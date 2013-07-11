Trending

Kittel wins third Tour de France stage in Tours

Froome avoids crash in final kilometers to keep yellow

Image 1 of 57

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 2 of 57

Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) out sprints Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma Quick Step) in stage 12 of the Tour de France

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 3 of 57

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 4 of 57

Christopher Froome (Sky)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 57

Andy Schleck (RadioShack - Leopard)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 57

Dimitry Muravyev (Astana)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 57

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Sharp)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 57

An injured Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 57

Michal Kwiatkowski kept the best young rider's white jersey

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 10 of 57

Marcel Kittel (Argos - Shimano)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 57

Fans cheer on the peloton

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 57

Christopher Froome (Sky) takes a drink

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 57

John Degenkolb celebrates another win for Argos-Shimano

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 14 of 57

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) finishes up

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 57

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 16 of 57

Elia Favilli (Lampre - Merida)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 57

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 57

Moreno Moser and Alan Marangoni (Cannondale)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 57

Jerome Coppel (Cofidis)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 57

Pierre Rolland pulls on polka-dot jersey

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 21 of 57

Christopher Froome (Sky)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 57

Alexey Lutsenko (Astana)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 57

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 24 of 57

Marcel Kittel (Argos - Shimano) and Peter Sagan (Cannondale) -

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 57

Yukiya Arashiro (Europcar) was among the riders who crashed

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 57

An Astana rider shuffles contents of his pocket

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 57

Christopher Froome (Sky)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 57

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) crosses the line after being delayed by a crash

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 29 of 57

Manuele Mori (Lampre - Merida) takes a pull

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 57

Francesco Gavazzi (Astana) powers along

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 57

Christopher Froome (Sky)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 57

Christopher Froome (Sky)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 57

The Tour de France peloton

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 57

Marcel Kittel (Argos - Shimano) narrowly sprints to victory

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 57

Marcel Kittel (Argos - Shimano) on the podium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 57

Francesco Gavazzi (Astana) sets the pace

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 57

Manuele Mori (Lampre - Merida) in the break

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 57

The Tour de France peloton in Tours

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 57

Here they come!

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 40 of 57

Cavendish looks across at Kittel after losing the sprint

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 41 of 57

Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 42 of 57

Peter Sagan (Cannondale)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 43 of 57

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 44 of 57

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 45 of 57

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 46 of 57

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 47 of 57

The Tour de France passed through rural farmland on stage 12

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 57

Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) wins stage 12.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 57

Stage winner Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 57

Race leader Chris Froome (Sky)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 51 of 57

The peloton rolls through the French countryside

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 52 of 57

Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) out sprints Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma Quick Step) in stage 12 of the Tour de France

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 53 of 57

Yellow jersey wearer Chris Froome (Sky)

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 54 of 57

A rider on a high wheeler at the beginning of stage 12

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 55 of 57

Race leader Chris Froome (Sky)

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 56 of 57

Chris Froome (Sky) is protected by his teammates

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 57 of 57

Flecha, Gavazzi, Delaplace, Mori, and Sicard made up the day's five-man breakaway

(Image credit: AFP Photo)

Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) continued his dream Tour de France with victory on stage 12. The German charged around Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) in full flight to take his third victory of the 2013 edition. Cavendish looked like he had the legs to take it, but Kittel had the speed to overhaul the Manx Missile in the final metres.

"Both teams had no real lead-out trains in the finale, so every lead out guy had to go long," Kittel said after his win. "I had to go onto the wheel of Cavendish and then I waited a little before I started my sprint. It was close."

Peter Sagan had to settle for third place. The Cannondale rider still holds a commanding lead of 94 points in the green jersey competition. Cavendish moved into second, 16 points ahead of André Greipel (Lotto-Belisol). A crash in the final three kilometres left Greipel without any teammates at the finish. Greg Henderson, Jurgen Roelandts and Marcel Sieberg all went down, leaving Greipel stuck behind. The German was unable to get back and he crossed the line in the main bunch.

After leaving last year's Tour in the first week, Kittel was more than delighted to have rectified it. "The win today means a lot to me. This is my third win in the Tour de France and in Germany we say 'Good things come in threes'," the Argos-Shimano sprinter said. "I would like to dedicate it to my team, especially Tom Veelers who is still in a lot of pain. I saw him after the stage and he was in tears. I love my team."

Chris Froome avoided the crash to finish safely in the group and retain his yellow jersey. Froome put a lot of time into his rivals in yesterday's time trial, but it wasn't without some ramifications. "I could definitely feel the legs from the efforts of yesterday," he said at the finish. "But they got better as the stage went on. Today was the most relaxed day in the Tour so far and it was a great win by Kittel. We've got a couple more of these sprint stages and then we'll be ready for the mountains."

How it happened

This year's Tour de France hasn't seen much resistance to the breakaways. That continued today with the first attack proving fruitful. Francesco Gavazzi (Astana), Romain Sicard (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Manuele Mori (Lampre-Merida), Juan Antonio Flecha (Vacansoleil-DCM), Anthony Delaplace (Sojasun) were the ones to go up the road.

The quintet got a maximum gap of nine minutes before the peloton decided to pick up the pace. With an assured sprint finish, there were plenty of teams on hand to keep the escapees on a short leash.

Gavazzi took full points at the intermediate sprint, leaving it to the sprinters to mop up the remaining positions. As ever it was hotly contested between Cavendish, Greipel and Sagan. Cavendish was the one to come out on top this time, ahead of Greipel. Sagan was left to lick his wounds and vent his annoyance after being blocked by Vacansoleil's Kris Boeckmans.

For much of the day the pace was kept at a high 45kph, faster than any of the Tour's schedules. Sicard was obviously feeling it and he was the first of the escapees to begin his journey back to the peloton. He was caught with 43 kilometres to go. Keen to get the combative prize and some exposure for his team, Flecha refused to be caught and decided to go solo. The peloton seemed all too happy to let the Spaniard make a go of it. Heading under the 10km to go banner, Flecha had a small lead of 25 seconds over the main group. The Vacansoleil rider was finally caught with six kilometres remaining.

With the finish in sight, the pace of the peloton continued to rise, stringing out some of the more tired riders. Just after the three kilometres to go banner, Lotto-Belisol found themselves in a spot of bother. Henderson, Sieberg and Jurgen Roelandts all found themselves on the ground with several other riders. Greipel missed the crash, but was caught up behind him, making it impossible for him to contest the sprint.

The crash was evident at the finish, as many of the sprinters were without their lead-out men. Cavendish still had Gert Steegmans, who delivered him perfectly to the line. It looked like it was all set up for Cavendish, but Kittel jumped out in the final metres to make it a hat trick of victories.

 

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano4:49:49
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
4Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
5Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
6Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
7Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
8Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
9Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
10Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
11Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
12Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
13Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
14Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
15Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
16Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
17Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
18Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
19Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
20Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
21Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
22Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
23Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
24Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
25Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
26Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
27Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
28Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
29Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
30Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
31John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
32Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
33André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
34Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
35Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
36Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
37Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
38Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
39Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
40Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
41Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
42Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
43Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
44Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
45Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
46Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
47Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
48Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
49Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
50Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
51Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
52Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
53Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
54Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha
55Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
56Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
57Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
58Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
59Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
60Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
61Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
62Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
63Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
64Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
65Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
66Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
67Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
68Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
69Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
70Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
71Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
72Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
73Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
74Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
75Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
76Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
77Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
78Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
79Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
80Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
81Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
82Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
83Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
84Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
85Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
86Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
87Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
88Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
89John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
90Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
91Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
92Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
93Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
94Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
95Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
96Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
97Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
98Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
99Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
100Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
101Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
102Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
103Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
104Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
105Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
106Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
107Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr
108Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
109Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
110Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
111Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
112Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
113Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
114Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
115Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
116Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha
117Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
118Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
119Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
120Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
121Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:02:31
122David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp0:00:00
123Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:00
124Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun0:00:00
125Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr0:00:00
126Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:00
127Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:00
128Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:00
129Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:02:31
130Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:00
131David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar0:03:00
132Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
133Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
134Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
135Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
136Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
137Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
138Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp0:00:00
139Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:03:00
140Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
141Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
142Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
143Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:00
144Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:28
145Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:00
146Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:03:44
147Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
148Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
149Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
150Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:00
151Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun0:03:44
152Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
153Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
154Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
155Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
156Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
157Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:00:00
158Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:04:01
159Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
160Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:00
161David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling0:04:01
162Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
163Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
164Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
165Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
166Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
167Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:00
168Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:00
169Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:00
170Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:01
171Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
172Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
173Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
174Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:04:07
175Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:00
176Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun0:00:00
177William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:00
178Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol0:00:00
179Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp0:00:00
180Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:00:00
181Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:00:00
182Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun0:07:09

Intermediate sprint - Savigné-Sur-Lathan, km. 166.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team20pts
2Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team17
3Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida15
4Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun13
5Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi11
6Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step10
7André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol9
8Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling8
9Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team7
10Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol6
11Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step5
12Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
13David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling3
14Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling2
15Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano45pts
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step35
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling30
4Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha26
5Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida22
6Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge20
7Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team18
8Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar16
9Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi14
10Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12
11Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10
12Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step8
13Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun6
14Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling4
15Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano4:49:49
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
3Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
4Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
5Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
6Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
7Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
8Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
9Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
10John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
11Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
12Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
13Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
14Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
15Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
16Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
17Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
18Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
19Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
20Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
21Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
22Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:02:31
23Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
24Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
25Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:44
26Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
27Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:04:01
28Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
29Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
30Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
31Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:01
32Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling

Most combative rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omega Pharma-Quick Step14:29:27
2Movistar Team
3Team Argos-Shimano
4Team Saxo-Tinkoff
5Cannondale Pro Cycling
6Lampre-Merida
7Katusha
8FDJ
9Euskaltel-Euskadi
10Vacansoleil-DCM
11Ag2R La Mondiale
12BMC Racing Team
13Sky Procycling
14Team Europcar
15Sojasun
16Cofidis, Solutions Credits
17Orica Greenedge
18Belkin Pro Cycling
19Lotto-Belisol
20Astana Pro Team
21Garmin - Sharp
22Radioshack Leopard

General classification after stage 12
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling47:19:13
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:25
3Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:03:37
4Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:03:54
5Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:03:57
6Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:04:10
7Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:04:44
8Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:05:18
9Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:05:37
10Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:39
11Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha0:05:48
12Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
13Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp0:05:52
14Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:06:54
15Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:08:04
16Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:08:28
17Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:08:32
18Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha0:09:34
19Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:10:16
20Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:10:48
21Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:37
22Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:12:16
23Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:13:09
24Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:13:11
25Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:14:50
26Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:16:00
27Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:16:38
28Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:17:57
29Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:19:02
30Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:19:59
31Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling0:21:19
32Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:21:32
33John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:23:12
34Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha0:23:46
35Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun0:24:55
36Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:24:58
37Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:25:21
38Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:26:09
39Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team0:28:22
40Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard0:29:57
41Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:34:13
42Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
43Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:34:42
44Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:35:02
45Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge0:35:53
46Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr0:36:05
47Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp0:36:22
48Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:36:27
49Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:36:43
50Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:37:40
51Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:38:08
52Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun0:40:11
53Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:41:24
54Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:44:25
55Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:44:49
56Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard0:45:46
57Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:46:06
58Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:46:12
59Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:47:00
60Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:47:28
61Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:50:11
62Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard0:50:43
63Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha0:50:50
64Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr0:52:30
65Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:52:32
66Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:53:32
67Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:54:00
68Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:54:07
69Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:54:31
70Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:54:39
71Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun0:55:06
72Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:55:31
73Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:57:16
74Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:58:12
75Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge0:58:40
76Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr0:58:59
77Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:59:00
78Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:59:31
79Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:00:16
80Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1:01:45
81Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1:02:57
82Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team1:03:23
83Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:03:31
84Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team1:03:34
85Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha1:03:56
86Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1:03:57
87Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:04:33
88Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling1:04:40
89Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:06:34
90Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:08:02
91Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:08:12
92Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:08:24
93Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1:08:29
94Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:10:31
95Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano1:10:32
96Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol1:11:16
97David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp1:12:50
98Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar1:13:54
99Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:14:11
100Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team1:14:44
101Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha1:16:47
102Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:16:50
103Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:17:12
104Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun1:17:28
105Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team1:17:44
106Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:18:17
107Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling1:18:18
108Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:19:45
109Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun1:20:05
110Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:20:17
111Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:21:05
112Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha1:21:14
113Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard1:21:20
114Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun1:21:37
115Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:22:07
116Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:23:36
117John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano1:24:04
118Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:26:50
119Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun1:28:06
120Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp1:28:08
121Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun1:29:16
122Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:29:58
123Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr1:30:03
124Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:30:41
125Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:31:01
126Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol1:31:06
127Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:31:11
128Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1:33:06
129Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:36:27
130Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
131Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:37:13
132David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar1:37:34
133Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:38:16
134Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:38:35
135Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr1:38:55
136André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol1:39:15
137Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano1:40:14
138Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar1:40:54
139Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha1:41:18
140Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:41:56
141Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:42:03
142Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:42:18
143Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun1:42:36
144Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:42:38
145Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano1:43:30
146Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:44:01
147Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:44:09
148David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
149Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
150Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol1:44:18
151Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:44:34
152Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:44:59
153Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol1:45:23
154Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:45:45
155Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:46:15
156Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:46:31
157Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha1:47:06
158Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:48:18
159Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1:50:55
160Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:51:05
161Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp1:51:34
162Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling1:51:42
163Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:51:58
164Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1:53:18
165William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr1:53:44
166Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano1:54:07
167Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:54:22
168Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:54:48
169Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1:55:21
170Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano1:55:24
171Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar1:56:15
172Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling1:56:34
173Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano1:57:56
174Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1:59:20
175Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:00:54
176Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol2:02:13
177Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:03:38
178Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:03:42
179Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano2:04:10
180Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar2:05:04
181Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge2:05:31
182Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:09:24

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling307pts
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step211
3André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol195
4Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano177
5Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha157
6Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team102
7Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step101
8Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team97
9Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling88
10Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team87
11Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge76
12Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale72
13Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team66
14Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi65
15Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team63
16Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida58
17Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun51
18Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge47
19Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling43
20Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun43
21John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano43
22Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling42
23Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team40
24Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard39
25Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step39
26Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff39
27Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol39
28Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team38
29Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step33
30Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling32
31David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp30
32Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida29
33Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun28
34Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team28
35Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team26
36Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team26
37Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp26
38Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar26
39Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar26
40Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge25
41Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr24
42Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge24
43Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step22
44Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi22
45William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr22
46Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar22
47Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp21
48Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol21
49Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step20
50Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits20
51Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team20
52Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale20
53Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida19
54Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale18
55Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard18
56Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar18
57Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team17
58Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar17
59Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun17
60Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team17
61Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun17
62Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team17
63David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar17
64Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha16
65Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale16
66Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar15
67Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15
68Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol15
69Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team15
70Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits15
71Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team14
72Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha13
73Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp13
74Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi13
75Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge13
76Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff12
77Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team11
78Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi11
79Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff10
80Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi10
81Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano10
82Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling10
83Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team9
84Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team9
85Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling9
86Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team8
87Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge8
88Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida8
89Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr8
90Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team8
91Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano8
92Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
93Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano7
94Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff7
95Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi7
96Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling7
97Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff6
98Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard6
99Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi6
100Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team6
101Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling6
102Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step5
103Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling5
104Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard4
105Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp4
106Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff4
107Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team4
108Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling4
109David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling4
110Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
111Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3
112Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling3
113Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team2
114Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff2
115Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
116Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun1
117Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling1
118Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1
119Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano1
120Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol-3
121Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol-4
122Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida-5
123Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team-5
124Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar-5
125Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team-5
126Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp-5

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar49pts
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling33
3Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling28
4Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team26
5Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi21
6Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team20
7Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge15
8Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team14
9Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling14
10Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp13
11Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp12
12Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12
13Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp12
14Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
15Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol10
16Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team8
17Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team8
18Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard6
19Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team6
20Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team6
21Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
22Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha6
23Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr5
24Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff4
25Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff4
26Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi4
27Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard4
28Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar3
29Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2
30Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun2
31Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2
32Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun2
33Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar1
34Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
35Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling1
36Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1
37Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
38Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard1
39Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida1
40Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team1
41Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun1
42David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar1
43Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step47:23:57
2Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:00:34
3Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:53
4Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:08:27
5Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:31:43
6Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:33:24
7Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun0:35:27
8Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:39:41
9Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard0:41:02
10Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:41:28
11Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:42:44
12Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr0:47:46
13Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:49:23
14Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:59:56
15Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:05:47
16Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:12:06
17Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:17:23
18John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano1:19:20
19Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp1:23:24
20Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun1:24:32
21Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:25:57
22Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:26:27
23Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar1:36:10
24Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:37:19
25Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:37:54
26Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:39:17
27Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:39:25
28Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:41:31
29Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:46:21
30Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1:50:37
31Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano1:50:40
32Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar2:00:20

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team141:17:14
2Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:04:34
3Belkin Pro Cycling0:06:06
4Ag2R La Mondiale0:11:53
5Radioshack Leopard0:16:03
6Euskaltel-Euskadi0:19:25
7Katusha0:23:25
8BMC Racing Team0:32:58
9Garmin - Sharp0:33:33
10Sky Procycling0:44:00
11Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:44:18
12Team Europcar0:48:34
13Lampre-Merida0:48:49
14Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:01:42
15FDJ1:11:58
16Astana Pro Team1:22:37
17Sojasun1:30:33
18Vacansoleil-DCM1:32:00
19Orica Greenedge1:50:19
20Cannondale Pro Cycling2:32:52
21Team Argos-Shimano2:50:20
22Lotto-Belisol3:03:40

 

