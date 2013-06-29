Kittel sprints to win Tour de France stage 1
Kittel becomes first rider of this year's Tour to wear yellow jersey
Stage 1: Porto-Vecchio - Bastia
Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) won his first Tour de France stage and took the first leader's jersey after a chaotic and complicated finish in Bastia. Last-minute changes in the location of the finish line and a mass crash contributed to the confusion, but the German sprinter stayed upright to claim a memorable win. Second place went to Alexander Kristoff (Katusha), with 19-year-old Danny Van Poppel (Vacansoleil-DMC) third.
Related Articles
However the stage was somewhat overshadowed when the Orica-GreenEdge team bus got stuck at the finish line, and was only removed at the last moment, after the decision had apparently been made to move the finish line forward. Shortly thereafter a large crash took out favourites Mark Cavendish and Peter Sagan, amongst others, and Andre Greipel who had come through the crash safely, punctured to his great disgust.
Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) was caught up by the crash, and was one of many who seemed to have lost time on the stage. But having moved the stage finish due to the bus mishap and then revised their decision, Tour organizers announced that due to the mass confusion and changing of the finish line all riders would be given the same time.
It was far and away Kittel's biggest career moment. The 25-year-old won one stage at the 2011 Vuelta a Espana, and made his Tour debut last year with high hopes. But a viral infection handicapped him and forced him out of the race on the fifth stage, empty-handed.
This stage win was his 12th victory this year, ranging from stage wins to the overall victory in the Tour de Picardie and the one-day races Scheldrprijs and ProRace Berlin.
“My team took perfect care of me, thanks to all of them,” Kittel said afterward. “I saw the crash but didn't know who was involved. At first we were confused as to what to do, but obviously figured it out.”
When told about the bus incident, he gave a shocked reaction. “I didn't know that, I am hearing it for the first time. I think we were pretty lucky.”
A see-sawing gap
The 100th Tour de France got underway promptly, but couldn't have started out worse for top favourite Chris Froome (Sky). He crashed in the neutralized zone but was lucky to escape unhurt.
Five riders jumped as they hit the start, led by a Europcar rider. The field seemed happy to let them go, and they quickly built up a gap of three minutes. Jerome Cousin (Europcar), Juan José Lobato (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Lars Boom (Belkin), Juan Antonio Flecha (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Cyril Lemoine (Sojasun) had the honour of forming the first break group of the 2013 Tour.
The field kept a close eye on the group, holding the gap between the two and three minute mark.
The Cote de Sotta was the first ranked climb of this year's race, coming at km 45. Lemoine and Cousin both looked to be the first across the line, but Spaniard Lobato took the points and thus the first King of the Mountain jersey, outfoxing the two Frenchmen.
Not long thereafter, the break sat up, and the gap dropped to only 39 seconds. Neither the break nor the bunch seemed ready to end things quite yet, and it blossomed back up to over three minutes. But indecision seemed to rule the day, and once again it dropped to 40 seconds after the feed zone. Four of the riders appeared to be ready to call it a day, but Cousin,who started the break in the first place, kept on going. That eventually inspired the others, who caught back up and the gap seesawed its way back up, hitting four minutes with 90km to go.
A little over 20 km later, the gap was closer to two minutes, and that was enough for the peloton. Argos-Shimano, Omega Pharma-QuickStep and Lotto Belisol had been sharing the lead of the rather leisurely chase, but now they got serious, and Cannondale moved up to do its share.
The first intermediate sprint came with 63 km to go, and Boom and Flecha sprinted for the points, with the Dutchman taking the win. There were still points to be awarded, and there was a furious sprint from the big names in the field. Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) was the winner of this first test, taking 10 points to 9 for Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma QuickStep) and 8 for Sagan (Cannondale).
The end for the last four in the break came with 37 km to go, ending their 176km escape.
That was followed by a crash involving more riders, including Garmin-Sharp's Ryder Hesjedal, who scurried back up to the field.
Meanwhile a problem had developed at the finish line. The Orica-GreenEdge bus didn't fit under the finish banner and got stuck with the peloton only 10km away. Gendarmes swarmed around but there was nothing to be done, the bus was stuck.
The hasty decision was made to move the finish line up to the 3km marker – which came right at the end of a tight bend. The bus was finally backed out, just as another mass crash near the head of the field took down or blocked Sagan, Contador and Cavendish, amongst other. A greatly reduced peloton survived to go to the finish line, which had changed once more, now back to its original position.
Greipel and Kittel were amongst those in the first group, but then unbelievably, Greipel had to pull up with mechanical problems arising from the crash, which he had narrowly avoided. The finish line had by now been moved back to the original line, but the confusion and crashes had by now done their part to eliminate most of the potential sprint trains.
Niki Terpstra jumped in the final kilometer, but it was German sprinter Kittel who turned on the speed to claim the win and the leader's jersey.
Full Results
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|4:56:52
|2
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|3
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
|5
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|6
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|8
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|9
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|12
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
|14
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|15
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|16
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|17
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|19
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|20
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
|22
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|24
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|25
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|27
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|29
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|30
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|32
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|33
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|34
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|35
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|36
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|37
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|38
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|39
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|40
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha
|41
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|42
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|43
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|44
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|45
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
|46
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|47
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|48
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|49
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|50
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|51
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
|52
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|53
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|54
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|55
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
|56
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|57
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|58
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|59
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|60
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|61
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|62
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|63
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|64
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|65
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|66
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|67
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|68
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|69
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|70
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|71
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
|72
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|73
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|74
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|75
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|76
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|77
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|78
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|79
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|80
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|81
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|82
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|83
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
|84
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|85
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|86
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|87
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|88
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|89
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|90
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|91
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|92
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|93
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|94
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|95
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|96
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|97
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|98
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|99
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
|100
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|101
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|102
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|103
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|104
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|105
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|106
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|107
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|108
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|109
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|110
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|111
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|112
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|113
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|114
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|115
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
|116
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
|117
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|118
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|119
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha
|120
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|121
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|122
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|123
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|124
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|125
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
|126
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|127
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|128
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|129
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|130
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|131
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|132
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|133
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|134
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|135
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|136
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|137
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|138
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|139
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|140
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|141
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|142
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|143
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|144
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|145
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|146
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|147
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
|148
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|149
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|150
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|151
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|152
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|153
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|154
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|155
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|156
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|157
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|158
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|159
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|160
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|161
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|162
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|163
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|164
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|165
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|166
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|167
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|168
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|169
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|170
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|171
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|172
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|173
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|174
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|175
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|176
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|177
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|178
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|179
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|180
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|181
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|182
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|183
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|184
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|185
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|186
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|187
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|188
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun
|189
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|190
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|191
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|192
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|193
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|194
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|195
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|196
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|197
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|198
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Procycling Team
|20
|pts
|2
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|17
|3
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
|15
|4
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|13
|5
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|11
|6
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|10
|7
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|9
|8
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|8
|9
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|7
|10
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|11
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|5
|12
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|4
|13
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3
|14
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|2
|15
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|4:56:52
|2
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|4
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Procycling Team
|5
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|6
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|8
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|10
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel Euskadi
|11
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|12
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|13
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|15
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
|16
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|17
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|18
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|19
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|20
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|21
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|22
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|23
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Lit) Garmin-Sharp
|24
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|25
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|26
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|27
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|28
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|29
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|30
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|31
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|32
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|33
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|34
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|35
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vacansoleil-DCM
|14:50:36
|2
|Orica Greenedge
|3
|Lotto-Belisol
|4
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|5
|Movistar Team
|6
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|7
|Katusha Team
|8
|Sojasun
|9
|Team Argos-Shimano
|10
|Sky Procycling
|11
|BMC Racing Team
|12
|Astana Pro Team
|13
|Belkin Pro Cycling
|14
|Garmin - Sharp
|15
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|16
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|17
|FDJ.fr
|18
|Lampre - Merida
|19
|Radioshack Leopard
|20
|Team Europcar
|21
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|22
|Cannondale
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|4:56:52
|2
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|3
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
|5
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|6
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|8
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|9
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|12
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
|14
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|15
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|16
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|17
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|19
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|20
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
|22
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|24
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|25
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|27
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|29
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|30
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|32
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|33
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|34
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|35
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|36
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|37
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|38
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|39
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|40
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha
|41
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|42
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|43
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|44
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|45
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
|46
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|47
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|48
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|49
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|50
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|51
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
|52
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|53
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|54
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|55
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
|56
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|57
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|58
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|59
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|60
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|61
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|62
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|63
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|64
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|65
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|66
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|67
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|68
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|69
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|70
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|71
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
|72
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|73
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|74
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|75
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|76
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|77
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|78
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|79
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|80
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|81
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|82
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|83
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
|84
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|85
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|86
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|87
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|88
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|89
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|90
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|91
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|92
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|93
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|94
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|95
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|96
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|97
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|98
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|99
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
|100
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|101
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|102
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|103
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|104
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|105
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|106
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|107
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|108
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|109
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|110
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|111
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|112
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|113
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|114
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|115
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
|116
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
|117
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|118
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|119
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha
|120
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|121
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|122
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|123
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|124
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|125
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
|126
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|127
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|128
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|129
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|130
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|131
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|132
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|133
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|134
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|135
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|136
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|137
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|138
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|139
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|140
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|141
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|142
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|143
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|144
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|145
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|146
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|147
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
|148
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|149
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|150
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|151
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|152
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|153
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|154
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|155
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|156
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|157
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|158
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|159
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|160
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|161
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|162
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|163
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|164
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|165
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|166
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|167
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|168
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|169
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|170
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|171
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|172
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|173
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|174
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|175
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|176
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|177
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|178
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|179
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|180
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|181
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|182
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|183
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|184
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|185
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|186
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|187
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|188
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun
|189
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|190
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|191
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|192
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|193
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|194
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|195
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|196
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|197
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|198
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|45
|pts
|2
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|35
|3
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|30
|4
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
|26
|5
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|22
|6
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Procycling Team
|20
|7
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|8
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|19
|9
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|18
|10
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|17
|11
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|16
|12
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
|15
|13
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|14
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|13
|15
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|11
|16
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|10
|17
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|10
|18
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|9
|19
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Procycling Team
|8
|20
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|8
|21
|Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
|6
|22
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|23
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|5
|24
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|4
|25
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|4
|26
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3
|27
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|2
|28
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|2
|29
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|4:56:52
|2
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|4
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Procycling Team
|5
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|6
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|8
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|10
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel Euskadi
|11
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|12
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|13
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|15
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
|16
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|17
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|18
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|19
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|20
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|21
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|22
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|23
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Lit) Garmin-Sharp
|24
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|25
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|26
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|27
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|28
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|29
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|30
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|31
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|32
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|33
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|34
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|35
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vacansoleil-DCM
|14:50:36
|2
|Orica Greenedge
|3
|Lotto-Belisol
|4
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|5
|Movistar Team
|6
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|7
|Katusha Team
|8
|Sojasun
|9
|Team Argos-Shimano
|10
|Sky Procycling
|11
|BMC Racing Team
|12
|Astana Pro Team
|13
|Belkin Pro Cycling
|14
|Garmin - Sharp
|15
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|16
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|17
|FDJ.fr
|18
|Lampre - Merida
|19
|Radioshack Leopard
|20
|Team Europcar
|21
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|22
|Cannondale
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
-
Shane Sutton disputes bullying accusations in Freeman tribunal'Nothing evidence based' in Tuesday's hearing says Australian
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy