Kittel sprints to win Tour de France stage 1

Kittel becomes first rider of this year's Tour to wear yellow jersey

Image 1 of 73

Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) wins stage 1 of the Tour de France.

Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) wins stage 1 of the Tour de France.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 73

Francesco Gavazzi (Astana)

Francesco Gavazzi (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 73

Marcel Kittel (Argos - Shimano)

Marcel Kittel (Argos - Shimano)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 73

Alberto Contador (Team Saxo - Tinkoff)

Alberto Contador (Team Saxo - Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 73

Jose Ivan Gutierrez (Movistar) gets underway

Jose Ivan Gutierrez (Movistar) gets underway
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 73

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 73

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) chugs a Coke

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) chugs a Coke
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 73

Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil - DCM) crashes

Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil - DCM) crashes
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 73

Janez Brajkovic (Astana) on the ground after a crash

Janez Brajkovic (Astana) on the ground after a crash
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 73

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) and others after a crash

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) and others after a crash
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 73

Alberto Contador (Team Saxo - Tinkoff) in a group

Alberto Contador (Team Saxo - Tinkoff) in a group
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 73

The Orica GreenEdge bus got stuck under the finish line.

The Orica GreenEdge bus got stuck under the finish line.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 73

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 73

Janez Brajkovic (Astana)

Janez Brajkovic (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 73

Enrico Gasparotto (Astana)

Enrico Gasparotto (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 73

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar)

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 73

Marcel Kittel (Argos - Shimano)

Marcel Kittel (Argos - Shimano)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 73

John Degenkolb (Argos - Shimano)

John Degenkolb (Argos - Shimano)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 73

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 73

Robert Gesink (Belkin)

Robert Gesink (Belkin)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 73

Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil - DCM)

Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil - DCM)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 73

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ)

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 73

Damiano Cunego (Lampre - Merida)

Damiano Cunego (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 73

Gert Steegmans (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) requires assistance

Gert Steegmans (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) requires assistance
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 73

Ruben Plaza (Movistar) adjusts his bike

Ruben Plaza (Movistar) adjusts his bike
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 73

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana)

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 73

Team Cannondale is presented.

Team Cannondale is presented.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 73

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 73

The Orica-GreenEdge bus got stuck under the finish line not long before the stage finish.

The Orica-GreenEdge bus got stuck under the finish line not long before the stage finish.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 73

Officials try to figure out what to do to get the Orica-GreenEdge bus unstuck before the sprinters arrive

Officials try to figure out what to do to get the Orica-GreenEdge bus unstuck before the sprinters arrive
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 73

Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) wins stage 1 of the Tour de France

Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) wins stage 1 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 73

Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) celebrates winning stage 1

Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) celebrates winning stage 1
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 73

Stage 1 winner Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano)

Stage 1 winner Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 73

Argos-Shimano riders celebrate their team's success

Argos-Shimano riders celebrate their team's success
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 73

Alberto Contador (Team Saxo - Tinkoff) shows signs of having crashed.

Alberto Contador (Team Saxo - Tinkoff) shows signs of having crashed.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 73

Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) on the podium

Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 73

Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) is the first yellow jersey wearer of the race

Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) is the first yellow jersey wearer of the race
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 73

Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano)

Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 73

A triumphant Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano)

A triumphant Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 73

Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) wins stage 1

Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) wins stage 1
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 73

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma Quick Step) chats with teammates before the start

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma Quick Step) chats with teammates before the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 73

Philippe Gilbert (BMC)

Philippe Gilbert (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 73

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) at the start.

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) at the start.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 73

Philippe Gilbert (BMC)

Philippe Gilbert (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 73

Alberto Contador (Team Saxo - Tinkoff)

Alberto Contador (Team Saxo - Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 73

Enrico Gasparotto (Astana)

Enrico Gasparotto (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 73

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol)

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 73

The peloton

The peloton
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 73

The Tour de France peloton

The Tour de France peloton
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 73

Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano)

Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 51 of 73

Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) in the green jersey

Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) in the green jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 52 of 73

Alberto Contador (Team Saxo - Tinkoff)

Alberto Contador (Team Saxo - Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 53 of 73

Marcel Kittel (Argos - Shimano) wins the opening stage at the Tour de France

Marcel Kittel (Argos - Shimano) wins the opening stage at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 54 of 73

The Orica GreenEdge bus was stuck on the line

The Orica GreenEdge bus was stuck on the line
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 55 of 73

The Orica GreenEDGE bus caused panic at the end of stage 1

The Orica GreenEDGE bus caused panic at the end of stage 1
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 56 of 73

Marcel Kittel heads to his yellow jersey

Marcel Kittel heads to his yellow jersey
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 57 of 73

Argos Shimano win their first Tour stage

Argos Shimano win their first Tour stage
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 58 of 73

Marcel Kittel (Argos Shimano) on the podium

Marcel Kittel (Argos Shimano) on the podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 59 of 73

It was a famous day for Argos Shimano and German cycling

It was a famous day for Argos Shimano and German cycling
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 60 of 73

Marcel Kittel (Argos Shimano) in his first yellow jersey

Marcel Kittel (Argos Shimano) in his first yellow jersey
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 61 of 73

Marcel Kittel (Argos Shimano) pulls on yellow

Marcel Kittel (Argos Shimano) pulls on yellow
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 62 of 73

Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) in the white jersey

Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) in the white jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 63 of 73

Marcel Kittel (Argos Shimano) wins the opening stage of the 2013 Tour de France

Marcel Kittel (Argos Shimano) wins the opening stage of the 2013 Tour de France
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 64 of 73

Marcel Kittel (Argos Shimano) wins the opening stage of the 2013 Tour de France

Marcel Kittel (Argos Shimano) wins the opening stage of the 2013 Tour de France
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 65 of 73

The leading riders take the final bend on stage 1

The leading riders take the final bend on stage 1
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 66 of 73

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 67 of 73

The leaders head towards the line at the end of stage 1

The leaders head towards the line at the end of stage 1
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 68 of 73

The leaders head towards the line at the end of stage 1

The leaders head towards the line at the end of stage 1
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 69 of 73

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky)

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 70 of 73

Marcel Kittel (Argos - Shimano) follows his leadout

Marcel Kittel (Argos - Shimano) follows his leadout
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 71 of 73

Argos managed to escape the crash

Argos managed to escape the crash
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 72 of 73

Argos lead the peloton towards the line after a huge crash

Argos lead the peloton towards the line after a huge crash
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 73 of 73

Marcel Kittel (Argos Shimano) wins the opening stage of the 2013 Tour de France

Marcel Kittel (Argos Shimano) wins the opening stage of the 2013 Tour de France
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) won his first Tour de France stage and took the first leader's jersey after a chaotic and complicated finish in Bastia. Last-minute changes in the location of the finish line and a mass crash contributed to the confusion, but the German sprinter stayed upright to claim a memorable win. Second place went to Alexander Kristoff (Katusha), with 19-year-old Danny Van Poppel (Vacansoleil-DMC) third.

However the stage was somewhat overshadowed when the Orica-GreenEdge team bus got stuck at the finish line, and was only removed at the last moment, after the decision had apparently been made to move the finish line forward. Shortly thereafter a large crash took out favourites Mark Cavendish and Peter Sagan, amongst others, and Andre Greipel who had come through the crash safely, punctured to his great disgust.

Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) was caught up by the crash, and was one of many who seemed to have lost time on the stage. But having moved the stage finish due to the bus mishap and then revised their decision, Tour organizers announced that due to the mass confusion and changing of the finish line all riders would be given the same time.

It was far and away Kittel's biggest career moment. The 25-year-old won one stage at the 2011 Vuelta a Espana, and made his Tour debut last year with high hopes. But a viral infection handicapped him and forced him out of the race on the fifth stage, empty-handed.

This stage win was his 12th victory this year, ranging from stage wins to the overall victory in the Tour de Picardie and the one-day races Scheldrprijs and ProRace Berlin.

“My team took perfect care of me, thanks to all of them,” Kittel said afterward. “I saw the crash but didn't know who was involved. At first we were confused as to what to do, but obviously figured it out.”

When told about the bus incident, he gave a shocked reaction. “I didn't know that, I am hearing it for the first time. I think we were pretty lucky.”

A see-sawing gap

The 100th Tour de France got underway promptly, but couldn't have started out worse for top favourite Chris Froome (Sky). He crashed in the neutralized zone but was lucky to escape unhurt.

Five riders jumped as they hit the start, led by a Europcar rider. The field seemed happy to let them go, and they quickly built up a gap of three minutes. Jerome Cousin (Europcar), Juan José Lobato (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Lars Boom (Belkin), Juan Antonio Flecha (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Cyril Lemoine (Sojasun) had the honour of forming the first break group of the 2013 Tour.

The field kept a close eye on the group, holding the gap between the two and three minute mark.

The Cote de Sotta was the first ranked climb of this year's race, coming at km 45. Lemoine and Cousin both looked to be the first across the line, but Spaniard Lobato took the points and thus the first King of the Mountain jersey, outfoxing the two Frenchmen.

Not long thereafter, the break sat up, and the gap dropped to only 39 seconds. Neither the break nor the bunch seemed ready to end things quite yet, and it blossomed back up to over three minutes. But indecision seemed to rule the day, and once again it dropped to 40 seconds after the feed zone. Four of the riders appeared to be ready to call it a day, but Cousin,who started the break in the first place, kept on going. That eventually inspired the others, who caught back up and the gap seesawed its way back up, hitting four minutes with 90km to go.

A little over 20 km later, the gap was closer to two minutes, and that was enough for the peloton. Argos-Shimano, Omega Pharma-QuickStep and Lotto Belisol had been sharing the lead of the rather leisurely chase, but now they got serious, and Cannondale moved up to do its share.

The first intermediate sprint came with 63 km to go, and Boom and Flecha sprinted for the points, with the Dutchman taking the win. There were still points to be awarded, and there was a furious sprint from the big names in the field. Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) was the winner of this first test, taking 10 points to 9 for Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma QuickStep) and 8 for Sagan (Cannondale).

The end for the last four in the break came with 37 km to go, ending their 176km escape.

That was followed by a crash involving more riders, including Garmin-Sharp's Ryder Hesjedal, who scurried back up to the field.

Meanwhile a problem had developed at the finish line. The Orica-GreenEdge bus didn't fit under the finish banner and got stuck with the peloton only 10km away. Gendarmes swarmed around but there was nothing to be done, the bus was stuck.

The hasty decision was made to move the finish line up to the 3km marker – which came right at the end of a tight bend. The bus was finally backed out, just as another mass crash near the head of the field took down or blocked Sagan, Contador and Cavendish, amongst other. A greatly reduced peloton survived to go to the finish line, which had changed once more, now back to its original position.

Greipel and Kittel were amongst those in the first group, but then unbelievably, Greipel had to pull up with mechanical problems arising from the crash, which he had narrowly avoided. The finish line had by now been moved back to the original line, but the confusion and crashes had by now done their part to eliminate most of the potential sprint trains.

Niki Terpstra jumped in the final kilometer, but it was German sprinter Kittel who turned on the speed to claim the win and the leader's jersey.

Full Results

1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano4:56:52
2Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
3Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
4David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
5Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
6Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
7Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
8Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
9Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
10Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
11Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
12Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
13Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
14Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
15Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
16Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
17José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
18Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
19Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
20Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
21Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
22Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
23Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
24Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
25Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
26Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
27Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
28Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
29Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
30Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
31Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
32Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
33Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
34Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
35Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
36Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
37Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
38Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp
39Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
40Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha
41Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
42Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
43Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
44Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
45Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
46Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
47Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
48Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
49Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
50Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
51Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
52Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
53Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
54Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
55Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
56Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
57Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
58Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
59Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
60Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
61David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
62Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
63Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
64Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
65Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
66Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
67Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
68Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
69Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
70Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
71Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
72Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
73Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
74Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
75Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
76Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
77Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
78Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
79Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
80Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
81Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
82Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
83Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
84David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
85Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
86Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
87Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
88Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
89Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
90Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
91Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
92Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
93Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
94Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
95Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
96Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
97Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
98Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
99Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
100Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
101Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
102Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
103Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
104Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
105Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
106Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
107John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
108John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
109William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
110Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
111Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
112Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
113Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
114Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
115Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
116Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
117Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
118Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
119Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha
120Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
121Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
122Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
123Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
124Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
125Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
126Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
127Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
128Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
129Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
130Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
131Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
132Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
133Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
134Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
135Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
136Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
137Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
138Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
139Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
140Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
141Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
142Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
143Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
144Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
145Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
146Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
147Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
148Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
149Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
150Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
151Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
152Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
153Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
154Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
155Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
156Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
157Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
158Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
159Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
160Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
161Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
162Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
163Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
164Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
165Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
166Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
167Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
168Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
169Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
170Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
171Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
172Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
173Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
174Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
175Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
176Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
177Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
178Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
179Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
180Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
181André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
182Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
183Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
184Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
185Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
186Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
187Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
188Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun
189Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
190Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
191Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
192Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
193Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
194Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
195Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
196Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
197Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
198Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling

Sprint 1 - San Giuliano, 150km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Procycling Team20pts
2Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team17
3Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun15
4Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar13
5Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi11
6André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol10
7Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team9
8Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale8
9Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team7
10Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge6
11Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ5
12Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale4
13Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team3
14Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team2
15Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun1

Mountain 1 - Côte de Sotta, 45.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi1

Most combative rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano4:56:52
2Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
3Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
4Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Procycling Team
5Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
6Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
7Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
8Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
9Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
10Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel Euskadi
11Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
12Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
13Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
14Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
15Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
16Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
17Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
18Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
19Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
20Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
21John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
22Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
23Ramunas Navardauskas (Lit) Garmin-Sharp
24Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
25Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
26Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
27Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
28Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
29Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
30Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
31Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
32Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
33Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
34Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
35Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vacansoleil-DCM14:50:36
2Orica Greenedge
3Lotto-Belisol
4Ag2R La Mondiale
5Movistar Team
6Omega Pharma-Quick Step
7Katusha Team
8Sojasun
9Team Argos-Shimano
10Sky Procycling
11BMC Racing Team
12Astana Pro Team
13Belkin Pro Cycling
14Garmin - Sharp
15Euskaltel - Euskadi
16Team Saxo-Tinkoff
17FDJ.fr
18Lampre - Merida
19Radioshack Leopard
20Team Europcar
21Cofidis, Solutions Credits
22Cannondale

