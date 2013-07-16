Trending

Tour de France: Costa solos to victory in Gap

Movistar rider drops break on Col de Manse, Froome remains in yellow

Image 1 of 85

Rui Costa (Movistar) wins stage 16 of the Tour de France

Rui Costa (Movistar) wins stage 16 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 85

Rui Costa (Movistar) checks his margin

Rui Costa (Movistar) checks his margin
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 85

Chris Froome (Sky) in the polka dot jersey

Chris Froome (Sky) in the polka dot jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 85

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) lost a bit of ground on stage 16

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) lost a bit of ground on stage 16
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 85

Rui Costa (Movistar) celebrates his second career Tour de France stage

Rui Costa (Movistar) celebrates his second career Tour de France stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 85

Costa pulls through in the breakaway

Costa pulls through in the breakaway
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 85

Rodriguez sprinted to the line to add a few seconds to move ahead of Jakob Fuglsang in the top 10 overall

Rodriguez sprinted to the line to add a few seconds to move ahead of Jakob Fuglsang in the top 10 overall
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 85

Chris Froome also leads the mountains classification

Chris Froome also leads the mountains classification
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 85

Stage 16 to Gap

Stage 16 to Gap
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 85

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) rides attentively in the finale of stage 16

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) rides attentively in the finale of stage 16
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 85

Rui Costa won with enough margin to give a spirited and varied victory salute

Rui Costa won with enough margin to give a spirited and varied victory salute
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 85

The maillot jaune group hits the line 11 minutes down on stage winner Rui Costa

The maillot jaune group hits the line 11 minutes down on stage winner Rui Costa
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 85

Stage 16 to Gap

Stage 16 to Gap
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 85

Roman Kreuziger (Saxo-Tinkoff) helped to keep the pressure on Froome

Roman Kreuziger (Saxo-Tinkoff) helped to keep the pressure on Froome
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 85

Richie Porte (Sky) takes up control of the pace on stage 16

Richie Porte (Sky) takes up control of the pace on stage 16
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 85

Rui Costa motors to victory in Gap

Rui Costa motors to victory in Gap
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 85

Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) puts in an effort on the finale to Gap

Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) puts in an effort on the finale to Gap
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 85

Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin Sharp) leads the breakaway on stage 16

Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin Sharp) leads the breakaway on stage 16
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 85

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) leads the maillot jaune group to the line

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) leads the maillot jaune group to the line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 85

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) in the breakaway on stage 16

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) in the breakaway on stage 16
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 85

Stage 16 to Gap

Stage 16 to Gap
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 85

Stage 16 to Gap

Stage 16 to Gap
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 85

Jerome Coppel (Cofidis) attacked but was countered by Costa

Jerome Coppel (Cofidis) attacked but was countered by Costa
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 85

Adam Hansen (Lotto Belisol)

Adam Hansen (Lotto Belisol)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 25 of 85

Chris Froome survived another day in the maillot jaune, this one not without incident

Chris Froome survived another day in the maillot jaune, this one not without incident
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 85

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) dons the white jersey

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) dons the white jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 85

It could have been a chance for BMC to salvage it's lackluster Tour with Gilbert in the break, but he couldn't follow Costa

It could have been a chance for BMC to salvage it's lackluster Tour with Gilbert in the break, but he couldn't follow Costa
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 85

Rui Costa (Movistar) was named most aggressive rider.

Rui Costa (Movistar) was named most aggressive rider.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 85

Christopher Froome (Sky) goes into the final TT still in the race lead

Christopher Froome (Sky) goes into the final TT still in the race lead
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 85

Maxime Monfort (RadioShack) takes on a descent on stage 16

Maxime Monfort (RadioShack) takes on a descent on stage 16
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 85

The day's breakaway worked well together was gained 11 minutes on the race leader

The day's breakaway worked well together was gained 11 minutes on the race leader
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 85

Team Sky kept the race under control

Team Sky kept the race under control
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 85

The peloton on stage 16 to Gap

The peloton on stage 16 to Gap
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 85

Bauke Mollema (Belkin) continued his solid ride on stage 16

Bauke Mollema (Belkin) continued his solid ride on stage 16
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 85

Chris Froome (Sky) one day before the final time trial

Chris Froome (Sky) one day before the final time trial
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 85

An attack from Alberto Contador on the descent to Gap almost worked out

An attack from Alberto Contador on the descent to Gap almost worked out
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 85

Christophe Riblon (AG2R)

Christophe Riblon (AG2R)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 38 of 85

Rui Costa (Movistar) on the podium

Rui Costa (Movistar) on the podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 39 of 85

Chris Froome (Sky) in polka dots

Chris Froome (Sky) in polka dots
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 40 of 85

Manuel Quinziato (BMC)

Manuel Quinziato (BMC)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 41 of 85

Chris Froome (Sky) in yellow

Chris Froome (Sky) in yellow
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 42 of 85

Roman Kreuziger

Roman Kreuziger
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 43 of 85

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 44 of 85

Bauke Mollema (Belkin)

Bauke Mollema (Belkin)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 45 of 85

Nairo Quintana and Richie Porte

Nairo Quintana and Richie Porte
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 46 of 85

Christophe Riblon, Arnold Jeannesson, Jerome Coppel and Andreas Kloden

Christophe Riblon, Arnold Jeannesson, Jerome Coppel and Andreas Kloden
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 47 of 85

Tom Dumoulin (Argos Shimano) finishes up

Tom Dumoulin (Argos Shimano) finishes up
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 48 of 85

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM)

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 49 of 85

Rui Costa (Movistar)

Rui Costa (Movistar)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 50 of 85

Rui Costa (Movistar)

Rui Costa (Movistar)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 51 of 85

Tour de France leader Chris Froome (Sky)

Tour de France leader Chris Froome (Sky)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 52 of 85

Chris Froome (Sky) in yellow

Chris Froome (Sky) in yellow
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 53 of 85

Arnold Jeannesson (FDJ)

Arnold Jeannesson (FDJ)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 54 of 85

Andreas Kloden (RadioShack)

Andreas Kloden (RadioShack)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 55 of 85

Jerome Coppel (Cofidis)

Jerome Coppel (Cofidis)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 56 of 85

Richie Porte (Sky)

Richie Porte (Sky)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 57 of 85

Michael Albasini (Orica GreenEdge)

Michael Albasini (Orica GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 58 of 85

Blel Kadri (AG2R)

Blel Kadri (AG2R)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 59 of 85

Manuele Mori

Manuele Mori
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 60 of 85

Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil)

Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 61 of 85

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar)

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 62 of 85

Nicolas Roche (Saxo Tinkoff)

Nicolas Roche (Saxo Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 63 of 85

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil)

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 64 of 85

Tom Dumoulin (Argos-Shimano)

Tom Dumoulin (Argos-Shimano)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 65 of 85

Cyril Gautier and Tom Dumoulin

Cyril Gautier and Tom Dumoulin
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 66 of 85

Tony Gallopin (RadioShack)

Tony Gallopin (RadioShack)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 67 of 85

Peter Velits (Omega Pharma QuickStep)

Peter Velits (Omega Pharma QuickStep)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 68 of 85

Rui Costa (Movistar) wins the Tour de France stage to Gap

Rui Costa (Movistar) wins the Tour de France stage to Gap
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 69 of 85

Alberto Contador and Chris Froome

Alberto Contador and Chris Froome
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 70 of 85

World Champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC)

World Champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 71 of 85

Rui Costa (Movistar) puts in a bid for stage victory

Rui Costa (Movistar) puts in a bid for stage victory
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 72 of 85

Rui Costa (Movistar) on the attack

Rui Costa (Movistar) on the attack
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 73 of 85

Rui Costa (Movistar)

Rui Costa (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 74 of 85

Rui Costa celebrates a hard-earned Tour de France stage win in Gap

Rui Costa celebrates a hard-earned Tour de France stage win in Gap
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 75 of 85

Rui Costa (Movistar) on the podium in Gap

Rui Costa (Movistar) on the podium in Gap
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 76 of 85

Chris Froome (Sky) in yellow

Chris Froome (Sky) in yellow
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 77 of 85

Rui Costa (Movistar) triumphs in stage 16

Rui Costa (Movistar) triumphs in stage 16
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 78 of 85

Rui Costa (Movistar) wins stage 16

Rui Costa (Movistar) wins stage 16
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 79 of 85

Joaquin Rodriguez, Nairo Quintana and Chris Froome finish up

Joaquin Rodriguez, Nairo Quintana and Chris Froome finish up
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 80 of 85

Tour de France stage 16 winner Rui Costa (Movistar)

Tour de France stage 16 winner Rui Costa (Movistar)
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 81 of 85

Rui Costa (Movistar) wins stage 16 of the Tour de France

Rui Costa (Movistar) wins stage 16 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 82 of 85

Yellow jersey Chris Froome (Sky) in the bunch

Yellow jersey Chris Froome (Sky) in the bunch
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 83 of 85

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) leads the peloton

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) leads the peloton
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 84 of 85

Tour de France race leader Chris Froome (Sky) and his teammates

Tour de France race leader Chris Froome (Sky) and his teammates
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 85 of 85

Best young rider Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Best young rider Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: AFP)

Portugal's Rui Costa (Movistar) proved he was the strongest of the 26-rider breakaway that dominated and decided stage 16 to Gap, winning alone after a solo attack on the last climb of the Col de Manse.

The stage was not expected to change the overall classification but a series of attacks by Katusha and then Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) on the final climb, and then the descent made famous by Lance Armstrong and Joseba Beloki in 2003, kicked off the action.

Contador was kept in check by Richie Porte and then Chris Froome on the climb but then in almost a re-enactment of the Armstrong/Beloki moment, Contador crashed on a corner, with Froome also going down after taking to the grass to avoid Contador. Both got up and closed the gap but yet again this year's Tour de France produced further unexpected drama.

It also changed the top ten overall, with Laurens ten Dam (Belkin) the biggest loser. He was not part of the front group with Froome, Contador, Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha), Roman Kreuziger (Saxo-Tinkoff), Porte, Alejandro Valverde and Nairo Quintana (Movistar). Ten Dam finished 1:00 behind the Froome group with Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) and others, losing his fifth place overall to Quintana. Rodriguez also moved past Fuglsang to take seventh place at 7:11, with Fuglsang now eighth at 7:22.

Froome still leads Bauke Mollema (Belkin) by 4:14, with Contador third overall at 4:25.

"There's no such thing as an uneventful day here," Froome said with a smile.

"It's a really tough race. If they're not attacking me on the climbs, they attacking me on the descent.

"It was quite a dangerous descent and quite famous for Beloki's crash and Armstrong doing his off-road stuff. It was a bit careless of Contador to attack. He was pushing the limits and crashed. I went off the road and had to unclip before getting back going again. I was lucky to have Richie Porte there. He covered about 10 attacks and I'm really happy to have him there with me."

Froome's thoughts quickly turned to Wednesday's time trial but he warned that too big an effort could see riders pay in the following Alpine stages.

"It's going to be really tough," he said. "Everyone is going to go going hard but it's important to keep in mind we go up Alpe d'Huez twice the day after. People will need to keep in mind that this is the difficult part of the race now."

The stage victory by Costa, the second of his career at the Tour de France, provided some relief for he and his Movistar squad that had their multiple general classification options reduced solely to Nairo Quintana following a disastrous outing on stage 13.

"This win is important for me and for the team," Costa said. "I worked hard to be ready for this Tour but I lost a lot of time on the same day that Valverde did, so I had to change my plans for this Tour. We were looking for a stage victory and now that we have one, we can be more relaxed going into the Alps.

"It was a good stage for a breakaway. It was a big fight to get into the move, but once we pulled clear, I was feeling good and was confident. Winning helps take away from the disappointment of the overall."

Early attacks and the break of the day

The stage to Gap was the last rolling stage before the time trial and the high mountain stages and so was expected to be dominated by a breakaway, with riders looking for glory before the final fight for the general classification. Several riders warmed up on the rollers before the start after studying the hilly profile of the stage. Early fireworks were expected.

The attacks came as soon as race director Christian Prudhomme dropped the start flag at kilometre zero. 179 riders were left in the peloton after Thibaut Pinot (FDJ.fr) retired to illness and 19-year-old Danny van Poppel (Vacansoleil-DCM) was pulled out of the race by his team.

Manuele Mori (Lampre-Merida) was the first to surge clear and he was quickly joined by others in a hectic first hour of racing. Twenty riders formed a significant attack and then the group increased to 32 riders. Peter Sagan (Cannondale) and Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) were in there and the Canadian was the first to the top of the first climb. However they dropped back, along with several others. Thirty two riders was just too big a group to work smoothly together. Eventually 26 riders came together up front, with the peloton - lead by Team Sky - happy to let them go.

The 26 included some quality riders: Adam Hansen (Lotto Belisol), Philippe Gilbert and Manuel Quinziato (BMC), Andreas Kloden, Laurent Didier and Tony Gallopin (RadioShack Leopard), Cyril Gautier and Thomas Voeckler (Team Europcar), Blel Kadri and Christophe Riblon (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Nicolas Roche (Saxo-Tinkoff), Yury Trofimov (Katusha), Mikel Astarloza (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Rui Costa (Movistar), Jerome Coppel and Daniel Navarro (Cofidis), Manuele Mori (Lampre-Merida), Peter Velits (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin-Sharp), Michael Albasini and Cameron Meyer (Orica-GreenEdge), Tom Dumoulin (Argos-Shimano), Thomas De Gendt and Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM), Jean-Marc Marino (Sojasun) and Arnold Jeannesson (FDJ.fr).

They rode together for close to 100km, working smoothly in a double pace line, with some riders trying to miss turns to save their legs for the climbs in the finale. Behind, Sky's Ian Stannard, Geraint Thomas and David Lopez did much of the chasing for race leader Froome. The rest of the peloton was happy to sit behind them and enjoy the transfer to the heart of the Alps.

The attacks up front began with 34km to go, with Marino and Kadri the first to try their hand. However it was too early and they were quickly passed by Hansen on the early slopes of the 9.5km-long Col de Manse. The attacks blew the break apart, spitting riders out of the back and revealing the form and strength of everyone else.

Costa quickly passed Hansen and surged on alone. The two-time Tour de Suisse winner is a class act and quickly opened a lead on four chasers, riding a time trial to the summit and down the descent. Kloden, Riblon, Coppel and Jeannesson worked hard to try to chase him down but made little impact on the climb and on the descent to Gap.

The overall battle heats up

Behind the battle for the overall classification also came alive when Katusha hit the front. Two teammates blew the peloton apart for Rodriguez, forcing a select group clear. Dan Martin and Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) were unable to go with them, Cadel Evans (BMC) and ten Dam were also dropped in a surprise split.

Near the top of the climb there was a further escalation when Contador had two serious digs in the big ring. The first caused little damage but the second seemed to hurt Froome slightly. However Richie Porte was Contador's match and pulled him back to the group.

Contador also had a try on the twisting descent but paid for his own exuberance. He crashed just after a corner and forced Froome onto the grass . The incident could have had a huge impact on the race but both got up quickly and chased back onto the front group with some help from Porte.

Contador sarcastically gave Quintana the thumbs up just before the finish, apparently unhappy that the Colombian had attacked on the descent while he was down.

The stage to Gap had been a painful day for everyone. It was supposed to be a day of transition and transfer. Instead it hinted that there will be far more attacks in this year's Tour de France before Sunday's final stage in Paris.

 

 

Full Results

1Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team3:52:45
2Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:42
3Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
4Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
5Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
6Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:01:00
7Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:01
8Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:04
9Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
10Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
11Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
12Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
13Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha
14Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
15Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:09
16Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:26
17Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
18Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
19Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
20Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:21
21Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard0:02:26
22Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:03:34
23Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:42
24Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
25Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
26Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:05:27
27Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:11:08
28Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
29Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
30Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
31Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
32Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
33Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
34Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
35Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:12:08
36Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
37Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
38Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
39Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
40Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
41Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
42Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
43Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
44Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
45Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:12:47
46Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
47John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
48Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
49Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
50Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
51Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
52Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
53Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
54Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun0:13:01
55Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
56Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
57Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
58Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
59Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
60Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
61Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
62Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:15:10
63Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
64Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
65Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
66Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:15:41
67Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
68Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
69Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:16:54
70Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
71Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
72Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
73Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
74David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
75Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun0:17:59
76Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr0:18:28
77Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
78Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:19:16
79Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
80Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
81Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
82Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
83Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
84Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
85Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
86Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
87Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
88Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
89Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
90Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
91Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
92Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
93Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
94David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp0:20:57
95Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
96Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
97Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
98Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
99Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
100Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
101David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
102Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
103Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
104Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
105Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
106Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
107Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
108Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
109Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
110Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
111Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
112Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
113Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
114Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
115Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
116Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
117Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
118Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
119Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha
120Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
121Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
122Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
123Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
124Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
125Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:21:46
126Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
127Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
128André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
129Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
130Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
131Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
132Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
133Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
134Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
135Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
136Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
137Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
138Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
139Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
140Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
141Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
142John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
143Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
144Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
145Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
146Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
147Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
148Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
149William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
150Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
151Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
152Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
153Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
154Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
155Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
156Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
157Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
158Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
159Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
160Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
161Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
162Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
163Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
164Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
165Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
166Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
167Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
168Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
169Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
170Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
171Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
172Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
173Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
174Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
175Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
176Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
177Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
178Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
179Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:22:01
DNSDanny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNSThibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr

Points
1Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team20pts
2Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale17
3Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr15
4Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits13
5Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard11
6Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano10
7Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi9
8Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team8
9Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge7
10Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp6
11Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step5
12Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar4
13Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha3
14Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard2
15Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

Intermediate sprint - Veynes, 123km
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team20pts
2Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team17
3Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr15
4Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team13
5Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge11
6Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge10
7Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
8Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
9Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun7
10Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha6
11Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step5
12Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard4
13Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp3
14Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar2
15Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard1

Mountain 1 - Côte de la Montagne de Bluye (Cat. 3) 17.5 km
1Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp2pts
2Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard1

Mountain 2 - Col de Macuègne (Cat. 2) 48.0 km
1Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5pts
2Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard3
3Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
4Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard1

Mountain 3 - Col de Manse (Cat. 2) - 156.5 km
1Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team5pts
2Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
3Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
4Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr1

Most combative rider
1Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team

Young riders
1Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano3:53:45
2Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:04
3Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
4Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard0:01:26
5Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:10:08
6Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:11:08
7Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
8Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:11:47
9Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
10Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun0:12:01
11Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:14:10
12Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
13Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:18:16
14Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
15Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
16Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar0:19:57
17Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
18Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
19Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
20Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:20:46
21Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
22Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
23John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
24Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
25Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
26Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
27Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
28Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
29Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
30Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida

Teams
1RadioShack Leopard11:42:27
2Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:10:43
3Team Europcar0:11:19
4Vacansoleil-DCM0:12:19
5Ag2R La Mondiale0:12:20
6BMC Racing Team0:14:27
7Movistar Team0:18:04
8Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:19:30
9Katusha Team0:21:01
10Garmin - Sharp0:21:08
11Orica GreenEdge0:21:31
12Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:22:26
13Sojasun0:23:16
14Euskaltel - Euskadi0:24:46
15FDJ.fr0:26:50
16Lampre - Merida0:29:03
17Belkin Pro Cycling0:31:51
18Sky Procycling0:34:58
19Team Argos-Shimano0:35:20
20Lotto-Belisol0:38:55
21Astana Pro Team0:44:06
22Cannondale0:57:47

General classification after stage 16
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling65:15:36
2Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:04:14
3Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:04:25
4Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:04:28
5Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:05:47
6Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:05:54
7Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha0:07:11
8Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:07:22
9Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:47
10Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp0:09:28
11Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:09:37
12Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:10:54
13Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:13:32
14Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:13:54
15Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:14:42
16Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:14:47
17Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:16:40
18Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:19:51
19Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:21:07
20Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:22:34
21Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha0:23:35
22Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:24:50
23Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:29:45
24Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:31:09
25Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:32:05
26Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling0:32:53
27Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:34:20
28Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:34:28
29Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard0:34:29
30Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:34:41
31Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:35:07
32Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:36:05
33John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:38:49
34Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:40:12
35Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:42:12
36Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun0:42:17
37Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:44:16
38Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:44:55
39Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr0:45:45
40Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha0:47:28
41Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:55:36
42Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
43Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:56:31
44Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:59:07
45Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:59:53
46Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha1:01:04
47Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard1:01:43
48Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:01:58
49Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano1:02:03
50Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar1:04:56
51Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team1:05:29
52Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun1:05:40
53Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard1:06:27
54Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida1:07:05
55Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team1:08:10
56Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team1:09:58
57Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team1:10:11
58Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:16:01
59Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:17:23
60Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1:17:47
61Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge1:18:23
62Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:18:50
63Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol1:23:04
64Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
65Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1:25:28
66Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge1:25:43
67Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr1:26:04
68Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:27:44
69Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp1:28:05
70Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:28:30
71Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar1:28:41
72Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp1:28:54
73Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:29:30
74Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:29:41
75Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:32:04
76Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:32:19
77Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard1:34:56
78Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:34:58
79Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr1:35:10
80Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling1:37:10
81Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:37:14
82Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun1:38:20
83Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1:39:18
84Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano1:40:17
85Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1:40:29
86Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team1:41:53
87Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:42:30
88Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:43:04
89Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:43:17
90Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha1:43:33
91Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team1:43:41
92Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team1:44:18
93Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1:45:14
94Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling1:46:45
95Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:47:43
96Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar1:48:28
97Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:48:46
98Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:48:54
99Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:49:02
100Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp1:50:50
101Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:51:31
102David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp1:52:02
103Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha1:53:01
104Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun1:53:33
105Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun1:55:01
106Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun1:55:43
107Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:57:21
108Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:58:10
109Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team1:58:26
110Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:58:51
111Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard1:59:14
112Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:59:46
113Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling2:00:41
114Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol2:01:14
115Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun2:01:43
116John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano2:02:28
117Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun2:03:34
118Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2:03:40
119Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:09:05
120Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2:09:15
121Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling2:10:35
122Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha2:12:24
123Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida2:12:31
124Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2:12:45
125Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling2:14:23
126André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol2:14:42
127Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2:18:00
128Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team2:18:07
129Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano2:20:14
130Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr2:20:21
131Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge2:20:51
132Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida2:22:57
133Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff2:22:58
134Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:23:02
135Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:23:27
136Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol2:23:37
137David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar2:23:44
138Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2:24:05
139Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha2:24:32
140Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:24:54
141Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha2:25:36
142Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:25:42
143Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2:26:14
144Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano2:30:29
145Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr2:31:19
146David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling2:31:30
147Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling2:31:44
148Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi2:32:30
149Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp2:32:49
150Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:33:45
151Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2:33:58
152Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2:34:08
153Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:35:19
154Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar2:35:38
155Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano2:36:10
156William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr2:36:58
157Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida2:37:11
158Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2:37:37
159Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2:38:02
160Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2:38:45
161Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol2:39:10
162Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2:39:18
163Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling2:39:43
164Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge2:41:01
165Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling2:41:26
166Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge2:42:54
167Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol2:43:08
168Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar2:44:19
169Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge2:45:30
170Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano2:45:51
171Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol2:46:44
172Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano2:47:36
173Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar2:54:44
174Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano2:54:49
175Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun2:55:12
176Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:55:13
177Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:55:48
178Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:56:40
179Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge2:57:30

Points classification
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling377pts
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step278
3André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol223
4Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano177
5Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha157
6Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team145
7Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team110
8Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step101
9Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge91
10Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team84
11Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale72
12Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step70
13Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team66
14Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi65
15Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team64
16Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling63
17Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun61
18Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard59
19Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida58
20Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff56
21Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling53
22Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step52
23Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team52
24Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge52
25Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale48
26Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge47
27Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff45
28Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff43
29David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp43
30Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun43
31John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano43
32Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team40
33Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol39
34Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team38
35Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team38
36Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team37
37Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr36
38Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team34
39Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling33
40Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step33
41Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano31
42Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale31
43Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr30
44Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp30
45Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step30
46Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha29
47Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff29
48Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team29
49Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida29
50Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol29
51Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team28
52Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp28
53Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar28
54Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun28
55Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team28
56Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step26
57Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team26
58Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits26
59Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar26
60Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar26
61Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi25
62Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge25
63Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge24
64Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun24
65Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp23
66Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team22
67Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi22
68William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr22
69Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar22
70Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol21
71Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits20
72Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale20
73Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol20
74Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr19
75Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida19
76Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale18
77Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard18
78Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar18
79Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge18
80Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano17
81Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun17
82Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team17
83David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar17
84Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team16
85Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling16
86Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step15
87Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits15
88Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team15
89Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team14
90Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff14
91Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff14
92Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha13
93Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp13
94Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits13
95Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi13
96Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge13
97Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard12
98Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar12
99Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi11
100Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard10
101Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard10
102Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha10
103Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
104Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi9
105Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha9
106Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha9
107Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard9
108Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling9
109Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr8
110Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team8
111Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida8
112Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team8
113Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano8
114Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
115Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff7
116Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling7
117Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi7
118Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard6
119Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling6
120Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team6
121Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team5
122Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling5
123Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard4
124Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling4
125Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team4
126David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling4
127Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3
128Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3
129Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling3
130Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff2
131Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1
132Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team1
133Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1
134Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling1
135Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano1
136Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1
137Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun1
138Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol-4
139Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida-5
140Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team-5
141Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar-5
142Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp-5

Mountains classification
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling83pts
2Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team66
3Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi53
4Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar51
5Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff28
6Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha28
7Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling28
8Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team24
9Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team20
10Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff20
11Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team20
12Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale16
13Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge15
14Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team15
15Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp14
16Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team14
17Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling14
18Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp13
19Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp12
20Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team11
21Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
22Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol10
23Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard7
24Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr6
25Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
26Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha6
27Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
28Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard5
29Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5
30Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
31Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff4
32Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi4
33Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard4
34Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar3
35Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
36Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2
37Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr2
38Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun2
39Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2
40Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun2
41Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge1
42Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
43Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun1
44Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano1
45Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling1
46Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar1
47Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun1
48Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
49Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1
50Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp1
51Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard1
52Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard1
53Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida1
54Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team1
55Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun1
56Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team1
57David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar1
58Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1

Young riders classification
1Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team65:21:23
2Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:03:50
3Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:07:45
4Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:19:03
5Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:53:20
6Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:56:16
7Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun0:59:53
8Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard1:00:40
9Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team1:02:23
10Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr1:20:17
11Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:23:54
12Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:26:17
13Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling1:31:23
14Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:31:27
15Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp1:45:03
16Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun1:49:56
17John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano1:56:41
18Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida2:06:44
19Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling2:08:36
20Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2:12:13
21Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge2:15:04
22Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida2:17:10
23Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:17:40
24Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi2:26:43
25Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2:28:11
26Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:29:32
27Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar2:29:51
28Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2:32:58
29Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano2:41:49
30Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar2:48:57

Teams classification
1RadioShack Leopard195:00:32
2Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:03:11
3Ag2R La Mondiale0:04:04
4Movistar Team0:14:00
5Belkin Pro Cycling0:19:08
6Katusha Team0:28:24
7BMC Racing Team0:37:33
8Garmin - Sharp0:49:51
9Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:58:12
10Euskaltel - Euskadi1:05:51
11Sky Procycling1:13:19
12Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:25:35
13Team Europcar1:34:01
14FDJ.fr2:06:09
15Sojasun2:14:39
16Lampre - Merida2:28:12
17Astana Pro Team2:31:21
18Vacansoleil-DCM2:41:17
19Orica GreenEdge2:58:12
20Lotto-Belisol3:49:27
21Team Argos-Shimano3:59:35
22Cannondale4:28:59

Latest on Cyclingnews