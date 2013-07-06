Image 1 of 86 Chris Froome (Sky) en route to victory in stage 8 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 86 Christophe Riblon (AG2R La Mondiale) would be the last member of the early break to be caught once the climbing started on stage eight (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 86 Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 86 Tour leader Daryl Impey (Orica GreenEdge) conceded nearly eight minutes and the maillot jaune to Chris Froome (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 86 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) in action during stage 8 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 86 Chris Froome (Sky) soloed to victory at Ax 3 Domaines and took over the Tour de France lead on the first day in the Pyrenees. Chris Froome put his stamp on the Tour de France, claiming the win in the first high mountain stage of this year's race. He soloed to finish at Ax 3 Domaines after a five kilometer solo flight to claim not only the stage but also the leader's yellow jersey. It was a double win for Team Sky, as Richie Porte finished second at 50 seconds, with Alejandro Valverde taking third at 1:08.

Most of the other favourites suffered and showed weaknesses on the climb in high summer temperatures. Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) was the best of the bunch, with Belkin's Bauke Mollema and Laurens Ten Dam putting in surprisingly strong performances, but Alberto Contador, Andy Schleck, and Cadel Evans all lost much time.

“I couldn't be happier,” said Froome after the stage. “It has been a nervous week leading up to this.” He thanked his teammates and said that he wanted to win today “to pay them back.”

Froome now leads the race by nearly minute over Porte, with Valverde third at 1:25 down. Mollema and Ten Dam jumped to fourth and fifth, with Kreuziger one spot ahead of his captain in sixth, both with a time of 1:51. Former race leader Daryl Impey lost 7:50 and dropped out contention in 31st place overall.

It was an impressive show by Froome, who along with Porte, appeared not to struggle at all on the closing climb, when compared to the rest of the field. One by one, Froome's rivals dropped back, but the two Sky riders pedaled along easily and quickly.

Contador lost a surprising 1:45, with Schleck at 3:34 down and Evans losing more than four minutes. It was a brutal shake-up of the GC and the favourites on only the first real climbing test.

How it unfolded

It was a hot and sunny day for the opening mountain stage beginning in Castres. Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM) attacked just as the flag was dropped for the stages's sharp start, and was soon joined by Jean-Marc Marino (Sojasun), Christophe Riblon (AG2R) and Rudy Molard (Cofidis). Their gap soon jumped to nine minutes on the flattish opening two-thirds of the stage.

The only interesting happening in the early part of the stage came at the day's only intermediate sprint at km 119.5. The four escapees took the top points but there was quite the sprint out of the field. Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) took the honours of fifth place, followed by green jersey Peter Sagan (Cannondale) and Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep).

That sprint seemed to mark the beginning of the serious racing. Sky moved up towards the front for Froome, as did Belkin for Bauke Mollema and Saxo-Tinkoff for Contador. The gap started to come down as they all started up the gradual ascent towards the race's first hors categorie climb, the Col de Pailhères.

With just under 50km to go, the gap at the two minute mark and the actual ascent still to come, Hoogerland attacked out of the lead group – but without success.

The foursome had only a 1:06 lead when the climb officially started, and almost immediately Riblon attacked in hopes of repeating his success of the last time the Tour de France used this route for a stage finish in 2010. Hoogerland and Marino gave chase, while Molard was not up to the challenge. The Frenchman quickly built up a lead over his former escape companions, while at the other end of things, the sprinters and other non-climbers quickly started forming the gruppetto.

Robert Gesink of Belkin was the first to attack out of the peloton. He quickly pulled away, as the three former escapees faded back into the field. Inevitably, the next to attack was Thomas Voeckler of Europcar.

Many big names were dropped, including Damiano Cunego (Lampre Merida). The group got smaller and smaller, with yellow jersey Daryl Impey struggling to hang on to the end of the field. Nairo Quintana (Movistar) was the next to launch an acceleration, and he soon caught Voeckler, who was struggling, and left him behind.

Quintana moved easily up to Gesink, and soon dropped the Dutchman. With 34 km to go, he also caught Riblon, but by this time the chase group, which contained about 30 riders, was only some 45 seconds back.

That wasn't enough for Quintana, who continued to ride smoothly and easily, and dropped Riblon. Former mountains classification leader Pierre Rolland (Europcar) was the next to attack out of the field, and was soon followed by Igor Anton (Euskaltel). Rolland passed Riblon before the mountain ranking, as did Anton, and eventually, the chase group.

Meanwhile, Quintana, who had been given the OK by team captain Alejandro Valverde to keep going, was one of the few who looked comfortable on the climb.

Froome, Cadel Evans (BMC), Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff), and Andy Schleck (RadioShack-Leopard) were amongst those still in the first chase group, while Tejay van Garderen (BMC) was dropped surprisingly early.

The passage was lined with fans all the way to the top, and Quintana crossed over with a 27 second gap over Riblon. Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel) was the next, a few seconds ahead of the chase group at 55 seconds.

Quintana lost time on the descent, perhaps looking to make it up again on the closing climb. There was no chance to catch one's breath, as that next climb started again almost immediately. In fact, Rolland caught him at the bottom, with the Froome group only 22 seconds back. but the Colombian again pulled away on the closing climb. Evans, Schleck, Dan Martin and Andrew Talansky (Garmin Sharp) were the next victims, both riding alone and being dropped.

That left about 10 riders in the Froome group with some 6.5km to go, including Froome, Contador and Jakob Fuglsang (Astana). But the Dane was one of the next to be dropped, along with Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha).

Five riders – Froome, Valverde, Contador, Porte and Kreuziger – were left. Contador was difficulty keeping up with the Sky train, which not so slowly had rolled its way up to Quintana.

The Colombian was caught with 5 km to go, as Contador, Kreuziger and Valverde dropped back. That was the cue for Froome to attack, and away he went. Quintana tried to hold on to his wheel, but soon dropped back to Porte.

Evans was going backwards, passed by rider after rider. Up front, Valverde had fought his way up, giving Porte the impulse to take off. Contador still had Kreuziger with him, but their gap to Froome was getting larger and larger.

With 2 km to go, Froome continued on alone, pushing hard to build up as much of a lead as possible, knowing that his rivals were weakening. Porte rode happily behind him, looking back occasionally to make sure the was still ahead of the others.

Contador had many problems, falling further and further back, but Froome just flew along, with plenty of time for a joyous celebration at the finish.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 5:03:18 2 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:00:51 3 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:08 4 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:10 5 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:16 6 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:34 7 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:45 8 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 9 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 10 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 11 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 0:02:06 12 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:02:28 13 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:34 15 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 16 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 17 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 18 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 19 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 0:03:04 20 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:03:27 21 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:03:34 22 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:47 23 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:04:04 24 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:08 25 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 0:04:11 26 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:04:13 27 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:04:54 28 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 0:05:00 29 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 30 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:06:00 31 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:06:30 32 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 33 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 34 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:07:29 35 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 0:07:50 36 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 37 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 38 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 39 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 0:08:15 40 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha 41 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 0:08:32 42 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun 43 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 44 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 45 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:08:57 46 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:09:13 47 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 48 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:09:15 49 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:09:20 50 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:09:31 51 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:09:54 52 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:11:05 53 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:11:09 54 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 0:12:12 55 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 56 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:12:15 57 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:19 58 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:14:27 59 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 60 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 0:15:35 61 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:17:47 62 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 63 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 64 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 65 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 66 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 67 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 68 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 69 Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun 70 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:18:37 71 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 72 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 73 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 74 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:20:23 75 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:21:38 76 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:21:46 77 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:22:16 78 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha 79 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha 80 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:23:12 81 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 82 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 83 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 84 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 85 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp 86 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 87 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 88 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 89 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 90 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 91 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 92 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 0:24:24 93 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:25:39 94 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 0:29:02 95 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 96 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 97 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 98 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 99 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 100 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 101 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 102 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 103 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr 104 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 105 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha 106 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 107 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 108 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 109 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 110 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 111 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun 112 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 113 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 114 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 115 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 116 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 117 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 118 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 119 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:29:08 120 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:29:12 121 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 122 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 123 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 124 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 125 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 126 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 127 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 128 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 129 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 130 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp 131 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 132 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 133 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 134 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 135 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun 135 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun 137 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 138 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 139 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 140 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 141 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 142 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 143 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 144 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 145 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 146 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 147 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 148 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:30:15 149 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 150 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 151 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:31:15 152 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 153 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 154 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 155 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 156 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 157 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 158 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 159 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 160 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 161 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 162 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 163 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol 164 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 165 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 166 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 167 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 168 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 169 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 170 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 171 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 172 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 173 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 174 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 175 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 176 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 177 Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 178 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 179 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 180 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 181 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 182 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 183 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 184 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 185 Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun 0:31:37 186 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 187 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:38:45 DNF Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida

Intermediate Sprint - Quillan, km. 119.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 20 pts 2 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun 17 3 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 4 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 5 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 11 6 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 10 7 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 9 8 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 9 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 7 10 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 6 11 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 12 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 13 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3 14 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 15 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 20 pts 2 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 17 3 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 15 4 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 13 5 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 11 6 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 10 7 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 9 8 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 8 9 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 7 10 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 6 11 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 5 12 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 4 13 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 14 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 15 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 1

Mountain 1 - Côte de Saint-Ferréol (Cat. 4) km. 26.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Mountain 2 - Col de Pailhères (HC) km. 166.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 25 pts 2 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 20 3 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 16 4 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 14 5 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 12 6 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 10 7 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 8 8 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 6 9 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 4 10 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2

Mountain 3 - Ax 3 Domaines (Cat. 1) km. 193.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 20 pts 2 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 16 3 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 12 4 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 8 5 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 4 6 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 5:05:03 2 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:49 3 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 4 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:01:42 5 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:04:15 6 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:07:46 7 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:09:24 8 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 0:10:27 9 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:10:30 10 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 0:16:02 11 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:16:52 12 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 13 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 0:27:17 14 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 15 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 16 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:27:27 17 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 18 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 19 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 20 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 21 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 22 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 23 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:29:30 24 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 25 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 26 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 27 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 28 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 29 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 30 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 31 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 32 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 33 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:37:00

Most combative rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 15:15:15 2 Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:43 3 AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:49 4 Belkin Pro Cycling 0:04:55 5 Radioshack Leopard 0:06:17 6 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:06:30 7 Sky Procycling 0:06:39 8 Garmin - Sharp 0:08:02 9 Katusha Team 0:09:11 10 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:12:26 11 FDJ.fr 0:18:42 12 Lampre - Merida 0:22:57 13 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:23:06 14 BMC Racing Team 0:23:19 15 Team Europcar 0:25:19 16 Sojasun 0:33:10 17 Vacansoleil-DCM 0:39:28 18 Astana Pro Team 0:49:27 19 Orica Greenedge 1:00:33 20 Team Argos-Shimano 1:00:55 21 Lotto-Belisol 1:13:33 22 Cannondale 1:22:15

General classification after stage 8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 32:15:55 2 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:00:51 3 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:25 4 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:44 5 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:50 6 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:51 7 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 8 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:02 9 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 0:02:31 10 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:02:40 11 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:02:45 12 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:02:48 13 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 14 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:55 15 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:06 16 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:03:25 17 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:03:27 18 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:29 19 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 0:03:30 20 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:35 21 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:04:00 22 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:04:10 23 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:04:36 24 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 25 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:57 26 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:09 27 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 0:05:26 28 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:06:20 29 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:06:39 30 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:07:40 31 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 0:07:42 32 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:07:48 33 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:07:55 34 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:08:15 35 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 0:08:29 36 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha 0:08:40 37 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 0:08:49 38 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:09:11 39 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:09:19 40 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun 0:09:39 41 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:09:45 42 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:09:53 43 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:10:30 44 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:12:38 45 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:15:00 46 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:15:43 47 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 0:15:48 48 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:16:41 49 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:16:50 50 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 0:17:35 51 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:18:01 52 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:18:21 53 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:19:00 54 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 0:23:15 55 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:23:29 56 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:23:46 57 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:24:02 58 Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun 0:24:32 59 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:25:03 60 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:27:01 61 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha 0:27:43 62 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:28:06 63 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:28:07 64 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:28:31 65 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:28:57 66 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:28:59 67 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 68 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:29:25 69 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:29:27 70 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:29:38 71 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:29:44 72 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:30:06 73 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:30:29 74 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:31:39 75 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:32:51 76 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:33:06 77 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:33:21 78 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:34:00 79 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:34:31 80 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:35:21 81 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:37:24 82 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 0:37:42 83 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:37:53 84 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:38:36 85 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:38:46 86 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha 0:38:50 87 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:39:22 88 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:40:01 89 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:40:06 90 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp 0:40:11 91 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:41:29 92 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:42:37 93 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:43:28 94 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 0:44:09 95 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 0:44:32 96 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:44:49 97 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 0:45:02 98 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:45:26 99 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:45:46 100 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:46:27 101 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:46:35 102 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:46:40 103 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:47:00 104 Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun 0:47:37 105 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 0:48:11 106 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun 0:49:16 107 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:49:28 108 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:50:36 109 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun 0:50:45 110 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:51:10 111 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 0:51:52 112 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:51:56 113 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:52:01 114 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:52:56 115 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 0:53:23 116 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha 0:53:38 117 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:55:35 118 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:55:37 119 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:55:43 120 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:56:31 121 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 0:58:32 122 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:58:52 123 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 1:00:01 124 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 1:01:08 125 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:01:09 126 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:01:23 127 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun 1:01:36 128 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 1:02:19 129 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:02:38 130 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:03:13 131 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 1:04:17 132 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:04:34 133 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 1:05:41 134 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:05:43 135 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:07:06 136 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:07:10 137 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 1:08:22 138 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 1:09:20 139 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:09:30 140 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 1:10:15 141 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:10:31 142 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:11:04 143 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 1:11:39 144 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:11:44 145 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 1:11:49 146 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 1:12:43 147 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:12:50 148 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:13:05 149 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 1:13:30 150 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:13:37 151 Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:13:50 152 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:14:05 153 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 154 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:14:14 155 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:15:00 156 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:16:44 157 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:16:48 158 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 1:16:59 159 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:17:10 160 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp 1:17:34 161 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:17:39 162 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 1:19:09 163 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:20:54 164 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1:21:01 165 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 166 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp 1:21:59 167 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1:22:08 168 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 1:22:16 169 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1:22:24 170 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 1:22:32 171 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 172 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 1:23:44 173 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:24:43 174 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 1:24:44 175 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 1:25:30 176 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1:25:31 177 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:25:37 178 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:26:06 179 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 1:26:33 180 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 1:26:36 181 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 1:28:08 182 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1:28:34 183 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:28:48 184 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:28:49 185 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 1:29:03 186 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:31:41 187 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 1:32:18

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 234 pts 2 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 141 3 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 128 4 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 111 5 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 88 6 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 87 7 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 76 8 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 75 9 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 73 10 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 66 11 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 51 12 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 51 13 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 47 14 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 46 15 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 43 16 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 42 17 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 40 18 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun 39 19 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 39 20 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 37 21 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 36 22 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 30 23 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp 30 24 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 30 25 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 28 26 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 28 27 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 26 28 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 25 29 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 24 30 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 24 31 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 22 32 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 21 33 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 20 34 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 35 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 20 36 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 19 37 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 19 38 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 19 39 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 18 40 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 18 41 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 17 42 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 17 43 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun 17 44 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 17 45 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 17 46 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 16 47 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 16 48 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 15 49 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 50 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 15 51 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 52 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 53 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 15 54 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 15 55 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 14 56 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 13 57 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 13 58 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 13 59 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 11 60 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 11 61 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 10 62 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 10 63 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 9 64 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 9 65 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 8 66 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 8 67 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 8 68 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 8 69 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 8 70 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 7 71 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 72 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 7 73 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 7 74 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 6 75 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 6 76 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 6 77 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 5 78 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 5 79 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 5 80 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 81 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 4 82 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 4 83 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 4 84 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 85 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 86 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 3 87 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 3 88 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 89 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 2 90 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 1 91 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 1 92 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 1 93 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1 94 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun 1 95 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida -5 96 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team -5 97 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar -5 98 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol -5

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 31 pts 2 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 31 3 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 28 4 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 25 5 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 21 6 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 20 7 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 14 8 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 9 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 8 10 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 6 11 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 6 12 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 5 13 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 14 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 4 15 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 4 16 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 3 17 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 3 18 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2 19 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 20 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 2 21 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2 22 Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun 2 23 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 1 24 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1 25 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 1 26 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1 27 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 1 28 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 1 29 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 1 30 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 32:17:57 2 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:46 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:01:23 4 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:33 5 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:04:37 6 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:10:36 7 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 0:13:46 8 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 0:21:13 9 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:23:01 10 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:24:59 11 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:26:29 12 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:27:36 13 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:31:19 14 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:37:59 15 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:39:27 16 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:43:44 17 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:44:58 18 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:53:33 19 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:54:29 20 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 0:56:30 21 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 0:57:59 22 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:07:28 23 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:08:29 24 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:12:03 25 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:12:12 26 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:12:58 27 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 1:14:57 28 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 1:15:32 29 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:15:37 30 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1:20:22 31 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 1:22:42 32 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:23:35 33 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 1:26:06