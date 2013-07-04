Image 1 of 83 Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) wins stage 6 of the Tour de France. (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 83 Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano). (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 83 Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) in Aix-en-Provence ahead of his win on stage 6 of the Tour de France. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 83 Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep). (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 83 Tour de France director Christian Prudhomme. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 6 of 83 Shayne Bannan and Matt White are pleased with Orica-GreenEdge's Tour de France. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 7 of 83 The GC contenders all came in 5 seconds down in Montpellier. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 8 of 83 Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) was an emphatic winner. André Greipel took his first win of the 2013 Tour de France on stage 6 in Montpellier on day that saw Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge) become the first African to wear the yellow jersey after his teammate Simon Gerrans was caught on the wrong side of a split in the bunch in the final kilometre.

Greipel got the perfect lead-out from his Lotto-Belisol team to beat Peter Sagan (Cannondale) by a clear bike length in the sprint finish, while his compatriot Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) finished in third with yesterday’s winner Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) having to settle for fourth. The win means that Greipel is now 29 points behind Sagan in the points classification, and the Slovak struck a sullen figure on the podium, disappointed by missing out on another victory.

Lotto-Belisol left it late to take hold of the front of the peloton, waiting until many teams had done their turn. “It was really nervous,” Greipel explained. “I told my team to wait as long as possible. We came to the front with about 2km to go and everyone could see that we had some horsepower. I’m really proud of the team today.”

Many had expected Cavendish to take the glory in Montpellier and the Manxman has history here as the victor in 2011, on the last occasion the Tour visited the city. Cavendish’s task was complicated by a crash with 33km, however, and he was forced to expend valuable energy and take some risks to get back up to the peloton.

In the overall standings, Simon Gerrans handed his lead over to Orica-GreenEdge teammate Daryl Impey, as the South African becomes the first African to wear the Tour’s yellow jersey in the same city where Robbie Hunter became the first African to win a stage back in 2007. Gerrans led out fellow Australian Matt Goss for the sprint, and then conceded five seconds to Impey when the bunch split in the finale. The duo is now split by Sky’s Edvald Boasson Hagen, who lies three seconds down in second.

“It’s an unbelievable experience,” Impey said after standing on the podium. “If you’d told be that I was going to be wearing this, I would have said you were lying. It is a special moment for me and for African cycling.

“When Simon [Gerrans] got the jersey on stage three, I was happy to do the work for him, but he saw how much it meant to me and how much it would change my life. To see him do the lead-out today shows how much of a champion he is. He could have sat up, but he lead out Gossy [Matt Goss] and I was lucky to be his last lead-out man. I’m now the first for something.”

How it happened

There were two non-starters on the sixth day of the Tour de France. Jurgen van den Broeck’s (Lotto-Belisol) GC hopes were dashed in the finish line crash yesterday when the Belgian injured his knee and was unable to continue. Maxime Bouet (AG2R-La Mondiale), who was also caught up in the crash, abandoned with a fractured wrist.

The riders got under way in fine conditions, with little of the forecast wind immediately apparent. Luis Angel Maté (Cofidis) set himself up for a long day in the saddle when went from the gun, but he found himself with no company. Cofidis have been pretty quiet in this year’s race and Maté is the first rider from the French team to make it into a break. Cofidis are without a win in the Tour since 2008, when Sylvain Chavanel and Samuel Dumoulin took one each.

It wasn’t long before the wind started to pick up and Maté struggled against the gusts. The Cofidis rider had a maximum lead of 5:30 before he sat up and was caught after only 44 kilometres off the front.

With Maté caught there were no riders brave enough or, perhaps, foolhardy enough to try an attack, as the high pace in the peloton in anticipation of crosswinds in the seonc half of the stage put paid to any breakaway attempts. The peloton sat tight as they descended towards the intermediate sprint and the only classified climb of the day. Greipel took full points on this occasion with Cavendish trailing behind him, while Sky’s Kanstantin Siutsou led the bunch over the Col de la Vayède.

Nacer Bouhanni’s (FDJ) Tour de France continued to go from bad to worse as he was dropped on the Col de la Vayède, the only categorised climb of the day. Bouhanni has been suffering from stomach problems since the early days of the race and this spelt the end for the FDJ rider, as the former French champion climbed off with 86 kilometres still to run to the finish. Fredrik Kessiakoff (Astana) also abandoned shortly afterwards, leaving the Kazakh team with seven riders.

Defending the yellow jersey, Orica-GreenEdge kept the pace of the peloton very high. In fact the pace was so high that many riders missed their musettes in the feed zone. With 33k to go Cavendish crashed and was forced to make a bike change. The Manxman had to chase hard, but helped by teammate Peter Velits, he managed to get back on.

More bad luck was to come for Astana, when Janez Brajkovic crashed with 11 kilometres to the finish. The Slovenian took a long time to climb back on his bike and looked pretty tentative on the run to the finish. He was taken to the Tour’s mobile hospital unit after finishing the stage.

Coming into the final kilometre Lotto-Belisol and Argos-Shimano were the teams fighting for position. Greipel was able to convert his team’s effort into success, beating Sagan and Kittel across the line. After Omega Pharma-QuickStep team had done much of the work during the day, Cavendish was left to his own devices in the final kilometre. Given his efforts in chasing back on, it was perhaps too much for the Manxman, who had to settle for fourth on the day.

Full Results 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 3:59:02 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 4 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 5 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 6 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 7 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 8 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 10 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun 12 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 13 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 14 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 15 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 16 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 17 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:05 18 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 19 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 20 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp 21 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 22 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 23 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun 24 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 25 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 26 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 27 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 28 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 29 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 30 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 31 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 32 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 33 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 34 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 35 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha 36 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 37 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 38 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha 39 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 40 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 41 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 42 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 43 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 44 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 45 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 46 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 47 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 48 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 49 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 50 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 51 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 52 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 53 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 54 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 55 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 56 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 57 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 58 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 59 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 60 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 61 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 62 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 63 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 64 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 65 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 66 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 67 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 68 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 69 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 70 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 71 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 72 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 73 Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun 74 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 75 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 76 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 77 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun 78 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 79 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 80 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 81 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 82 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 83 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 84 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 85 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 86 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 87 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 88 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 89 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 90 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 91 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 92 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 93 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 94 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 95 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 96 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 97 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 98 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 99 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 100 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 101 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 102 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 103 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 104 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 105 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 106 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 107 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 108 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 109 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 110 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 111 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 112 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 113 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 114 Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun 115 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 116 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr 117 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 118 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 119 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 120 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 121 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha 122 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 123 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 124 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 125 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:24 126 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 127 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 128 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 129 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 130 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:00:29 131 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 132 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:32 133 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:40 134 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 135 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:46 136 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:51 137 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 138 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:59 139 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 140 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:02 141 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:01:03 142 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:01:32 143 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:40 144 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:01:54 145 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:02:17 146 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:02:59 147 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:03:25 148 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:03:54 149 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 150 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 151 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:03:58 152 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 153 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 154 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:05:18 155 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 156 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 157 Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 158 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 159 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha 160 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 161 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 162 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp 163 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 164 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 165 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp 166 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 167 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 168 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 169 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 170 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 171 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 172 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 173 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 174 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 175 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 176 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 177 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 178 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 179 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 180 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 181 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:05:46 182 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:57 183 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:07:10 184 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 185 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 186 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun 187 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 188 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 189 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:07:36 190 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:10:48 191 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team DNS Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol DNS Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr DNF Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team

Points 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 45 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 35 3 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 30 4 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 26 5 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 22 6 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 20 7 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 18 8 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 16 9 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 14 10 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 11 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun 10 12 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 8 13 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 6 14 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 15 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 2

Intermediate sprint - Maussane-Les-Alpilles, 63km 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 20 pts 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 17 3 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 15 4 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 13 5 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 11 6 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 7 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 9 8 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 8 9 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 7 10 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 11 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 5 12 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 13 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 3 14 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 2 15 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1

Mountain 1 - Col de la Vayède (Cat. 4) 68km 1 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 1

Most combative rider 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol

Young riders 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3:59:02 2 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 3 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:05 6 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 7 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 8 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 9 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 10 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 11 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 12 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 13 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 14 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 15 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 17 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 18 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 19 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:51 20 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:01:32 21 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:02:59 22 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:05:18 23 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 24 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 25 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 26 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 27 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 28 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 29 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 30 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:57 31 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:07:10 32 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 33 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 34 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:10:48

Teams 1 Vacansoleil-DCM 11:57:11 2 Orica GreenEdge 3 Lotto-Belisol 4 Sky Procycling 0:00:05 5 Movistar Team 6 Euskaltel - Euskadi 7 Katusha Team 8 Sojasun 9 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 10 Ag2R La Mondiale 11 Team Argos-Shimano 12 Lampre - Merida 13 Cannondale 14 BMC Racing Team 0:00:10 15 Garmin - Sharp 16 Team Saxo-Tinkoff 17 RadioShack Leopard 18 FDJ.fr 19 Belkin Pro Cycling 20 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 21 Team Europcar 22 Astana Pro Team 0:09:12

General classification after stage 6 1 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 22:18:17 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:00:03 3 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:05 4 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 5 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:06 6 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 7 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:08 8 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 9 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:14 10 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 11 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 12 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 13 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:22 14 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 15 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 16 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 17 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 18 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:25 19 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 20 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 21 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 22 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:00:30 23 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:31 24 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 25 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 26 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 27 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha 0:00:33 28 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 29 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 30 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 31 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 32 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:34 33 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 34 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 35 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 36 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 37 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:38 38 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:42 39 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 40 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 41 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 42 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:47 43 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 44 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 45 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:01:01 46 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:09 47 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 48 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 49 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 0:01:15 50 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun 51 Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun 52 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:18 53 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 54 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:20 55 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:21 56 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:24 57 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 58 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:25 59 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 60 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:29 61 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 62 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 63 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 64 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:02:02 65 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 0:03:44 66 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:03:47 67 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:04:37 68 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:49 69 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:05:06 70 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun 0:05:29 71 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha 0:05:35 72 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 0:05:36 73 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:05:56 74 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:06:17 75 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun 0:06:48 76 Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun 0:06:53 77 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:07:02 78 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:07:52 79 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:08:30 80 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 81 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:08:59 82 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:09:08 83 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:09:32 84 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha 0:09:51 85 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:10:02 86 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:10:22 87 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:10:31 88 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:10:56 89 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:10:57 90 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:11:44 91 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:13:03 92 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:13:05 93 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 0:13:55 94 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:14:05 95 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:14:08 96 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 0:14:12 97 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:14:36 98 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 0:14:38 99 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:14:52 100 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:15:07 101 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 0:15:26 102 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 103 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:15:27 104 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp 0:15:43 105 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp 106 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 0:16:14 107 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha 0:16:42 108 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:17:11 109 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun 0:17:39 110 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:17:40 111 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 112 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:17:41 113 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:18:06 114 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 0:18:07 115 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:18:28 116 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:18:47 117 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:18:49 118 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:18:54 119 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:19:33 120 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:19:53 121 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:20:37 122 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 0:21:34 123 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:21:56 124 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:22:19 125 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:22:22 126 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:22:38 127 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:23:11 128 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:23:13 129 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 0:23:55 130 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:24:07 131 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 0:24:15 132 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:24:22 133 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:24:28 134 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:24:31 135 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 0:25:33 136 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:26:39 137 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:26:50 138 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:27:07 139 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:27:15 140 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 0:27:25 141 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 0:27:30 142 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 0:27:43 143 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:27:47 144 Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:27:50 145 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:27:52 146 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 147 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:28:05 148 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 149 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:28:14 150 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:29:00 151 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:29:18 152 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:29:39 153 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:30:06 154 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:30:44 155 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:30:48 156 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:32:06 157 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:32:09 158 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 0:33:02 159 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:33:13 160 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:33:42 161 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:34:34 162 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:34:54 163 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:35:01 164 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:35:10 165 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:35:22 166 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:36:08 167 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:36:16 168 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:36:24 169 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:36:44 170 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:37:14 171 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:37:32 172 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp 0:38:02 173 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:38:43 174 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:38:44 175 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 0:38:45 176 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:39:30 177 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:39:31 178 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:39:47 179 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 0:40:33 180 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:40:36 181 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:41:40 182 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:42:19 183 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 0:42:39 184 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:42:40 185 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:42:48 186 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:43:03 187 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:44:11 188 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:44:37 189 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:44:52 190 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:45:41 191 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:46:18

Points classification 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 159 pts 2 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 130 3 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 119 4 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 111 5 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 87 6 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 71 7 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 66 8 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 65 9 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 51 10 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 49 11 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 46 12 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 42 13 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 40 14 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun 39 15 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 36 16 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 34 17 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 33 18 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 30 19 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 30 20 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp 30 21 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 26 22 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 26 23 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 24 24 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 22 25 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 20 26 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 27 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 19 28 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 19 29 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 19 30 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 18 31 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 17 32 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 17 33 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 17 34 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 17 35 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 16 36 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 16 37 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 15 38 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 15 39 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 40 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 15 41 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 13 42 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 13 43 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 13 44 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 11 45 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 11 46 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 10 47 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 10 48 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 9 49 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 8 50 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 8 51 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 8 52 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 8 53 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 7 54 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 55 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 56 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 5 57 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 4 58 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 4 59 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 60 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 61 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 3 62 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 63 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 2 64 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun 1 65 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1 66 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 1 67 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1

Mountains classification 1 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 10 pts 2 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 5 3 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 4 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 5 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 6 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 2 7 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2 8 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2 9 Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun 2 10 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 2 11 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 1 12 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 1 13 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1 14 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 1 15 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 1 16 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 1 17 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 1 18 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1

Young riders classification 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 22:18:23 2 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:16 3 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:19 4 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:25 5 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:28 6 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:41 7 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 8 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:03 9 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 0:03:38 10 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 0:05:30 11 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:09:56 12 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:10:16 13 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:10:25 14 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:10:51 15 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:14:30 16 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:14:46 17 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:15:01 18 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 0:16:08 19 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:18:00 20 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:24:22 21 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:24:25 22 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 0:27:19 23 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:27:59 24 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:28:08 25 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:28:54 26 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 0:32:56 27 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:33:36 28 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:35:04 29 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:36:18 30 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:38:38 31 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:40:30 32 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:41:34 33 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:42:34 34 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:44:05