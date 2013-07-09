Trending

Kittel wins stage 10 at the Tour de France

Froome stays in yellow

Image 1 of 49

Garmin Sharp's Andrew Talansky and Dan Martin

Garmin Sharp's Andrew Talansky and Dan Martin
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 49

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) in the best young rider's jersey

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) in the best young rider's jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 49

Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) sprints to win stage 10

Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) sprints to win stage 10
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 4 of 49

Marcel Kittel emerges as stage winner

Marcel Kittel emerges as stage winner
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 49

The Argos-Shimano riders celebrate another successful Tour de France stage

The Argos-Shimano riders celebrate another successful Tour de France stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 49

Stage 10 of the 2013 Tour de France

Stage 10 of the 2013 Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 49

Marcel Kittel (Argos Shimano) celebrates his second stage win

Marcel Kittel (Argos Shimano) celebrates his second stage win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 49

Five riders made up the breakaway on stage 10

Five riders made up the breakaway on stage 10
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 49

Peter Kennaugh (Sky) bandaged up after his stage 9 crash, did a lot of work today

Peter Kennaugh (Sky) bandaged up after his stage 9 crash, did a lot of work today
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 49

Marcel Kittell (Argos-Shimano) savours his podium time

Marcel Kittell (Argos-Shimano) savours his podium time
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 49

Mark Cavendish is helped back to the peloton by Tony Martin

Mark Cavendish is helped back to the peloton by Tony Martin
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 49

Kittel wins in Saint Malo

Kittel wins in Saint Malo
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 49

Jerome Cousin (Europcar) was awarded the most combative rider prize

Jerome Cousin (Europcar) was awarded the most combative rider prize
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 49

David Brailsford, the Sky team principal

David Brailsford, the Sky team principal
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 49

Chris Froome (Sky) and his team

Chris Froome (Sky) and his team
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 49

The breakaway on stage 10

The breakaway on stage 10
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 49

Saxo-Tinkoff fought hard to split the pack, when that didn't happen they stayed up front until 3km to go

Saxo-Tinkoff fought hard to split the pack, when that didn't happen they stayed up front until 3km to go
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 49

Andre Greipel narrowly misses out as Marcel Kittel wins stage 10

Andre Greipel narrowly misses out as Marcel Kittel wins stage 10
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 49

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) stayed in the green jersey lead

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) stayed in the green jersey lead
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 49

Marcel Kittell (Argos-Shimano)

Marcel Kittell (Argos-Shimano)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 21 of 49

Cadel Evans (BMC) refreshed after the rest day

Cadel Evans (BMC) refreshed after the rest day
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 22 of 49

Laurens ten Dam (Belkin) before the start of stage 10 of the Tour de France

Laurens ten Dam (Belkin) before the start of stage 10 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 23 of 49

Bauke Mollema (Belkin) signs autographs

Bauke Mollema (Belkin) signs autographs
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 24 of 49

Teammates Alejandro Valverde and Nairo Quintana chat before the stage

Teammates Alejandro Valverde and Nairo Quintana chat before the stage
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 25 of 49

Chris Froome signs autographs at the start

Chris Froome signs autographs at the start
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 26 of 49

Chris Froome (Sky) at the start of stage 10

Chris Froome (Sky) at the start of stage 10
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 27 of 49

Pierre Rolland (Europcar) kept the polka dot jersey

Pierre Rolland (Europcar) kept the polka dot jersey
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 28 of 49

Kittel had better speed and beat Greipe to the line

Kittel had better speed and beat Greipe to the line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 49

Marcel Kittell (Argos-Shimano) celebrates his victory in Saint-Malo

Marcel Kittell (Argos-Shimano) celebrates his victory in Saint-Malo
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 49

Roberto Ferrari (Lampre-Merida)

Roberto Ferrari (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 49

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 49

Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) had mixed emotions after his win, because his teammate Tom Veelers crashed hard in the sprint

Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) had mixed emotions after his win, because his teammate Tom Veelers crashed hard in the sprint
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 49

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp)

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 34 of 49

Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)

Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 35 of 49

The peloton heads toward Saint-Malo

The peloton heads toward Saint-Malo
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 36 of 49

Chris Froome (Sky)

Chris Froome (Sky)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 37 of 49

Chris Froome in yellow for another day

Chris Froome in yellow for another day
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 38 of 49

Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) on the podium in Saint-Malo

Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) on the podium in Saint-Malo
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 39 of 49

Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) celebrates his second Tour stage win

Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) celebrates his second Tour stage win
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 40 of 49

Best young rider Nairo Quintana stayed safe

Best young rider Nairo Quintana stayed safe
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 41 of 49

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 42 of 49

Marcel Kittel gets the win over Andre Greipel in Saint-Malo

Marcel Kittel gets the win over Andre Greipel in Saint-Malo
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 43 of 49

Coastal winds failed to cause Sky any grief

Coastal winds failed to cause Sky any grief
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 44 of 49

Juan Jose Oroz (Euskaltel) leads the breakaway on stage 10

Juan Jose Oroz (Euskaltel) leads the breakaway on stage 10
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 45 of 49

Luis Angel Mate (Cofidis), Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil) and Jerome Cousin (Europcar) in the breakaway

Luis Angel Mate (Cofidis), Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil) and Jerome Cousin (Europcar) in the breakaway
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 46 of 49

Garmin Sharp hit the front on the windswept coast

Garmin Sharp hit the front on the windswept coast
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 47 of 49

Greipel ran out of steam before the line and Kittel took stage 10

Greipel ran out of steam before the line and Kittel took stage 10
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 48 of 49

Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) wins stage 10

Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) wins stage 10
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 49 of 49

Race leader Chris Froome (Sky)

Race leader Chris Froome (Sky)
(Image credit: AFP)

Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) won his second stage of the Tour de France in Saint-Malo in a rapid bunch sprint after 197km of racing in the North of France. The German topped his compatriot Andre Greipel, while Mark Cavendish was delayed by a tangle with Kittel's teammate in the final 100m and finished third.

Cavendish bounced Tom Veelers away as he opened up his sprint, and astonishingly enough, the Argos rider was the only one to fall even though his bike and body tumbled across the road in the middle of the bunch.

Kittel was simultaneously thrilled to win his second stage of the Tour, but also upset about the crash and concerned for his teammate.

"I'm really happy we won the stage today, but on the other hand, Tom crashed at high speed and I hope he's OK," he said before watching a television replay of the crash

“You could say that it is more satisfying today because all the big sprinters were there at the finish. I'm really proud that I could beat even [André] Greipel in a close race to the line. I have to say a big thank you to my teammates; they did an amazing job and it's just a pity that Tom [Veelers] crashed so bad in the last 100 metres. I really hope that he's okay and that we can concentrate on the next stages."

“Apparently [Mark] Cavendish bumped into Tom and he lost control of his handlebars and crashed... I cannot imagine that Cavendish did that on purpose, it just happens sometimes in a hectic final. Every sprinter wants to come to the front when he comes to the line and I hope that he's okay."

“I had a bit of a gap to André Greipel; when I started my sprint, I could use his slipstream to get up to his wheel and then to pass him just before the line. It was very close."

Kittel wore the maillot jaune for a day on stage 2, and with a pair of wins, the team has already gotten everything it wanted out of the race.

"I'm so so happy we've had such as successful Tour," Kittel said. "I'm proud of my boys, they did a great performance today. I'm hoping we can repeat that again, but from here on out it's about enjoying the Tour."

Chris Froome seemed relieved to finish the stage without losing time and is looking forward to gaining some seconds on his overall rivals in Wednesday's 33km individual time trial to Mont-Saint-Michel.

"There was a lot of talk of cross winds and a lot of riders were nervous riders out there," he said after the podium ceremony.

"I was happy to have Ian Stannard there to protect me. All day the team kept chipping away, keeping us out the wind and out of danger."

"Tony Martin is sure to be targeting the TT. Personally I'm looking to lengthen or at least hold onto my lead I've got in the GC. I think a flat TT course like tomorrow is somewhere I can extend my lead a little bit."

Despite the pressure, Froome said he is able to enjoy being race leader at the Tour de France.

"I'm enjoying it. This is the goal, to be here wearing this jersey. I'm trying to soak it all up. There's a lot going on with the media obligations and it's taking more time and I expected."

How it unfolded

The Tour de France transfered from the Pyrenees on the rest day up to Loire-Atlantique for a nearly 200km stage that, while a target of the sprinters, was anything but flat. While lumpy, the stage had just one classified climb, making no threat to Pierre Rolland's polka dot outfit.

Pedaling due north into a headwind toward Saint-Malo, the southern terminus of the English Channel, the overall contenders conserved their energies, and Froome's Sky Procycling team let the sprinters' teams take charge of the day.

True to formula, a breakaway of five riders, Jerome Cousin (Team Europcar), Juan Jose Oroz (Euskaltel), Luis Mate (Cofidis), Lieuwe Westra (Vacansolile) and Julien Simon (Sojasun), escaped in the first few kilometers and were very quickly given a few minutes' lead.

With Oroz the highest placed on GC at 1:03:19 behind race leader Chris Froome, they could have been given a much larger leash, but the teams of Cavendish, Kittel and Greipel did not want to make too big of a task for themselves, and kept them pegged around four minutes for much of the stage.

The most excitement of the mid-point of the stage came from the intermediate sprint, where Mate put in a spirited effort to take the maximum prize ahead of Westra. Cannondale waited until the 1km banner before the intemediate sprint to take charge, pulling green jersey Sagan to the line, but the Slovakian champion was not fast enough and was beaten by Greipel for sixth place, with Cavendish coming in behind Sagan.

The gap to the leaders was cut in half before the next major landmark, the sole mountain sprint with 55km left to race. Westra sprinted away up the short Cote de Denain to take the single point on offer.

With 27km left in the stage, the peloton had whittled down the lead to less than a minute, and Oroz tried to attack, but could not get away.

With an anticipated switch from headwind to strong crosswind in the final 20km, the overall contenders were all moved up to the front of the race to stay safe from any possible splits in the peloton, creating a nervous atmosphere in the peloton as it wound through twisty roads along the coastline. Juan Antonio Flecha was the victim of the nerves, getting tangled with a Cofidis rider at a roundabout. In a separate crash, Garmin Sharp's Andrew Talansky went down and had to mount a furious chase to get back in.

Up ahead, Westra was the first rider to go back to the field, likely in order to protect Mollema and Ten Dam in the hectic finale as the breakaway's chances were clearly doomed.

Saxo-Tinkoff tried to split the bunch but failed, then Garmin took over control, allowing Talansky to get back in but also keeping stage 9 winner Dan Martin up in front. Once Lotto Belisol, Omega Pharma-Quickstep and Argos-Shimano started fighting for control, the breakaway was caught with 6km left to race.

Orica-GreenEdge then took to the front for Matthew Goss, with Stuart O'Grady negotiating the twisty run-in with aplomb. Saxo and Sky kept their GC men right at the front until the 3km to go banner, then the sprinters were given the green light.

Lotto Belisol appeared as if it would deliver Greipel to the victory, but the German champion opened up the sprint too early and was overpowered by Kittel before the line.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano4:53:25
2André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
3Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
5William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
6Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
7Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
8Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
9Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
10Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
11Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
12Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
13Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
14Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
15Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
16Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun
17Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:06
18Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
19Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
20Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
21Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
22Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
23Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
24Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
25Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
26Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
27Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
28Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
29Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
30Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
31Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
32Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
33Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
34Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
35Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
36Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
37Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:11
38Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
39Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
40Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
41Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
42Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
43Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
44Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
45Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
46Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
47Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
48Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
49Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
50Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
51Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
52Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
53Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
54Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
55Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
56Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
57Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha
58Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
59Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
60Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
61Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
62Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
63Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
64Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
65Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
66Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
67Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
68Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
69Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
70Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
71Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
72Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
73Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
74Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
75Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
76Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
77Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
78Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
79Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
80Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
81Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
82Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
83Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
84Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
85Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
86Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
87Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
88Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
89Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
90Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
91Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
92Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
93Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
94Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
95Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
96Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
97Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
98Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
99Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:25
100Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
101Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:28
102Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
103Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
104Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:30
105Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
106Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:53
107Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:55
108Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol0:01:04
109Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun0:01:09
110Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:16
111Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
112Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:01:23
113John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
114Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:36
115Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
116Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:40
117Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
118Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
119Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
120Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr
121Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
122Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
123Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
124Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
125Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
126Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
127Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
128Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
129Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
130David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
131Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
132Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
133Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
134John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
135Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
136Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
137Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
138Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha
139Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
140Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
141Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
142Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
143Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
144Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
145Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
146Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
147Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
148Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
149Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
150Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
151Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
152Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:50
153Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
154Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
155Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
156Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
157Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
158Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
159Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:02:06
160Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
161Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:02:48
162Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:02:51
163Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:56
164Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
165Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:03:04
166Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun0:03:08
167Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:03:10
168Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:29
169Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
170Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:03:32
171Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:03:47
172David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp0:04:17
173Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun0:06:23
174Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
175Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
176David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
177Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
178Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
179Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
180Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
181Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:06:27
182Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge0:08:42

Sprint 1 - Le Hinglé, 127.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits20pts
2Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team17
3Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun15
4Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar13
5Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi11
6André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol10
7Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling9
8Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step8
9Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team7
10Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team6
11Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling5
12Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling4
13Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
14Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2
15Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling1

Sprint 2 - Saint-Malo, 197km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano45pts
2André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol35
3Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step30
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling26
5William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr22
6Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha20
7Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale18
8Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar16
9Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team14
10Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team12
11Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge10
12Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol8
13Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar6
14Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun4
15Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2

Mountain - Côte de Dinan - 142.0 kmrank
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano4:53:25
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
3Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
4Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
5Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
6Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
7Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
8Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
9Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
10Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
11Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
12Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
13Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
14Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
15Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
16Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
17Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
18Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
19Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
20Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
21Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun0:01:16
22John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:01:23
23Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:40
24Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
25Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
26Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
27Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:50
28Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:02:48
29Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:56
30Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:03:10
31Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:03:47
32Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:06:27

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vacansoleil-DCM14:40:15
2Omega Pharma-Quick Step
3Team Europcar
4Lotto-Belisol
5Sky Procycling
6Movistar Team
7Fdj.fr
8Ag2R La Mondiale
9Cannondale
10Euskaltel - Euskadi
11Katusha Team
12Sojasun
13Garmin - Sharp
14Belkin Pro Cycling
15Team Saxo-Tinkoff
16Cofidis, Solutions Credits
17BMC Racing Team
18Lampre - Merida
19Radioshack Leopard
20Orica Greenedge0:00:30
21Team Argos-Shimano0:00:53
22Astana Pro Team0:01:40

General classification after stage 10
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling41:52:43
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:25
3Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:44
4Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:50
5Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:51
6Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
7Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:02:02
8Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp0:02:28
9Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha0:02:31
10Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:02:45
11Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:55
12Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:03:07
13Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:03:25
14Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:29
15Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:04:00
16Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:04:36
17Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:06:14
18Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha0:06:16
19Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:06:40
20Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:09
21Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:07:55
22Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:09:45
23Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:09:54
24Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:10:30
25Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:11:15
26Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:12:34
27Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:14:27
28Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:14:35
29Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:15:52
30Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:17:14
31John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:18:07
32Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:18:35
33Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha0:19:58
34Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling0:20:10
35Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:20:37
36Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun0:20:57
37Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:21:11
38Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:22:30
39Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard0:25:53
40Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team0:26:02
41Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp0:27:48
42Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:30:35
43Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard0:30:43
44Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr0:31:34
45Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge0:31:41
46Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
47Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:31:50
48Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:32:09
49Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:33:11
50Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:35:01
51Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:35:20
52Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun0:35:43
53Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:37:00
54Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:37:55
55Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:39:49
56Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:41:00
57Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:41:02
58Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:42:04
59Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard0:43:21
60Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:44:39
61Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:45:03
62Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard0:45:19
63Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:45:52
64Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:46:40
65Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha0:47:02
66Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:49:14
67Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun0:49:24
68Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr0:49:55
69Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:50:22
70Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:50:40
71Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge0:51:22
72Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:51:48
73Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:52:00
74Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:52:01
75Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:52:12
76Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:52:29
77Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:54:38
78Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:54:57
79Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:55:12
80Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:55:14
81Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:55:29
82Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr0:55:46
83Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:55:51
84Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha0:58:56
85Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:59:37
86Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:00:13
87Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1:00:22
88Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:00:25
89Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team1:01:54
90Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:02:07
91Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano1:02:59
92Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:03:19
93Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1:03:24
94Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:04:55
95Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar1:05:43
96Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:06:01
97Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol1:07:36
98Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:09:09
99David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp1:10:28
100Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team1:11:46
101Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:11:52
102Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:12:18
103Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun1:13:02
104Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:13:06
105Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team1:13:33
106Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha1:13:44
107Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:14:20
108Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha1:15:46
109Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling1:15:51
110Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:16:00
111Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun1:16:23
112Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun1:16:25
113Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun1:16:45
114Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard1:17:52
115Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:18:06
116Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:18:56
117John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano1:19:21
118Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:20:29
119Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:22:33
120Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp1:24:32
121Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1:25:21
122Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:25:26
123Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr1:25:32
124Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol1:26:03
125Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:26:18
126Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun1:26:21
127Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:26:57
128Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:28:26
129Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:29:55
130Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:30:35
131David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar1:31:06
132Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano1:31:58
133Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
134Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team1:32:17
135Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun1:32:51
136Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:33:10
137David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling1:33:31
138André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol1:34:22
139Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
140Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr1:34:29
141Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha1:36:15
142Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:37:04
143Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar1:37:05
144Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:37:23
145Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano1:37:34
146Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:37:44
147Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:38:11
148Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:38:50
149Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:39:05
150Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol1:39:30
151Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:39:37
152Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:40:05
153Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:40:14
154Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol1:40:15
155Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:41:50
156Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha1:42:38
157Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:42:44
158Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:43:24
159Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:44:50
160Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:45:44
161Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1:45:53
162Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:46:04
163Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:46:54
164Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1:47:00
165Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling1:48:16
166Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp1:48:29
167William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr1:48:32
168Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1:49:06
169Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano1:49:36
170Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano1:50:42
171Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar1:51:28
172Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1:52:13
173Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:52:39
174Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano1:52:53
175Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling1:53:06
176Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:56:29
177Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar1:57:04
178Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:58:17
179Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano1:58:18
180Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:58:29
181Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge2:00:07
182Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:01:13

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling269pts
2André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol186
3Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step166
4Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano132
5Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha131
6Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step90
7Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling88
8Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team87
9Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team85
10Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team84
11Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale60
12Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge56
13Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi51
14Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team48
15Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge47
16Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team46
17Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun45
18Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun43
19John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano43
20Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling42
21Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team40
22Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard39
23Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff39
24Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team38
25Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida36
26Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol32
27David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp30
28Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step30
29Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team28
30Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar26
31Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp26
32Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar26
33Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge25
34Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge24
35Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr24
36Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team23
37Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling22
38William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr22
39Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step22
40Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp21
41Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team21
42Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits20
43Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale20
44Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team20
45Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step19
46Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida19
47Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling19
48Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar18
49Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard18
50Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale18
51David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar17
52Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun17
53Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team17
54Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar17
55Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team17
56Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun17
57Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team17
58Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale16
59Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha16
60Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol16
61Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar15
62Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun15
63Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol15
64Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits15
65Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15
66Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida14
67Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team14
68Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha13
69Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi13
70Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp13
71Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team11
72Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi11
73Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff11
74Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi11
75Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano10
76Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling10
77Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff10
78Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi10
79Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team9
80Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling9
81Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team9
82Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team8
83Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team8
84Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano8
85Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge8
86Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida8
87Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling7
88Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi7
89Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
90Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff7
91Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar6
92Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi6
93Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff6
94Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling6
95Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard6
96Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
97Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step5
98Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling5
99Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team4
100Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff4
101Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard4
102Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge3
103Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3
104Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling3
105Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
106Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team2
107Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun1
108Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling1
109Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling1
110Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1
111Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol1
112Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida-5
113Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team-5
114Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team-5
115Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol-5
116Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar-5

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar49pts
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling33
3Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling28
4Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team26
5Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi21
6Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team20
7Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge15
8Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team14
9Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling14
10Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp13
11Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp12
12Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12
13Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp12
14Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
15Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol10
16Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team8
17Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team8
18Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard6
19Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team6
20Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team6
21Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
22Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha6
23Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr5
24Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff4
25Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard4
26Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi4
27Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff4
28Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar3
29Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2
30Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun2
31Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2
32Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun2
33Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1
34Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar1
35Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
36Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling1
37Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
38Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1
39Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida1
40Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun1
41David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar1
42Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team1
43Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team41:54:45
2Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:23
3Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:07
4Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:09:13
5Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:31:09
6Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:32:59
7Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun0:33:41
8Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:37:47
9Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard0:41:19
10Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:42:37
11Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:43:01
12Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr0:47:53
13Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:49:59
14Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:53:49
15Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:03:59
16Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:09:50
17Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:10:16
18John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano1:17:19
19Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp1:22:30
20Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:24:16
21Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun1:24:19
22Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:26:24
23Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:32:20
24Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar1:35:03
25Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:35:21
26Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:36:09
27Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:38:03
28Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:38:12
29Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:44:02
30Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1:47:04
31Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano1:47:34
32Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar1:55:02

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team124:51:44
2Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:04:11
3Belkin Pro Cycling0:05:22
4Ag2R La Mondiale0:08:07
5Radioshack Leopard0:14:07
6Euskaltel - Euskadi0:14:42
7Katusha Team0:20:37
8BMC Racing Team0:31:12
9Garmin - Sharp0:32:10
10Team Europcar0:44:15
11Lampre - Merida0:44:41
12Sky Procycling0:46:24
13Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:47:46
14Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:57:52
15Fdj.fr1:10:39
16Astana Pro Team1:19:25
17Sojasun1:26:20
18Vacansoleil-DCM1:31:47
19Orica Greenedge1:48:27
20Cannondale2:31:01
21Team Argos-Shimano2:47:42
22Lotto-Belisol3:00:03

 

Latest on Cyclingnews