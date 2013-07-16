Image 1 of 85 Rui Costa (Movistar) wins stage 16 of the Tour de France (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 85 Rui Costa (Movistar) checks his margin (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 85 Chris Froome (Sky) in the polka dot jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 85 Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) lost a bit of ground on stage 16 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 85 Rui Costa (Movistar) celebrates his second career Tour de France stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 85 Costa pulls through in the breakaway (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 85 Rodriguez sprinted to the line to add a few seconds to move ahead of Jakob Fuglsang in the top 10 overall (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 85 Chris Froome also leads the mountains classification (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 85 Stage 16 to Gap (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 85 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) rides attentively in the finale of stage 16 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 85 Rui Costa won with enough margin to give a spirited and varied victory salute (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 85 The maillot jaune group hits the line 11 minutes down on stage winner Rui Costa (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 85 Stage 16 to Gap (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 85 Roman Kreuziger (Saxo-Tinkoff) helped to keep the pressure on Froome (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 85 Richie Porte (Sky) takes up control of the pace on stage 16 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 85 Rui Costa motors to victory in Gap (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 85 Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) puts in an effort on the finale to Gap (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 85 Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin Sharp) leads the breakaway on stage 16 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 85 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) leads the maillot jaune group to the line (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 85 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) in the breakaway on stage 16 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 85 Stage 16 to Gap (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 85 Stage 16 to Gap (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 85 Jerome Coppel (Cofidis) attacked but was countered by Costa (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 85 Adam Hansen (Lotto Belisol) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 25 of 85 Chris Froome survived another day in the maillot jaune, this one not without incident (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 85 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) dons the white jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 85 It could have been a chance for BMC to salvage it's lackluster Tour with Gilbert in the break, but he couldn't follow Costa (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 85 Rui Costa (Movistar) was named most aggressive rider. Portugal's Rui Costa (Movistar) proved he was the strongest of the 26-rider breakaway that dominated and decided stage 16 to Gap, winning alone after a solo attack on the last climb of the Col de Manse.

The stage was not expected to change the overall classification but a series of attacks by Katusha and then Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) on the final climb, and then the descent made famous by Lance Armstrong and Joseba Beloki in 2003, kicked off the action.

Contador was kept in check by Richie Porte and then Chris Froome on the climb but then in almost a re-enactment of the Armstrong/Beloki moment, Contador crashed on a corner, with Froome also going down after taking to the grass to avoid Contador. Both got up and closed the gap but yet again this year's Tour de France produced further unexpected drama.

It also changed the top ten overall, with Laurens ten Dam (Belkin) the biggest loser. He was not part of the front group with Froome, Contador, Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha), Roman Kreuziger (Saxo-Tinkoff), Porte, Alejandro Valverde and Nairo Quintana (Movistar). Ten Dam finished 1:00 behind the Froome group with Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) and others, losing his fifth place overall to Quintana. Rodriguez also moved past Fuglsang to take seventh place at 7:11, with Fuglsang now eighth at 7:22.

Froome still leads Bauke Mollema (Belkin) by 4:14, with Contador third overall at 4:25.

"There's no such thing as an uneventful day here," Froome said with a smile.

"It's a really tough race. If they're not attacking me on the climbs, they attacking me on the descent.

"It was quite a dangerous descent and quite famous for Beloki's crash and Armstrong doing his off-road stuff. It was a bit careless of Contador to attack. He was pushing the limits and crashed. I went off the road and had to unclip before getting back going again. I was lucky to have Richie Porte there. He covered about 10 attacks and I'm really happy to have him there with me."

Froome's thoughts quickly turned to Wednesday's time trial but he warned that too big an effort could see riders pay in the following Alpine stages.

"It's going to be really tough," he said. "Everyone is going to go going hard but it's important to keep in mind we go up Alpe d'Huez twice the day after. People will need to keep in mind that this is the difficult part of the race now."

The stage victory by Costa, the second of his career at the Tour de France, provided some relief for he and his Movistar squad that had their multiple general classification options reduced solely to Nairo Quintana following a disastrous outing on stage 13.

"This win is important for me and for the team," Costa said. "I worked hard to be ready for this Tour but I lost a lot of time on the same day that Valverde did, so I had to change my plans for this Tour. We were looking for a stage victory and now that we have one, we can be more relaxed going into the Alps.

"It was a good stage for a breakaway. It was a big fight to get into the move, but once we pulled clear, I was feeling good and was confident. Winning helps take away from the disappointment of the overall."

Early attacks and the break of the day

The stage to Gap was the last rolling stage before the time trial and the high mountain stages and so was expected to be dominated by a breakaway, with riders looking for glory before the final fight for the general classification. Several riders warmed up on the rollers before the start after studying the hilly profile of the stage. Early fireworks were expected.

The attacks came as soon as race director Christian Prudhomme dropped the start flag at kilometre zero. 179 riders were left in the peloton after Thibaut Pinot (FDJ.fr) retired to illness and 19-year-old Danny van Poppel (Vacansoleil-DCM) was pulled out of the race by his team.

Manuele Mori (Lampre-Merida) was the first to surge clear and he was quickly joined by others in a hectic first hour of racing. Twenty riders formed a significant attack and then the group increased to 32 riders. Peter Sagan (Cannondale) and Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) were in there and the Canadian was the first to the top of the first climb. However they dropped back, along with several others. Thirty two riders was just too big a group to work smoothly together. Eventually 26 riders came together up front, with the peloton - lead by Team Sky - happy to let them go.

The 26 included some quality riders: Adam Hansen (Lotto Belisol), Philippe Gilbert and Manuel Quinziato (BMC), Andreas Kloden, Laurent Didier and Tony Gallopin (RadioShack Leopard), Cyril Gautier and Thomas Voeckler (Team Europcar), Blel Kadri and Christophe Riblon (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Nicolas Roche (Saxo-Tinkoff), Yury Trofimov (Katusha), Mikel Astarloza (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Rui Costa (Movistar), Jerome Coppel and Daniel Navarro (Cofidis), Manuele Mori (Lampre-Merida), Peter Velits (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin-Sharp), Michael Albasini and Cameron Meyer (Orica-GreenEdge), Tom Dumoulin (Argos-Shimano), Thomas De Gendt and Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM), Jean-Marc Marino (Sojasun) and Arnold Jeannesson (FDJ.fr).

They rode together for close to 100km, working smoothly in a double pace line, with some riders trying to miss turns to save their legs for the climbs in the finale. Behind, Sky's Ian Stannard, Geraint Thomas and David Lopez did much of the chasing for race leader Froome. The rest of the peloton was happy to sit behind them and enjoy the transfer to the heart of the Alps.

The attacks up front began with 34km to go, with Marino and Kadri the first to try their hand. However it was too early and they were quickly passed by Hansen on the early slopes of the 9.5km-long Col de Manse. The attacks blew the break apart, spitting riders out of the back and revealing the form and strength of everyone else.

Costa quickly passed Hansen and surged on alone. The two-time Tour de Suisse winner is a class act and quickly opened a lead on four chasers, riding a time trial to the summit and down the descent. Kloden, Riblon, Coppel and Jeannesson worked hard to try to chase him down but made little impact on the climb and on the descent to Gap.

The overall battle heats up

Behind the battle for the overall classification also came alive when Katusha hit the front. Two teammates blew the peloton apart for Rodriguez, forcing a select group clear. Dan Martin and Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) were unable to go with them, Cadel Evans (BMC) and ten Dam were also dropped in a surprise split.

Near the top of the climb there was a further escalation when Contador had two serious digs in the big ring. The first caused little damage but the second seemed to hurt Froome slightly. However Richie Porte was Contador's match and pulled him back to the group.

Contador also had a try on the twisting descent but paid for his own exuberance. He crashed just after a corner and forced Froome onto the grass . The incident could have had a huge impact on the race but both got up quickly and chased back onto the front group with some help from Porte.

Contador sarcastically gave Quintana the thumbs up just before the finish, apparently unhappy that the Colombian had attacked on the descent while he was down.

The stage to Gap had been a painful day for everyone. It was supposed to be a day of transition and transfer. Instead it hinted that there will be far more attacks in this year's Tour de France before Sunday's final stage in Paris.

Full Results

1 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 3:52:45 2 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:42 3 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 4 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 6 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:01:00 7 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:01 8 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:01:04 9 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 10 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 11 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 12 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 13 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha 14 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 15 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:09 16 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:26 17 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun 18 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 19 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 20 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:21 21 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 0:02:26 22 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:03:34 23 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:42 24 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 25 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 26 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:05:27 27 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:11:08 28 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 29 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 30 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 31 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 32 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 33 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 34 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 35 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:12:08 36 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 37 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 38 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 39 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 40 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 41 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 42 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 43 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 44 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 45 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:12:47 46 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 47 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 48 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 49 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 50 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 51 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 52 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 53 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 54 Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun 0:13:01 55 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 56 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 57 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 58 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 59 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 60 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 61 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun 62 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:15:10 63 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 64 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 65 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 66 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:15:41 67 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 68 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha 69 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:16:54 70 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 71 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 72 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 73 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 74 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 75 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun 0:17:59 76 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:18:28 77 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 78 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:19:16 79 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 80 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 81 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 82 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 83 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 84 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 85 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 86 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 87 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 88 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 89 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 90 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 91 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 92 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 93 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 94 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp 0:20:57 95 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 96 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 97 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 98 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 99 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 100 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 101 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 102 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 103 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha 104 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 105 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 106 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 107 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 108 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 109 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 110 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 111 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 112 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 113 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 114 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 115 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 116 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp 117 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 118 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 119 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha 120 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 121 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 122 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 123 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 124 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 125 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:21:46 126 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 127 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 128 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 129 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 130 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 131 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 132 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 133 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 134 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 135 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 136 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 137 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 138 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 139 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 140 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol 141 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 142 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 143 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 144 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 145 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 146 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 147 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 148 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 149 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 150 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 151 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 152 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 153 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 154 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 155 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 156 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 157 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 158 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 159 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 160 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 161 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 162 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 163 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 164 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 165 Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 166 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 167 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 168 Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun 169 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 170 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 171 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 172 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 173 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 174 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 175 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun 176 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 177 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 178 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 179 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:22:01 DNS Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team DNS Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr

Points 1 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 20 pts 2 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 3 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 15 4 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 13 5 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 11 6 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 10 7 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 9 8 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 8 9 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 7 10 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 6 11 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 5 12 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 4 13 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha 3 14 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 2 15 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1

Intermediate sprint - Veynes, 123km 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 20 pts 2 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 17 3 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 15 4 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 13 5 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 11 6 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 10 7 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 8 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 9 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun 7 10 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha 6 11 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 5 12 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 4 13 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 3 14 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 2 15 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 1

Mountain 1 - Côte de la Montagne de Bluye (Cat. 3) 17.5 km 1 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 2 pts 2 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 1

Mountain 2 - Col de Macuègne (Cat. 2) 48.0 km 1 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 3 3 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 4 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 1

Mountain 3 - Col de Manse (Cat. 2) - 156.5 km 1 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 5 pts 2 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 3 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 4 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 1

Most combative rider 1 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team

Young riders 1 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 3:53:45 2 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:04 3 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 4 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 0:01:26 5 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:10:08 6 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:11:08 7 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:11:47 9 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 0:12:01 11 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:14:10 12 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 13 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:18:16 14 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 15 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 16 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 0:19:57 17 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 18 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 19 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 20 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:20:46 21 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 22 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 23 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 24 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 25 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 26 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 27 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 28 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 29 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 30 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida

Teams 1 RadioShack Leopard 11:42:27 2 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:10:43 3 Team Europcar 0:11:19 4 Vacansoleil-DCM 0:12:19 5 Ag2R La Mondiale 0:12:20 6 BMC Racing Team 0:14:27 7 Movistar Team 0:18:04 8 Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:19:30 9 Katusha Team 0:21:01 10 Garmin - Sharp 0:21:08 11 Orica GreenEdge 0:21:31 12 Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:22:26 13 Sojasun 0:23:16 14 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:24:46 15 FDJ.fr 0:26:50 16 Lampre - Merida 0:29:03 17 Belkin Pro Cycling 0:31:51 18 Sky Procycling 0:34:58 19 Team Argos-Shimano 0:35:20 20 Lotto-Belisol 0:38:55 21 Astana Pro Team 0:44:06 22 Cannondale 0:57:47

General classification after stage 16 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 65:15:36 2 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:04:14 3 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:04:25 4 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:04:28 5 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:05:47 6 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:05:54 7 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 0:07:11 8 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:07:22 9 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:47 10 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 0:09:28 11 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:09:37 12 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:10:54 13 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:13:32 14 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:13:54 15 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:14:42 16 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:14:47 17 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:16:40 18 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:19:51 19 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:21:07 20 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:22:34 21 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 0:23:35 22 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:24:50 23 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:29:45 24 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:31:09 25 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:32:05 26 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:32:53 27 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:34:20 28 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:34:28 29 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 0:34:29 30 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:34:41 31 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:35:07 32 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:36:05 33 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:38:49 34 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:40:12 35 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:42:12 36 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun 0:42:17 37 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:44:16 38 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:44:55 39 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:45:45 40 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha 0:47:28 41 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:55:36 42 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 43 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:56:31 44 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:59:07 45 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:59:53 46 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha 1:01:04 47 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 1:01:43 48 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:01:58 49 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 1:02:03 50 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 1:04:56 51 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 1:05:29 52 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 1:05:40 53 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 1:06:27 54 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 1:07:05 55 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:08:10 56 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 1:09:58 57 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 1:10:11 58 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:16:01 59 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:17:23 60 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1:17:47 61 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 1:18:23 62 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:18:50 63 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 1:23:04 64 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 65 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1:25:28 66 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 1:25:43 67 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:26:04 68 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:27:44 69 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 1:28:05 70 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:28:30 71 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 1:28:41 72 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 1:28:54 73 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:29:30 74 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:29:41 75 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:32:04 76 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:32:19 77 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 1:34:56 78 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:34:58 79 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:35:10 80 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 1:37:10 81 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:37:14 82 Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun 1:38:20 83 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1:39:18 84 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 1:40:17 85 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1:40:29 86 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:41:53 87 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:42:30 88 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:43:04 89 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:43:17 90 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha 1:43:33 91 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 1:43:41 92 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 1:44:18 93 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1:45:14 94 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 1:46:45 95 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:47:43 96 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 1:48:28 97 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:48:46 98 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:48:54 99 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:49:02 100 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 1:50:50 101 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:51:31 102 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp 1:52:02 103 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha 1:53:01 104 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun 1:53:33 105 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun 1:55:01 106 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 1:55:43 107 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:57:21 108 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:58:10 109 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 1:58:26 110 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:58:51 111 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 1:59:14 112 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:59:46 113 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2:00:41 114 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 2:01:14 115 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 2:01:43 116 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 2:02:28 117 Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun 2:03:34 118 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2:03:40 119 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:09:05 120 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2:09:15 121 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2:10:35 122 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 2:12:24 123 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2:12:31 124 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2:12:45 125 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2:14:23 126 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 2:14:42 127 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2:18:00 128 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 2:18:07 129 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 2:20:14 130 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:20:21 131 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 2:20:51 132 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2:22:57 133 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 2:22:58 134 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:23:02 135 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:23:27 136 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 2:23:37 137 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 2:23:44 138 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2:24:05 139 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 2:24:32 140 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:24:54 141 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 2:25:36 142 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:25:42 143 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2:26:14 144 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 2:30:29 145 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 2:31:19 146 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 2:31:30 147 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 2:31:44 148 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2:32:30 149 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp 2:32:49 150 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:33:45 151 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2:33:58 152 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2:34:08 153 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:35:19 154 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 2:35:38 155 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 2:36:10 156 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:36:58 157 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2:37:11 158 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2:37:37 159 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2:38:02 160 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2:38:45 161 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 2:39:10 162 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2:39:18 163 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 2:39:43 164 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 2:41:01 165 Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2:41:26 166 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 2:42:54 167 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2:43:08 168 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 2:44:19 169 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 2:45:30 170 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 2:45:51 171 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2:46:44 172 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 2:47:36 173 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 2:54:44 174 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 2:54:49 175 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun 2:55:12 176 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:55:13 177 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:55:48 178 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:56:40 179 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 2:57:30

Points classification 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 377 pts 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 278 3 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 223 4 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 177 5 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 157 6 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 145 7 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 110 8 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 101 9 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 91 10 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 84 11 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 72 12 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 70 13 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 66 14 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 65 15 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 64 16 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 63 17 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 61 18 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 59 19 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 58 20 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 56 21 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 53 22 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 52 23 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 52 24 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 52 25 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 48 26 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 47 27 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 45 28 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 43 29 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp 43 30 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun 43 31 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 43 32 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 40 33 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 39 34 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 38 35 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 38 36 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 37 37 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 36 38 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 34 39 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 33 40 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 33 41 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 31 42 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 31 43 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 30 44 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 30 45 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 30 46 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 29 47 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 29 48 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 29 49 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 29 50 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 29 51 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 28 52 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 28 53 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 28 54 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 28 55 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 28 56 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 26 57 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 26 58 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 26 59 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 26 60 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 26 61 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 25 62 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 25 63 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 24 64 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun 24 65 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 23 66 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 22 67 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 22 68 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 22 69 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 22 70 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 21 71 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 20 72 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 73 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 20 74 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 19 75 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 19 76 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 77 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 18 78 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 18 79 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 18 80 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 17 81 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 17 82 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 17 83 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 17 84 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 16 85 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 16 86 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 15 87 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 88 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 15 89 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 14 90 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 14 91 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 14 92 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 13 93 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 13 94 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 13 95 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 13 96 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 13 97 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 12 98 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 12 99 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 11 100 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 10 101 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 10 102 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha 10 103 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 104 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 9 105 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha 9 106 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha 9 107 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 9 108 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 9 109 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr 8 110 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 8 111 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 8 112 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 8 113 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 8 114 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 115 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 7 116 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 7 117 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 7 118 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 6 119 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 6 120 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 6 121 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 122 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 5 123 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 4 124 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 4 125 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 126 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 4 127 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 128 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 129 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 3 130 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 2 131 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1 132 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 1 133 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1 134 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 1 135 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 1 136 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1 137 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun 1 138 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol -4 139 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida -5 140 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team -5 141 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar -5 142 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp -5

Mountains classification 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 83 pts 2 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 66 3 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 53 4 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 51 5 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 28 6 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 28 7 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 28 8 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 24 9 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 20 10 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 20 11 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 20 12 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 13 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 15 14 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 15 15 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 14 16 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 14 17 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 14 18 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 13 19 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 12 20 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 11 21 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 22 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 10 23 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 7 24 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 6 25 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 26 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha 6 27 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 28 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 5 29 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 30 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 31 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 4 32 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 33 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 4 34 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 3 35 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 36 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2 37 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 2 38 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 2 39 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2 40 Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun 2 41 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 1 42 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1 43 Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun 1 44 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 1 45 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 1 46 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 1 47 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 1 48 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 49 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1 50 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 1 51 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 1 52 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 1 53 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 1 54 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 1 55 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 1 56 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 1 57 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 1 58 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1

Young riders classification 1 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 65:21:23 2 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:03:50 3 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:07:45 4 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:19:03 5 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:53:20 6 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:56:16 7 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 0:59:53 8 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 1:00:40 9 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:02:23 10 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:20:17 11 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:23:54 12 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:26:17 13 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 1:31:23 14 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:31:27 15 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 1:45:03 16 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 1:49:56 17 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 1:56:41 18 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2:06:44 19 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2:08:36 20 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2:12:13 21 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 2:15:04 22 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2:17:10 23 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:17:40 24 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2:26:43 25 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2:28:11 26 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:29:32 27 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 2:29:51 28 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2:32:58 29 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 2:41:49 30 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 2:48:57