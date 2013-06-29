Image 1 of 73 Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) wins stage 1 of the Tour de France. Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) won his first Tour de France stage and took the first leader's jersey after a chaotic and complicated finish in Bastia. Last-minute changes in the location of the finish line and a mass crash contributed to the confusion, but the German sprinter stayed upright to claim a memorable win. Second place went to Alexander Kristoff (Katusha), with 19-year-old Danny Van Poppel (Vacansoleil-DMC) third.

However the stage was somewhat overshadowed when the Orica-GreenEdge team bus got stuck at the finish line, and was only removed at the last moment, after the decision had apparently been made to move the finish line forward. Shortly thereafter a large crash took out favourites Mark Cavendish and Peter Sagan, amongst others, and Andre Greipel who had come through the crash safely, punctured to his great disgust.

Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) was caught up by the crash, and was one of many who seemed to have lost time on the stage. But having moved the stage finish due to the bus mishap and then revised their decision, Tour organizers announced that due to the mass confusion and changing of the finish line all riders would be given the same time.

It was far and away Kittel's biggest career moment. The 25-year-old won one stage at the 2011 Vuelta a Espana, and made his Tour debut last year with high hopes. But a viral infection handicapped him and forced him out of the race on the fifth stage, empty-handed.

This stage win was his 12th victory this year, ranging from stage wins to the overall victory in the Tour de Picardie and the one-day races Scheldrprijs and ProRace Berlin.

“My team took perfect care of me, thanks to all of them,” Kittel said afterward. “I saw the crash but didn't know who was involved. At first we were confused as to what to do, but obviously figured it out.”

When told about the bus incident, he gave a shocked reaction. “I didn't know that, I am hearing it for the first time. I think we were pretty lucky.”

A see-sawing gap

The 100th Tour de France got underway promptly, but couldn't have started out worse for top favourite Chris Froome (Sky). He crashed in the neutralized zone but was lucky to escape unhurt.

Five riders jumped as they hit the start, led by a Europcar rider. The field seemed happy to let them go, and they quickly built up a gap of three minutes. Jerome Cousin (Europcar), Juan José Lobato (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Lars Boom (Belkin), Juan Antonio Flecha (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Cyril Lemoine (Sojasun) had the honour of forming the first break group of the 2013 Tour.

The field kept a close eye on the group, holding the gap between the two and three minute mark.

The Cote de Sotta was the first ranked climb of this year's race, coming at km 45. Lemoine and Cousin both looked to be the first across the line, but Spaniard Lobato took the points and thus the first King of the Mountain jersey, outfoxing the two Frenchmen.

Not long thereafter, the break sat up, and the gap dropped to only 39 seconds. Neither the break nor the bunch seemed ready to end things quite yet, and it blossomed back up to over three minutes. But indecision seemed to rule the day, and once again it dropped to 40 seconds after the feed zone. Four of the riders appeared to be ready to call it a day, but Cousin,who started the break in the first place, kept on going. That eventually inspired the others, who caught back up and the gap seesawed its way back up, hitting four minutes with 90km to go.

A little over 20 km later, the gap was closer to two minutes, and that was enough for the peloton. Argos-Shimano, Omega Pharma-QuickStep and Lotto Belisol had been sharing the lead of the rather leisurely chase, but now they got serious, and Cannondale moved up to do its share.

The first intermediate sprint came with 63 km to go, and Boom and Flecha sprinted for the points, with the Dutchman taking the win. There were still points to be awarded, and there was a furious sprint from the big names in the field. Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) was the winner of this first test, taking 10 points to 9 for Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma QuickStep) and 8 for Sagan (Cannondale).

The end for the last four in the break came with 37 km to go, ending their 176km escape.

That was followed by a crash involving more riders, including Garmin-Sharp's Ryder Hesjedal, who scurried back up to the field.

Meanwhile a problem had developed at the finish line. The Orica-GreenEdge bus didn't fit under the finish banner and got stuck with the peloton only 10km away. Gendarmes swarmed around but there was nothing to be done, the bus was stuck.

The hasty decision was made to move the finish line up to the 3km marker – which came right at the end of a tight bend. The bus was finally backed out, just as another mass crash near the head of the field took down or blocked Sagan, Contador and Cavendish, amongst other. A greatly reduced peloton survived to go to the finish line, which had changed once more, now back to its original position.

Greipel and Kittel were amongst those in the first group, but then unbelievably, Greipel had to pull up with mechanical problems arising from the crash, which he had narrowly avoided. The finish line had by now been moved back to the original line, but the confusion and crashes had by now done their part to eliminate most of the potential sprint trains.

Niki Terpstra jumped in the final kilometer, but it was German sprinter Kittel who turned on the speed to claim the win and the leader's jersey.

Full Results

1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 4:56:52 2 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 3 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp 5 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 6 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 8 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 9 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 10 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 11 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 12 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 13 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 14 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 15 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 16 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 17 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 18 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 19 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 20 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 21 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun 22 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 23 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 24 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 25 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 26 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 27 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 28 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 29 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 30 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 31 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 32 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 33 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 34 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 35 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 36 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 37 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 38 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp 39 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 40 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha 41 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 42 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 43 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 44 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 45 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha 46 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 47 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 48 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 49 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 50 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 51 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun 52 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 53 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 54 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 55 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ 56 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 57 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 58 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 59 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 60 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 61 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 62 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 63 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 64 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 65 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 66 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 67 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 68 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 69 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 70 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 71 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha 72 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 73 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 74 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 75 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 76 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 77 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 78 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 79 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 80 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 81 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 82 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 83 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 84 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 85 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 86 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 87 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 88 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 89 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 90 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 91 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 92 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 93 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 94 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 95 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 96 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 97 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 98 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 99 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 100 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 101 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 102 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 103 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 104 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 105 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 106 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 107 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 108 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 109 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 110 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 111 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 112 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 113 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 114 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 115 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun 116 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun 117 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 118 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 119 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha 120 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 121 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 122 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 123 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 124 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 125 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 126 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 127 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 128 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 129 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 130 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 131 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 132 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 133 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 134 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 135 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 136 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 137 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 138 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 139 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 140 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 141 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp 142 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 143 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 144 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 145 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 146 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 147 Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun 148 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 149 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 150 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 151 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 152 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 153 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 154 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 155 Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 156 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 157 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 158 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 159 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 160 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 161 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 162 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 163 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol 164 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 165 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 166 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 167 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 168 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 169 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 170 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 171 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 172 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 173 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 174 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 175 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 176 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 177 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 178 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 179 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 180 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 181 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 182 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 183 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ 184 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 185 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 186 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 187 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 188 Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun 189 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 190 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 191 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 192 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 193 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 194 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 195 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 196 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 197 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 198 Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling

Sprint 1 - San Giuliano, 150km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Procycling Team 20 pts 2 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 17 3 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun 15 4 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 13 5 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 11 6 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 10 7 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 9 8 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 8 9 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 7 10 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 6 11 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 5 12 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale 4 13 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 3 14 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 2 15 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun 1

Mountain 1 - Côte de Sotta, 45.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 1

Most combative rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar

Best young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 4:56:52 2 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 4 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Procycling Team 5 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 6 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 8 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 10 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel Euskadi 11 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 12 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 13 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 14 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 15 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 16 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 17 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 18 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 19 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 20 Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 21 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 22 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 23 Ramunas Navardauskas (Lit) Garmin-Sharp 24 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 25 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 26 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 27 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 28 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 29 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 30 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 31 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 32 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 33 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 34 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 35 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vacansoleil-DCM 14:50:36 2 Orica Greenedge 3 Lotto-Belisol 4 Ag2R La Mondiale 5 Movistar Team 6 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 7 Katusha Team 8 Sojasun 9 Team Argos-Shimano 10 Sky Procycling 11 BMC Racing Team 12 Astana Pro Team 13 Belkin Pro Cycling 14 Garmin - Sharp 15 Euskaltel - Euskadi 16 Team Saxo-Tinkoff 17 FDJ.fr 18 Lampre - Merida 19 Radioshack Leopard 20 Team Europcar 21 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 22 Cannondale

General classification after stage 1 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 4:56:52 2 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 3 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp 5 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 6 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 8 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 9 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 10 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 11 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 12 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 13 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 14 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 15 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 16 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 17 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 18 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 19 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 20 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 21 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun 22 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 23 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 24 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 25 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 26 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 27 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 28 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 29 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 30 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 31 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 32 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 33 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 34 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 35 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 36 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 37 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 38 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp 39 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 40 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha 41 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 42 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 43 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 44 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 45 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha 46 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 47 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 48 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 49 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 50 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 51 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun 52 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 53 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 54 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 55 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ 56 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 57 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 58 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 59 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 60 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 61 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 62 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 63 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 64 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 65 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 66 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 67 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 68 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 69 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 70 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 71 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha 72 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 73 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 74 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 75 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 76 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 77 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 78 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 79 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 80 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 81 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 82 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 83 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 84 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 85 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 86 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 87 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 88 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 89 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 90 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 91 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 92 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 93 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 94 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 95 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 96 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 97 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 98 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 99 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 100 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 101 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 102 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 103 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 104 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 105 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 106 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 107 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 108 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 109 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 110 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 111 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 112 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 113 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 114 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 115 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun 116 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun 117 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 118 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 119 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha 120 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 121 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 122 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 123 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 124 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 125 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 126 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 127 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 128 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 129 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 130 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 131 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 132 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 133 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 134 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 135 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 136 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 137 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 138 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 139 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 140 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 141 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp 142 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 143 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 144 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 145 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 146 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 147 Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun 148 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 149 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 150 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 151 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 152 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 153 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 154 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 155 Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 156 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 157 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 158 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 159 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 160 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 161 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 162 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 163 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol 164 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 165 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 166 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 167 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 168 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 169 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 170 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 171 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 172 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 173 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 174 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 175 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 176 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 177 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 178 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 179 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 180 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 181 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 182 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 183 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ 184 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 185 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 186 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 187 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 188 Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun 189 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 190 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 191 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 192 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 193 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 194 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 195 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 196 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 197 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 198 Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 45 pts 2 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 35 3 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 30 4 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp 26 5 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 22 6 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Procycling Team 20 7 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 8 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 19 9 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 18 10 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 17 11 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 16 12 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun 15 13 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 14 14 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 13 15 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 11 16 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 10 17 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 10 18 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 9 19 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Procycling Team 8 20 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 8 21 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 6 22 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 6 23 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 5 24 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 4 25 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale 4 26 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 3 27 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 2 28 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 2 29 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 1

Best young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 4:56:52 2 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 4 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Procycling Team 5 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 6 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 8 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 10 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel Euskadi 11 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 12 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 13 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 14 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 15 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 16 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 17 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 18 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 19 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 20 Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 21 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 22 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 23 Ramunas Navardauskas (Lit) Garmin-Sharp 24 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 25 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 26 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 27 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 28 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 29 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 30 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 31 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 32 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 33 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 34 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 35 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team