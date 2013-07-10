Image 1 of 66 Time trial world champion Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) powers to the finish line in Mont-Saint-Michel (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 66 Geraint Thomas (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 66 Christopher Froome (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 66 Andy Schleck (RadioShack - Leopard) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 66 Andy Schleck (RadioShack - Leopard) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 66 Christopher Froome (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 66 Christopher Froome (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 66 Christopher Froome (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 66 Christopher Froome (Sky (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 66 Dimitry Muravyev (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 66 Assan Bazayev (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 66 Pierre Rolland (Europcar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 66 Hubert Dupont (AG2R - La Mondiale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 66 Pierre Rolland (Europcar) - (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 66 Jose' Serpa (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 66 Cadel Evans (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 66 Tony Martin (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 66 Andrew Talansky (Garmin - Sharp) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 66 Danny Van Poppel (Vacansoleil - DCM) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 66 Kevin Reza (Europcar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 66 Lars Boom (Belkin) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 66 Davide Cimolai (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 66 Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin - Sharp) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 66 John Degenkolb (Argos - Shimano) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 66 Alan Marangoni (Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 66 Manuel Quinziato (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 66 Yukiya Arashiro (Europcar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 66 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 66 Enrico Gasparotto (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 66 Tejay Van Garderen (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 66 Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Sharp) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 66 Davide Malacarne (Europcar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 66 Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 66 Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel - Euskadi) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 66 Stage winner Tony Martin (Omega Pharma Quick Step) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 36 of 66 Tony Martin (Omega Pharma Quick Step) on the podium (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 37 of 66 Tony Martin (Omega Pharma Quick Step) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 38 of 66 Tony Martin (Omega Pharma Quick Step) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 39 of 66 Race leader Chris Froome (Sky) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 40 of 66 Chris Froome (Sky) in yellow (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 41 of 66 Chris Froome (Sky) on the podium (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 42 of 66 Chris Froome (Sky) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 43 of 66 Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 44 of 66 Chris Froome (Sky) in action (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 45 of 66 Chris Froome (Sky) defends his yellow jersey (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 46 of 66 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 47 of 66 Alberto Contador (Team Saxo - Tinkoff) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 48 of 66 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 49 of 66 Cadel Evans (BMC) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 50 of 66 Andy Schleck (RadioShack) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 51 of 66 Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma Quick Step) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 52 of 66 Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 53 of 66 Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 54 of 66 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 55 of 66 Tony Martin (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 56 of 66 Chris Froome (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 57 of 66 Chris Froome (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 58 of 66 Tony Martin (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 59 of 66 Chris Froome (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 60 of 66 Tony Martin (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 61 of 66 Tony Martin (Omega Pharma Quick Step) (Image credit: AFP) Image 62 of 66 Tony Martin (Omega Pharma Quick Step) riding the fastest of the day (Image credit: AFP) Image 63 of 66 Tony Martin (Omega Pharma Quick Step) pushes through the pain of the ITT (Image credit: AFP) Image 64 of 66 Tony Martin (Omega Pharma Quick Step) on his way to winning stage 11 (Image credit: AFP) Image 65 of 66 The Devil approves of the Tour de France time trial to Mont-Saint-Michel (Image credit: AFP) Image 66 of 66 Eight-time Canadian time trial champion Svein Tuft (Orica-GreenEdge) with a solid effort against the clock (Image credit: AFP)

Tony Martin showed that he has recovered from injuries suffered earlier in the Tour de France, winning the stage 11 time trial. The reigning World time trial champion crossed the finish line at the world-famous Mount-Saint-Michel in a time of 36:29. Second on the 33km course was yellow jersey Chris Froome (Sky), a mere 12 seconds down, with Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) a surprising third at 1:01.

The time trial had a dramatic ending, as Froome, the last rider to take the course, broke Martin's times at both intermediate time checks. The German looked on nervously, fearing he'd be unseated as stage winner, but Froome lost over 14 seconds to the German on the closing 11km of the course.

"I had a terrible last 30 minutes," Martin said after finally being declared the winner following a four-hour stint in the hot seat. "I didn't expect him to come so close. I'm happy he lost some seconds in the finale. It doesn't matter if you win by one second or one minute but it's great to win for me," Martin said.

"For sure the stage suits me better than him but we saw he has incredible power on the climbs, too."

Martin finished the stage in obvious pain, the wounds on his body from the stage 1 crash still weeping through the bandages and onto the white shorts of his world champion's kit.

"I think I was OK today but it takes time to recovery. I spent an hour an day changing my bandages and had pain at night, so it was hard to recover."

Gaps in the GC widen

Chris Froome (Sky) not only easily maintained his overall lead, but increased it. He now leads Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) in second place by 3:25 and Bauke Mollema in third at 3:37.

"I'm really happy with that result. Tony did a fantastic ride to win the stage deserves it. He's the current world time trial champion and it's his speciality. I'm happy with second place and to have extended my lead on my GC rivals," he said after pulling on the yellow jersey yet again.

"There was a strong head wind and I was struggling to turn my legs in the final two kilometres."

"The time I've gained gives me a good buffer but I think I'll need every second I can get the way these guys are riding."

Cadel Evans (BMC) had to finally bid adieu to his hopes of a high place in the overall, as he lost two and a half minutes. Andy Schleck (RadioShack-Leopard) was in the same position, as he put in his usual time trial performance, not evening finishing in the top 100, some 4:44 down.

Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) kept his losses to just over two minutes to Froome, setting up a tight battle for the podium. He stands in fourth, 17 seconds behind Mollema, with his teammate Roman Kreuziger three seconds further behind in fifth, and Laurens ten Dam (Belkin) in sixth at 4:10.

Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) put in a strong ride to take over the lead in the young rider classification. He was fifth on the stage at 1:51 from Martin, and now leads Movistar's Nairo Quintana by 34 seconds.

The wind played a role on the day's happenings. It changed directions as the riders went around the course, and picked up as the afternoon went on.

Martin covered the course with an average speed of 54.271 km/h. It was surprisingly only his second Tour stage win, as he won the time trial in the penultimate stage of the 2011 Tour. In 2012 he punctured in both the prologue and stage 9 time trial, before abandoning the race a few days later with an injury.

How it unfolded

Svein Tuft was the second rider to go and the first to cross the finish line. The Canadian riding for Orica-GreenEdge covered the 33km in a time of 38:04, giving himself a comfortable lead and a long visit to the hot seat.

The first to bump him down was Thomas de Gendt of Vacansoleil-DCM, who was 34 seconds faster, but he had a very short visit atop the leader board, as the very next rider in was Tony Martin. The World Champion sailed through the course with a time of 36:29, which was 1:01 faster than the Belgian.

An ugly incident marred the stage, as a fan threw a cup on urine on Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) during the stage. The action was presumably in response to an incident in Tuesday's stage in which Tom Veelers (Argos-Shimano) crashed after colliding with Cavendish.

Sky's Richie Porte looked to have recovered from his weak performance on Sunday where he lost more than 18 minutes. The Australian finished in a time of 37:30 and fourth place on the stage at the end of the day.

The top names and GC favourites finally took to the course, and one by one they all put in the more or less expected performances. Andy Schleck was slow all the way, while Cadel Evans failed to make up any ground on his rivals, conceding another 2:18 to Froome.

The surprise of the day was the high placing of Cannondale's Peter Sagan, not a notable time trialist, but motivated to distance his green jersey competitors further, he nearly cracked the top 15, but fell three seconds short of gaining a point.

The drama picked up with the final rider, Froome. He blasted his way along the course, breaking Martin's best time by one second at the first time check, and two seconds at the second time check. But the German had put in the best time in the final third of the course, and Froome was finally unable to hold up, and lost over 14 seconds, to claim second place.

It was, of course, still enough to increase his overall lead, as he goes into the second half of the Tour with more than three minutes on his nearest rivals.

Full results

1 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:36:29 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:12 3 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:01 4 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:01:21 5 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:01:31 6 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:35 7 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:01:37 8 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:43 9 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:01:45 10 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:52 11 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:05 12 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:02:08 13 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:12 14 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 0:02:15 15 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 16 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:02:18 17 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 18 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:02:21 19 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:22 20 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:02:26 21 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:02:30 22 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:32 23 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 24 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 25 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:02:33 26 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp 0:02:34 27 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 28 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:02:35 29 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 0:02:37 30 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 31 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 32 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 0:02:39 33 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 0:02:40 34 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:43 35 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:02:47 36 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:50 37 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:02:53 38 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:02:55 39 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:57 40 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 41 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:04 42 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 43 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 0:03:07 44 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:03:09 45 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:03:10 46 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:11 47 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha 0:03:15 48 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp 0:03:17 49 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:03:19 50 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:20 51 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:03:22 52 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:03:25 53 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:03:27 54 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:03:28 55 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 56 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 0:03:29 57 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 58 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 0:03:30 59 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 60 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun 0:03:32 61 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:33 62 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 0:03:36 63 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 64 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:03:37 65 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:03:38 66 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:03:40 67 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 68 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 69 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 0:03:42 70 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 71 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:03:47 72 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:03:48 73 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 74 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:03:51 75 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 0:03:52 76 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:03:53 77 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:03:56 78 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 79 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:03:57 80 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:58 81 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:03:59 82 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha 0:04:00 83 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha 84 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:04:01 85 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 86 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:04:06 87 Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:04:07 88 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 89 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:04:08 90 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun 0:04:10 91 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:16 92 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 93 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 94 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 0:04:19 95 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 96 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:04:20 97 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:04:22 98 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 99 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:23 100 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 0:04:24 101 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:04:27 102 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:28 103 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:04:29 104 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 105 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 0:04:30 106 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:32 107 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 108 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:04:33 109 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:04:35 110 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 111 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:04:36 112 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 0:04:38 113 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 114 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:39 115 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 116 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 0:04:40 117 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 118 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 119 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:04:41 120 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:42 121 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:04:43 122 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:44 123 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 124 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:04:45 125 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:46 126 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 127 Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun 128 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:04:48 129 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 130 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:04:52 131 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:04:55 132 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:04:57 133 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:59 134 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 0:05:00 135 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 136 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 0:05:02 137 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:03 138 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:05:04 139 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:05:05 140 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:06 141 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 142 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:08 143 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:05:10 144 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha 0:05:12 145 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:05:13 146 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:14 147 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 0:05:15 148 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 149 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:05:16 150 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 151 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 152 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:05:17 153 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 154 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 155 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:18 156 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:05:20 157 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:05:21 158 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:05:23 159 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 160 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:05:24 161 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun 162 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:05:28 163 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:05:31 164 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:05:32 165 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:05:34 166 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 0:05:36 167 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:05:37 168 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:05:41 169 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:05:42 170 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:05:44 171 Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun 0:05:54 172 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:06:00 173 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 174 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:06:02 175 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:06:04 176 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:06:08 177 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:06:10 178 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun 0:06:13 179 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 180 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:06:44 181 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:06:49 182 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:07:21

Points 1 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 20 pts 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 17 3 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 15 4 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 13 5 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 11 6 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 10 7 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 9 8 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 8 9 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 7 10 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 6 11 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 5 12 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 4 13 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 3 14 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 2 15 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1

Young riders 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:38:00 2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:14 3 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:37 4 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:47 5 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 0:01:06 6 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 7 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:16 8 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:26 9 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 0:01:36 10 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:48 11 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:57 12 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 13 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 0:02:17 14 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:02:25 15 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:30 16 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:37 17 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:56 18 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:57 19 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:03:04 20 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 0:03:09 21 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 22 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:11 23 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:03:17 24 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:03:21 25 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:03:24 26 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:03:29 27 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:03:39 28 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:03:42 29 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:04:29 30 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 31 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:04:39 32 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:04:42

Teams 1 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:52:35 2 Sky Procycling 0:01:04 3 Movistar Team 0:03:28 4 Vacansoleil-DCM 0:03:41 5 Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:03:51 6 Belkin Pro Cycling 0:04:12 7 FDJ.fr 0:04:47 8 Garmin - Sharp 0:04:51 9 BMC Racing Team 0:05:14 10 Cannondale 0:05:19 11 RadioShack Leopard 0:05:24 12 Orica GreenEdge 0:05:50 13 Katusha Team 0:06:16 14 Astana Pro Team 0:06:40 15 Team Argos-Shimano 0:06:59 16 Lotto-Belisol 0:07:05 17 Ag2R La Mondiale 0:07:14 18 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:07:18 19 Lampre - Merida 0:07:36 20 Sojasun 0:07:41 21 Team Europcar 0:07:47 22 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:08:11

General classification after stage 11 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 42:29:24 2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:25 3 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:03:37 4 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:03:54 5 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:03:57 6 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:04:10 7 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:04:44 8 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:05:18 9 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:05:37 10 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:39 11 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 0:05:48 12 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 13 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 0:05:52 14 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:06:54 15 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:08:04 16 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:08:28 17 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:08:32 18 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 0:09:34 19 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:10:16 20 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:10:48 21 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:37 22 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:12:16 23 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:13:09 24 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:13:11 25 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:14:50 26 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:16:00 27 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:16:38 28 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:17:57 29 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:19:02 30 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:19:59 31 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:21:19 32 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:21:32 33 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:23:12 34 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha 0:23:46 35 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun 0:24:55 36 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:24:58 37 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:25:21 38 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:26:09 39 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 0:28:22 40 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 0:29:57 41 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 0:32:38 42 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:34:13 43 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 44 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 0:34:42 45 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:35:02 46 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 0:35:53 47 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:36:05 48 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:36:27 49 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:36:43 50 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:37:40 51 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:38:08 52 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 0:40:11 53 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:41:24 54 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:42:59 55 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:44:25 56 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:44:49 57 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 0:45:46 58 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:46:06 59 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:46:12 60 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:46:27 61 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:47:28 62 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:49:48 63 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:49:59 64 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 0:50:43 65 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha 0:50:50 66 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:52:30 67 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:52:32 68 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:54:07 69 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:54:31 70 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:54:39 71 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:54:59 72 Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun 0:55:06 73 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:55:31 74 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 0:55:40 75 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:56:15 76 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:57:16 77 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:57:44 78 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:58:12 79 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:58:59 80 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:59:31 81 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:59:57 82 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:00:23 83 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 1:00:39 84 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:03:31 85 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 1:03:34 86 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha 1:03:56 87 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1:03:57 88 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:04:01 89 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:04:33 90 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:06:34 91 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 1:07:32 92 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:08:12 93 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:08:24 94 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1:08:29 95 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 1:10:10 96 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:10:31 97 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 1:11:16 98 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp 1:12:50 99 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:14:11 100 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 1:14:44 101 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha 1:16:47 102 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:16:50 103 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:17:12 104 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 1:17:28 105 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 1:17:44 106 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:18:06 107 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 1:18:14 108 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:18:17 109 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 1:18:18 110 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:19:45 111 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun 1:20:05 112 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:20:17 113 Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun 1:20:57 114 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:21:05 115 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 1:21:20 116 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun 1:21:37 117 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:23:22 118 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:23:36 119 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 1:24:04 120 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:27:03 121 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 1:28:06 122 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 1:28:08 123 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1:29:05 124 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 1:29:16 125 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:29:58 126 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:30:41 127 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:31:01 128 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:31:11 129 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:33:06 130 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 1:34:34 131 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:34:51 132 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:36:27 133 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 134 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 1:37:14 135 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:38:16 136 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:38:37 137 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun 1:38:52 138 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 1:38:55 139 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 1:39:15 140 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 1:40:08 141 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 1:40:54 142 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 1:41:18 143 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:41:56 144 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:42:03 145 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:42:18 146 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 1:43:30 147 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:44:01 148 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:44:09 149 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 150 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 1:44:18 151 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:44:34 152 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:44:59 153 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 1:45:23 154 Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:45:45 155 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:46:15 156 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:46:31 157 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 1:47:06 158 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:48:18 159 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1:49:34 160 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1:50:55 161 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:51:04 162 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:51:05 163 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:51:22 164 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp 1:51:34 165 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 1:51:42 166 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:51:58 167 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1:52:50 168 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:53:44 169 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 1:54:07 170 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 1:55:24 171 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 1:56:15 172 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 1:56:34 173 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1:56:49 174 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 1:57:56 175 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:58:29 176 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:00:54 177 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 2:01:20 178 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 2:01:30 179 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:03:38 180 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:03:42 181 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 2:04:10 182 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:06:24

Points classification 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 269 pts 2 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 186 3 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 166 4 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 132 5 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 131 6 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 101 7 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 88 8 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 87 9 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 84 10 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 80 11 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 63 12 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 60 13 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 56 14 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 51 15 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 47 16 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 46 17 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 45 18 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun 43 19 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 43 20 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 42 21 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 40 22 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 39 23 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 39 24 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 39 25 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 39 26 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 38 27 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 36 28 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 32 29 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 32 30 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp 30 31 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 28 32 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 26 33 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 26 34 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 26 35 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 26 36 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 26 37 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 25 38 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 24 39 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 24 40 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 22 41 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 22 42 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 21 43 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 20 44 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 20 45 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 20 46 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 47 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 19 48 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 19 49 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 50 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 18 51 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 18 52 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 17 53 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 17 54 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 17 55 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 17 56 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun 17 57 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 17 58 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 17 59 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 16 60 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 61 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 16 62 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 15 63 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 64 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 15 65 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 66 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 15 67 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 14 68 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 14 69 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 13 70 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 13 71 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 13 72 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 13 73 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 12 74 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 11 75 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 11 76 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 11 77 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 10 78 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 10 79 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 10 80 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 10 81 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 9 82 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 83 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 9 84 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 8 85 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 8 86 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 8 87 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 8 88 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 8 89 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 8 90 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 91 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 7 92 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 7 93 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 7 94 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 7 95 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 6 96 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 6 97 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 6 98 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 6 99 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 6 100 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 6 101 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 5 102 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 5 103 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 104 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 4 105 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 4 106 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 4 107 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 108 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 109 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 110 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 3 111 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 2 112 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 1 113 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun 1 114 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1 115 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 1 116 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol -3 117 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol -4 118 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida -5 119 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team -5 120 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar -5 121 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team -5 122 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp -5

Mountains classification 1 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 49 pts 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 33 3 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 28 4 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 26 5 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 21 6 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 20 7 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 15 8 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 14 9 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 14 10 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 13 11 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 12 12 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 13 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 12 14 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 15 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 10 16 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 8 17 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 8 18 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 6 19 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 6 20 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 6 21 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 22 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha 6 23 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 5 24 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 4 25 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 4 26 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 27 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 4 28 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 3 29 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2 30 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 2 31 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2 32 Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun 2 33 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 1 34 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1 35 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 1 36 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1 37 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 38 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 1 39 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 1 40 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 1 41 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 1 42 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 1 43 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1

Young riders classification 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 42:34:08 2 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:34 3 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:53 4 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:08:27 5 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:31:43 6 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:33:24 7 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 0:35:27 8 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:39:41 9 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 0:41:02 10 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:41:28 11 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:42:44 12 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:47:46 13 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:49:23 14 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:55:55 15 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:05:47 16 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:12:06 17 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:13:22 18 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 1:19:20 19 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 1:23:24 20 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 1:24:32 21 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:25:57 22 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:26:27 23 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:33:53 24 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 1:36:10 25 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:37:19 26 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:39:17 27 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:39:25 28 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:41:31 29 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:46:21 30 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1:48:06 31 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 1:50:40 32 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 1:56:36