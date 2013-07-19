Image 1 of 68 Jose Serpa (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 68 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) is firmly in control of the young rider classification (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 68 Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) attacked early in stage 19 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 68 Rui Costa (Movistar) would earn his second Tour de France stage victory in four days (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 68 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) attacked the yellow jersey group on the final climb of stage 19 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 68 Best young rider Nairo Quintana (Movistar) remains in third overall after stage 19 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 68 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 68 Chris Froome (Sky) in action during stage 19 from Bourg d'Oisans to Le Grand Bornand (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Rui Costa (Movistar) won his second mountain stage at the Tour de France, soloing through the rain to win the 19th stage in Le Grand-Bornand. He attacked on his own with 66 kilometers to go, and powered his way though at times heavy rain to the victory. Second place went to veteran Andreas Klöden (RadioShack-Leopard), 48 seconds later, with his teammate Jan Bakelants third at 1:43.

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) led the race for some 130 kilometers before Pierre Rolland (Europcar) took over, with his place eventually taken by Costa. The course was custom-made for the climbers, starting with two HC climbs and ending with three more climbs, the last one only 13 kilometers away from the finish line.

It was a quiet day on the GC front, with the top riders spending much of their day together. At the end, the top seven all remained the same. Mick Rogers (Sky) dropped out of the top ten, as did Laurens ten Dam (Belkin). Daniele Navarro (Cofidis) moved up from 13th to eighth, and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) up to ninth, with Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) dropping from ninth to tenth.

Froome admitted he was relieved the stage ended without any major attacks.

“There’s a definite sigh of relief after this stage,” he said. “It’s one of stages that we were most worried about on paper, it was the stage with the most climbing in it and with the way the weather was, there was potential for things to get out of control. I have to be thankful to my teammates for getting me this far and doing an incredible job.”

“I was ready for anything after how this Tour de France has gone. The guys did take it up and attack on the final climb and went pretty quick down other side in the rain. I’m happy today is out of the way. “

Froome refused to think that overall victory was assured with only one mountain stage left to race before heading to Paris.

“I don’t want to get complacent at this stage. Tomorrow is only 125km long but it’s one more day to get out the way before relaxing and finally heading to Paris,” he said.

How it happened

It was another day full of climbing, and it got off to a brutal start as much of the peloton tried to get into the day's breakaway. It took a while to sort things out, but eventually Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) and Jon Izagirre (Euskaltel-Euskadi) took the lead. They were followed by a huge group of about 40.

No one in the lead gave cause for alarm for the GC, so the Team Sky-led peloton was happy to let them go. The gap quickly grew to over seven minutes, even hitting over 12 minutes along the way.

The chase group changed along the way, as riders attacked on the first climb, the hors categorie Col du Glandon. The two leaders went over the top with three minutes over their nearest chasers and nearly eight minutes over the peloton.

There were a number of crashes and abandons on the day. Garmin-Sharp's Jack Bauer went face-first into a barbed-wire fence and had to leave the race, and later Lotto Belisol's Marcel Sieberg crashed on a descent and left with a suspected fractured collarbone.

The second hors categorie climb of the day followed almost immediately, the Col de Madeleine, and brought one of the surprises of the day, as sprinter and notorious non-climber Mark Cavendish jumped from the peloton, along with Omega Pharma-QuickStep teammates Michal Kwiatkowski and Jerome Pineau.

Along the way up, Izagirre was unable to stay with Hesjedal and dropped back. The Canadian continued on alone, with Europcar's Pierre Rolland moving up from the chase group in pursuit. Having spent 11 days in the King of the Mountains jersey and coming into the stage 46 points down – there was a chance to make up ground on Froome on a day full of big climbs.

The Frenchman caught Hesjedal before the summit then took off to secure the points. He then waited for the Garmin rider and thanked him for allowing him to do so.

They stayed together on the long descent and through the flat middle section, but on the third climb, the category 2 Col de Tamie, Rolland attacked again. Hesjedal had been in the lead for some 130 kilometres, but fell back quickly, looking exhausted as he was eventually passed out the back of the peloton.

On the final climb of the day, the Col de la Croix Fry (category 1), the sky started getting threateningly dark. Daniele Navarro (Cofidis) tried to attack on the climb, but he was soon joined by others. Only about a minute ahead of him, Rolland was starting to struggle.

Heavy rain began to fall, first on the peloton and then drenching everyone. It didn't seem to bother Rui Costa, who attacked out of the chase group and quickly caught Rolland with 19 kilometres to go and the duo drove through the wet together only a short distance. Costa had the fresher legs and easily left Rolland behind him.

A group of four soon gave chase, Andreas Klöden and Jan Bakelants (RadioShack-Leopard), Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel) and Bart De Clerq (Lotto Belisol). Nieve dropped off, his place taken by Daniele Navarro (Cofidis)

The peloton was more than nine minutes back and would have obviously have no effect on the outcome of the race, but the battle for GC remained. Froome looks fixed in first place, but Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) was not ready to accept his 11th place ranking, and attacked, soon to be joined by John Gadret (AG2R), but they didn't get away.

Costa took the final top mountain points and then set off on the wet 13 kilometre descent with about a minute over his nearest chaser, Andreas Klöden. Mercifully the rain let up as the finish line approached.

A high-powered group broke from the peloton as it neared the final mountaintop: Valverde, Contador, Rodriguez, Quintana, Froome and Gadret. The latter soon took off again with Valverde.

Up ahead, Costa easily cruised in for his second stage win at this Tour, even taking the time to drop back to the team car for early congratulations. 38-year-old Klöden came in second, with teammate Bakelants third, about a minute later.

Gadret and Valverde were not quite able to stay away, and the Spaniard led the way across the finish line 8:40 down, with the Froome group right behind them.

Pierre Rolland (Euorpcar) was determined to take back the polka-dot jersey which he held so long earlier in the race, taking the mountain points along the way, and his chances are looking good. While he failed to take the polka dot jersey outright today, he will wear it tomorrow with the knowledge he is just one point behind Froome. Look for the Frenchman off the front on Saturday on a stage that features a category 2 climb, three category 3 ascents and one category 1 mountain before the grand finale hors categorie finish.

Full Results

1 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 5:59:01 2 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:48 3 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:01:44 4 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:52 5 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:55 6 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:58 7 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:03 8 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:02:05 9 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:16 10 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:44 11 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:02:46 12 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:48 13 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:03:56 14 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:04:52 15 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:06:41 16 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 17 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:08:15 18 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:40 19 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 21 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 22 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 23 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 24 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 25 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 26 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 27 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 28 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:08:44 29 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 30 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 31 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:08:48 32 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:08:51 33 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 0:08:57 34 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:09:15 35 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:10:10 36 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 37 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 38 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 39 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 40 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 41 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 42 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:10:13 43 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:10:31 44 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha 0:10:34 45 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:10:40 46 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:12:49 47 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:13:16 48 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:13:18 49 Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun 0:13:37 50 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:14:07 51 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 52 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 0:15:29 53 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 54 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 55 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 0:19:05 56 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 57 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 58 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:19:27 59 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 60 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:20:38 61 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:23:50 62 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 63 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 64 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 65 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 66 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 67 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 68 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 69 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 70 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 71 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:27:19 72 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 73 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 74 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 75 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 76 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 77 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 78 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 79 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 80 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 81 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 82 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 83 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 84 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 85 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 86 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 87 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 88 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 89 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 90 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 91 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha 92 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 93 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 94 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 95 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 96 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 97 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 98 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 99 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 100 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 101 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 102 Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun 103 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 104 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 105 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 106 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun 107 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 108 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 109 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun 110 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 111 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 112 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 0:27:32 113 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 114 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 115 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 116 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:27:36 117 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 0:27:37 118 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 0:29:14 119 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 120 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 121 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 122 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun 123 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:29:17 124 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 0:29:41 125 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 126 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 127 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 128 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 129 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 130 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun 131 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 0:29:52 132 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 133 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 134 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:30:27 135 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp 0:31:34 136 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 137 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:33:30 138 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:35:24 139 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 140 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol 141 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 142 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 143 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 144 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 145 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 146 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 147 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 148 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 149 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 150 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 151 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 152 Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 153 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 154 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 155 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 156 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 157 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 158 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha 159 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 160 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 161 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 162 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 163 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha 164 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 165 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 166 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 167 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 168 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 169 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 170 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team DNF Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team DNF Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano DNF Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp DNF Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol

Points 1 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 20 pts 2 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 17 3 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 15 4 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 13 5 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 11 6 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 10 7 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 9 8 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 8 9 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 7 10 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 6 11 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 5 12 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 13 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 3 14 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 2 15 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 1

Intermediate sprint - Albertville, 129.5km 1 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 20 pts 2 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 17 3 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 15 4 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 13 5 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 11 6 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 10 7 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 9 8 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 8 9 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 7 10 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 11 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 5 12 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 4 13 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 14 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 2 15 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 1

Mountain 1 - Col du Glandon (HC) 33.5km 1 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 25 pts 2 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 20 3 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 4 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 14 5 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 12 6 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 10 7 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 8 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 6 9 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 10 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 2

Mountain 2 - Col de la Madeleine (HC) 83.5km 1 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 25 pts 2 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 20 3 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 16 4 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 14 5 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 12 6 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 10 7 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 8 8 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 6 9 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 4 10 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 2

Mountain 3 - Col de Tamié (Cat. 2) 143km 1 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 5 pts 2 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 3 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 2 4 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1

Mountain 4 - Col de l'Épine (Cat. 1) 165km 1 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 10 pts 2 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 8 3 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 6 4 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 5 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 2 6 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Mountain 5 - Col de la Croix Fry (Cat. 1) 191.5km 1 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 10 pts 2 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 8 3 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 6 4 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 5 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 6 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1

Most combative rider 1 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar

Young riders 1 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 6:00:53 2 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:56 3 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:02:04 4 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:06:48 5 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 6 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:06:52 7 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:08:18 8 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 0:12:15 9 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:17:35 10 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 0:21:58 11 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:25:27 12 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 13 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 14 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 16 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 0:25:40 17 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 18 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 19 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:25:44 20 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:27:22 21 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 22 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:27:49 23 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:28:00 24 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:33:32 25 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 26 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 27 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 28 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 29 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr

Teams 1 RadioShack Leopard 18:08:19 2 Movistar Team 0:00:08 3 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:08:28 4 Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:08:50 5 Belkin Pro Cycling 0:09:37 6 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:10:04 7 Ag2R La Mondiale 0:10:22 8 FDJ.fr 0:13:31 9 Katusha Team 0:16:55 10 Team Europcar 0:21:30 11 Team Argos-Shimano 0:24:51 12 Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:30:03 13 Sky Procycling 0:30:05 14 Sojasun 0:36:21 15 Vacansoleil-DCM 0:38:13 16 Cannondale 0:45:27 17 Garmin - Sharp 0:46:10 18 BMC Racing Team 0:46:34 19 Lotto-Belisol 0:47:42 20 Lampre - Merida 0:48:08 21 Orica GreenEdge 0:53:32 22 Astana Pro Team 0:57:05

General classificatioin after stage 19 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 77:10:00 2 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:05:11 3 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:05:32 4 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:05:44 5 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 0:05:58 6 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:08:58 7 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:09:33 8 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:12:33 9 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:14:56 10 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:16:08 11 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:16:09 12 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:16:24 13 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:17:49 14 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:19:04 15 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:20:00 16 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:24:53 17 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 0:30:22 18 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:33:12 19 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:37:11 20 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:37:53 21 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:38:08 22 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:40:40 23 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:42:13 24 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:42:16 25 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:43:42 26 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:44:24 27 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:48:30 28 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 0:50:55 29 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:51:26 30 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:52:07 31 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:53:11 32 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 0:55:23 33 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:03:25 34 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 1:04:31 35 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:08:21 36 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 1:13:00 37 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 1:16:10 38 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:17:38 39 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:20:52 40 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 1:23:21 41 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 1:23:43 42 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:24:48 43 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:25:53 44 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:26:01 45 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1:29:00 46 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1:30:58 47 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha 1:31:40 48 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha 1:33:55 49 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun 1:34:39 50 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 1:36:11 51 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 1:36:41 52 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 1:36:44 53 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 1:39:07 54 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 1:41:15 55 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 1:41:45 56 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:42:00 57 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 1:42:50 58 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:43:38 59 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:51:00 60 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:51:32 61 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 1:52:02 62 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 1:52:03 63 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:53:25 64 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:53:51 65 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:58:02 66 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:58:21 67 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 2:00:06 68 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:00:48 69 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 2:04:09 70 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2:04:18 71 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 2:06:01 72 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 2:07:54 73 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 2:08:49 74 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 2:09:33 75 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2:10:41 76 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:14:39 77 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 2:14:42 78 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 2:15:04 79 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 2:15:40 80 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2:15:46 81 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 2:17:22 82 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:17:38 83 Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun 2:19:20 84 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2:20:09 85 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2:21:47 86 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2:26:28 87 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 2:27:27 88 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2:27:38 89 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 2:27:51 90 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 2:27:57 91 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 2:30:32 92 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:30:35 93 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:30:49 94 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 2:31:35 95 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2:34:05 96 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2:34:11 97 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 2:35:13 98 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:36:59 99 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:37:12 100 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 2:37:39 101 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 2:37:58 102 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:39:59 103 Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun 2:41:23 104 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha 2:43:31 105 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2:45:38 106 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2:45:54 107 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp 2:46:06 108 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2:46:20 109 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 2:46:29 110 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 2:46:41 111 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun 2:47:30 112 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun 2:47:38 113 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 2:50:04 114 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2:52:17 115 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha 2:52:33 116 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 2:53:54 117 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 2:57:43 118 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:59:20 119 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2:59:48 120 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 3:01:58 121 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 3:02:23 122 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3:05:35 123 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:07:26 124 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3:08:17 125 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 3:08:25 126 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:08:53 127 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 3:09:05 128 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3:09:29 129 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 3:10:33 130 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 3:15:00 131 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3:16:15 132 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 3:16:32 133 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 3:18:28 134 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3:19:29 135 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 3:19:46 136 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 3:20:43 137 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 3:21:26 138 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 3:21:27 139 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 3:21:44 140 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 3:23:47 141 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:24:10 142 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3:24:15 143 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3:24:29 144 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3:24:30 145 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 3:24:38 146 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 3:24:44 147 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3:25:08 148 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 3:25:28 149 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3:26:58 150 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3:27:50 151 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3:30:33 152 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 3:33:42 153 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3:33:58 154 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 3:36:27 155 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3:36:29 156 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 3:36:44 157 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3:36:53 158 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 3:38:11 159 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 3:39:10 160 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 3:39:24 161 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 3:40:57 162 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 3:40:59 163 Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3:41:05 164 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3:42:18 165 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun 3:44:39 166 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 3:45:02 167 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol 3:47:18 168 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3:53:55 169 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3:56:43 170 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 3:58:40

Points classification 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 380 pts 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 278 3 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 227 4 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 177 5 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 157 6 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 155 7 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 123 8 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 110 9 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 92 10 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 91 11 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 87 12 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 84 13 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 83 14 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 83 15 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 72 16 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 69 17 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 67 18 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 66 19 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 66 20 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 65 21 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 61 22 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 60 23 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 60 24 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 58 25 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 56 26 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 55 27 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 55 28 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 52 29 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 52 30 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 52 31 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 49 32 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 48 33 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 47 34 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 43 35 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp 43 36 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun 43 37 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 43 38 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 39 39 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 39 40 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 39 41 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 38 42 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 38 43 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 37 44 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 37 45 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 37 46 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 36 47 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 35 48 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 34 49 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 34 50 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 33 51 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 33 52 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 33 53 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 32 54 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 31 55 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 30 56 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 30 57 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 30 58 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 30 59 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 29 60 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 29 61 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 29 62 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 28 63 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 28 64 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 26 65 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 26 66 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 26 67 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 26 68 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 25 69 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 25 70 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 24 71 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun 24 72 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 24 73 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 23 74 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 22 75 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 22 76 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 21 77 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 20 78 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 20 79 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 19 80 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 19 81 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 19 82 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 19 83 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 18 84 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 18 85 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 18 86 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 18 87 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 17 88 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 17 89 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 17 90 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 17 91 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 16 92 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 93 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 15 94 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 15 95 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 96 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 14 97 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 14 98 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 14 99 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 14 100 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 14 101 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 13 102 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 13 103 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 13 104 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 12 105 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 12 106 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 11 107 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 10 108 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha 10 109 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 9 110 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha 9 111 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 9 112 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 9 113 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha 9 114 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 8 115 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr 8 116 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 8 117 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 8 118 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 8 119 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 7 120 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 7 121 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 5 122 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 5 123 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 4 124 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 125 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 4 126 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 127 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 3 128 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 3 129 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 130 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1 131 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 1 132 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1 133 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 1 134 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 1 135 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1 136 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun 1 137 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida -4 138 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team -4 139 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team -5 140 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar -5 141 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge -5

Mountains classification 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 104 pts 2 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 103 3 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 98 4 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 97 5 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 93 6 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 72 7 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 64 8 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 62 9 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 59 10 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 48 11 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 34 12 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 33 13 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 31 14 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 28 15 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 28 16 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 27 17 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 25 18 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 24 19 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 24 20 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 23 21 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 20 22 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 20 23 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 15 24 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 15 25 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 14 26 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 14 27 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 14 28 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 13 29 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 13 30 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 13 31 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 13 32 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 10 33 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 34 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 35 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 36 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 9 37 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 7 38 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 39 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha 6 40 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 6 41 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 6 42 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 43 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 4 44 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 45 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 3 46 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 2 47 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 2 48 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 2 49 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 2 50 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 2 51 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2 52 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 2 53 Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun 2 54 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 1 55 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1 56 Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun 1 57 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 1 58 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 1 59 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 1 60 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 61 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1 62 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 1 63 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 1 64 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 65 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 1 66 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 1 67 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 1 68 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 1 69 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1

Young riders classification 1 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 77:15:32 2 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:10:36 3 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:10:52 4 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:19:21 5 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 1:18:11 6 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:19:16 7 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:20:29 8 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 1:31:09 9 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 1:33:35 10 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:47:53 11 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:58:46 12 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 2:10:08 13 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:12:06 14 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2:14:37 15 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2:28:39 16 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 2:32:26 17 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 2:48:22 18 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 2:52:11 19 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3:00:03 20 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3:02:45 21 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 3:09:28 22 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3:10:43 23 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3:13:57 24 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 3:15:55 25 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3:18:43 26 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3:18:57 27 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 3:35:25 28 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3:36:46 29 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 3:39:30