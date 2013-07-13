Trending

Trentin triumphs in stage 14 of the Tour de France

Breakaway goes to the line in Lyon

Image 1 of 61

Julien Simon tried to go it alone in the finale

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 61

Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) celebrates on the podium

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 3 of 61

Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) wins in Lyon

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 4 of 61

Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) can't believe he's just won a stage of the Tour de France

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 5 of 61

Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 6 of 61

Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 7 of 61

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 61

Chris Froome (Sky) during stage 14

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 61

Matteo Trentin was overjoyed to get his first pro win in Lyon

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 61

Bernard Hinault escorts Matteo Trentin onto the winner's podium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 61

Daniel Martin (Garmin-Sharp)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 61

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) still in the green jersey

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 61

Lampre-Merida missed the breakaway and tried to chase it back

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 61

World champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC) on bottle duty

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 61

Daniel Bennati (Saxo-Tinkoff) had a relatively easy day after the stage 13 coup

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 61

The maillot jaune group comes across in Lyon

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 61

Chris Froome (Sky) one day before the big stage to Mont Ventoux

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 61

Chris Froome (Sky) was not threatened even though the breakaway took over 7 minutes.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 61

Hugs of joy for Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 61

Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) is led away to the winner's podium, grinning ear to ear

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 61

Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) was overjoyed after his win

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 61

Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) won stage 14 of the Tour de France, his first pro win

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 61

Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) on the podium in Lyon

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 61

Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) was fastest from the breakaway in Lyon

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 61

Andrey Amador (Movistar Team) collects bottles

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 61

Lars Bak (Lotto) and Tejay van Garderen (BMC) move the breakaway along

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 61

Andy Schleck (RadioShack) gets a push after a wheel change

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 61

Pierre Rolland (Europcar) in polka dots

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 61

Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) gets to feel what it's like to be Mark Cavendish

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 61

Lampre-Merida missed the move and was forced to chase

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 61

Kristijan Koren (Cannondale) stores up some bottles

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 61

Matteo Trentin was overjoyed to get his first pro win in Lyon

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 61

André Greipel (Lotto Belisol) collects bottles on stage 14

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 61

Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) does his share of the work in the stage 14 breakaway

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 61

David Millar (Garmin Sharp) in the breakaway on stage 14

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 61

Davide Cimolai (Lampre-Merida) tries to spark a move

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 61

Damiano Cunego tried to bridge with Hoogerland, but the pair never made it

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 61

Euskaltel-Euskadi on the chase

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 61

Imanol Erviti (Movistar) leads the break

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 61

Arthur Vichot pulls through in the stage 14 breakaway

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 61

Johnny Hoogerland was under pressure to get up to the breakaway

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 61

Trentin edges out Michael Albasini (R) and Andrew Talansky (L) for the stage win

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 61

Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) can't believe he's just won a stage of the Tour de France

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 61

Francesco Gavazzi (Astana) was on bottle duty today

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 61

Chris Froome (Sky Procycling) gets another maillot jaune after a quiet stage to Lyon

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 46 of 61

Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) celebrates his debut victory

(Image credit: Luca Bettini)
Image 47 of 61

The breakaway sprints for victory

(Image credit: Luca Bettini)
Image 48 of 61

Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)

(Image credit: Luca Bettini)
Image 49 of 61

Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) on the podium

(Image credit: Luca Bettini)
Image 50 of 61

Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) wins the sprint

(Image credit: Luca Bettini)
Image 51 of 61

Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) savours his moment on the stage winner's podium

(Image credit: Luca Bettini)
Image 52 of 61

Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) struggles to understand that he has won

(Image credit: Luca Bettini)
Image 53 of 61

Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) gets a hug

(Image credit: Luca Bettini)
Image 54 of 61

Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)

(Image credit: Luca Bettini)
Image 55 of 61

Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) gets a hug after his win

(Image credit: Luca Bettini)
Image 56 of 61

Oh yes Matteo!

(Image credit: Luca Bettini)
Image 57 of 61

Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) wins celebrates his first every pro victory

(Image credit: Luca Bettini)
Image 58 of 61

Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) celebrates his Tour de France stage win in Lyon

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 59 of 61

Team Sky keeps the break in check for Chris Froome.

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 60 of 61

Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil) tries to get across with Damiano Cunego

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 61 of 61

Arthur Vichot (FDJ) flies the French colours in the stage 14 breakaway

(Image credit: AFP Photo)

Matteo Trentin ended a three-year drought for Italian riders and gave Omega Pharma-QuickStep their fourth win of the Tour de France when he surged past his rivals in the break of the day to edge out Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) by less than a wheel in Lyon.

Coming into the final two kilometres, it looked as if Julien Simon (Sojasun) was set to become the first French victor in this year’s race but, after attacking on his own going over the top of the penultimate climb with 15km left, he ran out of juice in the final kilometre, where several members of what had been an 18-man breakaway bridged up to him.

Stage two winner Jan Bakelants (RadioShack) led out the sprint, only to see Albasini fly past him with 200 metres remaining. The Swiss looked like he had done enough to claim the stage, but Tour debutant Trentin came through like a train on his right to deny him, with Garmin-Sharp’s Andrew Talansky very close behind in third.

“This means a lot to me. It’s my first pro victory after two years in the peloton,” said Trentin, who is Omega leader Mark Cavendish’s roommate and one of his key lead-out men.

“The Tour de France is the best place in the world to win, everyone sees you. I played it smart in the break because we did a lot of work and so I think I deserved to miss a few turns. I almost got dropped with cramp on the last climb but managed to hang on. I didn’t have time to think about the finish. [Marcus] Burghardt went with two kilometres and then we caught them. I waited because it was a head wind. Then I went at 200m out and knew I could do a good sprint. I went past Albasini and suddenly realised I’d won.”

The bunch came in more than seven minutes down on the stage winner as the overall contenders saved their legs for Sunday's important finish atop Mont Ventoux. There were no changes in the overall standings among the top 10. However, Talansky’s presence in the break boosted him from 17th to 12th place overall. He is now 5:54 behind Froome and within striking distance of the best young rider's white jersey and a place in the top ten overall.

A high-speed start

Although the GC contenders were no doubt happy to have a much easier day than Friday’s wind-affected slog to St-Amand-Montrond, especially with Mont Ventoux looming on Sunday afternoon, the opening half of the stage was frantic. Lars Bak (Lotto-Belisol), Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Leopard) and Blel Kadri (Ag2r La Mondiale) were the first riders to go clear, soon after racing got under way. For the next half an hour, the peloton was never far behind as more teams endeavoured to get riders up to the lead group.

Christophe Le Mével (Cofidis) and French national champion Arthur Vichot (FDJ.fr) were the first two to manage this, although Le Mével soon fell back. Fourteen more riders joined the leading quartet with 55km covered, but another 40km passed before the peloton finally eased off and the break edged away.

In addition to Bak, Voigt, Kadri and Vichot, Talansky was there with teammate David Millar for company, BMC were represented by Tejay van Garderen and Marcus Burghardt, Movistar had Imanol Erviti looking out for sprinter José Joaquín Rojas, and Bakelants joined RadioShack teammate Voigt.

Cyril Gautier (Team Europcar), Pavel Brutt (Katusha), Egoitz García (Cofidis), Simon Geschke (Argos-Shimano), plus Trentin, Albasini and Simon were the sole representatives from their respective teams. Lampre and Vacansoleil were among the squads not represented, which explained a long and ultimately attempt to join the leaders by Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil) and Damiano Cunego (Lampre).

Trentin later gave an insight into the intensity of the opening two hours of racing, revealing: “I checked my average speed after 90km and it was 47km/h.”

Attacks in the finale

The escapees cooperated until they neared the final two of the day’s seven categorised climbs. With 25km remaining, Albasini and Millar both had a dig, but were quickly caught. On the first of those fourth-category climbs, the Côte de la Duchère, Bakelants and van Garderen pressed hard, their pace proving too much for veterans Millar and Voigt.

Cresting that ascent, Simon accelerated into the descent and quickly opened up a substantial gap. With no organised pursuit behind him, he extended his advantage on the final climb, the Côte de la Croix-Rousse, where huge crowds scented a home success and urged him on. At the summit, with 10km remaining, he led lone pursuer Kadri by 24 seconds, with the rest still attacking and countering each other.

Coming off this climb, van Garderen took the initiative, doing a huge turn on the front that halved Simon’s advantage. As the American sat up, Bak was the next to commit himself, Bakelants and Gautier haring after him, followed by Burghardt and Albasini. When these five riders came together, Simon’s lead had been reduced to little more than 50 metres, which Albasini crossed with ease going into the final kilometre, where the group containing Rojas and Trentin also closed in.

Sensing he had shown himself too soon, Albasini eased off and waited until Bakelants got the sprint under way. The Orica rider jumped in behind him, countered and seemed to have it won, only for Trentin to see steam through on the other side of the road in the final 10 metres, becoming Italy’s first stage-winner since Alessandro Petacchi won his second stage of the 2010 Tour in Reims.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step4:15:11
2Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
3Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
4Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
5Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
6Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
7Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
8Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
9Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha
10Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
11Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
12Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
13Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:10
14Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
15Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:46
16Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:35
17Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard0:04:31
18David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
19Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:07:17
20Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
21Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
22Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
23Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
24Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
25Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
26Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
27Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
28Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
29Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
30Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
31Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
32Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
33Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
34Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
35Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
36Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
37Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
38Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
39Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
40Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
41Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
42Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
43Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
44Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
45André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
46Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
47Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
48Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
49Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
50Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
51Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
52Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
53Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
54Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
55Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
56Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
57Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
58Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
59Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
60Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
61Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
62Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha
63Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
64Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
65Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
66Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
67Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
68Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
69Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
70Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
71Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
72Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
73Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
74Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
75Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
76Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
77Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
78Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
79Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
80Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
81Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
82Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
83Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
84Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
85Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
86Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
87Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
88Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
89Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
90Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
91Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
92Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
93Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
94Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
95Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
96Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
97Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
98Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
99Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
100Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
101Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
102Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
103Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
104Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
105Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
106Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
107Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
108Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
109Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
110Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
111Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
112Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
113Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
114Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
115Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr
116Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
117Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
118Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
119John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
120Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
121Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
122Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
123John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
124Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
125Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
126Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
127Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
128Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
129Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
130Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
131Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
132Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
133Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
134Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
135Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
136Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
137Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
138Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
139Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
140William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
141Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
142Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun
143Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
144Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
145Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
146Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
147Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
148David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
149Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
150Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
151Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
152Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
153Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
154Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
155Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
156Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
157Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
158Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
159Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
160Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
161Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
162Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
163Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
164Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
165Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
166Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
167Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
168Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
169Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
170Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun0:09:44
171Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp0:09:57
172Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:10:22
173Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
174Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
175Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
176Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
177Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
178Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
179Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
180Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:11:11
181David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling

Intermediate Sprint - Thizy-Les-Bourgs, km. 109.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team20pts
2Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol17
3Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard15
4David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp13
5Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team11
6Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard10
7Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge9
8Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano8
9Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
10Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team6
11Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team5
12Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun4
13Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
14Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp2
15Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step30pts
2Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge25
3Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp22
4Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team19
5Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits17
6Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol15
7Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano13
8Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr11
9Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha9
10Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar7
11Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun6
12Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard5
13Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
14Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team3

Mountain 1 - Côte de Marcigny (Cat. 4) 66.5 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano1

Mountain 2 - Côte de la Croix Couverte (Cat. 4) 98.5 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard1

Mountain 3 - Côte de Thizy-les-Bourgs (Cat. 3) 113.0 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2pts
2Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team1

Mountain 4 - Col du Pilon (727 m) (Cat.3) 126.5 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2pts
2Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp1

Mountain 5 - Côte de Lozanne (Cat. 4) 161.0 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard1

Mountain 6 - Côte de la Duchère (Cat. 4) 176.0 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge1

Mountain 7 - Côte de la Croix Rousse (Cat. 4) 181.5 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun1

Most combative rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step4:15:11
2Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
3Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
4Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:35
5Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:07:17
6Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
7Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
8Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
9Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
10Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
11Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
12Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
13Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
14Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
15Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
16Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
17John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
18Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
19Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
20Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
21Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
22Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
23Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
24Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
25Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
26Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
27Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
28Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
29Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
30Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:10:22
31Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
32Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team12:53:36
2BMC Racing Team0:00:59
3Garmin - Sharp0:03:45
4Radioshack Leopard
5Lotto-Belisol0:06:31
6Team Argos-Shimano
7Katusha
8Cofidis, Solutions Credits
9Orica Greenedge
10Omega Pharma-Quick Step
11Team Europcar
12Sojasun
13FDJ
14Ag2R La Mondiale0:06:41
15Sky Procycling0:13:48
16Team Saxo-Tinkoff
17Belkin Pro Cycling
18Astana Pro Team
19Euskaltel-Euskadi
20Cannondale Pro Cycling
21Vacansoleil-DCM
22Lampre-Merida

General classification after stage 14
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling55:22:58
2Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:02:28
3Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:02:45
4Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:02:48
5Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:03:01
6Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:04:39
7Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:04:44
8Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:05:18
9Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:39
10Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha0:05:48
11Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp0:05:52
12Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:05:54
13Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:06:54
14Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:07:28
15Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:08:32
16Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:10:16
17Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:12:10
18Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:14:22
19Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:14:50
20Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:14:57
21Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:16:49
22Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha0:18:36
23Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:19:43
24Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:19:59
25Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:20:35
26Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:21:01
27Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:21:54
28Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:24:12
29Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:25:33
30Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:26:42
31Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling0:30:04
32Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:30:17
33John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:32:14
34Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:32:26
35Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha0:32:48
36Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:33:15
37Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun0:33:40
38Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:33:43
39Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard0:34:13
40Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr0:36:05
41Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:36:30
42Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:36:43
43Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:37:08
44Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:37:40
45Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:37:48
46Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:38:36
47Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard0:38:42
48Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team0:40:49
49Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:41:24
50Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge0:44:38
51Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:44:49
52Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:45:29
53Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:47:09
54Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun0:48:56
55Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp0:51:29
56Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:52:32
57Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:52:58
58Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:53:32
59Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:54:51
60Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:54:57
61Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:55:45
62Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:56:30
63Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard0:56:42
64Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard0:58:13
65Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:58:56
66Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha0:59:52
67Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:00:16
68Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge1:00:33
69Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr1:01:32
70Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1:01:45
71Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:03:02
72Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:03:16
73Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:03:24
74Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1:03:41
75Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun1:03:51
76Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha1:03:56
77Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:04:16
78Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:06:01
79Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1:07:37
80Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
81Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr1:07:44
82Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:07:51
83Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:08:02
84Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:08:12
85Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar1:08:16
86Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha1:10:36
87Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team1:12:08
88Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano1:12:17
89Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:13:18
90Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling1:13:54
91Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1:15:24
92Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:15:36
93Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team1:16:01
94Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:17:09
95Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun1:18:56
96David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp1:19:06
97Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team1:19:12
98Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:19:16
99Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:19:45
100Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol1:20:01
101Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:20:09
102Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:20:15
103Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:20:45
104Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling1:21:39
105Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol1:23:49
106John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano1:24:04
107Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar1:26:21
108Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:26:38
109Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:27:02
110Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp1:28:08
111Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun1:28:50
112Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun1:29:16
113Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:29:17
114Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:29:39
115Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha1:29:59
116Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard1:30:05
117Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun1:30:39
118Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:31:01
119Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:31:09
120Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:32:21
121Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:34:46
122Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:37:13
123Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:38:43
124André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol1:39:15
125Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:39:17
126Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:39:43
127Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:40:13
128Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun1:40:33
129Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha1:41:18
130Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team1:42:23
131Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr1:42:30
132Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:43:00
133Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:43:55
134Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:45:22
135Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol1:45:23
136Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1:45:33
137David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar1:46:19
138Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:47:18
139Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:47:28
140Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr1:48:05
141Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha1:48:11
142Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:48:18
143Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:48:54
144Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano1:48:59
145Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:50:54
146Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp1:51:34
147Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano1:52:15
148Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling1:52:27
149Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:52:54
150Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:53:03
151Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar1:53:13
152William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr1:53:44
153Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:53:57
154Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun1:54:13
155Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:54:48
156Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:55:05
157Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:55:12
158Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:55:17
159Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:55:44
160Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol1:56:45
161David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling1:56:48
162Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano1:57:56
163Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:58:12
164Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:58:52
165Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1:59:40
166Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol2:00:43
167Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling2:01:09
168Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge2:02:16
169Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano2:04:22
170Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar2:05:25
171Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano2:06:34
172Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge2:07:48
173Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge2:08:05
174Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol2:08:30
175Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:09:52
176Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano2:11:35
177Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:12:34
178Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge2:14:16
179Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:15:32
180Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar2:17:19
181Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:18:26

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling357pts
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step273
3André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol217
4Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano177
5Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha157
6Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team141
7Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team110
8Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step101
9Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team87
10Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge76
11Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale72
12Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team66
13Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi65
14Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team63
15Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun61
16Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard59
17Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida58
18Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team56
19Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff56
20Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step53
21Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling53
22Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step52
23Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge47
24Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling43
25Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team43
26David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp43
27John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano43
28Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun43
29Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge42
30Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team40
31Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol39
32Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team38
33Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr36
34Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff35
35Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step33
36Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff32
37Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling32
38Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano31
39Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step30
40Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida29
41Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol29
42Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp28
43Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun28
44Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team28
45Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team27
46Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step26
47Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team26
48Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp26
49Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits26
50Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar26
51Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar26
52Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff25
53Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge25
54Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge24
55Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale23
56Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar22
57William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr22
58Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi22
59Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar22
60Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp21
61Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol21
62Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits20
63Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale20
64Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team20
65Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida19
66Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale18
67Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard18
68Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar18
69Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun17
70Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team17
71Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun17
72Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team17
73David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar17
74Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha16
75Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team16
76Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling16
77Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15
78Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol15
79Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team15
80Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits15
81Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team14
82Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff14
83Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff14
84Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha13
85Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp13
86Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi13
87Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge13
88Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar12
89Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi11
90Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard10
91Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi10
92Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard10
93Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team9
94Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team9
95Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha9
96Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling9
97Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team8
98Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida8
99Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr8
100Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team8
101Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano8
102Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
103Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano7
104Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff7
105Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling7
106Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi7
107Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team6
108Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling6
109Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team5
110Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step5
111Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling5
112Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard4
113Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team4
114Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling4
115David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling4
116Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
117Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3
118Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3
119Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling3
120Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team3
121Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff2
122Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1
123Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1
124Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling1
125Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun1
126Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano1
127Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1
128Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol-4
129Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida-5
130Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team-5
131Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar-5
132Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp-5

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar50pts
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling33
3Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling28
4Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team26
5Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi21
6Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team20
7Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale16
8Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge15
9Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team14
10Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling14
11Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp13
12Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp12
13Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp12
14Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
15Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol10
16Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team8
17Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team8
18Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard7
19Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team6
20Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team6
21Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
22Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha6
23Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr5
24Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard5
25Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff4
26Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff4
27Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi4
28Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar3
29Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2
30Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun2
31Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2
32Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun2
33Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge1
34Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar1
35Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano1
36Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun1
37Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
38Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling1
39Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1
40Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
41Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp1
42Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard1
43Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team1
44Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida1
45Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team1
46Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun1
47David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar1
48Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step55:27:42
2Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:00:34
3Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:01:10
4Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:51
5Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:27:42
6Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:32:24
7Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:40:45
8Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun0:44:12
9Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:48:14
10Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:50:13
11Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:51:46
12Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard0:53:29
13Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr0:56:48
14Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling1:09:10
15Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:14:32
16John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano1:19:20
17Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp1:23:24
18Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun1:24:32
19Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:24:33
20Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:26:25
21Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:30:02
22Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:34:59
23Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:35:29
24Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:48:10
25Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:48:19
26Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar1:48:29
27Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:50:21
28Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:50:33
29Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:51:00
30Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano1:59:38
31Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge2:03:04
32Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar2:12:35

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Saxo-Tinkoff165:29:45
2Movistar Team0:02:26
3Belkin Pro Cycling0:02:32
4Ag2R La Mondiale0:03:30
5Radioshack Leopard0:04:44
6Katusha0:14:52
7BMC Racing Team0:18:53
8Garmin - Sharp0:22:14
9Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:32:24
10Euskaltel-Euskadi0:44:24
11Sky Procycling0:44:59
12FDJ1:03:25
13Team Europcar1:06:16
14Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:10:39
15Lampre-Merida1:14:01
16Astana Pro Team1:28:57
17Sojasun1:39:30
18Vacansoleil-DCM1:56:59
19Orica Greenedge1:59:16
20Cannondale Pro Cycling2:29:37
21Team Argos-Shimano2:46:07
22Lotto-Belisol2:55:07

 

