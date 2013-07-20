Froome bulletproof in Tour de France final showdown
Quintana wins stage, Rodriguez knocks Contador off podium
Stage 20: Annecy - Annecy-Semnoz
Nairo Quintana finished off one of the most sensational Tour de France debuts of recent years when he won the final mountain stage at Annecy Semnoz. Away at the front with just race leader Chris Froome and Joaquim Rodríguez for company, the 23-year-old Colombian responded to an attack from Froome just outside the final kilometre, then produced an acceleration of his own that neither of his rivals could follow.
Approaching the line, Quintana's poker face finally broke into the widest of smiles. He threw his arms wide to celebrate a victory that not only secured him the white jersey of best young rider, but also moved up him up to second place overall as Alberto Contador finished more than two minutes back, dropping to fourth overall behind his compatriot Rodríguez. Fittingly, Quintana's summit victory and hugely impressive performance in the Pyrenees and Alps over the past fortnight also earned him the King of the Mountains jersey on what is his country's national day.
Quintana was overjoyed to have won and taken second place overall. "It's an incredible win for me. It's difficult to understand what has happened. I'm very, very happy for what happened today and during all the Tour," he said.
"We controlled the attacks on the climb and were sure that we'd be able to do what our DS had planned out for us. This is a special day for me and for Colombia. This is for everyone in Colombia: my family and all my friends, who have helped me so much. I want to thank everyone in Colombia."
The other big winner on the day was yellow jersey Froome. His Team Sky teammates kept the Briton out of trouble all day, then seized the initiative approaching the final climb. Their pace-making thinned out the yellow jersey group very rapidly on the first ramps up towards Semnoz. Froome then produced a surge of his own that proved too much for Contador, and never looked to be in any trouble until well inside the final kilometre. He gave a thumbs-up as he crossed the line, the Tour de France now all but won.
"I can't quite believe this is happening, that I'm sitting here in this position. It's amazing. I'm sorry, but I'm lost for words," said Froome after he stepped down from the podium. "Obviously we've still got to roll into Paris, but that's the GC side of it pretty much sorted. Finishing like this has been very special."
Asked about his thoughts going into the final few kilometres of the stage, Froome confessed: "It was quite hard to stay on top of it. When we reached 3km to go I knew I had accomplished what I had been aiming for. After that I was just trying to stay in the wheels, although I was struggling a bit to do that."
Joaquim Rodriguez was disappointed not to win the stage but is going to celebrate his third place overall in Paris. He now has a full set of Grand Tour podium places.
"The podium is a great achievement, I'm very happy: not a lot of riders managed to enter the top-three of all the big stage races," Rodriguez said.
"I look forward to celebrate tomorrow, with my family and my friends. Today I felt in a great shape: maybe if only Froome helped me in the last climb and leaded us from time to time, I would have saved some energies and I could have fought for the stage victory. But never mind, the podium was the most important thing, so I'm happy like this."
How it happened
Predictions that the stage would be packed with attacking moves from the GC contenders from the off proved wrong, although one instantly recognisable rider did all he could to pull off the most unlikely of coups. Jens Voigt, 41 years young and riding his 16th and possibly final Tour de France, was in the break that went on the approach to the first climb, the second-category Côte du Puget. With the RadioShack veteran were Marcus Burghardt (BMC), Juan Antonio Flecha (Vacansoleil) and Pierre Rolland (Europcar), who was hoping to take the mountains title by sweeping up points on the five climbs that preceded the final ascent to Semnoz.
Rolland led over that summit. Following it, another small group of riders got across the stage leader. Among them was Euskaltel's Igor Antón, who challenged the Frenchman for top points on the subsequent third-cats, the Col de Leschaux, Côte d'Aillon-le-Vieux and Col des Prés. Antón led over the first and Rolland the second. Antón looked set to take the points on the third of them until Rolland switched suddenly into his path, forcing the Basque to take evasive action in order to avoid riding into fans at the roadside.
A rematch would have been interesting, but Voigt prevented that by pushing up the pace on the front of the breakaway group, which quickly disintegrated behind the German. He crossed Mont Revard with a lead of 90 seconds and extended that lead by another minute as he dropped into the valley beyond.
Van Garderen has a go
BMC's world champion Philippe Gilbert and teammate Tejay van Garderen jumped away from the peloton in pursuit of the remnants of the lead group. Once with Rolland, Antón and several others, Gilbert gave all he had to reduce Voigt's advantage in order to set up van Garderen for an assault on the final climb. However, after Sky took over the pacemaking in the main peloton approaching the foot of the climb to Semnoz, this group was rapidly reeled in.
Voigt's advantage had been cut to 43 seconds as he led onto the final 10.7km ascent. The German managed to hold off the peloton for a couple of kilometres, but eventually yielded with 8.5km remaining, as Richie Porte led a much-reduced yellow jersey group past him. Moments later, Rodríguez made the first dig from this group. Quintana responded, as did Froome, who went to the front of the group, then set his legs whirring furiously with an attack of his own, which proved too much for Contador.
Rodríguez and Froome did most of the pace making thereafter, the Spaniard determined to wrest at least third place on the podium, the Briton simply wanting to keep his two remaining rivals in check. The trio stayed together until Froome attacked just short of the one-kilometre kite. Quintana eased up to the Briton in an instant. Then he was off, fast and smooth, towards victory and what looks likely to be a very glittering future.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|3:39:04
|2
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|0:00:18
|3
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:29
|4
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:42
|5
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:02:17
|6
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:02:27
|7
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:02:28
|8
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:48
|9
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:02:55
|10
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|11
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:01
|12
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:22
|13
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:24
|14
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|15
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:03:51
|16
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:56
|17
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|18
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:04:03
|19
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:31
|20
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
|0:04:36
|21
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|0:04:50
|22
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|23
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:33
|24
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:05:40
|25
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:05:58
|26
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:06:11
|27
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:33
|28
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:42
|29
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|30
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|31
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|32
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|0:07:08
|33
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:07:25
|34
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|0:07:27
|35
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:50
|36
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:08:39
|37
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:08:59
|38
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|39
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|40
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|41
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:09:18
|42
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|0:09:24
|43
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:09:33
|44
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
|0:09:43
|45
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:10:56
|46
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:36
|47
|Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
|0:11:40
|48
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|49
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|50
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|51
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:11:59
|52
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
|0:12:13
|53
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:12:44
|54
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|0:13:00
|55
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|56
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|0:13:30
|57
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|0:13:37
|58
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|0:14:09
|59
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:14:14
|60
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|0:14:22
|61
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:14:30
|62
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:47
|63
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|64
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|65
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|66
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha
|67
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:16:49
|68
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:18:26
|69
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|70
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|71
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|72
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|73
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|74
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|75
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|76
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|77
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|78
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|79
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|80
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha
|81
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|82
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|83
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|84
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|85
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|86
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|87
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|88
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|89
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|90
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|91
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|92
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|93
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun
|94
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
|95
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
|96
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|97
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|98
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|99
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|100
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|101
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|102
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:18:35
|103
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|104
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|105
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|106
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|107
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:38
|108
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|0:19:55
|109
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:20:04
|110
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|111
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|112
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|113
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:20:17
|114
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|115
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:20:19
|116
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:20:30
|117
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:20:36
|118
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:20:42
|119
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|120
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:21:26
|121
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:22:01
|122
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:23:32
|123
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|124
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:23:39
|125
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:24:10
|126
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|127
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|128
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:24:19
|129
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
|0:24:43
|130
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:24:55
|131
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|132
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
|0:25:04
|133
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|134
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|135
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|136
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|137
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|138
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|139
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|140
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|141
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|142
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
|143
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|144
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|145
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|146
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|147
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
|0:26:05
|148
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
|0:26:28
|149
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|150
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|151
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|152
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|153
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:26:30
|154
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|155
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|156
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|157
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|158
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|159
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|160
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|161
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|162
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|163
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|164
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:26:37
|165
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:26:38
|166
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:26:49
|167
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:26:59
|168
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:27:10
|169
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|170
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
|0:28:47
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|20
|pts
|2
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|3
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|15
|4
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|13
|5
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|11
|6
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|10
|7
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|9
|8
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|8
|9
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha
|7
|10
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|11
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|5
|12
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|4
|13
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|14
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|15
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|20
|pts
|2
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|17
|3
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|15
|4
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|5
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|11
|6
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|10
|7
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|9
|8
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|9
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|7
|10
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|6
|11
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|12
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|13
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|14
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|2
|15
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|pts
|2
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|2
|4
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|pts
|2
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|pts
|2
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|pts
|2
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|10
|pts
|2
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|8
|3
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|4
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|5
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2
|6
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|50
|pts
|2
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|40
|3
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|32
|4
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|28
|5
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|24
|6
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|20
|7
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|16
|8
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|9
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|8
|10
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|3:39:04
|2
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:02:27
|3
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:01
|4
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:04:03
|5
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
|0:04:36
|6
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|0:07:27
|7
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:08:59
|8
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:36
|9
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:11:59
|10
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:00
|11
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:14:30
|12
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:16:49
|13
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:18:26
|14
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|15
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|16
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:18:35
|17
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:20:04
|18
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|19
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:20:17
|20
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:20:42
|21
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|0:25:04
|22
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|24
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:26:30
|25
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|26
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:26:37
|27
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:26:49
|28
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:26:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|11:05:30
|2
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:00:53
|3
|Radioshack Leopard
|0:05:13
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:06:54
|5
|Sky Procycling
|0:07:12
|6
|Katusha
|0:07:37
|7
|Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:09:02
|8
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:10:11
|9
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:10:27
|10
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:13:23
|11
|Sojasun
|0:13:28
|12
|Team Europcar
|0:18:58
|13
|FDJ
|0:24:03
|14
|Garmin - Sharp
|0:26:49
|15
|Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:34:07
|16
|Lampre-Merida
|0:34:14
|17
|Orica Greenedge
|0:38:07
|18
|BMC Racing Team
|0:39:55
|19
|Lotto-Belisol
|0:40:14
|20
|Astana Pro Team
|0:44:52
|21
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:47:11
|22
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:51:54
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|80:49:33
|2
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:05:03
|3
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|0:05:47
|4
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:07:10
|5
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:08:10
|6
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:25
|7
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:00
|8
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:16:09
|9
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:16:35
|10
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:18:22
|11
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:19:42
|12
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:20:44
|13
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:22
|14
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:24:21
|15
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:27:25
|16
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:27:34
|17
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|0:33:17
|18
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:36:34
|19
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:39:41
|20
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|0:42:29
|21
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:45:51
|22
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:46:43
|23
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:48:26
|24
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:52:12
|25
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:54:43
|26
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:55:08
|27
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|0:55:17
|28
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:56:30
|29
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:57:49
|30
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|1:03:26
|31
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1:03:38
|32
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:13:01
|33
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|1:13:20
|34
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:15:42
|35
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:21:22
|36
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|1:25:05
|37
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:28:46
|38
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:28:49
|39
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|1:30:57
|40
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1:33:24
|41
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1:34:29
|42
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:35:13
|43
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:37:10
|44
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:38:32
|45
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:38:49
|46
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
|1:40:48
|47
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:41:18
|48
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
|1:43:24
|49
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|1:45:33
|50
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:50:01
|51
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha
|1:50:13
|52
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
|1:52:36
|53
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|1:59:12
|54
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|1:59:42
|55
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:59:57
|56
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|2:00:46
|57
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|2:00:47
|58
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|2:03:42
|59
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:05:02
|60
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|2:05:47
|61
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:07:44
|62
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2:08:00
|63
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:09:32
|64
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2:10:09
|65
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|2:13:00
|66
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:13:38
|67
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|2:15:28
|68
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|2:16:58
|69
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|2:22:06
|70
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2:22:15
|71
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2:22:28
|72
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|2:23:58
|73
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|2:26:07
|74
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:26:08
|75
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|2:27:30
|76
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2:28:38
|77
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2:33:46
|78
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2:34:38
|79
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:34:54
|80
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|2:35:19
|81
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun
|2:37:17
|82
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:39:14
|83
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2:39:27
|84
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2:39:44
|85
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|86
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|2:40:43
|87
|Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
|2:41:43
|88
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:43:03
|89
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|2:44:43
|90
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|2:44:56
|91
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2:45:48
|92
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|2:47:58
|93
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:48:46
|94
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|2:50:30
|95
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:53:19
|96
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:53:38
|97
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2:53:46
|98
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2:54:19
|99
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|2:55:36
|100
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2:57:46
|101
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:57:56
|102
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:58:44
|103
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
|2:59:20
|104
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|3:00:22
|105
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3:03:35
|106
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3:04:17
|107
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|3:06:48
|108
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
|3:07:45
|109
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|3:08:01
|110
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3:10:20
|111
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha
|3:10:30
|112
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
|3:12:05
|113
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
|114
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
|3:13:14
|115
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3:15:58
|116
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:17:17
|117
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3:19:23
|118
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|3:19:55
|119
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|3:21:49
|120
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|3:23:44
|121
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|3:24:13
|122
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3:24:37
|123
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:25:11
|124
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3:27:11
|125
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:27:14
|126
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|3:28:47
|127
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3:31:43
|128
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|3:32:57
|129
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|3:33:00
|130
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3:35:22
|131
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3:35:38
|132
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|3:38:41
|133
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3:38:49
|134
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|3:39:24
|135
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|3:39:41
|136
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3:40:50
|137
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|3:41:44
|138
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3:43:34
|139
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3:44:08
|140
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
|3:44:21
|141
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3:45:49
|142
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|3:47:27
|143
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:48:00
|144
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3:49:04
|145
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3:49:05
|146
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|3:49:13
|147
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|3:50:45
|148
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3:51:09
|149
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3:52:59
|150
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3:53:43
|151
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
|3:53:53
|152
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|3:58:17
|153
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3:59:57
|154
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|4:00:40
|155
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|4:00:45
|156
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|4:01:02
|157
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4:01:19
|158
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|4:02:30
|159
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4:03:02
|160
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|4:03:59
|161
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|4:04:10
|162
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|4:05:09
|163
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4:05:15
|164
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|4:07:00
|165
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4:08:48
|166
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|4:11:03
|167
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|4:18:30
|168
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|4:23:24
|169
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|4:24:41
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|383
|pts
|2
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|282
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|232
|4
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|177
|5
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|157
|6
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|156
|7
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|143
|8
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|110
|9
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|107
|10
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|104
|11
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|91
|12
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|87
|13
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|84
|14
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|84
|15
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|76
|16
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|72
|17
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|72
|18
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|69
|19
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|69
|20
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|66
|21
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|66
|22
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|66
|23
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|65
|24
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|61
|25
|Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
|61
|26
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|60
|27
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|58
|28
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|57
|29
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|56
|30
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|54
|31
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|52
|32
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|52
|33
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|52
|34
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|47
|35
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|47
|36
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|43
|37
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
|43
|38
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
|43
|39
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|43
|40
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|42
|41
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|39
|42
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|39
|43
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|38
|44
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|37
|45
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|37
|46
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|36
|47
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|35
|48
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|35
|49
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|35
|50
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|34
|51
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|34
|52
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|33
|53
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|33
|54
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|33
|55
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|33
|56
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|32
|57
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|58
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|30
|59
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|30
|60
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|30
|61
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|30
|62
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
|30
|63
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|29
|64
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|29
|65
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|29
|66
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|29
|67
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|28
|68
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|26
|69
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|26
|70
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|26
|71
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|26
|72
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|25
|73
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
|24
|74
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|24
|75
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|23
|76
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|22
|77
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|22
|78
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|21
|79
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|80
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|20
|81
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|19
|82
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|19
|83
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|19
|84
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|19
|85
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|18
|86
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|18
|87
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|18
|88
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|18
|89
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|17
|90
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
|17
|91
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|17
|92
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|17
|93
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|17
|94
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha
|16
|95
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|96
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|15
|97
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|15
|98
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|99
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|15
|100
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|14
|101
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|14
|102
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|14
|103
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14
|104
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|14
|105
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|13
|106
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|13
|107
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|12
|108
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|11
|109
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|10
|110
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|10
|111
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
|10
|112
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha
|9
|113
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|9
|114
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|9
|115
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|116
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|117
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|8
|118
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|8
|119
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|8
|120
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|8
|121
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|7
|122
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|7
|123
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|5
|124
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|5
|125
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4
|126
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|127
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|4
|128
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|129
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|3
|130
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|131
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|132
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|133
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1
|134
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|1
|135
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
|1
|136
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1
|137
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|-4
|138
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|-4
|139
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|-4
|140
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|-5
|141
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|-5
|142
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|-5
|143
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|147
|pts
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|136
|3
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|119
|4
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|99
|5
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|98
|6
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|98
|7
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|72
|8
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|72
|9
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|64
|10
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|63
|11
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|62
|12
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|41
|13
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|35
|14
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|33
|15
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|32
|16
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|31
|17
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|28
|18
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|27
|19
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|24
|20
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|21
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|21
|22
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|20
|23
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|20
|24
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|15
|25
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|15
|26
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|15
|27
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|14
|28
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|14
|29
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|14
|30
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|13
|31
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|13
|32
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|33
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|13
|34
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|13
|35
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|36
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|37
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|38
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|39
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|9
|40
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|8
|41
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|7
|42
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|43
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha
|6
|44
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|6
|45
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|6
|46
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|47
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|4
|48
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|49
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|50
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2
|51
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|2
|52
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|2
|53
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
|2
|54
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|55
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|56
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2
|57
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|58
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
|2
|59
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|60
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun
|1
|61
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|1
|62
|Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
|1
|63
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|1
|64
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|1
|65
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|66
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|67
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|1
|68
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|1
|69
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|1
|70
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|1
|71
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|72
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|1
|73
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|80:54:36
|2
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:13:19
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:14:39
|4
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:22:22
|5
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:30:10
|6
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:33:29
|7
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:33:46
|8
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
|1:35:45
|9
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|1:58:39
|10
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:08:35
|11
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2:17:12
|12
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:21:05
|13
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2:28:43
|14
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2:34:41
|15
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|2:39:53
|16
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2:48:43
|17
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|3:18:41
|18
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3:19:34
|19
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3:26:40
|20
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|3:27:54
|21
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3:30:19
|22
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|3:34:21
|23
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3:35:47
|24
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3:40:46
|25
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3:44:01
|26
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|3:55:42
|27
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4:03:45
|28
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|4:06:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|241:52:05
|2
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:08:30
|3
|Radioshack Leopard
|0:08:52
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:22:45
|5
|Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:38:26
|6
|Katusha
|1:03:48
|7
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:30:40
|8
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1:50:25
|9
|Sky Procycling
|1:54:23
|10
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:07:07
|11
|Garmin - Sharp
|2:13:04
|12
|BMC Racing Team
|2:26:19
|13
|Team Europcar
|2:32:39
|14
|FDJ
|2:50:51
|15
|Sojasun
|3:47:18
|16
|Lampre-Merida
|4:06:28
|17
|Vacansoleil-DCM
|4:26:12
|18
|Astana Pro Team
|4:57:26
|19
|Orica Greenedge
|5:36:54
|20
|Lotto-Belisol
|5:58:45
|21
|Team Argos-Shimano
|6:09:42
|22
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|6:21:09
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Poulidor in his own words: The day I stop moving and meeting people will be my deathL'Equipe publishes a moving interview with the Tour de France legend
-
Van Dijk aiming to recover in time for 2020 season, Olympic selectionDutch rider on her journey from wheelchair to race bike
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders still waiting for October wagesWorldTour team waiting on funding from key sponsor
-
Freeman absent from medical tribunal after adverse reaction to Sutton aggressionDr Steve Peters questioned about testosterone order
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy