (Euskaltel-Euskaltel), Luis Mate (Cofidis), Przemyslaw Niemiec (Lampre-Merida), Kris Boeckmans (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Cyril Lemoine (Sojasun) opening a four-minute lead.
They looked set to be off the front for much of the day but instead the race took a twist just before 100km mark. The hot canicule crosswinds of central France suddenly created waves in the cornfields and sparked echelons in the peloton.
Omega Pharma-Quick Step was the first to hit the front and work hard to force the split. Suddenly the race had come alive and other teams joined in, especially when the sprint teams up front realised that Kittel was not there.
The hard work of the front group meant the break was quickly caught and then the stage took another twist when Valverde punctured with 86km to go.
The Spaniard did not panic but perhaps underestimated the gravity of the situation and the risk he faced. He took a rear wheel from a teammate and got going again. However he lost 30 seconds and suddenly realised that with the front group riding hard and the side winds still blowing, he would have to fight to get back on.
Three teammates helped him chase and another dropped back from the front group but they did not have the speed to get back on. Belkin knew they had a chance to move up Mollema in the overall classification and so began to work even harder. It was a key moment in the stage but would not prove to be the biggest.
Valverde eventually drifted backwards and was caught by the Kittel group. Their teams led the chase, but they lost more and more time. Kittel lost out on the chance of another stage win, Valverde lost any hope of a good overall result. He finished 9:54 behind Cavendish and slipped to 16th overall.
Saxo-Tinkoff's audacious attack
With 31km to go, the tension seemed to ease upfront. Then suddenly the race exploded yet again thanks to the side winds. It was the most audacious attack of the day. Saxo-Tinkoff had been vigilant all day and suddenly hit the front hard causing yet another split. Contador was there and so too was Mollema but Froome was not with them and failed to get on the back of the echelon. He could only watch them surge away, while his teammates quickly tried to start a chase.
Cavendish and Sagan were in the front echelon of 14 riders, with several teammates and they also joined in the work. Greipel had missed it. The race for the stage and for the overall GC was on.
For 10 kilometres, Team Sky and other chasers managed to hold the gap to a handful of seconds but then suddenly the elastic snapped. Richie Porte had already been dropped from the front peloton and there were only three Team Sky riders to help Froome.
Up front, the Saxo-Tinkoff riders suddenly began to give absolutely everything, riding a team time trial to gain as much time as they could. Even Contador did some turns on the front. Behind Lotto Belisol tried to chase down the echelon, but the gap reached a minute.
In the final kilometre, the 14 riders in the echelon began to think about the stage win. Niki Terpstra tried a solo move for Omega Pharma-Quick Step, forcing Maciej Bodnar to chase him down instead of leading out Sagan.
Cavendish sat on the Slovakian's wheel and then jumped away in sight of the line to take his 25th Tour de France win. Sagan was second, with Mollema third.
Froome finished 1:09 behind and struggled to smile as he pulled on the yellow jersey. He has realised he will have to fight all the way to Paris if he wants to win the 100th edition of the Tour de France.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3:40:08
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|5
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|6
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|7
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|8
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:06
|10
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:09
|11
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:11
|12
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:17
|13
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:19
|14
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:53
|15
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:09
|16
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|17
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|18
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|19
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|20
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|21
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|22
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|24
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|25
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|26
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|27
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|28
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|29
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|30
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|31
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|32
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|33
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|34
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|35
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|36
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|37
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|38
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|39
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|40
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|41
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|42
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
|43
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|44
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|45
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|46
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|47
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|48
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|49
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|50
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|51
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|52
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|53
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|54
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|55
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|56
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|57
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
|58
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:01:37
|59
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:01:54
|60
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
|0:02:14
|61
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha
|0:02:15
|62
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:34
|63
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:02:39
|64
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:43
|65
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:03:32
|66
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|0:04:30
|67
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:05:29
|68
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|69
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:09:54
|70
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|71
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|72
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
|73
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|74
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|75
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|76
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|77
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|78
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|79
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|80
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|81
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|82
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|83
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|84
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|85
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|86
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|87
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|88
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|89
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|90
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|91
|Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
|92
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
|93
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|94
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
|95
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|96
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|97
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|98
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|99
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|100
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|101
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|102
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|103
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|104
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|105
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun
|106
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|107
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|108
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|109
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|110
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|111
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|112
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|113
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|114
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|115
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|116
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|117
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|118
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|119
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|120
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:05
|121
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:07
|122
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|123
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|124
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|125
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|126
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|127
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:11
|128
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|129
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|130
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|131
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
|132
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha
|133
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|134
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|135
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|136
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|137
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|138
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|139
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|140
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|141
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|142
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|143
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
|144
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|145
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
|146
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|147
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|148
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|0:10:19
|149
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|150
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|151
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
|152
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|153
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:10:23
|154
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|155
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:11:47
|156
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:13:36
|157
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|158
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|159
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|160
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|161
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|162
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|163
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|164
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|165
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|166
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|167
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|168
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|169
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|170
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|171
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|172
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|173
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|174
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|175
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|176
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|177
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
|178
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|179
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|180
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|181
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|20
|pts
|2
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|17
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|15
|4
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|13
|5
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|11
|6
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|10
|7
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|9
|8
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|8
|9
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|7
|10
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|6
|11
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|5
|12
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|4
|13
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|14
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|2
|15
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3:40:08
|2
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:01:09
|3
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|4
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|5
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|6
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|7
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|8
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|9
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|10
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
|11
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:43
|12
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:54
|13
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
|14
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|15
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|16
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:07
|17
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|18
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:11
|19
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|20
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|21
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|22
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|23
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|24
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|25
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|26
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:10:19
|27
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:10:23
|28
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|29
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:13:36
|30
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|31
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|32
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|11:00:30
|2
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:03
|3
|Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:01:03
|4
|Cannondale
|0:01:22
|5
|Garmin - Sharp
|0:03:21
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|7
|Fdj.Fr
|8
|Radioshack Leopard
|9
|Katusha Team
|10
|Lotto-Belisol
|11
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|12
|Sky Procycling
|0:05:36
|13
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:07:41
|14
|Astana Pro Team
|0:10:57
|15
|Movistar Team
|0:20:51
|16
|Sojasun
|17
|Orica Greenedge
|18
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|19
|Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:29:36
|20
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|21
|Team Europcar
|22
|Lampre - Merida
|0:29:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|51:00:30
|2
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:28
|3
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:02:45
|4
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:02:48
|5
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:01
|6
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:39
|7
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:04:44
|8
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:05:18
|9
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:39
|10
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|0:05:48
|11
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|0:05:52
|12
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:54
|13
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:07:28
|14
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|0:08:32
|15
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:10:16
|16
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:12:10
|17
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:13:11
|18
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|0:14:22
|19
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:14:50
|20
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:14:57
|21
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:16:49
|22
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|0:18:36
|23
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:19:43
|24
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:19:59
|25
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:20:35
|26
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:21:01
|27
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:54
|28
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:25:33
|29
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:26:42
|30
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:30:04
|31
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:30:17
|32
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:31:29
|33
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:32:14
|34
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
|0:32:48
|35
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:33:15
|36
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
|0:33:40
|37
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|0:33:43
|38
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|0:34:13
|39
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:36:05
|40
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:36:43
|41
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:37:40
|42
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:37:48
|43
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:38:08
|44
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:38:36
|45
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|0:38:42
|46
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:40:49
|47
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:41:24
|48
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:43:47
|49
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:44:25
|50
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:44:38
|51
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:44:49
|52
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:45:29
|53
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:47:09
|54
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|0:48:49
|55
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
|0:48:56
|56
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:52:32
|57
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:52:58
|58
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:53:32
|59
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|0:54:51
|60
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:54:57
|61
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:55:45
|62
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:56:30
|63
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|0:58:13
|64
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:58:56
|65
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|0:59:28
|66
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha
|0:59:52
|67
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:00:16
|68
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:01:32
|69
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1:01:45
|70
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:03:02
|71
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1:03:16
|72
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:03:24
|73
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1:03:41
|74
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun
|1:03:51
|75
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
|1:03:56
|76
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:04:16
|77
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:06:01
|78
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1:07:37
|79
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:07:44
|80
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:07:50
|81
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:07:51
|82
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:08:02
|83
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:08:12
|84
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|1:08:16
|85
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:12:08
|86
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:13:18
|87
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1:13:54
|88
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|1:14:44
|89
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:15:24
|90
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:15:36
|91
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:16:01
|92
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:17:04
|93
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:17:09
|94
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha
|1:17:53
|95
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:19:16
|96
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:19:34
|97
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:19:45
|98
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|1:20:01
|99
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:20:15
|100
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1:20:45
|101
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|1:21:39
|102
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
|1:21:52
|103
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:24:04
|104
|Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
|1:26:13
|105
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:26:21
|106
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:26:29
|107
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:26:38
|108
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:27:02
|109
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
|1:28:08
|110
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
|1:28:50
|111
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|1:29:16
|112
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:29:17
|113
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:29:39
|114
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|1:29:59
|115
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|1:30:05
|116
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
|1:30:39
|117
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:31:01
|118
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|1:31:06
|119
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:31:09
|120
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:32:21
|121
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:37:13
|122
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:38:43
|123
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|1:39:15
|124
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:39:17
|125
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:39:43
|126
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:40:13
|127
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
|1:40:33
|128
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|1:41:18
|129
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1:42:03
|130
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:42:30
|131
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1:43:00
|132
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1:45:22
|133
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|1:45:23
|134
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1:45:33
|135
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|1:46:19
|136
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:47:18
|137
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|1:48:05
|138
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
|1:48:11
|139
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:48:18
|140
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:48:54
|141
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|142
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:48:59
|143
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:50:08
|144
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1:50:54
|145
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:51:02
|146
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|1:51:34
|147
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
|1:51:46
|148
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:52:15
|149
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1:52:27
|150
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:52:39
|151
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:52:54
|152
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|153
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:53:03
|154
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:53:44
|155
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:53:57
|156
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:54:45
|157
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1:54:48
|158
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:55:05
|159
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:55:12
|160
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:55:17
|161
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:55:47
|162
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|1:56:45
|163
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:57:56
|164
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1:58:04
|165
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:58:12
|166
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:59:40
|167
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2:00:43
|168
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|2:02:16
|169
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|2:04:22
|170
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2:04:36
|171
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|2:05:25
|172
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|2:06:34
|173
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|2:07:48
|174
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|2:08:05
|175
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|2:08:30
|176
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:09:52
|177
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:12:27
|178
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2:12:34
|179
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|2:14:14
|180
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|2:14:16
|181
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2:18:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|357
|pts
|2
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|273
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|217
|4
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|177
|5
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|157
|6
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|110
|7
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|102
|8
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|101
|9
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|87
|10
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|76
|11
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|72
|12
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|66
|13
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|65
|14
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|63
|15
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|58
|16
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|56
|17
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|56
|18
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|53
|19
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|53
|20
|Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
|51
|21
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|47
|22
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|43
|23
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|43
|24
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|43
|25
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
|43
|26
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|40
|27
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|39
|28
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|39
|29
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|38
|30
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|35
|31
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|33
|32
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|32
|33
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|32
|34
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
|30
|35
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|30
|36
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|29
|37
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|28
|38
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|28
|39
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|27
|40
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|26
|41
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|26
|42
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
|26
|43
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|26
|44
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|26
|45
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|25
|46
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|25
|47
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|24
|48
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|24
|49
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|22
|50
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|22
|51
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|22
|52
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|22
|53
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|21
|54
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|21
|55
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|56
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|57
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|20
|58
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|19
|59
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|60
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|18
|61
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|18
|62
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
|17
|63
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|17
|64
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
|17
|65
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|17
|66
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|17
|67
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|16
|68
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|16
|69
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|70
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|15
|71
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|72
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|15
|73
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|15
|74
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|75
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|14
|76
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|14
|77
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|14
|78
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|13
|79
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|13
|80
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|13
|81
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|13
|82
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|12
|83
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|11
|84
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|10
|85
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|10
|86
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|10
|87
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|9
|88
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|89
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|9
|90
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|8
|91
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|8
|92
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|8
|93
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|8
|94
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|8
|95
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|8
|96
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|97
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|7
|98
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|7
|99
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|7
|100
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|7
|101
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|102
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|6
|103
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|5
|104
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|5
|105
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|4
|106
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|4
|107
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|108
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4
|109
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|4
|110
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|111
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|112
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|113
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|3
|114
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|2
|115
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|2
|116
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|117
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|118
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|119
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
|1
|120
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1
|121
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|1
|122
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1
|123
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|-3
|124
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|-4
|125
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|-5
|126
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|-5
|127
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|-5
|128
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|-5
|129
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|50
|pts
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|33
|3
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|28
|4
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|26
|5
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|21
|6
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|7
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|15
|8
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|14
|9
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|14
|10
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|13
|11
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|12
|12
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|13
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|12
|14
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|15
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|10
|16
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|8
|17
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|8
|18
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|6
|19
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|20
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|6
|21
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|22
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha
|6
|23
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|5
|24
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|4
|25
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|4
|26
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|27
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|4
|28
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|29
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|30
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
|2
|31
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|32
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
|2
|33
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|1
|34
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|35
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|1
|36
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|37
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|38
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|1
|39
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|1
|40
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|41
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|1
|42
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|1
|43
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|51:05:14
|2
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:34
|3
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:08:27
|4
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:51
|5
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:33:24
|6
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:39:41
|7
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:40:45
|8
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
|0:44:12
|9
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:48:14
|10
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:50:13
|11
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:51:46
|12
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|0:53:29
|13
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:56:48
|14
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1:09:10
|15
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:14:32
|16
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:19:20
|17
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
|1:23:24
|18
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|1:24:32
|19
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:24:33
|20
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:26:25
|21
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:34:59
|22
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:35:29
|23
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1:37:19
|24
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:45:24
|25
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:47:55
|26
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:48:10
|27
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:48:19
|28
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:50:21
|29
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:50:33
|30
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:59:38
|31
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|2:03:04
|32
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|2:09:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|152:22:21
|2
|Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:02:32
|3
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:10:37
|4
|Radioshack Leopard
|0:14:47
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:16:14
|6
|Katusha Team
|0:22:09
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|0:31:42
|8
|Garmin - Sharp
|0:32:17
|9
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:39:41
|10
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:44:24
|11
|Sky Procycling
|0:44:59
|12
|Fdj.Fr
|1:10:42
|13
|Team Europcar
|1:13:33
|14
|Lampre - Merida
|1:14:01
|15
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:17:56
|16
|Astana Pro Team
|1:28:57
|17
|Sojasun
|1:46:47
|18
|Vacansoleil-DCM
|1:56:59
|19
|Orica Greenedge
|2:06:33
|20
|Cannondale
|2:29:37
|21
|Team Argos-Shimano
|2:53:24
|22
|Lotto-Belisol
|3:02:24
