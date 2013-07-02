Trending

Tour de France: Orica-GreenEdge win Nice team time trial

Gerrans takes the maillot jaune with team's second stage win

Image 1 of 100

Argos-Shimano rides in the Tour de France team time trial

Argos-Shimano rides in the Tour de France team time trial
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 2 of 100

Team Cannondale racing the TTT

Team Cannondale racing the TTT
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 100

Team Cofidis time trials

Team Cofidis time trials
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 100

Euskaltel Euskadi in the TTT

Euskaltel Euskadi in the TTT
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 100

Team Movistar

Team Movistar
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 100

Team Cannondale warms up

Team Cannondale warms up
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 100

Cadel Evans at the front of the BMC train

Cadel Evans at the front of the BMC train
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 100

Cadel Evans (BMC) drives the pace

Cadel Evans (BMC) drives the pace
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 100

Cannondale is ready to roll

Cannondale is ready to roll
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 100

Team Movistar rolls out

Team Movistar rolls out
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 100

FDJ is cheered on by home crowds

FDJ is cheered on by home crowds
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 100

Europcar rolls out for the start

Europcar rolls out for the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 100

Orica GreenEdge happy atop the Tour podium

Orica GreenEdge happy atop the Tour podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 100

Green jersey Peter Sagan (Cannondale)

Green jersey Peter Sagan (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 100

Simon Gerrans (Orica - GreenEdge)

Simon Gerrans (Orica - GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 100

Lampre time trials

Lampre time trials
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 100

Team Astana in action

Team Astana in action
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 100

Yellow jersey Simon Gerrans and his Orica GreenEdge teammates on the podium

Yellow jersey Simon Gerrans and his Orica GreenEdge teammates on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 100

Vacansoleil riders speed past

Vacansoleil riders speed past
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 100

Team Sky zooms by some young fans

Team Sky zooms by some young fans
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 100

RadioShack-Leopard riders

RadioShack-Leopard riders
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 100

Jan Bakelants (RadioShack Leopard) in yellow

Jan Bakelants (RadioShack Leopard) in yellow
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 100

Argos-Shimano time trials

Argos-Shimano time trials
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 100

An Omega Pharma Quick Step rider swings off

An Omega Pharma Quick Step rider swings off
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 100

Team Cofidis

Team Cofidis
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 100

Lotto Belisol time trials

Lotto Belisol time trials
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 100

Team Cofidis in stage 4

Team Cofidis in stage 4
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 100

Team Astana rolls out

Team Astana rolls out
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 100

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 100

Team Sky in action

Team Sky in action
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 100

Vacansoleil-DCM rolls off the start ramp

Vacansoleil-DCM rolls off the start ramp
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 100

BMC riders rotate through

BMC riders rotate through
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 100

Vacansoleil-DCM time trials

Vacansoleil-DCM time trials
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 100

Orica-GreenEdge in action

Orica-GreenEdge in action
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 100

Simon Gerrans (Orica - GreenEdge)

Simon Gerrans (Orica - GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 100

Team BMC lined up and ready

Team BMC lined up and ready
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 100

Saxo-Tinkoff time trials

Saxo-Tinkoff time trials
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 100

Team Astana

Team Astana
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 100

Team Movistar time trials

Team Movistar time trials
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 100

Saxo Tinkoff in action

Saxo Tinkoff in action
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 100

Europcar time trials

Europcar time trials
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 100

Lampre Merida in formation

Lampre Merida in formation
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 100

Lampre Merida in action

Lampre Merida in action
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 100

Vacansoleil-DCM during stage 4

Vacansoleil-DCM during stage 4
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 100

RadioShack-Nissan in action

RadioShack-Nissan in action
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 100

Stage 4 winners Orica-GreenEdge

Stage 4 winners Orica-GreenEdge
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 100

The triumphant Orica-GreenEdge team

The triumphant Orica-GreenEdge team
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 100

Argos-Shimano team time trials

Argos-Shimano team time trials
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 100

Omega Pharma Quick step team time trials

Omega Pharma Quick step team time trials
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 100

Cofidis team time trials

Cofidis team time trials
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 51 of 100

Belkin team time trials

Belkin team time trials
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 52 of 100

Orica-GreenEdge celebrate their victory in the TTT

Orica-GreenEdge celebrate their victory in the TTT
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 53 of 100

Simon Gerrans seized the maillot jaune in the team time trial

Simon Gerrans seized the maillot jaune in the team time trial
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 54 of 100

The green jersey stays with "the hulk" Peter Sagan

The green jersey stays with "the hulk" Peter Sagan
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 55 of 100

Radioshack heads down the yellow starting ramp

Radioshack heads down the yellow starting ramp
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 56 of 100

Andy Schleck gets ready to roll

Andy Schleck gets ready to roll
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 57 of 100

Jan Bakelants in his last trip with the maillot jaune

Jan Bakelants in his last trip with the maillot jaune
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 58 of 100

BMC heads out for the TTT

BMC heads out for the TTT
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 59 of 100

Orica-GreenEdge on the start ramp

Orica-GreenEdge on the start ramp
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 60 of 100

Mountains classifcation leader Pierre Rolland on the start ramp

Mountains classifcation leader Pierre Rolland on the start ramp
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 61 of 100

Saxo-Tinkoff get going

Saxo-Tinkoff get going
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 62 of 100

Chris Froome (Sky) gets ready to go for the TTT

Chris Froome (Sky) gets ready to go for the TTT
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 63 of 100

Peter Sagan (Cannondale)

Peter Sagan (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 64 of 100

Orica-GreenEdge celebrate their victory in the TTT

Orica-GreenEdge celebrate their victory in the TTT
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 65 of 100

Orica-GreenEdge celebrate their victory in the TTT

Orica-GreenEdge celebrate their victory in the TTT
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 66 of 100

Best young rider Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)

Best young rider Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 67 of 100

Mountains classification leader PIerre Rolland is all spotty

Mountains classification leader PIerre Rolland is all spotty
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 68 of 100

Team Belkin in formation

Team Belkin in formation
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 69 of 100

Euskaltel-Euskadi in action

Euskaltel-Euskadi in action
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 70 of 100

Alberto Contador gets his bike lined up for the TTT

Alberto Contador gets his bike lined up for the TTT
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 71 of 100

Orica-GreenEdge on the podium

Orica-GreenEdge on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 72 of 100

Movistar flies through the course

Movistar flies through the course
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 73 of 100

Movistar riders all lined up

Movistar riders all lined up
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 74 of 100

Team Astana team time trials

Team Astana team time trials
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 75 of 100

Astana during stage 4

Astana during stage 4
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 76 of 100

Sojasun time trials in stage 4

Sojasun time trials in stage 4
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 77 of 100

Jan Bakelants (RadioShack) would wear yellow for the last time in the TTT

Jan Bakelants (RadioShack) would wear yellow for the last time in the TTT
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 78 of 100

Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) leads the Tour de France after stage 4

Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) leads the Tour de France after stage 4
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 79 of 100

Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) in the maillot jaune in Nice

Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) in the maillot jaune in Nice
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 80 of 100

Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) took the yellow jersey after the team time trial in Nice

Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) took the yellow jersey after the team time trial in Nice
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 81 of 100

Orica GreenEdge celebrates on the podium in Nice

Orica GreenEdge celebrates on the podium in Nice
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 82 of 100

Simon Gerrans takes the maillot jaune

Simon Gerrans takes the maillot jaune
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 83 of 100

Svein Tuft heads up the Orica-GreenEdge assault on the Tour's team time trial

Svein Tuft heads up the Orica-GreenEdge assault on the Tour's team time trial
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 84 of 100

Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) in the yellow jersey after his TTT success

Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) in the yellow jersey after his TTT success
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 85 of 100

Tuft powers at the head of the Orica-GreenEdge train

Tuft powers at the head of the Orica-GreenEdge train
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 86 of 100

Svein Tuft, in his first Tour de France, pulled Orica-GreenEdge to the stage win

Svein Tuft, in his first Tour de France, pulled Orica-GreenEdge to the stage win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 87 of 100

RadioShack on course

RadioShack on course
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 88 of 100

Cadel Evans leads his BMC team in the TTT

Cadel Evans leads his BMC team in the TTT
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 89 of 100

Orica-GreenEdge put on a clinic in the TTT

Orica-GreenEdge put on a clinic in the TTT
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 90 of 100

Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) took the yellow jersey after the team time trial in Nice

Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) took the yellow jersey after the team time trial in Nice
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 91 of 100

Svein Tuft was the secret to Orica-GreenEdge's success

Svein Tuft was the secret to Orica-GreenEdge's success
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 92 of 100

Orica-GreenEdge comes to the finish just fractions of a second ahead of OPQS for the win

Orica-GreenEdge comes to the finish just fractions of a second ahead of OPQS for the win
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 93 of 100

Movistar put in a strong ride for 7th place

Movistar put in a strong ride for 7th place
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 94 of 100

Omega Pharma-QuickStep had the fastest time for much of the day

Omega Pharma-QuickStep had the fastest time for much of the day
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 95 of 100

Team Sky was the best team of the main GC contenders.

Team Sky was the best team of the main GC contenders.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 96 of 100

Saxo-Tinkoff kept Contador within six seconds of Froome

Saxo-Tinkoff kept Contador within six seconds of Froome
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 97 of 100

RadioShack couldn't keep Bakelants in the race lead

RadioShack couldn't keep Bakelants in the race lead
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 98 of 100

Lotto Belisol put in a strong ride in the Nice team time trial

Lotto Belisol put in a strong ride in the Nice team time trial
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 99 of 100

Omega Pharma-Quickstep set the fastest time early on

Omega Pharma-Quickstep set the fastest time early on
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 100 of 100

Cannondale lost Ted King early on in their team time trial

Cannondale lost Ted King early on in their team time trial
(Image credit: AFP Photo)

One day after Simon Gerrans won Orica-GreenEdge's first Tour de France stage, the Australian team once again found themselves atop the podium, this time after winning the 25km stage 4 team time trial in Nice.

Third best at the intermediate check point, three seconds down on reigning team time trial world champions Omega Pharma-QuickStep, Orica-GreenEdge would complete the course in 25:56, just 75 hundredths of a second ahead of the Belgian squad, who set the day's early benchmark and had to settle for second. Team Sky rounded out the top three for the day with a time of 25:59, three seconds down on Orica-GreenEdge.

The victory by Orica-GreenEdge put stage three winner Simon Gerrans into the yellow jersey as maillot jaune Jan Bakelants's squad RadioShack Leopard conceded 29 seconds on the day, dropping the Belgian to 32nd overall.

"It was a fantastic team effort," Gerrans said. "Everyone committed 100 percent today, as they did yesterday, and it's fantastic that today we get rewarded with a team win and the yellow jersey to top it off. I knew there weren't many weak links in our team - it's a very even team with a few strong guys and everyone stuck to their role.

"The big thing I achieved yesterday was to open the flood gates. The first win is always the hardest to get and I was sure they were going to come thick and fast after that but never in our wildest dreams did we think it would come already today.

"It's the pinnacle of the sport to get the yellow jersey, so few guys have had that honour. There's every opportunity to keep it for the next couple of days and we'll do our best."

Orica-GreenEdge occupies the top three places on general classification, with Gerrans's teammates Daryl Impey and Michael Albasini in second and third respectively in the same time as Gerrans.

Omega Pharma-QuickStep's Michal Kwiatkowski and Sylvain Chavanel hold fourth and fifth respectively overall, both one second behind Gerrans.

Sky's third place finish puts overall Tour de France favourite Chris Froome in seventh overall at three seconds, the highest-placed of the general classification contenders. Alberto Contador (Team Saxo-Tinkoff) is 12th overall at nine seconds, Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lotto Belisol) is 14th at 17 seconds while Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) is placed 16th overall, also at 17 seconds.

Movistar's GC trio of Alejandro Valverde, Nairo Quintana and Rui Costa are all 20 seconds back while 2011 Tour champion Cadel Evans (BMC) is now 28th overall at 26 seconds.

Several overall favourites, however, are already nearly one minute or in excess of one minute off the pace. Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) sits 56 seconds back, Jean-Christophe Peraud (AG2R La Mondiale) trails by 1:04, while mountain classification leader Pierre Rolland (Europcar) is now 1:13 behind.

How it happened

After three days on the island of Corsica the Tour moved onto mainland France for stage 4, a flat 25km team time trial taking place along the Cote d'Azur in Nice. Omega Pharma-QuickStep, the current team time trial world champions and also the squad of individual TT world champion Tony Martin, were the second team to start and their scintillating intermediate split time of 13:16 at the 13km mark would prove to be the fastest of the day. The Belgian team continued to fire on all cylinders through to the finish line to set the early best time of 25:57.

Fellow Belgian team Lotto Belisol was next on the road after Omega Pharma-QuickStep, and after trailing by eight seconds at the intermediate split they conceded nine more seconds to finish in 26:13, for the moment a second place provisional placing and ultimately good enough for fifth by the day's end.

The Cannondale team of points leader Peter Sagan was the fourth team to start and almost immediately into their effort Tour debutant Ted King, who crashed heavily on the opening stage finale and suffered a separated shoulder, was dropped by his teammates. Riding a road bike with aero clip-ons instead of a full time trial rig, King faced a heavy task ahead to finish within the 25 percent time cut on a day where the winning team averaged in excess of 57 km/hr.

The Garmin-Sharp squad, eighth to start in Nice, rolled through the 13km intermediate split in 13:20, four seconds behind Omega Pharma-QuickStep to momentarily set the second-best split time. The US WorldTour team would finish mere fractions of a second in arrears of Lotto Belisol, for the moment the third best overall time but ultimately the sixth fastest.

Tenth to start, Team Sky came through the intermediate split five seconds down on Omega Pharma-QuickStep, but managed to pick up a couple of seconds on the second half of the course to stop the clock in 25:59, two seconds down on the Belgian team for a provisional second place result, ultimately good enough for third on the day. Despite having a cracked pelvis, Sky's Geraint Thomas was able to stay in the rotation through to the flamme rouge, where he dropped off the back, but managed to survive to fight another day.

Movistar, one of the team time trial favourites, were eight seconds down at the intermediate split and would finish in 26:15, a time good enough for seventh on the stage.

Saxo-Tinkoff, the 15th team out on the road, came closest to Omega Pharma-QuickStep at the intermediate split, stopping the clock less than a second in arrears. Benjamin Noval would soon lose contact, however, after the Spaniard clipped a spectator's camera resulting in a torn tendon on his left index finger. The team would concede a few seconds in the latter portion of the route, but finished in a fine 26:05, for fourth on the day.

Orica-GreenEdge, the 18th team to start, clocked the third-best intermediate split of 13:19, three seconds back, but the Australian team managed to claw back their deficit to set a new best time of 25:56, edging Omega Pharma-QuickStep by less than one second.

Four teams still remained on course after Orica-GreenEdge - Lampre-Merida, Vacansoleil-DCM, BMC and RadioShack Leopard - but none would threaten the Australian team's effort on the day.

 

 

Provisional Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Orica Greenedge0:25:56
2Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:01
3Sky Procycling0:00:03
4Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:09
5Lotto-Belisol0:00:17
6Garmin - Sharp
7Movistar Team0:00:20
8Lampre - Merida0:00:25
9BMC Racing Team0:00:26
10Katusha Team0:00:28
11Radioshack Leopard0:00:29
12Vacansoleil-Dcm0:00:33
13Cannondale0:00:34
14Belkin Pro Cycling0:00:37
15Fdj.Fr0:00:42
16Astana Pro Team0:00:56
17Ag2R La Mondiale0:01:04
18Sojasun0:01:10
19Team Europcar0:01:13
20Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:20
21Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:24
22Team Argos-Shimano0:01:47

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge12:47:24
2Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
3Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
4Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:01
5Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
6Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:00:03
7Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
8Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
9Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:09
10Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
11Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
12Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
13David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp0:00:17
14Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
15Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
16Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
17Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp
18Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
19Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
20Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
21Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:20
22Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
23Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
24Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
25Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:25
26Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
27Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
28Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:26
29Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
30Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
31Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
32Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:00:28
33Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
34Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
35Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
36Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:00:29
37Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
38Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
39Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
40Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:33
41Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
42Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
43Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:34
44Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:37
45Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
46Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
47Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
48Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:42
49Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
50Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
51Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:48
52Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:00:56
53Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
54Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
55Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:04
56Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
57Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
58John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
59Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun0:01:10
60Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
61Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
62Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:01:13
63Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
64Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:15
65Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:16
66Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:20
67Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
68Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:24
69Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
70Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
71Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
72Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:44
73Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:57
74Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun0:03:39
75Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:03:42
76Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:04:32
77Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:04:36
78Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:44
79Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:00
80Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr0:05:01
81Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:05:04
82Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun0:05:24
83Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha0:05:30
84Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard0:05:31
85Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:05:51
86Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun0:06:01
87Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:06:04
88Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:06:12
89Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun0:06:48
90Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun
91Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:07:47
92Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team0:08:06
93Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:08:35
94Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:08:52
95Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:09:03
96Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:09:18
97Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:09:40
98Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha0:09:46
99Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:09:49
100Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:09:57
101Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun0:10:29
102Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha0:11:24
103Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:13:00
104Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:13:03
105Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:13:29
106Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:13:36
107Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team0:13:41
108Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard0:13:50
109Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:14:03
110Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling0:14:07
111Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:14:13
112Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:14:15
113Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:14:30
114Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard0:14:33
115Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:14:46
116Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:14:47
117David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar0:15:20
118Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha0:15:21
119Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:16:09
120Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:17:35
121Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
122Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:17:36
123Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol0:18:02
124Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:18:04
125Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:18:25
126Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:18:49
127Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:18:54
128Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:19:06
129Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:19:13
130Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:19:21
131Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:19:44
132Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:20:32
133David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling0:21:17
134José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team0:21:29
135Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:21:51
136Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr0:21:56
137André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:22:22
138Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:22:29
139Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
140Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:22:32
141Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:22:33
142Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:22:54
143John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:22:56
144Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:23:13
145Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling0:23:50
146Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:23:53
147Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha0:24:15
148Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:24:22
149Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:24:48
150Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
151Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:26:00
152Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
153Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:26:01
154Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:26:03
155Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:26:20
156Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:26:33
157Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:26:34
158Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:26:50
159Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
160Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
161Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:27:02
162Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:27:04
163Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:27:06
164Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
165Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:27:13
166Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:27:14
167Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:27:15
168William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr0:27:19
169Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
170Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp0:27:20
171Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:27:22
172Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:27:24
173Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol0:27:30
174Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:27:31
175Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:27:35
176Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:27:37
177Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar0:27:44
178Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
179Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:27:47
180Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
181Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp0:27:49
182Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:27:57
183Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:28:00
184Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:28:05
185Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha0:28:08
186Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:28:14
187Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:28:36
188Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
189Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
190Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:28:45
191Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:28:58
192Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:29:13
193Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:30:31
194Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr0:35:00
195Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:36:05
TBDEdward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling74pts
2Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano57
3Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha48
4Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step41
5Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team40
6Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team39
7Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team36
8Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge32
9Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team32
10Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard30
11David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp30
12Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun30
13André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol30
14Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team26
15Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step25
16Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team24
17Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling23
18Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step22
19Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge21
20Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale20
21Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale20
22Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol20
23Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida19
24Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team17
25David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar17
26Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team17
27Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol16
28Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun15
29Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar15
30Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15
31Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun13
32Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge13
33Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar13
34Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi13
35Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale11
36Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge11
37Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi11
38Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10
39Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff9
40Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida8
41Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team8
42Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step8
43Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr8
44Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano8
45Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi7
46Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling7
47Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
48Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar5
49Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff4
50Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team4
51Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3
52Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3
53Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
54Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun1
55Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar10pts
2Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge5
3Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
4Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3
5Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar2
6Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2
7Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2
8Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun2
9Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun2
10Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1
11Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling1
12Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol1
13Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling1
14David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar1
15Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step12:47:25
2Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:00:16
3Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:00:19
4Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:25
5Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:33
6Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:41
7Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
8Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:47
9Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:03
10Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun0:03:38
11Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:59
12Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:05:03
13Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard0:05:30
14Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun0:06:00
15Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:09:17
16Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:09:39
17Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:09:48
18Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:09:56
19Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:14:46
20Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:19:05
21Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:19:12
22Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:19:43
23Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:22:53
24John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:22:55
25Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:24:21
26Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:26:00
27Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:27:13
28Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp0:27:19
29Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:27:30
30Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar0:27:43
31Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:28:04
32Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:28:13
33Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:28:35
34Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:28:44
35Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr0:34:59

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Orica Greenedge37:30:20
2Sky Procycling0:00:03
3Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:09
4Garmin - Sharp0:00:17
5Movistar Team0:00:20
6Lampre - Merida0:00:25
7BMC Racing Team0:00:26
8Radioshack Leopard0:00:28
9Katusha Team
10Vacansoleil-Dcm0:00:33
11Belkin Pro Cycling0:00:37
12Fdj.Fr0:00:42
13Astana Pro Team0:00:56
14Ag2R La Mondiale0:01:04
15Sojasun0:01:10
16Team Europcar0:01:13
17Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:20
18Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:24
19Cannondale0:01:57
20Lotto-Belisol0:13:00
21Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:17:35
22Team Argos-Shimano0:53:30

