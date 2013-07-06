Trending

Tour de France: Froome claims first mountain scalp on Ax-3 Domaines

Sky rider takes over the race lead in Pyrenees

Image 1 of 86

Chris Froome (Sky) en route to victory in stage 8

Chris Froome (Sky) en route to victory in stage 8
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 86

Christophe Riblon (AG2R La Mondiale) would be the last member of the early break to be caught once the climbing started on stage eight

Christophe Riblon (AG2R La Mondiale) would be the last member of the early break to be caught once the climbing started on stage eight
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 86

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana)

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 86

Tour leader Daryl Impey (Orica GreenEdge) conceded nearly eight minutes and the maillot jaune to Chris Froome

Tour leader Daryl Impey (Orica GreenEdge) conceded nearly eight minutes and the maillot jaune to Chris Froome
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 86

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) in action during stage 8

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) in action during stage 8
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 86

Chris Froome (Sky) soloed to victory at Ax 3 Domaines and took over the Tour de France lead on the first day in the Pyrenees.

Chris Froome (Sky) soloed to victory at Ax 3 Domaines and took over the Tour de France lead on the first day in the Pyrenees.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 7 of 86

Tour de France leader Daryl Impey (Orica GreenEdge) awaits the start of stage 8

Tour de France leader Daryl Impey (Orica GreenEdge) awaits the start of stage 8
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 86

Chris Froome (Sky)

Chris Froome (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 86

Pierre Rolland (Europcar)

Pierre Rolland (Europcar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 86

Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)

Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 86

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp)

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 86

In addition to winning stage 8 and taking over the yellow jersey, Chris Froome also took over the lead of the mountains classification

In addition to winning stage 8 and taking over the yellow jersey, Chris Froome also took over the lead of the mountains classification
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 86

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) animated stage 8, the Tour's first day in the Pyrenees

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) animated stage 8, the Tour's first day in the Pyrenees
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 86

Chris Froome (Sky) signs autographs prior to the start of stage 8

Chris Froome (Sky) signs autographs prior to the start of stage 8
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 86

Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) in action during the Tour's first day in the Pyrenees

Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) in action during the Tour's first day in the Pyrenees
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 86

Cadel Evans (BMC) digs deep to try to limit his losses

Cadel Evans (BMC) digs deep to try to limit his losses
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 86

Matteo Bono (Lampre-Merida) abandons during stage 8

Matteo Bono (Lampre-Merida) abandons during stage 8
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 86

Daniel Martin (Garmin-Sharp)

Daniel Martin (Garmin-Sharp)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 86

Cadel Evans (BMC) fights to the finish at Ax 3 Domaines

Cadel Evans (BMC) fights to the finish at Ax 3 Domaines
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 86

Dutch champion Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM) at the head of the early break

Dutch champion Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM) at the head of the early break
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 86

Previous Tour de France champions Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) and Cadel Evans (BMC) ride alongside each other in stage 8

Previous Tour de France champions Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) and Cadel Evans (BMC) ride alongside each other in stage 8
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 86

The peloton en route from Castres to Ax 3 Domaines in stage 8 at the Tour de France

The peloton en route from Castres to Ax 3 Domaines in stage 8 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 86

Points leader Peter Sagan (Cannondale)

Points leader Peter Sagan (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 86

Stage 8 winner Chris Froome (Sky)

Stage 8 winner Chris Froome (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 86

Chris Froome (Sky)

Chris Froome (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 86

Movistar teammates Nairo Quintana and Alejandro Valverde with Juan Antonio Flecha (Vacansoleil-DCM)

Movistar teammates Nairo Quintana and Alejandro Valverde with Juan Antonio Flecha (Vacansoleil-DCM)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 86

Daryl Impey (Orica GreenEdge) resplendent in the maillot jaune during stage 8 to Ax 3 Domaines

Daryl Impey (Orica GreenEdge) resplendent in the maillot jaune during stage 8 to Ax 3 Domaines
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 86

Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) in action during stage 8

Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) in action during stage 8
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 86

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) dons the white jersey for leading the young rider classification

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) dons the white jersey for leading the young rider classification
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 86

Chris Froome shadows his Sky teammates

Chris Froome shadows his Sky teammates
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 86

New young rider classification leader Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

New young rider classification leader Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 86

The peloton en route from Castres to Ax 3 Domaines in stage 8 at the Tour de France

The peloton en route from Castres to Ax 3 Domaines in stage 8 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 86

Saxo-Tinkoff's Roman Kreuziger and Alberto Contador approach the finish of stage 8 and would concede 1:45 to winner Chris Froome

Saxo-Tinkoff's Roman Kreuziger and Alberto Contador approach the finish of stage 8 and would concede 1:45 to winner Chris Froome
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 34 of 86

Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) is escorted to the finish in Ax 3 Domaines by teammate Roman Kreuziger

Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) is escorted to the finish in Ax 3 Domaines by teammate Roman Kreuziger
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 35 of 86

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) finished 11th on the Tour's first summit finish, more than two minutes behind winner Chris Froome

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) finished 11th on the Tour's first summit finish, more than two minutes behind winner Chris Froome
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 36 of 86

Rui Costa (Movistar) in a world of pain at the finish on Ax 3 Domaines

Rui Costa (Movistar) in a world of pain at the finish on Ax 3 Domaines
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 37 of 86

Haimar Zubeldia was the highest placed RadioShack Leopard finisher at Ax 3 Domaines in 19th at 3:04

Haimar Zubeldia was the highest placed RadioShack Leopard finisher at Ax 3 Domaines in 19th at 3:04
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 38 of 86

Andy Schleck (RadioShack Leopard) near the finish in Ax 3 Domaines

Andy Schleck (RadioShack Leopard) near the finish in Ax 3 Domaines
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 39 of 86

Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) would lose the best young riders jersey to Nairo Quintana at Ax 3 Domaines.

Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) would lose the best young riders jersey to Nairo Quintana at Ax 3 Domaines.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 40 of 86

Pierre Rolland (Europcar) finished 22nd at Ax 3 Domaines, nearly four minutes down on Chris Froome

Pierre Rolland (Europcar) finished 22nd at Ax 3 Domaines, nearly four minutes down on Chris Froome
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 41 of 86

Nicolas Roche (Saxo-Tinkoff) at the finish in Ax 3 Domaines

Nicolas Roche (Saxo-Tinkoff) at the finish in Ax 3 Domaines
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 42 of 86

John Gadret (AG2R La Mondiale) nears the finish of stage 8 in Ax 3 Domaines

John Gadret (AG2R La Mondiale) nears the finish of stage 8 in Ax 3 Domaines
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 43 of 86

2011 Tour de France champion Cadel Evans (BMC) lost more than four minutes to stage 8 winner Chris Froome

2011 Tour de France champion Cadel Evans (BMC) lost more than four minutes to stage 8 winner Chris Froome
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 44 of 86

Cadel Evans (BMC) tries to limit his losses as he nears the Ax 3 Domaines finish line

Cadel Evans (BMC) tries to limit his losses as he nears the Ax 3 Domaines finish line
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 45 of 86

French hopeful Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) lost six minutes to stage 8 winner Chris Froome

French hopeful Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) lost six minutes to stage 8 winner Chris Froome
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 46 of 86

Peter Velits (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)

Peter Velits (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 47 of 86

Maxime Monfort (RadioShack Leopard)

Maxime Monfort (RadioShack Leopard)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 48 of 86

Overnight Tour leader Daryl Impey (Orica GreenEdge) fought valiantly in defense of the yellow jersey, but would surrender the maillot jaune to Chris Froome in Ax 3 Domaines

Overnight Tour leader Daryl Impey (Orica GreenEdge) fought valiantly in defense of the yellow jersey, but would surrender the maillot jaune to Chris Froome in Ax 3 Domaines
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 49 of 86

Robert Gesink (Belkin)

Robert Gesink (Belkin)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 50 of 86

Stage 2 winner and former yellow jersey holder Jan Bakelants (RadioShack Leopard) climbs to the finish

Stage 2 winner and former yellow jersey holder Jan Bakelants (RadioShack Leopard) climbs to the finish
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 51 of 86

The peloton en route from Castres to Ax 3 Domaines in stage 8 at the Tour de France

The peloton en route from Castres to Ax 3 Domaines in stage 8 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 52 of 86

Chris Froome (Sky) stamsp his authority on the Tour de France peloton

Chris Froome (Sky) stamsp his authority on the Tour de France peloton
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 53 of 86

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) went out on the attack on stage 8's penultimate climb, the HC-rated Col de Pailhères

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) went out on the attack on stage 8's penultimate climb, the HC-rated Col de Pailhères
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 54 of 86

Calm before the storm as the peloton rolls along flat terrain prior to the two huge climbs which capped off stage 8

Calm before the storm as the peloton rolls along flat terrain prior to the two huge climbs which capped off stage 8
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 55 of 86

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) gets some encouragement

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) gets some encouragement
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 56 of 86

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) attacked to animate stage 8 and took over the young riders classification

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) attacked to animate stage 8 and took over the young riders classification
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 57 of 86

Richie Porte (Sky) finished second to teammate Chris Froome on the Tour's first day in the Pyrenees

Richie Porte (Sky) finished second to teammate Chris Froome on the Tour's first day in the Pyrenees
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 58 of 86

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) en route to a third place finish on Ax 3 Domaines

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) en route to a third place finish on Ax 3 Domaines
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 59 of 86

Belkin teammates Bauke Mollema and Laurens ten Dam finished fourth and fifth on Ax 3 Domaines

Belkin teammates Bauke Mollema and Laurens ten Dam finished fourth and fifth on Ax 3 Domaines
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 60 of 86

Bauke Mollema (Belkin) leads teammate Laurens ten Dam to the finish at Ax 3 Domaines

Bauke Mollema (Belkin) leads teammate Laurens ten Dam to the finish at Ax 3 Domaines
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 61 of 86

Chris Froome (Sky) showed he's the man to beat at the Tour de France with his stellar climbing performance to Ax 3 Domaines

Chris Froome (Sky) showed he's the man to beat at the Tour de France with his stellar climbing performance to Ax 3 Domaines
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 62 of 86

Chris Froome (Sky) gets some relief from the heat

Chris Froome (Sky) gets some relief from the heat
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 63 of 86

Chris Froome (Sky) dons the maillot jaune after winning stage 8 in Ax 3 Domaines

Chris Froome (Sky) dons the maillot jaune after winning stage 8 in Ax 3 Domaines
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 64 of 86

Stage 8 winner Chris Froome (Sky) took over the Tour de France lead from Daryl Impey

Stage 8 winner Chris Froome (Sky) took over the Tour de France lead from Daryl Impey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 65 of 86

Chris Froome (Sky) cools off with some water

Chris Froome (Sky) cools off with some water
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 66 of 86

Chris Froome (Sky) resplendent in yellow

Chris Froome (Sky) resplendent in yellow
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 67 of 86

Chris Froome (Sky) has plenty to be happy about after stage 8 at the Tour de France

Chris Froome (Sky) has plenty to be happy about after stage 8 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 68 of 86

Chris Froome (Sky) alone in the lead to the Ax 3 Domaines finish line

Chris Froome (Sky) alone in the lead to the Ax 3 Domaines finish line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 69 of 86

A familiar sight as Sky takes control as the road tilts upward

A familiar sight as Sky takes control as the road tilts upward
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 70 of 86

Richie Porte made it a 1-2 finish for Sky on Ax 3 Domaines

Richie Porte made it a 1-2 finish for Sky on Ax 3 Domaines
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 71 of 86

Chris Froome (Sky) en route to victory on Ax 3 Domaines

Chris Froome (Sky) en route to victory on Ax 3 Domaines
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 72 of 86

Chris Froome (Sky) dropped his GC rivals and soloed to victory in Ax 3 Domaines

Chris Froome (Sky) dropped his GC rivals and soloed to victory in Ax 3 Domaines
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 73 of 86

Chris Froome (Sky) celebrates victory at the 2013 Tour's first mountain finish at Ax 3 Domaines

Chris Froome (Sky) celebrates victory at the 2013 Tour's first mountain finish at Ax 3 Domaines
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 74 of 86

A happy Chris Froome (Sky) took a decisive solo victory at Ax 3 Domaines, the first mountain finish of the 2013 Tour.

A happy Chris Froome (Sky) took a decisive solo victory at Ax 3 Domaines, the first mountain finish of the 2013 Tour.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 75 of 86

Chris Froome (Sky) shows his appreciation for his team's work on the stage.

Chris Froome (Sky) shows his appreciation for his
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 76 of 86

Chris Froome (Sky) on the podium after winning stage 8 in Ax 3 Domaines

Chris Froome (Sky) on the podium after winning stage 8 in Ax 3 Domaines
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 77 of 86

Stage 8 winner Chris Froome (Sky) on the podium at Ax 3 Domaines

Stage 8 winner Chris Froome (Sky) on the podium at Ax 3 Domaines
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 78 of 86

For the first time in Chris Froome's career he dons the maillot jaune at the Tour de France.

For the first time in Chris Froome's career he dons the maillot jaune at the Tour de France.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 79 of 86

After winning stage 8 at Ax 3 Domaines, Chris Froome (Sky) is the new leader of the Tour de France

After winning stage 8 at Ax 3 Domaines, Chris Froome (Sky) is the new leader of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 80 of 86

Tour de France leader Chris Froome (Sky)

Tour de France leader Chris Froome (Sky)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 81 of 86

Chris Froome (Sky) solos to victory on Ax 3 Domaines

Chris Froome (Sky) solos to victory on Ax 3 Domaines
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 82 of 86

Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge) at the front as the flag is about to be dropped for stage 8

Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge) at the front as the flag is about to be dropped for stage 8
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 83 of 86

Team Sky took control of the race on stage 8

Team Sky took control of the race on stage 8
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 84 of 86

The RadioShack team camper was searched by authorities

The RadioShack team camper was searched by authorities
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 85 of 86

Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil) made the breakaway on stage 8

Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil) made the breakaway on stage 8
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 86 of 86

Christophe Riblon (AG2R) tried to re-live his 2010 victory on Ax-3 Domaines, but the breakaway was caught

Christophe Riblon (AG2R) tried to re-live his 2010 victory on Ax-3 Domaines, but the breakaway was caught
(Image credit: AFP Photo)

Chris Froome put his stamp on the Tour de France, claiming the win in the first high mountain stage of this year's race. He soloed to finish at Ax 3 Domaines after a five kilometer solo flight to claim not only the stage but also the leader's yellow jersey. It was a double win for Team Sky, as Richie Porte finished second at 50 seconds, with Alejandro Valverde taking third at 1:08.

Most of the other favourites suffered and showed weaknesses on the climb in high summer temperatures. Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) was the best of the bunch, with Belkin's Bauke Mollema and Laurens Ten Dam putting in surprisingly strong performances, but Alberto Contador, Andy Schleck, and Cadel Evans all lost much time.

“I couldn't be happier,” said Froome after the stage. “It has been a nervous week leading up to this.” He thanked his teammates and said that he wanted to win today “to pay them back.”

Froome now leads the race by nearly minute over Porte, with Valverde third at 1:25 down. Mollema and Ten Dam jumped to fourth and fifth, with Kreuziger one spot ahead of his captain in sixth, both with a time of 1:51. Former race leader Daryl Impey lost 7:50 and dropped out contention in 31st place overall.

It was an impressive show by Froome, who along with Porte, appeared not to struggle at all on the closing climb, when compared to the rest of the field. One by one, Froome's rivals dropped back, but the two Sky riders pedaled along easily and quickly.

Contador lost a surprising 1:45, with Schleck at 3:34 down and Evans losing more than four minutes. It was a brutal shake-up of the GC and the favourites on only the first real climbing test.

How it unfolded

It was a hot and sunny day for the opening mountain stage beginning in Castres. Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM) attacked just as the flag was dropped for the stages's sharp start, and was soon joined by Jean-Marc Marino (Sojasun), Christophe Riblon (AG2R) and Rudy Molard (Cofidis). Their gap soon jumped to nine minutes on the flattish opening two-thirds of the stage.

The only interesting happening in the early part of the stage came at the day's only intermediate sprint at km 119.5. The four escapees took the top points but there was quite the sprint out of the field. Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) took the honours of fifth place, followed by green jersey Peter Sagan (Cannondale) and Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep).

That sprint seemed to mark the beginning of the serious racing. Sky moved up towards the front for Froome, as did Belkin for Bauke Mollema and Saxo-Tinkoff for Contador. The gap started to come down as they all started up the gradual ascent towards the race's first hors categorie climb, the Col de Pailhères.

With just under 50km to go, the gap at the two minute mark and the actual ascent still to come, Hoogerland attacked out of the lead group – but without success.

The foursome had only a 1:06 lead when the climb officially started, and almost immediately Riblon attacked in hopes of repeating his success of the last time the Tour de France used this route for a stage finish in 2010. Hoogerland and Marino gave chase, while Molard was not up to the challenge. The Frenchman quickly built up a lead over his former escape companions, while at the other end of things, the sprinters and other non-climbers quickly started forming the gruppetto.

Robert Gesink of Belkin was the first to attack out of the peloton. He quickly pulled away, as the three former escapees faded back into the field. Inevitably, the next to attack was Thomas Voeckler of Europcar.

Many big names were dropped, including Damiano Cunego (Lampre Merida). The group got smaller and smaller, with yellow jersey Daryl Impey struggling to hang on to the end of the field. Nairo Quintana (Movistar) was the next to launch an acceleration, and he soon caught Voeckler, who was struggling, and left him behind.

Quintana moved easily up to Gesink, and soon dropped the Dutchman. With 34 km to go, he also caught Riblon, but by this time the chase group, which contained about 30 riders, was only some 45 seconds back.

That wasn't enough for Quintana, who continued to ride smoothly and easily, and dropped Riblon. Former mountains classification leader Pierre Rolland (Europcar) was the next to attack out of the field, and was soon followed by Igor Anton (Euskaltel). Rolland passed Riblon before the mountain ranking, as did Anton, and eventually, the chase group.

Meanwhile, Quintana, who had been given the OK by team captain Alejandro Valverde to keep going, was one of the few who looked comfortable on the climb.

Froome, Cadel Evans (BMC), Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff), and Andy Schleck (RadioShack-Leopard) were amongst those still in the first chase group, while Tejay van Garderen (BMC) was dropped surprisingly early.

The passage was lined with fans all the way to the top, and Quintana crossed over with a 27 second gap over Riblon. Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel) was the next, a few seconds ahead of the chase group at 55 seconds.

Quintana lost time on the descent, perhaps looking to make it up again on the closing climb. There was no chance to catch one's breath, as that next climb started again almost immediately. In fact, Rolland caught him at the bottom, with the Froome group only 22 seconds back. but the Colombian again pulled away on the closing climb. Evans, Schleck, Dan Martin and Andrew Talansky (Garmin Sharp) were the next victims, both riding alone and being dropped.

That left about 10 riders in the Froome group with some 6.5km to go, including Froome, Contador and Jakob Fuglsang (Astana). But the Dane was one of the next to be dropped, along with Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha).

Five riders – Froome, Valverde, Contador, Porte and Kreuziger – were left. Contador was difficulty keeping up with the Sky train, which not so slowly had rolled its way up to Quintana.

The Colombian was caught with 5 km to go, as Contador, Kreuziger and Valverde dropped back. That was the cue for Froome to attack, and away he went. Quintana tried to hold on to his wheel, but soon dropped back to Porte.

Evans was going backwards, passed by rider after rider. Up front, Valverde had fought his way up, giving Porte the impulse to take off. Contador still had Kreuziger with him, but their gap to Froome was getting larger and larger.

With 2 km to go, Froome continued on alone, pushing hard to build up as much of a lead as possible, knowing that his rivals were weakening. Porte rode happily behind him, looking back occasionally to make sure the was still ahead of the others.

Contador had many problems, falling further and further back, but Froome just flew along, with plenty of time for a joyous celebration at the finish.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling5:03:18
2Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling0:00:51
3Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:08
4Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:10
5Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:16
6Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:34
7Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:45
8Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
9Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
10Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
11Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha0:02:06
12Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:02:28
13Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
14Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:34
15Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
16Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
17Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
18Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
19Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard0:03:04
20Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:03:27
21Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:03:34
22Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:47
23Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:04:04
24John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:08
25Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha0:04:11
26Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:04:13
27Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:04:54
28Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard0:05:00
29Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
30Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:06:00
31Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:06:30
32Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
33Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
34Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:07:29
35Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge0:07:50
36Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
37Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
38Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
39Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp0:08:15
40Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
41Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:08:32
42Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
43Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
44Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
45Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:08:57
46Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:09:13
47Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
48Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:09:15
49Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:09:20
50Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr0:09:31
51Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:09:54
52Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:11:05
53Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:11:09
54Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun0:12:12
55Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
56Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:12:15
57Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:19
58Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:14:27
59Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
60Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling0:15:35
61Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:17:47
62Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
63Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
64Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
65Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
66Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
67Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
68Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
69Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun
70Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:18:37
71Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
72Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
73Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
74Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:20:23
75Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:21:38
76Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team0:21:46
77Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:22:16
78Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
79Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha
80Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:23:12
81David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
82Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
83Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
84Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
85David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
86Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
87Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
88Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
89Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
90Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
91Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
92Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling0:24:24
93Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:25:39
94José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team0:29:02
95Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
96Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
97Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
98Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
99Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
100Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
101David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
102Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
103Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr
104Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
105Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha
106Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
107Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
108Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
109Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
110Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
111Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
112Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
113Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
114Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
115Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
116Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
117Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
118Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
119Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr0:29:08
120Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:29:12
121Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
122Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
123Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
124Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
125Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
126Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
127Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
128Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
129Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
130Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
131Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
132Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
133Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
134Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
135Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
135Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
137Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
138Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
139Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
140Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
141Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
142Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
143Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
144Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
145Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
146Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
147Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
148William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr0:30:15
149Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
150Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
151Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:31:15
152Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
153Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
154Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
155Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
156Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
157André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
158Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
159Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
160Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
161Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
162John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
163Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
164Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
165Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
166Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
167Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
168Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
169Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
170Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
171Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
172Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
173Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
174Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
175Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
176Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
177Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
178Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
179Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
180Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
181Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
182Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
183Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
184Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
185Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun0:31:37
186Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
187Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:38:45
DNFMatteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida

Intermediate Sprint - Quillan, km. 119.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team20pts
2Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun17
3Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits15
4Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale13
5André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol11
6Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling10
7Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step9
8Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team8
9Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team7
10Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step6
11Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
12Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
13Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling3
14Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
15Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling20pts
2Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling17
3Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team15
4Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team13
5Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team11
6Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi10
7Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff9
8Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff8
9Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team7
10Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi6
11Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha5
12Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team4
13Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
14Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
15Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp1

Mountain 1 - Côte de Saint-Ferréol (Cat. 4) km. 26.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Mountain 2 - Col de Pailhères (HC) km. 166.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team25pts
2Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar20
3Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi16
4Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling14
5Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling12
6Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling10
7Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team8
8Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team6
9Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff4
10Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2

Mountain 3 - Ax 3 Domaines (Cat. 1) km. 193.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling20pts
2Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling16
3Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team12
4Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team8
5Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team4
6Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team5:05:03
2Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:49
3Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
4Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:42
5Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:04:15
6Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr0:07:46
7Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:09:24
8Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun0:10:27
9Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:10:30
10Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard0:16:02
11Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:16:52
12Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
13Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun0:27:17
14Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
15Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
16Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:27:27
17Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
18Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
19Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
20Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
21Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
22Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
23Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:29:30
24Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
25John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
26Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
27Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
28Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
29Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
30Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
31Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
32Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
33Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:37:00

Most combative rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team15:15:15
2Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:43
3AG2R La Mondiale0:03:49
4Belkin Pro Cycling0:04:55
5Radioshack Leopard0:06:17
6Euskaltel - Euskadi0:06:30
7Sky Procycling0:06:39
8Garmin - Sharp0:08:02
9Katusha Team0:09:11
10Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:12:26
11FDJ.fr0:18:42
12Lampre - Merida0:22:57
13Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:23:06
14BMC Racing Team0:23:19
15Team Europcar0:25:19
16Sojasun0:33:10
17Vacansoleil-DCM0:39:28
18Astana Pro Team0:49:27
19Orica Greenedge1:00:33
20Team Argos-Shimano1:00:55
21Lotto-Belisol1:13:33
22Cannondale1:22:15

General classification after stage 8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling32:15:55
2Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling0:00:51
3Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:25
4Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:44
5Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:50
6Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:51
7Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
8Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:02:02
9Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha0:02:31
10Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:02:40
11Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:02:45
12Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:02:48
13Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
14Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:55
15Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:06
16Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:03:25
17Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:03:27
18Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:29
19Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard0:03:30
20Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:35
21Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:04:00
22Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:04:10
23Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:04:36
24Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
25Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:57
26John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:09
27Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard0:05:26
28Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:06:20
29Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:06:39
30Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:07:40
31Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge0:07:42
32Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:07:48
33Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:07:55
34Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:08:15
35Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp0:08:29
36Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha0:08:40
37Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:08:49
38Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr0:09:11
39Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:09:19
40Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun0:09:39
41Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:09:45
42Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:09:53
43Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:10:30
44Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:12:38
45Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:15:00
46Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:15:43
47Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun0:15:48
48Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:16:41
49Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:16:50
50Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team0:17:35
51Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:18:01
52Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:18:21
53Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:19:00
54Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard0:23:15
55Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:23:29
56Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:23:46
57Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:24:02
58Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun0:24:32
59Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr0:25:03
60Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:27:01
61Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha0:27:43
62Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:28:06
63Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:28:07
64Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:28:31
65Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:28:57
66Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:28:59
67Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
68Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:29:25
69Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:29:27
70Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:29:38
71Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:29:44
72Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:30:06
73Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:30:29
74Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:31:39
75Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:32:51
76Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:33:06
77Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:33:21
78Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr0:34:00
79Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:34:31
80Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:35:21
81Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:37:24
82Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard0:37:42
83Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:37:53
84Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:38:36
85Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:38:46
86Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha0:38:50
87Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:39:22
88Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:40:01
89Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:40:06
90David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp0:40:11
91Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:41:29
92Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:42:37
93Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:43:28
94Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol0:44:09
95Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling0:44:32
96Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:44:49
97Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun0:45:02
98Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:45:26
99Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:45:46
100Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:46:27
101Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:46:35
102Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:46:40
103Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:47:00
104Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun0:47:37
105Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling0:48:11
106Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun0:49:16
107Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:49:28
108Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team0:50:36
109Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun0:50:45
110Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:51:10
111Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard0:51:52
112Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:51:56
113Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:52:01
114Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:52:56
115Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha0:53:23
116Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha0:53:38
117John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:55:35
118Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:55:37
119Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:55:43
120Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:56:31
121Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp0:58:32
122Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:58:52
123Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun1:00:01
124David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling1:01:08
125Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr1:01:09
126Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:01:23
127Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun1:01:36
128Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team1:02:19
129Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:02:38
130Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:03:13
131Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol1:04:17
132Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:04:34
133José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team1:05:41
134Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:05:43
135Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:07:06
136Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:07:10
137André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol1:08:22
138David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar1:09:20
139Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:09:30
140Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha1:10:15
141Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:10:31
142Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:11:04
143Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano1:11:39
144Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:11:44
145Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano1:11:49
146Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr1:12:43
147Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:12:50
148Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:13:05
149Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol1:13:30
150Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:13:37
151Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:13:50
152Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:14:05
153Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
154Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:14:14
155Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:15:00
156Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:16:44
157Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:16:48
158Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar1:16:59
159Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:17:10
160Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp1:17:34
161Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:17:39
162Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team1:19:09
163Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:20:54
164Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1:21:01
165Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
166Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp1:21:59
167Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1:22:08
168Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling1:22:16
169Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1:22:24
170Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha1:22:32
171William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
172Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano1:23:44
173Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:24:43
174Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano1:24:44
175Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano1:25:30
176Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1:25:31
177Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:25:37
178Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:26:06
179Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge1:26:33
180Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar1:26:36
181Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar1:28:08
182Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1:28:34
183Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:28:48
184Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:28:49
185Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling1:29:03
186Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:31:41
187Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano1:32:18

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling234pts
2André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol141
3Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step128
4Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha111
5Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling88
6Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano87
7Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team76
8Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step75
9Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team73
10Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team66
11Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge51
12Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi51
13Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge47
14Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team46
15John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano43
16Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale42
17Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team40
18Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun39
19Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff39
20Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling37
21Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida36
22Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard30
23David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp30
24Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun30
25Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step28
26Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team28
27Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp26
28Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team25
29Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol24
30Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge24
31Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step22
32Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team21
33Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling20
34Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale20
35Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team20
36Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling19
37Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step19
38Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida19
39Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar18
40Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard18
41David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar17
42Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team17
43Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun17
44Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun17
45Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team17
46Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol16
47Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr16
48Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team15
49Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15
50Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun15
51Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits15
52Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15
53Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar15
54Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge15
55Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida14
56Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team13
57Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi13
58Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar13
59Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team11
60Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi11
61Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi10
62Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar10
63Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff9
64Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling9
65Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff8
66Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge8
67Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team8
68Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida8
69Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano8
70Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team7
71Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
72Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi7
73Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling7
74Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi6
75Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling6
76Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling6
77Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha5
78Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step5
79Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling5
80Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
81Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team4
82Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff4
83Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team4
84Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team4
85Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
86Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge3
87Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling3
88Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3
89Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team2
90Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp1
91Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling1
92Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol1
93Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1
94Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun1
95Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida-5
96Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team-5
97Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar-5
98Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol-5

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling31pts
2Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar31
3Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling28
4Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team25
5Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi21
6Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team20
7Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling14
8Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12
9Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team8
10Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team6
11Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team6
12Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge5
13Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
14Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff4
15Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard4
16Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard3
17Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar3
18Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2
19Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
20Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun2
21Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2
22Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun2
23Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar1
24Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
25Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling1
26Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1
27Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling1
28Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun1
29David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar1
30Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team32:17:57
2Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:00:46
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:23
4Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:33
5Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:04:37
6Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:10:36
7Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun0:13:46
8Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard0:21:13
9Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr0:23:01
10Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:24:59
11Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:26:29
12Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:27:36
13Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:31:19
14Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:37:59
15Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:39:27
16Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:43:44
17Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:44:58
18John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:53:33
19Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:54:29
20Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp0:56:30
21Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun0:57:59
22Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:07:28
23Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:08:29
24Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:12:03
25Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:12:12
26Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:12:58
27Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar1:14:57
28Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp1:15:32
29Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:15:37
30Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1:20:22
31Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano1:22:42
32Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:23:35
33Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar1:26:06

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team96:01:20
2Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:37
3AG2R La Mondiale0:04:33
4Belkin Pro Cycling0:05:17
5Sky Procycling0:06:22
6Radioshack Leopard0:06:30
7Euskaltel - Euskadi0:07:34
8Garmin - Sharp0:08:04
9Katusha Team0:09:19
10FDJ.Fr0:19:09
11Lampre - Merida0:23:02
12BMC Racing Team0:23:30
13Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:24:11
14Team Europcar0:26:17
15Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:29:41
16Sojasun0:34:00
17Vacansoleil-DCM0:54:29
18Astana Pro Team0:59:10
19Orica Greenedge1:00:08
20Cannondale1:23:52
21Team Argos-Shimano1:54:29
22Lotto-Belisol2:10:47

