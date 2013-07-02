Tour de France: Orica-GreenEdge win Nice team time trial
Gerrans takes the maillot jaune with team's second stage win
Stage 4: Nice (TTT) -
One day after Simon Gerrans won Orica-GreenEdge's first Tour de France stage, the Australian team once again found themselves atop the podium, this time after winning the 25km stage 4 team time trial in Nice.
Third best at the intermediate check point, three seconds down on reigning team time trial world champions Omega Pharma-QuickStep, Orica-GreenEdge would complete the course in 25:56, just 75 hundredths of a second ahead of the Belgian squad, who set the day's early benchmark and had to settle for second. Team Sky rounded out the top three for the day with a time of 25:59, three seconds down on Orica-GreenEdge.
The victory by Orica-GreenEdge put stage three winner Simon Gerrans into the yellow jersey as maillot jaune Jan Bakelants's squad RadioShack Leopard conceded 29 seconds on the day, dropping the Belgian to 32nd overall.
"It was a fantastic team effort," Gerrans said. "Everyone committed 100 percent today, as they did yesterday, and it's fantastic that today we get rewarded with a team win and the yellow jersey to top it off. I knew there weren't many weak links in our team - it's a very even team with a few strong guys and everyone stuck to their role.
"The big thing I achieved yesterday was to open the flood gates. The first win is always the hardest to get and I was sure they were going to come thick and fast after that but never in our wildest dreams did we think it would come already today.
"It's the pinnacle of the sport to get the yellow jersey, so few guys have had that honour. There's every opportunity to keep it for the next couple of days and we'll do our best."
Orica-GreenEdge occupies the top three places on general classification, with Gerrans's teammates Daryl Impey and Michael Albasini in second and third respectively in the same time as Gerrans.
Omega Pharma-QuickStep's Michal Kwiatkowski and Sylvain Chavanel hold fourth and fifth respectively overall, both one second behind Gerrans.
Sky's third place finish puts overall Tour de France favourite Chris Froome in seventh overall at three seconds, the highest-placed of the general classification contenders. Alberto Contador (Team Saxo-Tinkoff) is 12th overall at nine seconds, Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lotto Belisol) is 14th at 17 seconds while Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) is placed 16th overall, also at 17 seconds.
Movistar's GC trio of Alejandro Valverde, Nairo Quintana and Rui Costa are all 20 seconds back while 2011 Tour champion Cadel Evans (BMC) is now 28th overall at 26 seconds.
Several overall favourites, however, are already nearly one minute or in excess of one minute off the pace. Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) sits 56 seconds back, Jean-Christophe Peraud (AG2R La Mondiale) trails by 1:04, while mountain classification leader Pierre Rolland (Europcar) is now 1:13 behind.
How it happened
After three days on the island of Corsica the Tour moved onto mainland France for stage 4, a flat 25km team time trial taking place along the Cote d'Azur in Nice. Omega Pharma-QuickStep, the current team time trial world champions and also the squad of individual TT world champion Tony Martin, were the second team to start and their scintillating intermediate split time of 13:16 at the 13km mark would prove to be the fastest of the day. The Belgian team continued to fire on all cylinders through to the finish line to set the early best time of 25:57.
Fellow Belgian team Lotto Belisol was next on the road after Omega Pharma-QuickStep, and after trailing by eight seconds at the intermediate split they conceded nine more seconds to finish in 26:13, for the moment a second place provisional placing and ultimately good enough for fifth by the day's end.
The Cannondale team of points leader Peter Sagan was the fourth team to start and almost immediately into their effort Tour debutant Ted King, who crashed heavily on the opening stage finale and suffered a separated shoulder, was dropped by his teammates. Riding a road bike with aero clip-ons instead of a full time trial rig, King faced a heavy task ahead to finish within the 25 percent time cut on a day where the winning team averaged in excess of 57 km/hr.
The Garmin-Sharp squad, eighth to start in Nice, rolled through the 13km intermediate split in 13:20, four seconds behind Omega Pharma-QuickStep to momentarily set the second-best split time. The US WorldTour team would finish mere fractions of a second in arrears of Lotto Belisol, for the moment the third best overall time but ultimately the sixth fastest.
Tenth to start, Team Sky came through the intermediate split five seconds down on Omega Pharma-QuickStep, but managed to pick up a couple of seconds on the second half of the course to stop the clock in 25:59, two seconds down on the Belgian team for a provisional second place result, ultimately good enough for third on the day. Despite having a cracked pelvis, Sky's Geraint Thomas was able to stay in the rotation through to the flamme rouge, where he dropped off the back, but managed to survive to fight another day.
Movistar, one of the team time trial favourites, were eight seconds down at the intermediate split and would finish in 26:15, a time good enough for seventh on the stage.
Saxo-Tinkoff, the 15th team out on the road, came closest to Omega Pharma-QuickStep at the intermediate split, stopping the clock less than a second in arrears. Benjamin Noval would soon lose contact, however, after the Spaniard clipped a spectator's camera resulting in a torn tendon on his left index finger. The team would concede a few seconds in the latter portion of the route, but finished in a fine 26:05, for fourth on the day.
Orica-GreenEdge, the 18th team to start, clocked the third-best intermediate split of 13:19, three seconds back, but the Australian team managed to claw back their deficit to set a new best time of 25:56, edging Omega Pharma-QuickStep by less than one second.
Four teams still remained on course after Orica-GreenEdge - Lampre-Merida, Vacansoleil-DCM, BMC and RadioShack Leopard - but none would threaten the Australian team's effort on the day.
Provisional Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Orica Greenedge
|0:25:56
|2
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:01
|3
|Sky Procycling
|0:00:03
|4
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:09
|5
|Lotto-Belisol
|0:00:17
|6
|Garmin - Sharp
|7
|Movistar Team
|0:00:20
|8
|Lampre - Merida
|0:00:25
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:26
|10
|Katusha Team
|0:00:28
|11
|Radioshack Leopard
|0:00:29
|12
|Vacansoleil-Dcm
|0:00:33
|13
|Cannondale
|0:00:34
|14
|Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:00:37
|15
|Fdj.Fr
|0:00:42
|16
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:56
|17
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:01:04
|18
|Sojasun
|0:01:10
|19
|Team Europcar
|0:01:13
|20
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:20
|21
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:24
|22
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:01:47
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|12:47:24
|2
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|4
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:01
|5
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|6
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:00:03
|7
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|8
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|9
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:09
|10
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|11
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|12
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|13
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:17
|14
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|15
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|16
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|17
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|18
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|19
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|20
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|21
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:20
|22
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|23
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|24
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|25
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:25
|26
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|27
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|28
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:26
|29
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|30
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|31
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|32
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:28
|33
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
|34
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|35
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|36
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:29
|37
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|38
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|39
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|40
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:33
|41
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|42
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|43
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:34
|44
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:37
|45
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|46
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|47
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|48
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:42
|49
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|50
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|51
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:48
|52
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:56
|53
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|54
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|55
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:04
|56
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|57
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|58
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|59
|Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
|0:01:10
|60
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
|61
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
|62
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:01:13
|63
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|64
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:15
|65
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:16
|66
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:20
|67
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|68
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:24
|69
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|70
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|71
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|72
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:44
|73
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:57
|74
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
|0:03:39
|75
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:03:42
|76
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:32
|77
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:36
|78
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:44
|79
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:00
|80
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:05:01
|81
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:05:04
|82
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
|0:05:24
|83
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha
|0:05:30
|84
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|0:05:31
|85
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:51
|86
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|0:06:01
|87
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:04
|88
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:06:12
|89
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
|0:06:48
|90
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun
|91
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:07:47
|92
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:06
|93
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:08:35
|94
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:08:52
|95
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:03
|96
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:09:18
|97
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:09:40
|98
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha
|0:09:46
|99
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:09:49
|100
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:09:57
|101
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
|0:10:29
|102
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
|0:11:24
|103
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:13:00
|104
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:13:03
|105
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|0:13:29
|106
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:13:36
|107
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:13:41
|108
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|0:13:50
|109
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:14:03
|110
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|0:14:07
|111
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:14:13
|112
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:14:15
|113
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:14:30
|114
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|0:14:33
|115
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:46
|116
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:14:47
|117
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|0:15:20
|118
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|0:15:21
|119
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:16:09
|120
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:17:35
|121
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|122
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:17:36
|123
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|0:18:02
|124
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:18:04
|125
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:18:25
|126
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:18:49
|127
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:18:54
|128
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:19:06
|129
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:13
|130
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:19:21
|131
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:19:44
|132
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:32
|133
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:21:17
|134
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:21:29
|135
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:51
|136
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:21:56
|137
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|0:22:22
|138
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:22:29
|139
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|140
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:22:32
|141
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:22:33
|142
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:22:54
|143
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:22:56
|144
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:23:13
|145
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|0:23:50
|146
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:23:53
|147
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|0:24:15
|148
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:24:22
|149
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:24:48
|150
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|151
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:26:00
|152
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|153
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:26:01
|154
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:26:03
|155
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:26:20
|156
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:26:33
|157
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:26:34
|158
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:26:50
|159
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|160
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|161
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:27:02
|162
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:27:04
|163
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:27:06
|164
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|165
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:27:13
|166
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:27:14
|167
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:27:15
|168
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:27:19
|169
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|170
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
|0:27:20
|171
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:27:22
|172
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:27:24
|173
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|0:27:30
|174
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:27:31
|175
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:27:35
|176
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:27:37
|177
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:27:44
|178
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|179
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:27:47
|180
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|181
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|0:27:49
|182
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:27:57
|183
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|0:28:00
|184
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:28:05
|185
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
|0:28:08
|186
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:28:14
|187
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:28:36
|188
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|189
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|190
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:28:45
|191
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:28:58
|192
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:29:13
|193
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:30:31
|194
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:35:00
|195
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:36:05
|TBD
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|74
|pts
|2
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|57
|3
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|48
|4
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|41
|5
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|40
|6
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|39
|7
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|36
|8
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|32
|9
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|32
|10
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|30
|11
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
|30
|12
|Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
|30
|13
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|30
|14
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|26
|15
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|25
|16
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|24
|17
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|23
|18
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|22
|19
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|21
|20
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|21
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|22
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|20
|23
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|19
|24
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|17
|25
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|17
|26
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|17
|27
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|16
|28
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
|15
|29
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|15
|30
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|31
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
|13
|32
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|13
|33
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|13
|34
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|13
|35
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|36
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|11
|37
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|11
|38
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|39
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|9
|40
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|8
|41
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|8
|42
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|8
|43
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|8
|44
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|8
|45
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|7
|46
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|7
|47
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|48
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|5
|49
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|4
|50
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|4
|51
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3
|52
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|53
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|54
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
|1
|55
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|10
|pts
|2
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|5
|3
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|4
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|5
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|6
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|7
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|8
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
|2
|9
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
|2
|10
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|11
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1
|12
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1
|13
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|1
|14
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|1
|15
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|12:47:25
|2
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:16
|3
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:19
|4
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:25
|5
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:33
|6
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:41
|7
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|8
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:47
|9
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:03
|10
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
|0:03:38
|11
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:59
|12
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:05:03
|13
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|0:05:30
|14
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|0:06:00
|15
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:09:17
|16
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:09:39
|17
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:09:48
|18
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:09:56
|19
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:14:46
|20
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:19:05
|21
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:12
|22
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:19:43
|23
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:22:53
|24
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:22:55
|25
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:24:21
|26
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:26:00
|27
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:27:13
|28
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
|0:27:19
|29
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:27:30
|30
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:27:43
|31
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:28:04
|32
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:28:13
|33
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:28:35
|34
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:28:44
|35
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:34:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Orica Greenedge
|37:30:20
|2
|Sky Procycling
|0:00:03
|3
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:09
|4
|Garmin - Sharp
|0:00:17
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:00:20
|6
|Lampre - Merida
|0:00:25
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:26
|8
|Radioshack Leopard
|0:00:28
|9
|Katusha Team
|10
|Vacansoleil-Dcm
|0:00:33
|11
|Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:00:37
|12
|Fdj.Fr
|0:00:42
|13
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:56
|14
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:01:04
|15
|Sojasun
|0:01:10
|16
|Team Europcar
|0:01:13
|17
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:20
|18
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:24
|19
|Cannondale
|0:01:57
|20
|Lotto-Belisol
|0:13:00
|21
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:17:35
|22
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:53:30
