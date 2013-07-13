Trentin triumphs in stage 14 of the Tour de France
Breakaway goes to the line in Lyon
Stage 14: Saint-Pourçain-sur-Sioule - Lyon
Matteo Trentin ended a three-year drought for Italian riders and gave Omega Pharma-QuickStep their fourth win of the Tour de France when he surged past his rivals in the break of the day to edge out Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) by less than a wheel in Lyon.
Coming into the final two kilometres, it looked as if Julien Simon (Sojasun) was set to become the first French victor in this year’s race but, after attacking on his own going over the top of the penultimate climb with 15km left, he ran out of juice in the final kilometre, where several members of what had been an 18-man breakaway bridged up to him.
Stage two winner Jan Bakelants (RadioShack) led out the sprint, only to see Albasini fly past him with 200 metres remaining. The Swiss looked like he had done enough to claim the stage, but Tour debutant Trentin came through like a train on his right to deny him, with Garmin-Sharp’s Andrew Talansky very close behind in third.
“This means a lot to me. It’s my first pro victory after two years in the peloton,” said Trentin, who is Omega leader Mark Cavendish’s roommate and one of his key lead-out men.
“The Tour de France is the best place in the world to win, everyone sees you. I played it smart in the break because we did a lot of work and so I think I deserved to miss a few turns. I almost got dropped with cramp on the last climb but managed to hang on. I didn’t have time to think about the finish. [Marcus] Burghardt went with two kilometres and then we caught them. I waited because it was a head wind. Then I went at 200m out and knew I could do a good sprint. I went past Albasini and suddenly realised I’d won.”
The bunch came in more than seven minutes down on the stage winner as the overall contenders saved their legs for Sunday's important finish atop Mont Ventoux. There were no changes in the overall standings among the top 10. However, Talansky’s presence in the break boosted him from 17th to 12th place overall. He is now 5:54 behind Froome and within striking distance of the best young rider's white jersey and a place in the top ten overall.
A high-speed start
Although the GC contenders were no doubt happy to have a much easier day than Friday’s wind-affected slog to St-Amand-Montrond, especially with Mont Ventoux looming on Sunday afternoon, the opening half of the stage was frantic. Lars Bak (Lotto-Belisol), Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Leopard) and Blel Kadri (Ag2r La Mondiale) were the first riders to go clear, soon after racing got under way. For the next half an hour, the peloton was never far behind as more teams endeavoured to get riders up to the lead group.
Christophe Le Mével (Cofidis) and French national champion Arthur Vichot (FDJ.fr) were the first two to manage this, although Le Mével soon fell back. Fourteen more riders joined the leading quartet with 55km covered, but another 40km passed before the peloton finally eased off and the break edged away.
In addition to Bak, Voigt, Kadri and Vichot, Talansky was there with teammate David Millar for company, BMC were represented by Tejay van Garderen and Marcus Burghardt, Movistar had Imanol Erviti looking out for sprinter José Joaquín Rojas, and Bakelants joined RadioShack teammate Voigt.
Cyril Gautier (Team Europcar), Pavel Brutt (Katusha), Egoitz García (Cofidis), Simon Geschke (Argos-Shimano), plus Trentin, Albasini and Simon were the sole representatives from their respective teams. Lampre and Vacansoleil were among the squads not represented, which explained a long and ultimately attempt to join the leaders by Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil) and Damiano Cunego (Lampre).
Trentin later gave an insight into the intensity of the opening two hours of racing, revealing: “I checked my average speed after 90km and it was 47km/h.”
Attacks in the finale
The escapees cooperated until they neared the final two of the day’s seven categorised climbs. With 25km remaining, Albasini and Millar both had a dig, but were quickly caught. On the first of those fourth-category climbs, the Côte de la Duchère, Bakelants and van Garderen pressed hard, their pace proving too much for veterans Millar and Voigt.
Cresting that ascent, Simon accelerated into the descent and quickly opened up a substantial gap. With no organised pursuit behind him, he extended his advantage on the final climb, the Côte de la Croix-Rousse, where huge crowds scented a home success and urged him on. At the summit, with 10km remaining, he led lone pursuer Kadri by 24 seconds, with the rest still attacking and countering each other.
Coming off this climb, van Garderen took the initiative, doing a huge turn on the front that halved Simon’s advantage. As the American sat up, Bak was the next to commit himself, Bakelants and Gautier haring after him, followed by Burghardt and Albasini. When these five riders came together, Simon’s lead had been reduced to little more than 50 metres, which Albasini crossed with ease going into the final kilometre, where the group containing Rojas and Trentin also closed in.
Sensing he had shown himself too soon, Albasini eased off and waited until Bakelants got the sprint under way. The Orica rider jumped in behind him, countered and seemed to have it won, only for Trentin to see steam through on the other side of the road in the final 10 metres, becoming Italy’s first stage-winner since Alessandro Petacchi won his second stage of the 2010 Tour in Reims.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|4:15:11
|2
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|4
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|7
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|8
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|9
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha
|10
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|11
|Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
|12
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|13
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:10
|14
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|15
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:46
|16
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:35
|17
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|0:04:31
|18
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
|19
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:07:17
|20
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|21
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|22
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|23
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|24
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|25
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|26
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|27
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|29
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|30
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|31
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|32
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|34
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|35
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|36
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|37
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|38
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|39
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|40
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|41
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|42
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|43
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|44
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|45
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|46
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|47
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|48
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|49
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|50
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|51
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|52
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|53
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|54
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|55
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|56
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|57
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|58
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|59
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|60
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|61
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|62
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha
|63
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|64
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|65
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|66
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|67
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|68
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
|69
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|70
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|71
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|72
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|73
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|74
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|75
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|76
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|77
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|78
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|79
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|80
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|81
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|82
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|83
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|84
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|85
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
|86
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|87
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|88
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|89
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|90
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
|91
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|92
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|93
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|94
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|95
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|96
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|97
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|98
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|99
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|100
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|101
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|102
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|103
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|104
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|105
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|106
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|107
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|108
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|109
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|110
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|111
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|112
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
|113
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|114
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|115
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|116
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|117
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|118
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|119
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|120
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|121
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|122
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|123
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|124
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|125
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|126
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|127
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
|128
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|129
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|130
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|131
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|132
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|133
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|134
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
|135
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|136
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|137
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|138
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
|139
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|140
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|141
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|142
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun
|143
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|144
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|145
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|146
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|147
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|148
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|149
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|150
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|151
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
|152
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|153
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|154
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|155
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|156
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|157
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|158
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|159
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|160
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|161
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|162
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|163
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|164
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|165
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
|166
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|167
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|168
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|169
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|170
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
|0:09:44
|171
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|0:09:57
|172
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:22
|173
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|174
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|175
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|176
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|177
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|178
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|179
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|180
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:11:11
|181
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|pts
|2
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|17
|3
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|15
|4
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
|13
|5
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|11
|6
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|10
|7
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|9
|8
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|8
|9
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|10
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|11
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5
|12
|Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
|4
|13
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|14
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|2
|15
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|30
|pts
|2
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|25
|3
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|22
|4
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|19
|5
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|17
|6
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|15
|7
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|13
|8
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|11
|9
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha
|9
|10
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|7
|11
|Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
|6
|12
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|5
|13
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|14
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|pts
|2
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|pts
|2
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|4:15:11
|2
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|3
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:35
|5
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:07:17
|6
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|7
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|8
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|10
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|12
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|13
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|15
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
|17
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|18
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|19
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|20
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|21
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|22
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|23
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|24
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|25
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|26
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|27
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
|28
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|29
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|30
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:22
|31
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|32
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|12:53:36
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:59
|3
|Garmin - Sharp
|0:03:45
|4
|Radioshack Leopard
|5
|Lotto-Belisol
|0:06:31
|6
|Team Argos-Shimano
|7
|Katusha
|8
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|Orica Greenedge
|10
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|11
|Team Europcar
|12
|Sojasun
|13
|FDJ
|14
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:06:41
|15
|Sky Procycling
|0:13:48
|16
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|17
|Belkin Pro Cycling
|18
|Astana Pro Team
|19
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|20
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|21
|Vacansoleil-DCM
|22
|Lampre-Merida
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|55:22:58
|2
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:28
|3
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:02:45
|4
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:02:48
|5
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:01
|6
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:39
|7
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:04:44
|8
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:05:18
|9
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:39
|10
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|0:05:48
|11
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|0:05:52
|12
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:05:54
|13
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:54
|14
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:07:28
|15
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|0:08:32
|16
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:10:16
|17
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:12:10
|18
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|0:14:22
|19
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:14:50
|20
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:14:57
|21
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:16:49
|22
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|0:18:36
|23
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:19:43
|24
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:19:59
|25
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:20:35
|26
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:21:01
|27
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:54
|28
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:24:12
|29
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:25:33
|30
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:26:42
|31
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:30:04
|32
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:30:17
|33
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:32:14
|34
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:32:26
|35
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
|0:32:48
|36
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:33:15
|37
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
|0:33:40
|38
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|0:33:43
|39
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|0:34:13
|40
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:36:05
|41
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:36:30
|42
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:36:43
|43
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:37:08
|44
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:37:40
|45
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:37:48
|46
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:38:36
|47
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|0:38:42
|48
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:40:49
|49
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:41:24
|50
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:44:38
|51
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:44:49
|52
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:45:29
|53
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:47:09
|54
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
|0:48:56
|55
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|0:51:29
|56
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:52:32
|57
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:52:58
|58
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:53:32
|59
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|0:54:51
|60
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:54:57
|61
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:55:45
|62
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:56:30
|63
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|0:56:42
|64
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|0:58:13
|65
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:58:56
|66
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha
|0:59:52
|67
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:00:16
|68
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:00:33
|69
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:01:32
|70
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1:01:45
|71
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:03:02
|72
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1:03:16
|73
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:03:24
|74
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1:03:41
|75
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun
|1:03:51
|76
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
|1:03:56
|77
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:04:16
|78
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:06:01
|79
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1:07:37
|80
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|81
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:07:44
|82
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:07:51
|83
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:08:02
|84
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:08:12
|85
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|1:08:16
|86
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha
|1:10:36
|87
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:12:08
|88
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:12:17
|89
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:13:18
|90
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1:13:54
|91
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:15:24
|92
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:15:36
|93
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:16:01
|94
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:17:09
|95
|Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
|1:18:56
|96
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
|1:19:06
|97
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:19:12
|98
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:19:16
|99
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:19:45
|100
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|1:20:01
|101
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:20:09
|102
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:20:15
|103
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1:20:45
|104
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|1:21:39
|105
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|1:23:49
|106
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:24:04
|107
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:26:21
|108
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:26:38
|109
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:27:02
|110
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
|1:28:08
|111
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
|1:28:50
|112
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|1:29:16
|113
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:29:17
|114
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:29:39
|115
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|1:29:59
|116
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|1:30:05
|117
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
|1:30:39
|118
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:31:01
|119
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:31:09
|120
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:32:21
|121
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1:34:46
|122
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:37:13
|123
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:38:43
|124
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|1:39:15
|125
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:39:17
|126
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:39:43
|127
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:40:13
|128
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
|1:40:33
|129
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|1:41:18
|130
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:42:23
|131
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:42:30
|132
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1:43:00
|133
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:43:55
|134
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1:45:22
|135
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|1:45:23
|136
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1:45:33
|137
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|1:46:19
|138
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:47:18
|139
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:47:28
|140
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|1:48:05
|141
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
|1:48:11
|142
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:48:18
|143
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:48:54
|144
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:48:59
|145
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1:50:54
|146
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|1:51:34
|147
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:52:15
|148
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1:52:27
|149
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:52:54
|150
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:53:03
|151
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:53:13
|152
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:53:44
|153
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:53:57
|154
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
|1:54:13
|155
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1:54:48
|156
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:55:05
|157
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:55:12
|158
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:55:17
|159
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:55:44
|160
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|1:56:45
|161
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|1:56:48
|162
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:57:56
|163
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:58:12
|164
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:58:52
|165
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:59:40
|166
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2:00:43
|167
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2:01:09
|168
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|2:02:16
|169
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|2:04:22
|170
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|2:05:25
|171
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|2:06:34
|172
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|2:07:48
|173
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|2:08:05
|174
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2:08:30
|175
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:09:52
|176
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|2:11:35
|177
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2:12:34
|178
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|2:14:16
|179
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:15:32
|180
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|2:17:19
|181
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2:18:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|357
|pts
|2
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|273
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|217
|4
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|177
|5
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|157
|6
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|141
|7
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|110
|8
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|101
|9
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|87
|10
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|76
|11
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|72
|12
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|66
|13
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|65
|14
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|63
|15
|Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
|61
|16
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|59
|17
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|58
|18
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|56
|19
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|56
|20
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|53
|21
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|53
|22
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|52
|23
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|47
|24
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|43
|25
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|43
|26
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
|43
|27
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|43
|28
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
|43
|29
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|42
|30
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|40
|31
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|39
|32
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|38
|33
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|36
|34
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|35
|35
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|33
|36
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|32
|37
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|32
|38
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|31
|39
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|30
|40
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|29
|41
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|29
|42
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|28
|43
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|28
|44
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|28
|45
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|27
|46
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|26
|47
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|26
|48
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
|26
|49
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|26
|50
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|26
|51
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|26
|52
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|25
|53
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|25
|54
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|24
|55
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|56
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|22
|57
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|22
|58
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|22
|59
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|22
|60
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|21
|61
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|21
|62
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|63
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|64
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|20
|65
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|19
|66
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|67
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|18
|68
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|18
|69
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
|17
|70
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|17
|71
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
|17
|72
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|17
|73
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|17
|74
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|16
|75
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|16
|76
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|16
|77
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|78
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|15
|79
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|15
|80
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|81
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|14
|82
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|14
|83
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|14
|84
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|13
|85
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|13
|86
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|13
|87
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|13
|88
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|12
|89
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|11
|90
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|10
|91
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|10
|92
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|10
|93
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|9
|94
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|95
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha
|9
|96
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|9
|97
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|8
|98
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|8
|99
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|8
|100
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|8
|101
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|8
|102
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|103
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|7
|104
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|7
|105
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|7
|106
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|7
|107
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|108
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|6
|109
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5
|110
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|5
|111
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|5
|112
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|4
|113
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|114
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4
|115
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|4
|116
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|117
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|118
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|119
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|3
|120
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|121
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|2
|122
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|123
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|124
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1
|125
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
|1
|126
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|1
|127
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1
|128
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|-4
|129
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|-5
|130
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|-5
|131
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|-5
|132
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|50
|pts
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|33
|3
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|28
|4
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|26
|5
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|21
|6
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|7
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|8
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|15
|9
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|14
|10
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|14
|11
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|13
|12
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|12
|13
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|12
|14
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|15
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|10
|16
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|8
|17
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|8
|18
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|7
|19
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|20
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|6
|21
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|22
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha
|6
|23
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|5
|24
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|5
|25
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|4
|26
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|4
|27
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|28
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|29
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|30
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
|2
|31
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|32
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
|2
|33
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|1
|34
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|1
|35
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|1
|36
|Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
|1
|37
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|38
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|1
|39
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|40
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|41
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|1
|42
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|1
|43
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|44
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|1
|45
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|46
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|1
|47
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|1
|48
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|55:27:42
|2
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:34
|3
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:01:10
|4
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:51
|5
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:27:42
|6
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:32:24
|7
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:40:45
|8
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
|0:44:12
|9
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:48:14
|10
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:50:13
|11
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:51:46
|12
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|0:53:29
|13
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:56:48
|14
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1:09:10
|15
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:14:32
|16
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:19:20
|17
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
|1:23:24
|18
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|1:24:32
|19
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:24:33
|20
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:26:25
|21
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1:30:02
|22
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:34:59
|23
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:35:29
|24
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:48:10
|25
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:48:19
|26
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:48:29
|27
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:50:21
|28
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:50:33
|29
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:51:00
|30
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:59:38
|31
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|2:03:04
|32
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|2:12:35
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|165:29:45
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:02:26
|3
|Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:02:32
|4
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:03:30
|5
|Radioshack Leopard
|0:04:44
|6
|Katusha
|0:14:52
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|0:18:53
|8
|Garmin - Sharp
|0:22:14
|9
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:32:24
|10
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:44:24
|11
|Sky Procycling
|0:44:59
|12
|FDJ
|1:03:25
|13
|Team Europcar
|1:06:16
|14
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:10:39
|15
|Lampre-Merida
|1:14:01
|16
|Astana Pro Team
|1:28:57
|17
|Sojasun
|1:39:30
|18
|Vacansoleil-DCM
|1:56:59
|19
|Orica Greenedge
|1:59:16
|20
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2:29:37
|21
|Team Argos-Shimano
|2:46:07
|22
|Lotto-Belisol
|2:55:07
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
-
McCabe ready to sign with Israel Cycling AcademyTwo-time US criterium champion jumps to WorldTour from Floyd's Pro Cycling
-
Steve Peters offers no answers on testosterone delivery in Freeman tribunalFormer Sky, British Cycling medical head says GMC accusations of doping are "a leap"
-
Poulidor in his own words: L'Equipe publishes moving interview with the Tour legend'I'm an old man who is afraid that no one recognises me anymore,' he told French newspaper before his death
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy