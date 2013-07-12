Image 1 of 69 A split-second decision by Michael Rogers led to Saxo-Tinkoff blowing the lead group apart in the final hour of stage 13 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 69 Alberto Contador (Saxo-tinkoff) would gain time on Tour de France leader Chris Froome during stage 13 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 69 Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) wins stage 13 of the Tour de France from a select, 14-man front group (Image credit: AFP) Image 4 of 69 Belkin and Omega Pharma-QuickStep split the peloton in the crosswinds (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 69 The Movistar team fought a losing battle in trying to bring team captain Alejandro Valverde back to the yellow jersey group following a mechanical (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 69 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Lampre-Merida) at the head of the early break (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 69 Chris Froome (Sky) in action during stage 13 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 69 Pierre Rolland (Europcar) remains in the polka dot jersey for another stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 69 Michael Rogers leads the Saxo-Tinkoff phalanx that drove the 14-man lead group (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 69 Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) with the victory in stage 13 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 69 An ecstatic Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) after winning stage 13 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 69 Chris Froome (Sky) conceded some time to his GC rivals in stage 13 but remains in the yellow jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 69 Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) wins stage 13 ahead of Peter Sagan (Cannondale) and Bauke Mollema (Belkin) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 69 Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) remains in the lead of the young rider classification (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 69 Everyone wants a word with Alejandro Valverde after the Spaniard conceded nearly 10 minutes on stage 13 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 69 Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) drives the pace as the Belgian team split the peloton in strong crosswinds (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 69 The ever consistent Peter Sagan (Cannondale) remains in the green jersey after stage 13 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 69 Mountains classification leader Pierre Rolland (Europcar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 69 Yohann Gene (Europcar) leads the early break in stage 13 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 69 David Millar (Garmin-Sharp) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 69 In a show of force Team Saxo-Tinkoff forced a separation in the latter portion of stage 13, enabling Alberto Contador to make up time on Tour leader Chris Froome (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 69 Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) won a hard-fought stage 13 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 69 JJ Rojas leads Movistar teammate Alejandro Valverde across the finish line in a group that finished nearly 10 minutes off the pace (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 69 Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) won stage 13 from a select 14 man group that emerged from crosswinds and echelons (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 69 Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) won his second stage at the 2013 Tour de France on a day the peloton was ripped apart by crosswinds (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 69 British champion Mark Cavendish celebrates victory on stage 13, his 25th career Tour de France stage win. Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) and Bauke Mollema (Belkin) pulled back more than a minute on Chris Froome (Team Sky) during stage 13 of the Tour de France after crosswinds and echelons transformed a transfer stage into a battleground on the road to Saint-Amand-Montrond.

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) beat Peter Sagan (Cannondale) to win his 25th Tour de France stage after a master class of aggressive racing in the wind but his superb performance was matched by that of Saxo-Tinkoff who cracked Team Sky and Froome in the finale of the stage.

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) was distanced and lost second place overall after puncturing mid-stage, then Saxo-Tinkoff split the front group again with 30km to go, distancing Froome. Team Sky did not have the riders to close the gap and Froome finished more than a minute behind Contador and Mollema. A flat stage had done as much damage as a mountain finish.

Froome's overall lead fell to 2:28 ahead of Mollema. Contador is now third overall at 2:45.

Cavendish celebrates Tour win number 25

Cavendish slapped his sides as he beat Sagan and crossed the finish line, seemingly proud to indicate the name of his team, who had ridden so well to help him win.





"We talked about it a bit before the stage, we knew the wind was strong but we didn't know it was strong enough to break it. Then Gert (Steegmans) goes and kicked it off. We kept going and then Saxo went later. I'm so happy. The guys rode out of their skin today. It's incredible to be able to win that."

"I nearly missed the final split. Kwiatkowski got me half way across and then I shouted to him to move left. I sprinted and just managed to get in the echelon. When echelons form it’s similar to falling through ice... you've got five seconds to save yourself or it's all over. I sprinted across the gap, then we were gone. We're a Belgian team and we're used to racing in crosswinds. I knew I'd be able to get it if I stayed behind Sagan in the sprint and I did."

How it happened

The stage was expected to be another quiet day for most of the peloton, with the overall contenders saving their legs for Sunday's finish at Mont Ventoux and the sprinters determined to control the racing and then fight for the win.

An early break of six riders formed almost at kilometre zero, with Yohann Gene (Team Europcar), Ruben Perez (Euskaltel-Euskaltel), Luis Mate (Cofidis), Przemyslaw Niemiec (Lampre-Merida), Kris Boeckmans (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Cyril Lemoine (Sojasun) opening a four-minute lead.

They looked set to be off the front for much of the day but instead the race took a twist just before 100km mark. The hot canicule crosswinds of central France suddenly created waves in the cornfields and sparked echelons in the peloton.

Omega Pharma-Quick Step was the first to hit the front and work hard to force the split. Suddenly the race had come alive and other teams joined in, especially when the sprint teams up front realised that Kittel was not there.

The hard work of the front group meant the break was quickly caught and then the stage took another twist when Valverde punctured with 86km to go.

The Spaniard did not panic but perhaps underestimated the gravity of the situation and the risk he faced. He took a rear wheel from a teammate and got going again. However he lost 30 seconds and suddenly realised that with the front group riding hard and the side winds still blowing, he would have to fight to get back on.

Three teammates helped him chase and another dropped back from the front group but they did not have the speed to get back on. Belkin knew they had a chance to move up Mollema in the overall classification and so began to work even harder. It was a key moment in the stage but would not prove to be the biggest.

Valverde eventually drifted backwards and was caught by the Kittel group. Their teams led the chase, but they lost more and more time. Kittel lost out on the chance of another stage win, Valverde lost any hope of a good overall result. He finished 9:54 behind Cavendish and slipped to 16th overall.

Saxo-Tinkoff's audacious attack

With 31km to go, the tension seemed to ease upfront. Then suddenly the race exploded yet again thanks to the side winds. It was the most audacious attack of the day. Saxo-Tinkoff had been vigilant all day and suddenly hit the front hard causing yet another split. Contador was there and so too was Mollema but Froome was not with them and failed to get on the back of the echelon. He could only watch them surge away, while his teammates quickly tried to start a chase.

Cavendish and Sagan were in the front echelon of 14 riders, with several teammates and they also joined in the work. Greipel had missed it. The race for the stage and for the overall GC was on.

For 10 kilometres, Team Sky and other chasers managed to hold the gap to a handful of seconds but then suddenly the elastic snapped. Richie Porte had already been dropped from the front peloton and there were only three Team Sky riders to help Froome.

Up front, the Saxo-Tinkoff riders suddenly began to give absolutely everything, riding a team time trial to gain as much time as they could. Even Contador did some turns on the front. Behind Lotto Belisol tried to chase down the echelon, but the gap reached a minute.

In the final kilometre, the 14 riders in the echelon began to think about the stage win. Niki Terpstra tried a solo move for Omega Pharma-Quick Step, forcing Maciej Bodnar to chase him down instead of leading out Sagan.

Cavendish sat on the Slovakian's wheel and then jumped away in sight of the line to take his 25th Tour de France win. Sagan was second, with Mollema third.

Froome finished 1:09 behind and struggled to smile as he pulled on the yellow jersey. He has realised he will have to fight all the way to Paris if he wants to win the 100th edition of the Tour de France.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3:40:08 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 4 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 5 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 6 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 7 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 8 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 9 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:06 10 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:09 11 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:11 12 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:17 13 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:19 14 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:53 15 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:01:09 16 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 17 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 18 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 19 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 20 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 21 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 22 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 23 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 24 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 25 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 26 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 27 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 28 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 29 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 30 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 31 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 32 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 33 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 34 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 35 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 36 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 37 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp 38 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 39 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 40 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 41 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 42 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha 43 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 44 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 45 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 46 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 47 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 48 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 49 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 50 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 51 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 52 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 53 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 54 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 55 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 56 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 57 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 58 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:01:37 59 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:01:54 60 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 0:02:14 61 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha 0:02:15 62 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:34 63 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:02:39 64 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:43 65 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:03:32 66 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 0:04:30 67 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:05:29 68 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 69 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:09:54 70 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 71 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 72 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun 73 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 74 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 75 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr 76 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 77 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 78 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 79 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 80 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 81 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 82 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 83 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 84 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 85 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 86 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 87 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 88 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 89 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 90 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 91 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 92 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 93 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 94 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun 95 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 96 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 97 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 98 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 99 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 100 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 101 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 102 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 103 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 104 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 105 Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun 106 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 107 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 108 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 109 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 110 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 111 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 112 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 113 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 114 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 115 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 116 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 117 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 118 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 119 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 120 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:10:05 121 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:07 122 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 123 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 124 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 125 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 126 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 127 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:10:11 128 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 129 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 130 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 131 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp 132 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha 133 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 134 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 135 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 136 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 137 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 138 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 139 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 140 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 141 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 142 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 143 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun 144 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 145 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha 146 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 147 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 148 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 0:10:19 149 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 150 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 151 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun 152 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 153 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 0:10:23 154 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 155 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:11:47 156 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:13:36 157 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 158 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 159 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 160 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 161 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 162 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 163 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 164 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 165 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 166 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 167 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 168 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 169 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 170 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 171 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 172 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 173 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 174 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 175 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 176 Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 177 Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun 178 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 179 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 180 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 181 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team DNF Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling

Sprint - Saint-Aoustrille, 112.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 20 pts 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 17 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 15 4 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 13 5 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 11 6 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 10 7 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 9 8 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 8 9 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 7 10 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 6 11 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 5 12 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 4 13 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 14 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 2 15 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountain - Côte de Crotz, 77.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Best young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3:40:08 2 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:01:09 3 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 4 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 5 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 6 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 7 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 8 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 9 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 10 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 11 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:43 12 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:09:54 13 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 14 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 15 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 16 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:07 17 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 18 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:10:11 19 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 20 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 21 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 22 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 23 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 24 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 25 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 26 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:10:19 27 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 0:10:23 28 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 29 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:13:36 30 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 31 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 32 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida

Most combative rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 11:00:30 2 Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:03 3 Belkin Pro Cycling 0:01:03 4 Cannondale 0:01:22 5 Garmin - Sharp 0:03:21 6 BMC Racing Team 7 Fdj.Fr 8 Radioshack Leopard 9 Katusha Team 10 Lotto-Belisol 11 Ag2R La Mondiale 12 Sky Procycling 0:05:36 13 Team Argos-Shimano 0:07:41 14 Astana Pro Team 0:10:57 15 Movistar Team 0:20:51 16 Sojasun 17 Orica Greenedge 18 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 19 Vacansoleil-DCM 0:29:36 20 Euskaltel - Euskadi 21 Team Europcar 22 Lampre - Merida 0:29:49

General classification after stage 13 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 51:00:30 2 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:28 3 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:02:45 4 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:02:48 5 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:03:01 6 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:04:39 7 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:04:44 8 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:05:18 9 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:39 10 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 0:05:48 11 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 0:05:52 12 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:06:54 13 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:07:28 14 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:08:32 15 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:10:16 16 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:12:10 17 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:13:11 18 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:14:22 19 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:14:50 20 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:14:57 21 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:16:49 22 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 0:18:36 23 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:19:43 24 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:19:59 25 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:20:35 26 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:21:01 27 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:21:54 28 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:25:33 29 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:26:42 30 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:30:04 31 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:30:17 32 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:31:29 33 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:32:14 34 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha 0:32:48 35 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:33:15 36 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun 0:33:40 37 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:33:43 38 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 0:34:13 39 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:36:05 40 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:36:43 41 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:37:40 42 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:37:48 43 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:38:08 44 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:38:36 45 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 0:38:42 46 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 0:40:49 47 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:41:24 48 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:43:47 49 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:44:25 50 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 0:44:38 51 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:44:49 52 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:45:29 53 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 0:47:09 54 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 0:48:49 55 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 0:48:56 56 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:52:32 57 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:52:58 58 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:53:32 59 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:54:51 60 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:54:57 61 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:55:45 62 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:56:30 63 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 0:58:13 64 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:58:56 65 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 0:59:28 66 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha 0:59:52 67 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:00:16 68 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:01:32 69 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1:01:45 70 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:03:02 71 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:03:16 72 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:03:24 73 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1:03:41 74 Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun 1:03:51 75 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha 1:03:56 76 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:04:16 77 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:06:01 78 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1:07:37 79 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:07:44 80 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 1:07:50 81 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:07:51 82 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:08:02 83 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:08:12 84 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 1:08:16 85 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:12:08 86 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:13:18 87 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 1:13:54 88 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 1:14:44 89 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1:15:24 90 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:15:36 91 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 1:16:01 92 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:17:04 93 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:17:09 94 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha 1:17:53 95 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:19:16 96 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 1:19:34 97 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:19:45 98 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 1:20:01 99 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:20:15 100 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:20:45 101 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 1:21:39 102 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp 1:21:52 103 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 1:24:04 104 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 1:26:13 105 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 1:26:21 106 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 1:26:29 107 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:26:38 108 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:27:02 109 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 1:28:08 110 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun 1:28:50 111 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 1:29:16 112 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:29:17 113 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:29:39 114 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 1:29:59 115 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 1:30:05 116 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun 1:30:39 117 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:31:01 118 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 1:31:06 119 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:31:09 120 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:32:21 121 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:37:13 122 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:38:43 123 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 1:39:15 124 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:39:17 125 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:39:43 126 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:40:13 127 Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun 1:40:33 128 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 1:41:18 129 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:42:03 130 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:42:30 131 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:43:00 132 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:45:22 133 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 1:45:23 134 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1:45:33 135 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 1:46:19 136 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:47:18 137 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 1:48:05 138 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 1:48:11 139 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:48:18 140 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:48:54 141 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 142 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 1:48:59 143 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 1:50:08 144 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:50:54 145 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:51:02 146 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp 1:51:34 147 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun 1:51:46 148 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 1:52:15 149 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 1:52:27 150 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:52:39 151 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:52:54 152 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 153 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:53:03 154 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:53:44 155 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:53:57 156 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:54:45 157 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:54:48 158 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:55:05 159 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:55:12 160 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:55:17 161 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:55:47 162 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 1:56:45 163 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 1:57:56 164 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 1:58:04 165 Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:58:12 166 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1:59:40 167 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2:00:43 168 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 2:02:16 169 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 2:04:22 170 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2:04:36 171 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 2:05:25 172 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 2:06:34 173 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 2:07:48 174 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 2:08:05 175 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 2:08:30 176 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:09:52 177 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:12:27 178 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:12:34 179 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 2:14:14 180 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 2:14:16 181 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:18:26

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 357 pts 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 273 3 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 217 4 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 177 5 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 157 6 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 110 7 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 102 8 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 101 9 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 87 10 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 76 11 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 72 12 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 66 13 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 65 14 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 63 15 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 58 16 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 56 17 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 56 18 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 53 19 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 53 20 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 51 21 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 47 22 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 43 23 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 43 24 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 43 25 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun 43 26 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 40 27 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 39 28 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 39 29 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 38 30 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 35 31 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 33 32 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 32 33 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 32 34 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp 30 35 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 30 36 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 29 37 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 28 38 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 28 39 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 27 40 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 26 41 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 26 42 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 26 43 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 26 44 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 26 45 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 25 46 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 25 47 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 24 48 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 24 49 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 22 50 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 22 51 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 22 52 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 22 53 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 21 54 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 21 55 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 20 56 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 57 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 20 58 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 19 59 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 60 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 18 61 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 18 62 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 17 63 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 17 64 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun 17 65 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 17 66 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 17 67 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 16 68 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 16 69 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 70 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 15 71 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 72 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 15 73 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 15 74 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 75 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 14 76 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 14 77 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 14 78 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 13 79 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 13 80 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 13 81 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 13 82 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 12 83 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 11 84 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 10 85 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 10 86 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 10 87 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 9 88 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 89 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 9 90 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 8 91 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 8 92 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 8 93 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 8 94 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 8 95 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 8 96 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 97 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 7 98 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 7 99 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 7 100 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 7 101 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 6 102 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 6 103 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 5 104 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 5 105 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 4 106 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 4 107 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 108 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 4 109 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 4 110 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 111 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 112 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 113 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 3 114 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 2 115 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 2 116 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 117 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1 118 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1 119 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun 1 120 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 1 121 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 1 122 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1 123 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol -3 124 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol -4 125 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida -5 126 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team -5 127 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar -5 128 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team -5 129 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp -5

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 50 pts 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 33 3 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 28 4 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 26 5 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 21 6 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 20 7 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 15 8 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 14 9 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 14 10 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 13 11 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 12 12 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 13 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 12 14 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 15 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 10 16 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 8 17 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 8 18 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 6 19 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 6 20 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 6 21 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 22 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha 6 23 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 5 24 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 4 25 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 4 26 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 27 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 4 28 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 3 29 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2 30 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 2 31 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2 32 Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun 2 33 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 1 34 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1 35 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 1 36 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1 37 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 38 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 1 39 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 1 40 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 1 41 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 1 42 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 1 43 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1

Best young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 51:05:14 2 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:34 3 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:08:27 4 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:51 5 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:33:24 6 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:39:41 7 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:40:45 8 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 0:44:12 9 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:48:14 10 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:50:13 11 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:51:46 12 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 0:53:29 13 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:56:48 14 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 1:09:10 15 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:14:32 16 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 1:19:20 17 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 1:23:24 18 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 1:24:32 19 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:24:33 20 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:26:25 21 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:34:59 22 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:35:29 23 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:37:19 24 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 1:45:24 25 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:47:55 26 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:48:10 27 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:48:19 28 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:50:21 29 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:50:33 30 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 1:59:38 31 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 2:03:04 32 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 2:09:30