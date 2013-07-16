Tour de France: Costa solos to victory in Gap
Movistar rider drops break on Col de Manse, Froome remains in yellow
Stage 16: Vaison-la-Romaine - Gap
Portugal's Rui Costa (Movistar) proved he was the strongest of the 26-rider breakaway that dominated and decided stage 16 to Gap, winning alone after a solo attack on the last climb of the Col de Manse.
The stage was not expected to change the overall classification but a series of attacks by Katusha and then Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) on the final climb, and then the descent made famous by Lance Armstrong and Joseba Beloki in 2003, kicked off the action.
Contador was kept in check by Richie Porte and then Chris Froome on the climb but then in almost a re-enactment of the Armstrong/Beloki moment, Contador crashed on a corner, with Froome also going down after taking to the grass to avoid Contador. Both got up and closed the gap but yet again this year's Tour de France produced further unexpected drama.
It also changed the top ten overall, with Laurens ten Dam (Belkin) the biggest loser. He was not part of the front group with Froome, Contador, Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha), Roman Kreuziger (Saxo-Tinkoff), Porte, Alejandro Valverde and Nairo Quintana (Movistar). Ten Dam finished 1:00 behind the Froome group with Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) and others, losing his fifth place overall to Quintana. Rodriguez also moved past Fuglsang to take seventh place at 7:11, with Fuglsang now eighth at 7:22.
Froome still leads Bauke Mollema (Belkin) by 4:14, with Contador third overall at 4:25.
"There's no such thing as an uneventful day here," Froome said with a smile.
"It's a really tough race. If they're not attacking me on the climbs, they attacking me on the descent.
"It was quite a dangerous descent and quite famous for Beloki's crash and Armstrong doing his off-road stuff. It was a bit careless of Contador to attack. He was pushing the limits and crashed. I went off the road and had to unclip before getting back going again. I was lucky to have Richie Porte there. He covered about 10 attacks and I'm really happy to have him there with me."
Froome's thoughts quickly turned to Wednesday's time trial but he warned that too big an effort could see riders pay in the following Alpine stages.
"It's going to be really tough," he said. "Everyone is going to go going hard but it's important to keep in mind we go up Alpe d'Huez twice the day after. People will need to keep in mind that this is the difficult part of the race now."
The stage victory by Costa, the second of his career at the Tour de France, provided some relief for he and his Movistar squad that had their multiple general classification options reduced solely to Nairo Quintana following a disastrous outing on stage 13.
"This win is important for me and for the team," Costa said. "I worked hard to be ready for this Tour but I lost a lot of time on the same day that Valverde did, so I had to change my plans for this Tour. We were looking for a stage victory and now that we have one, we can be more relaxed going into the Alps.
"It was a good stage for a breakaway. It was a big fight to get into the move, but once we pulled clear, I was feeling good and was confident. Winning helps take away from the disappointment of the overall."
Early attacks and the break of the day
The stage to Gap was the last rolling stage before the time trial and the high mountain stages and so was expected to be dominated by a breakaway, with riders looking for glory before the final fight for the general classification. Several riders warmed up on the rollers before the start after studying the hilly profile of the stage. Early fireworks were expected.
The attacks came as soon as race director Christian Prudhomme dropped the start flag at kilometre zero. 179 riders were left in the peloton after Thibaut Pinot (FDJ.fr) retired to illness and 19-year-old Danny van Poppel (Vacansoleil-DCM) was pulled out of the race by his team.
Manuele Mori (Lampre-Merida) was the first to surge clear and he was quickly joined by others in a hectic first hour of racing. Twenty riders formed a significant attack and then the group increased to 32 riders. Peter Sagan (Cannondale) and Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) were in there and the Canadian was the first to the top of the first climb. However they dropped back, along with several others. Thirty two riders was just too big a group to work smoothly together. Eventually 26 riders came together up front, with the peloton - lead by Team Sky - happy to let them go.
The 26 included some quality riders: Adam Hansen (Lotto Belisol), Philippe Gilbert and Manuel Quinziato (BMC), Andreas Kloden, Laurent Didier and Tony Gallopin (RadioShack Leopard), Cyril Gautier and Thomas Voeckler (Team Europcar), Blel Kadri and Christophe Riblon (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Nicolas Roche (Saxo-Tinkoff), Yury Trofimov (Katusha), Mikel Astarloza (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Rui Costa (Movistar), Jerome Coppel and Daniel Navarro (Cofidis), Manuele Mori (Lampre-Merida), Peter Velits (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin-Sharp), Michael Albasini and Cameron Meyer (Orica-GreenEdge), Tom Dumoulin (Argos-Shimano), Thomas De Gendt and Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM), Jean-Marc Marino (Sojasun) and Arnold Jeannesson (FDJ.fr).
They rode together for close to 100km, working smoothly in a double pace line, with some riders trying to miss turns to save their legs for the climbs in the finale. Behind, Sky's Ian Stannard, Geraint Thomas and David Lopez did much of the chasing for race leader Froome. The rest of the peloton was happy to sit behind them and enjoy the transfer to the heart of the Alps.
The attacks up front began with 34km to go, with Marino and Kadri the first to try their hand. However it was too early and they were quickly passed by Hansen on the early slopes of the 9.5km-long Col de Manse. The attacks blew the break apart, spitting riders out of the back and revealing the form and strength of everyone else.
Costa quickly passed Hansen and surged on alone. The two-time Tour de Suisse winner is a class act and quickly opened a lead on four chasers, riding a time trial to the summit and down the descent. Kloden, Riblon, Coppel and Jeannesson worked hard to try to chase him down but made little impact on the climb and on the descent to Gap.
The overall battle heats up
Behind the battle for the overall classification also came alive when Katusha hit the front. Two teammates blew the peloton apart for Rodriguez, forcing a select group clear. Dan Martin and Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) were unable to go with them, Cadel Evans (BMC) and ten Dam were also dropped in a surprise split.
Near the top of the climb there was a further escalation when Contador had two serious digs in the big ring. The first caused little damage but the second seemed to hurt Froome slightly. However Richie Porte was Contador's match and pulled him back to the group.
Contador also had a try on the twisting descent but paid for his own exuberance. He crashed just after a corner and forced Froome onto the grass . The incident could have had a huge impact on the race but both got up quickly and chased back onto the front group with some help from Porte.
Contador sarcastically gave Quintana the thumbs up just before the finish, apparently unhappy that the Colombian had attacked on the descent while he was down.
The stage to Gap had been a painful day for everyone. It was supposed to be a day of transition and transfer. Instead it hinted that there will be far more attacks in this year's Tour de France before Sunday's final stage in Paris.
Full Results
|1
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|3:52:45
|2
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:42
|3
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|6
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:01:00
|7
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:01
|8
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:04
|9
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|10
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
|11
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|12
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|13
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha
|14
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|15
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:09
|16
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:01:26
|17
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
|18
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|19
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|20
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:21
|21
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|0:02:26
|22
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:03:34
|23
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:42
|24
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|25
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|26
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:27
|27
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:11:08
|28
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|29
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|30
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|31
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|32
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|33
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|34
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|35
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:12:08
|36
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|37
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|38
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|39
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|40
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|41
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|42
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|43
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|44
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|45
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:12:47
|46
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|47
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|48
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|49
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|50
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|51
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|52
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|53
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|54
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun
|0:13:01
|55
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
|56
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|57
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|58
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|59
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|60
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|61
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
|62
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:15:10
|63
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|64
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|65
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|66
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:41
|67
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|68
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
|69
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:16:54
|70
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|71
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|72
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|73
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|74
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|75
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
|0:17:59
|76
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:18:28
|77
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|78
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:19:16
|79
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|80
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|81
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|82
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|83
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|84
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|85
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|86
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|87
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|88
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|89
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|90
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|91
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|92
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|93
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|94
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
|0:20:57
|95
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|96
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
|97
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|98
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|99
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|100
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|101
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|102
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|103
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
|104
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|105
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|106
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|107
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|108
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|109
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|110
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|111
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|112
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|113
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|114
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|115
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|116
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|117
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|118
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|119
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha
|120
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|121
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|122
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|123
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|124
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|125
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:21:46
|126
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|127
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|128
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|129
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|130
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|131
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|132
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|133
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|134
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|135
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|136
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|137
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|138
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|139
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|140
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|141
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|142
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|143
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|144
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|145
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|146
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|147
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|148
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|149
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|150
|Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
|151
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|152
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|153
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|154
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|155
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|156
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|157
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|158
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|159
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|160
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|161
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|162
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|163
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|164
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|165
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|166
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|167
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|168
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
|169
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|170
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|171
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|172
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|173
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|174
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|175
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
|176
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|177
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|178
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|179
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:01
|DNS
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNS
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|20
|pts
|2
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|3
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|15
|4
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13
|5
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|11
|6
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|10
|7
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|9
|8
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|8
|9
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|7
|10
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
|6
|11
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|5
|12
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|13
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha
|3
|14
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|2
|15
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|20
|pts
|2
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|17
|3
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|15
|4
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|13
|5
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|11
|6
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|10
|7
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|8
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|9
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
|7
|10
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha
|6
|11
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|5
|12
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|4
|13
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
|3
|14
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|15
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|1
|1
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|2
|pts
|2
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|1
|1
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|3
|3
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|4
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|1
|1
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|3
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|4
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|1
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|1
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|3:53:45
|2
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:04
|3
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
|4
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|0:01:26
|5
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:10:08
|6
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:11:08
|7
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:11:47
|9
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
|0:12:01
|11
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:14:10
|12
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|13
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:18:16
|14
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|15
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|16
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:19:57
|17
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|19
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|20
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:20:46
|21
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|22
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|23
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|24
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|25
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|26
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|28
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|29
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|30
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1
|RadioShack Leopard
|11:42:27
|2
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:10:43
|3
|Team Europcar
|0:11:19
|4
|Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:12:19
|5
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:12:20
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|0:14:27
|7
|Movistar Team
|0:18:04
|8
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:19:30
|9
|Katusha Team
|0:21:01
|10
|Garmin - Sharp
|0:21:08
|11
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:21:31
|12
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:22:26
|13
|Sojasun
|0:23:16
|14
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:24:46
|15
|FDJ.fr
|0:26:50
|16
|Lampre - Merida
|0:29:03
|17
|Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:31:51
|18
|Sky Procycling
|0:34:58
|19
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:35:20
|20
|Lotto-Belisol
|0:38:55
|21
|Astana Pro Team
|0:44:06
|22
|Cannondale
|0:57:47
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|65:15:36
|2
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:14
|3
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:04:25
|4
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:04:28
|5
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:05:47
|6
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:54
|7
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|0:07:11
|8
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:22
|9
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:47
|10
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|0:09:28
|11
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:09:37
|12
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:10:54
|13
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:13:32
|14
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:13:54
|15
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:14:42
|16
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:14:47
|17
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:40
|18
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:19:51
|19
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|0:21:07
|20
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|0:22:34
|21
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|0:23:35
|22
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:24:50
|23
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:29:45
|24
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:31:09
|25
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:32:05
|26
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:32:53
|27
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:34:20
|28
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:34:28
|29
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|0:34:29
|30
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:34:41
|31
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:35:07
|32
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:36:05
|33
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:38:49
|34
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:40:12
|35
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:42:12
|36
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
|0:42:17
|37
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:44:16
|38
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:44:55
|39
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:45:45
|40
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
|0:47:28
|41
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:55:36
|42
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|43
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:56:31
|44
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:59:07
|45
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:59:53
|46
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha
|1:01:04
|47
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|1:01:43
|48
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1:01:58
|49
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:02:03
|50
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|1:04:56
|51
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|1:05:29
|52
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
|1:05:40
|53
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|1:06:27
|54
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|1:07:05
|55
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:08:10
|56
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:09:58
|57
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|1:10:11
|58
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:16:01
|59
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:17:23
|60
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1:17:47
|61
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:18:23
|62
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:18:50
|63
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|1:23:04
|64
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|65
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:25:28
|66
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:25:43
|67
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:26:04
|68
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:27:44
|69
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|1:28:05
|70
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:28:30
|71
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:28:41
|72
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|1:28:54
|73
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:29:30
|74
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:29:41
|75
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:32:04
|76
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:32:19
|77
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|1:34:56
|78
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:34:58
|79
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:35:10
|80
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1:37:10
|81
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:37:14
|82
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun
|1:38:20
|83
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:39:18
|84
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:40:17
|85
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1:40:29
|86
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:41:53
|87
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:42:30
|88
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:43:04
|89
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:43:17
|90
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
|1:43:33
|91
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|1:43:41
|92
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:44:18
|93
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1:45:14
|94
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|1:46:45
|95
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:47:43
|96
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|1:48:28
|97
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:48:46
|98
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:48:54
|99
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:49:02
|100
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
|1:50:50
|101
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:51:31
|102
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
|1:52:02
|103
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha
|1:53:01
|104
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
|1:53:33
|105
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
|1:55:01
|106
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|1:55:43
|107
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:57:21
|108
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1:58:10
|109
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:58:26
|110
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:58:51
|111
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|1:59:14
|112
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:59:46
|113
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2:00:41
|114
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|2:01:14
|115
|Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
|2:01:43
|116
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|2:02:28
|117
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
|2:03:34
|118
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2:03:40
|119
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:09:05
|120
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2:09:15
|121
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2:10:35
|122
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|2:12:24
|123
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2:12:31
|124
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2:12:45
|125
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2:14:23
|126
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|2:14:42
|127
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2:18:00
|128
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:18:07
|129
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|2:20:14
|130
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:20:21
|131
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|2:20:51
|132
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2:22:57
|133
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|2:22:58
|134
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:23:02
|135
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2:23:27
|136
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|2:23:37
|137
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|2:23:44
|138
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2:24:05
|139
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|2:24:32
|140
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:24:54
|141
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
|2:25:36
|142
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:25:42
|143
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2:26:14
|144
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|2:30:29
|145
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|2:31:19
|146
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|2:31:30
|147
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2:31:44
|148
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2:32:30
|149
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|2:32:49
|150
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:33:45
|151
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2:33:58
|152
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2:34:08
|153
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:35:19
|154
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|2:35:38
|155
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|2:36:10
|156
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:36:58
|157
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2:37:11
|158
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2:37:37
|159
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2:38:02
|160
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2:38:45
|161
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|2:39:10
|162
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2:39:18
|163
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2:39:43
|164
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|2:41:01
|165
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2:41:26
|166
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|2:42:54
|167
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2:43:08
|168
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|2:44:19
|169
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|2:45:30
|170
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|2:45:51
|171
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2:46:44
|172
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|2:47:36
|173
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|2:54:44
|174
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|2:54:49
|175
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
|2:55:12
|176
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:55:13
|177
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2:55:48
|178
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2:56:40
|179
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|2:57:30
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|377
|pts
|2
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|278
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|223
|4
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|177
|5
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|157
|6
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|145
|7
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|110
|8
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|101
|9
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|91
|10
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|84
|11
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|72
|12
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|70
|13
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|66
|14
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|65
|15
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|64
|16
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|63
|17
|Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
|61
|18
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|59
|19
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|58
|20
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|56
|21
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|53
|22
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|52
|23
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|52
|24
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|52
|25
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|48
|26
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|47
|27
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|45
|28
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|43
|29
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
|43
|30
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
|43
|31
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|43
|32
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|40
|33
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|39
|34
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|38
|35
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|38
|36
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|37
|37
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|36
|38
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|34
|39
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|33
|40
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|33
|41
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|31
|42
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|43
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|30
|44
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
|30
|45
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|30
|46
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|29
|47
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|29
|48
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|29
|49
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|29
|50
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|29
|51
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|28
|52
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|28
|53
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|28
|54
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|28
|55
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|28
|56
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|26
|57
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|26
|58
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|26
|59
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|26
|60
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|26
|61
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|25
|62
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|25
|63
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|24
|64
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
|24
|65
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|23
|66
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|22
|67
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|22
|68
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|22
|69
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|22
|70
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|21
|71
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|72
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|73
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|20
|74
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|19
|75
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|19
|76
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|77
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|18
|78
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|18
|79
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|18
|80
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|17
|81
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
|17
|82
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|17
|83
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|17
|84
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|16
|85
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|16
|86
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|15
|87
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|88
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|15
|89
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|14
|90
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|14
|91
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|14
|92
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|13
|93
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|13
|94
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13
|95
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|13
|96
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|13
|97
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|12
|98
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|12
|99
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|11
|100
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|10
|101
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|10
|102
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
|10
|103
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|104
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|9
|105
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha
|9
|106
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha
|9
|107
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|9
|108
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|9
|109
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|8
|110
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|111
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|8
|112
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|8
|113
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|8
|114
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|115
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|7
|116
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|7
|117
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|7
|118
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|6
|119
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|6
|120
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|121
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5
|122
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|5
|123
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|4
|124
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4
|125
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|126
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|4
|127
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|128
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|129
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|3
|130
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|2
|131
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|132
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|1
|133
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|134
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1
|135
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|1
|136
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1
|137
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
|1
|138
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|-4
|139
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|-5
|140
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|-5
|141
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|-5
|142
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|-5
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|83
|pts
|2
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|66
|3
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|53
|4
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|51
|5
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|28
|6
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|28
|7
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|28
|8
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|24
|9
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|20
|10
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|20
|11
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|12
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|13
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|15
|14
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|15
|15
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|14
|16
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|14
|17
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|14
|18
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|13
|19
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|12
|20
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|11
|21
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|22
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|10
|23
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|7
|24
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|6
|25
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|26
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha
|6
|27
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|28
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|5
|29
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|30
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|31
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|4
|32
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|33
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|4
|34
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|35
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|36
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|37
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2
|38
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
|2
|39
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|40
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
|2
|41
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|1
|42
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|43
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun
|1
|44
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|1
|45
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|1
|46
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|1
|47
|Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
|1
|48
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|49
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|50
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|1
|51
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|1
|52
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|1
|53
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|1
|54
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|55
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|1
|56
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|57
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|1
|58
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|1
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|65:21:23
|2
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:03:50
|3
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:07:45
|4
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:19:03
|5
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:53:20
|6
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:56:16
|7
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
|0:59:53
|8
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|1:00:40
|9
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:02:23
|10
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:20:17
|11
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:23:54
|12
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:26:17
|13
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1:31:23
|14
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:31:27
|15
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
|1:45:03
|16
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|1:49:56
|17
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:56:41
|18
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2:06:44
|19
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2:08:36
|20
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2:12:13
|21
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|2:15:04
|22
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2:17:10
|23
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2:17:40
|24
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2:26:43
|25
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2:28:11
|26
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:29:32
|27
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|2:29:51
|28
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2:32:58
|29
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|2:41:49
|30
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|2:48:57
|1
|RadioShack Leopard
|195:00:32
|2
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:03:11
|3
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:04:04
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:14:00
|5
|Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:19:08
|6
|Katusha Team
|0:28:24
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|0:37:33
|8
|Garmin - Sharp
|0:49:51
|9
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:58:12
|10
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:05:51
|11
|Sky Procycling
|1:13:19
|12
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:25:35
|13
|Team Europcar
|1:34:01
|14
|FDJ.fr
|2:06:09
|15
|Sojasun
|2:14:39
|16
|Lampre - Merida
|2:28:12
|17
|Astana Pro Team
|2:31:21
|18
|Vacansoleil-DCM
|2:41:17
|19
|Orica GreenEdge
|2:58:12
|20
|Lotto-Belisol
|3:49:27
|21
|Team Argos-Shimano
|3:59:35
|22
|Cannondale
|4:28:59
