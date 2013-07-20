Trending

Froome bulletproof in Tour de France final showdown

Quintana wins stage, Rodriguez knocks Contador off podium

Image 1 of 71

The impassive Nairo Quintana finally breaks into a big smile

The impassive Nairo Quintana finally breaks into a big smile
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 2 of 71

Alberto Contador, defeated after the final mountain stage.

Alberto Contador, defeated after the final mountain stage.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 71

Daniel Navarro (Katusha)

Daniel Navarro (Katusha)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 71

Chris Froome finally realizes he's done it.

Chris Froome finally realizes he's done it.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 71

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 71

Richard Virenque greets Chris Froome

Richard Virenque greets Chris Froome
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 71

Nairo Quintana dons the polka dot jersey after stage 20

Nairo Quintana dons the polka dot jersey after stage 20
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 71

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 71

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) won stage 20 of his first Tour de France
(Image credit: AFP Photo)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) won stage 20 of his first Tour de France
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 10 of 71

Chris Froome safe in yellow on the eve of the final stage.

Chris Froome safe in yellow on the eve of the final stage.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 71

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 71

Chris Froome's Tour de France is in all practicality, in the bag

Chris Froome's Tour de France is in all practicality, in the bag
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 13 of 71

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) took a much deserved polka dot jersey

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) took a much deserved polka dot jersey
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 14 of 71

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) won the final mountain stage of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) won the final mountain stage of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 15 of 71

Chris Froome (Sky) survived the attacks on the final mountain stage.A

Chris Froome (Sky) survived the attacks on the final mountain stage.A
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 16 of 71

A small thumbs up was Chris Froome's only salute for withstanding all attacks to stay in the lead
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

A small thumbs up was Chris Froome's only salute for withstanding all attacks to stay in the lead
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 17 of 71

Thumbs up! Chris Froome's overall win in the Tour de France is almost assured
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Thumbs up! Chris Froome's overall win in the Tour de France is almost assured
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 18 of 71

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) put enough time into Contador to move into third overall
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) put enough time into Contador to move into third overall
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 19 of 71

Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)

Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 71

After three weeks of racing it is almost time to celebrate in Paris
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

After three weeks of racing it is almost time to celebrate in Paris
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 71

The 2013 Tour de France peloton enjoys the view

The 2013 Tour de France peloton enjoys the view
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 71

A thumbs up from a happy Chris Froome (Team Sky)

A thumbs up from a happy Chris Froome (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 71

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) lead Quintana and Froome

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) lead Quintana and Froome
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 71

Bauke Mollema (Belkin) thanks Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) after the two fought to limit their losses
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Bauke Mollema (Belkin) thanks Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) after the two fought to limit their losses
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 71

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 71

Contador finished with his head bowed

Contador finished with his head bowed
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 71

Alberto Contador suffered on the climb to Annecy-Semnoz

Alberto Contador suffered on the climb to Annecy-Semnoz
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 71

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) secures victory in the climber's competition
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) secures victory in the climber's competition
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 71

Quintana pulls on the polka-dot jersey

Quintana pulls on the polka-dot jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 71

The Movistar team worked hard to set up Quintana

The Movistar team worked hard to set up Quintana
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 71

Rodriguez puts on the pressure

Rodriguez puts on the pressure
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 32 of 71

Chris Froome, Nairo Quintana and Joaquim Rodriguez

Chris Froome, Nairo Quintana and Joaquim Rodriguez
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 33 of 71

Joaquim Rodriguez rode onto the podium with a strong climb

Joaquim Rodriguez rode onto the podium with a strong climb
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 34 of 71

The eventual Tour de France podium emerged on the final mountain finish

The eventual Tour de France podium emerged on the final mountain finish
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 35 of 71

Nairo Quintana attacks in search of a stage win

Nairo Quintana attacks in search of a stage win
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 36 of 71

Polka dot jersey holder Pierre Rolland

Polka dot jersey holder Pierre Rolland
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 37 of 71

The peloton bided its time for the final climb

The peloton bided its time for the final climb
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 38 of 71

Gilbert hauled Tejay van Garderen to the breakaway

Gilbert hauled Tejay van Garderen to the breakaway
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 39 of 71

Philippe Gilbert worked hard to do something to salvage BMC's Tour de France
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Philippe Gilbert worked hard to do something to salvage BMC's Tour de France
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 40 of 71

Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) chased after Voigt but couldn't catch him.

Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) chased after Voigt but couldn't catch him.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 41 of 71

Jens Voigt (RadioShack) was voted most aggressive for this solo breakaway

Jens Voigt (RadioShack) was voted most aggressive for this solo breakaway
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 42 of 71

Alejandro Valverde goes on the attack

Alejandro Valverde goes on the attack
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 43 of 71

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) checks the position of Contador

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) checks the position of Contador
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 44 of 71

Alberto Contador ran out of steam on the final climb

Alberto Contador ran out of steam on the final climb
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 45 of 71

Roman Kreuziger (Saxo Tinkoff)

Roman Kreuziger (Saxo Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 46 of 71

The lovely landscape around Annecy

The lovely landscape around Annecy
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 47 of 71

Chris Froome (Sky)

Chris Froome (Sky)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 48 of 71

Sky keeps Froome out of trouble in the final Alpine stage

Sky keeps Froome out of trouble in the final Alpine stage
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 49 of 71

The stage 20 jersey holders in Annecy

The stage 20 jersey holders in Annecy
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 50 of 71

Pierre Rolland lost the polka dot jersey for good.

Pierre Rolland lost the polka dot jersey for good.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 51 of 71

Movistar had faith in Nairo Quintana and worked to keep the breakaway in sight
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Movistar had faith in Nairo Quintana and worked to keep the breakaway in sight
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 52 of 71

Nairo Quintana found reason to smile on stage 20

Nairo Quintana found reason to smile on stage 20
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 53 of 71

Nairo Quintana showed his promise with a stage win in Annecy-Samnoz

Nairo Quintana showed his promise with a stage win in Annecy-Samnoz
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 54 of 71

The peloton on stage 20

The peloton on stage 20
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 55 of 71

Chris Froome (Team Sky) gets ready to celebrate his Tour de France victory
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Chris Froome (Team Sky) gets ready to celebrate his Tour de France victory
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 56 of 71

Chris Froome (Team Sky) started and finished the race as number 1
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Chris Froome (Team Sky) started and finished the race as number 1
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 57 of 71

Chris Froome (Team Sky) went deep on the climb to the finish but knew he had won in the final kilometres
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Chris Froome (Team Sky) went deep on the climb to the finish but knew he had won in the final kilometres
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 58 of 71

Chris Froome (Team Sky) in his usual climbing style

Chris Froome (Team Sky) in his usual climbing style
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 59 of 71

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) has emerged as the revelation of the 2013 Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) has emerged as the revelation of the 2013 Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 60 of 71

Chris Froome (Team Sky) heads to the finish and savours the moment
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Chris Froome (Team Sky) heads to the finish and savours the moment
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 61 of 71

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 62 of 71

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) throws his arms in the air after winning stage 20
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) throws his arms in the air after winning stage 20
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 63 of 71

Chris Froome dispatched all but two of his rivals with this attack
(Image credit: AFP Photo)

Chris Froome dispatched all but two of his rivals with this attack
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 64 of 71

Nairo Quintana (Movistar), elated to finally get that elusive Tour de France stage win
(Image credit: AFP Photo)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar), elated to finally get that elusive Tour de France stage win
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 65 of 71

Chris Froome (Sky) follows Nairo Quintana (Movistar) on the penultimate Tour de France stage
(Image credit: AFP Photo)

Chris Froome (Sky) follows Nairo Quintana (Movistar) on the penultimate Tour de France stage
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 66 of 71

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) rode away from Froome for second on the stage
(Image credit: AFP Photo)

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) rode away from Froome for second on the stage
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 67 of 71

Quintana took advantage of a surge from Froome to leave Rodriguez behind
(Image credit: AFP Photo)

Quintana took advantage of a surge from Froome to leave Rodriguez behind
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 68 of 71

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha), Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Chris Froome (Sky) made the final selection
(Image credit: AFP Photo)

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha), Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Chris Froome (Sky) made the final selection
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 69 of 71

Jens Voigt (RadioShack) couldn't leave the Tour de France without getting one red dossard, and attacked solo
(Image credit: AFP Photo)

Jens Voigt (RadioShack) couldn't leave the Tour de France without getting one red dossard, and attacked solo
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 70 of 71

Philippe Gilbert hauls BMC teammate Tejay van Garderen up to the breakaway
(Image credit: AFP Photo)

Philippe Gilbert hauls BMC teammate Tejay van Garderen up to the breakaway
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 71 of 71

Pierre Rolland tried to take out the mountains classification but fell short.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)

Pierre Rolland tried to take out the mountains classification but fell short.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)

Nairo Quintana finished off one of the most sensational Tour de France debuts of recent years when he won the final mountain stage at Annecy Semnoz. Away at the front with just race leader Chris Froome and Joaquim Rodríguez for company, the 23-year-old Colombian responded to an attack from Froome just outside the final kilometre, then produced an acceleration of his own that neither of his rivals could follow.

Approaching the line, Quintana's poker face finally broke into the widest of smiles. He threw his arms wide to celebrate a victory that not only secured him the white jersey of best young rider, but also moved up him up to second place overall as Alberto Contador finished more than two minutes back, dropping to fourth overall behind his compatriot Rodríguez. Fittingly, Quintana's summit victory and hugely impressive performance in the Pyrenees and Alps over the past fortnight also earned him the King of the Mountains jersey on what is his country's national day.

Quintana was overjoyed to have won and taken second place overall. "It's an incredible win for me. It's difficult to understand what has happened. I'm very, very happy for what happened today and during all the Tour," he said.

"We controlled the attacks on the climb and were sure that we'd be able to do what our DS had planned out for us. This is a special day for me and for Colombia. This is for everyone in Colombia: my family and all my friends, who have helped me so much. I want to thank everyone in Colombia."

The other big winner on the day was yellow jersey Froome. His Team Sky teammates kept the Briton out of trouble all day, then seized the initiative approaching the final climb. Their pace-making thinned out the yellow jersey group very rapidly on the first ramps up towards Semnoz. Froome then produced a surge of his own that proved too much for Contador, and never looked to be in any trouble until well inside the final kilometre. He gave a thumbs-up as he crossed the line, the Tour de France now all but won.

"I can't quite believe this is happening, that I'm sitting here in this position. It's amazing. I'm sorry, but I'm lost for words," said Froome after he stepped down from the podium. "Obviously we've still got to roll into Paris, but that's the GC side of it pretty much sorted. Finishing like this has been very special."

Asked about his thoughts going into the final few kilometres of the stage, Froome confessed: "It was quite hard to stay on top of it. When we reached 3km to go I knew I had accomplished what I had been aiming for. After that I was just trying to stay in the wheels, although I was struggling a bit to do that."

Joaquim Rodriguez was disappointed not to win the stage but is going to celebrate his third place overall in Paris. He now has a full set of Grand Tour podium places.

"The podium is a great achievement, I'm very happy: not a lot of riders managed to enter the top-three of all the big stage races," Rodriguez said.

"I look forward to celebrate tomorrow, with my family and my friends. Today I felt in a great shape: maybe if only Froome helped me in the last climb and leaded us from time to time, I would have saved some energies and I could have fought for the stage victory. But never mind, the podium was the most important thing, so I'm happy like this."

How it happened

Predictions that the stage would be packed with attacking moves from the GC contenders from the off proved wrong, although one instantly recognisable rider did all he could to pull off the most unlikely of coups. Jens Voigt, 41 years young and riding his 16th and possibly final Tour de France, was in the break that went on the approach to the first climb, the second-category Côte du Puget. With the RadioShack veteran were Marcus Burghardt (BMC), Juan Antonio Flecha (Vacansoleil) and Pierre Rolland (Europcar), who was hoping to take the mountains title by sweeping up points on the five climbs that preceded the final ascent to Semnoz.

Rolland led over that summit. Following it, another small group of riders got across the stage leader. Among them was Euskaltel's Igor Antón, who challenged the Frenchman for top points on the subsequent third-cats, the Col de Leschaux, Côte d'Aillon-le-Vieux and Col des Prés. Antón led over the first and Rolland the second. Antón looked set to take the points on the third of them until Rolland switched suddenly into his path, forcing the Basque to take evasive action in order to avoid riding into fans at the roadside.

A rematch would have been interesting, but Voigt prevented that by pushing up the pace on the front of the breakaway group, which quickly disintegrated behind the German. He crossed Mont Revard with a lead of 90 seconds and extended that lead by another minute as he dropped into the valley beyond.

Van Garderen has a go

BMC's world champion Philippe Gilbert and teammate Tejay van Garderen jumped away from the peloton in pursuit of the remnants of the lead group. Once with Rolland, Antón and several others, Gilbert gave all he had to reduce Voigt's advantage in order to set up van Garderen for an assault on the final climb. However, after Sky took over the pacemaking in the main peloton approaching the foot of the climb to Semnoz, this group was rapidly reeled in.

Voigt's advantage had been cut to 43 seconds as he led onto the final 10.7km ascent. The German managed to hold off the peloton for a couple of kilometres, but eventually yielded with 8.5km remaining, as Richie Porte led a much-reduced yellow jersey group past him. Moments later, Rodríguez made the first dig from this group. Quintana responded, as did Froome, who went to the front of the group, then set his legs whirring furiously with an attack of his own, which proved too much for Contador.

Rodríguez and Froome did most of the pace making thereafter, the Spaniard determined to wrest at least third place on the podium, the Briton simply wanting to keep his two remaining rivals in check. The trio stayed together until Froome attacked just short of the one-kilometre kite. Quintana eased up to the Briton in an instant. Then he was off, fast and smooth, towards victory and what looks likely to be a very glittering future. 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team3:39:04
2Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha0:00:18
3Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:29
4Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:42
5Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling0:02:17
6Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:02:27
7Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:02:28
8John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:48
9Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:02:55
10Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
11Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:01
12Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:22
13Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:24
14Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
15Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:03:51
16Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:03:56
17Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
18Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:04:03
19Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:31
20Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun0:04:36
21Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:04:50
22Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
23Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:05:33
24Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:05:40
25Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:05:58
26Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr0:06:11
27Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:33
28Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:06:42
29Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
30Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
31Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
32Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard0:07:08
33Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:25
34Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun0:07:27
35Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:50
36Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:08:39
37Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:59
38Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
39Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
40Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
41Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:09:18
42Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard0:09:24
43Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:09:33
44Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun0:09:43
45Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:10:56
46Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:11:36
47Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun0:11:40
48Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr
49Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
50Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
51Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:11:59
52Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha0:12:13
53David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling0:12:44
54Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard0:13:00
55Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
56Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:13:30
57Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling0:13:37
58David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar0:14:09
59Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:14:14
60Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard0:14:22
61Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr0:14:30
62Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:16:47
63Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
64Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
65Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
66Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha
67Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:16:49
68Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:18:26
69Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
70Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
71Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
72Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
73Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
74Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
75Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
76Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
77Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
78Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
79Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
80Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha
81Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
82Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
83Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
84Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
85Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
86Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
87Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
88Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
89Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
90Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
91Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
92Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
93Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun
94Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
95Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
96Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
97Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
98Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
99Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
100Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
101Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
102Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:18:35
103Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
104Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
105Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
106Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
107Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:19:38
108Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha0:19:55
109Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:20:04
110Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
111Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
112Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
113Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:20:17
114Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
115Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:20:19
116Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:20:30
117Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:20:36
118Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:20:42
119Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
120Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:21:26
121Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:22:01
122Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:23:32
123Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
124Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:23:39
125Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:24:10
126Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
127Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
128Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:24:19
129Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha0:24:43
130Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:24:55
131Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
132Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha0:25:04
133Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
134Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
135Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
136Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
137André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
138Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
139Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
140Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
141Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
142Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
143Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
144Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
145Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
146Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
147Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun0:26:05
148David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp0:26:28
149Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
150Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
151Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
152Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
153Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:26:30
154Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
155Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
156Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
157Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
158John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
159Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
160Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
161Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
162Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
163Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
164Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:26:37
165Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:26:38
166Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:26:49
167Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:26:59
168Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:27:10
169Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
170Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp0:28:47

Intermediate sprint - Le Châtelard, km. 33.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team20pts
2Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale17
3Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar15
4Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team13
5Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge11
6Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard10
7Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi9
8Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi8
9Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha7
10Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar6
11André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol5
12Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step4
13Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling3
14Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
15Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team20pts
2Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha17
3Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling15
4Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team13
5Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling11
6Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp10
7Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff9
8John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
9Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff7
10Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff6
11Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
12Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
13Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3
14Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha2
15Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 2) Côte du Puget - 12.5 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar5pts
2Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
3Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard2
4Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 3) Col de Leschaux - 17.5 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2pts
2Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 3) Côte d'Aillon-le-Vieux - 43.0 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar2pts
2Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Mountain 4 (Cat. 3) Col des Prés - 51.0 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar2pts
2Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1

Mountain 5 (Cat. 1) Mont Revard - 78.5 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard10pts
2Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi8
3Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar6
4Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
5Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team2
6Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team1

Mountain 5 (HC) Annecy-Semnoz - 125.0 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team50pts
2Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha40
3Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling32
4Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team28
5Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling24
6Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp20
7Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff16
8John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12
9Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff8
10Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff4

Most combative rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team3:39:04
2Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:02:27
3Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:01
4Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:04:03
5Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun0:04:36
6Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun0:07:27
7Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:59
8Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:11:36
9Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:11:59
10Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:13:00
11Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr0:14:30
12Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:16:49
13Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:18:26
14Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
15Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
16Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:18:35
17Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:20:04
18Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
19Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:20:17
20Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:20:42
21Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard0:25:04
22Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
23Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
24John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:26:30
25Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
26Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:26:37
27Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:26:49
28Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:26:59

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Saxo-Tinkoff11:05:30
2Ag2R La Mondiale0:00:53
3Radioshack Leopard0:05:13
4Movistar Team0:06:54
5Sky Procycling0:07:12
6Katusha0:07:37
7Belkin Pro Cycling0:09:02
8Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:10:11
9Euskaltel-Euskadi0:10:27
10Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:13:23
11Sojasun0:13:28
12Team Europcar0:18:58
13FDJ0:24:03
14Garmin - Sharp0:26:49
15Vacansoleil-DCM0:34:07
16Lampre-Merida0:34:14
17Orica Greenedge0:38:07
18BMC Racing Team0:39:55
19Lotto-Belisol0:40:14
20Astana Pro Team0:44:52
21Team Argos-Shimano0:47:11
22Cannondale Pro Cycling0:51:54

General classification after stage 20
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling80:49:33
2Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:05:03
3Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha0:05:47
4Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:07:10
5Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:08:10
6Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:12:25
7Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:13:00
8Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:16:09
9Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:16:35
10Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:18:22
11Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:19:42
12Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:20:44
13Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:22:22
14Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:24:21
15Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:27:25
16Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:27:34
17Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha0:33:17
18Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:36:34
19Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling0:39:41
20Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:42:29
21Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:45:51
22John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:46:43
23Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:48:26
24Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:52:12
25Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:54:43
26Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:55:08
27Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:55:17
28Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:56:30
29Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr0:57:49
30Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard1:03:26
31Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:03:38
32Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar1:13:01
33Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp1:13:20
34Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:15:42
35Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:21:22
36Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard1:25:05
37Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:28:46
38Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:28:49
39Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team1:30:57
40Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1:33:24
41Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1:34:29
42Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano1:35:13
43Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:37:10
44Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team1:38:32
45Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr1:38:49
46Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun1:40:48
47Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team1:41:18
48Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha1:43:24
49Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar1:45:33
50Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:50:01
51Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha1:50:13
52Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun1:52:36
53Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard1:59:12
54Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team1:59:42
55Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:59:57
56Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team2:00:46
57Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida2:00:47
58Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard2:03:42
59Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr2:05:02
60Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp2:05:47
61Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:07:44
62Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team2:08:00
63Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:09:32
64Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2:10:09
65Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar2:13:00
66Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr2:13:38
67Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard2:15:28
68Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge2:16:58
69Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp2:22:06
70Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2:22:15
71Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling2:22:28
72Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol2:23:58
73Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano2:26:07
74Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:26:08
75Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge2:27:30
76Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida2:28:38
77Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling2:33:46
78Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2:34:38
79Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team2:34:54
80Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge2:35:19
81Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun2:37:17
82Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:39:14
83Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team2:39:27
84Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling2:39:44
85Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
86Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge2:40:43
87Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun2:41:43
88Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:43:03
89Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling2:44:43
90Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun2:44:56
91Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team2:45:48
92Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff2:47:58
93Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:48:46
94Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team2:50:30
95Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team2:53:19
96Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:53:38
97Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling2:53:46
98Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team2:54:19
99Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar2:55:36
100Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling2:57:46
101Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:57:56
102Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:58:44
103Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun2:59:20
104Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard3:00:22
105Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3:03:35
106Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3:04:17
107Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff3:06:48
108Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha3:07:45
109Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol3:08:01
110Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling3:10:20
111Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha3:10:30
112David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp3:12:05
113Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
114Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun3:13:14
115Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling3:15:58
116Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:17:17
117Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling3:19:23
118Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team3:19:55
119Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha3:21:49
120John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano3:23:44
121David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar3:24:13
122Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi3:24:37
123Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:25:11
124Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr3:27:11
125Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:27:14
126David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling3:28:47
127Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida3:31:43
128Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge3:32:57
129André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol3:33:00
130Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3:35:22
131Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3:35:38
132Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr3:38:41
133Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling3:38:49
134Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar3:39:24
135Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff3:39:41
136Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida3:40:50
137Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano3:41:44
138Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling3:43:34
139Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3:44:08
140Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha3:44:21
141Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3:45:49
142Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano3:47:27
143Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:48:00
144Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3:49:04
145Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3:49:05
146Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano3:49:13
147Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha3:50:45
148Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3:51:09
149Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3:52:59
150Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3:53:43
151Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun3:53:53
152Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge3:58:17
153Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3:59:57
154Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling4:00:40
155Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar4:00:45
156Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge4:01:02
157Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol4:01:19
158Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step4:02:30
159Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida4:03:02
160Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar4:03:59
161Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge4:04:10
162Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol4:05:09
163Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol4:05:15
164Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano4:07:00
165Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi4:08:48
166Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano4:11:03
167Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team4:18:30
168Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team4:23:24
169Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge4:24:41

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling383pts
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step282
3André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol232
4Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano177
5Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha157
6Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team156
7Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team143
8Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step110
9Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling107
10Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale104
11Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge91
12Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step87
13Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard84
14Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team84
15Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff76
16Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha72
17Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale72
18Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team69
19Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team69
20Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team66
21Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff66
22Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team66
23Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi65
24Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team61
25Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun61
26Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team60
27Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida58
28Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling57
29Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff56
30Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling54
31Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team52
32Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step52
33Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge52
34Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge47
35Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp47
36Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar43
37David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp43
38Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun43
39John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano43
40Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi42
41Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team39
42Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol39
43Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team38
44Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team37
45Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr37
46Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr36
47Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff35
48Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar35
49Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge35
50Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team34
51Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling34
52Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp33
53Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team33
54Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano33
55Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step33
56Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi32
57Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale31
58Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale30
59Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard30
60Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol30
61Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step30
62Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp30
63Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard29
64Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida29
65Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team29
66Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol29
67Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun28
68Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step26
69Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits26
70Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar26
71Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar26
72Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge25
73Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun24
74Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi24
75Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp23
76Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team22
77Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar22
78Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol21
79Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits20
80Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano20
81Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff19
82Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff19
83Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr19
84Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida19
85Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits18
86Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard18
87Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar18
88Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge18
89Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi17
90Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun17
91Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling17
92Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling17
93David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar17
94Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha16
95Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15
96Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha15
97Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step15
98Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits15
99Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team15
100Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard14
101Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team14
102Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard14
103Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits14
104Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff14
105Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr13
106Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge13
107Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team12
108Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi11
109Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi10
110Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp10
111Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha10
112Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha9
113Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team9
114Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard9
115John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
116Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team8
117Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr8
118Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida8
119Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team8
120Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff8
121Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida7
122Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling7
123Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard5
124Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling5
125Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling4
126Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team4
127David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling4
128Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3
129Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling3
130Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team3
131Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
132Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team1
133Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling1
134Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano1
135Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun1
136Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1
137Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida-4
138Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team-4
139Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team-4
140Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team-5
141Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team-5
142Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar-5
143Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge-5

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team147pts
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling136
3Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar119
4Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha99
5Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale98
6Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi98
7Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling72
8Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling72
9Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp64
10Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team63
11Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team62
12Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff41
13Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard35
14Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard33
15Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff32
16Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team31
17Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team28
18Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp27
19Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr24
20Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale24
21Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp21
22Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team20
23Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi20
24Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge15
25Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team15
26Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi15
27Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team14
28Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard14
29Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling14
30Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp13
31Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano13
32John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale13
33Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard13
34Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol13
35Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team10
36Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
37Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team9
38Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits9
39Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi9
40Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff8
41Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step7
42Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
43Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha6
44Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team6
45Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step6
46Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5
47Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff4
48Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar3
49Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
50Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr2
51Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida2
52Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano2
53Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun2
54Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team2
55Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2
56Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team2
57Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar2
58Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun2
59Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
60Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun1
61Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge1
62Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun1
63Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling1
64Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar1
65Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
66Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1
67Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard1
68Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida1
69Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun1
70Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team1
71Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team1
72David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar1
73Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team80:54:36
2Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:13:19
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:14:39
4Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:22:22
5Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano1:30:10
6Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team1:33:29
7Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr1:33:46
8Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun1:35:45
9Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard1:58:39
10Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr2:08:35
11Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2:17:12
12Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:21:05
13Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling2:28:43
14Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling2:34:41
15Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun2:39:53
16Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling2:48:43
17John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano3:18:41
18Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi3:19:34
19Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida3:26:40
20Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge3:27:54
21Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3:30:19
22Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar3:34:21
23Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida3:35:47
24Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3:40:46
25Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3:44:01
26Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar3:55:42
27Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi4:03:45
28Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano4:06:00

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Saxo-Tinkoff241:52:05
2Ag2R La Mondiale0:08:30
3Radioshack Leopard0:08:52
4Movistar Team0:22:45
5Belkin Pro Cycling0:38:26
6Katusha1:03:48
7Euskaltel-Euskadi1:30:40
8Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:50:25
9Sky Procycling1:54:23
10Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:07:07
11Garmin - Sharp2:13:04
12BMC Racing Team2:26:19
13Team Europcar2:32:39
14FDJ2:50:51
15Sojasun3:47:18
16Lampre-Merida4:06:28
17Vacansoleil-DCM4:26:12
18Astana Pro Team4:57:26
19Orica Greenedge5:36:54
20Lotto-Belisol5:58:45
21Team Argos-Shimano6:09:42
22Cannondale Pro Cycling6:21:09

 

