Nairo Quintana finished off one of the most sensational Tour de France debuts of recent years when he won the final mountain stage at Annecy Semnoz. Away at the front with just race leader Chris Froome and Joaquim Rodríguez for company, the 23-year-old Colombian responded to an attack from Froome just outside the final kilometre, then produced an acceleration of his own that neither of his rivals could follow.

Approaching the line, Quintana's poker face finally broke into the widest of smiles. He threw his arms wide to celebrate a victory that not only secured him the white jersey of best young rider, but also moved up him up to second place overall as Alberto Contador finished more than two minutes back, dropping to fourth overall behind his compatriot Rodríguez. Fittingly, Quintana's summit victory and hugely impressive performance in the Pyrenees and Alps over the past fortnight also earned him the King of the Mountains jersey on what is his country's national day.

Quintana was overjoyed to have won and taken second place overall. "It's an incredible win for me. It's difficult to understand what has happened. I'm very, very happy for what happened today and during all the Tour," he said.

"We controlled the attacks on the climb and were sure that we'd be able to do what our DS had planned out for us. This is a special day for me and for Colombia. This is for everyone in Colombia: my family and all my friends, who have helped me so much. I want to thank everyone in Colombia."

The other big winner on the day was yellow jersey Froome. His Team Sky teammates kept the Briton out of trouble all day, then seized the initiative approaching the final climb. Their pace-making thinned out the yellow jersey group very rapidly on the first ramps up towards Semnoz. Froome then produced a surge of his own that proved too much for Contador, and never looked to be in any trouble until well inside the final kilometre. He gave a thumbs-up as he crossed the line, the Tour de France now all but won.

"I can't quite believe this is happening, that I'm sitting here in this position. It's amazing. I'm sorry, but I'm lost for words," said Froome after he stepped down from the podium. "Obviously we've still got to roll into Paris, but that's the GC side of it pretty much sorted. Finishing like this has been very special."

Asked about his thoughts going into the final few kilometres of the stage, Froome confessed: "It was quite hard to stay on top of it. When we reached 3km to go I knew I had accomplished what I had been aiming for. After that I was just trying to stay in the wheels, although I was struggling a bit to do that."

Joaquim Rodriguez was disappointed not to win the stage but is going to celebrate his third place overall in Paris. He now has a full set of Grand Tour podium places.

"The podium is a great achievement, I'm very happy: not a lot of riders managed to enter the top-three of all the big stage races," Rodriguez said.

"I look forward to celebrate tomorrow, with my family and my friends. Today I felt in a great shape: maybe if only Froome helped me in the last climb and leaded us from time to time, I would have saved some energies and I could have fought for the stage victory. But never mind, the podium was the most important thing, so I'm happy like this."

How it happened

Predictions that the stage would be packed with attacking moves from the GC contenders from the off proved wrong, although one instantly recognisable rider did all he could to pull off the most unlikely of coups. Jens Voigt, 41 years young and riding his 16th and possibly final Tour de France, was in the break that went on the approach to the first climb, the second-category Côte du Puget. With the RadioShack veteran were Marcus Burghardt (BMC), Juan Antonio Flecha (Vacansoleil) and Pierre Rolland (Europcar), who was hoping to take the mountains title by sweeping up points on the five climbs that preceded the final ascent to Semnoz.

Rolland led over that summit. Following it, another small group of riders got across the stage leader. Among them was Euskaltel's Igor Antón, who challenged the Frenchman for top points on the subsequent third-cats, the Col de Leschaux, Côte d'Aillon-le-Vieux and Col des Prés. Antón led over the first and Rolland the second. Antón looked set to take the points on the third of them until Rolland switched suddenly into his path, forcing the Basque to take evasive action in order to avoid riding into fans at the roadside.

A rematch would have been interesting, but Voigt prevented that by pushing up the pace on the front of the breakaway group, which quickly disintegrated behind the German. He crossed Mont Revard with a lead of 90 seconds and extended that lead by another minute as he dropped into the valley beyond.

Van Garderen has a go

BMC's world champion Philippe Gilbert and teammate Tejay van Garderen jumped away from the peloton in pursuit of the remnants of the lead group. Once with Rolland, Antón and several others, Gilbert gave all he had to reduce Voigt's advantage in order to set up van Garderen for an assault on the final climb. However, after Sky took over the pacemaking in the main peloton approaching the foot of the climb to Semnoz, this group was rapidly reeled in.

Voigt's advantage had been cut to 43 seconds as he led onto the final 10.7km ascent. The German managed to hold off the peloton for a couple of kilometres, but eventually yielded with 8.5km remaining, as Richie Porte led a much-reduced yellow jersey group past him. Moments later, Rodríguez made the first dig from this group. Quintana responded, as did Froome, who went to the front of the group, then set his legs whirring furiously with an attack of his own, which proved too much for Contador.

Rodríguez and Froome did most of the pace making thereafter, the Spaniard determined to wrest at least third place on the podium, the Briton simply wanting to keep his two remaining rivals in check. The trio stayed together until Froome attacked just short of the one-kilometre kite. Quintana eased up to the Briton in an instant. Then he was off, fast and smooth, towards victory and what looks likely to be a very glittering future.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 3:39:04 2 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 0:00:18 3 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:29 4 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:42 5 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:02:17 6 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:02:27 7 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:02:28 8 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:48 9 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:02:55 10 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 11 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:01 12 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:22 13 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:24 14 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 15 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:03:51 16 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:03:56 17 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 18 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:04:03 19 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:31 20 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 0:04:36 21 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:04:50 22 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 23 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:05:33 24 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:05:40 25 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:05:58 26 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:06:11 27 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:33 28 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:06:42 29 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 30 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 31 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 32 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 0:07:08 33 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:07:25 34 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 0:07:27 35 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:50 36 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:08:39 37 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:08:59 38 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 39 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 40 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 41 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:09:18 42 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 0:09:24 43 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:09:33 44 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun 0:09:43 45 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:10:56 46 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:11:36 47 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 0:11:40 48 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr 49 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 50 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 51 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:11:59 52 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha 0:12:13 53 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:12:44 54 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 0:13:00 55 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 56 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:13:30 57 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 0:13:37 58 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 0:14:09 59 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:14:14 60 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 0:14:22 61 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:14:30 62 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:16:47 63 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 64 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 65 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 66 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha 67 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:16:49 68 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:18:26 69 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 70 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 71 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 72 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 73 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 74 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 75 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 76 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 77 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 78 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 79 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 80 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha 81 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 82 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 83 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 84 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 85 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 86 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 87 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 88 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 89 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 90 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 91 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 92 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 93 Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun 94 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun 95 Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun 96 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 97 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 98 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 99 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 100 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 101 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 102 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:18:35 103 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 104 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 105 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 106 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 107 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:19:38 108 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 0:19:55 109 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:20:04 110 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 111 Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 112 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 113 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:20:17 114 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 115 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:20:19 116 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:20:30 117 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:20:36 118 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:20:42 119 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 120 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:21:26 121 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:22:01 122 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:23:32 123 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 124 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:23:39 125 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:24:10 126 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 127 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 128 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:24:19 129 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha 0:24:43 130 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:24:55 131 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 132 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 0:25:04 133 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 134 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 135 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 136 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 137 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 138 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 139 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 140 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 141 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 142 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun 143 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 144 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 145 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 146 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 147 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun 0:26:05 148 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp 0:26:28 149 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 150 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 151 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 152 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 153 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:26:30 154 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 155 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 156 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 157 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 158 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 159 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 160 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 161 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 162 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 163 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 164 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:26:37 165 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:26:38 166 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:26:49 167 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:26:59 168 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:27:10 169 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 170 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 0:28:47

Intermediate sprint - Le Châtelard, km. 33.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 20 pts 2 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 3 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 15 4 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 13 5 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 11 6 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 10 7 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 9 8 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 8 9 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha 7 10 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 6 11 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 5 12 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 4 13 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3 14 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 15 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 20 pts 2 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 17 3 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 15 4 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 13 5 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 11 6 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 10 7 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 9 8 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 9 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 7 10 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 6 11 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 12 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 13 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 14 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 2 15 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 2) Côte du Puget - 12.5 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 5 pts 2 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 3 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 2 4 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 3) Col de Leschaux - 17.5 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 pts 2 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 3) Côte d'Aillon-le-Vieux - 43.0 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 2 pts 2 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Mountain 4 (Cat. 3) Col des Prés - 51.0 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 2 pts 2 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1

Mountain 5 (Cat. 1) Mont Revard - 78.5 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 10 pts 2 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 8 3 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 6 4 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 5 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2 6 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 1

Mountain 5 (HC) Annecy-Semnoz - 125.0 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 50 pts 2 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 40 3 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 32 4 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 28 5 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 24 6 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 20 7 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 16 8 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 9 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 8 10 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 4

Most combative rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 3:39:04 2 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:02:27 3 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:01 4 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:04:03 5 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 0:04:36 6 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 0:07:27 7 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:08:59 8 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:11:36 9 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:11:59 10 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:13:00 11 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:14:30 12 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:16:49 13 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:18:26 14 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 15 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 16 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:18:35 17 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:20:04 18 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 19 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:20:17 20 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:20:42 21 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 0:25:04 22 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 23 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 24 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:26:30 25 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 26 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:26:37 27 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:26:49 28 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:26:59

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Saxo-Tinkoff 11:05:30 2 Ag2R La Mondiale 0:00:53 3 Radioshack Leopard 0:05:13 4 Movistar Team 0:06:54 5 Sky Procycling 0:07:12 6 Katusha 0:07:37 7 Belkin Pro Cycling 0:09:02 8 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:10:11 9 Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:10:27 10 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:13:23 11 Sojasun 0:13:28 12 Team Europcar 0:18:58 13 FDJ 0:24:03 14 Garmin - Sharp 0:26:49 15 Vacansoleil-DCM 0:34:07 16 Lampre-Merida 0:34:14 17 Orica Greenedge 0:38:07 18 BMC Racing Team 0:39:55 19 Lotto-Belisol 0:40:14 20 Astana Pro Team 0:44:52 21 Team Argos-Shimano 0:47:11 22 Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:51:54

General classification after stage 20 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 80:49:33 2 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:05:03 3 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 0:05:47 4 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:07:10 5 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:08:10 6 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:12:25 7 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:13:00 8 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:16:09 9 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:16:35 10 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:18:22 11 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:19:42 12 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:20:44 13 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:22:22 14 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:24:21 15 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:27:25 16 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:27:34 17 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 0:33:17 18 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:36:34 19 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:39:41 20 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:42:29 21 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:45:51 22 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:46:43 23 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:48:26 24 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:52:12 25 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:54:43 26 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:55:08 27 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:55:17 28 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:56:30 29 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:57:49 30 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 1:03:26 31 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:03:38 32 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 1:13:01 33 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 1:13:20 34 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:15:42 35 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:21:22 36 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 1:25:05 37 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:28:46 38 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:28:49 39 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 1:30:57 40 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1:33:24 41 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1:34:29 42 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 1:35:13 43 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:37:10 44 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:38:32 45 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:38:49 46 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 1:40:48 47 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 1:41:18 48 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha 1:43:24 49 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 1:45:33 50 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:50:01 51 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha 1:50:13 52 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun 1:52:36 53 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 1:59:12 54 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 1:59:42 55 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:59:57 56 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 2:00:46 57 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 2:00:47 58 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 2:03:42 59 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:05:02 60 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 2:05:47 61 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:07:44 62 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2:08:00 63 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:09:32 64 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2:10:09 65 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 2:13:00 66 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:13:38 67 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 2:15:28 68 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 2:16:58 69 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 2:22:06 70 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2:22:15 71 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2:22:28 72 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 2:23:58 73 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 2:26:07 74 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:26:08 75 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 2:27:30 76 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2:28:38 77 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 2:33:46 78 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2:34:38 79 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 2:34:54 80 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 2:35:19 81 Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun 2:37:17 82 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:39:14 83 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2:39:27 84 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2:39:44 85 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 86 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 2:40:43 87 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 2:41:43 88 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:43:03 89 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 2:44:43 90 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 2:44:56 91 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 2:45:48 92 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 2:47:58 93 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:48:46 94 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 2:50:30 95 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 2:53:19 96 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:53:38 97 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2:53:46 98 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2:54:19 99 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 2:55:36 100 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2:57:46 101 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:57:56 102 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:58:44 103 Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun 2:59:20 104 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 3:00:22 105 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3:03:35 106 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3:04:17 107 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 3:06:48 108 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha 3:07:45 109 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 3:08:01 110 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3:10:20 111 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha 3:10:30 112 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp 3:12:05 113 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun 114 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun 3:13:14 115 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3:15:58 116 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:17:17 117 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3:19:23 118 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 3:19:55 119 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 3:21:49 120 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 3:23:44 121 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 3:24:13 122 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3:24:37 123 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:25:11 124 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 3:27:11 125 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:27:14 126 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 3:28:47 127 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3:31:43 128 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 3:32:57 129 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 3:33:00 130 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3:35:22 131 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3:35:38 132 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 3:38:41 133 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 3:38:49 134 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 3:39:24 135 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 3:39:41 136 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3:40:50 137 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 3:41:44 138 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 3:43:34 139 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3:44:08 140 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 3:44:21 141 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3:45:49 142 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 3:47:27 143 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:48:00 144 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3:49:04 145 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3:49:05 146 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 3:49:13 147 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 3:50:45 148 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3:51:09 149 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3:52:59 150 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3:53:43 151 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun 3:53:53 152 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 3:58:17 153 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3:59:57 154 Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 4:00:40 155 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 4:00:45 156 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 4:01:02 157 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4:01:19 158 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 4:02:30 159 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4:03:02 160 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 4:03:59 161 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 4:04:10 162 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 4:05:09 163 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4:05:15 164 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 4:07:00 165 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4:08:48 166 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 4:11:03 167 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 4:18:30 168 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 4:23:24 169 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 4:24:41

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 383 pts 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 282 3 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 232 4 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 177 5 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 157 6 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 156 7 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 143 8 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 110 9 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 107 10 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 104 11 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 91 12 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 87 13 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 84 14 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 84 15 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 76 16 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 72 17 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 72 18 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 69 19 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 69 20 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 66 21 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 66 22 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 66 23 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 65 24 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 61 25 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 61 26 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 60 27 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 58 28 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 57 29 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 56 30 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 54 31 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 52 32 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 52 33 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 52 34 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 47 35 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 47 36 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 43 37 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp 43 38 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun 43 39 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 43 40 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 42 41 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 39 42 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 39 43 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 38 44 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 37 45 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 37 46 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 36 47 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 35 48 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 35 49 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 35 50 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 34 51 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 34 52 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 33 53 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 33 54 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 33 55 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 33 56 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 32 57 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 31 58 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 30 59 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 30 60 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 30 61 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 30 62 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 30 63 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 29 64 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 29 65 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 29 66 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 29 67 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 28 68 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 26 69 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 26 70 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 26 71 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 26 72 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 25 73 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun 24 74 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 24 75 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 23 76 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 22 77 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 22 78 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 21 79 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 20 80 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 20 81 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 19 82 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 19 83 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 19 84 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 19 85 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 18 86 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 18 87 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 18 88 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 18 89 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 17 90 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 17 91 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 17 92 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 17 93 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 17 94 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha 16 95 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 96 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 15 97 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 15 98 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 99 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 15 100 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 14 101 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 14 102 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 14 103 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 14 104 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 14 105 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 13 106 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 13 107 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 12 108 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 11 109 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 10 110 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 10 111 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha 10 112 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha 9 113 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 9 114 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 9 115 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 116 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 8 117 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr 8 118 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 8 119 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 8 120 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 8 121 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 7 122 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 7 123 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 5 124 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 5 125 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 4 126 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 127 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 4 128 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 129 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 3 130 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 3 131 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 132 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 1 133 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 1 134 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 1 135 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun 1 136 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1 137 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida -4 138 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team -4 139 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team -4 140 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team -5 141 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team -5 142 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar -5 143 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge -5

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 147 pts 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 136 3 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 119 4 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 99 5 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 98 6 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 98 7 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 72 8 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 72 9 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 64 10 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 63 11 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 62 12 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 41 13 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 35 14 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 33 15 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 32 16 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 31 17 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 28 18 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 27 19 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 24 20 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 24 21 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 21 22 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 20 23 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 20 24 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 15 25 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 15 26 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 15 27 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 14 28 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 14 29 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 14 30 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 13 31 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 13 32 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 33 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 13 34 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 13 35 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 10 36 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 37 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 38 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 39 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 9 40 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 8 41 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 7 42 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 43 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha 6 44 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 6 45 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 6 46 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 47 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 4 48 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 3 49 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 50 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 2 51 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 2 52 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 2 53 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 2 54 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 2 55 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2 56 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2 57 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 2 58 Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun 2 59 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1 60 Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun 1 61 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 1 62 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 1 63 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 1 64 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 1 65 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 66 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1 67 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 1 68 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 1 69 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 1 70 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 1 71 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 1 72 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 1 73 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 80:54:36 2 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:13:19 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:14:39 4 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:22:22 5 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 1:30:10 6 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:33:29 7 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:33:46 8 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 1:35:45 9 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 1:58:39 10 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:08:35 11 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2:17:12 12 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:21:05 13 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 2:28:43 14 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2:34:41 15 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 2:39:53 16 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2:48:43 17 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 3:18:41 18 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3:19:34 19 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3:26:40 20 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 3:27:54 21 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3:30:19 22 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 3:34:21 23 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3:35:47 24 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3:40:46 25 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3:44:01 26 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 3:55:42 27 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4:03:45 28 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 4:06:00