Image 1 of 57 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 57 Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) out sprints Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma Quick Step) in stage 12 of the Tour de France (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 57 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 57 Christopher Froome (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 57 Andy Schleck (RadioShack - Leopard) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 57 Dimitry Muravyev (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 57 Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Sharp) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 57 An injured Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 57 Michal Kwiatkowski kept the best young rider's white jersey (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 10 of 57 Marcel Kittel (Argos - Shimano) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 57 Fans cheer on the peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 57 Christopher Froome (Sky) takes a drink (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 57 John Degenkolb celebrates another win for Argos-Shimano (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 14 of 57 Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) finishes up (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 57 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 16 of 57 Elia Favilli (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 57 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 57 Moreno Moser and Alan Marangoni (Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 57 Jerome Coppel (Cofidis) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 57 Pierre Rolland pulls on polka-dot jersey (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 21 of 57 Christopher Froome (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 57 Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 57 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 24 of 57 Marcel Kittel (Argos - Shimano) and Peter Sagan (Cannondale) - (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 57 Yukiya Arashiro (Europcar) was among the riders who crashed (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 57 An Astana rider shuffles contents of his pocket (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 57 Christopher Froome (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 57 Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) crosses the line after being delayed by a crash (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 29 of 57 Manuele Mori (Lampre - Merida) takes a pull (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 57 Francesco Gavazzi (Astana) powers along (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 57 Christopher Froome (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 57 Christopher Froome (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 57 The Tour de France peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 57 Marcel Kittel (Argos - Shimano) narrowly sprints to victory (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 57 Marcel Kittel (Argos - Shimano) on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 57 Francesco Gavazzi (Astana) sets the pace (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 57 Manuele Mori (Lampre - Merida) in the break (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 57 The Tour de France peloton in Tours (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 57 Here they come! (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 40 of 57 Cavendish looks across at Kittel after losing the sprint (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 41 of 57 Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 42 of 57 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 43 of 57 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 44 of 57 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 45 of 57 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 46 of 57 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 47 of 57 The Tour de France passed through rural farmland on stage 12 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 48 of 57 Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) wins stage 12. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 49 of 57 Stage winner Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 50 of 57 Race leader Chris Froome (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 51 of 57 The peloton rolls through the French countryside (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 52 of 57 Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) out sprints Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma Quick Step) in stage 12 of the Tour de France (Image credit: AFP) Image 53 of 57 Yellow jersey wearer Chris Froome (Sky) (Image credit: AFP) Image 54 of 57 A rider on a high wheeler at the beginning of stage 12 (Image credit: AFP) Image 55 of 57 Race leader Chris Froome (Sky) (Image credit: AFP) Image 56 of 57 Chris Froome (Sky) is protected by his teammates (Image credit: AFP) Image 57 of 57 Flecha, Gavazzi, Delaplace, Mori, and Sicard made up the day's five-man breakaway (Image credit: AFP Photo)

Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) continued his dream Tour de France with victory on stage 12. The German charged around Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) in full flight to take his third victory of the 2013 edition. Cavendish looked like he had the legs to take it, but Kittel had the speed to overhaul the Manx Missile in the final metres.

Related Articles Argos-Shimano: From plucky underdogs to major Tour de France team

"Both teams had no real lead-out trains in the finale, so every lead out guy had to go long," Kittel said after his win. "I had to go onto the wheel of Cavendish and then I waited a little before I started my sprint. It was close."

Peter Sagan had to settle for third place. The Cannondale rider still holds a commanding lead of 94 points in the green jersey competition. Cavendish moved into second, 16 points ahead of André Greipel (Lotto-Belisol). A crash in the final three kilometres left Greipel without any teammates at the finish. Greg Henderson, Jurgen Roelandts and Marcel Sieberg all went down, leaving Greipel stuck behind. The German was unable to get back and he crossed the line in the main bunch.

After leaving last year's Tour in the first week, Kittel was more than delighted to have rectified it. "The win today means a lot to me. This is my third win in the Tour de France and in Germany we say 'Good things come in threes'," the Argos-Shimano sprinter said. "I would like to dedicate it to my team, especially Tom Veelers who is still in a lot of pain. I saw him after the stage and he was in tears. I love my team."

Chris Froome avoided the crash to finish safely in the group and retain his yellow jersey. Froome put a lot of time into his rivals in yesterday's time trial, but it wasn't without some ramifications. "I could definitely feel the legs from the efforts of yesterday," he said at the finish. "But they got better as the stage went on. Today was the most relaxed day in the Tour so far and it was a great win by Kittel. We've got a couple more of these sprint stages and then we'll be ready for the mountains."

How it happened

This year's Tour de France hasn't seen much resistance to the breakaways. That continued today with the first attack proving fruitful. Francesco Gavazzi (Astana), Romain Sicard (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Manuele Mori (Lampre-Merida), Juan Antonio Flecha (Vacansoleil-DCM), Anthony Delaplace (Sojasun) were the ones to go up the road.

The quintet got a maximum gap of nine minutes before the peloton decided to pick up the pace. With an assured sprint finish, there were plenty of teams on hand to keep the escapees on a short leash.

Gavazzi took full points at the intermediate sprint, leaving it to the sprinters to mop up the remaining positions. As ever it was hotly contested between Cavendish, Greipel and Sagan. Cavendish was the one to come out on top this time, ahead of Greipel. Sagan was left to lick his wounds and vent his annoyance after being blocked by Vacansoleil's Kris Boeckmans.

For much of the day the pace was kept at a high 45kph, faster than any of the Tour's schedules. Sicard was obviously feeling it and he was the first of the escapees to begin his journey back to the peloton. He was caught with 43 kilometres to go. Keen to get the combative prize and some exposure for his team, Flecha refused to be caught and decided to go solo. The peloton seemed all too happy to let the Spaniard make a go of it. Heading under the 10km to go banner, Flecha had a small lead of 25 seconds over the main group. The Vacansoleil rider was finally caught with six kilometres remaining.

With the finish in sight, the pace of the peloton continued to rise, stringing out some of the more tired riders. Just after the three kilometres to go banner, Lotto-Belisol found themselves in a spot of bother. Henderson, Sieberg and Jurgen Roelandts all found themselves on the ground with several other riders. Greipel missed the crash, but was caught up behind him, making it impossible for him to contest the sprint.

The crash was evident at the finish, as many of the sprinters were without their lead-out men. Cavendish still had Gert Steegmans, who delivered him perfectly to the line. It looked like it was all set up for Cavendish, but Kittel jumped out in the final metres to make it a hat trick of victories.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 4:49:49 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 4 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 5 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 6 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 7 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 8 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 9 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 10 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 13 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 14 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 15 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 16 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 17 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 18 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 19 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 20 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 21 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 22 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 23 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 24 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 25 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 26 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 27 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 28 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 29 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 30 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 31 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 32 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 33 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 34 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 35 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 36 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 37 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 38 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 39 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 40 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 41 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 42 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 43 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 44 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 45 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 46 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 47 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 48 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 49 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 50 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 51 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun 52 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 53 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 54 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha 55 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha 56 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 57 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 58 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 59 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 60 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 61 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 62 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 63 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 64 Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 65 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 66 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 67 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 68 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 69 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 70 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 71 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 72 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 73 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 74 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 75 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 76 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 77 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 78 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 79 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 80 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 81 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 82 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 83 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 84 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 85 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 86 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 87 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 88 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 89 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 90 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 91 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 92 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 93 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 94 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 95 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 96 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 97 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 98 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 99 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 100 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 101 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun 102 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 103 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 104 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 105 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 106 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 107 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr 108 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 109 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 110 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 111 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 112 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 113 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 114 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 115 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 116 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha 117 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha 118 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 119 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 120 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 121 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:02:31 122 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:00 123 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:00 124 Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun 0:00:00 125 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 0:00:00 126 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:00 127 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:00 128 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:00 129 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:02:31 130 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:00 131 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 0:03:00 132 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 133 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 134 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 135 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 136 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 137 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 138 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:00 139 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:03:00 140 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 141 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 142 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 143 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:00 144 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:28 145 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:00 146 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:03:44 147 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 148 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 149 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 150 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:00 151 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun 0:03:44 152 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 153 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol 154 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 155 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 156 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 157 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:00:00 158 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:04:01 159 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 160 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:00 161 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:04:01 162 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 163 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 164 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 165 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 166 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 167 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:00 168 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:00 169 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:00 170 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:04:01 171 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 172 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 173 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 174 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:04:07 175 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:00 176 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun 0:00:00 177 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:00 178 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 0:00:00 179 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:00 180 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:00:00 181 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:00:00 182 Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun 0:07:09

Intermediate sprint - Savigné-Sur-Lathan, km. 166.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 20 pts 2 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 17 3 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 15 4 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 13 5 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 11 6 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 10 7 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 9 8 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 8 9 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 7 10 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 6 11 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 5 12 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 13 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 3 14 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 2 15 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 45 pts 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 35 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 30 4 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 26 5 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 22 6 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 20 7 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 18 8 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 16 9 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 14 10 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 11 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 12 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 8 13 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 6 14 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 4 15 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 4:49:49 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 5 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 6 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 7 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 8 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 9 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 10 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 11 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 12 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 13 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 14 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 16 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 17 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 18 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 19 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 20 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 21 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 22 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:02:31 23 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 24 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 25 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:44 26 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 27 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:04:01 28 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 29 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 30 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 31 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:04:01 32 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling

Most combative rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 14:29:27 2 Movistar Team 3 Team Argos-Shimano 4 Team Saxo-Tinkoff 5 Cannondale Pro Cycling 6 Lampre-Merida 7 Katusha 8 FDJ 9 Euskaltel-Euskadi 10 Vacansoleil-DCM 11 Ag2R La Mondiale 12 BMC Racing Team 13 Sky Procycling 14 Team Europcar 15 Sojasun 16 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 17 Orica Greenedge 18 Belkin Pro Cycling 19 Lotto-Belisol 20 Astana Pro Team 21 Garmin - Sharp 22 Radioshack Leopard

General classification after stage 12 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 47:19:13 2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:25 3 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:03:37 4 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:03:54 5 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:03:57 6 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:04:10 7 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:04:44 8 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:05:18 9 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:05:37 10 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:39 11 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 0:05:48 12 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 13 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 0:05:52 14 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:06:54 15 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:08:04 16 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:08:28 17 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:08:32 18 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 0:09:34 19 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:10:16 20 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:10:48 21 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:37 22 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:12:16 23 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:13:09 24 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:13:11 25 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:14:50 26 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:16:00 27 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:16:38 28 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:17:57 29 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:19:02 30 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:19:59 31 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:21:19 32 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:21:32 33 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:23:12 34 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha 0:23:46 35 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun 0:24:55 36 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:24:58 37 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:25:21 38 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:26:09 39 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 0:28:22 40 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 0:29:57 41 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:34:13 42 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 43 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 0:34:42 44 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:35:02 45 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 0:35:53 46 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:36:05 47 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 0:36:22 48 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:36:27 49 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:36:43 50 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:37:40 51 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:38:08 52 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 0:40:11 53 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:41:24 54 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:44:25 55 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:44:49 56 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 0:45:46 57 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:46:06 58 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:46:12 59 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:47:00 60 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:47:28 61 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:50:11 62 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 0:50:43 63 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha 0:50:50 64 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:52:30 65 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:52:32 66 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:53:32 67 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:54:00 68 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:54:07 69 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:54:31 70 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:54:39 71 Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun 0:55:06 72 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:55:31 73 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:57:16 74 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:58:12 75 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 0:58:40 76 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:58:59 77 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:59:00 78 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:59:31 79 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:00:16 80 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1:01:45 81 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1:02:57 82 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:03:23 83 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:03:31 84 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 1:03:34 85 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha 1:03:56 86 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1:03:57 87 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:04:33 88 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 1:04:40 89 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:06:34 90 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:08:02 91 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:08:12 92 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:08:24 93 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1:08:29 94 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:10:31 95 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 1:10:32 96 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 1:11:16 97 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp 1:12:50 98 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 1:13:54 99 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:14:11 100 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 1:14:44 101 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha 1:16:47 102 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:16:50 103 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:17:12 104 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 1:17:28 105 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 1:17:44 106 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:18:17 107 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 1:18:18 108 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:19:45 109 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun 1:20:05 110 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:20:17 111 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:21:05 112 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 1:21:14 113 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 1:21:20 114 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun 1:21:37 115 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:22:07 116 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:23:36 117 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 1:24:04 118 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:26:50 119 Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun 1:28:06 120 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 1:28:08 121 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 1:29:16 122 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:29:58 123 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:30:03 124 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:30:41 125 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:31:01 126 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 1:31:06 127 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:31:11 128 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1:33:06 129 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:36:27 130 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 131 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:37:13 132 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 1:37:34 133 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:38:16 134 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:38:35 135 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 1:38:55 136 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 1:39:15 137 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 1:40:14 138 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 1:40:54 139 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 1:41:18 140 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:41:56 141 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:42:03 142 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:42:18 143 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun 1:42:36 144 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:42:38 145 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 1:43:30 146 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:44:01 147 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:44:09 148 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 149 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 150 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 1:44:18 151 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:44:34 152 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:44:59 153 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 1:45:23 154 Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:45:45 155 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:46:15 156 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:46:31 157 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 1:47:06 158 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:48:18 159 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1:50:55 160 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:51:05 161 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp 1:51:34 162 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 1:51:42 163 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:51:58 164 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1:53:18 165 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:53:44 166 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 1:54:07 167 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:54:22 168 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:54:48 169 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1:55:21 170 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 1:55:24 171 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 1:56:15 172 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 1:56:34 173 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 1:57:56 174 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1:59:20 175 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:00:54 176 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2:02:13 177 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:03:38 178 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:03:42 179 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 2:04:10 180 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 2:05:04 181 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 2:05:31 182 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:09:24

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 307 pts 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 211 3 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 195 4 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 177 5 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 157 6 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 102 7 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 101 8 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 97 9 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 88 10 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 87 11 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 76 12 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 72 13 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 66 14 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 65 15 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 63 16 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 58 17 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 51 18 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 47 19 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 43 20 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun 43 21 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 43 22 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 42 23 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 40 24 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 39 25 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 39 26 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 39 27 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 39 28 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 38 29 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 33 30 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 32 31 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp 30 32 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 29 33 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 28 34 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 28 35 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 26 36 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 26 37 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 26 38 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 26 39 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 26 40 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 25 41 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 24 42 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 24 43 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 22 44 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 22 45 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 22 46 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 22 47 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 21 48 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 21 49 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 20 50 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 20 51 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 20 52 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 53 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 19 54 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 55 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 18 56 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 18 57 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 17 58 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 17 59 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 17 60 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 17 61 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun 17 62 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 17 63 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 17 64 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 16 65 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 66 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 15 67 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 68 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 15 69 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 15 70 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 71 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 14 72 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 13 73 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 13 74 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 13 75 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 13 76 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 12 77 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 11 78 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 11 79 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 10 80 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 10 81 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 10 82 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 10 83 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 9 84 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 85 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 9 86 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 8 87 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 8 88 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 8 89 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 8 90 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 8 91 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 8 92 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 93 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 7 94 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 7 95 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 7 96 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 7 97 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 6 98 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 6 99 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 6 100 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 6 101 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 6 102 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 5 103 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 5 104 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 4 105 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 4 106 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 4 107 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 108 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 4 109 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 4 110 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 111 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 112 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 3 113 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 2 114 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 2 115 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 116 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun 1 117 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 1 118 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1 119 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 1 120 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol -3 121 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol -4 122 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida -5 123 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team -5 124 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar -5 125 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team -5 126 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp -5

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 49 pts 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 33 3 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 28 4 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 26 5 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 21 6 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 20 7 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 15 8 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 14 9 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 14 10 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 13 11 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 12 12 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 13 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 12 14 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 15 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 10 16 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 8 17 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 8 18 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 6 19 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 6 20 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 6 21 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 22 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha 6 23 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 5 24 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 4 25 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 4 26 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 27 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 4 28 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 3 29 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2 30 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 2 31 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2 32 Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun 2 33 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 1 34 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1 35 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 1 36 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1 37 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 38 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 1 39 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 1 40 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 1 41 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 1 42 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 1 43 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 47:23:57 2 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:34 3 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:53 4 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:08:27 5 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:31:43 6 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:33:24 7 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 0:35:27 8 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:39:41 9 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 0:41:02 10 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:41:28 11 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:42:44 12 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:47:46 13 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:49:23 14 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:59:56 15 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:05:47 16 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:12:06 17 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:17:23 18 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 1:19:20 19 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 1:23:24 20 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 1:24:32 21 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:25:57 22 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:26:27 23 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 1:36:10 24 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:37:19 25 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:37:54 26 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:39:17 27 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:39:25 28 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:41:31 29 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:46:21 30 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1:50:37 31 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 1:50:40 32 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 2:00:20