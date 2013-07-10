Trending

Tour de France: Martin wins stage 11 time trial

Froome cements race lead in first time trial

Image 1 of 66

Time trial world champion Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) powers to the finish line in Mont-Saint-Michel

Time trial world champion Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) powers to the finish line in Mont-Saint-Michel
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 66

Geraint Thomas (Sky)

Geraint Thomas (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 66

Christopher Froome (Sky)

Christopher Froome (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 66

Andy Schleck (RadioShack - Leopard)

Andy Schleck (RadioShack - Leopard)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 66

Andy Schleck (RadioShack - Leopard)

Andy Schleck (RadioShack - Leopard)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 66

Christopher Froome (Sky)

Christopher Froome (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 66

Christopher Froome (Sky)

Christopher Froome (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 66

Christopher Froome (Sky)

Christopher Froome (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 66

Christopher Froome (Sky

Christopher Froome (Sky
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 66

Dimitry Muravyev (Astana)

Dimitry Muravyev (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 66

Assan Bazayev (Astana)

Assan Bazayev (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 66

Pierre Rolland (Europcar)

Pierre Rolland (Europcar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 66

Hubert Dupont (AG2R - La Mondiale)

Hubert Dupont (AG2R - La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 66

Pierre Rolland (Europcar) -

Pierre Rolland (Europcar) -
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 66

Jose' Serpa (Lampre - Merida)

Jose' Serpa (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 66

Cadel Evans (BMC)

Cadel Evans (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 66

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 66

Andrew Talansky (Garmin - Sharp)

Andrew Talansky (Garmin - Sharp)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 66

Danny Van Poppel (Vacansoleil - DCM)

Danny Van Poppel (Vacansoleil - DCM)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 66

Kevin Reza (Europcar)

Kevin Reza (Europcar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 66

Lars Boom (Belkin)

Lars Boom (Belkin)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 66

Davide Cimolai (Lampre - Merida)

Davide Cimolai (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 66

Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin - Sharp)

Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin - Sharp)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 66

John Degenkolb (Argos - Shimano)

John Degenkolb (Argos - Shimano)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 66

Alan Marangoni (Cannondale)

Alan Marangoni (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 66

Manuel Quinziato (BMC)

Manuel Quinziato (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 66

Yukiya Arashiro (Europcar)

Yukiya Arashiro (Europcar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 66

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky)

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 66

Enrico Gasparotto (Astana)

Enrico Gasparotto (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 66

Tejay Van Garderen (BMC)

Tejay Van Garderen (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 66

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Sharp)

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Sharp)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 66

Davide Malacarne (Europcar)

Davide Malacarne (Europcar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 66

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana)

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 66

Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel - Euskadi)

Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel - Euskadi)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 66

Stage winner Tony Martin (Omega Pharma Quick Step)

Stage winner Tony Martin (Omega Pharma Quick Step)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 36 of 66

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma Quick Step) on the podium

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma Quick Step) on the podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 37 of 66

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma Quick Step)

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma Quick Step)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 38 of 66

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma Quick Step)

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma Quick Step)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 39 of 66

Race leader Chris Froome (Sky)

Race leader Chris Froome (Sky)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 40 of 66

Chris Froome (Sky) in yellow

Chris Froome (Sky) in yellow
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 41 of 66

Chris Froome (Sky) on the podium

Chris Froome (Sky) on the podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 42 of 66

Chris Froome (Sky)

Chris Froome (Sky)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 43 of 66

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar)

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 66

Chris Froome (Sky) in action

Chris Froome (Sky) in action
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 45 of 66

Chris Froome (Sky) defends his yellow jersey

Chris Froome (Sky) defends his yellow jersey
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 46 of 66

Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Movistar)

Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 66

Alberto Contador (Team Saxo - Tinkoff)

Alberto Contador (Team Saxo - Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 66

Philippe Gilbert (BMC)

Philippe Gilbert (BMC)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 49 of 66

Cadel Evans (BMC)

Cadel Evans (BMC)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 50 of 66

Andy Schleck (RadioShack)

Andy Schleck (RadioShack)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 51 of 66

Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma Quick Step)

Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma Quick Step)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 52 of 66

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana)

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 53 of 66

Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff)

Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 54 of 66

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 55 of 66

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 56 of 66

Chris Froome (Sky)

Chris Froome (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 57 of 66

Chris Froome (Sky)

Chris Froome (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 58 of 66

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 59 of 66

Chris Froome (Sky)

Chris Froome (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 60 of 66

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 61 of 66

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma Quick Step)

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma Quick Step)
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 62 of 66

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma Quick Step) riding the fastest of the day

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma Quick Step) riding the fastest of the day
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 63 of 66

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma Quick Step) pushes through the pain of the ITT

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma Quick Step) pushes through the pain of the ITT
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 64 of 66

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma Quick Step) on his way to winning stage 11

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma Quick Step) on his way to winning stage 11
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 65 of 66

The Devil approves of the Tour de France time trial to Mont-Saint-Michel

The Devil approves of the Tour de France time trial to Mont-Saint-Michel
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 66 of 66

Eight-time Canadian time trial champion Svein Tuft (Orica-GreenEdge) with a solid effort against the clock

Eight-time Canadian time trial champion Svein Tuft (Orica-GreenEdge) with a solid effort against the clock
(Image credit: AFP)

Tony Martin showed that he has recovered from injuries suffered earlier in the Tour de France, winning the stage 11 time trial. The reigning World time trial champion crossed the finish line at the world-famous Mount-Saint-Michel in a time of 36:29. Second on the 33km course was yellow jersey Chris Froome (Sky), a mere 12 seconds down, with Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) a surprising third at 1:01.

The time trial had a dramatic ending, as Froome, the last rider to take the course, broke Martin's times at both intermediate time checks. The German looked on nervously, fearing he'd be unseated as stage winner, but Froome lost over 14 seconds to the German on the closing 11km of the course.

"I had a terrible last 30 minutes," Martin said after finally being declared the winner following a four-hour stint in the hot seat. "I didn't expect him to come so close. I'm happy he lost some seconds in the finale. It doesn't matter if you win by one second or one minute but it's great to win for me," Martin said.

"For sure the stage suits me better than him but we saw he has incredible power on the climbs, too."

Martin finished the stage in obvious pain, the wounds on his body from the stage 1 crash still weeping through the bandages and onto the white shorts of his world champion's kit.

"I think I was OK today but it takes time to recovery. I spent an hour an day changing my bandages and had pain at night, so it was hard to recover."

Gaps in the GC widen

Chris Froome (Sky) not only easily maintained his overall lead, but increased it. He now leads Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) in second place by 3:25 and Bauke Mollema in third at 3:37.

"I'm really happy with that result. Tony did a fantastic ride to win the stage deserves it. He's the current world time trial champion and it's his speciality. I'm happy with second place and to have extended my lead on my GC rivals," he said after pulling on the yellow jersey yet again.

"There was a strong head wind and I was struggling to turn my legs in the final two kilometres."

"The time I've gained gives me a good buffer but I think I'll need every second I can get the way these guys are riding."

Cadel Evans (BMC) had to finally bid adieu to his hopes of a high place in the overall, as he lost two and a half minutes. Andy Schleck (RadioShack-Leopard) was in the same position, as he put in his usual time trial performance, not evening finishing in the top 100, some 4:44 down.

Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) kept his losses to just over two minutes to Froome, setting up a tight battle for the podium. He stands in fourth, 17 seconds behind Mollema, with his teammate Roman Kreuziger three seconds further behind in fifth, and Laurens ten Dam (Belkin) in sixth at 4:10.

Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) put in a strong ride to take over the lead in the young rider classification. He was fifth on the stage at 1:51 from Martin, and now leads Movistar's Nairo Quintana by 34 seconds.

The wind played a role on the day's happenings. It changed directions as the riders went around the course, and picked up as the afternoon went on.

Martin covered the course with an average speed of 54.271 km/h. It was surprisingly only his second Tour stage win, as he won the time trial in the penultimate stage of the 2011 Tour. In 2012 he punctured in both the prologue and stage 9 time trial, before abandoning the race a few days later with an injury.

How it unfolded

Svein Tuft was the second rider to go and the first to cross the finish line. The Canadian riding for Orica-GreenEdge covered the 33km in a time of 38:04, giving himself a comfortable lead and a long visit to the hot seat.

The first to bump him down was Thomas de Gendt of Vacansoleil-DCM, who was 34 seconds faster, but he had a very short visit atop the leader board, as the very next rider in was Tony Martin. The World Champion sailed through the course with a time of 36:29, which was 1:01 faster than the Belgian.

An ugly incident marred the stage, as a fan threw a cup on urine on Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) during the stage. The action was presumably in response to an incident in Tuesday's stage in which Tom Veelers (Argos-Shimano) crashed after colliding with Cavendish.

Sky's Richie Porte looked to have recovered from his weak performance on Sunday where he lost more than 18 minutes. The Australian finished in a time of 37:30 and fourth place on the stage at the end of the day.

The top names and GC favourites finally took to the course, and one by one they all put in the more or less expected performances. Andy Schleck was slow all the way, while Cadel Evans failed to make up any ground on his rivals, conceding another 2:18 to Froome.

The surprise of the day was the high placing of Cannondale's Peter Sagan, not a notable time trialist, but motivated to distance his green jersey competitors further, he nearly cracked the top 15, but fell three seconds short of gaining a point.

The drama picked up with the final rider, Froome. He blasted his way along the course, breaking Martin's best time by one second at the first time check, and two seconds at the second time check. But the German had put in the best time in the final third of the course, and Froome was finally unable to hold up, and lost over 14 seconds, to claim second place.

It was, of course, still enough to increase his overall lead, as he goes into the second half of the Tour with more than three minutes on his nearest rivals.

 

 

Full results

1Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:36:29
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:12
3Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:01
4Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling0:01:21
5Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:31
6Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:35
7Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:37
8Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:43
9Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:01:45
10Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:52
11Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:02:05
12Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:02:08
13Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:12
14Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol0:02:15
15Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
16Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:02:18
17Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
18Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:21
19Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:22
20Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:02:26
21Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:02:30
22Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:02:32
23Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
24Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
25Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:02:33
26David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp0:02:34
27Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
28Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:02:35
29Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard0:02:37
30Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
31Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
32Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling0:02:39
33Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha0:02:40
34Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:02:43
35Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr0:02:47
36Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:50
37Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:02:53
38Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:02:55
39Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:57
40Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
41Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:04
42Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
43Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun0:03:07
44Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:03:09
45Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:03:10
46Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:11
47Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha0:03:15
48Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp0:03:17
49Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:03:19
50Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:20
51Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:03:22
52Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr0:03:25
53Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:03:27
54Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:03:28
55Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
56Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha0:03:29
57Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
58Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha0:03:30
59Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
60Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun0:03:32
61Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:33
62Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp0:03:36
63Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
64Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:03:37
65Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:03:38
66Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:03:40
67David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
68Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
69Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard0:03:42
70Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
71Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:03:47
72Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:03:48
73Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
74Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:03:51
75Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol0:03:52
76Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:03:53
77Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:03:56
78Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
79Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:03:57
80Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:58
81Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:03:59
82Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha0:04:00
83Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
84Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:04:01
85Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
86Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:04:06
87Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:04:07
88Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
89Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:08
90Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun0:04:10
91Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:16
92Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
93Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
94Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:04:19
95Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
96Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:20
97Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:22
98Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
99Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:23
100Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge0:04:24
101Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:27
102Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:28
103Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:04:29
104Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
105Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge0:04:30
106Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:32
107Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
108Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:04:33
109Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:04:35
110Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
111Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:04:36
112Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun0:04:38
113Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
114Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:39
115Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
116Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun0:04:40
117Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
118Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
119Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:41
120Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:42
121Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr0:04:43
122Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:44
123Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
124Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:04:45
125Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:46
126Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
127Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
128Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:04:48
129Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
130Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:04:52
131John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:04:55
132Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:04:57
133Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:59
134Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol0:05:00
135Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
136Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp0:05:02
137Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:03
138Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:05:04
139André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:05:05
140Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:06
141Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
142Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:08
143Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:05:10
144Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha0:05:12
145Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:05:13
146Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:14
147Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha0:05:15
148Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
149Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:05:16
150Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
151Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
152Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:05:17
153Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
154John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
155Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:18
156Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:05:20
157Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:05:21
158Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:05:23
159Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
160William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr0:05:24
161Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
162Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:05:28
163Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:05:31
164Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:05:32
165Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:05:34
166Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard0:05:36
167Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:05:37
168Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:05:41
169Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:05:42
170Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:05:44
171Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun0:05:54
172Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:06:00
173Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
174Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:06:02
175Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:06:04
176Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:06:08
177Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:06:10
178Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun0:06:13
179Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
180Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:06:44
181David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling0:06:49
182Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:07:21

Points
1Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step20pts
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling17
3Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team15
4Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling13
5Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step11
6Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge10
7Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step9
8Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr8
9Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano7
10Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team6
11Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team5
12Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp4
13Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team3
14Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol2
15Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1

Young riders
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:38:00
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:14
3Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:00:37
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:47
5Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard0:01:06
6Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
7Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:16
8Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:26
9Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun0:01:36
10Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:48
11Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:01:57
12Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
13Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp0:02:17
14Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:02:25
15Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:30
16Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:37
17Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:56
18Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:57
19Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:03:04
20Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun0:03:09
21Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
22Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:11
23Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:03:17
24Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:03:21
25John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:03:24
26Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:03:29
27Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:03:39
28Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:03:42
29Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:04:29
30Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
31Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:39
32Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:42

Teams
1Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:52:35
2Sky Procycling0:01:04
3Movistar Team0:03:28
4Vacansoleil-DCM0:03:41
5Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:03:51
6Belkin Pro Cycling0:04:12
7FDJ.fr0:04:47
8Garmin - Sharp0:04:51
9BMC Racing Team0:05:14
10Cannondale0:05:19
11RadioShack Leopard0:05:24
12Orica GreenEdge0:05:50
13Katusha Team0:06:16
14Astana Pro Team0:06:40
15Team Argos-Shimano0:06:59
16Lotto-Belisol0:07:05
17Ag2R La Mondiale0:07:14
18Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:18
19Lampre - Merida0:07:36
20Sojasun0:07:41
21Team Europcar0:07:47
22Euskaltel - Euskadi0:08:11

General classification after stage 11
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling42:29:24
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:25
3Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:03:37
4Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:03:54
5Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:03:57
6Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:04:10
7Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:04:44
8Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:05:18
9Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:05:37
10Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:39
11Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha0:05:48
12Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
13Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp0:05:52
14Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:06:54
15Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:08:04
16Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:08:28
17Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:08:32
18Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha0:09:34
19Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:10:16
20Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:10:48
21Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:37
22Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:12:16
23Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:13:09
24Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:13:11
25Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:14:50
26Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:16:00
27Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:16:38
28Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:17:57
29Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:19:02
30Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:19:59
31Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling0:21:19
32Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:21:32
33John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:23:12
34Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha0:23:46
35Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun0:24:55
36Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:24:58
37Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:25:21
38Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:26:09
39Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team0:28:22
40Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard0:29:57
41Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp0:32:38
42Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:34:13
43Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
44Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:34:42
45Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:35:02
46Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge0:35:53
47Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr0:36:05
48Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:36:27
49Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:36:43
50Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:37:40
51Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:38:08
52Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun0:40:11
53Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:41:24
54Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:42:59
55Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:44:25
56Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:44:49
57Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard0:45:46
58Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:46:06
59Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:46:12
60Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:46:27
61Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:47:28
62Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:49:48
63Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:49:59
64Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard0:50:43
65Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha0:50:50
66Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr0:52:30
67Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:52:32
68Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:54:07
69Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:54:31
70Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:54:39
71Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:54:59
72Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun0:55:06
73Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:55:31
74Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge0:55:40
75Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:56:15
76Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:57:16
77Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:57:44
78Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:58:12
79Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr0:58:59
80Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:59:31
81Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:59:57
82Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team1:00:23
83Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling1:00:39
84Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:03:31
85Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team1:03:34
86Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha1:03:56
87Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1:03:57
88Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:04:01
89Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:04:33
90Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:06:34
91Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano1:07:32
92Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:08:12
93Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:08:24
94Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1:08:29
95Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar1:10:10
96Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:10:31
97Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol1:11:16
98David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp1:12:50
99Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:14:11
100Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team1:14:44
101Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha1:16:47
102Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:16:50
103Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:17:12
104Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun1:17:28
105Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team1:17:44
106Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:18:06
107Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha1:18:14
108Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:18:17
109Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling1:18:18
110Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:19:45
111Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun1:20:05
112Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:20:17
113Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun1:20:57
114Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:21:05
115Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard1:21:20
116Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun1:21:37
117Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:23:22
118Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:23:36
119John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano1:24:04
120Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr1:27:03
121Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol1:28:06
122Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp1:28:08
123Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1:29:05
124Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun1:29:16
125Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:29:58
126Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:30:41
127Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:31:01
128Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:31:11
129Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:33:06
130David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar1:34:34
131Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:34:51
132Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:36:27
133Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
134Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano1:37:14
135Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:38:16
136Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:38:37
137Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun1:38:52
138Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr1:38:55
139André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol1:39:15
140David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling1:40:08
141Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar1:40:54
142Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha1:41:18
143Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:41:56
144Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:42:03
145Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:42:18
146Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano1:43:30
147Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:44:01
148Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:44:09
149Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
150Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol1:44:18
151Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:44:34
152Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:44:59
153Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol1:45:23
154Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:45:45
155Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:46:15
156Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:46:31
157Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha1:47:06
158Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:48:18
159Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1:49:34
160Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1:50:55
161Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:51:04
162Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:51:05
163Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:51:22
164Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp1:51:34
165Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling1:51:42
166Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:51:58
167Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1:52:50
168William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr1:53:44
169Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano1:54:07
170Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano1:55:24
171Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar1:56:15
172Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling1:56:34
173Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1:56:49
174Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano1:57:56
175Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:58:29
176Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:00:54
177Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar2:01:20
178Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge2:01:30
179Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:03:38
180Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:03:42
181Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano2:04:10
182Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:06:24

Points classification
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling269pts
2André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol186
3Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step166
4Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano132
5Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha131
6Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step101
7Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling88
8Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team87
9Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team84
10Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team80
11Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team63
12Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale60
13Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge56
14Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi51
15Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge47
16Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team46
17Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun45
18Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun43
19John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano43
20Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling42
21Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team40
22Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling39
23Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard39
24Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step39
25Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff39
26Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team38
27Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida36
28Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling32
29Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol32
30David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp30
31Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team28
32Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team26
33Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team26
34Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp26
35Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar26
36Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar26
37Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge25
38Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr24
39Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge24
40Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step22
41William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr22
42Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp21
43Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step20
44Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits20
45Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team20
46Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale20
47Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida19
48Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step19
49Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale18
50Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard18
51Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar18
52Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team17
53Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar17
54Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun17
55Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team17
56Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun17
57Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team17
58David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar17
59Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha16
60Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale16
61Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol16
62Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar15
63Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15
64Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol15
65Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits15
66Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun15
67Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team14
68Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida14
69Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha13
70Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp13
71Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi13
72Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge13
73Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff12
74Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team11
75Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi11
76Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi11
77Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff10
78Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi10
79Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano10
80Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling10
81Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team9
82Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team9
83Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling9
84Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team8
85Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge8
86Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida8
87Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr8
88Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team8
89Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano8
90Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
91Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano7
92Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff7
93Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi7
94Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling7
95Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff6
96Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard6
97Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi6
98Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team6
99Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling6
100Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar6
101Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step5
102Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling5
103Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
104Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard4
105Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp4
106Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff4
107Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team4
108Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
109Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3
110Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling3
111Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team2
112Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling1
113Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun1
114Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1
115Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling1
116Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol-3
117Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol-4
118Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida-5
119Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team-5
120Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar-5
121Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team-5
122Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp-5

Mountains classification
1Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar49pts
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling33
3Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling28
4Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team26
5Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi21
6Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team20
7Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge15
8Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team14
9Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling14
10Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp13
11Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp12
12Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12
13Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp12
14Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
15Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol10
16Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team8
17Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team8
18Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard6
19Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team6
20Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team6
21Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
22Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha6
23Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr5
24Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff4
25Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff4
26Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi4
27Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard4
28Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar3
29Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2
30Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun2
31Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2
32Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun2
33Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar1
34Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
35Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling1
36Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1
37Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
38Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard1
39Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida1
40Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team1
41Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun1
42David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar1
43Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1

Young riders classification
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step42:34:08
2Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:00:34
3Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:53
4Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:08:27
5Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:31:43
6Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:33:24
7Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun0:35:27
8Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:39:41
9Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard0:41:02
10Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:41:28
11Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:42:44
12Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr0:47:46
13Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:49:23
14Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:55:55
15Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:05:47
16Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:12:06
17Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:13:22
18John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano1:19:20
19Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp1:23:24
20Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun1:24:32
21Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:25:57
22Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:26:27
23Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:33:53
24Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar1:36:10
25Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:37:19
26Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:39:17
27Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:39:25
28Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:41:31
29Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:46:21
30Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1:48:06
31Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano1:50:40
32Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar1:56:36

Teams classification
1Movistar Team126:47:47
2Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:04:34
3Belkin Pro Cycling0:06:06
4Ag2R La Mondiale0:11:53
5RadioShack Leopard0:16:03
6Euskaltel - Euskadi0:19:25
7Katusha Team0:23:25
8BMC Racing Team0:32:58
9Garmin - Sharp0:33:33
10Sky Procycling0:44:00
11Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:44:18
12Team Europcar0:48:34
13Lampre - Merida0:48:49
14Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:01:42
15FDJ.fr1:11:58
16Astana Pro Team1:22:37
17Sojasun1:30:33
18Vacansoleil-DCM1:32:00
19Orica GreenEdge1:50:19
20Cannondale2:32:52
21Team Argos-Shimano2:50:20
22Lotto-Belisol3:03:40

 

