Image 1 of 47 Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) celebrates his Tour de France stage win in Calvi (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 2 of 47 RadioShack took care of Jan Bakelants today (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 47 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 47 Jan Bakelants (RadioShack) relaxes at the start in the maillot jaune (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 47 The mad dash to the line in Calvi (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 47 The stage 3 breakaway (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 47 Pierre Rolland (Europcar) in polka dots (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 47 Simon Gerrans (Orica GreenEdge) happy with his Tour stage win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 47 Kanstanstin Siutsou (Sky) gets a wheel change (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 47 Jan Bakelants (RadioShack) kept his yellow jersey after stage 3 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 47 Another maillot jaune for Jan Bakelants (RadioShack) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 47 Jan Bakelants (RadioShack) rides along the Corsican coastline (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 47 Simon Clarke was most aggressive rider (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 47 Pierre Rolland (Europcar) kept the polka dot jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 47 Pierre Rolland wore an all-polka dot kit in honour of his lead in the mountains classification (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 47 Now the leader of the points classification, Peter Sagan heads to the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 47 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) dons the green jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 47 Jose Serpa (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 47 Spectacular scenery on the final stage in Corsica for the 2013 Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 47 Assan Bazayev (Astana) made the Tour de France despite a training crash two weeks ago (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 47 Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) in the best young rider's jersey at the 2013 Tour de France after stage 3 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 47 The finish was so close, Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) didn't celebrate (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 47 The coast of Corsica (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 24 of 47 Magnificent blue water in Corsica (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 25 of 47 Watch towers on the Corsica coast (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 26 of 47 The Tour de France village on Corsica (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 27 of 47 Gerrans and Sagan throw their bikes to the line in Calvi (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 28 of 47 Gerrans and Sagan weren't sure who won stage 3 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 29 of 47 Cannondale starts its lead-out for Sagan (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 30 of 47 Jan Bakelants (RadioShack) rides in the yellow jersey on stage 3 of the 2013 Tour de France (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 31 of 47 Chris Froome (Sky) had no issues on stage 3 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 47 it was a photo finish for the winner of stage 3 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 47 Simon Gerrans looks over at Peter Sagan, each unsure of who won the stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 47 The day's breakaway on stage 3 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 47 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) missed the stage win but took the green jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 47 Peter Sagan may have come a close second to Gerrans, but the points were enough to put him in the green jersey. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 37 of 47 Gerrans and Sagan go head to head in Calvi (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 47 Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) winner of the 2013 Tour de France stage 3 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 47 Pierre Rolland (Europcar) kept the polka dot jersey (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 40 of 47 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 41 of 47 Roman Kreuziger (Saxo-Tinkoff) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 42 of 47 Peter Sagan now leads the points classification (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 43 of 47 Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) wins stage 3 (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 44 of 47 Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) won stage 3 of the Tour de France (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 45 of 47 Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil) and Alexis Vuillermoz (Sojasun) in the breakaway (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 46 of 47 Radioshack kept Jan Bakelants at the front all day (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 47 of 47 Jan Bakelants (RadioShack) rides in the yellow jersey on stage 3 of the 2013 Tour de France (Image credit: AFP Photo)

Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) has the uncanny knack of being in the right place at the right time and the Australian demonstrated that gift once again on stage 3 of the Tour de France, as he denied no less a figure than Peter Sagan victory in a tense sprint in Calvi, while Jan Bakelants (RadioShack-Leopard) retained the yellow jersey.

At the end of a rugged day of racing along Corsica’s sinuous coastal roads, and with the peloton shorn of its purest sprinters, it seemed inevitable that Sagan would get off the mark at this year’s Tour but instead it was Gerrans who claimed the win by a matter of inches, thanks in no small part to an expert lead-out from Daryl Impey.

Gerrans came off Impey’s wheel inside the final 200 metres and succeeded in holding off the closing Sagan when they both hurled themselves at the finish line, while José Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) was a distant third ahead of Mikal Kwiatowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and world champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC).

“I could see Sagan under my shoulder and then I could sense him coming up beside me, so I just threw for the line. It must have been close because neither of us knew who had won,” said Gerrans, who claimed Orica-GreenEdge’s first ever Tour de France stage win. “Normally I would lead Daryl out, but we reversed roles today. I had pin-pointed this stage and he did a great job.”

Sagan looked to put a positive spin on his afternoon by pointing to the fact that he has now taken possession of the green jersey, but his expression when a television crew offered to show him a replay of the sprint in the mixed zone afterwards betrayed his disappointment.

And well might he grimace. With just Alessandro De Marchi for company in the leading group, Sagan managed to muscle his way to the front inside the final kilometre but he found himself sitting in second wheel far too early, with more than 500 metres still to race. Although Sagan was able to slip onto the back of the Orica-GreenEdge train on the final right-hand bend, he couldn’t summon up the speed to overhaul Gerrans.

“I don’t want to watch it, I’m annoyed at how I lost,” Sagan said. “But Gerrans is a good rider and quick finisher, and I’m still happy to have the green jersey on my shoulders already. The Tour is only starting.”

RadioShack-Leopard were prominent at the head of the peloton for much of the day and their efforts in controlling the early break’s lead helped Jan Bakelants retain yellow for another day. The Belgian endured a brief scare when Pierre Rolland (Europcar) attacked on the final climb, the Col de Marsolino, but with 13 rapid kilometres still to race, he was confident that the Frenchman and his companions would be reeled in.

“The team was always in control and we didn’t really panic even though the last climb was harder than it seemed on the road book. I knew Rolland would get a gap but I knew it was a long way to the finish too,” said Bakelants, who holds a lead of just one second over Julien Simon (Sojasun) and 70 other riders ahead of Tuesday’s team time trial in Nice.

The main overall contenders all broke even and finished together in the leading group of 90 riders which formed when the peloton fragmented on the deceptively tough final climb. Andy Schleck (RadioShack-Leopard) looked more comfortable than he has done for quite some time, while Alberto Contador and Cadel Evans were both well marshalled by their Saxo-Tinkoff and BMC teams.

After the previous day’s cameo in the final drop to Ajaccio, there were no fireworks from Chris Froome or Sky on the Marsolino, and indeed the British outfit had just three riders in the front group when the dust settled after the final climb – Froome, Richie Porte and Edvald Boasson Hagen. “It got a bit complicated. We tried to put Chris and Richie in a good position but with the narrow roads it wasn’t easy and RadioShack were determined to control the race,” said Sky directeur sportif Nicolas Portal. In spite of sustaining a fracture to his pelvis on stage 1, Sky's Geraint Thomas remains in the race, and the Welshman battled gamely to finish in a sizeable group 9 minutes down on Gerrans.

Clarke leads the way for Gerrans

As Gerrans explained afterwards, he entered stage 3 with high hopes, and Simon Clarke was on sentry duty on his behalf when Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) sparked the échapée matinale immediately after the flag was dropped in Ajaccio. Westra and Clarke were joined by Sébastien Minard (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Alexis Vuillermoz (Sojasun) and Cyril Gautier (Europcar) and the quintet quickly established a lead of some three minutes over the main peloton on a day of pleasant sunshine in Corsica.

On such twisting roads, and with scarcely a metre of flat on the parcours, the peloton was loathe to let the escapees gain too much of an advantage, however. RadioShack-Leopard was careful to keep tabs on the margin for much of the afternoon and an injection of pace by Sky with 60km to go brought their lead down to around a minute.

In the meantime, Simon Clarke had hoovered up the mountains points on the Col de San Bastiano, Col de San Martino and Côte de Porto, and he looked to claim the polka dot jersey for himself when he attacked in the company of Minard with a shade over 20 kilometres to race.

Clarke would prove to be the final survivor of the early break, but his stout resistance ground to a halt one kilometre from the top of the Marsolino, when Pierre Rolland – bedecked from head to toe in polka dots – jumped from the dwindling peloton to claim the mountains points on offer at the summit.

Rolland continued his effort over the top – “I had a lead when I looked behind, so I said I’d have a go,” he shrugged afterwards – and he was joined on the rapid descent by Lars-Peter Nordhaug (Belkin), Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and a hugely impressive Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-QuickStep).

The Rolland-Chavanel alliance never succeeded in stretching its lead beyond ten seconds, however, and when the move petered out with 3 kilometres to go, the stage seemed set for Sagan, only for Gerrans to steal the show.



Full Results 1 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 3:41:24 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 4 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 5 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 6 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 7 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 8 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 10 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 11 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 12 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 14 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 15 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 16 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 17 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 18 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 19 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 20 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 21 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha 22 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 23 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 24 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 25 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 26 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 27 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 28 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 29 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp 30 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 31 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 32 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 33 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 34 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 35 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 36 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 37 Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun 38 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 39 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 40 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 41 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 42 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 43 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 44 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 45 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 46 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp 47 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 48 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 49 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 50 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 51 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 52 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 53 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 54 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 55 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 56 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 57 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 58 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 59 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 60 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 61 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 62 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 63 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 64 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 65 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 66 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 67 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 68 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 69 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 70 Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun 71 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 72 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 73 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 74 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 75 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 76 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 77 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 78 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 79 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr 80 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun 81 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 82 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 83 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 84 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 85 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 86 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 87 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun 88 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 89 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 90 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:17 91 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 0:02:29 92 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 93 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:03:40 94 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 95 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 96 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 97 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha 98 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 99 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 100 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 101 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 102 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 103 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 104 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun 105 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:05:02 106 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 107 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 108 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 109 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha 110 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 111 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 112 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 113 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:06:13 114 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 115 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 116 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 117 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 118 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 119 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha 120 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 121 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 0:08:26 122 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 123 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 124 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 125 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 126 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 127 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 128 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 129 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 130 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp 131 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 132 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 133 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 134 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 135 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 136 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 137 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 138 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 139 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 140 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 141 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 142 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 143 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 144 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 145 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 146 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 147 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 148 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 149 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 150 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 151 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 152 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 153 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 154 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol 155 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 156 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 157 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 158 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 159 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 160 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:09:15 161 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 162 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 163 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 164 Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 165 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 166 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 167 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 168 Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 169 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 170 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 171 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 172 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 173 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 174 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 175 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 176 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 177 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 178 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 179 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 180 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 181 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 182 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 183 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 184 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 185 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun 186 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 187 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 188 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 189 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 190 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 191 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 192 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 193 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 194 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 195 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:16:44 196 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano DNF Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team

Points 1 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 30 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 25 3 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 22 4 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 19 5 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 17 6 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 15 7 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 13 8 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 9 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 9 10 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 7 11 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 6 12 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 13 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 4 14 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 15 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2

Intermediate sprint - Sagone, 28.5km 1 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 pts 2 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 17 3 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 15 4 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 13 5 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 11 6 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 10 7 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 9 8 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 8 9 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 7 10 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 6 11 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 12 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 4 13 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3 14 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 2 15 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1

Mountain 1 - Col de San Bastiano (Cat. 4) 12km 1 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1

Mountain 2 - Col de San Martino (Cat. 3) 58km 1 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 2 pts 2 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 1

Mountain 3 - Côte de Porto (Cat. 3) 75km 1 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 2 pts 2 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 1

Mountain 4 - Col de Marsolino (Cat. 2) 132km 1 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 5 pts 2 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 3 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2 4 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1

Most combative rider 1 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge

Young riders 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3:41:24 2 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 5 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 7 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 8 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 9 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 10 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 11 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:17 12 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 0:02:29 13 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:40 14 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 15 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 16 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:05:02 17 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 18 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:08:26 19 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 20 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 21 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 22 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 23 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 24 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 25 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 26 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:09:15 27 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 28 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 29 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 30 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 31 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 32 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 33 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 34 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 35 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:16:44

Teams 1 BMC Racing Team 11:04:12 2 Omega Pharma-QuickStep 3 Ag2R La Mondiale 4 Lampre - Merida 5 Vacansoleil-DCM 6 Astana Pro Team 7 Orica GreenEdge 8 Sky Procycling 9 Euskaltel - Euskadi 10 Team Saxo-Tinkoff 11 Garmin - Sharp 12 Movistar Team 13 Sojasun 14 RadioShack Leopard 15 Cannondale 16 Lotto-Belisol 17 Katusha Team 18 Belkin Pro Cycling 19 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 20 Team Europcar 21 FDJ.fr 22 Team Argos-Shimano 0:08:43

General classification after stage 3 1 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 12:21:27 2 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 0:00:01 3 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 4 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 5 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 6 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 7 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp 8 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 10 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 12 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 13 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 14 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 16 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 17 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha 18 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 19 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 20 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 21 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 22 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 23 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 24 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 25 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 26 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 27 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 28 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 29 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 30 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp 31 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 32 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 33 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 34 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 35 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 36 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 37 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 38 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 39 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 40 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 41 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 42 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 43 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 44 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 45 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 46 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 47 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 48 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 49 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 50 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 51 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 52 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 53 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 54 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 55 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 56 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 57 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 58 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 59 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 60 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 61 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 62 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 63 Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun 64 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 65 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 66 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 67 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun 68 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 69 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 70 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 71 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 72 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 73 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:24 74 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:02:30 75 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 76 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:41 77 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 78 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun 79 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 80 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 81 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 82 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:04:07 83 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr 84 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 85 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:05:03 86 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha 87 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 88 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun 0:05:39 89 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 90 Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun 91 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 92 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha 0:06:14 93 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:47 94 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:08:27 95 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 96 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 97 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun 0:09:16 98 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 99 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 100 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 101 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 102 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha 0:09:19 103 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:11:52 104 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 105 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:12:44 106 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 107 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 108 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 109 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:13:01 110 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:13:22 111 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 112 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 0:14:05 113 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 114 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 115 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 116 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 117 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 0:14:08 118 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 0:14:54 119 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 120 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:17:01 121 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:17:32 122 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:17:35 123 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 124 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 125 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 126 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 127 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:17:46 128 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 129 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 130 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 131 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:18:21 132 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:18:57 133 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 0:21:10 134 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 135 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 136 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 137 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 138 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:21:15 139 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 140 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 141 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 142 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:21:59 143 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 144 Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 145 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 146 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 147 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 0:23:48 148 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 149 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 150 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 151 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:26:01 152 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 153 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 154 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 155 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 156 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 157 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 158 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 159 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 160 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 161 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 162 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 163 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 164 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp 165 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 166 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 167 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 168 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 169 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 170 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 171 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol 172 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 173 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 174 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 175 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 0:26:50 176 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 177 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 178 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 179 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 180 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 181 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 182 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 183 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 184 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 185 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 186 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 187 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 188 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 189 Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 190 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 191 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 192 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 193 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 194 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 195 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:34:19 196 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr

Points classification 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 74 pts 2 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 57 3 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 48 4 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 41 5 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 40 6 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 39 7 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 36 8 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 32 9 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 32 10 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 30 11 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 30 12 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp 30 13 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 30 14 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 26 15 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 25 16 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 24 17 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 23 18 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 22 19 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 21 20 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 21 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 22 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 20 23 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 19 24 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 17 25 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 17 26 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 17 27 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 16 28 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 15 29 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun 15 30 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 31 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 13 32 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 13 33 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 13 34 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 13 35 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 36 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 11 37 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 11 38 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 39 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 9 40 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 8 41 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 8 42 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 8 43 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 8 44 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 8 45 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 7 46 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 7 47 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 48 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 5 49 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 4 50 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 4 51 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3 52 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 53 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 54 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun 1 55 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1

Mountains classification 1 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 10 pts 2 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 5 3 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 4 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 5 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 2 6 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2 7 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2 8 Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun 2 9 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 2 10 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1 11 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1 12 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 1 13 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 1 14 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 1 15 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1

Young riders classification 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 12:21:28 2 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 4 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 5 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 7 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 8 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 9 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 10 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 0:02:29 11 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:40 12 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 13 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 14 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 0:05:02 15 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:09:15 16 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 17 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 18 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 19 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:13:00 20 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:17:31 21 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:17:34 22 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:17:45 23 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:21:09 24 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:21:58 25 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 26 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:26:00 27 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 28 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 29 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 30 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 31 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 32 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:26:49 33 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 34 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 35 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:34:18