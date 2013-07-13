Image 1 of 61 Julien Simon tried to go it alone in the finale (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 61 Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) celebrates on the podium (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 61 Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) wins in Lyon (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 61 Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) can't believe he's just won a stage of the Tour de France (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 5 of 61 Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 6 of 61 Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 7 of 61 Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 61 Chris Froome (Sky) during stage 14 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 61 Matteo Trentin was overjoyed to get his first pro win in Lyon (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 61 Bernard Hinault escorts Matteo Trentin onto the winner's podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 61 Daniel Martin (Garmin-Sharp) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 61 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) still in the green jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 61 Lampre-Merida missed the breakaway and tried to chase it back (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 61 World champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC) on bottle duty (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 61 Daniel Bennati (Saxo-Tinkoff) had a relatively easy day after the stage 13 coup (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 61 The maillot jaune group comes across in Lyon (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 61 Chris Froome (Sky) one day before the big stage to Mont Ventoux (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 61 Chris Froome (Sky) was not threatened even though the breakaway took over 7 minutes. Matteo Trentin ended a three-year drought for Italian riders and gave Omega Pharma-QuickStep their fourth win of the Tour de France when he surged past his rivals in the break of the day to edge out Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) by less than a wheel in Lyon.

Coming into the final two kilometres, it looked as if Julien Simon (Sojasun) was set to become the first French victor in this year’s race but, after attacking on his own going over the top of the penultimate climb with 15km left, he ran out of juice in the final kilometre, where several members of what had been an 18-man breakaway bridged up to him.

Stage two winner Jan Bakelants (RadioShack) led out the sprint, only to see Albasini fly past him with 200 metres remaining. The Swiss looked like he had done enough to claim the stage, but Tour debutant Trentin came through like a train on his right to deny him, with Garmin-Sharp’s Andrew Talansky very close behind in third.

“This means a lot to me. It’s my first pro victory after two years in the peloton,” said Trentin, who is Omega leader Mark Cavendish’s roommate and one of his key lead-out men.

“The Tour de France is the best place in the world to win, everyone sees you. I played it smart in the break because we did a lot of work and so I think I deserved to miss a few turns. I almost got dropped with cramp on the last climb but managed to hang on. I didn’t have time to think about the finish. [Marcus] Burghardt went with two kilometres and then we caught them. I waited because it was a head wind. Then I went at 200m out and knew I could do a good sprint. I went past Albasini and suddenly realised I’d won.”

The bunch came in more than seven minutes down on the stage winner as the overall contenders saved their legs for Sunday's important finish atop Mont Ventoux. There were no changes in the overall standings among the top 10. However, Talansky’s presence in the break boosted him from 17th to 12th place overall. He is now 5:54 behind Froome and within striking distance of the best young rider's white jersey and a place in the top ten overall.

A high-speed start

Although the GC contenders were no doubt happy to have a much easier day than Friday’s wind-affected slog to St-Amand-Montrond, especially with Mont Ventoux looming on Sunday afternoon, the opening half of the stage was frantic. Lars Bak (Lotto-Belisol), Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Leopard) and Blel Kadri (Ag2r La Mondiale) were the first riders to go clear, soon after racing got under way. For the next half an hour, the peloton was never far behind as more teams endeavoured to get riders up to the lead group.

Christophe Le Mével (Cofidis) and French national champion Arthur Vichot (FDJ.fr) were the first two to manage this, although Le Mével soon fell back. Fourteen more riders joined the leading quartet with 55km covered, but another 40km passed before the peloton finally eased off and the break edged away.

In addition to Bak, Voigt, Kadri and Vichot, Talansky was there with teammate David Millar for company, BMC were represented by Tejay van Garderen and Marcus Burghardt, Movistar had Imanol Erviti looking out for sprinter José Joaquín Rojas, and Bakelants joined RadioShack teammate Voigt.

Cyril Gautier (Team Europcar), Pavel Brutt (Katusha), Egoitz García (Cofidis), Simon Geschke (Argos-Shimano), plus Trentin, Albasini and Simon were the sole representatives from their respective teams. Lampre and Vacansoleil were among the squads not represented, which explained a long and ultimately attempt to join the leaders by Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil) and Damiano Cunego (Lampre).

Trentin later gave an insight into the intensity of the opening two hours of racing, revealing: “I checked my average speed after 90km and it was 47km/h.”

Attacks in the finale

The escapees cooperated until they neared the final two of the day’s seven categorised climbs. With 25km remaining, Albasini and Millar both had a dig, but were quickly caught. On the first of those fourth-category climbs, the Côte de la Duchère, Bakelants and van Garderen pressed hard, their pace proving too much for veterans Millar and Voigt.

Cresting that ascent, Simon accelerated into the descent and quickly opened up a substantial gap. With no organised pursuit behind him, he extended his advantage on the final climb, the Côte de la Croix-Rousse, where huge crowds scented a home success and urged him on. At the summit, with 10km remaining, he led lone pursuer Kadri by 24 seconds, with the rest still attacking and countering each other.

Coming off this climb, van Garderen took the initiative, doing a huge turn on the front that halved Simon’s advantage. As the American sat up, Bak was the next to commit himself, Bakelants and Gautier haring after him, followed by Burghardt and Albasini. When these five riders came together, Simon’s lead had been reduced to little more than 50 metres, which Albasini crossed with ease going into the final kilometre, where the group containing Rojas and Trentin also closed in.

Sensing he had shown himself too soon, Albasini eased off and waited until Bakelants got the sprint under way. The Orica rider jumped in behind him, countered and seemed to have it won, only for Trentin to see steam through on the other side of the road in the final 10 metres, becoming Italy’s first stage-winner since Alessandro Petacchi won his second stage of the 2010 Tour in Reims.



Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 4:15:11 2 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 3 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 4 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 5 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 7 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 8 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 9 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha 10 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 11 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 12 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 13 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:10 14 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 15 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:46 16 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:35 17 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 0:04:31 18 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp 19 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:07:17 20 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 21 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 22 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 23 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 24 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 25 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 26 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 27 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 28 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 29 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 30 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 31 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 32 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 33 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 34 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 35 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 36 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 37 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 38 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 39 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 40 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 41 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 42 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 43 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 44 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 45 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 46 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 47 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 48 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 49 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 50 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 51 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 52 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 53 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp 54 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 55 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 56 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 57 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 58 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 59 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 60 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 61 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 62 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha 63 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 64 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 65 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 66 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 67 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 68 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 69 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 70 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 71 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 72 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 73 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 74 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 75 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 76 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 77 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 78 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 79 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 80 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 81 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 82 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 83 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 84 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 85 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun 86 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 87 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 88 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 89 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 90 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha 91 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 92 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 93 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 94 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 95 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 96 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 97 Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 98 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 99 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 100 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 101 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 102 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 103 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 104 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 105 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 106 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 107 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 108 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 109 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 110 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 111 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 112 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 113 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 114 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 115 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr 116 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 117 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 118 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 119 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 120 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 121 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 122 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 123 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 124 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 125 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 126 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 127 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha 128 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 129 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 130 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 131 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 132 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 133 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 134 Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun 135 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 136 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 137 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 138 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun 139 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 140 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 141 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 142 Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun 143 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 144 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 145 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 146 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 147 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 148 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 149 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 150 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 151 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun 152 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 153 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 154 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 155 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 156 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 157 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 158 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 159 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 160 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 161 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 162 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 163 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 164 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 165 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 166 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 167 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 168 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 169 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 170 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun 0:09:44 171 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 0:09:57 172 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:10:22 173 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 174 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 175 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 176 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 177 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 178 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 179 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 180 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:11:11 181 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling

Intermediate Sprint - Thizy-Les-Bourgs, km. 109.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 20 pts 2 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 17 3 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 15 4 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp 13 5 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 11 6 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 10 7 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 9 8 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 8 9 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 10 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 6 11 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 12 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 4 13 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 14 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 2 15 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 30 pts 2 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 25 3 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 22 4 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 19 5 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 17 6 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 15 7 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 13 8 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 11 9 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha 9 10 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 7 11 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 6 12 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 5 13 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 14 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 3

Mountain 1 - Côte de Marcigny (Cat. 4) 66.5 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 1

Mountain 2 - Côte de la Croix Couverte (Cat. 4) 98.5 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 1

Mountain 3 - Côte de Thizy-les-Bourgs (Cat. 3) 113.0 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 pts 2 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 1

Mountain 4 - Col du Pilon (727 m) (Cat.3) 126.5 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 pts 2 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 1

Mountain 5 - Côte de Lozanne (Cat. 4) 161.0 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 1

Mountain 6 - Côte de la Duchère (Cat. 4) 176.0 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 1

Mountain 7 - Côte de la Croix Rousse (Cat. 4) 181.5 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 1

Most combative rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 4:15:11 2 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 3 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 4 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:35 5 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:07:17 6 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 7 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 8 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 10 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 12 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 13 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 14 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 15 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 16 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 17 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 18 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 19 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 20 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 21 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 22 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 23 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 24 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 25 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 26 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 27 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 28 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 29 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 30 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:10:22 31 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 32 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 12:53:36 2 BMC Racing Team 0:00:59 3 Garmin - Sharp 0:03:45 4 Radioshack Leopard 5 Lotto-Belisol 0:06:31 6 Team Argos-Shimano 7 Katusha 8 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 Orica Greenedge 10 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 11 Team Europcar 12 Sojasun 13 FDJ 14 Ag2R La Mondiale 0:06:41 15 Sky Procycling 0:13:48 16 Team Saxo-Tinkoff 17 Belkin Pro Cycling 18 Astana Pro Team 19 Euskaltel-Euskadi 20 Cannondale Pro Cycling 21 Vacansoleil-DCM 22 Lampre-Merida

General classification after stage 14 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 55:22:58 2 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:28 3 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:02:45 4 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:02:48 5 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:03:01 6 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:04:39 7 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:04:44 8 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:05:18 9 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:39 10 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 0:05:48 11 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 0:05:52 12 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:05:54 13 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:06:54 14 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:07:28 15 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:08:32 16 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:10:16 17 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:12:10 18 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:14:22 19 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:14:50 20 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:14:57 21 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:16:49 22 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 0:18:36 23 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:19:43 24 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:19:59 25 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:20:35 26 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:21:01 27 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:21:54 28 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:24:12 29 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:25:33 30 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:26:42 31 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:30:04 32 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:30:17 33 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:32:14 34 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:32:26 35 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha 0:32:48 36 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:33:15 37 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun 0:33:40 38 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:33:43 39 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 0:34:13 40 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:36:05 41 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:36:30 42 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:36:43 43 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:37:08 44 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:37:40 45 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:37:48 46 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:38:36 47 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 0:38:42 48 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 0:40:49 49 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:41:24 50 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 0:44:38 51 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:44:49 52 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:45:29 53 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 0:47:09 54 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 0:48:56 55 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 0:51:29 56 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:52:32 57 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:52:58 58 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:53:32 59 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:54:51 60 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:54:57 61 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:55:45 62 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:56:30 63 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 0:56:42 64 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 0:58:13 65 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:58:56 66 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha 0:59:52 67 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:00:16 68 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 1:00:33 69 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:01:32 70 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1:01:45 71 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:03:02 72 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:03:16 73 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:03:24 74 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1:03:41 75 Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun 1:03:51 76 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha 1:03:56 77 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:04:16 78 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:06:01 79 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1:07:37 80 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 81 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:07:44 82 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:07:51 83 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:08:02 84 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:08:12 85 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 1:08:16 86 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha 1:10:36 87 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:12:08 88 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 1:12:17 89 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:13:18 90 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 1:13:54 91 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1:15:24 92 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:15:36 93 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 1:16:01 94 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:17:09 95 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 1:18:56 96 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp 1:19:06 97 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 1:19:12 98 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:19:16 99 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:19:45 100 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 1:20:01 101 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:20:09 102 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:20:15 103 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:20:45 104 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 1:21:39 105 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 1:23:49 106 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 1:24:04 107 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 1:26:21 108 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:26:38 109 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:27:02 110 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 1:28:08 111 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun 1:28:50 112 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 1:29:16 113 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:29:17 114 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:29:39 115 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 1:29:59 116 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 1:30:05 117 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun 1:30:39 118 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:31:01 119 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:31:09 120 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:32:21 121 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:34:46 122 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:37:13 123 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:38:43 124 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 1:39:15 125 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:39:17 126 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:39:43 127 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:40:13 128 Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun 1:40:33 129 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 1:41:18 130 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 1:42:23 131 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:42:30 132 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:43:00 133 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:43:55 134 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:45:22 135 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 1:45:23 136 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1:45:33 137 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 1:46:19 138 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:47:18 139 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:47:28 140 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 1:48:05 141 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 1:48:11 142 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:48:18 143 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:48:54 144 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 1:48:59 145 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:50:54 146 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp 1:51:34 147 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 1:52:15 148 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 1:52:27 149 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:52:54 150 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:53:03 151 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 1:53:13 152 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:53:44 153 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:53:57 154 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun 1:54:13 155 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:54:48 156 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:55:05 157 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:55:12 158 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:55:17 159 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:55:44 160 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 1:56:45 161 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 1:56:48 162 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 1:57:56 163 Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:58:12 164 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:58:52 165 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1:59:40 166 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2:00:43 167 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 2:01:09 168 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 2:02:16 169 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 2:04:22 170 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 2:05:25 171 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 2:06:34 172 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 2:07:48 173 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 2:08:05 174 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2:08:30 175 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:09:52 176 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 2:11:35 177 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:12:34 178 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 2:14:16 179 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:15:32 180 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 2:17:19 181 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:18:26

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 357 pts 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 273 3 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 217 4 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 177 5 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 157 6 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 141 7 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 110 8 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 101 9 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 87 10 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 76 11 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 72 12 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 66 13 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 65 14 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 63 15 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 61 16 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 59 17 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 58 18 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 56 19 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 56 20 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 53 21 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 53 22 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 52 23 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 47 24 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 43 25 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 43 26 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp 43 27 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 43 28 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun 43 29 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 42 30 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 40 31 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 39 32 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 38 33 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 36 34 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 35 35 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 33 36 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 32 37 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 32 38 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 31 39 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 30 40 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 29 41 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 29 42 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 28 43 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 28 44 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 28 45 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 27 46 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 26 47 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 26 48 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 26 49 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 26 50 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 26 51 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 26 52 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 25 53 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 25 54 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 24 55 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 23 56 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 22 57 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 22 58 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 22 59 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 22 60 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 21 61 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 21 62 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 20 63 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 64 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 20 65 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 19 66 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 67 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 18 68 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 18 69 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 17 70 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 17 71 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun 17 72 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 17 73 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 17 74 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 16 75 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 16 76 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 16 77 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 78 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 15 79 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 15 80 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 81 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 14 82 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 14 83 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 14 84 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 13 85 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 13 86 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 13 87 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 13 88 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 12 89 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 11 90 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 10 91 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 10 92 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 10 93 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 9 94 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 95 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha 9 96 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 9 97 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 8 98 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 8 99 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 8 100 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 8 101 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 8 102 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 103 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 7 104 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 7 105 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 7 106 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 7 107 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 6 108 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 6 109 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 110 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 5 111 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 5 112 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 4 113 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 114 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 4 115 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 4 116 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 117 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 118 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 119 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 3 120 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 3 121 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 2 122 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1 123 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1 124 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 1 125 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun 1 126 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 1 127 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1 128 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol -4 129 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida -5 130 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team -5 131 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar -5 132 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp -5

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 50 pts 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 33 3 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 28 4 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 26 5 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 21 6 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 20 7 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 8 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 15 9 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 14 10 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 14 11 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 13 12 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 12 13 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 12 14 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 15 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 10 16 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 8 17 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 8 18 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 7 19 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 6 20 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 6 21 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 22 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha 6 23 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 5 24 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 5 25 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 4 26 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 4 27 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 28 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 3 29 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2 30 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 2 31 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2 32 Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun 2 33 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 1 34 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 1 35 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 1 36 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 1 37 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1 38 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 1 39 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1 40 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 41 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 1 42 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 1 43 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 1 44 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 1 45 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 1 46 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 1 47 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 1 48 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 55:27:42 2 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:34 3 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:01:10 4 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:51 5 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:27:42 6 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:32:24 7 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:40:45 8 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 0:44:12 9 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:48:14 10 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:50:13 11 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:51:46 12 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 0:53:29 13 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:56:48 14 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 1:09:10 15 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:14:32 16 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 1:19:20 17 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 1:23:24 18 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 1:24:32 19 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:24:33 20 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:26:25 21 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:30:02 22 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:34:59 23 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:35:29 24 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:48:10 25 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:48:19 26 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 1:48:29 27 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:50:21 28 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:50:33 29 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:51:00 30 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 1:59:38 31 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 2:03:04 32 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 2:12:35