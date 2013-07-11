Kittel wins third Tour de France stage in Tours
Froome avoids crash in final kilometers to keep yellow
Stage 12: Fougères - Tours
Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) continued his dream Tour de France with victory on stage 12. The German charged around Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) in full flight to take his third victory of the 2013 edition. Cavendish looked like he had the legs to take it, but Kittel had the speed to overhaul the Manx Missile in the final metres.
"Both teams had no real lead-out trains in the finale, so every lead out guy had to go long," Kittel said after his win. "I had to go onto the wheel of Cavendish and then I waited a little before I started my sprint. It was close."
Peter Sagan had to settle for third place. The Cannondale rider still holds a commanding lead of 94 points in the green jersey competition. Cavendish moved into second, 16 points ahead of André Greipel (Lotto-Belisol). A crash in the final three kilometres left Greipel without any teammates at the finish. Greg Henderson, Jurgen Roelandts and Marcel Sieberg all went down, leaving Greipel stuck behind. The German was unable to get back and he crossed the line in the main bunch.
After leaving last year's Tour in the first week, Kittel was more than delighted to have rectified it. "The win today means a lot to me. This is my third win in the Tour de France and in Germany we say 'Good things come in threes'," the Argos-Shimano sprinter said. "I would like to dedicate it to my team, especially Tom Veelers who is still in a lot of pain. I saw him after the stage and he was in tears. I love my team."
Chris Froome avoided the crash to finish safely in the group and retain his yellow jersey. Froome put a lot of time into his rivals in yesterday's time trial, but it wasn't without some ramifications. "I could definitely feel the legs from the efforts of yesterday," he said at the finish. "But they got better as the stage went on. Today was the most relaxed day in the Tour so far and it was a great win by Kittel. We've got a couple more of these sprint stages and then we'll be ready for the mountains."
How it happened
This year's Tour de France hasn't seen much resistance to the breakaways. That continued today with the first attack proving fruitful. Francesco Gavazzi (Astana), Romain Sicard (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Manuele Mori (Lampre-Merida), Juan Antonio Flecha (Vacansoleil-DCM), Anthony Delaplace (Sojasun) were the ones to go up the road.
The quintet got a maximum gap of nine minutes before the peloton decided to pick up the pace. With an assured sprint finish, there were plenty of teams on hand to keep the escapees on a short leash.
Gavazzi took full points at the intermediate sprint, leaving it to the sprinters to mop up the remaining positions. As ever it was hotly contested between Cavendish, Greipel and Sagan. Cavendish was the one to come out on top this time, ahead of Greipel. Sagan was left to lick his wounds and vent his annoyance after being blocked by Vacansoleil's Kris Boeckmans.
For much of the day the pace was kept at a high 45kph, faster than any of the Tour's schedules. Sicard was obviously feeling it and he was the first of the escapees to begin his journey back to the peloton. He was caught with 43 kilometres to go. Keen to get the combative prize and some exposure for his team, Flecha refused to be caught and decided to go solo. The peloton seemed all too happy to let the Spaniard make a go of it. Heading under the 10km to go banner, Flecha had a small lead of 25 seconds over the main group. The Vacansoleil rider was finally caught with six kilometres remaining.
With the finish in sight, the pace of the peloton continued to rise, stringing out some of the more tired riders. Just after the three kilometres to go banner, Lotto-Belisol found themselves in a spot of bother. Henderson, Sieberg and Jurgen Roelandts all found themselves on the ground with several other riders. Greipel missed the crash, but was caught up behind him, making it impossible for him to contest the sprint.
The crash was evident at the finish, as many of the sprinters were without their lead-out men. Cavendish still had Gert Steegmans, who delivered him perfectly to the line. It looked like it was all set up for Cavendish, but Kittel jumped out in the final metres to make it a hat trick of victories.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|4:49:49
|2
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|4
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|5
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|6
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|7
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|9
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|10
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|13
|Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
|14
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|15
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|16
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|17
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|18
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|19
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|20
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|21
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|22
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|23
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|24
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|25
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|26
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|27
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|28
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|29
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|30
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|31
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|32
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|33
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|34
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|35
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|36
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|37
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|38
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|39
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|40
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|41
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|42
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|43
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|44
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
|45
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|46
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|47
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|48
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|49
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|50
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|51
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
|52
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|53
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|54
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha
|55
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
|56
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|57
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|58
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|59
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|60
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|61
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|62
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|63
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|64
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|65
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|66
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|67
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|68
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|69
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|70
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|71
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|72
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|73
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|74
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|75
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|76
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|77
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|78
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|79
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|80
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|81
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|82
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|83
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|84
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|85
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|86
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|87
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|88
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|89
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|90
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|91
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|92
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|93
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|94
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|95
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|96
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|97
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
|98
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|99
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|100
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|101
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
|102
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|103
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|104
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|105
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|106
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|107
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|108
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|109
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|110
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|111
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|112
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|113
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|114
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|115
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|116
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha
|117
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
|118
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|119
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|120
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|121
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:02:31
|122
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:00
|123
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:00
|124
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun
|0:00:00
|125
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:00
|126
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:00
|127
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:00
|128
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:00
|129
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:02:31
|130
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:00
|131
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|0:03:00
|132
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|133
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|134
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|135
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|136
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|137
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|138
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:00
|139
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:00
|140
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|141
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|142
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|143
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:00
|144
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:28
|145
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:00
|146
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:03:44
|147
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|148
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|149
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|150
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:00
|151
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
|0:03:44
|152
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|153
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|154
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|155
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|156
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|157
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:00:00
|158
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:01
|159
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|160
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:00
|161
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:04:01
|162
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|163
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|164
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|165
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|166
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|167
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:00
|168
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:00
|169
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:00
|170
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:04:01
|171
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|172
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|173
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|174
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:07
|175
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:00
|176
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
|0:00:00
|177
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:00
|178
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:00
|179
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:00
|180
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:00
|181
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:00:00
|182
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
|0:07:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|20
|pts
|2
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|17
|3
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|15
|4
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|13
|5
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|11
|6
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|10
|7
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|9
|8
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|8
|9
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|7
|10
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|6
|11
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|5
|12
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|13
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|3
|14
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2
|15
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|45
|pts
|2
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|35
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|30
|4
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|26
|5
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|22
|6
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|20
|7
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|8
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|16
|9
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|14
|10
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|11
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|12
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|8
|13
|Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
|6
|14
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4
|15
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|4:49:49
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|5
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|6
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|7
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|8
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|9
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|10
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|11
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|12
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|13
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|14
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|16
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|17
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
|18
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|19
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|20
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|21
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|22
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:02:31
|23
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
|24
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|25
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:44
|26
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|27
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:04:01
|28
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|29
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|30
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|31
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:04:01
|32
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|14:29:27
|2
|Movistar Team
|3
|Team Argos-Shimano
|4
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|5
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|6
|Lampre-Merida
|7
|Katusha
|8
|FDJ
|9
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|10
|Vacansoleil-DCM
|11
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|12
|BMC Racing Team
|13
|Sky Procycling
|14
|Team Europcar
|15
|Sojasun
|16
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|17
|Orica Greenedge
|18
|Belkin Pro Cycling
|19
|Lotto-Belisol
|20
|Astana Pro Team
|21
|Garmin - Sharp
|22
|Radioshack Leopard
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|47:19:13
|2
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:25
|3
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:37
|4
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:03:54
|5
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:03:57
|6
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:10
|7
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:04:44
|8
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:05:18
|9
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|0:05:37
|10
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:39
|11
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|0:05:48
|12
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|13
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|0:05:52
|14
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:54
|15
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:08:04
|16
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:08:28
|17
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|0:08:32
|18
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|0:09:34
|19
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:10:16
|20
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:10:48
|21
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:37
|22
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:12:16
|23
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:09
|24
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:13:11
|25
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:14:50
|26
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:16:00
|27
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:16:38
|28
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:17:57
|29
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:19:02
|30
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:19:59
|31
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:21:19
|32
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:32
|33
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:23:12
|34
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
|0:23:46
|35
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
|0:24:55
|36
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|0:24:58
|37
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:25:21
|38
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:26:09
|39
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:28:22
|40
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|0:29:57
|41
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:34:13
|42
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|43
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:34:42
|44
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:35:02
|45
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:35:53
|46
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:36:05
|47
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|0:36:22
|48
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:36:27
|49
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:36:43
|50
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:37:40
|51
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:38:08
|52
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
|0:40:11
|53
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:41:24
|54
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:44:25
|55
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:44:49
|56
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|0:45:46
|57
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|0:46:06
|58
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:46:12
|59
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:47:00
|60
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:47:28
|61
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:50:11
|62
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|0:50:43
|63
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha
|0:50:50
|64
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:52:30
|65
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:52:32
|66
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:53:32
|67
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:54:00
|68
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:54:07
|69
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:54:31
|70
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:54:39
|71
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun
|0:55:06
|72
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:55:31
|73
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:57:16
|74
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:58:12
|75
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:58:40
|76
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:58:59
|77
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:59:00
|78
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:59:31
|79
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:00:16
|80
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1:01:45
|81
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:02:57
|82
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:03:23
|83
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:03:31
|84
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:03:34
|85
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
|1:03:56
|86
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1:03:57
|87
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:04:33
|88
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1:04:40
|89
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:06:34
|90
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:08:02
|91
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:08:12
|92
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:08:24
|93
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1:08:29
|94
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:10:31
|95
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:10:32
|96
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|1:11:16
|97
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
|1:12:50
|98
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:13:54
|99
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:14:11
|100
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|1:14:44
|101
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha
|1:16:47
|102
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:16:50
|103
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:17:12
|104
|Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
|1:17:28
|105
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:17:44
|106
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:18:17
|107
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|1:18:18
|108
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:19:45
|109
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
|1:20:05
|110
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1:20:17
|111
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:21:05
|112
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|1:21:14
|113
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|1:21:20
|114
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
|1:21:37
|115
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:22:07
|116
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:23:36
|117
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:24:04
|118
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:26:50
|119
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
|1:28:06
|120
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
|1:28:08
|121
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|1:29:16
|122
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:29:58
|123
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:30:03
|124
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:30:41
|125
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:31:01
|126
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|1:31:06
|127
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:31:11
|128
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1:33:06
|129
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:36:27
|130
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|131
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:37:13
|132
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|1:37:34
|133
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:38:16
|134
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:38:35
|135
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|1:38:55
|136
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|1:39:15
|137
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:40:14
|138
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:40:54
|139
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|1:41:18
|140
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1:41:56
|141
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1:42:03
|142
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:42:18
|143
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
|1:42:36
|144
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:42:38
|145
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:43:30
|146
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:44:01
|147
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:44:09
|148
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|149
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|150
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|1:44:18
|151
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:44:34
|152
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:44:59
|153
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|1:45:23
|154
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:45:45
|155
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:46:15
|156
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1:46:31
|157
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
|1:47:06
|158
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:48:18
|159
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:50:55
|160
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:51:05
|161
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|1:51:34
|162
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1:51:42
|163
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:51:58
|164
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:53:18
|165
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:53:44
|166
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:54:07
|167
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:54:22
|168
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1:54:48
|169
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:55:21
|170
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:55:24
|171
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:56:15
|172
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1:56:34
|173
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:57:56
|174
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:59:20
|175
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:00:54
|176
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2:02:13
|177
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2:03:38
|178
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:03:42
|179
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|2:04:10
|180
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|2:05:04
|181
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|2:05:31
|182
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2:09:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|307
|pts
|2
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|211
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|195
|4
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|177
|5
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|157
|6
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|102
|7
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|101
|8
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|97
|9
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|88
|10
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|87
|11
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|76
|12
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|72
|13
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|66
|14
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|65
|15
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|63
|16
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|58
|17
|Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
|51
|18
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|47
|19
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|43
|20
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
|43
|21
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|43
|22
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|42
|23
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|40
|24
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|39
|25
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|39
|26
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|39
|27
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|39
|28
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|38
|29
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|33
|30
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|32
|31
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
|30
|32
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|29
|33
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|28
|34
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|28
|35
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|26
|36
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|26
|37
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
|26
|38
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|26
|39
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|26
|40
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|25
|41
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|24
|42
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|24
|43
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|22
|44
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|22
|45
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|22
|46
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|22
|47
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|21
|48
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|21
|49
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|20
|50
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|51
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|20
|52
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|53
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|19
|54
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|55
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|18
|56
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|18
|57
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|17
|58
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|17
|59
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
|17
|60
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|17
|61
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
|17
|62
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|17
|63
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|17
|64
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|16
|65
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|66
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|15
|67
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|68
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|15
|69
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|15
|70
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|71
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|14
|72
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|13
|73
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|13
|74
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|13
|75
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|13
|76
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|12
|77
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|11
|78
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|11
|79
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|10
|80
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|10
|81
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|10
|82
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|10
|83
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|9
|84
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|85
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|9
|86
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|8
|87
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|8
|88
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|8
|89
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|8
|90
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|8
|91
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|8
|92
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|93
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|7
|94
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|7
|95
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|7
|96
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|7
|97
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|6
|98
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|6
|99
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|6
|100
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|101
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|6
|102
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|5
|103
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|5
|104
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|4
|105
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|4
|106
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|4
|107
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|108
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4
|109
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|4
|110
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|111
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|112
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|3
|113
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|2
|114
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|2
|115
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|116
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
|1
|117
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1
|118
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1
|119
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|1
|120
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|-3
|121
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|-4
|122
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|-5
|123
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|-5
|124
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|-5
|125
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|-5
|126
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|49
|pts
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|33
|3
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|28
|4
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|26
|5
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|21
|6
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|7
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|15
|8
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|14
|9
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|14
|10
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|13
|11
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|12
|12
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|13
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|12
|14
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|15
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|10
|16
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|8
|17
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|8
|18
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|6
|19
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|20
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|6
|21
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|22
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha
|6
|23
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|5
|24
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|4
|25
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|4
|26
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|27
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|4
|28
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|29
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|30
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
|2
|31
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|32
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
|2
|33
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|1
|34
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|35
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|1
|36
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|37
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|38
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|1
|39
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|1
|40
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|41
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|1
|42
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|1
|43
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|47:23:57
|2
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:34
|3
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:53
|4
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:08:27
|5
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:31:43
|6
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:33:24
|7
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
|0:35:27
|8
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:39:41
|9
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|0:41:02
|10
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:41:28
|11
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:42:44
|12
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:47:46
|13
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:49:23
|14
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:59:56
|15
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:05:47
|16
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:12:06
|17
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:17:23
|18
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:19:20
|19
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
|1:23:24
|20
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|1:24:32
|21
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:25:57
|22
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:26:27
|23
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:36:10
|24
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1:37:19
|25
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:37:54
|26
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:39:17
|27
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:39:25
|28
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:41:31
|29
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:46:21
|30
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:50:37
|31
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:50:40
|32
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|2:00:20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|141:17:14
|2
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:04:34
|3
|Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:06:06
|4
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:11:53
|5
|Radioshack Leopard
|0:16:03
|6
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:19:25
|7
|Katusha
|0:23:25
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|0:32:58
|9
|Garmin - Sharp
|0:33:33
|10
|Sky Procycling
|0:44:00
|11
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:44:18
|12
|Team Europcar
|0:48:34
|13
|Lampre-Merida
|0:48:49
|14
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:01:42
|15
|FDJ
|1:11:58
|16
|Astana Pro Team
|1:22:37
|17
|Sojasun
|1:30:33
|18
|Vacansoleil-DCM
|1:32:00
|19
|Orica Greenedge
|1:50:19
|20
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2:32:52
|21
|Team Argos-Shimano
|2:50:20
|22
|Lotto-Belisol
|3:03:40
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
-
McCabe ready to sign with Israel Cycling AcademyTwo-time US criterium champion jumps to WorldTour from Floyd's Pro Cycling
-
Steve Peters offers no answers on testosterone delivery in Freeman tribunalFormer Sky, British Cycling medical head says GMC accusations of doping are "a leap"
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy