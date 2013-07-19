Trending

Costa wins second Tour de France stage in Grand Bornand

Rain pelts peloton in the Alps

Image 1 of 68

Jose Serpa (Lampre-Merida)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 68

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) is firmly in control of the young rider classification

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 68

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) attacked early in stage 19

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 68

Rui Costa (Movistar) would earn his second Tour de France stage victory in four days

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 68

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) attacked the yellow jersey group on the final climb of stage 19

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 68

Best young rider Nairo Quintana (Movistar) remains in third overall after stage 19

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 68

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 68

Chris Froome (Sky) in action during stage 19 from Bourg d'Oisans to Le Grand Bornand

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 68

Rui Costa (Movistar)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 68

Chris Froome (Sky) is one day closer to winning the Tour de France

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 68

Saxo-Tinkoff captain Alberto Contador

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 68

Jon Izaguirre (Euskaltel-Euskadi)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 68

Juan Antonio Flecha (Vacansoleil-DCM)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 68

Pierre Rolland (Europcar) on the attack during stage 19

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 68

Nicolas Roche sets the pace for Saxo-Tinkoff

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 68

Chris Froome (Sky) remains firmly in the yellow jersey with one day remaining in the Alps

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 68

British champion Mark Cavendish leads Polish champion and Omega Pharma-QuickStep teammate Michal Kwiatkowski

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 68

World champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 68

Chris Froome (Sky) leads Movistar teammates Alejandro Valverde and Nairo Quintana

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 68

Rui Costa (Movistar) celebrates victory in stage 19 at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 68

Tour de France maillot jaune Chris Froome (Sky)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 68

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and John Gadret (AG2R La Mondiale) attacked from the yellow jersey group late in stage 19, but the pair were caught at the finish for no time gain

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 68

Stage 19 winner Rui Costa (Movistar)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 68

Team Sky sets tempo at the front of the peloton during stage 19

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 68

Roberto Ferrari (Lampre-Merida) is none too pleased with his crash during stage 19

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 68

The Tour de France peloton makes its way from Bourg d'Oisans to Le Grand Bornand in stage 19

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 68

Rui Costa (Movistar) leads Jose Serpa (Lampre-Merida)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 68

Daniel Navarro Garcia (Cofidis) was on the attack during stage 19 and jumped from 13th to 8th on general classification

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 68

David Millar (Garmin-Sharp) crashed late in stage 19

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 68

Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) signals for a replacement front wheel

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 68

Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 68

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) on the attack during stage 19

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 68

Pierre Rolland (Europcar) alone in the lead

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 68

Romain Sicard (Euskaltel-Euskadi)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 68

Best young rider Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 68

Jack Bauer (Garmin-Sharp)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 68

Geraint Thomas at the front of the Sky train

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 68

The crowds were out in force as the Tour de France peloton rolls through the Alps

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 68

Rui Costa (Movistar) soloed to victory in stage 19, the Portuguese rider's second win at the 2013 Tour de France

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 68

Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) wasn't able to gain any time on Tour de France leader Chris Froome (Sky)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 68

The peloton in action during stage 19 at the Tour de France, the penultimate day in the Alps

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 68

Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) was unable to gain any time on Tour leader Chris Froome during stage 19

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 68

Rui Costa (Movistar) wins stage 19

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 68

There were numerous fans along the route on the final climb

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 68

Rui Costa (Movistar) celebrates his second Tour de France 2013 stage win in Le Grand Bornand

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 68

Andreas Kloden (RadioShack)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 47 of 68

Alejandro Valvarde (Movistar) tried to attack Froome but gained no time in the end

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 48 of 68

Jan Bakelants (RadioShack)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 49 of 68

Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel-Euskadi)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 50 of 68

Alessandro de Marchi (Cannondale)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 51 of 68

John Gadret (Ag2r) was on the attack in the stage 19 finale

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 52 of 68

Jerome Coppel (Cofidis)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 53 of 68

Saxo Bank pushed the pace on the final climb

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 54 of 68

The fans packed the route on stage 19

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 55 of 68

Chris Froome sailed through another stage

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 56 of 68

Even heavy rain couldn't stop Rui Costa from taking his second stage

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 57 of 68

Rui Costa (Movistar) battled through a heavy downpour to claim his second Tour stage of 2013

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 58 of 68

2 for Rui Costa.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 59 of 68

Rui Costa (Movistar) with the trophy for stage winner in Le Grand Bornand

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 60 of 68

Chris Froome (Sky) relieved to put two of three hard Alpine stages behind.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 61 of 68

Rui Costa (Movistar)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 62 of 68

Rui Costa's second Tour win was just like the one in Gap - nobody else in the picture.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 63 of 68

A successful solo escape gave Rui Costa of Movistar a similar victory to his other in Gap

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 64 of 68

Rui Costa (Movistar) celebrates win number two

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 65 of 68

Chris Froome (Sky) endured another eventful day in the Tour, but no serious attack

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 66 of 68

Garmin's Jack Bauer left the race after going face first into a barbed wire fence.

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 67 of 68

Pierre Rolland (Europcar) went after mountains points but then faded from the breakaway

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 68 of 68

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin Sharp) went on the attack on stage 19

(Image credit: AFP Photo)

Rui Costa (Movistar) won his second mountain stage at the Tour de France, soloing through the rain to win the 19th stage in Le Grand-Bornand. He attacked on his own with 66 kilometers to go, and powered his way though at times heavy rain to the victory. Second place went to veteran Andreas Klöden (RadioShack-Leopard), 48 seconds later, with his teammate Jan Bakelants third at 1:43.

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) led the race for some 130 kilometers before Pierre Rolland (Europcar) took over, with his place eventually taken by Costa. The course was custom-made for the climbers, starting with two HC climbs and ending with three more climbs, the last one only 13 kilometers away from the finish line.

It was a quiet day on the GC front, with the top riders spending much of their day together. At the end, the top seven all remained the same. Mick Rogers (Sky) dropped out of the top ten, as did Laurens ten Dam (Belkin). Daniele Navarro (Cofidis) moved up from 13th to eighth, and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) up to ninth, with Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) dropping from ninth to tenth.

Froome admitted he was relieved the stage ended without any major attacks.

“There’s a definite sigh of relief after this stage,” he said. “It’s one of stages that we were most worried about on paper, it was the stage with the most climbing in it and with the way the weather was, there was potential for things to get out of control. I have to be thankful to my teammates for getting me this far and doing an incredible job.”

“I was ready for anything after how this Tour de France has gone. The guys did take it up and attack on the final climb and went pretty quick down other side in the rain. I’m happy today is out of the way. “

Froome refused to think that overall victory was assured with only one mountain stage left to race before heading to Paris.

“I don’t want to get complacent at this stage. Tomorrow is only 125km long but it’s one more day to get out the way before relaxing and finally heading to Paris,” he said.

How it happened

It was another day full of climbing, and it got off to a brutal start as much of the peloton tried to get into the day's breakaway. It took a while to sort things out, but eventually Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) and Jon Izagirre (Euskaltel-Euskadi) took the lead. They were followed by a huge group of about 40.

No one in the lead gave cause for alarm for the GC, so the Team Sky-led peloton was happy to let them go. The gap quickly grew to over seven minutes, even hitting over 12 minutes along the way.

The chase group changed along the way, as riders attacked on the first climb, the hors categorie Col du Glandon. The two leaders went over the top with three minutes over their nearest chasers and nearly eight minutes over the peloton.

There were a number of crashes and abandons on the day. Garmin-Sharp's Jack Bauer went face-first into a barbed-wire fence and had to leave the race, and later Lotto Belisol's Marcel Sieberg crashed on a descent and left with a suspected fractured collarbone.

The second hors categorie climb of the day followed almost immediately, the Col de Madeleine, and brought one of the surprises of the day, as sprinter and notorious non-climber Mark Cavendish jumped from the peloton, along with Omega Pharma-QuickStep teammates Michal Kwiatkowski and Jerome Pineau.

Along the way up, Izagirre was unable to stay with Hesjedal and dropped back. The Canadian continued on alone, with Europcar's Pierre Rolland moving up from the chase group in pursuit. Having spent 11 days in the King of the Mountains jersey and coming into the stage 46 points down – there was a chance to make up ground on Froome on a day full of big climbs.

The Frenchman caught Hesjedal before the summit then took off to secure the points. He then waited for the Garmin rider and thanked him for allowing him to do so.

They stayed together on the long descent and through the flat middle section, but on the third climb, the category 2 Col de Tamie, Rolland attacked again. Hesjedal had been in the lead for some 130 kilometres, but fell back quickly, looking exhausted as he was eventually passed out the back of the peloton.

On the final climb of the day, the Col de la Croix Fry (category 1), the sky started getting threateningly dark. Daniele Navarro (Cofidis) tried to attack on the climb, but he was soon joined by others. Only about a minute ahead of him, Rolland was starting to struggle.

Heavy rain began to fall, first on the peloton and then drenching everyone. It didn't seem to bother Rui Costa, who attacked out of the chase group and quickly caught Rolland with 19 kilometres to go and the duo drove through the wet together only a short distance. Costa had the fresher legs and easily left Rolland behind him.

A group of four soon gave chase, Andreas Klöden and Jan Bakelants (RadioShack-Leopard), Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel) and Bart De Clerq (Lotto Belisol). Nieve dropped off, his place taken by Daniele Navarro (Cofidis)

The peloton was more than nine minutes back and would have obviously have no effect on the outcome of the race, but the battle for GC remained. Froome looks fixed in first place, but Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) was not ready to accept his 11th place ranking, and attacked, soon to be joined by John Gadret (AG2R), but they didn't get away.

Costa took the final top mountain points and then set off on the wet 13 kilometre descent with about a minute over his nearest chaser, Andreas Klöden. Mercifully the rain let up as the finish line approached.

A high-powered group broke from the peloton as it neared the final mountaintop: Valverde, Contador, Rodriguez, Quintana, Froome and Gadret. The latter soon took off again with Valverde.

Up ahead, Costa easily cruised in for his second stage win at this Tour, even taking the time to drop back to the team car for early congratulations. 38-year-old Klöden came in second, with teammate Bakelants third, about a minute later.

Gadret and Valverde were not quite able to stay away, and the Spaniard led the way across the finish line 8:40 down, with the Froome group right behind them.

Pierre Rolland (Euorpcar) was determined to take back the polka-dot jersey which he held so long earlier in the race, taking the mountain points along the way, and his chances are looking good. While he failed to take the polka dot jersey outright today, he will wear it tomorrow with the knowledge he is just one point behind Froome. Look for the Frenchman off the front on Saturday on a stage that features a category 2 climb, three category 3 ascents and one category 1 mountain before the grand finale hors categorie finish.

Full Results

1Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team5:59:01
2Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard0:00:48
3Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:01:44
4Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:52
5Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:55
6Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:58
7Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:02:03
8Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:05
9Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:16
10Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:44
11Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:02:46
12Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:48
13Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:03:56
14Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:04:52
15Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:06:41
16Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
17Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:08:15
18Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:08:40
19John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
20Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
21Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
22Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
23Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
24Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
25Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
26Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
27Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
28Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:08:44
29Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
30Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
31Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr0:08:48
32Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling0:08:51
33Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha0:08:57
34Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:09:15
35Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:10:10
36Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
37Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
38Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
39Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
40Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
41Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
42Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:10:13
43Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:10:31
44Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha0:10:34
45Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:10:40
46Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:12:49
47Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:13:16
48Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:13:18
49Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun0:13:37
50Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr0:14:07
51Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
52Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard0:15:29
53Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
54Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
55Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:19:05
56Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
57Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
58Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:19:27
59Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
60Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:20:38
61Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:23:50
62David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
63Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
64Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
65Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
66Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
67Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
68Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
69Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
70Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
71Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:27:19
72Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
73Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
74David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
75Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
76Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
77Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
78Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
79Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
80Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
81Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
82Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
83Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
84Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
85Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
86Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
87Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
88Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
89Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
90Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
91Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
92Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
93Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
94Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
95Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
96Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
97Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
98Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
99Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
100Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
101Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
102Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun
103Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
104Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
105Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
106Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
107Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
108Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
109Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
110Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
111Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
112Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun0:27:32
113Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
114Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
115Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
116Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:27:36
117Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha0:27:37
118Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge0:29:14
119Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
120Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
121Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
122Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
123Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:29:17
124Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol0:29:41
125André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
126Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
127Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
128Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
129Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
130Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
131Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha0:29:52
132Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
133Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
134Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:30:27
135David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp0:31:34
136Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
137Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:33:30
138Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:35:24
139John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
140Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
141Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
142Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
143Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
144Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
145Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
146Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
147Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
148Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
149Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
150Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
151Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
152Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
153Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
154Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
155Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
156Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
157Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
158Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha
159Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
160Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
161Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
162Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
163Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
164Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
165Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
166Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
167Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
168Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
169Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
170Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNFKris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFTom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
DNFJack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
DNFChristophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFMarcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol

Points
1Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team20pts
2Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard17
3Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard15
4Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr13
5Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits11
6Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol10
7Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team9
8Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling8
9Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi7
10Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team6
11Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff5
12Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
13Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano3
14Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano2
15Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team1

Intermediate sprint - Albertville, 129.5km
1Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp20pts
2Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar17
3Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team15
4Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team13
5Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi11
6Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi10
7Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard9
8Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard8
9Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida7
10Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6
11Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano5
12Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team4
13Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
14Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team2
15Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard1

Mountain 1 - Col du Glandon (HC) 33.5km
1Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp25pts
2Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi20
3Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale16
4Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling14
5Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar12
6Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi10
7Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
8Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step6
9Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
10Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard2

Mountain 2 - Col de la Madeleine (HC) 83.5km
1Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar25pts
2Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp20
3Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi16
4Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard14
5Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano12
6Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team10
7Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard8
8Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi6
9Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard4
10Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team2

Mountain 3 - Col de Tamié (Cat. 2) 143km
1Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar5pts
2Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi3
3Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida2
4Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol1

Mountain 4 - Col de l'Épine (Cat. 1) 165km
1Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar10pts
2Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi8
3Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard6
4Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
5Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano2
6Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Mountain 5 - Col de la Croix Fry (Cat. 1) 191.5km
1Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team10pts
2Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard8
3Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard6
4Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
5Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
6Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1

Most combative rider
1Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar

Young riders
1Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr6:00:53
2Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:56
3Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:02:04
4Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:06:48
5Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
6Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:06:52
7Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:08:18
8Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard0:12:15
9Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:17:35
10Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun0:21:58
11Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:25:27
12Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
13Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
14Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
15Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
16Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun0:25:40
17Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
18Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
19Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:25:44
20Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:27:22
21Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
22Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:27:49
23Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:28:00
24John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:33:32
25Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
26Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
27Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
28Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
29Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr

Teams
1RadioShack Leopard18:08:19
2Movistar Team0:00:08
3Euskaltel - Euskadi0:08:28
4Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:08:50
5Belkin Pro Cycling0:09:37
6Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:10:04
7Ag2R La Mondiale0:10:22
8FDJ.fr0:13:31
9Katusha Team0:16:55
10Team Europcar0:21:30
11Team Argos-Shimano0:24:51
12Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:30:03
13Sky Procycling0:30:05
14Sojasun0:36:21
15Vacansoleil-DCM0:38:13
16Cannondale0:45:27
17Garmin - Sharp0:46:10
18BMC Racing Team0:46:34
19Lotto-Belisol0:47:42
20Lampre - Merida0:48:08
21Orica GreenEdge0:53:32
22Astana Pro Team0:57:05

General classificatioin after stage 19
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling77:10:00
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:05:11
3Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:05:32
4Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:05:44
5Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha0:05:58
6Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:08:58
7Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:09:33
8Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:12:33
9Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:14:56
10Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:16:08
11Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:16:09
12Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:16:24
13Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:17:49
14Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:19:04
15Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:20:00
16Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:24:53
17Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha0:30:22
18Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:33:12
19Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:37:11
20Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling0:37:53
21Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:38:08
22Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:40:40
23Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:42:13
24Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:42:16
25Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:43:42
26John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:44:24
27Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:48:30
28Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard0:50:55
29Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:51:26
30Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr0:52:07
31Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:53:11
32Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp0:55:23
33Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:03:25
34Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar1:04:31
35Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:08:21
36Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team1:13:00
37Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard1:16:10
38Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:17:38
39Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:20:52
40Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team1:23:21
41Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano1:23:43
42Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr1:24:48
43Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:25:53
44Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team1:26:01
45Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1:29:00
46Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1:30:58
47Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha1:31:40
48Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha1:33:55
49Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun1:34:39
50Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team1:36:11
51Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun1:36:41
52Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar1:36:44
53Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard1:39:07
54Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard1:41:15
55Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team1:41:45
56Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:42:00
57Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida1:42:50
58Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:43:38
59Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:51:00
60Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:51:32
61Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp1:52:02
62Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar1:52:03
63Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr1:53:25
64Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr1:53:51
65Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:58:02
66Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:58:21
67Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano2:00:06
68Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:00:48
69Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp2:04:09
70Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2:04:18
71Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol2:06:01
72Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge2:07:54
73Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard2:08:49
74Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge2:09:33
75Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida2:10:41
76Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:14:39
77Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge2:14:42
78Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team2:15:04
79Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling2:15:40
80Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team2:15:46
81Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge2:17:22
82Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:17:38
83Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun2:19:20
84Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling2:20:09
85Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team2:21:47
86Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2:26:28
87Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team2:27:27
88Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team2:27:38
89Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team2:27:51
90Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff2:27:57
91Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun2:30:32
92Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:30:35
93Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:30:49
94Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling2:31:35
95Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling2:34:05
96Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling2:34:11
97Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team2:35:13
98Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:36:59
99Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:37:12
100Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar2:37:39
101Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun2:37:58
102Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:39:59
103Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun2:41:23
104Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha2:43:31
105Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2:45:38
106Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling2:45:54
107David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp2:46:06
108Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2:46:20
109Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard2:46:29
110Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff2:46:41
111Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun2:47:30
112Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun2:47:38
113Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol2:50:04
114Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling2:52:17
115Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha2:52:33
116Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp2:53:54
117John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano2:57:43
118Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:59:20
119Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling2:59:48
120Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team3:01:58
121Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha3:02:23
122Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida3:05:35
123Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:07:26
124Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi3:08:17
125André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol3:08:25
126Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:08:53
127Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr3:09:05
128Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3:09:29
129David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar3:10:33
130Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge3:15:00
131Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida3:16:15
132David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling3:16:32
133Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr3:18:28
134Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3:19:29
135Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha3:19:46
136Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling3:20:43
137Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano3:21:26
138Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar3:21:27
139Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff3:21:44
140Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano3:23:47
141Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:24:10
142Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3:24:15
143Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3:24:29
144Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3:24:30
145Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano3:24:38
146Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha3:24:44
147Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3:25:08
148Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling3:25:28
149Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3:26:58
150Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3:27:50
151Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3:30:33
152Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge3:33:42
153Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3:33:58
154Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge3:36:27
155Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3:36:29
156Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol3:36:44
157Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida3:36:53
158Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge3:38:11
159Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol3:39:10
160Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar3:39:24
161Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar3:40:57
162Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano3:40:59
163Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling3:41:05
164Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3:42:18
165Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun3:44:39
166Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano3:45:02
167Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol3:47:18
168Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3:53:55
169Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3:56:43
170Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge3:58:40

Points classification
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling380pts
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step278
3André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol227
4Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano177
5Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha157
6Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team155
7Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team123
8Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step110
9Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling92
10Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge91
11Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step87
12Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team84
13Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard83
14Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale83
15Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale72
16Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team69
17Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff67
18Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team66
19Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team66
20Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi65
21Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun61
22Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team60
23Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff60
24Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida58
25Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff56
26Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha55
27Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling55
28Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team52
29Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step52
30Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge52
31Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team49
32Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team48
33Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge47
34Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling43
35David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp43
36Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun43
37John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano43
38Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi39
39Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team39
40Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol39
41Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team38
42Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team38
43Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team37
44Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp37
45Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr37
46Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr36
47Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff35
48Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team34
49Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling34
50Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp33
51Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano33
52Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step33
53Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi32
54Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale31
55Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard30
56Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol30
57Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp30
58Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step30
59Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar29
60Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida29
61Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol29
62Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar28
63Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun28
64Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step26
65Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits26
66Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar26
67Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar26
68Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale25
69Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge25
70Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge24
71Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun24
72Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi24
73Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp23
74Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team22
75Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar22
76Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol21
77Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits20
78Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano20
79Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff19
80Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard19
81Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr19
82Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida19
83Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits18
84Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard18
85Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar18
86Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge18
87Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun17
88Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling17
89Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling17
90David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar17
91Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team16
92Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15
93Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step15
94Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team15
95Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits15
96Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard14
97Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team14
98Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard14
99Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits14
100Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff14
101Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha13
102Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr13
103Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge13
104Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team12
105Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff12
106Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi11
107Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp10
108Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha10
109Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi9
110Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha9
111Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team9
112Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard9
113Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha9
114Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team8
115Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr8
116Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida8
117Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff8
118Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team8
119Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida7
120Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling7
121Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard5
122Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling5
123Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling4
124Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team4
125David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling4
126Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3
127Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling3
128Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team3
129Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
130Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1
131Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team1
132Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1
133Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling1
134Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano1
135Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1
136Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun1
137Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida-4
138Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team-4
139Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team-5
140Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar-5
141Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge-5

Mountains classification
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling104pts
2Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar103
3Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi98
4Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team97
5Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale93
6Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling72
7Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp64
8Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team62
9Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha59
10Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling48
11Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team34
12Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard33
13Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team31
14Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff28
15Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team28
16Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp27
17Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff25
18Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr24
19Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale24
20Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard23
21Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team20
22Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi20
23Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge15
24Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team15
25Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team14
26Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard14
27Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling14
28Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp13
29Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano13
30Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard13
31Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol13
32Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team10
33Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
34Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team9
35Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits9
36Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi9
37Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step7
38Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
39Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha6
40Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team6
41Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step6
42Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5
43Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff4
44Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi4
45Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar3
46Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr2
47Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida2
48Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team2
49Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano2
50Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun2
51Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2
52Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar2
53Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun2
54Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge1
55Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
56Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun1
57Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun1
58Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling1
59Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar1
60Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
61Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1
62Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp1
63Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard1
64John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
65Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida1
66Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team1
67Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun1
68David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar1
69Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1

Young riders classification
1Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team77:15:32
2Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:10:36
3Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:10:52
4Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:19:21
5Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano1:18:11
6Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr1:19:16
7Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team1:20:29
8Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun1:31:09
9Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard1:33:35
10Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr1:47:53
11Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:58:46
12Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling2:10:08
13Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:12:06
14Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling2:14:37
15Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling2:28:39
16Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun2:32:26
17Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp2:48:22
18John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano2:52:11
19Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida3:00:03
20Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi3:02:45
21Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge3:09:28
22Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida3:10:43
23Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3:13:57
24Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar3:15:55
25Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3:18:43
26Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3:18:57
27Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar3:35:25
28Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3:36:46
29Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano3:39:30

Teams classification
1Team Saxo-Tinkoff230:46:35
2RadioShack Leopard0:03:39
3Ag2R La Mondiale0:07:37
4Movistar Team0:15:51
5Belkin Pro Cycling0:29:24
6Katusha Team0:56:11
7Euskaltel - Euskadi1:20:13
8Omega Pharma-QuickStep1:37:02
9Garmin - Sharp1:46:15
10BMC Racing Team1:46:24
11Sky Procycling1:47:11
12Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:56:56
13Team Europcar2:13:41
14FDJ.fr2:26:48
15Lampre - Merida3:32:14
16Sojasun3:33:50
17Vacansoleil-DCM3:52:05
18Astana Pro Team4:12:34
19Orica GreenEdge4:58:47
20Lotto-Belisol5:18:31
21Team Argos-Shimano5:22:31
22Cannondale5:29:15

