Costa wins second Tour de France stage in Grand Bornand
Rain pelts peloton in the Alps
Stage 19: Bourg d'Oisans - Le Grand Bornand
Rui Costa (Movistar) won his second mountain stage at the Tour de France, soloing through the rain to win the 19th stage in Le Grand-Bornand. He attacked on his own with 66 kilometers to go, and powered his way though at times heavy rain to the victory. Second place went to veteran Andreas Klöden (RadioShack-Leopard), 48 seconds later, with his teammate Jan Bakelants third at 1:43.
Related Articles
Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) led the race for some 130 kilometers before Pierre Rolland (Europcar) took over, with his place eventually taken by Costa. The course was custom-made for the climbers, starting with two HC climbs and ending with three more climbs, the last one only 13 kilometers away from the finish line.
It was a quiet day on the GC front, with the top riders spending much of their day together. At the end, the top seven all remained the same. Mick Rogers (Sky) dropped out of the top ten, as did Laurens ten Dam (Belkin). Daniele Navarro (Cofidis) moved up from 13th to eighth, and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) up to ninth, with Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) dropping from ninth to tenth.
Froome admitted he was relieved the stage ended without any major attacks.
“There’s a definite sigh of relief after this stage,” he said. “It’s one of stages that we were most worried about on paper, it was the stage with the most climbing in it and with the way the weather was, there was potential for things to get out of control. I have to be thankful to my teammates for getting me this far and doing an incredible job.”
“I was ready for anything after how this Tour de France has gone. The guys did take it up and attack on the final climb and went pretty quick down other side in the rain. I’m happy today is out of the way. “
Froome refused to think that overall victory was assured with only one mountain stage left to race before heading to Paris.
“I don’t want to get complacent at this stage. Tomorrow is only 125km long but it’s one more day to get out the way before relaxing and finally heading to Paris,” he said.
How it happened
It was another day full of climbing, and it got off to a brutal start as much of the peloton tried to get into the day's breakaway. It took a while to sort things out, but eventually Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) and Jon Izagirre (Euskaltel-Euskadi) took the lead. They were followed by a huge group of about 40.
No one in the lead gave cause for alarm for the GC, so the Team Sky-led peloton was happy to let them go. The gap quickly grew to over seven minutes, even hitting over 12 minutes along the way.
The chase group changed along the way, as riders attacked on the first climb, the hors categorie Col du Glandon. The two leaders went over the top with three minutes over their nearest chasers and nearly eight minutes over the peloton.
There were a number of crashes and abandons on the day. Garmin-Sharp's Jack Bauer went face-first into a barbed-wire fence and had to leave the race, and later Lotto Belisol's Marcel Sieberg crashed on a descent and left with a suspected fractured collarbone.
The second hors categorie climb of the day followed almost immediately, the Col de Madeleine, and brought one of the surprises of the day, as sprinter and notorious non-climber Mark Cavendish jumped from the peloton, along with Omega Pharma-QuickStep teammates Michal Kwiatkowski and Jerome Pineau.
Along the way up, Izagirre was unable to stay with Hesjedal and dropped back. The Canadian continued on alone, with Europcar's Pierre Rolland moving up from the chase group in pursuit. Having spent 11 days in the King of the Mountains jersey and coming into the stage 46 points down – there was a chance to make up ground on Froome on a day full of big climbs.
The Frenchman caught Hesjedal before the summit then took off to secure the points. He then waited for the Garmin rider and thanked him for allowing him to do so.
They stayed together on the long descent and through the flat middle section, but on the third climb, the category 2 Col de Tamie, Rolland attacked again. Hesjedal had been in the lead for some 130 kilometres, but fell back quickly, looking exhausted as he was eventually passed out the back of the peloton.
On the final climb of the day, the Col de la Croix Fry (category 1), the sky started getting threateningly dark. Daniele Navarro (Cofidis) tried to attack on the climb, but he was soon joined by others. Only about a minute ahead of him, Rolland was starting to struggle.
Heavy rain began to fall, first on the peloton and then drenching everyone. It didn't seem to bother Rui Costa, who attacked out of the chase group and quickly caught Rolland with 19 kilometres to go and the duo drove through the wet together only a short distance. Costa had the fresher legs and easily left Rolland behind him.
A group of four soon gave chase, Andreas Klöden and Jan Bakelants (RadioShack-Leopard), Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel) and Bart De Clerq (Lotto Belisol). Nieve dropped off, his place taken by Daniele Navarro (Cofidis)
The peloton was more than nine minutes back and would have obviously have no effect on the outcome of the race, but the battle for GC remained. Froome looks fixed in first place, but Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) was not ready to accept his 11th place ranking, and attacked, soon to be joined by John Gadret (AG2R), but they didn't get away.
Costa took the final top mountain points and then set off on the wet 13 kilometre descent with about a minute over his nearest chaser, Andreas Klöden. Mercifully the rain let up as the finish line approached.
A high-powered group broke from the peloton as it neared the final mountaintop: Valverde, Contador, Rodriguez, Quintana, Froome and Gadret. The latter soon took off again with Valverde.
Up ahead, Costa easily cruised in for his second stage win at this Tour, even taking the time to drop back to the team car for early congratulations. 38-year-old Klöden came in second, with teammate Bakelants third, about a minute later.
Gadret and Valverde were not quite able to stay away, and the Spaniard led the way across the finish line 8:40 down, with the Froome group right behind them.
Pierre Rolland (Euorpcar) was determined to take back the polka-dot jersey which he held so long earlier in the race, taking the mountain points along the way, and his chances are looking good. While he failed to take the polka dot jersey outright today, he will wear it tomorrow with the knowledge he is just one point behind Froome. Look for the Frenchman off the front on Saturday on a stage that features a category 2 climb, three category 3 ascents and one category 1 mountain before the grand finale hors categorie finish.
Full Results
|1
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|5:59:01
|2
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:48
|3
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:01:44
|4
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:52
|5
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:55
|6
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:58
|7
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:03
|8
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:02:05
|9
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:16
|10
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:44
|11
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:02:46
|12
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:48
|13
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:03:56
|14
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:04:52
|15
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:41
|16
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|17
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:08:15
|18
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:40
|19
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|21
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|22
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|23
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|24
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|25
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|26
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|27
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:08:44
|29
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|30
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|31
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:08:48
|32
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:08:51
|33
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|0:08:57
|34
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:09:15
|35
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:10
|36
|Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
|37
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|38
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|39
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|40
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|41
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|42
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:10:13
|43
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:10:31
|44
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha
|0:10:34
|45
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:10:40
|46
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:12:49
|47
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:13:16
|48
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:13:18
|49
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
|0:13:37
|50
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:14:07
|51
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|52
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|0:15:29
|53
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|54
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|55
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:19:05
|56
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|57
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|58
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:19:27
|59
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|60
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:20:38
|61
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:23:50
|62
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|63
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|64
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|65
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|66
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|67
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|68
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|69
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|70
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|71
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:27:19
|72
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|73
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|74
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|75
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|76
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|77
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|78
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|79
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|80
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|81
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|82
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|83
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|84
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|85
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|86
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|87
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|88
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|89
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|90
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|91
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
|92
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|93
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|94
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|95
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|96
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|97
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|98
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|99
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|100
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|101
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|102
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun
|103
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|104
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|105
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|106
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
|107
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|108
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|109
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
|110
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|111
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|112
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
|0:27:32
|113
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|114
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|115
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|116
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:27:36
|117
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|0:27:37
|118
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:29:14
|119
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|120
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|121
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|122
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
|123
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:29:17
|124
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|0:29:41
|125
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|126
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|127
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|128
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|129
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|130
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
|131
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
|0:29:52
|132
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|133
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|134
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:30:27
|135
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
|0:31:34
|136
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|137
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:33:30
|138
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:35:24
|139
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|140
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|141
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|142
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|143
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|144
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|145
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|146
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|147
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|148
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|149
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|150
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|151
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|152
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|153
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|154
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|155
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|156
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|157
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|158
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha
|159
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
|160
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|161
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|162
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|163
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
|164
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|165
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|166
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|167
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|168
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|169
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|170
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|DNF
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|DNF
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|1
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|20
|pts
|2
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|17
|3
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|15
|4
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|13
|5
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|11
|6
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|10
|7
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|9
|8
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|8
|9
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|7
|10
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|11
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|5
|12
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|13
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|3
|14
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|2
|15
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|1
|1
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|20
|pts
|2
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|17
|3
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|15
|4
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|13
|5
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|11
|6
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|10
|7
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|9
|8
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|8
|9
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|7
|10
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|11
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|5
|12
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|4
|13
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|14
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|15
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|1
|1
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|25
|pts
|2
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|20
|3
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|4
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|14
|5
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|12
|6
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|10
|7
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|8
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|6
|9
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|10
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|2
|1
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|25
|pts
|2
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|20
|3
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|16
|4
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|14
|5
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|12
|6
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|10
|7
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|8
|8
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|6
|9
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|4
|10
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|1
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|pts
|2
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|3
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|2
|4
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1
|1
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|10
|pts
|2
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|8
|3
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|6
|4
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|5
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|2
|6
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|1
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|8
|3
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|6
|4
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|5
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|6
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|1
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|6:00:53
|2
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:56
|3
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:02:04
|4
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:06:48
|5
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|6
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:06:52
|7
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:08:18
|8
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|0:12:15
|9
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:17:35
|10
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|0:21:58
|11
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:25:27
|12
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|13
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|14
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|16
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
|0:25:40
|17
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|18
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|19
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:25:44
|20
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:27:22
|21
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|22
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:27:49
|23
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:28:00
|24
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:33:32
|25
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|26
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|27
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
|28
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|29
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|RadioShack Leopard
|18:08:19
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:00:08
|3
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:08:28
|4
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:08:50
|5
|Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:09:37
|6
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:10:04
|7
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:10:22
|8
|FDJ.fr
|0:13:31
|9
|Katusha Team
|0:16:55
|10
|Team Europcar
|0:21:30
|11
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:24:51
|12
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:30:03
|13
|Sky Procycling
|0:30:05
|14
|Sojasun
|0:36:21
|15
|Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:38:13
|16
|Cannondale
|0:45:27
|17
|Garmin - Sharp
|0:46:10
|18
|BMC Racing Team
|0:46:34
|19
|Lotto-Belisol
|0:47:42
|20
|Lampre - Merida
|0:48:08
|21
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:53:32
|22
|Astana Pro Team
|0:57:05
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|77:10:00
|2
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:05:11
|3
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:05:32
|4
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:05:44
|5
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|0:05:58
|6
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:58
|7
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:33
|8
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:12:33
|9
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:14:56
|10
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:16:08
|11
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:09
|12
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:16:24
|13
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:17:49
|14
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:19:04
|15
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:20:00
|16
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:24:53
|17
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|0:30:22
|18
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:33:12
|19
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:37:11
|20
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:37:53
|21
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|0:38:08
|22
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:40:40
|23
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:42:13
|24
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|0:42:16
|25
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:43:42
|26
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:44:24
|27
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:48:30
|28
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|0:50:55
|29
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:51:26
|30
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:52:07
|31
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:53:11
|32
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|0:55:23
|33
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:03:25
|34
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:04:31
|35
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:08:21
|36
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|1:13:00
|37
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|1:16:10
|38
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:17:38
|39
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:20:52
|40
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:23:21
|41
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:23:43
|42
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:24:48
|43
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:25:53
|44
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:26:01
|45
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1:29:00
|46
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1:30:58
|47
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
|1:31:40
|48
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha
|1:33:55
|49
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
|1:34:39
|50
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|1:36:11
|51
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
|1:36:41
|52
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|1:36:44
|53
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|1:39:07
|54
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|1:41:15
|55
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|1:41:45
|56
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:42:00
|57
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|1:42:50
|58
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:43:38
|59
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:51:00
|60
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1:51:32
|61
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|1:52:02
|62
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:52:03
|63
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:53:25
|64
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:53:51
|65
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:58:02
|66
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:58:21
|67
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|2:00:06
|68
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:00:48
|69
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|2:04:09
|70
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2:04:18
|71
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|2:06:01
|72
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|2:07:54
|73
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|2:08:49
|74
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|2:09:33
|75
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2:10:41
|76
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:14:39
|77
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|2:14:42
|78
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:15:04
|79
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2:15:40
|80
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2:15:46
|81
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|2:17:22
|82
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:17:38
|83
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun
|2:19:20
|84
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2:20:09
|85
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2:21:47
|86
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2:26:28
|87
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|2:27:27
|88
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2:27:38
|89
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2:27:51
|90
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|2:27:57
|91
|Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
|2:30:32
|92
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:30:35
|93
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:30:49
|94
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|2:31:35
|95
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2:34:05
|96
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2:34:11
|97
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:35:13
|98
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:36:59
|99
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:37:12
|100
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|2:37:39
|101
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|2:37:58
|102
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:39:59
|103
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
|2:41:23
|104
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
|2:43:31
|105
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2:45:38
|106
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2:45:54
|107
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
|2:46:06
|108
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2:46:20
|109
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|2:46:29
|110
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|2:46:41
|111
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
|2:47:30
|112
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
|2:47:38
|113
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|2:50:04
|114
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2:52:17
|115
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha
|2:52:33
|116
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
|2:53:54
|117
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|2:57:43
|118
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:59:20
|119
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2:59:48
|120
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|3:01:58
|121
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|3:02:23
|122
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3:05:35
|123
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:07:26
|124
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3:08:17
|125
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|3:08:25
|126
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:08:53
|127
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3:09:05
|128
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3:09:29
|129
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|3:10:33
|130
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|3:15:00
|131
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3:16:15
|132
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|3:16:32
|133
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|3:18:28
|134
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3:19:29
|135
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
|3:19:46
|136
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3:20:43
|137
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|3:21:26
|138
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|3:21:27
|139
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|3:21:44
|140
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|3:23:47
|141
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:24:10
|142
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3:24:15
|143
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3:24:29
|144
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3:24:30
|145
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|3:24:38
|146
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|3:24:44
|147
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3:25:08
|148
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3:25:28
|149
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3:26:58
|150
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3:27:50
|151
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3:30:33
|152
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|3:33:42
|153
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3:33:58
|154
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|3:36:27
|155
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3:36:29
|156
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|3:36:44
|157
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3:36:53
|158
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|3:38:11
|159
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|3:39:10
|160
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|3:39:24
|161
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|3:40:57
|162
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|3:40:59
|163
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3:41:05
|164
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3:42:18
|165
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
|3:44:39
|166
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|3:45:02
|167
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|3:47:18
|168
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3:53:55
|169
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3:56:43
|170
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|3:58:40
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|380
|pts
|2
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|278
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|227
|4
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|177
|5
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|157
|6
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|155
|7
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|123
|8
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|110
|9
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|92
|10
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|91
|11
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|87
|12
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|84
|13
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|83
|14
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|83
|15
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|72
|16
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|69
|17
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|67
|18
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|66
|19
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|66
|20
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|65
|21
|Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
|61
|22
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|60
|23
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|60
|24
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|58
|25
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|56
|26
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|55
|27
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|55
|28
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|52
|29
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|52
|30
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|52
|31
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|49
|32
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|48
|33
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|47
|34
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|43
|35
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
|43
|36
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
|43
|37
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|43
|38
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|39
|39
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|39
|40
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|39
|41
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|38
|42
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|38
|43
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|37
|44
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|37
|45
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|37
|46
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|36
|47
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|35
|48
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|34
|49
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|34
|50
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|33
|51
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|33
|52
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|33
|53
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|32
|54
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|55
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|30
|56
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|30
|57
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
|30
|58
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|30
|59
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|29
|60
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|29
|61
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|29
|62
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|28
|63
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|28
|64
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|26
|65
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|26
|66
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|26
|67
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|26
|68
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|69
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|25
|70
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|24
|71
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
|24
|72
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|24
|73
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|23
|74
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|22
|75
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|22
|76
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|21
|77
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|78
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|20
|79
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|19
|80
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|19
|81
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|19
|82
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|19
|83
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|18
|84
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|18
|85
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|18
|86
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|18
|87
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
|17
|88
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|17
|89
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|17
|90
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|17
|91
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|16
|92
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|93
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|15
|94
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|15
|95
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|96
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|14
|97
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|14
|98
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|14
|99
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14
|100
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|14
|101
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|13
|102
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|13
|103
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|13
|104
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|12
|105
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|12
|106
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|11
|107
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|10
|108
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
|10
|109
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|9
|110
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha
|9
|111
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|9
|112
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|9
|113
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha
|9
|114
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|115
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|8
|116
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|8
|117
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|8
|118
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|8
|119
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|7
|120
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|7
|121
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|5
|122
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|5
|123
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4
|124
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|125
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|4
|126
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|127
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|3
|128
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|129
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|130
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|131
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|132
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|133
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1
|134
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|1
|135
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1
|136
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
|1
|137
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|-4
|138
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|-4
|139
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|-5
|140
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|-5
|141
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|-5
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|104
|pts
|2
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|103
|3
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|98
|4
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|97
|5
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|93
|6
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|72
|7
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|64
|8
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|62
|9
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|59
|10
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|48
|11
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|34
|12
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|33
|13
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|31
|14
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|28
|15
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|28
|16
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|27
|17
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|25
|18
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|24
|19
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|20
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|23
|21
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|20
|22
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|20
|23
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|15
|24
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|15
|25
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|14
|26
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|14
|27
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|14
|28
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|13
|29
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|13
|30
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|13
|31
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|13
|32
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|33
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|34
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|35
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|36
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|9
|37
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|7
|38
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|39
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha
|6
|40
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|6
|41
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|6
|42
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|43
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|4
|44
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|45
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|46
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2
|47
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|2
|48
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|49
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|2
|50
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
|2
|51
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|52
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|53
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
|2
|54
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|1
|55
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|56
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun
|1
|57
|Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
|1
|58
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|1
|59
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|1
|60
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|61
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|62
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|1
|63
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|1
|64
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|65
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|1
|66
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|67
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|1
|68
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|1
|69
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|1
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|77:15:32
|2
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:10:36
|3
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:10:52
|4
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:19:21
|5
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:18:11
|6
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:19:16
|7
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:20:29
|8
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
|1:31:09
|9
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|1:33:35
|10
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:47:53
|11
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:58:46
|12
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2:10:08
|13
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:12:06
|14
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2:14:37
|15
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2:28:39
|16
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|2:32:26
|17
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
|2:48:22
|18
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|2:52:11
|19
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3:00:03
|20
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3:02:45
|21
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|3:09:28
|22
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3:10:43
|23
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3:13:57
|24
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|3:15:55
|25
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3:18:43
|26
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3:18:57
|27
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|3:35:25
|28
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3:36:46
|29
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|3:39:30
|1
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|230:46:35
|2
|RadioShack Leopard
|0:03:39
|3
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:07:37
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:15:51
|5
|Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:29:24
|6
|Katusha Team
|0:56:11
|7
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:20:13
|8
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|1:37:02
|9
|Garmin - Sharp
|1:46:15
|10
|BMC Racing Team
|1:46:24
|11
|Sky Procycling
|1:47:11
|12
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:56:56
|13
|Team Europcar
|2:13:41
|14
|FDJ.fr
|2:26:48
|15
|Lampre - Merida
|3:32:14
|16
|Sojasun
|3:33:50
|17
|Vacansoleil-DCM
|3:52:05
|18
|Astana Pro Team
|4:12:34
|19
|Orica GreenEdge
|4:58:47
|20
|Lotto-Belisol
|5:18:31
|21
|Team Argos-Shimano
|5:22:31
|22
|Cannondale
|5:29:15
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
-
McCabe ready to sign with Israel Cycling AcademyTwo-time US criterium champion jumps to WorldTour from Floyd's Pro Cycling
-
Steve Peters offers no answers on testosterone delivery in Freeman tribunalFormer Sky, British Cycling medical head says GMC accusations of doping are "a leap"
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy