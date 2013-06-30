Tour de France stage 2: Bakelants wins
RadioShack Leopard rider takes over yellow jersey from Kittel
Stage 2: Bastia - Ajaccio
Jan Bakelants (RadioShack Leopard) won stage 2 of Tour de France from Bastia to Ajaccio, holding off the sprinters in a gripping finale.
Related Articles
Marcel Kittel (Argos Shimano) was unable to retain his yellow jersey with Bakelants' one-second advantage enough to seal the maillot jaune.
Bakelants broke clear in the final few kilometres of a pulsating stage with Jakob Fuglsang (Astana Pro Team), Gorka Izagirre (Euskaltel Euskadi), Manuele Mori (Lampre-Merida), Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma - Quick-Step) and Juan Antonio Flecha (Vacansoleil-DCM).
With the peloton breathing down their necks, Bakelants took off with a kilometre to go, and managed to hang on ahead of Peter Sagan (Cannondale) and Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma - Quick-Step).
"I could see in the final that it’s going to happen and I knew I would probably also take this yellow jersey. Maybe it will be the first and the last time in my career, but today I wear it. I saw in the last 500 meters that I still had a gap and I told myself, ‘Come on, hold this. It’s going to be the nicest day of your life!’ And then I did it,” he said.
This wasn't just a stage marked by Bakelants' late bid for glory. It had much more to it than that, with the Corsican countryside serving up a intricate and at times enthralling stage.
There was, of course, the customary break, shepherded clear by Lars Boom (Belkin) once again. The Dutchman was joined by David Veilleux (Europcar), Blel Kadri (AG2R) and Ruben Perez (Euskaltel), with the foursome collaborating as the race travelled south.
On the first climb of the day of the Col de Bellagranajo, the gap had levelled off at two minutes. Boom secured the KOM points come the summit, outsmarting his breakaway companions with a well timed sprint.
But in similar fashion to stage 1, the peloton was in no mood to take any chances and had reduced the gap to 30 seconds on its prey.
It was too soon for the predator to catch its prey, and by the time of the second climb, the Col de la Serra the gap had grown out to 1:15.
Realising that the gap was almost up, only Kadri decided to press on. His advantage held at just 30 seconds, but a mechanical problem caused his lead shrink to less than 10 seconds on the slopes of Col de Vizzavona, as FDJ, perhaps with Marc Madiot's anger at yesterday's mishap with the Orica bus, still ringing in their ears, leading the bunch.
Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma - Quick Step) and race leader Marcel Kittel (Argos Shimano) were among those dropped, with the stage 1 winner quickly losing three minutes. Three minutes soon became five, and five quickly ran out to 10.
Just to emphasise the sprinters' limited chances of success, Pierre Rolland threw down a probing attack in search of his first mountain points. The Europcar leader quickly dispatched with Kadri by the summit, and moved into the lead of the King of the Mountains competition with Kardi tied in second.
Rolland's aggressive move prompted Sky into action with last year's all conquering cadre setting a furious pace on the descent. BMC allied with the British team, indicating their trust in Philippe Gilbert for the finish, with Rolland dragged back with around 45 kilometres to go.
Cannondale, who has been present in the pace setting duties before the climbs, rose once more, Peter Sagan clearly determined to make up for stage 1.
With the final climb of the Côte du Salario looming the nerves in the peloton began to fray. Sky, Lampre, Garmin, BMC and Canndonale all vied for position at the head of the field. The climb itself was no more than a kilometre long, but its steep pitches were enough to change the dynamic of the finale.
It was Juan Antonio Flecha and Cyril Gautier who attacked on the first slopes of the climb as behind them the GC contenders saved their powder. Richie Porte set pace for Sky with Cadel Evans (BMC) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) all in close quarters.
Then Froome attacked. It was perhaps no more than a test, but the move itself was impressive enough. Evans led the chase and when Flecha was caught, only Gautier remained at the head of the race once Sky’s leader was reeled in.
Cannondale were able to neutralise Gautier's attack, but it paved the way for Bakelants, Fuglsang, Izagirre, Mori, Chavanel and Flecha to move clear.
All of France sighed with relief for it was Chavanel's 34th birthday and surely the experienced Frenchman could finish off the job. Inside three kilometres, it still looked likely, the Omega rider hunched over the drops as he dragged his companions to their fate.
However, Bakelants had not read the script. Instead, with the peloton within touching distance, it was the RadioShack rider and not Chavanel who seized the opportunity and has he dove through the final bends and pushed for the line the peloton could only watch as the Belgian picked up the biggest win of his career.
“Coming in the last 10km we were quite a big group and I cannot win in a sprint. I had to gamble and go. When we were six in the finale I knew if everybody gave 100 percent that it was possible to go to the finish. It felt so easy in the break and every time I went to the front, I felt like I rode faster than the other guys. I don’t know, maybe I was just stronger than the others. In the end I was thinking, ‘Come on! Are we going to ride and be the first six riders or are we just going to wait for the bunch to come back and see another win of Sagan?’"
"I kept the gap and in the radio they were shouting for me to go. I was pushing my 11 and it didn’t look good but I went fast. I just kept pushing the pedals. And when I looked back and saw I had it, I said, ‘I’m going to win! I’m going to win a stage in the Tour de France!’ I’ve had to wait five years but what a victory. It’s hard to believe but it’s the second day of the Tour so now our nerves are settled. It’s incredible.”
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|3:43:11
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|0:00:01
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|4
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|5
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|6
|Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
|7
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|8
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|9
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|10
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|12
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|13
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
|14
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Procycling Team
|15
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|17
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|18
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|19
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|20
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|21
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|22
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|23
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|24
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|25
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|26
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|28
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|29
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|30
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|31
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|32
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|33
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|34
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|35
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|36
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|37
|Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|38
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|39
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|40
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
|41
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|42
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|43
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|44
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
|45
|Jean Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|46
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|47
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|48
|Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|49
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|50
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Procycling Team
|51
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|52
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|53
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|54
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|55
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|56
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|57
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|58
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|59
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|60
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|61
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|62
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|63
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|64
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|65
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|66
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|67
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
|68
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|69
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|70
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Procycling Team
|71
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|72
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|73
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|74
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|75
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|76
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|77
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|78
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|79
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|80
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|81
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|82
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
|83
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|84
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|85
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|86
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|87
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|88
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Procycling Team
|89
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Procycling Team
|90
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|91
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
|92
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|93
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|94
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|0:01:24
|95
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|0:04:07
|96
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|97
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|98
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|99
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|100
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|101
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|0:05:39
|102
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|103
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|104
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun
|105
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|106
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
|107
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|108
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|109
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|110
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|111
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|112
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|113
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|114
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|115
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:35
|116
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|0:09:06
|117
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|118
|Maciek Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|119
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Procycling Team
|0:12:44
|120
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|121
|Egoitz Garcia Etxegibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|122
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|123
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|124
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale
|125
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|126
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|127
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|128
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Procycling Team
|129
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|130
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|131
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|132
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|133
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|134
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|135
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|136
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|137
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|138
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|139
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|140
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:17:35
|141
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|142
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|143
|Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|144
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|145
|Stuart O'grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|146
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|147
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|148
|Aleksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Team Katusha
|149
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|150
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|151
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|152
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|153
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|154
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel Euskadi
|155
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Procycling Team
|156
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|157
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|158
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|159
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|160
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|161
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|162
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|163
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|164
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|165
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|166
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|167
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale
|168
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|169
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|170
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|171
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|172
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|173
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|174
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|175
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|176
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|177
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|178
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|179
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|180
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|181
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|182
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|183
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|184
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|185
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|186
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|187
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Lit) Garmin-Sharp
|188
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|189
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|190
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Belkin Procycling Team
|191
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|192
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|193
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|194
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|195
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|196
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|197
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|198
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|30
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|25
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|22
|4
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|19
|5
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|17
|6
|Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
|15
|7
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|13
|8
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|11
|9
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|9
|10
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|7
|11
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|6
|12
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|5
|13
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
|4
|14
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Procycling Team
|3
|15
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Procycling Team
|20
|pts
|2
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|17
|3
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|4
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|13
|5
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|11
|6
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|10
|7
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|8
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|8
|9
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|7
|10
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|6
|11
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|5
|12
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|4
|13
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3
|14
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|2
|15
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Procycling Team
|2
|pts
|2
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|pts
|2
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|pts
|2
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|3
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
|2
|4
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|pts
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|3:43:12
|2
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|5
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|6
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|7
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|8
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|10
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|11
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|12
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|13
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|14
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|15
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
|16
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|17
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|18
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|19
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:09:05
|20
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Procycling Team
|0:12:43
|21
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|22
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|23
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|24
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|25
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|0:17:34
|26
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel Euskadi
|27
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|28
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|29
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|30
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|31
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|32
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Lit) Garmin-Sharp
|33
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|34
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|35
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Radioshack Leopard
|11:09:35
|2
|Lampre - Merida
|0:00:01
|3
|Bmc Racing Team
|4
|Team Europcar
|5
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|6
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|7
|Sojasun
|8
|Sky Procycling
|9
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|10
|Astana Pro Team
|11
|Orica Greenedge
|12
|Vacansoleil-Dcm
|13
|Garmin - Sharp
|14
|Movistar Team
|15
|Katusha Team
|16
|FDJ.fr
|17
|Belkin Pro Cycling
|18
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|19
|Cannondale
|0:01:24
|20
|Lotto-Belisol
|0:12:44
|21
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:17:35
|22
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:43:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|8:40:03
|2
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:01
|3
|Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
|4
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|5
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|6
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|7
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|8
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|11
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|12
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|14
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|15
|Jean Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|17
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|18
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|19
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|20
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|21
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|22
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|23
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
|24
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|25
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|26
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|27
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|28
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|29
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|30
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|31
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|32
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|33
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|34
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
|35
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|36
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|37
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|38
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|39
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|40
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|41
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|42
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|43
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|44
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|45
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|46
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|47
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|48
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|49
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|50
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Procycling Team
|51
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|52
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|53
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|54
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
|55
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|56
|Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|57
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|58
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|59
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|60
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Procycling Team
|61
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|62
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|63
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|64
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|65
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|66
|Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|67
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|68
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|69
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|70
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|71
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|72
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|73
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Procycling Team
|74
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|75
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Procycling Team
|76
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Procycling Team
|77
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
|78
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|79
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|80
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
|81
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|82
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|83
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|84
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|85
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|86
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|87
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|88
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|89
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|90
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|91
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|92
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|93
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|94
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|0:01:24
|95
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:07
|96
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|97
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|98
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|99
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|100
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|101
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|0:05:39
|102
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|103
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|104
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|105
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|106
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|107
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|108
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
|109
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|110
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|111
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|112
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|113
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun
|114
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|115
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:35
|116
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|0:09:06
|117
|Maciek Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|118
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|119
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Procycling Team
|0:12:44
|120
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|121
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|122
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Procycling Team
|123
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|124
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|125
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|126
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|127
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|128
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|129
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|130
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|131
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale
|132
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|133
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|134
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|135
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|136
|Egoitz Garcia Etxegibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|137
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|138
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|139
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|140
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|0:17:35
|141
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|142
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|143
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|144
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|145
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|146
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|147
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|148
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|149
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|150
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|151
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|152
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|153
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|154
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel Euskadi
|155
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|156
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|157
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|158
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|159
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|160
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|161
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|162
|Aleksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Team Katusha
|163
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|164
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|165
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|166
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Procycling Team
|167
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|168
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|169
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|170
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|171
|Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|172
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|173
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|174
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|175
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|176
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|177
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Lit) Garmin-Sharp
|178
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Belkin Procycling Team
|179
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|180
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|181
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|182
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|183
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|184
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|185
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|186
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|187
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|188
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|189
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|190
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|191
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|192
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|193
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|194
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale
|195
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|196
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|197
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|198
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|47
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|43
|3
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|41
|4
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Procycling Team
|40
|5
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|39
|6
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|30
|7
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
|30
|8
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|22
|9
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|22
|10
|Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
|21
|11
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|21
|12
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|21
|13
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|14
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|19
|15
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|19
|16
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|18
|17
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|17
|18
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|17
|19
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|17
|20
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|17
|21
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|16
|22
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
|15
|23
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|24
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|25
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|13
|26
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|13
|27
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|13
|28
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|13
|29
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|11
|30
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|9
|31
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Procycling Team
|8
|32
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|8
|33
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|8
|34
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|7
|35
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|6
|36
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|5
|37
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|4
|38
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|4
|39
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|4
|40
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3
|41
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Procycling Team
|3
|42
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|2
|43
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|44
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|pts
|2
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|3
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|4
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Procycling Team
|2
|5
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
|2
|6
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|1
|7
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1
|8
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|1
|9
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|1
|10
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|8:40:04
|2
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Radioshack Leopard
|26:00:11
|2
|Vacansoleil-Dcm
|0:00:01
|3
|Orica Greenedge
|4
|Lampre - Merida
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|6
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|7
|Team Europcar
|8
|Movistar Team
|9
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|10
|Sojasun
|11
|Katusha Team
|12
|Sky Procycling
|13
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|14
|Astana Pro Team
|15
|Garmin - Sharp
|16
|Belkin Pro Cycling
|17
|FDJ.fr
|18
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|19
|Cannondale
|0:01:24
|20
|Lotto-Belisol
|0:12:44
|21
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:17:35
|22
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:43:01
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
-
McCabe ready to sign with Israel Cycling AcademyTwo-time US criterium champion jumps to WorldTour from Floyd's Pro Cycling
-
Steve Peters offers no answers on testosterone delivery in Freeman tribunalFormer Sky, British Cycling medical head says GMC accusations of doping are "a leap"
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy