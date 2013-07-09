Kittel wins stage 10 at the Tour de France
Froome stays in yellow
Stage 10: St-Gildas-des-Bois - Saint Malo
Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) won his second stage of the Tour de France in Saint-Malo in a rapid bunch sprint after 197km of racing in the North of France. The German topped his compatriot Andre Greipel, while Mark Cavendish was delayed by a tangle with Kittel's teammate in the final 100m and finished third.
Cavendish bounced Tom Veelers away as he opened up his sprint, and astonishingly enough, the Argos rider was the only one to fall even though his bike and body tumbled across the road in the middle of the bunch.
Kittel was simultaneously thrilled to win his second stage of the Tour, but also upset about the crash and concerned for his teammate.
"I'm really happy we won the stage today, but on the other hand, Tom crashed at high speed and I hope he's OK," he said before watching a television replay of the crash
“You could say that it is more satisfying today because all the big sprinters were there at the finish. I'm really proud that I could beat even [André] Greipel in a close race to the line. I have to say a big thank you to my teammates; they did an amazing job and it's just a pity that Tom [Veelers] crashed so bad in the last 100 metres. I really hope that he's okay and that we can concentrate on the next stages."
“Apparently [Mark] Cavendish bumped into Tom and he lost control of his handlebars and crashed... I cannot imagine that Cavendish did that on purpose, it just happens sometimes in a hectic final. Every sprinter wants to come to the front when he comes to the line and I hope that he's okay."
“I had a bit of a gap to André Greipel; when I started my sprint, I could use his slipstream to get up to his wheel and then to pass him just before the line. It was very close."
Kittel wore the maillot jaune for a day on stage 2, and with a pair of wins, the team has already gotten everything it wanted out of the race.
"I'm so so happy we've had such as successful Tour," Kittel said. "I'm proud of my boys, they did a great performance today. I'm hoping we can repeat that again, but from here on out it's about enjoying the Tour."
Chris Froome seemed relieved to finish the stage without losing time and is looking forward to gaining some seconds on his overall rivals in Wednesday's 33km individual time trial to Mont-Saint-Michel.
"There was a lot of talk of cross winds and a lot of riders were nervous riders out there," he said after the podium ceremony.
"I was happy to have Ian Stannard there to protect me. All day the team kept chipping away, keeping us out the wind and out of danger."
"Tony Martin is sure to be targeting the TT. Personally I'm looking to lengthen or at least hold onto my lead I've got in the GC. I think a flat TT course like tomorrow is somewhere I can extend my lead a little bit."
Despite the pressure, Froome said he is able to enjoy being race leader at the Tour de France.
"I'm enjoying it. This is the goal, to be here wearing this jersey. I'm trying to soak it all up. There's a lot going on with the media obligations and it's taking more time and I expected."
How it unfolded
The Tour de France transfered from the Pyrenees on the rest day up to Loire-Atlantique for a nearly 200km stage that, while a target of the sprinters, was anything but flat. While lumpy, the stage had just one classified climb, making no threat to Pierre Rolland's polka dot outfit.
Pedaling due north into a headwind toward Saint-Malo, the southern terminus of the English Channel, the overall contenders conserved their energies, and Froome's Sky Procycling team let the sprinters' teams take charge of the day.
True to formula, a breakaway of five riders, Jerome Cousin (Team Europcar), Juan Jose Oroz (Euskaltel), Luis Mate (Cofidis), Lieuwe Westra (Vacansolile) and Julien Simon (Sojasun), escaped in the first few kilometers and were very quickly given a few minutes' lead.
With Oroz the highest placed on GC at 1:03:19 behind race leader Chris Froome, they could have been given a much larger leash, but the teams of Cavendish, Kittel and Greipel did not want to make too big of a task for themselves, and kept them pegged around four minutes for much of the stage.
The most excitement of the mid-point of the stage came from the intermediate sprint, where Mate put in a spirited effort to take the maximum prize ahead of Westra. Cannondale waited until the 1km banner before the intemediate sprint to take charge, pulling green jersey Sagan to the line, but the Slovakian champion was not fast enough and was beaten by Greipel for sixth place, with Cavendish coming in behind Sagan.
The gap to the leaders was cut in half before the next major landmark, the sole mountain sprint with 55km left to race. Westra sprinted away up the short Cote de Denain to take the single point on offer.
With 27km left in the stage, the peloton had whittled down the lead to less than a minute, and Oroz tried to attack, but could not get away.
With an anticipated switch from headwind to strong crosswind in the final 20km, the overall contenders were all moved up to the front of the race to stay safe from any possible splits in the peloton, creating a nervous atmosphere in the peloton as it wound through twisty roads along the coastline. Juan Antonio Flecha was the victim of the nerves, getting tangled with a Cofidis rider at a roundabout. In a separate crash, Garmin Sharp's Andrew Talansky went down and had to mount a furious chase to get back in.
Up ahead, Westra was the first rider to go back to the field, likely in order to protect Mollema and Ten Dam in the hectic finale as the breakaway's chances were clearly doomed.
Saxo-Tinkoff tried to split the bunch but failed, then Garmin took over control, allowing Talansky to get back in but also keeping stage 9 winner Dan Martin up in front. Once Lotto Belisol, Omega Pharma-Quickstep and Argos-Shimano started fighting for control, the breakaway was caught with 6km left to race.
Orica-GreenEdge then took to the front for Matthew Goss, with Stuart O'Grady negotiating the twisty run-in with aplomb. Saxo and Sky kept their GC men right at the front until the 3km to go banner, then the sprinters were given the green light.
Lotto Belisol appeared as if it would deliver Greipel to the victory, but the German champion opened up the sprint too early and was overpowered by Kittel before the line.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|4:53:25
|2
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|3
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|4
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|5
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|6
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|7
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|9
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|12
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|13
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|14
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
|15
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun
|17
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:06
|18
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|19
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|20
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|21
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|22
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|24
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|25
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|26
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|27
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|28
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|29
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|30
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|31
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|32
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|33
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|34
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
|35
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|36
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|37
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:11
|38
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|39
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|40
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|41
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|42
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|43
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|44
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|45
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|46
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|47
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|48
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|49
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|50
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|51
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|52
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|53
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|54
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|55
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|56
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|57
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha
|58
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|59
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|60
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|61
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|62
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|63
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|64
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|65
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|66
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|67
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|68
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
|69
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|70
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|71
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|72
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|73
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|74
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|75
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|76
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|77
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
|78
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|79
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
|80
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|81
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|82
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|83
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|84
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|85
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|86
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|87
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|88
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|89
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|90
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|91
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|92
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|93
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|94
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|95
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|96
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|97
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
|98
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|99
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:25
|100
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|101
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:28
|102
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|103
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|104
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:30
|105
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|106
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:53
|107
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:55
|108
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:04
|109
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
|0:01:09
|110
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:16
|111
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
|112
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:01:23
|113
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|114
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:36
|115
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|116
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:40
|117
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|118
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|119
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|120
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|121
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|122
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|123
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|124
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|125
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|126
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|127
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|128
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|129
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|130
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|131
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|132
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|133
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|134
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|135
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|136
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|137
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|138
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha
|139
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|140
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|141
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|142
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|143
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|144
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|145
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|146
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|147
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|148
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|149
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|150
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|151
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|152
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:50
|153
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|154
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|155
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|156
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|157
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|158
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|159
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:02:06
|160
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|161
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:48
|162
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:51
|163
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:56
|164
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|165
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:03:04
|166
|Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
|0:03:08
|167
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:10
|168
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:29
|169
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|170
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:32
|171
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:03:47
|172
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
|0:04:17
|173
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
|0:06:23
|174
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|175
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
|176
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|177
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|178
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|179
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|180
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|181
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:06:27
|182
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:08:42
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|pts
|2
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|17
|3
|Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
|15
|4
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|13
|5
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|11
|6
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|10
|7
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|9
|8
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|8
|9
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|7
|10
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|11
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|5
|12
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|4
|13
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|14
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2
|15
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|45
|pts
|2
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|35
|3
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|30
|4
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|26
|5
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|22
|6
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|20
|7
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|8
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|16
|9
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|14
|10
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|11
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|10
|12
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|8
|13
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|14
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
|4
|15
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|4:53:25
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|6
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|7
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|8
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
|9
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|10
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|12
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|13
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|14
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|16
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|17
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|18
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|19
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|20
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|21
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
|0:01:16
|22
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:01:23
|23
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:40
|24
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|25
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|26
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|27
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:50
|28
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:48
|29
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:56
|30
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:10
|31
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:03:47
|32
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:06:27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vacansoleil-DCM
|14:40:15
|2
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3
|Team Europcar
|4
|Lotto-Belisol
|5
|Sky Procycling
|6
|Movistar Team
|7
|Fdj.fr
|8
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|9
|Cannondale
|10
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|11
|Katusha Team
|12
|Sojasun
|13
|Garmin - Sharp
|14
|Belkin Pro Cycling
|15
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|16
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|17
|BMC Racing Team
|18
|Lampre - Merida
|19
|Radioshack Leopard
|20
|Orica Greenedge
|0:00:30
|21
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:53
|22
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|41:52:43
|2
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:25
|3
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:44
|4
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:50
|5
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:01:51
|6
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|7
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:02:02
|8
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|0:02:28
|9
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|0:02:31
|10
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|0:02:45
|11
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:55
|12
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:07
|13
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:03:25
|14
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:29
|15
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|0:04:00
|16
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:36
|17
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:06:14
|18
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|0:06:16
|19
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:06:40
|20
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:09
|21
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:07:55
|22
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:45
|23
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:09:54
|24
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:10:30
|25
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:11:15
|26
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:12:34
|27
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:14:27
|28
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:14:35
|29
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:15:52
|30
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:17:14
|31
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:18:07
|32
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:35
|33
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
|0:19:58
|34
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:20:10
|35
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|0:20:37
|36
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
|0:20:57
|37
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:21:11
|38
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:22:30
|39
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|0:25:53
|40
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:26:02
|41
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|0:27:48
|42
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:30:35
|43
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|0:30:43
|44
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:31:34
|45
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:31:41
|46
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|47
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:31:50
|48
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:32:09
|49
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:33:11
|50
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:35:01
|51
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:35:20
|52
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
|0:35:43
|53
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:37:00
|54
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:37:55
|55
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:39:49
|56
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:41:00
|57
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|0:41:02
|58
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:42:04
|59
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|0:43:21
|60
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:44:39
|61
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:45:03
|62
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|0:45:19
|63
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:45:52
|64
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:46:40
|65
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha
|0:47:02
|66
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:49:14
|67
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun
|0:49:24
|68
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:49:55
|69
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:50:22
|70
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:50:40
|71
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:51:22
|72
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:51:48
|73
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:52:00
|74
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:52:01
|75
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:52:12
|76
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:52:29
|77
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:54:38
|78
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:54:57
|79
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:55:12
|80
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:55:14
|81
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:55:29
|82
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:55:46
|83
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:55:51
|84
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
|0:58:56
|85
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:59:37
|86
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:00:13
|87
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1:00:22
|88
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:00:25
|89
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:01:54
|90
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:02:07
|91
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:02:59
|92
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:03:19
|93
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1:03:24
|94
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:04:55
|95
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:05:43
|96
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:06:01
|97
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|1:07:36
|98
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:09:09
|99
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
|1:10:28
|100
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|1:11:46
|101
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:11:52
|102
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:12:18
|103
|Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
|1:13:02
|104
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:13:06
|105
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:13:33
|106
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha
|1:13:44
|107
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:14:20
|108
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|1:15:46
|109
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|1:15:51
|110
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:16:00
|111
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
|1:16:23
|112
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
|1:16:25
|113
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
|1:16:45
|114
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|1:17:52
|115
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:18:06
|116
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:18:56
|117
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:19:21
|118
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1:20:29
|119
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:22:33
|120
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
|1:24:32
|121
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1:25:21
|122
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:25:26
|123
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:25:32
|124
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|1:26:03
|125
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:26:18
|126
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|1:26:21
|127
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:26:57
|128
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:28:26
|129
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:29:55
|130
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:30:35
|131
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|1:31:06
|132
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:31:58
|133
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|134
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:32:17
|135
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
|1:32:51
|136
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:33:10
|137
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|1:33:31
|138
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|1:34:22
|139
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|140
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|1:34:29
|141
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|1:36:15
|142
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1:37:04
|143
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:37:05
|144
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1:37:23
|145
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:37:34
|146
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:37:44
|147
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:38:11
|148
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1:38:50
|149
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:39:05
|150
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|1:39:30
|151
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:39:37
|152
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:40:05
|153
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:40:14
|154
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|1:40:15
|155
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:41:50
|156
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
|1:42:38
|157
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1:42:44
|158
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:43:24
|159
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:44:50
|160
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1:45:44
|161
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:45:53
|162
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:46:04
|163
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:46:54
|164
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:47:00
|165
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1:48:16
|166
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|1:48:29
|167
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:48:32
|168
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:49:06
|169
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:49:36
|170
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:50:42
|171
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:51:28
|172
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:52:13
|173
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:52:39
|174
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:52:53
|175
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1:53:06
|176
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:56:29
|177
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:57:04
|178
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:58:17
|179
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:58:18
|180
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:58:29
|181
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|2:00:07
|182
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2:01:13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|269
|pts
|2
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|186
|3
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|166
|4
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|132
|5
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|131
|6
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|90
|7
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|88
|8
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|87
|9
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|85
|10
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|84
|11
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|60
|12
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|56
|13
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|51
|14
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|48
|15
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|47
|16
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|46
|17
|Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
|45
|18
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
|43
|19
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|43
|20
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|42
|21
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|40
|22
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|39
|23
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|39
|24
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|38
|25
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|36
|26
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|32
|27
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
|30
|28
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|30
|29
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|28
|30
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|26
|31
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
|26
|32
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|26
|33
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|25
|34
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|24
|35
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|24
|36
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|23
|37
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|22
|38
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|22
|39
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|22
|40
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|21
|41
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|21
|42
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|43
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|44
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|20
|45
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|19
|46
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|19
|47
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|19
|48
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|18
|49
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|18
|50
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|51
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|17
|52
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
|17
|53
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|17
|54
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|17
|55
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|17
|56
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
|17
|57
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|17
|58
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|59
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|16
|60
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|16
|61
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|15
|62
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|15
|63
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|15
|64
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|65
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|66
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|14
|67
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|14
|68
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|13
|69
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|13
|70
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|13
|71
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|11
|72
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|11
|73
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|11
|74
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|11
|75
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|10
|76
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|10
|77
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|10
|78
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|10
|79
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|80
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|9
|81
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|9
|82
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|8
|83
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|8
|84
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|8
|85
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|8
|86
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|8
|87
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|7
|88
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|7
|89
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|90
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|7
|91
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|92
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|6
|93
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|6
|94
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|6
|95
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|6
|96
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|97
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|5
|98
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|5
|99
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|100
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|4
|101
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|4
|102
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|103
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|104
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|3
|105
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|106
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|2
|107
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
|1
|108
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1
|109
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1
|110
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1
|111
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|1
|112
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|-5
|113
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|-5
|114
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|-5
|115
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|-5
|116
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|49
|pts
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|33
|3
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|28
|4
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|26
|5
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|21
|6
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|7
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|15
|8
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|14
|9
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|14
|10
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|13
|11
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|12
|12
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|13
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|12
|14
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|15
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|10
|16
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|8
|17
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|8
|18
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|6
|19
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|20
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|6
|21
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|22
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha
|6
|23
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|5
|24
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|4
|25
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|4
|26
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|27
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|4
|28
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|29
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|30
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
|2
|31
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|32
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
|2
|33
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|34
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|1
|35
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|36
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|1
|37
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|38
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|39
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|1
|40
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|1
|41
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|1
|42
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|43
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|41:54:45
|2
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:01:23
|3
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:07
|4
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:09:13
|5
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:31:09
|6
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:32:59
|7
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
|0:33:41
|8
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:37:47
|9
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|0:41:19
|10
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:42:37
|11
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:43:01
|12
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:47:53
|13
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:49:59
|14
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:53:49
|15
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:03:59
|16
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:09:50
|17
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:10:16
|18
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:17:19
|19
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
|1:22:30
|20
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:24:16
|21
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|1:24:19
|22
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:26:24
|23
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:32:20
|24
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:35:03
|25
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1:35:21
|26
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:36:09
|27
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:38:03
|28
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:38:12
|29
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:44:02
|30
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:47:04
|31
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:47:34
|32
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:55:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|124:51:44
|2
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:04:11
|3
|Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:05:22
|4
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:08:07
|5
|Radioshack Leopard
|0:14:07
|6
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:14:42
|7
|Katusha Team
|0:20:37
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|0:31:12
|9
|Garmin - Sharp
|0:32:10
|10
|Team Europcar
|0:44:15
|11
|Lampre - Merida
|0:44:41
|12
|Sky Procycling
|0:46:24
|13
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:47:46
|14
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:57:52
|15
|Fdj.fr
|1:10:39
|16
|Astana Pro Team
|1:19:25
|17
|Sojasun
|1:26:20
|18
|Vacansoleil-DCM
|1:31:47
|19
|Orica Greenedge
|1:48:27
|20
|Cannondale
|2:31:01
|21
|Team Argos-Shimano
|2:47:42
|22
|Lotto-Belisol
|3:00:03
