Tour de France: Greipel wins stage 6

Impey becomes first South African in yellow jersey

Image 1 of 83

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) wins stage 6 of the Tour de France.

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) wins stage 6 of the Tour de France.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 83

Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano).

Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano).
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 3 of 83

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) in Aix-en-Provence ahead of his win on stage 6 of the Tour de France.

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) in Aix-en-Provence ahead of his win on stage 6 of the Tour de France.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 4 of 83

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep).

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep).
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 5 of 83

Tour de France director Christian Prudhomme.

Tour de France director Christian Prudhomme.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 6 of 83

Shayne Bannan and Matt White are pleased with Orica-GreenEdge's Tour de France.

Shayne Bannan and Matt White are pleased with Orica-GreenEdge's Tour de France.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 7 of 83

The GC contenders all came in 5 seconds down in Montpellier.

The GC contenders all came in 5 seconds down in Montpellier.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 8 of 83

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) was an emphatic winner.

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) was an emphatic winner.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 9 of 83

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) wins stage 6 of the 2013 Tour de France in Montpellier.

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) wins stage 6 of the 2013 Tour de France in Montpellier.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 10 of 83

Andy Schleck (RadioShack-Leopard) in pensive mood.

Andy Schleck (RadioShack-Leopard) in pensive mood.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 11 of 83

Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Leopard) made his Tour de France debut in 1998.

Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Leopard) made his Tour de France debut in 1998.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 12 of 83

Rein Taaramae (Cofidis) has struggled so far.

Rein Taaramae (Cofidis) has struggled so far.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 13 of 83

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) sports Three Musketeers beard in Aix-en-Provence.

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) sports Three Musketeers beard in Aix-en-Provence.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 14 of 83

Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) rides to the start.

Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) rides to the start.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 15 of 83

Chris Froome (Sky) signs autographs in Aix-en-Provence.

Chris Froome (Sky) signs autographs in Aix-en-Provence.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 16 of 83

Chris Froome (Sky) is the favourite for Tour de France victory.

Chris Froome (Sky) is the favourite for Tour de France victory.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 17 of 83

Chris Froome flanked by Sky press officer Chris Haynes.

Chris Froome flanked by Sky press officer Chris Haynes.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 18 of 83

Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) signs autographs before the start of stage 6 of the Tour de France.

Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) signs autographs before the start of stage 6 of the Tour de France.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 19 of 83

Andreas Kloden (RadioShack-Leopard) stocks up.

Andreas Kloden (RadioShack-Leopard) stocks up.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 20 of 83

Robert Gesink (Belkin).

Robert Gesink (Belkin).
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 21 of 83

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) beats Peter Sagan and Marcel Kittel.

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) beats Peter Sagan and Marcel Kittel.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 22 of 83

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) claimed the 5th Tour stage win of his career in Montpellier.

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) claimed the 5th Tour stage win of his career in Montpellier.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 23 of 83

Janez Brajkovic (Astana)

Janez Brajkovic (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 83

Lars Boom (Belkin)

Lars Boom (Belkin)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 83

Mark Cavendish inspects himself for damage

Mark Cavendish inspects himself for damage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 83

Brian Vandborg and Peter Sagan (Cannondale)

Brian Vandborg and Peter Sagan (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 83

Peter Sagan (Cannondale)

Peter Sagan (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 83

Alan Marangoni (Cannondale)

Alan Marangoni (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 83

Moreno Moser (Cannondale)

Moreno Moser (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 83

Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil - DCM)

Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil - DCM)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 83

Janez Brajkovic (Astana) is checked out after a crash

Janez Brajkovic (Astana) is checked out after a crash
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 83

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) won the stage and the combativity award.

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) won the stage and the combativity award.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 33 of 83

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) won in Montpellier.

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) won in Montpellier.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 34 of 83

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) celebrates on the podium.

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) celebrates on the podium.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 35 of 83

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol).

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol).
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 36 of 83

Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge) takes hold of the maillot jaune.

Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge) takes hold of the maillot jaune.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 37 of 83

Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge) is feted in Montpellier.

Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge) is feted in Montpellier.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 38 of 83

Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge) took yellow from teammate Simon Gerrans.

Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge) took yellow from teammate Simon Gerrans.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 39 of 83

Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge) on the podium.

Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge) on the podium.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 40 of 83

Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge) is the first African in the yellow jersey.

Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge) is the first African in the yellow jersey.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 41 of 83

Yukiya Arashiro (Europcar)

Yukiya Arashiro (Europcar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 83

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) goes to sign on.

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) goes to sign on.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 43 of 83

Jean-Francois Pescheux congratulates Shayne Bannan on his team's Tour to date.

Jean-Francois Pescheux congratulates Shayne Bannan on his team's Tour to date.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 44 of 83

Daryl Impey (Orica - GreenEdge) on the podium

Daryl Impey (Orica - GreenEdge) on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 83

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) wins stage 6 at the Tour

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) wins stage 6 at the Tour
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 83

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) triumphs in stage 6

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) triumphs in stage 6
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 83

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) celebrates victory

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) celebrates victory
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 83

Stage 6 winner Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol)

Stage 6 winner Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 83

New yellow jersey wearer Daryl Impey (Orica - GreenEdge)

New yellow jersey wearer Daryl Impey (Orica - GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 83

Daryl Impey (Orica - GreenEdge) in yellow

Daryl Impey (Orica - GreenEdge) in yellow
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 51 of 83

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol)

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 52 of 83

Damiano Cunego (Lampre - Merida)

Damiano Cunego (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 53 of 83

Janez Brajkovic (Astana) sits after a crash before getting up and trying to get back into the race

Janez Brajkovic (Astana) sits after a crash before getting up and trying to get back into the race
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 54 of 83

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) had time to celebrate winning the stage

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) had time to celebrate winning the stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 55 of 83

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) beat all the top sprinters in stage 6

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) beat all the top sprinters in stage 6
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 56 of 83

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) triumphs in stage 6

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) triumphs in stage 6
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 57 of 83

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma Quick Step) signals for help after a crash

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma Quick Step) signals for help after a crash
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 58 of 83

Janez Brajkovic (Astana Pro Team) seems stunned after a crash

Janez Brajkovic (Astana Pro Team) seems stunned after a crash
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 59 of 83

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma - Quick Step) gets back underway

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma - Quick Step) gets back underway
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 60 of 83

Bauke Mollema and Robert Gesink (Belkin)

Bauke Mollema and Robert Gesink (Belkin)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 61 of 83

Janez Brajkovic (Astana) waits for help after a crash

Janez Brajkovic (Astana) waits for help after a crash
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 62 of 83

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) was suffering from illness and abandoned the Tour de France on stage 6.

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) was suffering from illness and abandoned the Tour de France on stage 6.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 63 of 83

Romain Sicard (Euskatel-Euskadi) rides to sign on.

Romain Sicard (Euskatel-Euskadi) rides to sign on.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 64 of 83

Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) began stage 6 in the yellow jersey.

Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) began stage 6 in the yellow jersey.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 65 of 83

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Merida) is biding his time ahead of the mountains.

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Merida) is biding his time ahead of the mountains.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 66 of 83

John Gadret (Ag2r-La Mondiale).

John Gadret (Ag2r-La Mondiale).
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 67 of 83

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) is still chasing a first win as world champion.

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) is still chasing a first win as world champion.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 68 of 83

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) before the start.

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) before the start.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 69 of 83

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) at the 2013 Tour de France.

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) at the 2013 Tour de France.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 70 of 83

Bernard Hinault remains a visible presence at the Tour de France.

Bernard Hinault remains a visible presence at the Tour de France.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 71 of 83

Swiss champion Michael Schär (BMC).

Swiss champion Michael Schär (BMC).
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 72 of 83

Brothers in arms. Danny and Boy Van Poppel of Vacansoleil-DCM.

Brothers in arms. Danny and Boy Van Poppel of Vacansoleil-DCM.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 73 of 83

Simon Gerrans in yellow with Orica-GreenEdge manager Shayne Bannon.

Simon Gerrans in yellow with Orica-GreenEdge manager Shayne Bannon.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 74 of 83

Green jersey Peter Sagan (Cannondale)

Green jersey Peter Sagan (Cannondale)
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 75 of 83

Yellow jersey Simon Gerrans (Orica GreenEdge)

Yellow jersey Simon Gerrans (Orica GreenEdge)
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 76 of 83

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma Quick Step) gets back underway after a crash.

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma Quick Step) gets back underway after a crash.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 77 of 83

Chris Froome (Sky) rides next to Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge)

Chris Froome (Sky) rides next to Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 78 of 83

Janez Brajkovic (Astana) sits on the pavement after crash

Janez Brajkovic (Astana) sits on the pavement after crash
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 79 of 83

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) sprints to win stage 6

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) sprints to win stage 6
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 80 of 83

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) crashed in the finale but still finished 4th.

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) crashed in the finale but still finished 4th.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 81 of 83

Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) enjoys life in the yellow jersey.

Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) enjoys life in the yellow jersey.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 82 of 83

Simon Gerrans and Orica-GreenEdge manager Shane Bannon are pleased with their team's Tour showing to date.

Simon Gerrans and Orica-GreenEdge manager Shane Bannon are pleased with their team's Tour showing to date.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 83 of 83

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) reports for duty.

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) reports for duty.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

André Greipel took his first win of the 2013 Tour de France on stage 6 in Montpellier on day that saw Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge) become the first African to wear the yellow jersey after his teammate Simon Gerrans was caught on the wrong side of a split in the bunch in the final kilometre.

Greipel's Tour stage victory softens blow of losing injured Van den Broeck

Greipel got the perfect lead-out from his Lotto-Belisol team to beat Peter Sagan (Cannondale) by a clear bike length in the sprint finish, while his compatriot Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) finished in third with yesterday’s winner Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) having to settle for fourth. The win means that Greipel is now 29 points behind Sagan in the points classification, and the Slovak struck a sullen figure on the podium, disappointed by missing out on another victory.

Lotto-Belisol left it late to take hold of the front of the peloton, waiting until many teams had done their turn. “It was really nervous,” Greipel explained. “I told my team to wait as long as possible. We came to the front with about 2km to go and everyone could see that we had some horsepower. I’m really proud of the team today.”

Many had expected Cavendish to take the glory in Montpellier and the Manxman has history here as the victor in 2011, on the last occasion the Tour visited the city. Cavendish’s task was complicated by a crash with 33km, however, and he was forced to expend valuable energy and take some risks to get back up to the peloton.

In the overall standings, Simon Gerrans handed his lead over to Orica-GreenEdge teammate Daryl Impey, as the South African becomes the first African to wear the Tour’s yellow jersey in the same city where Robbie Hunter became the first African to win a stage back in 2007. Gerrans led out fellow Australian Matt Goss for the sprint, and then conceded five seconds to Impey when the bunch split in the finale. The duo is now split by Sky’s Edvald Boasson Hagen, who lies three seconds down in second.

“It’s an unbelievable experience,” Impey said after standing on the podium. “If you’d told be that I was going to be wearing this, I would have said you were lying. It is a special moment for me and for African cycling.

“When Simon [Gerrans] got the jersey on stage three, I was happy to do the work for him, but he saw how much it meant to me and how much it would change my life. To see him do the lead-out today shows how much of a champion he is. He could have sat up, but he lead out Gossy [Matt Goss] and I was lucky to be his last lead-out man. I’m now the first for something.”

How it happened

There were two non-starters on the sixth day of the Tour de France. Jurgen van den Broeck’s (Lotto-Belisol) GC hopes were dashed in the finish line crash yesterday when the Belgian injured his knee and was unable to continue. Maxime Bouet (AG2R-La Mondiale), who was also caught up in the crash, abandoned with a fractured wrist.

The riders got under way in fine conditions, with little of the forecast wind immediately apparent. Luis Angel Maté (Cofidis) set himself up for a long day in the saddle when went from the gun, but he found himself with no company. Cofidis have been pretty quiet in this year’s race and Maté is the first rider from the French team to make it into a break. Cofidis are without a win in the Tour since 2008, when Sylvain Chavanel and Samuel Dumoulin took one each.

It wasn’t long before the wind started to pick up and Maté struggled against the gusts. The Cofidis rider had a maximum lead of 5:30 before he sat up and was caught after only 44 kilometres off the front.

With Maté caught there were no riders brave enough or, perhaps, foolhardy enough to try an attack, as the high pace in the peloton in anticipation of crosswinds in the seonc half of the stage put paid to any breakaway attempts. The peloton sat tight as they descended towards the intermediate sprint and the only classified climb of the day. Greipel took full points on this occasion with Cavendish trailing behind him, while Sky’s Kanstantin Siutsou led the bunch over the Col de la Vayède.

Nacer Bouhanni’s (FDJ) Tour de France continued to go from bad to worse as he was dropped on the Col de la Vayède, the only categorised climb of the day. Bouhanni has been suffering from stomach problems since the early days of the race and this spelt the end for the FDJ rider, as the former French champion climbed off with 86 kilometres still to run to the finish. Fredrik Kessiakoff (Astana) also abandoned shortly afterwards, leaving the Kazakh team with seven riders.

Defending the yellow jersey, Orica-GreenEdge kept the pace of the peloton very high. In fact the pace was so high that many riders missed their musettes in the feed zone. With 33k to go Cavendish crashed and was forced to make a bike change. The Manxman had to chase hard, but helped by teammate Peter Velits, he managed to get back on.

More bad luck was to come for Astana, when Janez Brajkovic crashed with 11 kilometres to the finish. The Slovenian took a long time to climb back on his bike and looked pretty tentative on the run to the finish. He was taken to the Tour’s mobile hospital unit after finishing the stage.

Coming into the final kilometre Lotto-Belisol and Argos-Shimano were the teams fighting for position. Greipel was able to convert his team’s effort into success, beating Sagan and Kittel across the line. After Omega Pharma-QuickStep team had done much of the work during the day, Cavendish was left to his own devices in the final kilometre. Given his efforts in chasing back on, it was perhaps too much for the Manxman, who had to settle for fourth on the day.

 

 

Full Results
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol3:59:02
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
3Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
4Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
5Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
6Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
7Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
8Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
9Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
10Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
11Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
12Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
13Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
14Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
15Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
16Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
17Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:05
18Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
19Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
20Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
21Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
22Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
23Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
24Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
25Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
26Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
27Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
28Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
29Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
30Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
31Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
32Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
33Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
34Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
35Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha
36Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
37Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
38Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
39Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
40Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
41Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
42Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
43Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
44William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
45Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
46Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
47Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
48Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
49Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
50Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
51Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
52Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
53Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
54Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
55Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
56Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
57Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
58Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
59Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
60Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
61Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
62Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
63Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
64Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
65José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
66Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
67Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
68Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
69Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
70Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
71John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
72Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
73Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
74Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
75Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
76Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
77Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
78Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
79Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
80Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
81Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
82Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
83Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
84Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
85Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
86Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
87Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
88Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
89Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
90Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
91Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
92Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
93Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
94Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
95Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
96Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
97Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
98David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
99Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
100Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
101Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
102Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
103Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
104Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
105Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
106Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
107Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
108Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
109Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
110Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
111Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
112Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
113Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
114Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun
115Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
116Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr
117Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
118Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
119Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
120Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
121Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha
122Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
123Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
124Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
125Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:24
126Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
127Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
128Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
129Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
130Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:00:29
131Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
132Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:32
133Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:40
134Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
135Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:46
136Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:51
137Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
138Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:59
139Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
140Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:02
141Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:01:03
142John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:01:32
143Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:40
144David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling0:01:54
145Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:02:17
146Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:02:59
147Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:03:25
148Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:03:54
149Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
150Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
151Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:03:58
152Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
153Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
154Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:05:18
155Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
156Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
157Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
158Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
159Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
160Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
161Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
162Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp
163Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
164Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
165David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
166Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
167Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
168Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
169Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
170Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
171Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
172Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
173Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
174Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
175Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
176Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
177Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
178Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
179Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
180Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
181Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:05:46
182Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:57
183Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:07:10
184Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
185Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
186Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
187Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
188Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
189Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:07:36
190Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:10:48
191Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNSJurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
DNSMaxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFNacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNFFredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team

Points
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol45pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling35
3Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano30
4Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step26
5Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi22
6Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha20
7Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team18
8Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team16
9Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida14
10Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12
11Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun10
12Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling8
13Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge6
14Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
15Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge2

Intermediate sprint - Maussane-Les-Alpilles, 63km
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol20pts
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step17
3Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha15
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling13
5Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step11
6Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10
7Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling9
8Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step8
9Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step7
10Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
11Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step5
12Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team4
13Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge3
14Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team2
15Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1

Mountain 1 - Col de la Vayède (Cat. 4) 68km
1Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling1

Most combative rider
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol

Young riders
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling3:59:02
2Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
3Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
4Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
5Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:05
6Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
7Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
8Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
9Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
10Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
11Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
12Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
13Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
14Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
15Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
16Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
17Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
18Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
19Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:51
20John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:01:32
21Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:02:59
22Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:05:18
23Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
24Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
25Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
26Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
27Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
28Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
29Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
30Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:57
31Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:07:10
32Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
33Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
34Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:10:48

Teams
1Vacansoleil-DCM11:57:11
2Orica GreenEdge
3Lotto-Belisol
4Sky Procycling0:00:05
5Movistar Team
6Euskaltel - Euskadi
7Katusha Team
8Sojasun
9Omega Pharma-Quick Step
10Ag2R La Mondiale
11Team Argos-Shimano
12Lampre - Merida
13Cannondale
14BMC Racing Team0:00:10
15Garmin - Sharp
16Team Saxo-Tinkoff
17RadioShack Leopard
18FDJ.fr
19Belkin Pro Cycling
20Cofidis, Solutions Credits
21Team Europcar
22Astana Pro Team0:09:12

General classification after stage 6
1Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge22:18:17
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:00:03
3Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:05
4Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
5Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:06
6Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
7Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:08
8Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
9Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:14
10Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
11Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
12Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
13Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:00:22
14Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
15Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
16Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
17Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
18Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:25
19Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
20Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
21Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
22Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:00:30
23Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:31
24Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
25Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
26Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
27Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha0:00:33
28Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
29Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
30Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
31Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
32Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:34
33Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
34Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
35Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
36Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
37Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:38
38Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:42
39Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
40Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
41Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
42Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:47
43Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
44Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
45Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:01:01
46Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:09
47Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
48John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
49Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun0:01:15
50Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
51Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
52Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:18
53Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
54Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:20
55Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:21
56Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:24
57Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
58Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:25
59Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
60Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:29
61Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
62Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
63Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
64Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:02
65Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun0:03:44
66Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:03:47
67Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:04:37
68Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:49
69Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr0:05:06
70Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun0:05:29
71Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha0:05:35
72Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard0:05:36
73Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:05:56
74Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:06:17
75Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun0:06:48
76Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun0:06:53
77Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:07:02
78Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:07:52
79Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:08:30
80Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
81Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:08:59
82Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:09:08
83Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:09:32
84Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha0:09:51
85Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:10:02
86Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:10:22
87Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:10:31
88Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:10:56
89Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:10:57
90Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:11:44
91Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:13:03
92Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:13:05
93Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard0:13:55
94Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team0:14:05
95Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:14:08
96Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling0:14:12
97Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:14:36
98Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard0:14:38
99Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:14:52
100Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:15:07
101Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha0:15:26
102Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
103Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:15:27
104David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp0:15:43
105Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp
106Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun0:16:14
107Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha0:16:42
108Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:17:11
109Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun0:17:39
110Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:17:40
111Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
112Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:17:41
113Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:18:06
114Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol0:18:07
115Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:18:28
116Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:18:47
117Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:18:49
118Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:18:54
119Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:19:33
120Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:19:53
121Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:20:37
122José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team0:21:34
123Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:21:56
124Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:22:19
125André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:22:22
126Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:22:38
127David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling0:23:11
128Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:23:13
129Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling0:23:55
130Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:24:07
131Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha0:24:15
132Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:24:22
133John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:24:28
134Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:24:31
135David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar0:25:33
136Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:26:39
137Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:26:50
138Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:27:07
139Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:27:15
140Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp0:27:25
141Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol0:27:30
142Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr0:27:43
143Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:27:47
144Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:27:50
145Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:27:52
146Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
147Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:28:05
148Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
149Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:28:14
150Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:29:00
151Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:29:18
152Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:29:39
153Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:30:06
154Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:30:44
155Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:30:48
156Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:32:06
157Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr0:32:09
158Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar0:33:02
159Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:33:13
160Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:33:42
161Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:34:34
162Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:34:54
163Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:35:01
164Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:35:10
165Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:35:22
166Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:36:08
167Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:36:16
168Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:36:24
169Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:36:44
170Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:37:14
171William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr0:37:32
172Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp0:38:02
173Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:38:43
174Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:38:44
175Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha0:38:45
176Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:39:30
177Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:39:31
178Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:39:47
179Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge0:40:33
180Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:40:36
181Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:41:40
182Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:42:19
183Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:42:39
184Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:42:40
185Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:42:48
186Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:43:03
187Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:44:11
188Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:44:37
189Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:44:52
190Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:45:41
191Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:46:18

Points classification
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling159pts
2André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol130
3Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step119
4Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha111
5Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano87
6Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team71
7Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling66
8Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team65
9Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi51
10Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step49
11Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team46
12Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale42
13Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team40
14Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun39
15Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida36
16Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge34
17Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge33
18Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard30
19Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun30
20David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp30
21Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team26
22Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team26
23Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol24
24Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step22
25Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team20
26Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale20
27Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida19
28Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling19
29Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step19
30Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar18
31Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team17
32David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar17
33Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team17
34Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team17
35Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp16
36Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol16
37Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar15
38Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun15
39Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15
40Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge15
41Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun13
42Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi13
43Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar13
44Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge11
45Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi11
46Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step10
47Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar10
48Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff9
49Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida8
50John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano8
51Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team8
52Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano8
53Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi7
54Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
55Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
56Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step5
57Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff4
58Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team4
59Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team4
60Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3
61Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge3
62Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
63Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team2
64Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun1
65Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling1
66Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol1
67Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1

Mountains classification
1Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar10pts
2Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge5
3Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
4Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
5Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3
6Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar2
7Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2
8Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2
9Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun2
10Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun2
11Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar1
12Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling1
13Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1
14Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling1
15Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling1
16Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun1
17David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar1
18Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1

Young riders classification
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step22:18:23
2Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:00:16
3Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:00:19
4Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:25
5Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:28
6Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:41
7Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
8Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:03
9Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun0:03:38
10Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard0:05:30
11Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:09:56
12Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:10:16
13Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:10:25
14Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:10:51
15Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:14:30
16Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:14:46
17Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:15:01
18Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun0:16:08
19Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:18:00
20John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:24:22
21Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:24:25
22Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp0:27:19
23Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:27:59
24Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:28:08
25Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:28:54
26Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar0:32:56
27Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:33:36
28Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:35:04
29Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:36:18
30Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:38:38
31Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:40:30
32Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:41:34
33Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:42:34
34Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:44:05

Teams classification
1Orica GreenEdge66:03:04
2Sky Procycling0:00:08
3Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:19
4Movistar Team0:00:25
5Garmin - Sharp0:00:27
6Lampre - Merida0:00:30
7Vacansoleil-DCM0:00:33
8Katusha Team
9BMC Racing Team0:00:36
10RadioShack Leopard0:00:38
11Belkin Pro Cycling0:00:47
12FDJ.fr0:00:52
13Ag2R La Mondiale0:01:09
14Sojasun0:01:15
15Team Europcar0:01:23
16Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:29
17Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:30
18Cannondale0:02:02
19Astana Pro Team0:10:08
20Lotto-Belisol0:13:00
21Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:17:40
22Team Argos-Shimano0:53:35

