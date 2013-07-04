Tour de France: Greipel wins stage 6
Impey becomes first South African in yellow jersey
Stage 6: Aix-en-Provence - Montpellier
André Greipel took his first win of the 2013 Tour de France on stage 6 in Montpellier on day that saw Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge) become the first African to wear the yellow jersey after his teammate Simon Gerrans was caught on the wrong side of a split in the bunch in the final kilometre.
Greipel got the perfect lead-out from his Lotto-Belisol team to beat Peter Sagan (Cannondale) by a clear bike length in the sprint finish, while his compatriot Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) finished in third with yesterday’s winner Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) having to settle for fourth. The win means that Greipel is now 29 points behind Sagan in the points classification, and the Slovak struck a sullen figure on the podium, disappointed by missing out on another victory.
Lotto-Belisol left it late to take hold of the front of the peloton, waiting until many teams had done their turn. “It was really nervous,” Greipel explained. “I told my team to wait as long as possible. We came to the front with about 2km to go and everyone could see that we had some horsepower. I’m really proud of the team today.”
Many had expected Cavendish to take the glory in Montpellier and the Manxman has history here as the victor in 2011, on the last occasion the Tour visited the city. Cavendish’s task was complicated by a crash with 33km, however, and he was forced to expend valuable energy and take some risks to get back up to the peloton.
In the overall standings, Simon Gerrans handed his lead over to Orica-GreenEdge teammate Daryl Impey, as the South African becomes the first African to wear the Tour’s yellow jersey in the same city where Robbie Hunter became the first African to win a stage back in 2007. Gerrans led out fellow Australian Matt Goss for the sprint, and then conceded five seconds to Impey when the bunch split in the finale. The duo is now split by Sky’s Edvald Boasson Hagen, who lies three seconds down in second.
“It’s an unbelievable experience,” Impey said after standing on the podium. “If you’d told be that I was going to be wearing this, I would have said you were lying. It is a special moment for me and for African cycling.
“When Simon [Gerrans] got the jersey on stage three, I was happy to do the work for him, but he saw how much it meant to me and how much it would change my life. To see him do the lead-out today shows how much of a champion he is. He could have sat up, but he lead out Gossy [Matt Goss] and I was lucky to be his last lead-out man. I’m now the first for something.”
How it happened
There were two non-starters on the sixth day of the Tour de France. Jurgen van den Broeck’s (Lotto-Belisol) GC hopes were dashed in the finish line crash yesterday when the Belgian injured his knee and was unable to continue. Maxime Bouet (AG2R-La Mondiale), who was also caught up in the crash, abandoned with a fractured wrist.
The riders got under way in fine conditions, with little of the forecast wind immediately apparent. Luis Angel Maté (Cofidis) set himself up for a long day in the saddle when went from the gun, but he found himself with no company. Cofidis have been pretty quiet in this year’s race and Maté is the first rider from the French team to make it into a break. Cofidis are without a win in the Tour since 2008, when Sylvain Chavanel and Samuel Dumoulin took one each.
It wasn’t long before the wind started to pick up and Maté struggled against the gusts. The Cofidis rider had a maximum lead of 5:30 before he sat up and was caught after only 44 kilometres off the front.
With Maté caught there were no riders brave enough or, perhaps, foolhardy enough to try an attack, as the high pace in the peloton in anticipation of crosswinds in the seonc half of the stage put paid to any breakaway attempts. The peloton sat tight as they descended towards the intermediate sprint and the only classified climb of the day. Greipel took full points on this occasion with Cavendish trailing behind him, while Sky’s Kanstantin Siutsou led the bunch over the Col de la Vayède.
Nacer Bouhanni’s (FDJ) Tour de France continued to go from bad to worse as he was dropped on the Col de la Vayède, the only categorised climb of the day. Bouhanni has been suffering from stomach problems since the early days of the race and this spelt the end for the FDJ rider, as the former French champion climbed off with 86 kilometres still to run to the finish. Fredrik Kessiakoff (Astana) also abandoned shortly afterwards, leaving the Kazakh team with seven riders.
Defending the yellow jersey, Orica-GreenEdge kept the pace of the peloton very high. In fact the pace was so high that many riders missed their musettes in the feed zone. With 33k to go Cavendish crashed and was forced to make a bike change. The Manxman had to chase hard, but helped by teammate Peter Velits, he managed to get back on.
More bad luck was to come for Astana, when Janez Brajkovic crashed with 11 kilometres to the finish. The Slovenian took a long time to climb back on his bike and looked pretty tentative on the run to the finish. He was taken to the Tour’s mobile hospital unit after finishing the stage.
Coming into the final kilometre Lotto-Belisol and Argos-Shimano were the teams fighting for position. Greipel was able to convert his team’s effort into success, beating Sagan and Kittel across the line. After Omega Pharma-QuickStep team had done much of the work during the day, Cavendish was left to his own devices in the final kilometre. Given his efforts in chasing back on, it was perhaps too much for the Manxman, who had to settle for fourth on the day.
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|3:59:02
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|4
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|5
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|6
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|7
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|10
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
|12
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|13
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|14
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|16
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|17
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:05
|18
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|19
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|20
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|21
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|22
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|23
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
|24
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|25
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|26
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|27
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|28
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|29
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|30
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|31
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|32
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|33
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|34
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
|35
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha
|36
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|37
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|38
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
|39
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|40
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|41
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|42
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|43
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|44
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|45
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|46
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|47
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|48
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|49
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|50
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|51
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|52
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|53
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|54
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|55
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|56
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|57
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|58
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|59
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|60
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|61
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|62
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|63
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|64
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|65
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|66
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|67
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|68
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|69
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|70
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|71
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|72
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|73
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
|74
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|75
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|76
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|77
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
|78
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|79
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|80
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|81
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|82
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|83
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|84
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|85
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|86
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|87
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|88
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|89
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|90
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|91
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|92
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|93
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|94
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|95
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|96
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|97
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|98
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|99
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|100
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|101
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|102
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|103
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|104
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|105
|Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
|106
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|107
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|108
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|109
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|110
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|111
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|112
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|113
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|114
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun
|115
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|116
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|117
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|118
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|119
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|120
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
|121
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha
|122
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|123
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|124
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|125
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:24
|126
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|127
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|128
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|129
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|130
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:29
|131
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
|132
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:32
|133
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:40
|134
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|135
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:46
|136
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:51
|137
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|138
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:59
|139
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|140
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:02
|141
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:01:03
|142
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:01:32
|143
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:40
|144
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:01:54
|145
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:02:17
|146
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:02:59
|147
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:03:25
|148
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:03:54
|149
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|150
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|151
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:03:58
|152
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|153
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|154
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:05:18
|155
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|156
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|157
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|158
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|159
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
|160
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|161
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|162
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|163
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|164
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|165
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
|166
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|167
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|168
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|169
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|170
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|171
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|172
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|173
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|174
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|175
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|176
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|177
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|178
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|179
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|180
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|181
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:46
|182
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:57
|183
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:07:10
|184
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|185
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|186
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
|187
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|188
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|189
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:36
|190
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:48
|191
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|DNS
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|DNS
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|DNF
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|45
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|35
|3
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|30
|4
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|26
|5
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|22
|6
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|20
|7
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|8
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|16
|9
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|14
|10
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|11
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
|10
|12
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|8
|13
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|6
|14
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|15
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|2
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|20
|pts
|2
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|17
|3
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|15
|4
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|13
|5
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|11
|6
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|7
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|9
|8
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|8
|9
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|7
|10
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|11
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|5
|12
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|13
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|14
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|2
|15
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1
|1
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|1
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3:59:02
|2
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|3
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:05
|6
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|7
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
|8
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|9
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|10
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|11
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|12
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|13
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|14
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|15
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|17
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
|18
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|19
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:51
|20
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:01:32
|21
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:02:59
|22
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:05:18
|23
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|24
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|25
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|26
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|27
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|28
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|29
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|30
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:57
|31
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:07:10
|32
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|33
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|34
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:48
|1
|Vacansoleil-DCM
|11:57:11
|2
|Orica GreenEdge
|3
|Lotto-Belisol
|4
|Sky Procycling
|0:00:05
|5
|Movistar Team
|6
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|7
|Katusha Team
|8
|Sojasun
|9
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|10
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|11
|Team Argos-Shimano
|12
|Lampre - Merida
|13
|Cannondale
|14
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:10
|15
|Garmin - Sharp
|16
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|17
|RadioShack Leopard
|18
|FDJ.fr
|19
|Belkin Pro Cycling
|20
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|21
|Team Europcar
|22
|Astana Pro Team
|0:09:12
|1
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|22:18:17
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:00:03
|3
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:05
|4
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|5
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:06
|6
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|7
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:08
|8
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|9
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:14
|10
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|11
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|12
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|13
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:22
|14
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|15
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|16
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|17
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|18
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:25
|19
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|20
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|21
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|22
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:30
|23
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:31
|24
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|25
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|26
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|27
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
|0:00:33
|28
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|29
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|30
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|31
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|32
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:34
|33
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|34
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|35
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|36
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|37
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:38
|38
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:42
|39
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|40
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|41
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|42
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:47
|43
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|44
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|45
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:01
|46
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:09
|47
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|48
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|49
|Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
|0:01:15
|50
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
|51
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
|52
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:18
|53
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|54
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:20
|55
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:21
|56
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:24
|57
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|58
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:25
|59
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|60
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:29
|61
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|62
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|63
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|64
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:02:02
|65
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
|0:03:44
|66
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:03:47
|67
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:37
|68
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:49
|69
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:05:06
|70
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
|0:05:29
|71
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha
|0:05:35
|72
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|0:05:36
|73
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:56
|74
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:06:17
|75
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
|0:06:48
|76
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun
|0:06:53
|77
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:02
|78
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:07:52
|79
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:30
|80
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|81
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:08:59
|82
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:08
|83
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:09:32
|84
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha
|0:09:51
|85
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:10:02
|86
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:10:22
|87
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:10:31
|88
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:56
|89
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:10:57
|90
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:11:44
|91
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:13:03
|92
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:13:05
|93
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|0:13:55
|94
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:14:05
|95
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:14:08
|96
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|0:14:12
|97
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:14:36
|98
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|0:14:38
|99
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:14:52
|100
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:15:07
|101
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|0:15:26
|102
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|103
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:27
|104
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
|0:15:43
|105
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|106
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|0:16:14
|107
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
|0:16:42
|108
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:17:11
|109
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
|0:17:39
|110
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:17:40
|111
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|112
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:17:41
|113
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:18:06
|114
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|0:18:07
|115
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:18:28
|116
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|0:18:47
|117
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:18:49
|118
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:18:54
|119
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:19:33
|120
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:19:53
|121
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:37
|122
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:21:34
|123
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:56
|124
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:22:19
|125
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|0:22:22
|126
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:22:38
|127
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:23:11
|128
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:23:13
|129
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|0:23:55
|130
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:24:07
|131
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|0:24:15
|132
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:24:22
|133
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:24:28
|134
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:24:31
|135
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|0:25:33
|136
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:26:39
|137
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:26:50
|138
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:27:07
|139
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:27:15
|140
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
|0:27:25
|141
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|0:27:30
|142
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|0:27:43
|143
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:27:47
|144
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:27:50
|145
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:27:52
|146
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|147
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:28:05
|148
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|149
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:28:14
|150
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:29:00
|151
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:29:18
|152
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:29:39
|153
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:30:06
|154
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:30:44
|155
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:30:48
|156
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:32:06
|157
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:32:09
|158
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:33:02
|159
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:33:13
|160
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:33:42
|161
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:34:34
|162
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:34:54
|163
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:35:01
|164
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:35:10
|165
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:35:22
|166
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:36:08
|167
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:36:16
|168
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:36:24
|169
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:36:44
|170
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:37:14
|171
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:37:32
|172
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|0:38:02
|173
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:38:43
|174
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:38:44
|175
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
|0:38:45
|176
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:39:30
|177
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:39:31
|178
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:39:47
|179
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:40:33
|180
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:40:36
|181
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:41:40
|182
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:42:19
|183
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:42:39
|184
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:42:40
|185
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:42:48
|186
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:43:03
|187
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:44:11
|188
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:44:37
|189
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:44:52
|190
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:45:41
|191
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:46:18
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|159
|pts
|2
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|130
|3
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|119
|4
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|111
|5
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|87
|6
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|71
|7
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|66
|8
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|65
|9
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|51
|10
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|49
|11
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|46
|12
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|42
|13
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|40
|14
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
|39
|15
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|36
|16
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|34
|17
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|33
|18
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|30
|19
|Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
|30
|20
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
|30
|21
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|26
|22
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|26
|23
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|24
|24
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|22
|25
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|20
|26
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|27
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|19
|28
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|19
|29
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|19
|30
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|18
|31
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|17
|32
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|17
|33
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|17
|34
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|17
|35
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
|16
|36
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|16
|37
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|15
|38
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|15
|39
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|40
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|15
|41
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
|13
|42
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|13
|43
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|13
|44
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|11
|45
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|11
|46
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|10
|47
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|10
|48
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|9
|49
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|8
|50
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|8
|51
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|8
|52
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|8
|53
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|7
|54
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|55
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|56
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|5
|57
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|4
|58
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|4
|59
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|60
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|61
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|62
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|63
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|2
|64
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
|1
|65
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|66
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|1
|67
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1
|1
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|10
|pts
|2
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|5
|3
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|4
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|5
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|6
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|7
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|8
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|9
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
|2
|10
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
|2
|11
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|1
|12
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|1
|13
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|14
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1
|15
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|1
|16
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|1
|17
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|1
|18
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|22:18:23
|2
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:16
|3
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:19
|4
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:25
|5
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:28
|6
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:41
|7
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|8
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:03
|9
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
|0:03:38
|10
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|0:05:30
|11
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:09:56
|12
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:10:16
|13
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:10:25
|14
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:10:51
|15
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:14:30
|16
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:14:46
|17
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:15:01
|18
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|0:16:08
|19
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:18:00
|20
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:24:22
|21
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:24:25
|22
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
|0:27:19
|23
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:27:59
|24
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:28:08
|25
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:28:54
|26
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:32:56
|27
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:33:36
|28
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:35:04
|29
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:36:18
|30
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:38:38
|31
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:40:30
|32
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:41:34
|33
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:42:34
|34
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:44:05
|1
|Orica GreenEdge
|66:03:04
|2
|Sky Procycling
|0:00:08
|3
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:19
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:00:25
|5
|Garmin - Sharp
|0:00:27
|6
|Lampre - Merida
|0:00:30
|7
|Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:00:33
|8
|Katusha Team
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:36
|10
|RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:38
|11
|Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:00:47
|12
|FDJ.fr
|0:00:52
|13
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:01:09
|14
|Sojasun
|0:01:15
|15
|Team Europcar
|0:01:23
|16
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:29
|17
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:30
|18
|Cannondale
|0:02:02
|19
|Astana Pro Team
|0:10:08
|20
|Lotto-Belisol
|0:13:00
|21
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:17:40
|22
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:53:35
