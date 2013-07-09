Image 1 of 49 Garmin Sharp's Andrew Talansky and Dan Martin (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 49 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) in the best young rider's jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 49 Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) sprints to win stage 10 (Image credit: AFP) Image 4 of 49 Marcel Kittel emerges as stage winner (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 49 The Argos-Shimano riders celebrate another successful Tour de France stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 49 Stage 10 of the 2013 Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 49 Marcel Kittel (Argos Shimano) celebrates his second stage win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 49 Five riders made up the breakaway on stage 10 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 49 Peter Kennaugh (Sky) bandaged up after his stage 9 crash, did a lot of work today (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 49 Marcel Kittell (Argos-Shimano) savours his podium time (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 49 Mark Cavendish is helped back to the peloton by Tony Martin (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 49 Kittel wins in Saint Malo (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 49 Jerome Cousin (Europcar) was awarded the most combative rider prize (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 49 David Brailsford, the Sky team principal (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 49 Chris Froome (Sky) and his team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 49 The breakaway on stage 10 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 49 Saxo-Tinkoff fought hard to split the pack, when that didn't happen they stayed up front until 3km to go (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 49 Andre Greipel narrowly misses out as Marcel Kittel wins stage 10 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 49 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) stayed in the green jersey lead (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 49 Marcel Kittell (Argos-Shimano) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 21 of 49 Cadel Evans (BMC) refreshed after the rest day (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 22 of 49 Laurens ten Dam (Belkin) before the start of stage 10 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 23 of 49 Bauke Mollema (Belkin) signs autographs (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 24 of 49 Teammates Alejandro Valverde and Nairo Quintana chat before the stage (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 25 of 49 Chris Froome signs autographs at the start (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 26 of 49 Chris Froome (Sky) at the start of stage 10 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 27 of 49 Pierre Rolland (Europcar) kept the polka dot jersey (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 28 of 49 Kittel had better speed and beat Greipe to the line (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 49 Marcel Kittell (Argos-Shimano) celebrates his victory in Saint-Malo (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 49 Roberto Ferrari (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 49 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 49 Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) had mixed emotions after his win, because his teammate Tom Veelers crashed hard in the sprint (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 49 Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 34 of 49 Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 35 of 49 The peloton heads toward Saint-Malo (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 36 of 49 Chris Froome (Sky) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 37 of 49 Chris Froome in yellow for another day (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 38 of 49 Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) on the podium in Saint-Malo (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 39 of 49 Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) celebrates his second Tour stage win (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 40 of 49 Best young rider Nairo Quintana stayed safe (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 41 of 49 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 42 of 49 Marcel Kittel gets the win over Andre Greipel in Saint-Malo (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 43 of 49 Coastal winds failed to cause Sky any grief (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 44 of 49 Juan Jose Oroz (Euskaltel) leads the breakaway on stage 10 (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 45 of 49 Luis Angel Mate (Cofidis), Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil) and Jerome Cousin (Europcar) in the breakaway (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 46 of 49 Garmin Sharp hit the front on the windswept coast (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 47 of 49 Greipel ran out of steam before the line and Kittel took stage 10 (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 48 of 49 Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) wins stage 10 (Image credit: AFP) Image 49 of 49 Race leader Chris Froome (Sky) (Image credit: AFP)

Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) won his second stage of the Tour de France in Saint-Malo in a rapid bunch sprint after 197km of racing in the North of France. The German topped his compatriot Andre Greipel, while Mark Cavendish was delayed by a tangle with Kittel's teammate in the final 100m and finished third.

Cavendish bounced Tom Veelers away as he opened up his sprint, and astonishingly enough, the Argos rider was the only one to fall even though his bike and body tumbled across the road in the middle of the bunch.

Kittel was simultaneously thrilled to win his second stage of the Tour, but also upset about the crash and concerned for his teammate.

"I'm really happy we won the stage today, but on the other hand, Tom crashed at high speed and I hope he's OK," he said before watching a television replay of the crash

“You could say that it is more satisfying today because all the big sprinters were there at the finish. I'm really proud that I could beat even [André] Greipel in a close race to the line. I have to say a big thank you to my teammates; they did an amazing job and it's just a pity that Tom [Veelers] crashed so bad in the last 100 metres. I really hope that he's okay and that we can concentrate on the next stages."

“Apparently [Mark] Cavendish bumped into Tom and he lost control of his handlebars and crashed... I cannot imagine that Cavendish did that on purpose, it just happens sometimes in a hectic final. Every sprinter wants to come to the front when he comes to the line and I hope that he's okay."

“I had a bit of a gap to André Greipel; when I started my sprint, I could use his slipstream to get up to his wheel and then to pass him just before the line. It was very close."

Kittel wore the maillot jaune for a day on stage 2, and with a pair of wins, the team has already gotten everything it wanted out of the race.

"I'm so so happy we've had such as successful Tour," Kittel said. "I'm proud of my boys, they did a great performance today. I'm hoping we can repeat that again, but from here on out it's about enjoying the Tour."

Chris Froome seemed relieved to finish the stage without losing time and is looking forward to gaining some seconds on his overall rivals in Wednesday's 33km individual time trial to Mont-Saint-Michel.

"There was a lot of talk of cross winds and a lot of riders were nervous riders out there," he said after the podium ceremony.

"I was happy to have Ian Stannard there to protect me. All day the team kept chipping away, keeping us out the wind and out of danger."

"Tony Martin is sure to be targeting the TT. Personally I'm looking to lengthen or at least hold onto my lead I've got in the GC. I think a flat TT course like tomorrow is somewhere I can extend my lead a little bit."

Despite the pressure, Froome said he is able to enjoy being race leader at the Tour de France.

"I'm enjoying it. This is the goal, to be here wearing this jersey. I'm trying to soak it all up. There's a lot going on with the media obligations and it's taking more time and I expected."

How it unfolded

The Tour de France transfered from the Pyrenees on the rest day up to Loire-Atlantique for a nearly 200km stage that, while a target of the sprinters, was anything but flat. While lumpy, the stage had just one classified climb, making no threat to Pierre Rolland's polka dot outfit.

Pedaling due north into a headwind toward Saint-Malo, the southern terminus of the English Channel, the overall contenders conserved their energies, and Froome's Sky Procycling team let the sprinters' teams take charge of the day.

True to formula, a breakaway of five riders, Jerome Cousin (Team Europcar), Juan Jose Oroz (Euskaltel), Luis Mate (Cofidis), Lieuwe Westra (Vacansolile) and Julien Simon (Sojasun), escaped in the first few kilometers and were very quickly given a few minutes' lead.

With Oroz the highest placed on GC at 1:03:19 behind race leader Chris Froome, they could have been given a much larger leash, but the teams of Cavendish, Kittel and Greipel did not want to make too big of a task for themselves, and kept them pegged around four minutes for much of the stage.

The most excitement of the mid-point of the stage came from the intermediate sprint, where Mate put in a spirited effort to take the maximum prize ahead of Westra. Cannondale waited until the 1km banner before the intemediate sprint to take charge, pulling green jersey Sagan to the line, but the Slovakian champion was not fast enough and was beaten by Greipel for sixth place, with Cavendish coming in behind Sagan.

The gap to the leaders was cut in half before the next major landmark, the sole mountain sprint with 55km left to race. Westra sprinted away up the short Cote de Denain to take the single point on offer.

With 27km left in the stage, the peloton had whittled down the lead to less than a minute, and Oroz tried to attack, but could not get away.

With an anticipated switch from headwind to strong crosswind in the final 20km, the overall contenders were all moved up to the front of the race to stay safe from any possible splits in the peloton, creating a nervous atmosphere in the peloton as it wound through twisty roads along the coastline. Juan Antonio Flecha was the victim of the nerves, getting tangled with a Cofidis rider at a roundabout. In a separate crash, Garmin Sharp's Andrew Talansky went down and had to mount a furious chase to get back in.

Up ahead, Westra was the first rider to go back to the field, likely in order to protect Mollema and Ten Dam in the hectic finale as the breakaway's chances were clearly doomed.

Saxo-Tinkoff tried to split the bunch but failed, then Garmin took over control, allowing Talansky to get back in but also keeping stage 9 winner Dan Martin up in front. Once Lotto Belisol, Omega Pharma-Quickstep and Argos-Shimano started fighting for control, the breakaway was caught with 6km left to race.

Orica-GreenEdge then took to the front for Matthew Goss, with Stuart O'Grady negotiating the twisty run-in with aplomb. Saxo and Sky kept their GC men right at the front until the 3km to go banner, then the sprinters were given the green light.

Lotto Belisol appeared as if it would deliver Greipel to the victory, but the German champion opened up the sprint too early and was overpowered by Kittel before the line.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 4:53:25 2 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 3 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 4 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 5 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 6 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 7 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 9 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 11 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 12 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 13 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 14 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun 15 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 16 Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun 17 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:06 18 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 19 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 20 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 21 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 22 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 23 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 24 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 25 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 26 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 27 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 28 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 29 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 30 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 31 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 32 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 33 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 34 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 35 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 36 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 37 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:11 38 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp 39 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 40 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 41 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 42 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 43 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 44 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 45 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 46 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 47 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 48 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 49 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 50 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 51 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 52 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 53 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 54 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 55 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 56 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 57 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha 58 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 59 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 60 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 61 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 62 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 63 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 64 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 65 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 66 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 67 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 68 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha 69 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 70 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 71 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 72 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 73 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 74 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 75 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 76 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 77 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha 78 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 79 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun 80 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 81 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 82 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 83 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 84 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 85 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 86 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 87 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 88 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 89 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 90 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 91 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 92 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 93 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 94 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 95 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 96 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 97 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 98 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 99 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:25 100 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 101 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:28 102 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 103 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 104 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:30 105 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 106 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:53 107 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:55 108 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 0:01:04 109 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun 0:01:09 110 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:16 111 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 112 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:01:23 113 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 114 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:36 115 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 116 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:40 117 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 118 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 119 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 120 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr 121 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 122 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 123 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 124 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 125 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 126 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 127 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 128 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 129 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 130 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 131 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 132 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 133 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 134 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 135 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 136 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 137 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 138 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha 139 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 140 Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 141 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 142 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 143 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 144 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 145 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 146 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 147 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 148 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 149 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 150 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 151 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 152 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:50 153 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 154 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 155 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 156 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 157 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 158 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 159 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:02:06 160 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 161 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:48 162 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:51 163 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:56 164 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 165 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:03:04 166 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 0:03:08 167 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:03:10 168 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:29 169 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 170 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:03:32 171 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:03:47 172 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp 0:04:17 173 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun 0:06:23 174 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 175 Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun 176 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 177 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 178 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 179 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 180 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 181 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:06:27 182 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 0:08:42

Sprint 1 - Le Hinglé, 127.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 20 pts 2 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 17 3 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 15 4 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 13 5 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 11 6 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 10 7 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 9 8 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 8 9 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 7 10 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 6 11 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 5 12 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 4 13 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 14 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2 15 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 1

Sprint 2 - Saint-Malo, 197km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 45 pts 2 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 35 3 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 30 4 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 26 5 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 22 6 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 20 7 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 8 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 16 9 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 14 10 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 12 11 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 10 12 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 8 13 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 6 14 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun 4 15 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2

Mountain - Côte de Dinan - 142.0 kmrank # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 4:53:25 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 4 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 6 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 7 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 8 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 9 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 10 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 12 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 13 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 14 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 16 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 17 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 18 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 19 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 20 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 21 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 0:01:16 22 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:01:23 23 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:40 24 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 25 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 26 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 27 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:50 28 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:48 29 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:56 30 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:03:10 31 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:03:47 32 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:06:27

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vacansoleil-DCM 14:40:15 2 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3 Team Europcar 4 Lotto-Belisol 5 Sky Procycling 6 Movistar Team 7 Fdj.fr 8 Ag2R La Mondiale 9 Cannondale 10 Euskaltel - Euskadi 11 Katusha Team 12 Sojasun 13 Garmin - Sharp 14 Belkin Pro Cycling 15 Team Saxo-Tinkoff 16 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 17 BMC Racing Team 18 Lampre - Merida 19 Radioshack Leopard 20 Orica Greenedge 0:00:30 21 Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:53 22 Astana Pro Team 0:01:40

General classification after stage 10 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 41:52:43 2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:25 3 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:44 4 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:50 5 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:51 6 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 7 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:02 8 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 0:02:28 9 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 0:02:31 10 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:02:45 11 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:55 12 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:03:07 13 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:03:25 14 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:29 15 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:04:00 16 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:04:36 17 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:06:14 18 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 0:06:16 19 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:06:40 20 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:09 21 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:07:55 22 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:09:45 23 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:09:54 24 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:10:30 25 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:11:15 26 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:12:34 27 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:14:27 28 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:14:35 29 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:15:52 30 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:17:14 31 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:18:07 32 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:18:35 33 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha 0:19:58 34 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:20:10 35 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:20:37 36 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun 0:20:57 37 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:21:11 38 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:22:30 39 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 0:25:53 40 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 0:26:02 41 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 0:27:48 42 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 0:30:35 43 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 0:30:43 44 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:31:34 45 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 0:31:41 46 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 47 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:31:50 48 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:32:09 49 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:33:11 50 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:35:01 51 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:35:20 52 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 0:35:43 53 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:37:00 54 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:37:55 55 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:39:49 56 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:41:00 57 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:41:02 58 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:42:04 59 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 0:43:21 60 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:44:39 61 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:45:03 62 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 0:45:19 63 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:45:52 64 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:46:40 65 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha 0:47:02 66 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:49:14 67 Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun 0:49:24 68 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:49:55 69 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:50:22 70 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:50:40 71 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 0:51:22 72 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:51:48 73 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:52:00 74 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:52:01 75 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:52:12 76 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:52:29 77 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:54:38 78 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:54:57 79 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:55:12 80 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:55:14 81 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:55:29 82 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:55:46 83 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:55:51 84 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha 0:58:56 85 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:59:37 86 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:00:13 87 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1:00:22 88 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:00:25 89 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 1:01:54 90 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:02:07 91 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 1:02:59 92 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:03:19 93 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1:03:24 94 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:04:55 95 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 1:05:43 96 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:06:01 97 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 1:07:36 98 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:09:09 99 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp 1:10:28 100 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 1:11:46 101 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:11:52 102 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:12:18 103 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 1:13:02 104 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:13:06 105 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 1:13:33 106 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha 1:13:44 107 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:14:20 108 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 1:15:46 109 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 1:15:51 110 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:16:00 111 Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun 1:16:23 112 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun 1:16:25 113 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun 1:16:45 114 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 1:17:52 115 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:18:06 116 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:18:56 117 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 1:19:21 118 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:20:29 119 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:22:33 120 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 1:24:32 121 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1:25:21 122 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:25:26 123 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:25:32 124 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 1:26:03 125 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:26:18 126 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 1:26:21 127 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:26:57 128 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:28:26 129 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:29:55 130 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:30:35 131 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 1:31:06 132 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 1:31:58 133 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 134 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 1:32:17 135 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun 1:32:51 136 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:33:10 137 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 1:33:31 138 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 1:34:22 139 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 140 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 1:34:29 141 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 1:36:15 142 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:37:04 143 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 1:37:05 144 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:37:23 145 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 1:37:34 146 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:37:44 147 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:38:11 148 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:38:50 149 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:39:05 150 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 1:39:30 151 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:39:37 152 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:40:05 153 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:40:14 154 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 1:40:15 155 Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:41:50 156 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 1:42:38 157 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:42:44 158 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:43:24 159 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:44:50 160 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:45:44 161 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1:45:53 162 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:46:04 163 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:46:54 164 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1:47:00 165 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 1:48:16 166 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp 1:48:29 167 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:48:32 168 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1:49:06 169 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 1:49:36 170 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 1:50:42 171 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 1:51:28 172 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1:52:13 173 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:52:39 174 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 1:52:53 175 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 1:53:06 176 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:56:29 177 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 1:57:04 178 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:58:17 179 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 1:58:18 180 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:58:29 181 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 2:00:07 182 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:01:13

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 269 pts 2 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 186 3 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 166 4 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 132 5 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 131 6 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 90 7 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 88 8 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 87 9 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 85 10 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 84 11 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 60 12 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 56 13 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 51 14 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 48 15 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 47 16 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 46 17 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 45 18 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun 43 19 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 43 20 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 42 21 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 40 22 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 39 23 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 39 24 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 38 25 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 36 26 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 32 27 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp 30 28 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 30 29 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 28 30 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 26 31 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 26 32 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 26 33 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 25 34 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 24 35 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 24 36 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 23 37 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 22 38 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 22 39 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 22 40 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 21 41 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 21 42 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 20 43 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 44 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 20 45 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 19 46 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 19 47 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 19 48 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 18 49 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 18 50 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 51 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 17 52 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun 17 53 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 17 54 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 17 55 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 17 56 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 17 57 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 17 58 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 59 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 16 60 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 16 61 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 15 62 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 15 63 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 15 64 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 65 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 66 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 14 67 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 14 68 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 13 69 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 13 70 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 13 71 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 11 72 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 11 73 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 11 74 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 11 75 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 10 76 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 10 77 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 10 78 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 10 79 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 80 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 9 81 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 9 82 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 8 83 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 8 84 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 8 85 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 8 86 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 8 87 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 7 88 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 7 89 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 90 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 7 91 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 6 92 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 6 93 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 6 94 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 6 95 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 6 96 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 97 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 5 98 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 5 99 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 100 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 4 101 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 4 102 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 3 103 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 104 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 3 105 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 106 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 2 107 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun 1 108 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 1 109 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 1 110 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1 111 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 1 112 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida -5 113 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team -5 114 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team -5 115 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol -5 116 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar -5

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 49 pts 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 33 3 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 28 4 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 26 5 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 21 6 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 20 7 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 15 8 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 14 9 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 14 10 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 13 11 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 12 12 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 13 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 12 14 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 15 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 10 16 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 8 17 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 8 18 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 6 19 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 6 20 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 6 21 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 22 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha 6 23 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 5 24 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 4 25 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 4 26 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 27 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 4 28 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 3 29 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2 30 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 2 31 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2 32 Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun 2 33 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1 34 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 1 35 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 36 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 1 37 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1 38 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1 39 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 1 40 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 1 41 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 1 42 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 1 43 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 41:54:45 2 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:01:23 3 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:07 4 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:09:13 5 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:31:09 6 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:32:59 7 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 0:33:41 8 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:37:47 9 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 0:41:19 10 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:42:37 11 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:43:01 12 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:47:53 13 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:49:59 14 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:53:49 15 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:03:59 16 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:09:50 17 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:10:16 18 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 1:17:19 19 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 1:22:30 20 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:24:16 21 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 1:24:19 22 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:26:24 23 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:32:20 24 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 1:35:03 25 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:35:21 26 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:36:09 27 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:38:03 28 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:38:12 29 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:44:02 30 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1:47:04 31 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 1:47:34 32 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 1:55:02