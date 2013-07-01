Trending

Tour de France: Gerrans wins final Corsican stage

Australian pips Sagan to the line

Image 1 of 47

Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) celebrates his Tour de France stage win in Calvi

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 2 of 47

RadioShack took care of Jan Bakelants today

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 47

Peter Sagan (Cannondale)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 47

Jan Bakelants (RadioShack) relaxes at the start in the maillot jaune

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 47

The mad dash to the line in Calvi

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 47

The stage 3 breakaway

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 47

Pierre Rolland (Europcar) in polka dots

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 47

Simon Gerrans (Orica GreenEdge) happy with his Tour stage win

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 47

Kanstanstin Siutsou (Sky) gets a wheel change

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 47

Jan Bakelants (RadioShack) kept his yellow jersey after stage 3

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 47

Another maillot jaune for Jan Bakelants (RadioShack)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 47

Jan Bakelants (RadioShack) rides along the Corsican coastline

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 47

Simon Clarke was most aggressive rider

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 47

Pierre Rolland (Europcar) kept the polka dot jersey

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 47

Pierre Rolland wore an all-polka dot kit in honour of his lead in the mountains classification

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 47

Now the leader of the points classification, Peter Sagan heads to the podium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 47

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) dons the green jersey

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 47

Jose Serpa (Lampre-Merida)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 47

Spectacular scenery on the final stage in Corsica for the 2013 Tour de France

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 47

Assan Bazayev (Astana) made the Tour de France despite a training crash two weeks ago

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 47

Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) in the best young rider's jersey at the 2013 Tour de France after stage 3

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 47

The finish was so close, Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) didn't celebrate

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 47

The coast of Corsica

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 24 of 47

Magnificent blue water in Corsica

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 25 of 47

Watch towers on the Corsica coast

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 26 of 47

The Tour de France village on Corsica

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 27 of 47

Gerrans and Sagan throw their bikes to the line in Calvi

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 28 of 47

Gerrans and Sagan weren't sure who won stage 3

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 29 of 47

Cannondale starts its lead-out for Sagan

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 30 of 47

Jan Bakelants (RadioShack) rides in the yellow jersey on stage 3 of the 2013 Tour de France

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 31 of 47

Chris Froome (Sky) had no issues on stage 3

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 47

it was a photo finish for the winner of stage 3 of the Tour de France

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 47

Simon Gerrans looks over at Peter Sagan, each unsure of who won the stage

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 47

The day's breakaway on stage 3 of the Tour de France

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 47

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) missed the stage win but took the green jersey

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 47

Peter Sagan may have come a close second to Gerrans, but the points were enough to put him in the green jersey.

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 37 of 47

Gerrans and Sagan go head to head in Calvi

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 47

Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) winner of the 2013 Tour de France stage 3

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 47

Pierre Rolland (Europcar) kept the polka dot jersey

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 40 of 47

Peter Sagan (Cannondale)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 47

Roman Kreuziger (Saxo-Tinkoff)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 47

Peter Sagan now leads the points classification

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 47

Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) wins stage 3

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 44 of 47

Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) won stage 3 of the Tour de France

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 45 of 47

Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil) and Alexis Vuillermoz (Sojasun) in the breakaway

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 46 of 47

Radioshack kept Jan Bakelants at the front all day

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 47 of 47

Jan Bakelants (RadioShack) rides in the yellow jersey on stage 3 of the 2013 Tour de France

(Image credit: AFP Photo)

Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) has the uncanny knack of being in the right place at the right time and the Australian demonstrated that gift once again on stage 3 of the Tour de France, as he denied no less a figure than Peter Sagan victory in a tense sprint in Calvi, while Jan Bakelants (RadioShack-Leopard) retained the yellow jersey.

At the end of a rugged day of racing along Corsica’s sinuous coastal roads, and with the peloton shorn of its purest sprinters, it seemed inevitable that Sagan would get off the mark at this year’s Tour but instead it was Gerrans who claimed the win by a matter of inches, thanks in no small part to an expert lead-out from Daryl Impey.

Gerrans came off Impey’s wheel inside the final 200 metres and succeeded in holding off the closing Sagan when they both hurled themselves at the finish line, while José Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) was a distant third ahead of Mikal Kwiatowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and world champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC).

“I could see Sagan under my shoulder and then I could sense him coming up beside me, so I just threw for the line. It must have been close because neither of us knew who had won,” said Gerrans, who claimed Orica-GreenEdge’s first ever Tour de France stage win. “Normally I would lead Daryl out, but we reversed roles today. I had pin-pointed this stage and he did a great job.”

Sagan looked to put a positive spin on his afternoon by pointing to the fact that he has now taken possession of the green jersey, but his expression when a television crew offered to show him a replay of the sprint in the mixed zone afterwards betrayed his disappointment.

And well might he grimace. With just Alessandro De Marchi for company in the leading group, Sagan managed to muscle his way to the front inside the final kilometre but he found himself sitting in second wheel far too early, with more than 500 metres still to race. Although Sagan was able to slip onto the back of the Orica-GreenEdge train on the final right-hand bend, he couldn’t summon up the speed to overhaul Gerrans.

“I don’t want to watch it, I’m annoyed at how I lost,” Sagan said. “But Gerrans is a good rider and quick finisher, and I’m still happy to have the green jersey on my shoulders already. The Tour is only starting.”

RadioShack-Leopard were prominent at the head of the peloton for much of the day and their efforts in controlling the early break’s lead helped Jan Bakelants retain yellow for another day. The Belgian endured a brief scare when Pierre Rolland (Europcar) attacked on the final climb, the Col de Marsolino, but with 13 rapid kilometres still to race, he was confident that the Frenchman and his companions would be reeled in.

“The team was always in control and we didn’t really panic even though the last climb was harder than it seemed on the road book. I knew Rolland would get a gap but I knew it was a long way to the finish too,” said Bakelants, who holds a lead of just one second over Julien Simon (Sojasun) and 70 other riders ahead of Tuesday’s team time trial in Nice.

The main overall contenders all broke even and finished together in the leading group of 90 riders which formed when the peloton fragmented on the deceptively tough final climb. Andy Schleck (RadioShack-Leopard) looked more comfortable than he has done for quite some time, while Alberto Contador and Cadel Evans were both well marshalled by their Saxo-Tinkoff and BMC teams.

After the previous day’s cameo in the final drop to Ajaccio, there were no fireworks from Chris Froome or Sky on the Marsolino, and indeed the British outfit had just three riders in the front group when the dust settled after the final climb – Froome, Richie Porte and Edvald Boasson Hagen. “It got a bit complicated. We tried to put Chris and Richie in a good position but with the narrow roads it wasn’t easy and RadioShack were determined to control the race,” said Sky directeur sportif Nicolas Portal. In spite of sustaining a fracture to his pelvis on stage 1, Sky's Geraint Thomas remains in the race, and the Welshman battled gamely to finish in a sizeable group 9 minutes down on Gerrans.

Clarke leads the way for Gerrans

As Gerrans explained afterwards, he entered stage 3 with high hopes, and Simon Clarke was on sentry duty on his behalf when Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) sparked the échapée matinale immediately after the flag was dropped in Ajaccio. Westra and Clarke were joined by Sébastien Minard (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Alexis Vuillermoz (Sojasun) and Cyril Gautier (Europcar) and the quintet quickly established a lead of some three minutes over the main peloton on a day of pleasant sunshine in Corsica.

On such twisting roads, and with scarcely a metre of flat on the parcours, the peloton was loathe to let the escapees gain too much of an advantage, however. RadioShack-Leopard was careful to keep tabs on the margin for much of the afternoon and an injection of pace by Sky with 60km to go brought their lead down to around a minute.

In the meantime, Simon Clarke had hoovered up the mountains points on the Col de San Bastiano, Col de San Martino and Côte de Porto, and he looked to claim the polka dot jersey for himself when he attacked in the company of Minard with a shade over 20 kilometres to race.

Clarke would prove to be the final survivor of the early break, but his stout resistance ground to a halt one kilometre from the top of the Marsolino, when Pierre Rolland – bedecked from head to toe in polka dots – jumped from the dwindling peloton to claim the mountains points on offer at the summit.

Rolland continued his effort over the top – “I had a lead when I looked behind, so I said I’d have a go,” he shrugged afterwards – and he was joined on the rapid descent by Lars-Peter Nordhaug (Belkin), Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and a hugely impressive Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-QuickStep).

The Rolland-Chavanel alliance never succeeded in stretching its lead beyond ten seconds, however, and when the move petered out with 3 kilometres to go, the stage seemed set for Sagan, only for Gerrans to steal the show.
 

 

Full Results
1Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge3:41:24
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
3Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
4Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
5Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
6Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
7Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
8Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
9Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
10Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
11Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
12Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
13Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
14Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
15Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
16Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
17Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
18Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
19Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
20Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
21Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
22Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
23Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
24Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
25Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
26Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
27Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
28Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
29David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
30Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
31Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
32Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
33Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
34Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
35Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
36Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
37Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun
38Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
39Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
40Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
41Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
42Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
43Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
44Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
45Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
46Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp
47Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
48Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
49Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
50Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
51Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
52Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
53Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
54Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
55Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
56Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
57Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
58Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
59Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
60Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
61Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
62John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
63Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
64Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
65Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
66Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
67Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
68Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
69Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
70Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
71Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
72Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
73Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
74Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
75Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
76Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
77Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
78Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
79Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr
80Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
81Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
82Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
83Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
84Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
85Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
86Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
87Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
88Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
89Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
90Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:17
91Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun0:02:29
92Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
93Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr0:03:40
94Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
95Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
96Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
97Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha
98Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
99Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
100David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
101Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
102Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
103Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
104Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
105Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:05:02
106Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
107Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
108Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
109Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha
110David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
111Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
112Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
113Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:06:13
114Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
115Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
116Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
117Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
118Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
119Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
120Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
121Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling0:08:26
122Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
123Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
124Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
125Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
126Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
127José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
128Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
129Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
130Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
131Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
132Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
133William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
134Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
135Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
136Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
137Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
138Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
139Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
140Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
141Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
142Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
143Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
144Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
145Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
146Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
147Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
148Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
149Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
150Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
151Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
152Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
153Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
154Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
155Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
156Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
157Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
158John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
159Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
160André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:09:15
161Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
162Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
163Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
164Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
165Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
166Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
167Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
168Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
169Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
170Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
171Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
172Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
173Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
174Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
175Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
176Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
177Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
178Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
179Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
180Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
181Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
182Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
183Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
184Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
185Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
186Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
187Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
188Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
189Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
190Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
191Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
192Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
193Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
194Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
195Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr0:16:44
196Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
DNFYoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFAndrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team

Points
1Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge30pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling25
3Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team22
4Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step19
5Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team17
6Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team15
7Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team13
8Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale11
9Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun9
10Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi7
11Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling6
12Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
13Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team4
14Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
15Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida2

Intermediate sprint - Sagone, 28.5km
1Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale20pts
2Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team17
3Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar15
4Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun13
5Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge11
6Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano10
7André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol9
8Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step8
9Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha7
10Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling6
11Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
12Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano4
13Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling3
14Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol2
15Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling1

Mountain 1 - Col de San Bastiano (Cat. 4) 12km
1Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1

Mountain 2 - Col de San Martino (Cat. 3) 58km
1Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge2pts
2Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun1

Mountain 3 - Côte de Porto (Cat. 3) 75km
1Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge2pts
2Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun1

Mountain 4 - Col de Marsolino (Cat. 2) 132km
1Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar5pts
2Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3
3Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2
4Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol1

Most combative rider
1Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge

Young riders
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling3:41:24
2Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
3Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
4Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
5Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
6Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
7Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
8Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
9Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
10Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
11Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:17
12Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun0:02:29
13Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:40
14Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
15Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
16Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:05:02
17Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
18Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:08:26
19Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
20Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
21Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
22Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
23Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
24Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
25John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
26Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:09:15
27Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
28Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
29Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
30Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
31Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
32Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
33Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
34Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
35Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr0:16:44

Teams
1BMC Racing Team11:04:12
2Omega Pharma-QuickStep
3Ag2R La Mondiale
4Lampre - Merida
5Vacansoleil-DCM
6Astana Pro Team
7Orica GreenEdge
8Sky Procycling
9Euskaltel - Euskadi
10Team Saxo-Tinkoff
11Garmin - Sharp
12Movistar Team
13Sojasun
14RadioShack Leopard
15Cannondale
16Lotto-Belisol
17Katusha Team
18Belkin Pro Cycling
19Cofidis, Solutions Credits
20Team Europcar
21FDJ.fr
22Team Argos-Shimano0:08:43

General classification after stage 3
1Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard12:21:27
2Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun0:00:01
3Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
4Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
5Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
6Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
7David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
8Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
9Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
10Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
11Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
12Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
13Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
14Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
15Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
16Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
17Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
18Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
19Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
20Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
21Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
22Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
23Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
24Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
25Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
26Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
27Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
28Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
29Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
30Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp
31Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
32Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
33Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
34Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
35Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
36Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
37Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
38Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
39Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
40Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
41Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
42Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
43Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
44Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
45Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
46Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
47Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
48Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
49Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
50Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
51Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
52Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
53Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
54Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
55Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
56Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
57Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
58Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
59Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
60Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
61Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
62John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
63Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
64Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
65Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
66Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
67Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
68Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
69Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
70Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
71Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
72Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
73Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:24
74Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:02:30
75Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
76Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:41
77Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
78Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
79Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
80Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
81Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
82Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:04:07
83Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr
84Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
85Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:05:03
86Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha
87Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
88Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun0:05:39
89Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
90Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun
91Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
92Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha0:06:14
93Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team0:07:47
94Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:08:27
95Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
96Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
97Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun0:09:16
98Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
99Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
100Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
101Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
102Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha0:09:19
103Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:11:52
104Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
105Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:12:44
106Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
107Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
108Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
109Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:13:01
110Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team0:13:22
111Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
112Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling0:14:05
113Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
114Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
115Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
116Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
117David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar0:14:08
118Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha0:14:54
119Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
120Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:17:01
121Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:17:32
122Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:17:35
123Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
124Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
125Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
126Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
127Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:17:46
128Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
129Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
130Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
131Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:18:21
132Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:18:57
133José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team0:21:10
134Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
135John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
136Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
137Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
138Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:21:15
139David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
140Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
141Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
142Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:21:59
143Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
144Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
145André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
146Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
147Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha0:23:48
148Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
149Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
150Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
151Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:26:01
152Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
153Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
154Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
155Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
156Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
157Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
158Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
159William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
160Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
161Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
162Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
163Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
164Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
165Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
166Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
167Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
168Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
169Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
170Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
171Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
172Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
173Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
174Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
175Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol0:26:50
176Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
177Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
178Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
179Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
180Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
181Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
182Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
183Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
184Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
185Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
186Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
187Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
188Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
189Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
190Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
191Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
192Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
193Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
194Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
195Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:34:19
196Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr

Points classification
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling74pts
2Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano57
3Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha48
4Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step41
5Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team40
6Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team39
7Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team36
8Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge32
9Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team32
10Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard30
11Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun30
12David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp30
13André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol30
14Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team26
15Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step25
16Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team24
17Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling23
18Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step22
19Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge21
20Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale20
21Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale20
22Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol20
23Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida19
24Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team17
25David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar17
26Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team17
27Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol16
28Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar15
29Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun15
30Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15
31Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun13
32Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge13
33Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar13
34Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi13
35Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale11
36Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge11
37Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi11
38Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10
39Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff9
40Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida8
41Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team8
42Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step8
43Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano8
44Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr8
45Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi7
46Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling7
47Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
48Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar5
49Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team4
50Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff4
51Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3
52Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3
53Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
54Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun1
55Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling1

Mountains classification
1Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar10pts
2Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge5
3Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
4Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3
5Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar2
6Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2
7Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2
8Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun2
9Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun2
10Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1
11Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol1
12Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling1
13Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling1
14David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar1
15Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1

Young riders classification
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step12:21:28
2Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
4Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
5Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
6Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
7Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
8Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
9Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
10Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun0:02:29
11Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:40
12Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
13Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
14Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard0:05:02
15Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:09:15
16Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
17Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
18Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
19Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:13:00
20Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:17:31
21Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:17:34
22Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:17:45
23John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:21:09
24Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:21:58
25Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
26Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:26:00
27Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
28Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
29Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
30Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
31Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
32Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:26:49
33Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
34Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
35Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr0:34:18

Teams classification
1RadioShack Leopard37:04:23
2BMC Racing Team0:00:01
3Vacansoleil-DCM
4Lampre - Merida
5Orica GreenEdge
6Ag2R La Mondiale
7Team Europcar
8Team Saxo-Tinkoff
9Movistar Team
10Astana Pro Team
11Sojasun
12Katusha Team
13Sky Procycling
14Euskaltel - Euskadi
15Garmin - Sharp
16Belkin Pro Cycling
17FDJ.fr
18Cofidis, Solutions Credits
19Cannondale0:01:24
20Lotto-Belisol0:12:44
21Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:17:35
22Team Argos-Shimano0:51:44

 

