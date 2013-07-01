Tour de France: Gerrans wins final Corsican stage
Australian pips Sagan to the line
Stage 3: Ajaccio - Calvi
Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) has the uncanny knack of being in the right place at the right time and the Australian demonstrated that gift once again on stage 3 of the Tour de France, as he denied no less a figure than Peter Sagan victory in a tense sprint in Calvi, while Jan Bakelants (RadioShack-Leopard) retained the yellow jersey.
At the end of a rugged day of racing along Corsica’s sinuous coastal roads, and with the peloton shorn of its purest sprinters, it seemed inevitable that Sagan would get off the mark at this year’s Tour but instead it was Gerrans who claimed the win by a matter of inches, thanks in no small part to an expert lead-out from Daryl Impey.
Gerrans came off Impey’s wheel inside the final 200 metres and succeeded in holding off the closing Sagan when they both hurled themselves at the finish line, while José Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) was a distant third ahead of Mikal Kwiatowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and world champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC).
“I could see Sagan under my shoulder and then I could sense him coming up beside me, so I just threw for the line. It must have been close because neither of us knew who had won,” said Gerrans, who claimed Orica-GreenEdge’s first ever Tour de France stage win. “Normally I would lead Daryl out, but we reversed roles today. I had pin-pointed this stage and he did a great job.”
Sagan looked to put a positive spin on his afternoon by pointing to the fact that he has now taken possession of the green jersey, but his expression when a television crew offered to show him a replay of the sprint in the mixed zone afterwards betrayed his disappointment.
And well might he grimace. With just Alessandro De Marchi for company in the leading group, Sagan managed to muscle his way to the front inside the final kilometre but he found himself sitting in second wheel far too early, with more than 500 metres still to race. Although Sagan was able to slip onto the back of the Orica-GreenEdge train on the final right-hand bend, he couldn’t summon up the speed to overhaul Gerrans.
“I don’t want to watch it, I’m annoyed at how I lost,” Sagan said. “But Gerrans is a good rider and quick finisher, and I’m still happy to have the green jersey on my shoulders already. The Tour is only starting.”
RadioShack-Leopard were prominent at the head of the peloton for much of the day and their efforts in controlling the early break’s lead helped Jan Bakelants retain yellow for another day. The Belgian endured a brief scare when Pierre Rolland (Europcar) attacked on the final climb, the Col de Marsolino, but with 13 rapid kilometres still to race, he was confident that the Frenchman and his companions would be reeled in.
“The team was always in control and we didn’t really panic even though the last climb was harder than it seemed on the road book. I knew Rolland would get a gap but I knew it was a long way to the finish too,” said Bakelants, who holds a lead of just one second over Julien Simon (Sojasun) and 70 other riders ahead of Tuesday’s team time trial in Nice.
The main overall contenders all broke even and finished together in the leading group of 90 riders which formed when the peloton fragmented on the deceptively tough final climb. Andy Schleck (RadioShack-Leopard) looked more comfortable than he has done for quite some time, while Alberto Contador and Cadel Evans were both well marshalled by their Saxo-Tinkoff and BMC teams.
After the previous day’s cameo in the final drop to Ajaccio, there were no fireworks from Chris Froome or Sky on the Marsolino, and indeed the British outfit had just three riders in the front group when the dust settled after the final climb – Froome, Richie Porte and Edvald Boasson Hagen. “It got a bit complicated. We tried to put Chris and Richie in a good position but with the narrow roads it wasn’t easy and RadioShack were determined to control the race,” said Sky directeur sportif Nicolas Portal. In spite of sustaining a fracture to his pelvis on stage 1, Sky's Geraint Thomas remains in the race, and the Welshman battled gamely to finish in a sizeable group 9 minutes down on Gerrans.
Clarke leads the way for Gerrans
As Gerrans explained afterwards, he entered stage 3 with high hopes, and Simon Clarke was on sentry duty on his behalf when Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) sparked the échapée matinale immediately after the flag was dropped in Ajaccio. Westra and Clarke were joined by Sébastien Minard (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Alexis Vuillermoz (Sojasun) and Cyril Gautier (Europcar) and the quintet quickly established a lead of some three minutes over the main peloton on a day of pleasant sunshine in Corsica.
On such twisting roads, and with scarcely a metre of flat on the parcours, the peloton was loathe to let the escapees gain too much of an advantage, however. RadioShack-Leopard was careful to keep tabs on the margin for much of the afternoon and an injection of pace by Sky with 60km to go brought their lead down to around a minute.
In the meantime, Simon Clarke had hoovered up the mountains points on the Col de San Bastiano, Col de San Martino and Côte de Porto, and he looked to claim the polka dot jersey for himself when he attacked in the company of Minard with a shade over 20 kilometres to race.
Clarke would prove to be the final survivor of the early break, but his stout resistance ground to a halt one kilometre from the top of the Marsolino, when Pierre Rolland – bedecked from head to toe in polka dots – jumped from the dwindling peloton to claim the mountains points on offer at the summit.
Rolland continued his effort over the top – “I had a lead when I looked behind, so I said I’d have a go,” he shrugged afterwards – and he was joined on the rapid descent by Lars-Peter Nordhaug (Belkin), Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and a hugely impressive Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-QuickStep).
The Rolland-Chavanel alliance never succeeded in stretching its lead beyond ten seconds, however, and when the move petered out with 3 kilometres to go, the stage seemed set for Sagan, only for Gerrans to steal the show.
|1
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|3:41:24
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|5
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|6
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|8
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
|10
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|11
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|12
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|14
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|16
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|17
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|18
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|19
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|20
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|21
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
|22
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|23
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|24
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|25
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|26
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|27
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|28
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|29
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
|30
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|31
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|32
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|34
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|35
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|36
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|37
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun
|38
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|39
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|40
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|41
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|42
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|43
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|44
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|45
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|46
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|47
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|48
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|49
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|50
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|51
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|52
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|53
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|54
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|55
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|56
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|57
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|58
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|59
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|60
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|61
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|62
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|63
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|64
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|65
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|66
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|67
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|68
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|69
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|70
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
|71
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|72
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|73
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|74
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|75
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|76
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|77
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|78
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|79
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|80
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
|81
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|82
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|83
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|84
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|85
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|86
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|87
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
|88
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|89
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|90
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:17
|91
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
|0:02:29
|92
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|93
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:03:40
|94
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|95
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|96
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|97
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha
|98
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|99
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|100
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|101
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|102
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|103
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|104
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
|105
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:02
|106
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|107
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|108
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|109
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha
|110
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|111
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|112
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|113
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:13
|114
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|115
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|116
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|117
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|118
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|119
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
|120
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|121
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|0:08:26
|122
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|123
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|124
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|125
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|126
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|127
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|128
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
|129
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|130
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|131
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|132
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|133
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|134
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|135
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|136
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|137
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|138
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|139
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|140
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|141
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|142
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|143
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|144
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|145
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|146
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|147
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|148
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
|149
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|150
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|151
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|152
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|153
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|154
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|155
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|156
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|157
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|158
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|159
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|160
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|0:09:15
|161
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|162
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|163
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|164
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|165
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|166
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|167
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|168
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|169
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|170
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|171
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|172
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|173
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|174
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|175
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|176
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|177
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|178
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|179
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|180
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|181
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|182
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|183
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|184
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|185
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
|186
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|187
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|188
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|189
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|190
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|191
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|192
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|193
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|194
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|195
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:16:44
|196
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|DNF
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|30
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|25
|3
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|22
|4
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|19
|5
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|17
|6
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|15
|7
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|13
|8
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|9
|Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
|9
|10
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|7
|11
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|6
|12
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|13
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|4
|14
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|15
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2
|1
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|pts
|2
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|17
|3
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|15
|4
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
|13
|5
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|11
|6
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|10
|7
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|9
|8
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|8
|9
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|7
|10
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|6
|11
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|12
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|4
|13
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|14
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|2
|15
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|1
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1
|1
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|2
|pts
|2
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
|1
|1
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|2
|pts
|2
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
|1
|1
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|pts
|2
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|3
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1
|1
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3:41:24
|2
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|5
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|6
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|7
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|8
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|9
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|10
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|11
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:17
|12
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
|0:02:29
|13
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:40
|14
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|15
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|16
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:02
|17
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|18
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:08:26
|19
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|20
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|21
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|22
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|23
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
|24
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|25
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|26
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:15
|27
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|28
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|29
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|30
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|31
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|32
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|33
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|34
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|35
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:16:44
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|11:04:12
|2
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|3
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|4
|Lampre - Merida
|5
|Vacansoleil-DCM
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|7
|Orica GreenEdge
|8
|Sky Procycling
|9
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|10
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|11
|Garmin - Sharp
|12
|Movistar Team
|13
|Sojasun
|14
|RadioShack Leopard
|15
|Cannondale
|16
|Lotto-Belisol
|17
|Katusha Team
|18
|Belkin Pro Cycling
|19
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|Team Europcar
|21
|FDJ.fr
|22
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:08:43
|1
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|12:21:27
|2
|Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
|0:00:01
|3
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|4
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|5
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|6
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|7
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
|8
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|10
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|12
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|13
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|14
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|16
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|17
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
|18
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|19
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|21
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|22
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|23
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|24
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|25
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|26
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|27
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|29
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|30
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|31
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|32
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|33
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|34
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|36
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|37
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|38
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|39
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|40
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|41
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|42
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|43
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|44
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|45
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|46
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|47
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|48
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|49
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|50
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|51
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|52
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|53
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|54
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|55
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|56
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|57
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|58
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|59
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|60
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|61
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|62
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|63
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
|64
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|65
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|66
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|67
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
|68
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|69
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|70
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|71
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|72
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|73
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:24
|74
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:02:30
|75
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
|76
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:41
|77
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|78
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
|79
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|80
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|81
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|82
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:07
|83
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|84
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|85
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:05:03
|86
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha
|87
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|88
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
|0:05:39
|89
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|90
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun
|91
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|92
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
|0:06:14
|93
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:07:47
|94
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:08:27
|95
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|96
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|97
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
|0:09:16
|98
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|99
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|100
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|101
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|102
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha
|0:09:19
|103
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|0:11:52
|104
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|105
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:12:44
|106
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|107
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|108
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|109
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:13:01
|110
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:13:22
|111
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|112
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|0:14:05
|113
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|114
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|115
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|116
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|117
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|0:14:08
|118
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|0:14:54
|119
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|120
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:17:01
|121
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:17:32
|122
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:17:35
|123
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|124
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|125
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|126
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|127
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:46
|128
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|129
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|130
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|131
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:18:21
|132
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:57
|133
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:21:10
|134
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|135
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|136
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|137
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|138
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:21:15
|139
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|140
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|141
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|142
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:59
|143
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|144
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|145
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|146
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|147
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|0:23:48
|148
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|149
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|150
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|151
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:26:01
|152
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|153
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
|154
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|155
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|156
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|157
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|158
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|159
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|160
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|161
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|162
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|163
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|164
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|165
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|166
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
|167
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|168
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|169
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|170
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|171
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|172
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|173
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|174
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|175
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|0:26:50
|176
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|177
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|178
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|179
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|180
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|181
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|182
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|183
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|184
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|185
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|186
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|187
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|188
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|189
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|190
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|191
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|192
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|193
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|194
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|195
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:34:19
|196
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|74
|pts
|2
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|57
|3
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|48
|4
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|41
|5
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|40
|6
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|39
|7
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|36
|8
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|32
|9
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|32
|10
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|30
|11
|Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
|30
|12
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
|30
|13
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|30
|14
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|26
|15
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|25
|16
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|24
|17
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|23
|18
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|22
|19
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|21
|20
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|21
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|22
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|20
|23
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|19
|24
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|17
|25
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|17
|26
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|17
|27
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|16
|28
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|15
|29
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
|15
|30
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|31
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
|13
|32
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|13
|33
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|13
|34
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|13
|35
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|36
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|11
|37
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|11
|38
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|39
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|9
|40
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|8
|41
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|8
|42
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|8
|43
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|8
|44
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|8
|45
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|7
|46
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|7
|47
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|48
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|5
|49
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|4
|50
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|4
|51
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3
|52
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|53
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|54
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
|1
|55
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|1
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|10
|pts
|2
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|5
|3
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|4
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|5
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|6
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|7
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|8
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
|2
|9
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
|2
|10
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|11
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1
|12
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1
|13
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|1
|14
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|1
|15
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|12:21:28
|2
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|4
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|5
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|6
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|7
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|8
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|9
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|10
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
|0:02:29
|11
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:40
|12
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|14
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|0:05:02
|15
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:09:15
|16
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|17
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|18
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|19
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:13:00
|20
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:17:31
|21
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:17:34
|22
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:45
|23
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:21:09
|24
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:58
|25
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|26
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:26:00
|27
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|28
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|29
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|30
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
|31
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|32
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:26:49
|33
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|34
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|35
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:34:18
|1
|RadioShack Leopard
|37:04:23
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:01
|3
|Vacansoleil-DCM
|4
|Lampre - Merida
|5
|Orica GreenEdge
|6
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|7
|Team Europcar
|8
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|9
|Movistar Team
|10
|Astana Pro Team
|11
|Sojasun
|12
|Katusha Team
|13
|Sky Procycling
|14
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|15
|Garmin - Sharp
|16
|Belkin Pro Cycling
|17
|FDJ.fr
|18
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|19
|Cannondale
|0:01:24
|20
|Lotto-Belisol
|0:12:44
|21
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:17:35
|22
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:51:44
