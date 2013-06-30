Trending

Tour de France stage 2: Bakelants wins

RadioShack Leopard rider takes over yellow jersey from Kittel

Image 1 of 63

Jan Bakelants (RadioShack Leopard) wins stage 2 of the Tour de France

Jan Bakelants (RadioShack Leopard) wins stage 2 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 63

David Veilleux (Europcar)

David Veilleux (Europcar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 63

Jan Bakelandts (RadioShack - Leopard)

Jan Bakelandts (RadioShack - Leopard)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 63

Brian Vandborg (Cannondale)

Brian Vandborg (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 63

Matthew Goss (Orica - Greenedge)

Matthew Goss (Orica - Greenedge)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 63

Marcel Kittel (Argos - Shimano)

Marcel Kittel (Argos - Shimano)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 63

Danny Van Poppel (Vacansoleil - DCM)

Danny Van Poppel (Vacansoleil - DCM)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 63

Andrey Kashechkin (Astana)

Andrey Kashechkin (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 63

Jan Bakelandts (RadioShack - Leopard)

Jan Bakelandts (RadioShack - Leopard)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 63

Manuel Quinziato and Philippe Gilbert (BMC)

Manuel Quinziato and Philippe Gilbert (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 63

Andrey Kashechkin (Astana)

Andrey Kashechkin (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 63

Marcel Kittel (Argos - Shimano)

Marcel Kittel (Argos - Shimano)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 63

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 63

Andy Schleck (RadioShack - Leopard)

Andy Schleck (RadioShack - Leopard)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 63

Marcel Kittel (Argos - Shimano) and Tony Martin (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)

Marcel Kittel (Argos - Shimano) and Tony Martin (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 63

Marcel Kittel (Argos - Shimano)

Marcel Kittel (Argos - Shimano)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 63

Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin - Sharp)

Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin - Sharp)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 63

Dimitry Muravyev (Astana)

Dimitry Muravyev (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 63

Daniel Martin (Garmin - Sharp)

Daniel Martin (Garmin - Sharp)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 63

David Veilleux (Europcar)

David Veilleux (Europcar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 63

Yukiya Arashiro (Europcar)

Yukiya Arashiro (Europcar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 63

Lars Boom (Belkin)

Lars Boom (Belkin)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 63

Markel Irizar (RadioShack)

Markel Irizar (RadioShack)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 24 of 63

Robert Gesink (Belkin)

Robert Gesink (Belkin)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 25 of 63

Laurens Ten Dam (Belkin Procycling Team)

Laurens Ten Dam (Belkin Procycling Team)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 26 of 63

Daniele Bennati (Team Saxo-Tinkoff)

Daniele Bennati (Team Saxo-Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 27 of 63

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar)

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 28 of 63

Andrew Talansky (Garmin Sharp)

Andrew Talansky (Garmin Sharp)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 29 of 63

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 30 of 63

John Gadret and Michael Rogers on the final climb

John Gadret and Michael Rogers on the final climb
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 31 of 63

Michael Schär (BMC Racing Team)

Michael Schär (BMC Racing Team)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 32 of 63

Pierrick Fedrigo (FDJ)

Pierrick Fedrigo (FDJ)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 33 of 63

Steve Morabito (BMC Racing Team)

Steve Morabito (BMC Racing Team)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 34 of 63

Jan Bakelants (RadioShack Leopard) wins stage 2 of the Tour de France

Jan Bakelants (RadioShack Leopard) wins stage 2 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 63

Jan Bakelants (RadioShack Leopard) triumphs in stage 2

Jan Bakelants (RadioShack Leopard) triumphs in stage 2
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 63

Stage 2 winner Jan Bakelants (RadioShack Leopard)

Stage 2 winner Jan Bakelants (RadioShack Leopard)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 63

Jan Bakelants (RadioShack Leopard) celebrates victory

Jan Bakelants (RadioShack Leopard) celebrates victory
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 63

Jan Bakelants (RadioShack Leopard) is delighted with his victory

Jan Bakelants (RadioShack Leopard) is delighted with his victory
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 63

New Tour de France race leader Jan Bakelants (RadioShack Leopard)

New Tour de France race leader Jan Bakelants (RadioShack Leopard)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 63

Oldest man in the Tour de France Jens Voigt

Oldest man in the Tour de France Jens Voigt
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 41 of 63

Pavel Brutt (Katusha)

Pavel Brutt (Katusha)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 42 of 63

Arthur Vichot (FDJ)

Arthur Vichot (FDJ)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 43 of 63

Boasson Hagen, Hesjedal and Vande Velde on stage 2 of the Tour de France

Boasson Hagen, Hesjedal and Vande Velde on stage 2 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 44 of 63

Jan Bakelants (RadioShack Leopard) puts on the yellow jersey

Jan Bakelants (RadioShack Leopard) puts on the yellow jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 63

Orica GreedEdge bring home Matt Goss

Orica GreedEdge bring home Matt Goss
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 46 of 63

Orica GreedEdge bring home Matt Goss

Orica GreedEdge bring home Matt Goss
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 47 of 63

Sylvain Chavanel grits his teeth on the final climb

Sylvain Chavanel grits his teeth on the final climb
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 48 of 63

Christophe Ribon (AG2R)

Christophe Ribon (AG2R)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 49 of 63

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 50 of 63

David Millar lost out in the fight for the yellow jersey

David Millar lost out in the fight for the yellow jersey
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 51 of 63

Marcel Kittel (Argos Shimano) lost his yellow jersey

Marcel Kittel (Argos Shimano) lost his yellow jersey
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 52 of 63

Marcel Kittel (Argos Shimano) lost his yellow jersey

Marcel Kittel (Argos Shimano) lost his yellow jersey
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 53 of 63

Jan Bakelants (RadioShack Leopard) hangs on in the leading group

Jan Bakelants (RadioShack Leopard) hangs on in the leading group
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 54 of 63

Jan Bakelants climbs alongside Peter Sagan

Jan Bakelants climbs alongside Peter Sagan
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 55 of 63

Daniel Martin (Garmin Sharp) on the final climb

Daniel Martin (Garmin Sharp) on the final climb
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 56 of 63

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) and Tejay van Garderen (BMC)

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) and Tejay van Garderen (BMC)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 57 of 63

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) and Tejay van Garderen (BMC)

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) and Tejay van Garderen (BMC)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 58 of 63

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana)

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 59 of 63

Nicholas Roche and Cadel Evans climb

Nicholas Roche and Cadel Evans climb
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 60 of 63

Chris Froome (Team Sky) put in an attack

Chris Froome (Team Sky) put in an attack
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 61 of 63

Chris Froome (Team Sky) on the final climb

Chris Froome (Team Sky) on the final climb
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 62 of 63

Richie Porte leads Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Richie Porte leads Chris Froome (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 63 of 63

Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team)

Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Jan Bakelants (RadioShack Leopard) won stage 2 of Tour de France from Bastia to Ajaccio, holding off the sprinters in a gripping finale.

Marcel Kittel (Argos Shimano) was unable to retain his yellow jersey with Bakelants' one-second advantage enough to seal the maillot jaune.

Bakelants broke clear in the final few kilometres of a pulsating stage with Jakob Fuglsang (Astana Pro Team), Gorka Izagirre (Euskaltel Euskadi), Manuele Mori (Lampre-Merida), Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma - Quick-Step) and Juan Antonio Flecha (Vacansoleil-DCM).

With the peloton breathing down their necks, Bakelants took off with a kilometre to go, and managed to hang on ahead of Peter Sagan (Cannondale) and Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma - Quick-Step).

"I could see in the final that it’s going to happen and I knew I would probably also take this yellow jersey. Maybe it will be the first and the last time in my career, but today I wear it. I saw in the last 500 meters that I still had a gap and I told myself, ‘Come on, hold this. It’s going to be the nicest day of your life!’ And then I did it,” he said.

This wasn't just a stage marked by Bakelants' late bid for glory. It had much more to it than that, with the Corsican countryside serving up a intricate and at times enthralling stage.

There was, of course, the customary break, shepherded clear by Lars Boom (Belkin) once again. The Dutchman was joined by David Veilleux (Europcar), Blel Kadri (AG2R) and Ruben Perez (Euskaltel), with the foursome collaborating as the race travelled south.

On the first climb of the day of the Col de Bellagranajo, the gap had levelled off at two minutes. Boom secured the KOM points come the summit, outsmarting his breakaway companions with a well timed sprint.

But in similar fashion to stage 1, the peloton was in no mood to take any chances and had reduced the gap to 30 seconds on its prey.

It was too soon for the predator to catch its prey, and by the time of the second climb, the Col de la Serra the gap had grown out to 1:15.

Realising that the gap was almost up, only Kadri decided to press on. His advantage held at just 30 seconds, but a mechanical problem caused his lead shrink to less than 10 seconds on the slopes of Col de Vizzavona, as FDJ, perhaps with Marc Madiot's anger at yesterday's mishap with the Orica bus, still ringing in their ears, leading the bunch.

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma - Quick Step) and race leader Marcel Kittel (Argos Shimano) were among those dropped, with the stage 1 winner quickly losing three minutes. Three minutes soon became five, and five quickly ran out to 10.

Just to emphasise the sprinters' limited chances of success, Pierre Rolland threw down a probing attack in search of his first mountain points. The Europcar leader quickly dispatched with Kadri by the summit, and moved into the lead of the King of the Mountains competition with Kardi tied in second.

Rolland's aggressive move prompted Sky into action with last year's all conquering cadre setting a furious pace on the descent. BMC allied with the British team, indicating their trust in Philippe Gilbert for the finish, with Rolland dragged back with around 45 kilometres to go.

Cannondale, who has been present in the pace setting duties before the climbs, rose once more, Peter Sagan clearly determined to make up for stage 1.

With the final climb of the Côte du Salario looming the nerves in the peloton began to fray. Sky, Lampre, Garmin, BMC and Canndonale all vied for position at the head of the field. The climb itself was no more than a kilometre long, but its steep pitches were enough to change the dynamic of the finale.

It was Juan Antonio Flecha and Cyril Gautier who attacked on the first slopes of the climb as behind them the GC contenders saved their powder. Richie Porte set pace for Sky with Cadel Evans (BMC) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) all in close quarters.

Then Froome attacked. It was perhaps no more than a test, but the move itself was impressive enough. Evans led the chase and when Flecha was caught, only Gautier remained at the head of the race once Sky’s leader was reeled in.

Cannondale were able to neutralise Gautier's attack, but it paved the way for Bakelants, Fuglsang, Izagirre, Mori, Chavanel and Flecha to move clear.

All of France sighed with relief for it was Chavanel's 34th birthday and surely the experienced Frenchman could finish off the job. Inside three kilometres, it still looked likely, the Omega rider hunched over the drops as he dragged his companions to their fate.

However, Bakelants had not read the script. Instead, with the peloton within touching distance, it was the RadioShack rider and not Chavanel who seized the opportunity and has he dove through the final bends and pushed for the line the peloton could only watch as the Belgian picked up the biggest win of his career.

“Coming in the last 10km we were quite a big group and I cannot win in a sprint. I had to gamble and go. When we were six in the finale I knew if everybody gave 100 percent that it was possible to go to the finish. It felt so easy in the break and every time I went to the front, I felt like I rode faster than the other guys. I don’t know, maybe I was just stronger than the others. In the end I was thinking, ‘Come on! Are we going to ride and be the first six riders or are we just going to wait for the bunch to come back and see another win of Sagan?’"

"I kept the gap and in the radio they were shouting for me to go. I was pushing my 11 and it didn’t look good but I went fast. I just kept pushing the pedals. And when I looked back and saw I had it, I said, ‘I’m going to win! I’m going to win a stage in the Tour de France!’ I’ve had to wait five years but what a victory. It’s hard to believe but it’s the second day of the Tour so now our nerves are settled. It’s incredible.”

 

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard3:43:11
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale0:00:01
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
4Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
5Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
6Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
7Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
8Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
9Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
10Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
11Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
12Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
13David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
14Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Procycling Team
15Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
16Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
17Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
18Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
19Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
20Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
21Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
22Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
23Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
24Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
25Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
26Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
27Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
28Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
29Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
30Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
31Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
32Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
33Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
34Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
35Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
36Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
37Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
38Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
39Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
40Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
41Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
42Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
43Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
44Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
45Jean Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
46Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
47Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
48Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Movistar Team
49Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
50Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Procycling Team
51Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
52Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
53Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
54Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
55Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
56Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
57Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
58Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
59Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
60Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
61Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
62Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
63Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
64Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
65Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
66Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
67Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
68Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
69Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
70Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Procycling Team
71Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
72Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
73Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
74Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
75Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
76Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
77Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp
78Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
79Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
80Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
81Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
82Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
83Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
84Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
85John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
86Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
87Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
88Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Procycling Team
89Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Procycling Team
90Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
91Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
92Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
93Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
94Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale0:01:24
95Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard0:04:07
96Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
97Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr
98Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
99Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
100Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
101Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard0:05:39
102Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
103Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
104Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun
105Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
106Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
107Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
108Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
109Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
110Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
111Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
112Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
113Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
114Kristjan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
115Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:35
116David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar0:09:06
117Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
118Maciek Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
119Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Procycling Team0:12:44
120Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
121Egoitz Garcia Etxegibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
122Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
123Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
124Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale
125José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
126Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
127Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
128Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Procycling Team
129Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
130Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
131Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
132André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
133Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
134John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
135Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
136Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
137Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
138Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
139Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
140Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:17:35
141Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
142Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
143Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
144Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
145Stuart O'grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
146Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
147Lieuwe Westra (Ned Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
148Aleksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Team Katusha
149Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
150Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
151Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
152Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
153Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
154Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel Euskadi
155Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Procycling Team
156Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
157Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
158Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
159Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
160Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
161Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
162Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
163Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
164Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
165Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
166Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
167Edward King (USA) Cannondale
168Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
169Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
170Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
171Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
172Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
173Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
174Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
175Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
176David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
177Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
178Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
179Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
180Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
181Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
182Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
183Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
184Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
185Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
186Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
187Ramunas Navardauskas (Lit) Garmin-Sharp
188Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
189Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
190Tom Leezer (Ned) Belkin Procycling Team
191William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
192Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
193Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
194Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
195Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
196Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
197Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
198Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard30pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale25
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team22
4Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida19
5Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling17
6Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun15
7Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team13
8Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge11
9Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff9
10Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team7
11Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida6
12Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar5
13David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp4
14Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Procycling Team3
15Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2

Intermediate sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Procycling Team20pts
2David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar17
3Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15
4Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi13
5André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol11
6Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale10
7Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team9
8Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team8
9Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge7
10Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha6
11Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team5
12Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano4
13Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr3
14Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano2
15Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1

Col de Bellagranajo, km. 70.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Procycling Team2pts
2Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi1

Col de la Serra, km. 85.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2pts
2David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar1

Col de Vizzavona, km. 95.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar5pts
2Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
3Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun2
4Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling1

Côte du Salario, km. 144.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar2pts
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale3:43:12
2Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
3Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
4Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
5Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
6Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
7Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
8Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
9Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
10Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
11Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
12Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
13Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
14Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
15Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
16Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
17Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
18Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
19Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:09:05
20Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Procycling Team0:12:43
21Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
22John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
23Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
24Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
25Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi0:17:34
26Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel Euskadi
27Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
28Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
29Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
30Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
31Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
32Ramunas Navardauskas (Lit) Garmin-Sharp
33Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
34Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
35Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar

Most combative
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Radioshack Leopard11:09:35
2Lampre - Merida0:00:01
3Bmc Racing Team
4Team Europcar
5Team Saxo-Tinkoff
6Ag2R La Mondiale
7Sojasun
8Sky Procycling
9Euskaltel - Euskadi
10Astana Pro Team
11Orica Greenedge
12Vacansoleil-Dcm
13Garmin - Sharp
14Movistar Team
15Katusha Team
16FDJ.fr
17Belkin Pro Cycling
18Cofidis, Solutions Credits
19Cannondale0:01:24
20Lotto-Belisol0:12:44
21Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:17:35
22Team Argos-Shimano0:43:01

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard8:40:03
2David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp0:00:01
3Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
4Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
5Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
6Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
7Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
8Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
9Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
10Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
11Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
12Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
13Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
14Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
15Jean Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
16Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
17Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
18Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
19Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
20Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
21Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
22Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
23Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
24Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
25Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
26Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
27Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
28Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
29Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
30Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
31Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
32Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
33Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
34Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
35Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
36Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp
37Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
38Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
39Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
40Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
41Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
42Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
43Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
44Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
45Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
46Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
47Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
48Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
49Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
50Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Procycling Team
51Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
52Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
53Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
54Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
55Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
56Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
57Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
58Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
59Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
60Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Procycling Team
61Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
62Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
63Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
64Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
65Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
66Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Movistar Team
67Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
68Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
69Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
70Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
71Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
72Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
73Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Procycling Team
74Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
75Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Procycling Team
76Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Procycling Team
77Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
78John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
79Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
80Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
81Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
82Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
83Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
84Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
85Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
86Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
87Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
88Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
89Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
90Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
91Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
92Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
93Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
94Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale0:01:24
95Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:04:07
96Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr
97Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
98Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
99Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
100Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
101Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha0:05:39
102Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
103Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
104Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
105Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
106Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
107Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
108Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
109Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
110Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
111Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
112Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
113Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun
114Kristjan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
115Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:35
116David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar0:09:06
117Maciek Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
118Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
119Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Procycling Team0:12:44
120Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
121José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
122Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Procycling Team
123Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
124Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
125Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
126Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
127John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
128Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
129Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
130Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
131Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale
132Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
133Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
134Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
135Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
136Egoitz Garcia Etxegibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
137André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
138Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
139Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
140Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol0:17:35
141Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
142Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
143Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
144Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
145Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
146Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
147Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
148Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
149Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
150Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
151Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
152Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
153Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
154Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel Euskadi
155Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
156Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
157Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
158Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
159David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
160Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
161Lieuwe Westra (Ned Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
162Aleksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Team Katusha
163Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
164Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
165Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
166Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Procycling Team
167Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
168Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
169Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
170Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
171Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
172Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
173Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
174Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
175William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
176Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
177Ramunas Navardauskas (Lit) Garmin-Sharp
178Tom Leezer (Ned) Belkin Procycling Team
179Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
180Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
181Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
182Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
183Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
184Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
185Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
186Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
187Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
188Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
189Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
190Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
191Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
192Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
193Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
194Edward King (USA) Cannondale
195Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
196Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
197Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
198Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano47pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale43
3Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha41
4Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Procycling Team40
5Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team39
6Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard30
7David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp30
8Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team22
9Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team22
10Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun21
11Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge21
12André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol21
13Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale20
14Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida19
15Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team19
16Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol18
17Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling17
18Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team17
19David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar17
20Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team17
21Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol16
22Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun15
23Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15
24Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team14
25Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team13
26Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi13
27Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge13
28Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar13
29Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi11
30Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff9
31Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Procycling Team8
32Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr8
33Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team8
34Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team7
35Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida6
36Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar5
37Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff4
38Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano4
39Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale4
40Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team3
41Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Procycling Team3
42Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge2
43Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
44Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar5pts
2Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
3Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar2
4Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Procycling Team2
5Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun2
6Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi1
7Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling1
8Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling1
9David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar1
10Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team8:40:04
2Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
3Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Radioshack Leopard26:00:11
2Vacansoleil-Dcm0:00:01
3Orica Greenedge
4Lampre - Merida
5BMC Racing Team
6Ag2R La Mondiale
7Team Europcar
8Movistar Team
9Team Saxo-Tinkoff
10Sojasun
11Katusha Team
12Sky Procycling
13Euskaltel - Euskadi
14Astana Pro Team
15Garmin - Sharp
16Belkin Pro Cycling
17FDJ.fr
18Cofidis, Solutions Credits
19Cannondale0:01:24
20Lotto-Belisol0:12:44
21Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:17:35
22Team Argos-Shimano0:43:01

 

Latest on Cyclingnews