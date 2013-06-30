Image 1 of 63 Jan Bakelants (RadioShack Leopard) wins stage 2 of the Tour de France (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 63 David Veilleux (Europcar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 63 Jan Bakelandts (RadioShack - Leopard) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 63 Brian Vandborg (Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 63 Matthew Goss (Orica - Greenedge) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 63 Marcel Kittel (Argos - Shimano) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 63 Danny Van Poppel (Vacansoleil - DCM) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 63 Andrey Kashechkin (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 63 Jan Bakelandts (RadioShack - Leopard) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 63 Manuel Quinziato and Philippe Gilbert (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 63 Andrey Kashechkin (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 63 Marcel Kittel (Argos - Jan Bakelants (RadioShack Leopard) won stage 2 of Tour de France from Bastia to Ajaccio, holding off the sprinters in a gripping finale.

Marcel Kittel (Argos Shimano) was unable to retain his yellow jersey with Bakelants' one-second advantage enough to seal the maillot jaune.

Bakelants broke clear in the final few kilometres of a pulsating stage with Jakob Fuglsang (Astana Pro Team), Gorka Izagirre (Euskaltel Euskadi), Manuele Mori (Lampre-Merida), Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma - Quick-Step) and Juan Antonio Flecha (Vacansoleil-DCM).

With the peloton breathing down their necks, Bakelants took off with a kilometre to go, and managed to hang on ahead of Peter Sagan (Cannondale) and Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma - Quick-Step).

"I could see in the final that it’s going to happen and I knew I would probably also take this yellow jersey. Maybe it will be the first and the last time in my career, but today I wear it. I saw in the last 500 meters that I still had a gap and I told myself, ‘Come on, hold this. It’s going to be the nicest day of your life!’ And then I did it,” he said.

This wasn't just a stage marked by Bakelants' late bid for glory. It had much more to it than that, with the Corsican countryside serving up a intricate and at times enthralling stage.

There was, of course, the customary break, shepherded clear by Lars Boom (Belkin) once again. The Dutchman was joined by David Veilleux (Europcar), Blel Kadri (AG2R) and Ruben Perez (Euskaltel), with the foursome collaborating as the race travelled south.

On the first climb of the day of the Col de Bellagranajo, the gap had levelled off at two minutes. Boom secured the KOM points come the summit, outsmarting his breakaway companions with a well timed sprint.

But in similar fashion to stage 1, the peloton was in no mood to take any chances and had reduced the gap to 30 seconds on its prey.

It was too soon for the predator to catch its prey, and by the time of the second climb, the Col de la Serra the gap had grown out to 1:15.

Realising that the gap was almost up, only Kadri decided to press on. His advantage held at just 30 seconds, but a mechanical problem caused his lead shrink to less than 10 seconds on the slopes of Col de Vizzavona, as FDJ, perhaps with Marc Madiot's anger at yesterday's mishap with the Orica bus, still ringing in their ears, leading the bunch.

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma - Quick Step) and race leader Marcel Kittel (Argos Shimano) were among those dropped, with the stage 1 winner quickly losing three minutes. Three minutes soon became five, and five quickly ran out to 10.

Just to emphasise the sprinters' limited chances of success, Pierre Rolland threw down a probing attack in search of his first mountain points. The Europcar leader quickly dispatched with Kadri by the summit, and moved into the lead of the King of the Mountains competition with Kardi tied in second.

Rolland's aggressive move prompted Sky into action with last year's all conquering cadre setting a furious pace on the descent. BMC allied with the British team, indicating their trust in Philippe Gilbert for the finish, with Rolland dragged back with around 45 kilometres to go.

Cannondale, who has been present in the pace setting duties before the climbs, rose once more, Peter Sagan clearly determined to make up for stage 1.

With the final climb of the Côte du Salario looming the nerves in the peloton began to fray. Sky, Lampre, Garmin, BMC and Canndonale all vied for position at the head of the field. The climb itself was no more than a kilometre long, but its steep pitches were enough to change the dynamic of the finale.

It was Juan Antonio Flecha and Cyril Gautier who attacked on the first slopes of the climb as behind them the GC contenders saved their powder. Richie Porte set pace for Sky with Cadel Evans (BMC) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) all in close quarters.

Then Froome attacked. It was perhaps no more than a test, but the move itself was impressive enough. Evans led the chase and when Flecha was caught, only Gautier remained at the head of the race once Sky’s leader was reeled in.

Cannondale were able to neutralise Gautier's attack, but it paved the way for Bakelants, Fuglsang, Izagirre, Mori, Chavanel and Flecha to move clear.

All of France sighed with relief for it was Chavanel's 34th birthday and surely the experienced Frenchman could finish off the job. Inside three kilometres, it still looked likely, the Omega rider hunched over the drops as he dragged his companions to their fate.

However, Bakelants had not read the script. Instead, with the peloton within touching distance, it was the RadioShack rider and not Chavanel who seized the opportunity and has he dove through the final bends and pushed for the line the peloton could only watch as the Belgian picked up the biggest win of his career.

“Coming in the last 10km we were quite a big group and I cannot win in a sprint. I had to gamble and go. When we were six in the finale I knew if everybody gave 100 percent that it was possible to go to the finish. It felt so easy in the break and every time I went to the front, I felt like I rode faster than the other guys. I don’t know, maybe I was just stronger than the others. In the end I was thinking, ‘Come on! Are we going to ride and be the first six riders or are we just going to wait for the bunch to come back and see another win of Sagan?’"

"I kept the gap and in the radio they were shouting for me to go. I was pushing my 11 and it didn’t look good but I went fast. I just kept pushing the pedals. And when I looked back and saw I had it, I said, ‘I’m going to win! I’m going to win a stage in the Tour de France!’ I’ve had to wait five years but what a victory. It’s hard to believe but it’s the second day of the Tour so now our nerves are settled. It’s incredible.”

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 3:43:11 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 0:00:01 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 4 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 5 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 6 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 7 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 8 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 9 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 10 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 11 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 12 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 13 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp 14 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Procycling Team 15 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 17 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 18 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 19 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 20 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 21 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 22 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 23 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 24 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 25 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 26 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 27 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 28 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 29 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 30 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 31 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 32 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 33 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 34 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 35 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 36 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 37 Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 38 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 39 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 40 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun 41 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 42 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 43 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 44 Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun 45 Jean Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 46 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 47 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 48 Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Movistar Team 49 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 50 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Procycling Team 51 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 52 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 53 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 54 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 55 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 56 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 57 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 58 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 59 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 60 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 61 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 62 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 63 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 64 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 65 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 66 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 67 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 68 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 69 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 70 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Procycling Team 71 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 72 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 73 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 74 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 75 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 76 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 77 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp 78 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 79 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 80 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 81 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 82 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun 83 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 84 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 85 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 86 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 87 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 88 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Procycling Team 89 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Procycling Team 90 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 91 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun 92 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 93 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 94 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 0:01:24 95 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 0:04:07 96 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 97 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr 98 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 99 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 100 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 101 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 0:05:39 102 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 103 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 104 Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun 105 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 106 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun 107 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 108 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 109 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 110 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 111 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 112 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 113 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 114 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Cannondale 115 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:35 116 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 0:09:06 117 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 118 Maciek Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 119 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Procycling Team 0:12:44 120 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 121 Egoitz Garcia Etxegibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 122 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 123 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 124 Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale 125 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 126 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 127 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 128 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Procycling Team 129 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 130 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 131 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 132 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 133 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 134 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 135 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 136 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 137 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 138 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 139 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 140 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:17:35 141 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 142 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 143 Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 144 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 145 Stuart O'grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 146 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 147 Lieuwe Westra (Ned Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 148 Aleksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Team Katusha 149 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 150 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 151 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 152 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 153 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 154 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel Euskadi 155 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Procycling Team 156 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge 157 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 158 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 159 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 160 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 161 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale 162 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 163 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 164 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 165 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 166 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 167 Edward King (USA) Cannondale 168 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 169 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 170 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 171 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 172 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 173 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 174 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 175 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 176 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 177 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 178 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 179 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp 180 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 181 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol 182 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 183 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 184 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 185 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 186 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 187 Ramunas Navardauskas (Lit) Garmin-Sharp 188 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 189 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 190 Tom Leezer (Ned) Belkin Procycling Team 191 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 192 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 193 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 194 Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 195 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 196 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 197 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 198 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 30 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 25 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 22 4 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 19 5 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 17 6 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 15 7 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 13 8 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 11 9 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 9 10 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 7 11 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 6 12 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 5 13 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp 4 14 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Procycling Team 3 15 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2

Intermediate sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Procycling Team 20 pts 2 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 17 3 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 4 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 13 5 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 11 6 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 10 7 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 8 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 8 9 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 7 10 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 6 11 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 5 12 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 4 13 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 3 14 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 2 15 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1

Col de Bellagranajo, km. 70.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Procycling Team 2 pts 2 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 1

Col de la Serra, km. 85.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 pts 2 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 1

Col de Vizzavona, km. 95.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 5 pts 2 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 3 Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun 2 4 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 1

Côte du Salario, km. 144.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 2 pts 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 3:43:12 2 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 3 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 5 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 6 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 7 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 8 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 10 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 11 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 12 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 13 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 14 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 15 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 16 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 17 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 18 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 19 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:09:05 20 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Procycling Team 0:12:43 21 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 22 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 23 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 24 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 25 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 0:17:34 26 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel Euskadi 27 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 28 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 29 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 30 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 31 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 32 Ramunas Navardauskas (Lit) Garmin-Sharp 33 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 34 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 35 Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar

Most combative # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Radioshack Leopard 11:09:35 2 Lampre - Merida 0:00:01 3 Bmc Racing Team 4 Team Europcar 5 Team Saxo-Tinkoff 6 Ag2R La Mondiale 7 Sojasun 8 Sky Procycling 9 Euskaltel - Euskadi 10 Astana Pro Team 11 Orica Greenedge 12 Vacansoleil-Dcm 13 Garmin - Sharp 14 Movistar Team 15 Katusha Team 16 FDJ.fr 17 Belkin Pro Cycling 18 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 19 Cannondale 0:01:24 20 Lotto-Belisol 0:12:44 21 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:17:35 22 Team Argos-Shimano 0:43:01

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 8:40:03 2 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:01 3 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 4 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 5 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 6 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 7 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 8 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 11 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 12 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 14 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 15 Jean Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 17 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 18 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 19 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 20 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 21 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 22 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 23 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun 24 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 25 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 26 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 27 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 28 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 29 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 30 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 31 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 32 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 33 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 34 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun 35 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 36 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp 37 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 38 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 39 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 40 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 41 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 42 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 43 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 44 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 45 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 46 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 47 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 48 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 49 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 50 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Procycling Team 51 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 52 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 53 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 54 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 55 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 56 Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 57 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 58 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 59 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 60 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Procycling Team 61 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 62 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 63 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 64 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 65 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 66 Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Movistar Team 67 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 68 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 69 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 70 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 71 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 72 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 73 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Procycling Team 74 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 75 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Procycling Team 76 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Procycling Team 77 Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun 78 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 79 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 80 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun 81 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 82 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 83 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 84 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 85 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 86 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 87 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 88 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 89 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 90 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 91 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 92 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 93 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 94 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 0:01:24 95 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:04:07 96 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr 97 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 98 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 99 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 100 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 101 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 0:05:39 102 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 103 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 104 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 105 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 106 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 107 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 108 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun 109 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 110 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 111 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 112 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 113 Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun 114 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Cannondale 115 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:35 116 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 0:09:06 117 Maciek Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 118 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 119 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Procycling Team 0:12:44 120 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 121 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 122 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Procycling Team 123 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 124 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 125 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 126 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 127 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 128 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 129 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 130 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 131 Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale 132 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 133 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 134 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 135 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 136 Egoitz Garcia Etxegibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 137 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 138 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 139 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 140 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 0:17:35 141 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 142 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 143 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 144 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 145 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 146 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 147 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 148 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 149 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 150 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 151 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 152 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 153 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 154 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel Euskadi 155 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 156 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 157 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 158 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 159 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 160 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 161 Lieuwe Westra (Ned Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 162 Aleksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Team Katusha 163 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 164 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 165 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 166 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Procycling Team 167 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 168 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 169 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 170 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 171 Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 172 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 173 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 174 Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 175 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 176 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 177 Ramunas Navardauskas (Lit) Garmin-Sharp 178 Tom Leezer (Ned) Belkin Procycling Team 179 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 180 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale 181 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp 182 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge 183 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 184 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 185 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 186 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 187 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol 188 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 189 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 190 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 191 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 192 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 193 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 194 Edward King (USA) Cannondale 195 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 196 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 197 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 198 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 47 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 43 3 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 41 4 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Procycling Team 40 5 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 39 6 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 30 7 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp 30 8 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 22 9 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 22 10 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 21 11 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 21 12 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 21 13 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 14 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 19 15 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 19 16 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 18 17 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 17 18 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 17 19 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 17 20 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 17 21 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 16 22 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun 15 23 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 24 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 14 25 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 13 26 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 13 27 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 13 28 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 13 29 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 11 30 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 9 31 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Procycling Team 8 32 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 8 33 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 8 34 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 7 35 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 6 36 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 5 37 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 4 38 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 4 39 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale 4 40 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 3 41 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Procycling Team 3 42 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 2 43 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 44 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 5 pts 2 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 3 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 2 4 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Procycling Team 2 5 Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun 2 6 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 1 7 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 1 8 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 1 9 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 1 10 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 8:40:04 2 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team